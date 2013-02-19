Review: In the end, Netflix’s ‘House of Cards’ good but not great

I finally finished Netflix’s “House of Cards” late last week. As promised, I have a review of the entire first season – so don’t read if you haven’t finished yet and don’t want to be spoiled – coming up just as soon as I put a spider outside my super’s apartment…
Shortly before Netflix made all 13 “House of Cards” episodes available to the public – and after I had seen the first 2 of those – I wrote that the series started off promisingly, but that the only thing really distinguishing it from the other prestige dramas on television was the distribution model. Having seen all 13 episodes now, I feel much the same way. If this was airing on Showtime or HBO, it would be one of the better dramas on television, but not one of the absolute best.
And the distribution model proved to be a mixed blessing on a number of levels. In what should have been the most shocking moment of the season, Frank Underwood murders Peter Russo at the end of episode 11; someone on Twitter told me about it right after I had finished episode 5. The Netflix model rewards anyone who wants to watch as much as they want as quickly as they want (like my friends who marathoned the whole thing that first weekend), but it also punishes those who want to (or have to) take their time. There came a certain point where my impetus to keep watching had less to do with my enjoyment level than with my fear of being spoiled even further.(*)
(*) In a way, the more obvious comparison here isn’t TV discussion, but film discussion, since people see movies at a far more staggered rate than they watch television. But there’s a more built-in awareness of that fact among movie people, it seems – or maybe it’s just the movie people I follow online – because I can’t remember the last time I was accidentally spoiled on a big plot development of a movie I still wanted to see. Because this is a relatively new TV development (and where very few people were watching “Lilyhammer” when it was released the same way), people have been more cavalier about it, assuming that the moment at which they are finished is the reasonable point at which anyone who cared would have also finished.
And there were very clear pros and cons to marathoning the show over even a couple of weeks (not even days like some of you did) versus the 13 weeks it might have taken to watch this on cable. Having another episode to leap to, and then another and another, meant I didn’t spend as much time dwelling on the one I had just seen – for good and for for ill.
Frank’s scheme to become Vice President after he’s passed over for Secretary of State, for instance, is a fairly improbable Rube Goldberg contraption, yet I was too busy queuing up the next episode to focus on those things the way I was watching, say, “Homeland” week to week. (Suffice it to say that “Homeland” season 2 would have played much better as a marathon.)
But there were also stories that suffered from seeing the episodes in such close proximity to each other. Zoe’s transition from amoral careerist to someone genuinely interested in chasing the story – even if it was in part to spite Frank for casting her aside – felt much more abrupt watched this way than at a more leisurely pace.
And the flip side of not dwelling on the show’s flimsier attributes is that I also didn’t dwell as much on the stronger ones. I wasn’t as emotionally engaged in the story and the characters than I might have been otherwise. When there’s a really interesting and unexpected character moment like Frank and his old military academy buddy alluding to the sexual component of their relationship, it gets swallowed up by the need to get to the next episode and see where the story’s going.
But it’s also possible that my middling engagement would have happened even if “House of Cards” had been sold to a pay cable outlet who aired it the good old-fashioned way. It’s a deeply cynical show, which isn’t a crime in and of itself – it’s harder to get more cynical about the world than “The Sopranos” – but the cynicism of “Cards” feels like a very superficial kind. It’s a world where almost everyone is out to get what’s theirs, and the only thing differentiating most people is how good they are at it. Though Frank’s identified as a Democrat, there’s no hint of any ideology he subscribes to other than the advancement of Frank Underwood – and he’s not presented as an anomaly in this belief system, simply as someone who’s better and slicker than his rivals. One of the reasons the military academy episode stands out as a series highlight is that it attempts to examine who Frank is as a man, rather than just use him as a shark who’s relentlessly swimming forward, snapping up the plot one big bite at a time.
And when you have an actor like Kevin Spacey playing Frank, and wrapping his faux South Carolina accent around the colorful dialogue of Beau Willimon and company (stopping at a church to pray in the finale, Frank looks down and suggests, “Perhaps I’m talking to the wrong audience”), it matters less that Frank is ultimately such an empty character – but it still matters. As much fun as it is to watch Spacey prowl around, there’s precious little humanity to the character most of the time, just an unending feeling of want. Walter White and Tony Soprano are monsters, but they were people first, and the way those characters were written and performed, you can understand the transformation from the one to the other, and those moments where the human gets to pilot the ship for a bit. Even if I hadn’t known in advance that Frank was going to kill Peter, I don’t know that it would have felt that shocking, because Frank would have had to seem like something other than a high-functioning sociopath the entire time for it to feel like a surprise. The show had to build to that moment for the emotions of it to feel earned; it didn’t, so they weren’t. (And on the other hand, would so careful a schemer as Frank Underwood have really done something like that with such huge potential for exposure, rather than waiting for Peter to either drink himself to death or sober up and back off?)
The supporting characters weren’t necessarily written with any more richness or nuance, but the performances created that illusion more than Spacey’s did. Corey Stoll in particular was fantastic as Peter: so heart-broken and weak and yet likable. I’ve seen many struggling addicts before, but Stoll left me feeling I hadn’t seen this struggling addict, just as Kate Mara elevated Zoe above cliche and Robin Wright managed to stitch together the many disparate aspects of Claire Underwood (though even she couldn’t make me care about anything to do with Claire’s non-profit). The way Frank and Claire’s marriage functions under the illusion that they’re equal partners, when she’s always subservient to his needs and desires, was one of the show’s strongest character arcs, and the thing I’m most interested to see when season 2 is finished.
There’s certainly lots to applaud about “House of Cards.” The directors who followed David Fincher did a good job of following the visual template he set (Frank with the candles at the church in the season finale felt like Allen Coulter saying, “Hey, I can shoot a gorgeous picture, too”). The series moved briskly and did quite well with the unexpected small moment, like Lucas effectively playing undercover cop to trap the hotel hooker, or Peter rolling a joint to prove his trustworthiness to a conspiracy theorist.
But as a drama – rather than a standard-bearer for a non-traditional distributor – it doesn’t reinvent the form. It’s a pretty good approximation of that form, but the flash of the Netflix model masks the ultimate lack of substance. Like Frank Underwood, it moves ever forward, only somewhat concerned with what it’s about beyond its own success.
What did everybody else think? Where would you rank “House of Cards” among what TV currently has to offer? Did you find the all-at-once model enhanced your viewing experience, detracted from it, or both? Did it feel any different from when you’ve used Netflix, another streaming service or physical media to quickly catch up on a pre-existing series?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I quit watching about 8 or 9 episodes in mainly because I got sick of Kate Mara. That new media vs. old story was atrocious. Journalists are afraid of the internet and the blogs and the twitterz!
They are, though. That isn’t made up.
Yes, journalist are afraid of the internet… as you comment on a story written on the Internet by a Sr. Editor.
Journalists aren’t afraid of the internet and blogs and twitter, but the old guard running print media are. They didn’t get onboard online until they were so far behind that they became obsolete. They are still trying to dig themselves out of that hole, but it is far too late.
Better than Boss, not as good as West Wing. Worth watching even though when you “binge watch” you can more easily see the characters change traits (as you alluded to). As a result, the these changes seem more jarring (e.g. Zoey likes being Franks’s mistress and then she doesn’t; Zoey and Janine are adversaries but then they’re BFFs). Another problem was that we were waiting for the big moment from the original British version to happen here and it didn’t.
Wait, so one of you main problems was that it didn’t exactly follow the plotline of the British version? If you wanted to watch that one then by all means go ahead, but don’t call it a “problem” when this adaption isn’t a copy.
The British series is ultimately a trilogy … The main character there is more over the top than Francs
Reply to comment…
Exactly, BMFC — while I understand that this is an adaptation, the fact that that big moment never happened really took me out of the viewing experience — I spent the last three eps looking at the clock and wondering when that was going to happen.
I really enjoyed it, and the one thing I took away from this new distribution model is a feeling that I need to see it again. There was a fair amount to process in these episodes, and I feel like just running through them in about 5 days made me miss some things, or at least that they didn’t sit with me long enough. I think this will work great for AD, where I will be eager to go back and watch it again, but I want to look back at this in a month or so.
Other than that, I agree Corey Stoll was the standout, and it really sucks that you got spoiled beforehand about his death. I thought that worked well without knowing beforehand, since it went along with him setting up the perfect suicide for Russo earlier in the season. I saw one person exclaim on twitter before I had started to get into the bulk of the series ‘man, House of Cards gets dark.’ I think in almost every episode after that there was at least one moment I figured that was referring to.
I can’t wait for teh next season, and hope that Kate Mara in particular gets some better moments next year. She wasn’t bad, but I feel like they wrote her into a hole and were just starting to dig her out of it.
I tend to agree that the model left me wanting to watch it again, which I will eventually do. Though I’m not sure that’s anything new. I’ve wanted to watch the good shows a 2nd (or 3rd) time before and will probably continue to.
I don’t know where this one ranks among current dramas. It’s not my favorite, but it would be a difficult show to have as a favorite due to its constant cynicism. It does best compare to The Sopranos in that regard, but pales in comparison to it in terms of quality. That’s not a black mark against the show. Few shows can live up to The Sopranos.
I enjoyed the season, but it’s not even the best new show (The Americans). I look forward to the 2nd season.
I’m halfway through the season, but I haven’t felt enough of an attachment yet where I would avoid spoilers, so I read this post and sort of shrugged at the episode 11 event.
My main problem so far is how easy it is for Underwood to accomplish everything he sets in motion. At the point I’m at in the series, his only problem seems to be the minor inconvenience of the lobbyist that is dealing with his wife’s foundation. Everything else he achieves without so much of a hiccup in his plans. I don’t feel any sort of drama; it all feels very clinical.
As for how the experience of watching the show feels, I think it feels like Netflix. It feels no different than using Netflix to catch up on older shows, even if you feel like you have to rush through them to stay ahead of spoilers.
I’d suggest that Netflix stagger episodes of their own content in the future. Release three episodes a week. That gives people the sense that they don’t have 13 hours of TV to get through (which feels a little daunting at the start). People can watch at a little more leisurely of a pace, while still being able to watch 3 hours in a row if they so desire. It would also give critics a chance to think about the show and to write more recaps. It just gives everyone a little breathing room, which may be helpful for a totally new product.
Things to not go so easily for Frank throughout the series, if you decide to keep watching. I think they felt the need to build him up, so that you would appreciate his failures.
“The Pensky File” has clearly never manipulated people before.
I found Peter’s arc to be the only redeeming thing about this show. The lack of humanity in the Underwoods was pretty frustrating–I threw up my hands at the murder and Claire’s unbalanced progress towards becoming a good person (she takes up origami then forces out a pregnant Genine).
And with regards to Frank’s scheme to become VP, was he planning that from the beginning? If so, does that mean he expected Russo’s bill/campaign to fail and the VP to become governor? That part was never clear to me. Seems like a wasted opportunity to have Frank speak with the audience and give us a chance to form theories about what his next few chess moves might be.
Other than that I thought the show was shot well, I was happy the hungry animal metaphors died down, and I enjoyed Spacey doing what he could with what he had. (And between HoC and Veep, seems like the U.S. Vice President is one of the least desirable jobs in the country.)
Yes, it was always the plan for Russo’s campaign to self destruct. This was exceedingly clear, and even specified explicitly more than once.
Whoops guess I missed it. I also posted this before finishing chapter 13 (during which the three journalists realize the plan). In that case, why was Frank so mad at Claire for killing the Watershed Act?
…orchestrate Russo’s downfall closer to the election, leaving absolutely no time to get a campaign off the ground, making a beloved ex-governor the only viable replacement.
It was a really dumb plan, either way. It hinged on a vice president so detesting the gig that he would leave *just months after taking office* to participate in the special election *necessitated by his resigning to become vice president*. Only in the hand-wavy world of television could something this monumentally implausible pass for a master plan.
The plan was to always build Peter up as a viable candidate, then have him self-destruct at a time that would leave the VP as a reasonable solution. The Watershed bill failing wasn’t part of the plan; it was designed to raise Russo’s profile, but it ultimately didn’t impact Frank’s master plan all that much.
I completely disagree. I believe that one cannot assume such a comprehensive plan was in motion from the start when at no point does Frank admit to there being one. If anything, I got the impression from his many soliloquies that his philosophical motivation was that of the accumulation of power by any means necessary. Anything beyond this is merely an assumption by the viewer. To paraphrase his own words he states that he never deals in the hypotheticals but always plans for any possible situation. Meaning he may have had his goal in mind, however, the means to get there would be based on working around a multi faceted approach in which flexibility was accounted for. It seems he used Peter because he needed a pawn that was loyal to him, but it was only after the Watershed bill failed that one can claim he formulated such a malicious plan. Putting all his trust in one plan would have gone against the very nature his character. Im not saying that he had no plan, just that confining his ambitions to the guise of one ‘master plan’ goes against the philosophical doctrine of pragmatism that he represents.
Francis and Claire both have something in common. They both desire to be powerful. They both have a desire to matter. Claire is not a sociopath like Francis. Their love of one another is from a deep understanding of their inner desire of power. Claire wants to make the non-profit global more for the prestige than for any specific work. She cares about other human beings, however, this feeling will never usurp her primary movitation, to be in control. This is why she let go Genine. Genine usurped her power and openly defied her direct order. This is much how Francis handles members of Congress as Whip.
The first scene of the series set the stage for Francis’ character. Francis murdered the dog in order to prevent it from making a undue display. This is much the same way that he handled Russo. Francis is a control addict. His whole life’s work has been to gain greater control of his circumstances. Francis is so power hungry that he even suggests that the fridge that fell of the truck and almost killed the owner of the bbq should have expected that the fridge move out of the way for him. This desire for power far outweighs any breath of humanity he may have left.
There are hints of humanity in Francis’ past. The scene with his lover at college. The discussion of his father and his less than easy childhood with Rusk. Francis will not dwell on these thoughts long. He finds it weak. It was his strength that propelled him to where he is now. His calculations to the nth degree creating plans within plans within plans.
I belive that Francis only planned Russo’s downfall after he openly defied and threatened him. Russo would have been a valuable asset to Francis as Governor. If Russo had not threatened Francis he would not have arranged for Peter’s downfall. Francis was trying to reason with him to a certain extent after the bill failed to tell him that other solutions that could be brought forth. Peter told him that he did not care, and he stated he was ready to expose everything. This is why Francis brought him down.
Russo was disobedient and his disobedience threatened Francis’ future. (This situation is paralled between Genine and Claire. Genine was mostly brought on because she was a bright notable face to increase the non-profit’s exposure in the world stage.) Russo’s downfall killed two birds with one stone. Francis only thought of murdering him when it was apparent that Peter was not going to go quietly into the night. It is unforunate for Russo that he did not realize how much of a pawn he really was to Francis.
Agreed Roxanna!
I also agree with Roxanna.
Sorry AR007 and Roxanna, but you both must have missed it when Frank made it clear that the plan had been in place all along. I believe it was the first scene of episode 11 when he is meeting with the Vice President. During his aside to the audience, he says something to the effect of “all of my months of planning hinge on these next few minutes”.
Considering the next few minutes are when he hopes to convince the VP to step down and run for governor, we can only assume that the plan to become VP himself by having Russo’s campaign fall apart has been in the works for months.
Agree Marco. Planned all along. Wild and only possible in TV land, but planned all along.
Certainly a high quality series and have watched it in about 3 days. This was helpful in seeing how Franks masterplan worked out and remembering how he got there. But the major problem with binge watching is the speed of the emotional journey. Zoe went from “eager intern” to “slutty conartist” to “noble housewife” way too sloppy and fast and this becomes all too clear when you binge watch.
When rewatching Sopranos, Deadwood and the like I always try not too watch more than 2 (or 3) episodes in a row. Otherwise I could watch a storyline of over a year(season/half season) in one night and that just doesn’t work. You do not want see Walter White becoming scarface over night or over a weekend (of watching). Than the journey becomes a race and feels unearned.
When you see Frank and Zoe go from contacts to lovers to ex-lovers to fuckers in a single night(of watching) it becomes hard to swallow.
Liked the series but the murder sort of took the fun out of it and felt over the top. The series did not seem to need it or make it better.
And I expected more of an ending to season 1. He “got” the VP nomination but the episode did not feel like an ending of any sorts other than the end of an episode, certainly not a season 1 cliffhanger.
I believe the cliffhanger to the end of the season was Zoe’s realization of Francis’ plan and his involvement with Russo’s downfall. The murder was a pivotal plot point. It showed that Francis was willing to act quickly and decisively to get what he wanted. The only thing that I did not like about it was that when they were driving to Peter’s home I could already tell that Francis was thinking about committing murder if necessary. When Peter stated that he was going to expose his past sins I knew for sure that he was dead. I knew when they pulled into the garage and Francis eyed the bottle the means of his execution.
I’ve read several people’s dislike of Zoe’s character transition. I agree that this transition did seem kind of jerky when I watched the episodes back to back, however, part of it is due to Zoe’s inexperience with life. She is very uncomfortable with her new role. She is more acting the part of reporter or mistress to the powerful than being one. Fake it till you make it.
The reporting job was Zoe’s first out of college. She is much like Francis. She wants power and prestige at almost any cost. When she realizes that her relationship with Francis was putting her career at risk she ends it. She then felt the tug of Francis’ leash and came back unwillingly. She made it apparent that she was only there to fulfill her end of the bargin. When Francis then let her go her hurt was more from the loss of power over Francis than anything else. Zoe does not easily let go of her loyalty to Francis though. It was difficult for her to realize the truth of his involvement in the Russo affair. Underneath it all Zoe is still ruthless. She treatens to expose Rachel’s past in order to get the story. Another person driven by desire of power in this story that will stop at nothing to get what they want.
I’ve read about a lot about Francis’ lack of humanity. In the end, how many people are driven by their desires? How many people allow power, or the desire of power, to go to their head? How many people fear the uncertanity of life so much that they desire to control every aspect of it? How many of us discount the needs of others to get what we want? I think that the reason that Francis is such a distasteful character is that to a certain extent we can all see a little bit of him in ourselves.
By ep. 11, I too wanted to kill Peter. I had no problem with what Frank did in the garage. Ha ha
You have to keep in mind that Zoey taking on different roles such as the eager intern turned slutty, to girlfriend did not happen over the course of weeks, it happened over many months. Remember when her to be boy friend late in the show stated, “I haven’t seen or spoken to you in six months.” Six months is a long time, and the point to take away from this is that this show is meant to occur over many months not weeks. We shouldn’t judge the emotional transitions of characters without taking that into account.
I enjoyed it. Have come to a lot of dramas late and binge-watched on Netflix, so the model wasn’t an issue for me.
As a state-level politico, the depiction of Washington, unfortunately, met my expectation.
I know there’s probably some HitFix editor people monitoring this while Alan’s away.
The is a minor thing, but considering the article contains spoilers, especially for a series like this that everyone is consuming at different rates, is there anyway to not put the whole article on the home page? Just makes spoiler avoidance easier.
The article is clearly a review of the entire series. Anyone who would read this without having finished the series is a moron.
Um…Scott…are you joking?
The title of the article makes it blatantly obvious the review is of the entire season. Why would somebody who hasn’t finished the season read this review? They’d have to be an idiot of the highest order…
Just to clarify, when I posted my comment the entire article was visible on Alan’s home page. This has since been fixed.
No it wasn’t.
And what I mean is No, the fully article was NEVER displayed in its entirety on Alan’s page. This is a lie.
When the article was first posted, it was indeed posted in it’s entirety on the front page. It has since been fixed.
Yeah, Scott was right. I left out the HTML code that should have kept the bulk of the review off the main blog page. Dan noticed while I was on vacation, and fixed it. My apologies to anyone who was inconvenienced.
Boom! Looks like Gary’s the highest order idiot here.
I liked it a lot.
My favorite aspect: all the characters are smart and communicative. The writers did not create drama by making characters stupid or not talk to each other. In that way it’s the anti-Lost. I think that deserves praise.
Most other shows would have made the less-major characters (the President, Chief of Staff, the newspaper chief, the other newspaper lady Janine, etc.) makes stupid decisions to make our heroes look smart, even though in real life they would be extremely intelligent people. Here, the writers don’t take that easy way out. The president wrong-foots Francis with Rick Simon. The Chief of Staff immediately guesses that Francis is making a play for V.P. The newspaper chief is at no point a dummy. Janine isn’t fooled by Zoe for a second (even guessing exactly who she is sleeping with). Peter’s girlfriend never has any illusions about his addiction. Even the teacher’s labor guy, when starts looking buffoonish, wins the CNN debate through his own eloquence.
Even better, every character immediately talked to every other character. That’s extremely rare, and that shows true writing talent. It’s so easy to create drama by artificially keeping characters from talking to each other. The most extreme example is when Claire sabotages Francis’ vote. A lesser show would have made him learning about that betrayal be a major arc for the remaining episodes. But here, he knew right away at the beginning of the next episode. Zoe talks to him, he talks to the no-votes, he talks to Claire. Bam, bam, bam. I loved that.
On a scale of one to ten, for “false stupidity to create drama” and “false non-communication to create drama”, Lost is my ten, and now House of Cards is my zero.
I also liked it quite a bit, and I hadn’t thought about it but the reasons you state are definitely a big part of it. That’s also a big pet peeve of mine, when shows create drama that could be trivially resolved if the characters just talked to each other for 5 minutes.
Another example of that I liked: the night after he first had sex with Zoe, the very first conversation with Claire is about that. She knew, she knew what for. (I was frowny-face surprised he bothered to have sex with her, for the same reason Alan gave about him killing Russo – too risky). But happy-face surprised that that didn’t become a ‘thing’ between he and Claire.
Amen Ekstraextra
I loved it. I thought it was a great show and I liked being able to watch at my own pace. I hope this model catches on, especially if it means I can get amazing screen actors like Kevin Spacey doing “tv”
A PSA about the closing scene: Don’t wear all-black when you’re jogging in the street at night! You’re going to get hit by a car! You can’t hookers and car exhaust your way out of a broken back. You can’t fire employees your way out of busted internal organs. Wear lights, wear reflectors, and jog on the sidewalk when possible.
I thought the same thing! I literally exclaimed to the television, “you can’t go running in black AT NIGHT, idiots.”
I do agree with the distribution of the series, it feels less personal with the characters and gives no time to think of the plot that had just happened. More of a rush to see what will happen next. In a way, you can sort of predict that in itself, Frank moving forward, for season 1 anyhow. I think that in season 2 there will be a lot more wrenches thrown into the plans of Underwood. Someone else commented that his only real problem is Remy the lobbyist, and even that is just a brush off his shoulder. And all his other manipulative plans go on without a hitch, even the ones involving his wife. Who is questioning her relationship with him and the thought of never having children. Maybe that will be brought up in the next season as well, as I do so hope for. There should be more elaboration on this lawsuit against her as well. They need to keep certain characters in this. The tough chief of staff, the adamant and fervent Gillian Cole, Loyal superhero Doug, and ambitious reporter Zoey. Very good character dynamic, but more acting ability needed on some fronts to glue the second season together. And I think having the chemistry of the first season will drive to improve that.
The teacher’s strike leader gave Frank some trouble for a while
A few stray observations:
*The way time moved forward between episodes without any logic was problematic. Russo went from toe-in-the-water for governor to a full-fledged barnstorming candidate overnight. The education bill was stalled over the union negotiations that all of a sudden end and there’s a bill signing.
*My favorite movie is Vertigo, so I have no problem with characters who lay outlandishly complicated plans to accomplish something simple, but Frank’s road to the VP was a little much.
*Frank didn’t get the Sec. of State nod because the White House needed him in congress. But after less than a year, all of a sudden they don’t? With only a 2-vote majority in the House? (Surely they don’t think getting a Democrat elected in South Carolina who’s not Underwood is going to be a cakewalk.)
*Also, Frank is a terrible whip if he got blindsided on the water bill like that. He had a 2-vote margin and two wafflers; he needed to buy them off in some manner to ensure their votes.
*The intimation of Frank’s past gay relations with his military school pal was either too subtle of too blunt, I can’t decide which.
I felt that it ran out of story when Russo died and that that should have been the end of the season and to have 2? episodes after that lessened the impact. Maybe they didn’t realize how well Stoll would be in that character, but I will miss him.
Something that was missed IMO was that they didn’t tell was how much time passed between episodes. The best I can remember them referencing time was when discussing Russo’s sobriety. Obviously the first 2 take place in quick succession, but the others seem to waffle between 2-6 weeks between. Mad Men never gives the exact date but maybe a handful of times in a season but each episode has markers to tell us which month it is.
Definitely a solid show in my opinion and good enough to talk about with the cable dramas, but as a second tier cable drama. Perhaps in the Justified/Boardwalk Empire/Game of Thrones arena instead of the Breaking Bad/Mad Men space. I think comparison to Homeland is apt. It has the all the talent to be in the upper echelon but the story/writing/acting isn’t consistent enough
I found Spacey’s performance to be cartoonish and caricaturey too often. It felt like he was playing a sleezy modern day Richard III, but unlike that magnificent character/play, here there was ultimately there was no FUN to be had. With all of these schemes and plots and no one knowing who’s doing what and how, I would have thought I could have gotten at least a couple mischievousness giggles out of the whole thing, but alas, no. The show milked neither laugh nor tear from me.
Agreed. I’m surprised more people haven’t felt this way. His performance felt hammy (the breaking-the-4th-wall thing didn’t help) and so over-the-top that it repeatedly distracted me from the overall storyline.
I’m not sure why you have to qualify it as not the best drama on television…. A few notes: How does Netflix determine if this is a success? Is there a plan for a second season? I don’t see this becoming the norm. For me, it’s going to become too much have having to feed the monster. Ok we have this series, now where is the next?
first two seasons were greenlit simultaneously. if season 2 isn’t already filming, it will be within the next month or two.
Nice.
I enjoyed the series, but I too didn’t find much to like in the character of Frank Underwood. The show would sometimes try to convince the audience to root for him, but I found it hard to care whether his plans would pan out or not. There’s something to be said for a show that positions itself as the “anti-West Wing,” but this
But perhaps I would have felt differently has I not watched the whole thing in 5 days. The episode where he goes back to his district, and the one where he hangs out with his old college friends managed to humanize him without abandoning his core evil-ness.
And yet those moments are mostly forgotten because of the format of the release. I love to binge on shows, but with House of Cards I’ve discovered that I also really value the week-to-week experience, and most of the shows I watch on Netflix are shows I’ve seen already.
But it’s not just the social aspect that’s missing. Because I tore through it so fast (not as fast as some, but faster than Alan), all I *really* remember of the series at this point is the pilot episode, the episode where he murders the only character who had an arc on the show, and the season finale.
… There’s something to be said for a show that positions itself as the “anti-West Wing,” but this show doesn’t seem to have any kind of point of view. At best it’s a character study, but then again, the character doesn’t have much to say, either.
(my reply above is meant to fill in the missing first paragraph of my original post, which got lopped off by a stray keystroke)
I know he didn’t have that much to do over the 13 episodes but I was very impressed with Michael Kelly’s work as the chief of staff.
An addictive, entertaining, A-level drama that misses Breaking Bad or Mad Men status for all the reasons you stated and one other biggie for me. I strongly felt that the White House elite, especially the inner circle of Prez, VP and Chief of Staff, were too easily manipulated by Frank at times. These are the Alphas of alpha, would they not have a few more smarts in storage to at least see part of Frank’s plan in play? The entire plotline of getting the VP to willingly demote himself to Governor felt silly, or at least it felt that far more obstacles should have been put in Frank’s path. If I have one wish for Season 2, it’s more dimensional writing for the top of the food chain.
It isn’t really much of a surprise when Frank kills Peter Russo in episode 11. Not when he is introduced to us killing a dog. He would no doubt characterize both acts as putting creatures out of their misery.
A dog and a human aren’t the same thing. I thought the Peter Russo killing was a big moment because it was like… how far is Underwood willing to go? He wouldn’t go that far, would he? And he did. He absolutely did.
I also had an affinity for the Doug storyline with the hooker. I wonder if that relationship is this shows twisted way of showing a budding romance?
It. was. a. joke.
It wasn’t funny. You’re bad at jokes.
Well, it looks like that is the last time I ever post as a guess because I didn’t right that last post. I would not insult someone personally on here. Faux-J. Pitts, *in Judy Tanner voice* HOW RUDE!
and of course that is the time that I also forget how to spell. *guest and right=right
I disagree with Alan’s criticisms of uploading all episodes at once. Aside from the spoiler concerns, of course…
Basically I think this is a far superior way to view any series that follows a season-long story arc. This is how I have watched countless shows, either on DVD/Blu-Ray or through Netflix streaming.
The old-school weekly gap between viewings works fine for sitcoms or any show that consists of primarily stand alone episodes and stories, but it is not good for anything that follows a continuous arc.
When reading a novel, you don’t read a chapter, then put the book down for an entire week, read the second chapter, wait a week, etc. You read a decent chunk, then another decent chunk the next day.
It is so much better to experience the story at once. In this way you don’t forget any details. You are never taken out of the story. In a dramatic series, like Breaking Bad, Mad Men, House of Cards, I view a season of the show as basically one single entity. I prefer to experience it all at once, rather than to chop it up over the course of 2 or 3 months.
My biggest issue with the show was with some of the political contortions they had to do to get to where they were going.
The most glaring one for me was on the Delaware Water Gap bill or whatever, where the only two guys that could make or break it were presented as two EXTREMELY liberal democrats who were the ONLY two democrats to break with party lines and vote with the Republicans. That would pretty much never happen in the real world if it was that divided on party lines and they were truly that liberal, they would have accepted what provisions were there and then worked to strengthen them later instead of saying screw it, NO REGULATIONS AT ALL!
This was actually an out-and-out continuity error. When Frank created the fake coup attempt by the Majority Leader, he needed 12 Democrats to go with the Republicans, so the Democrats have something like a 229-206 majority. They forgot this when they showed the CSPAN screen for the watershed bill — it should have had some other Democrat opponents (and maybe some Republican supporters) with the last two coming in at the end to still make the vote 218-217. I guess they may have thought that the party-line vote was easier to understand.
I also doubt Pennsylvania fills vacancies in the Governorship by waiting until the next November to have a special election. But I don’t know this for sure, and in my own Massachusetts we have some history of changing succession rules around for partisan convenience.
You put Frank’s rise to become a VP perfectly, it’s a Rube Goldberg. I find it extremely implausible that this was his plan all along.
However, I love this show and love the new distribution model.
You’re right in that this show is nowhere close to Sopranos or Breaking Bad or Mad Men, but its unfair to compare ANY show to those shows.
This show is a step down from anything mentioned in your book but its on par with Boardwalk Empire, Homeland, Game of Thrones, and Justified. I know you personally would have one over the other but all are on the same tier. Pretty good but not “Mount Rushmore” good.
Homeland s2 was atrocious, Justified s3 was pretty bad but this new season is pretty good. GOT came off of a bad season (for you). BE is coming off of a great season but even that has flaws for you.
House of Cards has flaws but in todays new world where only Mad Men and BB stand, thats good enough
Yes, Homeland s2was truly awful…HOC was far better
The coverage of this series, which I immensely enjoyed, will make me especially glad of one thing: When this distribution model becomes more commonplace and you critics can finally stop carping about the evils of binge-watching, which is assuredly here to stay (and has been for at least a decade). I watch television to be entertained. This was entertaining. Sorry it overburdened everyone’s TV-watching schedule.
Alan often says that the best TV series teach you how to watch them. That’s going to have to happen with the streaming model too. When to stop for a breather, or how to convey the kind of time lag that other series do with a season or half-season finale is going to be one of the pacing issues in forthcoming projects. Maybe releasing chunks of 3-4 episodes at a time rather than all at one, or having the showrunners suggest what would be best? And also, how many series are going to actually shoot a whole season in one go before seeing whether it flops or not?
“And also, how many series are going to actually shoot a whole season in one go before seeing whether it flops or not?”
I thought that was the model by which most cable series are done these days? Only network series with their ridiculously long and convoluted schedules short seasons in chunks anymore.
I’m surprised that the reader rating is so low. A C-? Alan’s B+ is more in line with my thinking. I thought it was really good. Not one of the two or three best dramas on television, but definitely one of the top 10, maybe even worthy of an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series (i.e. the sixth best drama). The Peter plot might be the saddest single arc I’ve seen on television all year. It was really emotionally affecting, and I had to stop watching for a couple hours while I just contemplated his fate. I really liked Kevin Spacey’s performance, even if his character was difficult to like by the end. Some of his machinations seemed pretty implausible (in particular, just about everything in the teachers union strike episode was patently ridiculous), but House of Cards’ Washington DC is so detached from the one that actually exists (apparently, there were only two environmentalists in the entire House of Representatives) that I didn’t focus on the politics too much. I found this refreshing, as my biggest complaint about The West Wing (and even though I haven’t watched it, I gather that The Newsroom was much worse) was that it was insufferably preachy. Since the “Democrats” of House of Cards were not necessarily making arguments I associate with real Democrats (and Republicans were off screen the entire time), it allowed me to focus on the storytelling instead of the politics. I watched them all in a weekend, and I definitely am looking forward to the next season.
I just got to number 9 I watched 3 episodes thursday night, and then spent an entire rainy sunday with a couple of friends on the couch getting through six more. I love doing that. It’s really fun. I actually do that with series on a regular basis already, and its people like me I think netflix is targeting. It doesn’t bother me that other people are at different points in viewing than I am. That happens with shows I watch week to week and stash up in my DVR too. So long as this is profitable for netflix, I don’t see how the form is that different than probably 50 percent of the TV I watch already.
I love it, it kept me interested n it’s different than anything I’ve seen. The writer did excellent job I’m looking forward for a second season.
Based on some articles describing it as a political thriller, I think I probably went into this with the wrong expectation because it was absolutely not a thriller for the first two-thirds or so. The show took a LONG time to get going. But I do feel like some time during episode 9 when Claire plots against Frank, it did indeed become the show I wanted it to be. There was finally that momentum from episode to episode and even scene to scene. The finish was strong enough that I ultimately enjoyed it a lot and am looking forward to season two quite a bit.
And I think part of that really does have a lot to do with the method of release. As people usually describe about binge viewing, the flaws – especially earlier on – are easier to forgive. So instead of harping on the sluggish start and enormous amount of setup, it blends together and really does more closely resemble how I’d think about a movie. I suspect this is a series that wouldn’t be treated as kindly on a traditional release schedule.
Based on this study just released, clearly I was in a great minority initially wishing they hadn’t dropped it all at once. The sample here was only over 1,000, but it’s remarkable nonetheless that nobody had a qualm about it: “90% of consumers like the idea of releasing all the episodes of the series simultaneously, instead of spreading them out the way conventional TV networks do. About 10% said that they’re indifferent, and nobody opposed the strategy.”
My biggest problems with this show were mostly Claire related. First, Adam was a major bore, and for someone to get so much screen time there was no payoff whatsoever to warrant that. Also there was no reason for Claire to screw over Frank on the bill, it just wasn’t in her character to go that up until that point.
Agreed. I loved the scene with them in episode one after he comes home that night – and it set up for me an expectation of their relationship – that they are the only two they can depend on while manipulating everyone else around them. And that could get very interesting to see how necessarily functional (albeit in weird ways) their marriage would need to be as a result.
But then Claire sort of drifted the whole rest of the season, including undermining her own husband with the votes. Finish that episode, then go watch that scene in episode one together and tell me there’s not a major disconnect there.
I don’t necessarily mind the idea of taking her character through different bouts of questioning it all (and I think Robin Wright plays it really well – esp. that last scene when she owns up to how many abortions she’s had) … but I thought her first scene had her heading in the complete opposite direction.
I thought for sure the charity must just be a front, another ploy — they even say straight off that SanCorp is going to give them a ton of money when he is announced as Sec. of State — I kept waiting for that to turn up (maybe it still will?) — but the sense I have now is — no, she really seems to just care about the charity and … ok.
… and a great example of the ‘necessarily functional in weird ways’ was when she asked him about sleeping with Zoey and he owned it straight up. A real life dysfunctional couple would keep secrets and it be a major thing — and while she’s obviously stuffing some feelings there, you can tell, she’s ok with it for the greater good. It’s just another play. It’s what we do. And I trust him to do that, and he trusts me to tell me the truth without any childish blathering about.
I’d rather see this unusual dysfunctional/functional relationship more – instead of what some of the scenes turned into (him breaking the bowl, her undercutting his vote – bah).
I agree about Claire, but I never understood why she decided to shift focus of her non-profit. She didn’t know about the snub before she decided to make the change, and then she decided to fire 19 people. That bothered me all ht way through.
Best TV drama in the last year. You’re a bit of a dino, Alan.
It is the best show not on television. The characters are well developed, the plot is searing and it moves like a rocket through space. I cannot find fault with a show that keeps me on the edge of my seat and propels me non-stop through 13 episodes. I cannot wait for the next episode. How can you knock this show? The West Wing was good but never this entertaining. I have been watching TV since the 50’s and this is one of the best I have seen. I am not going to sit here and try to find the faults, I am just going to sit back and be thoroughly entertained. I knew Frank was ruthless, but I never thought he would kill Russo. That might be too big a fault to overcome!
First off, I truly like the show. Being that I do not watch any other drama’s on TV I cannot compare it. As a person who worked on Capitol Hill, worked on projects in the White House and was a lobbyist and a political consultant I was a skeptic before I clicked on. From the real life Washington point of view it does not make it at all. It doesn’t quite work that way, though the set designers got the Captiol Hill offices from the doors to the sofas down pat. They also got the meeting on the Hill on the Education Bill not pat as well. Other than that, it really does not work that way. Yet, the show kept my interest as the characters from Frank to Clare, to Zoe, to Peter were compelling and interesting. I do truly believe though that the Producer’s “jumped the shark” with the murder of Peter. They didn’t have to do it. Should have just sent in to re-hab in a far away to land if they wanted to end the character. Anyway. I give the show a A- and cannot wait for the next 13.
To be honest, I couldn’t care less about distribution models, so that is irrelevant to me.
The series was highly intertainint, especially given the fact that I did not like any of the human beings involved. I suppose that it was the sort of entertainment one gets from watching footage of a calamity befalling strangers.
However, I also felt that they got the portrayal of corruption right. The media is generally pretty unprincipled, but they are small potatoes compared to the might and the machinations of the pols… but the pols pale compared to the real power brokers, as typified by the president’s St. Louis pal.
If I were to list negatives, I would list two: 1) I see a huge plot hole in Underwood’s plan to become vice president. It was not his intention to lose Russo, thus opening the way to send the sitting VP back to Pennsylvania; Underwood was honestly angry with Claire for undoing the bill, and with Russo for talking back after the bill failed. Yet the show presents the move to become VP as Underwood’s original plan. 2) The character of Zoe is highly diappointing. She looks sweet and doe-eyed yet quickly establishes herself as pure evil — a hopeful setup in the world of television. Then, she gets a personality transplant, and all the innocenct sweetness becomes sincere… amd we are back to the usual submediocrity of network television’s portrayal of women.
However, I think that the underlying weaknesses of the show all stem from indecision as to how to translate the British version to American tastes. The Brit version was consistently over the top caricature, typified by the protagonist’s rather silly asides to the audience. One doesn’t expect to understand characters when scene after scene is caricature. But this American version teeters between the over-the-top (Frank in church deciding he should really be talking to the devil, for example) and gritty realism… and the realism make us expect, well, realistic character development.
But none of this actually takes away from the fun.
You are most definitely incorrect about Underwood not deliberately tanking Russo. It was always the plan for him to self-destruct.
There is even a line in an episode right before it goes down when Underwood references doing it and Doug Stamper replies “Already?”
The original intention was to allow Russo to campaign even longer.
I guess I’ll have to watch that part again… But, if you are right, then why was Francis so upset that the law designed to help Russo got torpedoed?
Yeah, Francis said to his right-hand man guy, we’ll be moving this up 2 months, but let’s do it, and next thing he’s talking the girl into seducing Russo. It was always the plan. (Still Rube Goldberg — but, um, this is an entertainment, correct? Oceans 11-13, anyone?)
It took me about 2 weeks to get through the whole thing, and I was concerned about running into spoilers. I found it entertaining, but like Alan, didn’t *love* it. I thought most of the acting was very good which helped make made up for a lack of more fully fleshed-out characters. Will definitely be watching the second season.
I think my enjoyment would have increase in a week-by-week format with discussion on Alan’s blog to enhance. A couple things that were very good: the up-to-date political topics (like corporate capture of not-for-profits and fighting over collective bargaining rights for public employee unions) and the opening title sequence – both music and visual. It seemed a perfect match for the show, and that became more evident the more episodes you watched.
It took me about 2 weeks to get through the whole thing, and I was concerned about running into spoilers. I found it entertaining, but like Alan, didn’t *love* it. I thought most of the acting was very good which helped make made up for a lack of more fully fleshed-out characters. Will definitely be watching the second season.
I think my enjoyment would have increase in a week-by-week format with discussion on Alan’s blog to enhance. A couple things that were very good: the up-to-date political topics (like corporate capture of not-for-profits and fighting over collective bargaining rights for public employee unions) and the opening title sequence – both music and visual. It seemed a perfect match for the show, and that became more evident the more episodes you watched. Write a comment…
I think Alan may be a little biased because the distribution model does not lend itself to his criticisms…i.e. his job.
I thought it was excellent.
Just to clarify, Frank hasn’t pulled off his full masterplan yet, right? He still wants *revenge,* right, not just the VP post? (i.e. The VP post will help him act out his ultimate plan, but is still just a stepping stone)
The reason I ask is because many writers/commentators seem to be discussing the show as though Frank fully completed his masterplan by season 1’s conclusion (aka: he wanted an executive appointment, he got it, done and done). But this is just part of it. Right?
If so, I feel like the revenge motif got a little weak as the series went on. It was so strong in early episodes, but by the end, it felt like good ol’ Frank was simply happy to have the VP spot.
Frank’s scheme isn’t all planned out. There are the bones of a scheme, but his strength is as an improviser, a “free artist of himself” in the tradition of Shakespeare’s great villains.
He and Claire know they are set apart from everyone else; that shared knowledge is the foundation of their partnership. They flirt with moments of regular humanity before getting back to what they really are. Normal humanity is mostly acting for them, and the use of the direct address is a great device to show that. And it adds a layer, in that Frank is also performing for us, the viewing audience.
The dissonance comes with dropping this cartoon-level, exaggerated villainy into a believable contemporary context. A lot of Season 1 is the creative team figuring out how to do it. The next season could be phenomenal.
thewryter@gmail.com
Ultimately, the show was just… Decent. I don’t think it sits as comfortably with the best shows currently on television (Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Justified, Breaking Bad, Treme, Boardwalk Empire, Louie, Enlightened, Girls, Southland), but it sits pretty comfortably within that second tier (Sons of Anarchy, The Newsroom, Downtown Abbey, True Blood, The Walking Dead).
The show had some great performances, and some good writing (although there was also some truly bad writing), and top- notch from an aesthetic perspective, but… None of it felt real. I didn’t feel like there were any stakes. I didn’t feel like I was given enough of a reason to care about anyone other than Peter. I didn’t feel like anyone was ever a threat to Underwood achieving his goals. I didn’t feel like the entire third episode belonged in this show, and felt that – quite frankly – it was a terrible bit of plotting and writing.
My problem with the show is that it defined itself more by what it didn’t do well -or do at all – than by what it did. Zoe was too obviously ‘New Media Girl’ for me to look at her as anything other than a cipher. Claire Underwood was given so many confusing and pointless scenes (not to mention character traits), that it seems obvious they didn’t know what to do with her or her story line until later in the shooting schedule. Doug seemed to be progressing into one of the more interesting characters, then simply reverted to being ‘muscle’ for Frank.
Truthfully, I’d have rather seen a tightly plotted complete story than what we got. Because the political scheming usually ends up being the only interesting element, and even that suffers from not being any different than what we’d expect it to be, all of the ‘character moments’ tend to fall flat. And even in the political scheming front, nothing new is brought to the table. This doesn feel like some intriguing look into the inner workings of Washing D.C. SuperFrank will ultimately (and easily) resolve anything that happens to get in his way, usually within the first fifteen minutes of the following episode.
So despite some strong performances, a great visual palette, and some intermittently good writing, I’d give the series a C+ for the first season, with no real impetus to keep watching, but also no inclination to not continue, if you follow.
I sincerely enjoyed it, having just finished it in about 2-3 weeks watching mostly on the weekend when I had the most free time. The episode where Frank goes back to his old school for the library opened in his name was indeed the standout episode if we’re considering them one a time, but the whole thing was good too IMO. I had no problem with Frank as a completely immoral character because (a) Kevin Spacey played the hell out of the role (the church scene in episode 13 where he finally ignores god, the devil, AND Peter, relying solely on himself, comes to mind) and (b) I don’t need to like a character in order to be interested in his actions, apparently unlike some other people. I don’t need to feel sympathetic toward the main person in a plot. The middle slogged on a bit, but I felt the ending made up for it and, in the end, I felt gripped by the story and I would definitely recommend it to other people.
We enjoyed “house of cards” very much…I especially liked the idea of watching it whenever we had time set aside to watch a few episodes.
The drama itself albeit a bit ruthless is refreshing in the way that it is produced, leaves some things that are riskie to the imagination and not a lot of violence…more cunning. Awaiting the next season with baited breath.
I thought it was one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time. Easily competes with the HBO and Showtime series! Bravo Kevin Spaceey
Is this how our government looks like in real life? The affairs I believe they exist so there is a truth to that, but how about all this corruption and favoritism?
I watched the entire season over three or four days. I was trying to find a hook in the show that would make me feel like the characters were worth caring about. It took almost three-quarters of the episodes before I really cared about anyone, and that was Peter. You’re right, Carey Stoll did a fantastic job of playing Peter. His character was a full-fledged 3-D character. I really felt for him. The rest of the characters were so one-dimensional, I almost stopped watching after the first two or three episodes because I found the whole storyline to be flat. The actors played more like caricatures, than characters. While I love Kevin Spacey, if I closed my eyes, I thought I was listening to “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” Didn’t like Zoe until almost the last episode…didn’t like Claire…watching the heavy cynicism drag the story line got old fast…I felt the killing of Peter by Frank was unrealistic–people who kill for the first time aren’t so dispassionate about it (I guess you could say that Frank is a sociopath and therefore killing someone wouldn’t bother him, but Frank is old, he’s in Congress, if he were a sociopath and had killed before, it would have been found out long before this) by the last episode, the only thing I really cared about was Peter’s murder. Didn’t like Claire not caring for her people at the non-profit, using people at the non-profit, etc. Claire’s storyline is a complete downer for me. Will I watch the second season? Does Netflix really care if I do? The majority of the season was so superficial that the whole thing felt like one big experiment and the storyline really didn’t matter. It was as if Netflix was saying, can we get people to watch a full season of a show on the basis that the entire season can be watched in a few days, whenever they want? To me, it was more about the medium, than the plot of the show. Kevin Spacey is very nice to look at, though.
Am I the only one that wants to put a bullet in my brain every time Frank turns to talk to the camera…
“I just told the president ‘no’ straight to his face, that’s not an easy thing to say to the most powerful man in the world”
Looks like we’ve got a badass over here.
At first I had trouble getting past Spacey’s accent and talking to the fourth wall. I started watching and quit a couple of times. Then I got that it was one of those shows where you hate everyone and that can be pretty enjoyable!
I hate Frank. He is an ugly monster with no democratic views at all. Shouldn’t he be a republican? Trying to lead democrats is like herding cats, republicans not so much.
Claire, the soft-spoken ice princess– I hate her. At the end I got the feeling she was trying to get pregnant just so she could face Janine in court, PREGNANT!
Zoe– WTF. Annoying little dweeb, trying to wield her limited powers of attractiveness. Sweetie, it is easy to be hot when you’re 23. At the end, I thought her mission to unearth True turned laughable. Who gives a crap after Peter is dead whether he was *pressured* to vote against the watershed act or not? Pressure? That’s a crime now?
Oh, and I hated everybody else as well. Very enjoyable!
I actually loved the “release all at once” format, and didn’t feel like it detracted at all. Then, again, I prefer this for all shows I watch; much prefer to go through several seasons at once on Netflix than sit around from week to week, and season to season.
Why is no one mentioning Doug Stamper? Best part of the show. Dougie!