Review: ‘How I Met Your Mother’ – ‘Platonish’

You may recall that last week I said that I was stepping back from regular “How I Met Your Mother” reviews, but that I would likely post talkbacks here each week, and that I would weigh in at some length if the episode warranted it. Well, even though I know “Platonish” was written and produced some time in the past, it does feel a bit like it was specifically designed to shake me from my resolve. For spoiler’s sake, a few brief thoughts on why coming up just as soon as I am not allowd to writ th lttr E…
So “Platonish” took place almost entirely away from the Farhampton Inn, during an earlier period in the gang’s adventures (Carter Bays said it was between last season’s “Splitsville” and “The Stamp Tramp”), it had a fun game for the regulars to play (the ladies giving Barney challenges rather than letting him self-assign), it featured a whole lot of Marshall interacting with another regular castmember, and it gave us a healthy serving of the Mother. It was, in other words, pretty much everything I was hoping this final season would be, rather than what it had mostly been to this point.
Now, the Bryan Cranston cameo was non-great (like Marshall’s adventures in the Hummer, it seemed designed to use up the least amount of Cranston’s time possible while still giving CBS something to put in a promo), the writers are perhaps laying things on too thick with the Mother and all her perfection (and perfect compatibility with Ted), and the less the show dwells on Ted’s lingering feelings for Robin at this late stage – which continues to undermine the best part of the proposal episode – the better. But had we gotten more episodes like this earlier in the season, rather than haunted hotel rooms and scrambled egg contests and other nonsense I’ve since blocked from my mind, I’d still be chugging along. Then again, this is longer than some of my write-ups for this season, so I guess Bays, Thomas and company have sucked me back in for at least one week. Due to the high level of Ted/Robin pining, I’d call it more good-ish than good, but that’s still a vast improvement.
More like this, please. Less like everything else. I won’t mind breaking my vow more regularly in that case.
What did everybody else think?
Are there actual Washington General fans?
Doubtful, which is why I actually found that bit one of the genuinely funniest HIMYM has had in a while. The idea of actual general fans reminded me of this: [www.youtube.com] so that was probably a tertiary reason why I enjoyed it.
The whole thing sparked a dim recollection of an LA Law case in which a fictionalized (I think?) Globetrotters organization sued the “Generals” for winning a game.
Also: 1971 thing they mentioned did happen (see this
[washingtongeneralsfan.blogspot.com] and note the url!)
I always end up rooting for them when I go to the games. I voted for Ron Paul too, so there might be something of a pattern.
I was thinking of Krusty The Clown betting against the Harlem Globetrotters. Easily one of the better gags in a long time to me.
There was a “King of the Hill” episode where Hank & the gang played for charity against a Globetrotter-type baseball team, and rather than be foils, tried to win.
Ted would be a Generals fan. It annoyed me that Ted and Marshall had Generals jerseys that were almost the same but had slightly different colors and fonts. Solid episode compared to the rest of what they’ve shown this season.
Whoa, are you saying there was no dramatic substance or comedic value to the scrambled egg battle? No way.
Thought everything in the episode felt retrofitted and as a result, some of it was undermined. But, story for story and scene for scene, this worked pretty well. On the grand scale and in terms of its relationship to the series, I didn’t love it. But in and of itself, this was easily the best episode of the show since the season premiere.
Unfortunately, I still don’t think this show can save itself. The ship has already sunk…badly.
Ted is the worst part about this show. Why go back to Ted and Robin? I liked the other characters use. I imagine they set up some stuff for when the mother meets the gang.
We want Dan! We want Dan!
Love seeing the Mother again! Such a surprise. Almost like Cranston could’ve been any big star they could’ve convinced to come back on the show so they can use them for the promo letting the Mother re-appearance be a surprise.
It would be fun if the gang “meets” the Mother earlier and earlier though. Like Marshall meeting her a couple years ago and Robin meeting her BEFORE she meets the gang.
Robin meeting the mother before she ever met Ted and the group would be perfect!
Good stuff. Two good episodes in a row, and like the premiere, both include the Mother. Take note, Bays & Thomas.
I love how I watched the episode, thought to myself “wow, I can’t believe Alan isn’t going to write a review of this,” decided to check anyway, and saw that there was a post up.
Post a comment…
I felt the same way!
Yup, I thought it too. This was half decent – maybe Alan *will* comment…
I may be a sap but I like the mother (she doesn’t have a name yet, right? wow, this is like Reunion! 5 eps in before we even know who died, much less who killed her…)
I’m a fan of kind and sensible.
But I’ve lost track of when Ted was with Robin and when Barney was… and I probably don’t care. It wasn’t til an hour later that I noticed Marshall was present and not in the never ending car trip.
More mother please. Now let’s check whether website lets me post. Which is more annoying than the plot of any show!
The mother is the best thing about the show these days. I wonder if she was more prominently featured whether they would ruin her as they have the regulars. Her short bits brighten up whatever episode she’s in.
Sweet Georgia Brown & Globetrotters automatically make this the best episode of the season.
You know who often “lays it on thick” about someone’s perfection in their own recollections? Happily married individuals who truly found, or believe they’ve found…the right person, the “meant to be” person.
Sure it’s fairytaleish, but that’s the way this show usually goes…over the top to link character emotion and action — realism often doesn’t factor into it. Because I know that and watch with that knowledge, I just enjoy the fictional cheese most of the time. Here, I really liked it.
Yeah, I had that same thought process as I watched Barney and the Mother together. This would probably have gone down a lot easier if they had jumped to this season’s arc instead of tarnishing the brand so badly with the prior two seasons (and the last two months).
It’s like a kid that you used to like because he had all these cute mannerisms and expressions and quirks that were so funny, but then he went through a period of being a little brat who destroyed things and made messes, and needed to be watched constantly to keep him from killing himself by drinking bleach, and now he’s gone back to his cute ways and nice behavior, but it’s just not the same and you’re wary of when he’ll backslide.
You know what…thanks for posting this comment. I was annoyed by how the mother seemed like an infallible sage. But I wasn’t thinking about how this is from Ted’s POV, and he has always been an unreliable narrator. This makes me like the episode more. Thanks.
You see, I feel the “Ted is an unreliable narrator” argument is heavily overused – primarily because the show has never been very subtle about when this unreliable narration actually happens, with Ted or another character commenting on it.
I’ve been willing to stick it out until mid-season before deciding whether or not to leave this behind: The producers started out the summer talking about the fact that this season was going to take place entirely over the course of the wedding weekend, culminating in Ted meeting The Mother. Then, as the summer wore on, they started saying the wedding weekend would be a framing device, which led me to believe that they got a few episodes into writing and production before realizing they needed to course correct and start telling stories that weren’t bound to the Inn and that featured The Mother more. Just makes sense to me that we’re starting to break out of the Inn when we are.
Most annoying part of the episode: the promo for next week at the end which shows Barney acting like a SITCOM CHARACTER in reacting to his parents maybe getting together.
Honestly, I thought that was just a flat good episode. I really just wish they had every episode away from that damn inn. This episode is exactly what this season should have been, with other members of the group meeting YM, and nice flashbacks showing more interesting moments from the past.
It won’t last. I know it won’t last. I’m in no way getting my hopes up, but it’s nice to know that they can still genuinely entertain me every now and then.
when did we start being able to discuss the reviews? One of the major things keeping me here (along with Alan’s reviews and the great comments) was the freedom from spoilers of any kind at all (I mean, really draconian spoiler rules. I hate spoilers to an unreal degree, so this worked for me).
Has this changed?
I actually didn’t like this episode very much. It’s definitely an improvement on most of this season — and I did squeal with delight when the Mother appeared again — but I couldn’t get past the fact that it’s just another tired rehash of the Ted/Robin/Barney triangle. Even Ted acknowledged it when he said he didn’t pursue Robin again because he already knew what she would say. And we still didn’t actually get any resolution to Ted’s feelings for Robin, at least nothing that indicates he’s truly ready to meet the Mother. It’s getting harder and harder to believe in his supposedly idyllic romance with her.
Also, I’m now a little bit mad at the Mother for inspiring (albeit inadvertently) Barney’s horrible “Playbook” proposal to Robin. I’m definitely happy to be seeing more of the Mother, but I hope she’ll be better served in future episodes.
It really is completely shocking and tone deaf that the show clearly thinks we’re supposed to find “The Robin” endearing.
I guess I’m in the minority, but I liked “The Robin”. I liked it when it happened and I still like it now.
I thought Barney randomly bumping into the Mother was beyond stupid.
I thought that too, but then I thought that if this episode was part of S8, she would have been just some random girl (without Barney’s “I wonder if I can set you up with anyone” spiel), and then when the reveal came in the finale, it would have been cool to see that she was the girl from the pharmacy.
Or maybe that’s just me.
I like the way you think JT, ‘but hum…’ I dont think it would have the same impact that it did, because we would be like…who’s she? She can only be the mother…what else reason could it be for her to make this appearance?I guess it would spoil the surprise….
In the context of what this show used to be (the first few seasons, anyway), it was an average-ish episode of HIMYM. In the context of where this season has taken us, it felt like a fantastic episode. I guess that’s all we can ask for at this point.
I KNEW HIMYM WOULD COME AROUND!! :DDD
THIS EPISODE WAS A BRILLIANT ONE! :)
I didn’t mind the Cranston cameo. They need to explain how it is that Ted plans on moving to Chicago, and obviously a preexisting relationship in architecture would be the most likely driver. I understand the purpose of Barney meeting The Mother, but it seemed even more forced than the Cranston subplot. I also thought this episode was a vast improvement over the rest this season – it seemed more in tone with the series in general, though just as with everyone else I am as sick of the Ted/Robin nonsense. Ted comes off as such a sad sack.
I was very pleased that the episode took us away from that stupid hotel (and that terrible road trip) the whole time. The Washington Generals bit was funny, as were some of the Barney challenges (though the dolphin thing was kind of cringeworthy). I do think the mother meeting was ridiculously contrived, and it was annoying that the writers seemed to have her as all-seeing relating to Barney. And the Ted/Robin emphasis is still a problem. But all in all, I probably liked this episode more than any other this season.
God, that road trip is the worst. How have they not gotten there yet? Are there no flights to NYC from any airport between Minnesota and there?
haha as soon as I ended watching this episode one of my first thoughts was “too bad Sepinwall stopped reviewing this show since he would’ve loved this episode.”
We’ve all become bitter because this was an unqualified good episode (and not a good for this season episode). It seems they are setting up that each character will have a Moment with the Mother before Ted does which is a decent conceit. Is the mother too perfect? She better be, we’ve waited years to meet her. Also didn’t mind the Ted and Robin stuff because it was dealt with in the past tense and meeting of the mother seems so close.
One of the best innovations of this Show is how much fun they had with linear storytelling. This episode lived up to that.
As the Mother gave Barney her something better, I was thinking to myself, “Wow, looks like Alan Sepinwall is going to have to comment on this episode after all.” My thoughts coming up as soon as someone tells me it’s gonna be okay, that I’m a good guy, and I will get through this. (Yeah, I stole your style, bitch!)
As the readers are saying, this episode is reminiscent of the HIMYM in earlier season. There is ample interaction between the main cast peppered with slapstick, pop culture references, and heart. As Rick in the comments section pointed out, this episode looks like the part of the season where the writers realized the needed to course correct.
2/3 of the way into the episode, came the Bryan Cranston and Cristin Milioti cameos.
Let’s start with Cristin Milioti, the Mother. While having her meet Barney ~6 months before the ‘present’ feels forced it did humanize an increasingly cartoonish Barney. The way Cristin Milioti have interacted with the main cast makes me wish this season would be more of a “How Everyone Else Met Your Mother”.
The Bryan Cranston cameo was, in my opinion, a missed opportunity*. I would have liked it much more if Bryan Cranston switched more decisively between Walter White and Malcolm’s Dad but instead we got Malcolm’s dad doing an impression of Heisenberg. Doubly disappointing since we know what the man is capable of.
*Yup, I am a HUGE Breaking Bad fan as evident from the first paragraph.
Finally, I don’t mind the lingering feelings Ted has for Robin. It is an annoying aspect of the show, granted; but I believe the writers are trying to show us that Ted will not really get over Robin (the woman he idealized) until he meets the Mother (his ideal woman).
In the end, seeing the chemistry between the main cast in this episode makes me miss early HIMYM so much more. I worry that the next episodes will once again be pure slapstick like the rest of late season HIMYM.
Stray thoughts:
I still pick up calls from anonymous callers even though it is not 1994 anymore. It could be a job offer. It could be a chance to troll scammers. The possibilities are endless.
My Marshall moment: I really want to know more about this gourmet cheese made by nuns in a monestary out in the woods in Connecticut.
Today in HIMYM Music: Metamorphosis: Metamorphosis Two – Philip Glass It’s Only Time – The Magnetic Fields
[abbeyofreginalaudis.org]. that’s my guess on the cheese. I haven’t been there but I’ve wanted to go.
First thing I thought when I saw the episode was that you’d need to break your silence since this episode was probably the best since the opener. :)
Reverse engineering the mother is better than Farhampton, but that doesnt make it good. Her scene on the train with Lilly felt organic, the prequel run in with Barney seemed far fetched and just way to on the nose.
The Ted/Marshall as Washington Generals fans was the best part, and maybe only part, of the show I enjoyed.
I thought the Generals were due!
watz da background song dat played at da end?
The episode wasn’t as good as the older classic stuff but would have fit in with the stronger Season 6-8 eps. Yep, some of the stuff with the Mother and Cranston felt forced (more so with The Mother; I think the Cranston stuff was deliberately written that way as a comedic juxtaposition with how bad ass Walter White was), but the overall tie back to a few months back and the way the show answered some questions about Barney/Robin/Ted and the timing was useful.
And even though I didn’t necessarily love or even like the Mother/Barney story line, there were 2 things I definitely liked about it:
1) I’d like to see more stuff about The Mother as we get closer to Ted meeting her, and this definitely delivered. The show has always dropped a lot of hints about close calls, and Ted/The Mother being in the same place at the same time, so we know that Ted and his crowd were in the same place – or at least vicinity – as the mother at certain points in time.
2) Yeah, The Mother inexplicably helping Barney – even though he’s a stranger who lamely hit on her – is dumb, dumb, dumb. But it kind of fits. She’s been sold all along as this great, larger than life person who is too good to be true, and her helping this idiot out would fit the bill. It also makes her seem compatible with Ted; Ted and Marshall were always trying to see the best in Barney even though – particularly early on – Barney was a one-dimensional, womanizing cad.
I don’t want to oversell all of this. As Alan points out, the episode is “good-ish”. The show still has some end of life problems, and one episode away from Farhampton isn’t going to paper over all of the problems of Farhampton (even if it had been a slam dunk, which this wasn’t). But maybe there’s a chance here that they can salvage SOMETHING out of HIMYM. Even if it isn’t a classic final few episodes, maybe they can do something kind of, sort of OK.
I just hated this episode. All that stuff about Barney making dolphin noises, and then the mother telling Barney he is a “good man”, while he quite obviously is a creepy sexpest.
Better than “good-ish”, I’d say this ep was good. I actually laughed out loud a couple of times. Barney’s challenges were just far fetched enough to be real challenges, but at the same time he acted through them like a real person and it never got too far into cartoonland. Everyone felt like themselves. There were bonus jokes, like something clever on top of something funny, like when Lily goes “Aww!” before exploding. Why is this show so inconsistent? If this were “Once Upon a Time”, I’d suspect this as a Jane Espenson ep. :)
I have to say, though, The Mother is still treading serious Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope territory. She gets away with it, but only barely. I’m glad they mentioned her boyfriend and her restless feelings; at least she had SOME kind of life aside from helping our main character find love.