Review: Kids show ‘Doctor Who’ grows to the old age of 50

“The entire point of ‘Doctor Who,'” as the series’ current showrunner Steven Moffat once told me, “is to frighten children.” 50 years ago this weekend (a very special episode debuts Saturday at 2:50 p.m. on BBC America, at the same time it’s airing around the world), the series debuted on the BBC in the hopes that a mysterious time traveler called the Doctor – and, later, pepper pot-shaped aliens called the Daleks, unstoppable steel Cybermen, lizard people and more – would excite the youth of the UK.
That the series has endured this long – give or take a 16-year hiatus in the ’90s and early ’00s – speaks to the elegant genius of the idea, to the talents of the men and women who have been responsible for telling the Doctor’s stories over the years, and for the power of childhood imagination. Over the years, I’ve met many, many “Who” fans who can describe in elaborate detail the first episode they saw as a kid, how old they were and what kind of pajamas they were wearing as they huddled close to their mom and dad while the Daleks shrieked “EXTERMINATE! EXTERMINATE!” They stuck with the series into adulthood, and/or came back to it when producer Russell T. Davies revived it eight years ago, and love it as dearly for how it reminds them of those childhood thrills as for what it has to offer them as grownups.
That was not my experience. When I was of the perfect “Who”-acquiring age, my local PBS station was showing the Tom Baker seasons (I didn’t catch his name back then, but the hair and enormous scarf were impossible to miss), and I would occasionally stumble across one during afternoon channel-surfing. At the time, I found the Daleks weird and off-putting, and the show’s unrelenting cheapness – not just the cramped and primitive sets, but the harsh-looking videotape on which the old episodes were shot – even moreso. Though I was a massive nerd of many flavors, this was one I simply didn’t acquire the taste for.
Then came the Davies revival, which I sampled mainly out of professional curiosity. In part by moving the production to Wales, Davies was able to wrangle a respectable production budget; the new version will never be mistaken with “Game of Thrones” or “Boardwalk Empire,” but no longer does it look like a home movie filmed in your uncle’s walk-in closet.(*) Christopher Eccleston was the latest Doctor, a brooding sort consumed with guilt and grief over killing his entire race in order to end a war in time that would have otherwise destroyed all of reality. With this move, Davies gave new pathos to his new Doctor, and also streamlined (for a while, anyway) the entire series: one man, one TARDIS (the police call box-shaped machine that allows the Doctor and his companions to travel through time and space), and limitless possibilities for where and when stories could go.
(*) After falling for the Davies version of the show, I decided to give the vintage episodes another try. I watched the Tom Baker-era “City of Death” – held up by many fans as the best classic “Who” story arc (or, at least, the best arc that doesn’t require years and years of backstory) ever, and it felt like a chore to get through to the end, especially after I had experienced a version of “Doctor Who” that moved so briskly and looked at least competent.
It was a perfect jumping-on point, a perfect way for fully-grown fans of the series to introduce it to their own children, and a deft blend of old and new. The sharper look and faster pace mixed in with the fantastic ideas and unapologetic melodrama to create a treat for any age, and the modern “Who” has unsurprisingly become an enormous crossover hit in the UK, even as it largely remains a cult curiosity here.
Eccleston only stayed for one year, replaced by the man many fans new and old consider the best Doctor of them all: David Tennant, gangly and yet dashing, quirky and yet terrifying when he wanted to be, expertly playing to the kids in the audience, but also to their parents and grandparents.
Over the course of the Davies years, the Doctor would take us to the literal end of the Earth, to London during the Blitz, to the court of Versailles, to the city of Pompeii on the day Mt. Vesuvius erupts, and to alien worlds with all manner of odd (or Ood) creatures to bedevil the Doctor and his friends. Moffat, the series’ current caretaker after writing several episodes during the Davies era, demonstrated a particularly creepy aptitude for inventing monsters that would terrify viewers of any age, most famously the Weeping Angels, a collection of stone gargoyles that operate on a fiendishly simple set of rules: they can only move (and hurt you) when you aren’t looking at them.(**)
(**) For more on the Weeping Angels and other modern “Who” highlights, check out our list below of some of the best contemporary episodes.
Both Davies and Moffat made the human companions – including Billie Piper as bored shopgirl Rose, Freema Agyeman as lovestruck Dr. Martha Jones, Catherine Tate as hilariously blunt Donna Noble and Karen Gillan as fearless Amy Pond – into characters so rich that they were often just as big a draw as the Doctor himself. Each season is structured as a puzzle, with standalone adventures that all eventually tie into some larger threat that threatens the whole of existence and/or the immortal Doctor (currently played by wiry young Matt Smith, who is soon to be replaced by acidic Scottish actor Peter Capaldi) himself.
Whether run by Davies or Moffat, the revived “Doctor Who” is a wonderful blend of genres and styles. The TARDIS can take the Doctor anywhere, or when, and the show can become anything it likes, to suit the strengths of its actors and its creative team. (The one season Tennant and Tate worked together, for instance, featured a lot more overt comedy.) Both Davies and Moffat have certain writerly tropes that they each would repeat over and over until they lost their effectiveness (hopefully, Capaldi’s arrival will reinvigorate Moffat), but like the Doctor himself, the men and women in charge of writing the show can always be replaced by someone else.
It’s a series of limitless possibilities, and though I didn’t come to love it until adulthood, I often feel like a kid as I watch it, during both the scary and the thrilling parts.
Only one Matt Smith episode on your list? Sad. He’s by far my favorite doctor
Matt’s a fine Doctor, but he’s had to suffer through a lot of sub-par episodes, in my opinion.
I agree there were many good Matt Smith eps. Rory dieing episode, the Amy in the box episode with Robot Rory standing guard, the ep with Amy and Rory leaving the doctor, the wedding of Doctor and River
If we were doing a top 15 or 20, I’d have easily found room for Eleventh Hour, Big Bang, Vincent and the Doctor and perhaps some others. It was tough, and our voters unsurprisingly leaned towards Tennant (albeit with several Tennant/Moffats). Frankly, I was surprised the voting resulted in two Ecclestons, as I love that season but know that may others dismiss his brief tenure.
Interesting that 3 of your top 4 episodes were written by Moffat. I started watching with the 11th doctor and have been slowly working my way through the 9th and 10th doctors.
I brought my 9 year old son in right after I started watching and he’s arguably a bigger fan than I am. While watching the episode “Night Terrors” I looked over to see him hiding behind a pillow, but unable to stop watching.
We’re looking forward to seeing the 50th this weekend.
Almost forgot to mention that you missed one of my favorite episodes “Vincent and the Doctor”. The ending gets me every time.
Moffat’s episodes before he took over were incredible. Unfortunately, his time as showrunner has not interested me as much. The stories just get so bogged down in trickery and complications that I just don’t enjoy it as much. Now I’m over the Matt Smith era and just about everyone in it. Smith himself wasn’t bad, and I loved Rory and liked Amy some of the time… I just think everything got bogged down. Time for a refresher!
Having said that, Vincent and the Doctor was a spectacular episode. At that point in time, I thought Smith might replace Tennant as my favorite Doctor, and Amy as my favorite companion. It’s just a really incredible, emotional episode. I go in for emotional stories, and this had it all.
MC, I agree with you 100%. I loved Moffatt’s single episodes, but have mostly only sat through his show runner seasons out of loyalty to the brand. I think Davies and Tennant were the beat team, by far. I loved all of 10’s companions, too. With 11, I flat out cannot stand Amy, and can just about tolerate Clara. With Moffatt, I think he just works better as a writer than as a show-runner, and I think the short form is more suited to his abilities. Which is not a bad thing; it’s important to know your strengths so you can play to them.
Gah! That “beat” should be “best.”
Not enough Donna Noble episodes on that list! The end of her arc is so heartbreakingly wonderful, I can’t believe it’s not on here!
No Vincent and the Doctor?! Sacrilege!
No “Vincent and the Doctor?!” For shame.
My list of supplemental favorites not mentioned here:
Silence in the Library/Forest of the Dead–the first introduction of River Song is so much fun, and Alex Kingston and David Tenant have crazy chemistry together. Also “Hey! Who turned out the lights?” has never been so chilling.
The Eleventh Hour (season 5): If only for the rooftop scene. “There have been SO MANY! … What happened to them? Hello. I’m the Doctor. In other words: run.”
The Doctor’s Wife (s6): One of the best stand-alone villains, and one of the best Amy/Rory episodes, too.
The Almost People/A Good Man Goes To War: Particularly for the ending of “The Almost People,” when the truth about crazy eyepatch lady is revealed. Moffatt does not stick the landing much with his twists-as-showrunner, but he did for this one.
Asylum of the Daleks (s7): One of the best audience-fake-outs–and one of the more successfully heartbreaking. And the way Moffatt disguises crucial information in what appear to be the random culinary ramblings of the Doctor is fantastic.
Season 7’s strongest episode, for me.
It’s cool you watched a classic serial Alan, even if it wasn’t to your tastes. I would have watched Genesis of the Daleks if I were you though; I know you aren’t the greatest fan of the Daleks and that episode would have put things in much better perspective. I think it’s the best classic serial ever, as well.
Alan, have you seen An Adventure in Space and Time?
I saw it. While it picked up steam towards the end I wasn’t overly impressed. It was all over the place thematically, starting with the nuts and bolts of putting the show together, dipping briefly into an underdog story about a female Jewish producer and Indian (gay?) director, then back to straight story, and then a love letter/biopic of William Hartnell. The last part worked the best, but the first and most important part – the origin story – they essentially glossed over. We go from seeing Sidney wanting a “time travelling old bold Doctor” directly to Verity discussing the fully-fleshed concept. In reality, Sidney was given a mandate to do a time travel show on his way in the door, and he and several writers fleshed out the concept. I found it somewhat insulting that the writiers were reduced to an unnamed guy in an office throwing away script pages without speaking a word, followed by a reference to “your friend in Canada.” It would have been nice, even if they used some composite characters and a little recreated history, to see the moment where they decided the time machine would always be a police box, or be called the TARDIS. To skip that I think really missed the mark.
Well, it might not have been too interesting to watch them develop the ideas. And this streamlined way of looking at it makes it easier to follow by people who have either never seen Doctor Who or don’t know much about the old school episode, and specifically the inception of the series.
Alan talked about it on the latest Firewall & Iceberg.
Actually the cheesinest of the Tom Baker era is what drew me to the show. Like many older US fans, I stumbled onto Doctor Who on my local PBS station. It was love at first sight. I resisted the NuWho series in part because of how bad the Paul McCann/Eric Roberts movie was. I’ve since come to peace with that Doctor.
Of the NuWHo episodes my favorite id The Doctor’s Wife followed by Blink.
I really enjoyed the first couple of Who reboot seasons, but I don’t care for the New Who anymore.
These new episodes started out fun and interesting.
now they’re dark and angsty and self important.
Torchwood followed the same downward path…time to boot the rebooters and get some fresh blood running things.
I grew up with the old show, starting with the third and fourth, but I have had the same experience trying to watch the old ones now. I can barely get through them.
Part of why they are more difficult now is because when I saw them originally on PBS they were half hour segments, including commercials, spread across the week. So some of the dreadful slowness was masked by those intervals of time and imagination.
I never really minded the low production values. Even now we get some silly puppet and make-up in The Crimson Horror, for example. But I am nonetheless happier with the better productions this century.
After seeing the webisode with Paul McGann, I would want him to be brought in somehow in some of the future episodes. The tv movie he got was not that great, but I know he did audio stories as the Eighth Doctor and so even in that brief webisode he seems to have developed a character distinct from the other incarnations. I know Peter Capaldi will be great too, but I feel as though McGann was shafted.
“Waters of Mars” must be in there somewhere?