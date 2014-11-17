Review: Katherine Heigl returns to TV in ‘State of Affairs’

Imitation is the sincerest form of television, and anytime a new show becomes a hit, you can guarantee that another network – usually several networks – will be racing to copy it. With “State of Affairs” – either the last new fall network show, or the first mid-season replacement, depending on your point of view – the question isn't whether it's imitating another show, but which one.
Is it a belated attempt to do a network-friendly version of “Homeland,” with a Carrie Mathison type who's reckless and emotional and has lots of sex, but who isn't certifiably crazy? Is it NBC's attempt to repeat its own success last year with “The Blacklist” (whose Monday at 10 timeslot “State of Affairs” takes over tonight), only under the mistaken belief that people are really watching for Liz and not Red? Or a bit of both?
Katherine Heigl returns to TV (after an uninspired stretch of movie “romantic” “comedies”) as Charleston Tucker, the absurdly-named CIA analyst whose daily job it is to brief POTUS on the 10 greatest threats to the United States. The process of how those threats are identified and ranked – and how Tucker has to deal with pressure from various forces (including a smarmy CIA interim director, played by Dennis Boutsikaris) to add or remove things from “the book” – is interesting, and the few glimpses we get of Charleston and the other briefers doing their primary job are the liveliest part of the “State of Affairs” pilot. (Despite the late premiere, NBC only made one episode available for critics.) Those scenes suggest a darker and more dangerous version of “The West Wing,” where we get all the wonkiness through a filter of terrorism and spycraft. The characters believe in the mission of their jobs, but the scary nature of it makes them idealists with a black sense of humor, who try to leaven the scary situations they analyze by telling jokes about them.
But “State of Affairs” – created by Alexi Hawley, but produced by Joe Carnahan, who has stayed with the show as various other producers and writers have come and gone – doesn't trust that Charleston's job is enough to carry the show (or to lure Heigl away from making “The Ugly Truth 2: Truth Uglier”). To the basic set-up, the show adds both personal turmoil for Charleston, who's grieving the death of her fiance Aaron – conveniently, the son of the new POTUS (played by Alfre Woodard at the entertaining peak of her Alfre Woodard-ness) – in a terrorist attack the year before, as well as a conspiracy arc about exactly what happened the day Aaron died.
This kind of mythology storytelling is now obligatory on a show like this, even if it's by far the least compelling part of the show. And the material about Charleston blazing a self-destructive trail through bars and men's bedrooms evokes Carrie's bad behavior on “Homeland”(*), but in a manner designed to titillate at least as much as to illustrate how damaged she is. (When her therapist warns that no good will come of this drunken promiscuity, Charleston smugly replies, “Good doesn't have to come. I do.” Rimshot!)
(*) And for what it's worth, “Homeland” these days tends to be at its strongest – like last night's episode and next week's – the less it dwells on Crazy Carrie being crazy and the more it simply tries to tell a tense spy story.
In terms of the show it's displacing (“Blacklist” returns after the Super Bowl, then moves to Thursdays), Heigl has vastly more charisma than Megan Boone, and significantly less than James Spader, though Woodard and David Harbour (as the president's chief of staff) are instantly better than any “Blacklist” supporting character. In all, it's probably a wash.
Ultimately, my future interest in “State of Affairs” will depend entirely on what kind of show it wants to be when it grows up, and early signs aren't promising. NBC didn't give us more than the one episode, but the pilot has been through a number of changes since the version critics saw in the summer, some involving casting, but primarily playing up the conspiracy and playing down the nuts and bolts of putting together the book.
“State of Affairs” doesn't have to be original to be good, but I'm not sure what good comes of the mixed-up show it is right now.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
The writing–at least from the TV trailer, which I assume includes what they think to be the best lines–seems to be incredibly weak. Part of that could be Heigl’s wooden deadpan delivery, though.
Too bad recent real-world history has marked “President’s national security briefer” as the most superfluous and least influential job in Washington.
I think the White House chef has more juice.
Because there really was a lack of TV shows glorifying the President and brave-CIA-agents, defending Murica from all the terrorists.
Probably won’t catch it tonight but I agree that Homeland and The Blacklist are at their best when they focus on telling tense stories about spies or law enforcement trying to stop terrorists rather than the chaos of the female protagonist’s personal life and bad choices in men. IMO having the female lead sleep around as an outlet for her personal demons is only slightly less tiresome than having her go undercover as a stripper by the third episode.
Rubicon had its intelligence analysts focused on their job with personal lives intruding on the edges, but nobody watched that. On the other hand, there was an overarching conspiracy which some critics disliked for taking up space that could have been used for workaday material like everyone taking a polygraph, spending all day deciding whether to carry out a strike where a target might be, or overseeing an interrogation in a country with even less respect for rights than the U.S at its War on Terror nadir.
Sorry, they lost me at Katherine Heigl – may be the worst actress in H-wood right now. What, did Jennifer Aniston or Megan Fox turn it down?
I don’t get why Heigl picked this as her return vehicle. Sure, she has a bad reputation in Hollywood, but the things that made her appealing as an actress were her ability to play vulnerable, relatable characters with a bit of comic timing. A show about terrorism and government conspiracies doesn’t seem like it plays to her strengths at all.
I think that’s the point. Playing against type in order to demonstrate range and avoid typecasting.
I expected critics to call out Heigl more for copying not just *Homeland* or *Blacklist*, but Shonda Rhimes’ *Scandal*, with its fabulously dressed, behind-the-scenes president’s right hand being played by the insufferable Heigl. She should be taken to task a lot more for her to copy a show from a writer whom she disrespected and screwed over, yet somehow all the three reviews I’ve read have carefully avoided the comparison. It’s quite baffling.
I’ll take Annie Walker of Covert Affairs over Carrie Mathison of Homeland any day. In fact, I’ll take Covert Affairs over Homeland in general. I Miss Rubicon.
Word. Covert Affairs is actually a hell of a lot better than most people realize these days … an almost totally different show than it was in its first 2 seasons. But most people don’t watch it because they assume it’s still that same fluffy show it was back then (I ignored it until mid-season 3 for that exact reason). FTR I finally gave up on Homeland after about ep 4 this season. I just couldn’t take it (or Carrie) anymore.
So no thanks, State of Affairs. Stealing Homeland (and Scandal)’s vibe and half of Covert Affairs’ title, and then casting an unlikeable lead actress is NOT the way to lure me in. I’ll stick with Annie Walker. (And The Americans, which I still enjoy also.)
This looks almost insultingly bad.
It’s very dressed up in the same way Madam Secretary seems to be, no? At least that’s how the trailers come across. Even if they’re really not the same show. Oh well, no interest at all in seeing this. Assuming it will fail like that other white house show they had last season or a season ago.
I watched it tonite on Hulu and I think it is s great show. It is cerebral and well written. Contrary to Hollywood standards espionage is not hand to hand combat and sexy stuff. It is information and the manipulation and sharing of information which can be boring! This show seems to focus on the real tradecraft which could be boring for folks expecting a Scarlett Johansen or Angelina Jolie to unrealistically subdue 5 men in high heel pumps. I say enjoy the realism of the show. But then again what do I know I’m just a former intelligence officer working at NATO with a 7-year old named Charleston. ;)