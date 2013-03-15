Review: In the end, Cinemax’s ‘Banshee’ a fun bit of pulp fiction

“Banshee,” the Cinemax crime drama that wraps up its first season tonight at 10, is among the dumbest, most ridiculous, lurid, disgusting shows on all of television.
That is also an enormous part of its charm.
I wasn’t crazy about “Banshee” when it premiered back in January. The premise – a recently-released ex-con (Antony Starr) impersonates the new sheriff of a small Pennsylvania town after the man is murdered before he can assume his office – was absurd, but had potential in a classic pulp fiction sense. The problem was that Starr seemed like a blank to me, and other parts of the show – an Amish-born crimelord (Ulrich Thomsen), a police station based in an abandoned Cadillac dealership – felt like creators David Schickler and Jonathan Tropper were trying too hard to be pile on the weirdness for its own sake.
As it turns out, they weren’t trying nearly as hard in the first couple of episodes as they would over the course of this 10-episode season. “Banshee” got crazier and sillier – and much, much more violent – as it went along, and its excesses eventually reached the level the premise deserved. It became great mindless fun, and Starr became much more interesting when he got more to do besides squinting mysteriously while his deputies wondered what kind of lunatic they were working for.
The commitment to excess has been especially notable in the fight scenes, with most episodes featuring at least one drawn-out set piece remarkable for both its length and sheer brutality. A fight between our fake Sheriff Hood and a visiting mixed martial arts champ in the third episode went on so long, and got so rough, I began wondering if they were trying to break a record.
That fight in and of itself bought the show several more episodes worth of rope from me, and the series kept upping the deranged, bloody stakes, all the way through tonight’s finale, where Hood and his allies – including his deputies, ex-lover Anna (Ivana Milicevic) and partners in crime Job (Hoon Lee) and Sugar (Frankie Faison) – all have to deal with the arrival of Anna’s powerful, ruthless gangster father Rabbit (Ben Cross, devouring every last millimeter of scenery with a smile). There’s a shootout where one of the deputies does something so outlandish that the only proper response was laughter – which, I suspect, is exactly the response the creative team was aiming for.
“Strike Back,” the international co-production that began Cinemax’s push into original scripted dramas, is a deeper, more thoughtful piece of work (while still supplying all the guns, ammo and sex scenes required by the channel’s brand), where “Banshee” is more of a pure guilty pleasure. But the ratio of pleasure to guilt has been rising all season, and I’m glad Cinemax already ordered another.
Just to clarify; whenever reviewers state these Cinemax shows have “sex” in them, what it really means is a couple seconds of two people humping very quickly edited to the point of not existing at all.
Even the actual “Late Night” shows barely have any sex in them anymore…
Cinemax has replaced its “low-brow, immature” sex shows with much more high-brow, mature violence.
As an example, in the episode of BANSHEE with the MMA fighter that Alan singles out, there’s a scene involving a very pretty blonde hooking up with said fighter.
The sex that happens is edited very quickly…
…but, when the fighter starts bashing her head in and beating the living crap out of her – That’s given the utmost detail and time.
…you even get to see her eye swollen shut and her teeth missing before she collapses.
Yep, Cinemax has finally gotten some class.
That rape scene was sickening, but it made you root for Hood to stomp the MMA fighter.
Aestheticization of violence is one of the best things that happened to contemporary mass culture. Don’t be a prude)
I’m with you Alan, this is a show that got me more and more hooked each week. Not emotionally invested but hooked like a greasy taco stand where I go get a burrito once a week. It’s funny you mentioned the MMA fight scene because it was that episode followed by the biker episode that made me think I might want to come back to Banshee county to see what crazy stuff is happening. I think Banshee has now past Spartacus and True Blood as the most stupidly entertaining show on premium cable.
Definitely an entertaining show, and I’m looking forward to the second season as well. It’s not as intriguing and thrilling as Strike Back, but I think it’s much better than Hunted. There’s (surprisingly) a lot to like about the action-packed direction that Cinemax has decided to take with its original dramas.
This show has me completely hooked, and I admit to lusting after the fake sheriff. Lord this guy is hot!
I quit early when I discovered that the sheriff was still robbing museums with his old lover, the DA’s wife. I can suspend disbelief, but come on. Too stupid for words.
Sometimes when you watch TV, you just want to turn off your brain and have fun. And Banshee accomplishes that with flying colors. I especially liked the prison fight scene. Banshee is, to me, the best new show of 2013 so far and is a great follow up to Spartacus on fridays.
The fight scene with the MMA fighter and the prison fight scene were great; the fight between Anna and Rabbit’s henchman was stupid.
As the season goes farther along, it’s slightly more believable than season 2 of Homeland.
But it’s entertaining as hell.
The way they shoot the action sequences in this show alone is something I’ve never seen on TV. The plot is soapy but it’s An Alan Ball show. This is why I’m watching it. I love this show.
The show isn’t dumb or “mindless” — or isn’t any more so than a Tarantino film that critics drool over and gets nominated for prestigious awards. Banshee has been better than Justified this season, and its plot construction has certainly been better, not to mention smarter. If there were any justice Banshee would be up for Emmy awards.
Banshee and Justified are my favorite shows right now, but I would have a hard time comparing them.
But if you put a gun to my head, I would say Justified is a LOT better, but I REALLY like Banshee.
I agree completely with your Tarantino comparison. If Banshee is a guilty pleasure, then so are Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained (and how!!) and Inglourious Basterds, among others. And I’m very emotionally invested in the show, so I don’t get that part either. For all its pulp, the show has a very strong emotional core. Hood has ripped my heart out at times.
I don’t believe in guilty pleasures. Banshee is thoroughly enjoyable. I can’t wait to see where they go next season.
Really Alan, brutal violence is what got you to get invested in the series? Ugh. Each day I dislike american tv and the tv critics that enable its tendencies more and more. With television like this, it’s no wonder 90% of americans think they’re entitled to guns. Violence and criminals are so great!!!
Any show with a bad ass Asian transvestyte computer/gun/knife specialist had me at “Hello”.
I turn off the show during the credits to avoid any coming attractions. Did every episode have a post-credits teaser like the season finale, or was that the only one?