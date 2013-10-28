Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘No Questions Asked’

A quick review of tonight’s “How I Met Your Mother” coming up just as soon as the editor of Bazooka Joe comics rejects my joke…
Okay, “HIMYM” season 9 checklist, go!
Does the Mother appear? No.
Is Marshall still on the road? Yes.
Are Barney and Robin still having a variety of arguments, disputes and crises only days before their wedding, therefore suggesting they have no business whatsoever getting married? Yes.
Does the bulk of the action take place at the Farhampton Inn? Yes; we get more flashbacks than we’ve had in many episodes, but all are brief by design.
Do the characters behave like bad cartoon parodies of themselves? Yes, in particular in every plan to gain access to Lily’s phone but the last one.
Is there a moment of recognizable human behavior anywhere? Sort of, in that Marshall finally remembers that he doesn’t keep secrets from Lily, but that it took him this long to do so feels very out of character for him.
Does the episode waste a guest star I’ve enjoyed elsewhere? Yes, in this case Rhys Darby, aka Murray from “Flight of the Conchords,” as the night desk clerk.
Did I laugh? No. I liked the idea of the gang having a No Questions Asked policy, but all of the situations (including Robin in a purple unitard being chased by similar-clad ninjas and/or gymnasts) were way, way too wacky.
My despair levels are roughly the same as they’ve been for a while. I don’t know that I hated anyone to quite the degree I did when, say, Robin and Barney were interacting with the minister, but week after week the show proves what a terrible idea setting the whole season at Farhampton was – especially whenever the Mother’s not around, and it’s been five Mother-less episodes in a row now.
What did everybody else think?
Bless you Alan – after watching consistently for 8 seasons, I now decide whether or not to watch on a given week based on your review.
Amen. I haven’t watched an episode in about a month – just check in here, get depressed, and don’t bother. I’ve got enough residual love for this show to not want to start hating it completely, so waiting for an even partially decent episode seems the only way.
do you know when the mother is going to be in an episode. Why can’t I quit this show.
They had a preview of next week’s episode which promised “the return of the mother.”
Probably means Barney’s mom.
So, Robin is ACTUALLY some sort of vigilante or superhero? That seems like the sort of thing Ted should have told his kids 8 seasons ago.
how could ted tell his kids? he doesn’t know. that was marshall. and since its no questions asked we’ll never know either.
I assumed she’d pissed off the cast of Cirque de Soleil.
I keep coming back each week because I’ve come this far, and have a checklist similar to my own. Each week ends with dissatisfaction and a similarly a bunch of “No” answers to my checklist. It’s a shame.
Yeah, except my checklist adds “Thank you, Linus” to it. None of that either. I guess Lily is sobering up.
Completely agree. Just awful. I feel the same way about the last season of HIMYM so far as I did about the last season of Dexter. Pretty much hate-watching it at this point, but don’t want to give up on it now after I’ve come this far.
Next week on HIMYM: Marshall reappears in Alaska as a lumberjack.
The only good thing about Dexter’s embarrassing failure of a finale was that it showed the folly of hate-watching for what it is.
Steve, you have to let go of the darkness behind you and drop this show. It’s nice to hope that a finale will make all this endurance worth it, but if it doesn’t (odds are not of a favor), it’ll just be even more time wasted. Your time is valuable, and so are you.
I can’t even bring myself to watch anymore. I’ll keep reading your reviews in the hopes that you’ll tell me if they manage a decent episode.
They’re probably saving the mother for sweeps. (That starts Thursday, right?)
Yup. They said she is on next week.
I hate this show now. I’m only watching because I’ve invested 8 seasons worth of time into it, but I’m ready for it to be over
They’ve taken four characters I loved for the first two seasons and slowly turned them into complete and utter assholes.
Just curious. Which character didn’t you like during the first 2 seasons?
I’ve never liked Robin all that much. She seems to be the worst human being out of the five.
I thought it was certainly better than last week’s episode, though I agree it was too wacky. The Robin stuff, particularly. But I actually kinda liked it? I thought Rhys Darby was funny (as always) and I thought Ted had some pretty decent jokes.
Though, still, why no Cristin Milioti?
The difference in quality between HIMYM and 2 Broke Girls is minimal. That’s not something either show should be proud of.
I will admit to laughing out loud at the “no questions asked” flashbacks. AND I too was excited to see Murray (and also thought he was wasted). Otherwise, meh.
I don’t think I have ever wanted a show to end this badly.
Bad. They got our hopes on the first episode, but just about every episode since has been what we were afraid of. No mom. Just same old tired stories they’ve been telling for the past 2-3 seasons.
I don’t know…I didn’t hate this episode. Yes, the flashbacks were completely farfetched, but I sort of enjoyed them (and would totally watch a web series about Robin Scherbatsky, Night Falcon). Ted’s ridiculous letter to the pharmacy girl even made me laugh a little. I’m still irritated with the show and impatient to see the Mother again, but this episode was fairly inoffensive. (Which, unfortunately, is high praise at this point!)
I liked the zany “no questions asked” flashbacks. that kinda wackiness is always fun. and it gave us a bunch of scenarios that we’ll never know the answers to, because “no questions asked”. except for ted’s mailbox problem.
but that was just small positive in a sea of negatives. i’m wondering if i’ll make it to the end.
They made it pretty clear what happened in Barney’s “no questions asked” as well.
I’ve been a supporter of this season more than most but this was a stinker. Worse still, the idea of “No questions asked” and flashbacks had a huge amount of potential, most of it squandered.
Robin is a Super hero/villain/spy? Really?
This is a good point – the “no questions asked” setup could’ve lead to some funny and/or interesting stories, as long as they would’ve been more realistic.
Why do I keep watching? ARGH. What a dweeb.
I still have some hope that the show will get better towards its final episodes, like it happened with The Office. Remember how rough that was in the early going, how it managed to correct itself with Andy’s boat trip, then it lost it again with Brian, finally coming to a beautifully sentimental close in its last episodes? Sure, in The Office I loved those characters (except Andy) whereas here I mostly hate them, but I also hated the characters from The Office at one point or the other, so… maybe HIMYM can make me love these characters again? I’ve seen it happen before, so I can only hope that it will happen here as well.
I’m really really hoping that when Milioti said she was in “every other episode” she was correct, but they decided to wait and do 4 in a row for sweeps, cause this is getting on my last nerve.
Agreed. The show’s never been one that felt that it has to keep both feet firmly planted in reality, which isn’t a bad thing, but all of the no-questions-asked scenarios were just weird for weird’s sake. If the show’s going to go completely off the deep end, it should be worth it.
This show legally needs to change the title. What an unmitigated disaster.
I’ve been super disappointed with this season like everyone else, but this may have been the worst HIMYM episode ever. It’s amazing how drastic the turn has been … even the past few seasons, while not amazing, didn’t approach this level.
I’m with you. I just can’t believe how much the show has lost itself. How have beautiful, believable, and somewhat realistic moments like Ted stealing the blue french horn been replaced with stupid things like robin being a spy in a weird costume? Who in the writers room thought that was funny or himym like?
I have been someone who actually enjoyed seasons 4-7 and even 8 to an extent, although they’re obviously not as good as the first few seasons. However, this is looking like an absolutely brutal final season and I don’t have much hope. The reason I sort of enjoyed 5-7 was that although barney and robin were together, they weren’t the focus. I can’t stand the fact that every episode nowadays is about how Barney and Robin are terrible for each other, but that’s why they’re perfect for each other. Please get out of farhampton and make ted and the mother the focus ASAP.
Ugh! I want more of the Mother. I want Marshall back with the rest of the gang. I can deal with the Farhampton stuff but come on! The premiere had promise, but this continued boring silliness is too much!
I’m surprised you liked last’s weeks better than this one. This one kept me laughing, it resolved the Marshall lie, and I’m okay with disputes b/t Barney and Robin at this point (that don’t involve Ted). There are still 18 or so episodes, it’s fine with me if their relationship grows over the season, even if it’s a bit far fetched over a wedding weekend.
Also, mother’s back next week.
It didn’t resolve the Marshall lie, we’re more or less at the same spot we were at the end of the previous episode.
It’s definitely not in the same spot (you’re right that it isn’t resolved)–Lily knows, and Marshall isn’t lying anymore. That’s it moving forward.
I actually kind of liked last week, but did not like this week very much. I thought Lily’s reaction to Marshall telling her about the judge job was out of character – I didn’t expect her to be happy, but that’s just not how I thought she would respond.
The preview for next week did say that the mother will be in it. Thank God.
AGREED. Lily’s reaction to Marshall’s confession is the kind of cartoon-ish BS that has infuriated me (and others, it seems) time and time again with this show. It does seem odd that it took Marshall this long to remember himself, but the way he does (using the “No Questions Asked” flashback model turned on its head), and the way in which he delivered the confessional felt truly sincere to me, and I found myself drawn in by it. Having Lily respond with wacky, Keaton-esque eyebrow acting and “dun-dun-DUN” music queues instead of, say, playing the scene as a human would in that situation felt like a HUGE missed opportunity to keep us emotionally invested in the ongoing stories of these characters.
However, I must say that I enjoyed this one more than I have others this season. And I found myself liking Robin for the first time in weeks, thanks solely to Smulders’ brilliant line delivery on “Yeah, that’s romantic.”
If anyone has been playing close attention to the timestamps at the start of each episode, the first 7 episodes of this season have all taken place over only about 14 hours.
So for instance, why is Marshall still on the road? Because they’ve only been driving about 10 hours.
But he’s still on the road because the creative team chose to use this awful structure for the final season, and to devote this many episodes to the time in which Marshall was on the road. If they had wanted Marshall to arrive more quickly (and it’s still not clear how much, if at all, Jason Segel’s extra-curricular schedule is affecting things), they could have done a couple of episodes on Friday night, then had everyone go to bed and have Marshall turn up the following morning after driving all night with Daphne.
I understand about distances and driving time. I’m blaming the design of the season.
Oh trust me, I’m not *defending* having Marshall on the road. I hate the structure of this season so much that I’ve pretty much given up on the show. I brought up the timeline because it shows just how petty and insignificant all these wedding plots are.
And if they’d legitimately wanted Marshall in Farhampton earlier, they could have simply had him catch his plane as planned, and dropped the Daphne subplot entirely.
It seems to me the reason they have chosen this god awful season structure is because they had absolutely no idea how to integrate the mother into something beyond a 2 minute flashback or flash-forward. They are clearly grasping at straws as evidenced by these terrible episodes.
I thought it was the least funny (i.e. not at all) episode this season, but damn does Cobie Smulders look fine in a unitard.
I agreed with the AV Club review that pointed out that the entire problem with the show in general, and the episode in particular, is that everything is all about dragging out getting to the point and plot developments as slowly as humanly possible.
Honestly, I just want to kick the showrunners for BY GOD INSISTING THAT WE WILL NOT MEET THE MOTHER UNTIL THE DEAD LAST MINUTE, NO SIR. This compromise eternal wedding season thing….um, not fixing it, bros.
It’s funny you should mention that AV Club review, because the show has been doing that for the last couple of seasons, but it’s only now that Donna Bowen (AV Club’s reviewer) seems to have noticed this.
I know there is a general “don’t talk about the previews for next week” rule here, but I doubt anyone will mind. They have become rediculous microcosms of how broad and hacky this show has become. Last weeks preview started with “Next week, Lily’s room is haunted!!!” This weeks preview is, no joke, “Watch what happens when Robin and Barney’s mom have an omelete-off!!!”
WHAT THE HECK HAPPENED TO THIS SHOW!?!
You just made me laugh. You’re doing better than the actual show. :)
Like most people im just watching to see how it ends even though i know i wont like it.
I’ll preface my thoughts by saying I’ve always enjoyed this show, through thick and thin (though of course not literally every joke of every episode.) And I’m going to still watch all of this season since there’s only so many episodes left.
So keeping that in mind, I’m somewhat split on this final season. I actually think the setting at the Farhampton Inn and the “real time” set up is not bad, in and of itself. However, I do think some of the stories that have fit into this background have been lame, especially the Poker game episode where Loretta and Robin form this rivalry. Similarly, some of this fake tension about Robin and Barney not working as a couple is tiresome. On the other hand, I think this week’s A plot, while cartoony, still was a good use of the setting. And booking the ghost room definitely seemed like something Marshall would’ve done.
As for the Mother, I too have definitely been disappointed she hasn’t featured more. The biggest example was the last scene last week when VO Ted was explaining that not hooking up during the wedding made it possible for him to meet the mother at the train station. Why did they just use the same footage as last year instead of actually having Christin Milioti on the platform? However, I’m willing to cut them some slack for this, since there’s no real reason for the Mother to be at the Inn 48 hours before her gig.
Overall, I am disappointed in the season outside of the first hour. However, I do laugh from time to time (like with most “No Questions” stories tonight–especially when Robin jumped into Marshall’s arms). And maybe this is naive but I still think they can turn it around with the setting.
And hey, according to the “Next week on” the Mother will return.
This episode was illustrative of how I imagined this season should have been, even if it was still a failure. The weekend wedding setup was perfect for telling stories about more interesting events from the past while nothing else really happened in the May 2013 present. So Ted and the gang reminiscing about crazy things they did in the past while dealing with some silly task in the present seemed right. The only problem is that they didn’t spend enough time in the past.
I don’t want another 17 episodes where Barney and Robin demonstrate how bad they are as a couple only to wave it away in the 29th minute. I don’t want to see Marshall and Lily to fight over their jobs for half the season. I want to see more focus on events before and after Memorial Day Weekend 2013.
At this point, I’m projecting a twist ending where Ted and the Mother end up being divorced in 2030 and “Aunt Robin” has married Ted after Barney’s “death at too young of an age.” See… that would tie back to the first ep where Ted said he loved Robin!
That kind of crap, or something close, is what we may get.
I’m beginning to think “the mother” is a red herring and Daphne is actually the mother. We’ve spent far more time getting to know her this season. Boom. Twist ending. :)
