Review: ‘Mad Men’ – ‘Dark Shadows’

A review of tonight’s “Mad Men” coming up just as soon as I have my lawyer tell your lawyer what time dinner is…
“It’s so easy to blame our problems on others, but really, we’re in charge of ourselves.” -Betty
When I interviewed Matt Weiner back at press tour, he quoted Roger’s line from this episode that “It’s every man for himself” and called that the theme of the season. Time after time this year, we’ve seen characters push for what they want, other people be damned. This week’s selfish actors are Betty, Don and Roger, who each try very hard to get back in the game after a long period of personal or professional atrophy. And of the three, only Roger, of all people, seems the least bit troubled by his actions.
Since her last major appearance, Betty has gotten a bit closer to fighting weight through a lot of strict portion control and Weight Watchers meetings. (And it’s nice that she again has a venue where she can talk about her problems, even if only a little.) She’s feeling better about herself, little by little, until a glimpse of Don and Megan’s fabulous lifestyle at 73rd and Park – and, specifically, her view of a half-dressed Megan, who is young and glamorous and modern and (worst of all for Betty in her current state) incredibly slender – derails her progress. She’s able to stop herself from swallowing the whipped cream she impulsively sprays into her mouth (stress eating before there was a name for the activity), but the images she saw at the apartment are harder to get rid of. The Weight Watchers meetings help at first, and we see another reminder that at their best, she and Henry are able to be warmer and more generous with each other than she and Don could ever be.
But then Betty finds Don’s tossed-off love note to Megan on the back of one of Bobby’s drawings, and all of her worst, most selfish impulses take over. Suddenly, the only dish that Betty wants is revenge, and she doesn’t even mind if she has to serve her daughter up with it, damaging Sally’s view of her father and stepmother in the process. Megan and Don handle the Anna surprise as well as can be expected – even as Sally is acting as nasty and petulant about it as possible – and they foil Betty’s plot, but the end result is that Sally is learning from both sets of parents how to be cruel. (Her cheerful response to Betty’s later queries about Anna is the meanest thing she can say to her mother, and she knows it.) At Thanksgiving, Betty claims to be thankful that she has everything she wants, but immediately has to add “and that no one else has anything better,” which is supposed to read as her being satisfied with her lot in life, but instead reflects a desire to drag the rest of the world down to her own miserable level, where everyone’s portion of happiness is as small as what’s on her Thanksgiving plate.(*)
(*) I ding January Jones quite a bit in these reviews, but credit where it’s due: her reaction in the final shot – trying so hard, but ultimately failing, to enjoy every little bite of her small, unappetizing portion – was pretty terrific.
During that brief moment of contentment with Henry, Betty stretches the boundaries of her diet by eating a piece of his steak, rationalizing it by noting how close they are to midnight, and that she can count it on the next day’s food tally. That’s not really helping her, but she gets to enjoy the taste of steak – just as Don leaving Ginsberg’s Sno Ball campaign in the cab gives him the temporary satisfaction of having his own campaign win, but does nothing about the long-term threat that Ginsberg poses to him.
When Don studies the potential ads to send to the Times reporter and sees almost all of them have Ginsberg’s name attached, Joan tries to make him feel better by noting what a great creative director he’s been lately. The problem is that once upon a time, Don Draper was creative, and now he’s just a director. A peek at Ginsberg’s notebook inspires him to come up with his own idea, but while everyone likes it(**), it’s clear that Ginsberg’s is better: more youth-oriented, more about the product, and simply funnier. Don wins this round – and even wounds Ginsberg by telling him “I don’t think about you at all” (the worst thing you can say to a guy like that) – but you can see on his face after their encounter just how troubled Don is by how far he’s fallen, and how quickly the kid is rising. Peggy worked with Don when he was at his peak, and she’s always going to view him through that lens. Ginsberg may have admired Don’s work from afar, but he’s only ever worked with the version who’s a half-interested fossil. He’s going to keep coming, and keep having better ideas, since we’ve seen no sign in a long time that Don is capable of getting back to what he used to be at work.
(**) At first, I took Don’s brainstorming session with the Dictaphone as a sign of how off his game he was, since the Devil idea sounded just terrible. But Ginsberg and Peggy and Stan all seemed impressed with it (Peggy wouldn’t lie to Don in that circumstance, and we know that Ginsberg lacks a filter or gift for sucking up), and it was presented as a close call in the meeting with the non-creatives, and then as a winning idea with the Sno Ball execs (albeit in a setting where Don declined to show them Ginsberg’s better campaign). Usually, “Mad Men” does a good job of having the pitches live up to the quality that the characters see in them; this wasn’t one of those times. On the other hand, Don’s note to Megan may have been the best writing he’s done in a couple of seasons. Just perfect: short, to the point, incredibly romantic, and inadvertently designed to stick a knife in Betty’s heart. Once again, he’s better when he’s focusing on his new bride than when he’s at the office.
While Betty and Don are struggling to fend off incursions from younger upstarts, old lion Bert Cooper is displeased enough by all the attention Pete is getting – or maybe just by Roger’s “Sterling Campbell Draper Pryce” joke in the elevator – to push Roger to prove that the white-hairs still provide value to the agency by landing a client without the help of Pete or Don. This leads to the third incident this season where Roger’s had to pull cash out of his own pocket to solve a problem (and though he jokes about having to carry around less cash, he still hasn’t actually done it), and in the process to Roger alienating Peggy for failing to go to her the way he did with Mohawk. Roger feels he needs specifically Jewish help to deal with Manischweitz, which is why Jane winds up at the dinner with him (even more of Roger throwing money at a problem, as he buys her a new apartment to get her to agree). And when he catches young Bernie Rosenthal being too flirty with the soon-to-be-ex-Mrs. Sterling, Roger decides to mark his old territory and seduces Jane in her new home, ruining the fresh start she so badly wanted it to be for herself.
But where Betty seems oblivious to the damage she’s doing to Sally, and where Don feels fear of Ginsberg but not guilt for screwing him over, Roger at least has the self-awareness to recognize what he did the instant Jane calls him on it, and to feel bad for it. The LSD hasn’t changed any of Roger’s behavior, but it’s changed how he responds to himself, and to other people. A season ago, he’d have made a wry quip and walked off whistling; here, he shows remorse for hurting someone he used to care about.
Back in the season premiere, Megan complained to Peggy, “What is wrong with you people? You’re all so cynical! You don’t smile; you smirk!” When Don wakes up on Thanksgiving, Megan warns him not to go out on the balcony, due to the killer smog cloud that plagued Manhattan on that day. She’s gotten out of the toxic atmosphere of the office, but the toxicity extends to all the parts of Don’s life and all the people in it. We keep waiting for things to get better – for Betty to be a little nicer, for Don to get his mojo back, for the agency to start picking up steam – and it’s just not happening. These are more desperate times than we realized, and the more desperate things get, the more every man or woman believes he or she has to think of him or herself – even if that winds up making things worse, not better.
Some other thoughts:
* This season was written a long time ago, and Weiner had hoped to be on the air in late fall, so it’s either an extraordinary coincidence that Megan’s friend was auditioning for a role on “Dark Shadows” (the ABC soap opera) in an episode that aired the weekend that “Dark Shadows (the Tim Burton/Johnny Depp film) arrived in theaters, or Megan’s friend was originally auditioning for something else, and the scene was rewritten (if not entirely reshot) once it became clear when the episode would air.
* Looks like we’re not done with Beth just yet – or, at least, that Pete’s not done obsessing over her, between his mid-day sex fantasy (where Beth’s dialogue and line readings had the cadence of a letter to Penthouse Forum) and his argument with Howard on the train to work.
* As happened with the protest from the season premiere, that was an actual New York Times Magazine feature on the ad game, including that photo of the partners from the agency Wells Rich Greene. (Full credit to Adam Bonin for finding that.)
* This episode retroactively dealt with some of the issues Roger and Jane must have gone through in terms of their intermarriage (Jane complains that he suddenly has no problem with people knowing she’s Jewish), and also suggested that there was a whole lot of inappropriate humor the show could have had with the idea over the years. My favorite of the many un-PC gags: Roger asking of the potential clients, “How Jewish are they? ‘Fiddler on the Roof’: audience or cast?”
* Last week gave us Rory Gilmore and Mr. Belding, while tonight gave us Elaine Benes’ old boss from Pendant Publishing, Mr. Lippman – aka actor Richard Fancy, who played the client from Manischewitz.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Betty eating the whipped cream was hilarious…scratch that, Betty Draper eating anything is hilarious.
Personally so done with Betty here. She’s no longer interesting. They tried to make her fat to make us care but it’s not working. They got rid of Sal, they can set Betty adrift. If only Weiner would get over his Hitchcockian obsession with January Jones and rid us all of Fat Betty’s dead weight.
Loved this episode, the pace, the humor, having Betty back, but especially loved having the writers give Betty some DIMENSION, which Jones handled deliciously.
It’s quite revealing to watch the AMC re-runs on Sunday mornings, to see a Season 1 episode, then this season. It’s stark how much fuller a character Betty was (bird-shooting Betty! A loving wife and mother, but beginning to realize the trappings of the cage she was in). Each season she has gotten smaller and smaller inside until she reached (ironically) Fat Betty, forced into finding a means to lose weight, that also gives her some opportunity and means for reflection and affirmation.
Don’t hate Betty. Don’t hate January Jones. BEG our dear WRITERS to afford Betty the respect the character deserves – a person of some dimension – with faults and qualities.
Weiner and Co. have managed to have us find likability in rapists, thieves and cheats – but they are so stingy with Betty – who should be used as a rich example of the struggle many women (mostly white, middle class, admittedly), but a struggle to find identity and acceptance that continues today for women of all ages, strata and color.
I think that’s another reason I dislike Megan – the writers make her this supposedly “good-at everything” hip young chick that Don is smitten with.
I don’t see it, it feels forced, and I’m not buying it.
And Dammit – Give. Us. More. Joan.
Thanking you in advance.
@clair, when you say “likability in rapists” I can only assume you mean Joan’s husband Dr. McRapey? If so, I have to take strong exception: I don’t think we’re supposed to feel anything except deep disgust and revulsion towards him. They never meant him to be likable.
I do agree that they’ve treated Betty terribly the last few seasons, but I do like Megan if only b/c everyone expected her to be Jane Sterling 2.0 but she’s become the best bits of Joan and Peggy in season 1 Betty’s exterior.
Just echoing Claire de Lune’s response here–beautifully written. The misogyny the writers seem to feel toward Betty is not just puzzling, it’s now a three season’s worth of missed narrative opportunities. Why does the show shoot itself in the foot like that? Better to say “yes” to possibility than “no.”
“I don’t think we’re supposed to feel anything except deep disgust and revulsion towards him.”
When is Mad Men ever that simple?
After the spousal rape we’ve seen Greg try and fail to become a psychiatrist, try and fail to become a surgeon, and finally bask in the respect given to him as a doctor in the military. Watching those struggles and gaining an understanding of what makes him tick makes him more sympathetic than he’d be if all we saw was him at his worst.
Absolutely agree Clair de Lune. Very well put. Everyone who takes issue with January’s acting is at the very least not being critical enough of the writing for her character. And J Allen- I agree that they have shown likability in rapists. They showed a number of sweet and tender moments between Joan and Greg, including when he made her laugh when stiching up her finger. The show works very hard to show people as complex, with both depth and darkness. That Megan is supposed to exist only on the light side of the human experience and Betty is all bitter and cruelty is completely out of line with the complex character renderings for everyone else.
I too agree with Clair, Betty is a fascinating character and I think January Jones does a subtle and difficult job of creating a very complicated and tortured woman. For educated young women of the 60s, the cultural changes were enormous. I watched my own mother attempt to navigate the shifting expectations and pressures. It was not easy. Alcohol, drugs, overeating, promiscuity and even violence were common in their lives. Many were isolated in suburbia without the support and understanding of their families or their spouses, who traveled and worked long hours in distant offices. I find it remarkable that Betty gets so little sympathy and understanding from the Mad Men audience. She is a little girl whose development was arrested by her overprotective and doting father. She came to expect the same care and nurturing from her husband, who had not idea of how to care for even himself, much less an immature and needy wife.
To me, Megan has not yet been developed fully as a character. We only see her affection, generosity and striking talent. We have yet to see her dark side, and believe me, if she is to be a fully formed character, she will have one. She also has none of Betty’s problems: Her husband is faithful, she plays Mommy to the kids on weekends and she gets to follow her “dream” of being a creative actor instead of having to work at a job she hates. We don’t see her defrosting the fridge or lining the kitchen drawers with shelf paper. She wears beautiful clothes and dotes on her adoring husband. She doesn’t have a fat, hateful mother in law to criticize her or three little kids to chase around and monitor.
I for one will be interested to see how Mr. Weiner makes Megan more human and less an idealized version of every woman. To me, Betty is more real, more human, more complicated and conflicted.
I also agree with this post- I never hated the character of Betty and I don’t think January Jones is terrible. I think we’re MEANT to think bad things about them, which is really not the way to portray a basically oppressed person. No one, but no one, loves Don more than me, but he was horrible to Betty – dishonest, cruel, unfaithful, controlling. I don’t think I’ll ever forget that scene in one of the first seasons where she models in a bathing suit and he calls her a whore and she clutches her little wrap around her body, feeling ashamed where only a short while before she’d felt pretty and had been having fun.
Who, under those circumstances, would NOT feel jealous and bitter seeing him so kind and loving with someone else? She’s supposed to be a person – I don’t find any of her reactions to be unusual at all. And I think January Jones does an excellent job with this character. It’s possible that Jones isn’t the greatest actress on earth, but I really would not know from her work on this show – since I don’t know if the behaviors she brings to the character are because of her range, or because of her limitations as an actress. What I do know is it seems to suit the character very well.
And, frankly, in a show where undue time is spent on the character Lane, who I don’t have ANY interest in, give me Betty any time.
Greg isn’t the only rapist–everyone seems to conveniently forget that Pete Campbell also raped someone over Mad Men’s tenure.
Who was the victim, WheresWallace? (PS: I love your screen name.) I’ve seen all the Mad Mens (I think) but I can’t recall the scene you mention where Pete rapes someone.
Lisa, the Swedish (I think she was Swedish) maid in an apartment next door or down the hall, before Pete moved to the suburbs. Last season or the season before, I think. Pete had done a favor for her and then forced himself on her, as a thank-you. Pete is definitely the creepiest character in the show.
“Who, under those circumstances, would NOT feel jealous and bitter seeing him so kind and loving with someone else? She’s supposed to be a person – I don’t find any of her reactions to be unusual at all.”
It’s just that she’s apparently supposed to have gone ‘character development’ as claimed by people here defending her character, yet she’s acting incredibly child-like yet again.
There’s feeling resentment and jealousy at your ex-spouse being sweet with a new lover, and then there’s using your daughter as a wrench to throw into that relationship. Her new husband is incredibly good to her, but she remains absolutely bitter and too obsessed with Don’s happiness. I sincerely hope people don’t condone this kind of behavior, because it’s not normal at all.
Re: Pete. The character was an au pair. Thought she was German, though don’t quote me on that. May have been Scandinavian.
Meagan also had a much better relationship with her father than Betty did. Meagan’s father treated her like a human being with ambition and dreams. That’s huge.
I completely agree with Mahmoud. Betty seems to be too obsessed with Don and his new wife.
Last week Megan even made an off the cuff remark regarding how Betty uses any excuse necessary just to call Don. Henry seems a decent enough guy and Betty should be concentrating more on him. Was Don a horrible husband to Betty? Absolutely. But they both are now married to different people and Betty needs to move on.
The way that she used her daughter was horrible and there was absolutely no justification for it. None.
@All Betty fans. What??!!! SHe is a witch of the first order. She divorced Don. She is married to whatshisname. Why does she feel the need to torture Don? Her husband seems crazy about her. Why is she still so unhappy? Talk about – Every man for hisself. – Betty uses Sally to hurt Don! What about Sally’s relationship with Don, does Betty even consider what her remarks will do to Sally??
And in regard to Ms January…She is a beautiful Betty but she will never be nominated for her acting.
@Victorycurtis, I’m glad you feel so strongly that it wasn’t right for Betty to use her daughter like that. But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen in real life. And that’s one of the reasons why I like Mad Men so much. It lets viewers see what people are really like and not just their good side, like they’ve done with Megan so far. And I’m betting that will change before the end of this season.
That doesn’t mean I approve of or like the the things Betty, but just because I don’t like it doesn’t make any less real, or untrue. If I thought so it would be like trying to fight with reality.
Maybe I’m a minority here but I know my parents used me to take out their anger on each other. And I’m sure I can’t be the only one because I never am.
Right – I think that the notion that people who feel that Betty’s character is an interesting one are “fans” of her behavior is mistaken. I agree entirely with THEONLYONE who said these things happen in real life – and of course you’re not alone – it happened to me with my parents and it’s happening right now in a thousand households. And of course it is not the right way to behave. But a “witch”? Not to me – a confused, lonely, angry and sometimes mean person? Sure. Like Don, like Megan “No one loves Dick Whitman” Draper, like Peggy and Pete and… every other character.
She was a German au pair, I think her name was Gudren, and whether Pete is actually a rapist or just a heel was/is a source of much contention and debate.
I don’t look for friends or role models in TV shows and I don’t think Mr. Weiner cares if we “like” Betty Hoffstadt Draper Francis or not. I think we’re supposed to try and understand her character and her life and how those two things come together and result in certain choices and behaviors.
For those of you you dislike Betty, pray what was she supposed to do: Stay married to a man who was serially unfaithful to her, lied to her for a decade about his true identity and is fast on his way to becoming an alcoholic? Betty is trying to survive in a way that many women of the 60s tried to survive, and it was tough. Is she immature? Yes, a paternalistic culture breeds immature, dependent and ultimately selfish women. She’s not trying to be an awful person, but she’s real and for that, I love her. She makes poor choices and then is punished for them by the consequences. For that, I love the writers.
Mr. Weiner was showing us that in an “every man/woman for themselves” culture, nobody gets what they really want. But they do wind up getting what they deserve. It’s only when we put the needs of others into the mix that we actually experience happiness and contentment. Competition only breeds ill will and unhappiness. Betty is unhappy because she doesn’t understand the self-help advice she’s hearing: That taking responsibility for your own happiness means not being resentful when other people don’t give you what you want. You have to do the hard work of creating happiness in the world around you and that happiness isn’t a contest. You get it by giving it.
And Detie, January Jones was nominated for both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Betty. She is a fine actress playing a very difficult role; actresses do not get nominated for their likability but for their capability. Please remember that Meryl Streep won this year’s Oscar for playing one of the most hated women in history, Margaret Thatcher.
Uhm… Don has raped a woman, people – season 2, Bobbie Barrett – ring any bells?
Betty is, and always has been, an irritating, uninteresting cutout character. At the beginning of this episode, I was having hopes that she was showing that she was more than a one-dimensional character , but alas, my hopes were dashed by the end of the show. Beth is also a one-dimensional character. That can’t be an accident. Maybe that’s what Mr. Weiner thinks of wives in “the ‘burbs.”
All of Mad Men’s characters have moments of happiness and unbridled joy that are contrasted by the pain, suffering and degradation they also suffer. Betty’s life is as grim as Don’s and Peggy’s and Roger’s and Joan’s. The fact of the matter is that life is a mixed bag; good things happen, bad things happen. Holding onto your humanity and finding your moral compass can be tough when the circumstances of your life produces feelings of hopelessness, powerlessness and despair. Betty showed flashes of insight, understanding and growth in this episode. She could not sustain them when she felt jealous and sad. Bad behavior is motivated by fear and alienation, all of which Betty feels from time to time. She is capable of affection and compassion, but those behaviors are often thwarted by her immaturity and selfishness — all of which happen when she feels hurt or angry.
Nothing anyone can say will convince me to want to watch Betty. I just don’t like the character and wince every time I see her. If she had been on more often this season, I probably would have stopped watching the show altogether.
Betty’s one of the richest opportunities they have and JJ does a great job with her. I love her arc and hope she continues. I wish Weiner et al. would stop trying to sabotage her! Don has gotten off very easily for his treatment of her.
CEE, you make a really good point. Don comes off much more sympathetically; his marriage to someone who obviously loves and admires him is bringing out more of his good qualities (but not all; he did sabotage Ginsburg’s work and he’s become lazy and disengaged at work, blaming Peggy for mistakes and being cruel to Pete when he could have been kind). But for some reason, we all cheer for Don and sneer at Betty. Why is that? She’s been lied to, cheated on, shoved around and mocked by a variety of characters on the show. Do we think she deserves less sympathy because she is beautiful. wealthy and well educated? Are we less willing to try and understand her pathology because we perceiver her as privileged? Don never finished high school, his mother was a prostitute, his father an alcoholic, failed farmer. In his rise to professional and economic security, he stole a man’s identity, deserted the Army, lied his way into a job and married a woman who could better his social and professional standing. When Anna was dying, he hid and then took her engagement ring and used it to propose to his newest girlfriend. But we root for Don. Betty, not so much. I don’t watch TV because I “like” characters; I hope I can learn something from the way they are drawn and developed. I hope to gain some insight into human behavior and some ideas for what motivates it. Mad Men is a wonderful character study set in a time period that had profound impact on the way we live and relate to each other today. Mr. Weiner is doing a great job at getting us to discuss and examine these things. We don’t always agree, but I hope we can learn something from each other.
Thank you Clair! I’m sick of everyone hating on January and Betty, there are clear mysoginistic tones to it. I like Betty stories, she offers a different point of view than the executive woman. I find her one of the most sad characters and the writers haven’t given her justice since season 3 (my favorite Betty season).
1. Re: Megan and her relationship with her father. Papaah is a failed writer who convinced his daughter to quit what she’s good at and go after something she likes but will probably fail at.
2. Rapists, rapists, everywhere. Greg did it. Pete did it. Roger sort of did it this episode when Jane said “Wait.” Bobbie seduced Don after he firmly said no. There’s a whole lot of pushing people to have sex, whether you want to call it rape or something else.
3. Agree that the writing for Betty is a waste of opportunity to show the anguish of the isolated ’60s housewife. I’d love to see her in real therapy, not just a Weight Watchers support group.
Excellent episode. And I found it funny how many references to your previous reviews there seemed to be (inadvertent as they were).
I agree. One of the best of a strong season. The Betty scenes were quite good. My favorite line was Roger’s about the executive elevator.
That was my favorite line too.
Ginsberg also refrenced “The Agency” while talking about keeping secrets… This seemed like a funny refrence to the CIA/ his covert activity.
Was Mr. Lippman the guy who opened the Muffin Top bakery? I know he wasn’t the old dude or Peterman, but I’m having trouble remembering Elaine’s other bosses.
Same guy. Pendant folded (because of Elaine, of course), and Lippman later stole the muffin top idea.
Yup. Elaine ate too many Jujubees and couldn’t tell Lippman he left his handkerchief on her desk.
-It’s not “top of the muffin TO YOU!”
-No it is.
LOL Ed…I quote that line anytime an exclamation point comes up in conversation
Elaine also showed up to box seats at a Yankees game wearing a Baltimore cap. Can you believe it? A Baltimore cap?
One of the great Seinfeld lines and subplots too. And would you know that in Ohio Kroger is actually selling frozen muffin tops?
When they introduced Ginsberg, I anticipated that Peggy would feel threatened by the man replacing her in Don’s eyes. I didn’t anticipate Don feeling threatened by the younger man replacing him. Don isn’t pretty in mid-life crisis land.
Rooting for Roger’s mighty if not costly attempt to make himself relevant in the business again. Loved the repartee between him and Ginsberg—”When two men hate each other VERY much…”
Loved how he barged in and sat in Roger’s chair.
Yes, “Roger and Ginsberg” conversations have taken the #1 spot on my list, with “Roger and Sally” a close second.
I forget Roger’s exact first line, but it was something like “taking a couple out to dinner….”
Ginsberg: “….and murrrderrrr”
Roger: “You’re not going to dinner”
The young actress that plays Sally is incredible. Its such an advantage to have a child that can actually act.
I am still not sure how I feel about Ginsburg. Like Megan, Ginsburg seems to be made from a new cloth; the future rather than the past or the future stuck in the past (Peggy, whose terms of gender liberation look shockingly passé with Megan around)…and yet
If anyone is taking out Don, I don’t want it to be Ginsburg. Just a personal choice. I always imagined Don losing to a young Don, someone conniving and smart. In business smart doesn’t cut it, the conniving part. Maybe Ginsburg will learn it, but usually its not a learned behavior. I’ll be disappointed if Ginsburg is the new Don.
I kind of think that the point of both Megan and Ginsberg feel like future characters because they are supposed to represent how the end of the 60s was such a transitional period for the characters in this social level. We’ve noticed all season how the world has been changing so much for people not at SCDP for a while, now the change is really catching them.
Ginsberg will never replace Don because (1) he is too Asperger-style weird, and (2) he is Jewish. Don could play people early on and Ginsberg just doesn’t get it. At least Stan knows to laugh at the boss’ jokes.
I thought the contrast between Ginsberg’s creative approach and Don’s was interesting. Ginsberg goes all Kavalier and Klay with his ideas. Don loves to hear the sound of his brilliant voice.
having a “young Don” is just dramatically repetitive. Ginsberg is completely different to Don and … eventually will take the old man over.
Ginsberg will never replace Don? Woody Allen will never replace Cary Grant? Lenny Bruce will never replace Martin and Lewis? Not replacement. Evolution.
Yeah, I agree with Nigel. I think the point is not to replace Don with young Don, but to replace him with someone completely new — someone born in a different era who has his finger on the pulse of today. In a sense, that is young Don — Don had a good feeling for his clients before — but I think it opens the door for a new kind of man. Someone less smooth. Kind of how a few years ago ushered in the age of the geek!
But woody and Lenny found a reception with new audiences (younger) and Cary had been acting since the 1930’s so I don’t think Woody had anything to do with his retirement . Ginsberg may have to pass Don at another agency
Based on the recommendation of a friend I watched a bunch of “Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23” this past weekend. Little Sally Draper did herself very well on the show playing herself. Her and JVDB playing off each other was hilarious.
One other point – I agree with Alan’s recognition of the ‘every man for himself’ theme – but I think it applies to almost everybody in this episode:
Ginsberg: bragging about his ideas and being a prima donna within a creative team is certainly selfish and not good behavior in the real world.
Jane: squeezing Roger to buy her a new apartment in exchange for a simple favor (dinner) is certainly selfish (‘most expensive phone call in history’).
Megan: deriding her friend’s script while secretly coveting her audition.
You could argue that there were ‘winners’ and ‘losers’ in the various clashes – but virtually everyone was ‘out for themselves’.
Ironically, it’s Peggy who’s accused of being selfish (by Roger), but I keep thinking how generous she can be – like in the pitch meeting, where she very graciously acknowledges the superiority of Ginsberg’s idea to hers. Peggy can be oblivious to other people, but she’s also one of the few whose apologies seem genuine and who values good work more than pecking order.
I loved this episode! For some reason last weeks episode felt off so this was a welcome return to form. When Sally was fighting with Megan I kept expecting her to confess to what she saw happen between Roger and Megans mother. Kiernan shipka is so great as Sally, she puts January Jones to shame. Though I am enjoying fat betty. I do disagree with the reviewer about the agency not doing well, it seems to me that they are thriving despite Don’s neglect.
The agency is getting business but for this whole season there has been an anxious tension in the air. Will Megan and Don’s marriage to fail, or will the firm to fall apart, or will Pete attempt suicide? The general feeling is the ground to fall out from underneath everything. My suspicion is that it’s not going to all go at once, but in a series of small pieces, one by one.
I found Roger’s line about carrying less cash amusing, because each bribe HAS been successively smaller ($1100 to Harry, $400 to Peggy, $200 here). I like to think that each time Roger gets asked “How much ya got?” he makes a personal vow to carry a LITTLE less, so he won’t suffer as badly next time (kind of like how you might carry less cash after a mugging).
Considering when Roger gets mugged, he then has sex with Joan, maybe that’s what led to the carrying of so much cash in the first place.
I think it was more than $200. Ginzberg scoffed at that amount, saying, “You wipe your ass with $200.” They just didn’t tell us the exact amount this time, because the amount doesn’t matter, just the concept.
I agree with dreamingofBeth. I thought that Roger just handed over all the bills that he had, and that’s why he said he should carry less money with him.
I kept thinking, “Good Lord, how much money does this man have?!?” A new apartment, fat cash in his pockets and exclaiming that he ‘bank-rolls the place’…heavens to Betsy!
@AL, don’t forget Roger’s still supporting his ex-wife and daughter. I can totally see him going broke before too long.
@DreamingOfBeth Upon re-viewing, I think you’re right. Although Alan now ascribes to my view in the latest Firewall & Iceberg podcast.
Apparently November 24, 1966 actually was the smoggiest day in New York City’s history, and 169 people actually died from it. But in the context of the series, that’s yet another harbinger of doom we’ve gotten this year — but will the victim be Don and Megan’s relationship, or an actual person (maybe Megan)?
I loved the way Megan was teaching Sally to “cry”… Megan saw it as an acting exercise, but Sally is developing an even better knack than her mother for manipulating people.
At last, in this episode we got a real acknowledgement that there was some real tension between Roger and Jane over his discomfort at being married to someone Jewish… not that he wasn’t willing to use it to his advantage when the situation called for it. But it was a little strange how she felt sleeping with him in her new apartment “ruined” it for her… After all, he’s the one who actually bought it. Either way, she wasn’t exactly making a clean break.
I did find Jane’s notion that sleeping with Roger “ruined” her fresh start. Sort of a reminder of how young and naive Jane is that a new place wholly-paid for by Roger could represent a new existence without Roger.
My thoughts exactly. I’m guessing we’re supposed to feel bad for Jane after Roger marked his territory by taking her in her new apartment, but I couldn’t – she only landed that splendid new place by making a decision to trade her services for it. She’s the only who is allowing herself to be trapped by his money.
Well, at least Roger’s mother isn’t her landlady in her new apartment.
Jane seemed a bit emotionally unstable in this episode. Perhaps it will be Jane who falls from the window at some point. As for Roger buying Jane a new apartment, suggesting he owned and gave her the previous one, how does one own a unit and still have a landlord (in this case, Roger’s mother, who I don’t recall ever seeing)?
CAB.. With Jane’s “landlord” comment, I automatically assumed Mama Sterling owned the entire bldg. Also, I agree she seemed a bit naive when she stated Roger ruined the new place by having sex there. She won’t ever be free of Roger until she leaves all his money behind and we know she won’t do that, since that’s the reason she married him to begin with. The sixties were conflicting for most American women in that they wanted independence, yet didn’t really want to a accept the COST of the independence. Even Meagan, who now “has it all”, likes to think of herself as free and independent, but she wouldn’t be able to sit home and be available to auditions at any time of day if not for her husband’s money. Roger didn’t “ruin” anything for Jane..she manipulated him from Day One and now is living the high life. She didn’t have to have sex with him, he didn’t force her (like Joan’s horror of a fiancé). Jane merely had “morning after” regrets and needed someone to blame other than herself.
CAB, Ms Sterling appeared in one episode. I think it was in Season 3. She was in a car with Roger & Jane on their way to the Sterling Cooper Anniversary dinner. She mistook Jane for Mona in the scene.
oops, Ms Sterling (version 1.0) mistook Jane for Margaret, not Mona.
Yeah, I agree completely. Roger was being too hard on himself. OK, Alan is right that making out with Jane was an attempt to prove to himself that he can still get things that a younger man can’t, so his desire wasn’t purely spontaneous. But he did no harm to Jane in the process – all she had to do was say No and it would never have happened, but Jane still wants to be wanted.
Jane’s catty post-coital comments were worthy of a Betty, but I did get the feeling that there was a glimmer of regret in her eyes at the end of the scene. Roger’s response was worthy of a saint, and maybe it left her feeling a touch of shame.
I also liked how Sally sees thru’ the crying lesson to the fact that Megan can fake her own emotions at will and on a dime. Sally won’t buy anymore of Megan’s emotional “dramatizations” after that lesson (“Go pretend to cry!”) I think M realized a little to late that she’d shown just a little too much of her own hand in that crying lesson…..
Jane is naive, yes, but I can see why see wanted to live within four walls where she’d never been intimate with roger. It was step toward having her own life. and yes, for whatever reason, she chooses to rely on his money. let’s not forget that Joan and Peggy are unusual: usually in that era a woman couldn’t earn much of a living working. Relying on men for money was still completely the norm–and a realistic norm. Not every woman was going to have the unique skills to earn a high income like Joan and Peggy ultimately do.
Man, I WANT to like Betty episodes. I think the show is much richer for having the former Mrs. Draper in the mix. It allows them to explore thematic and narrative points of this era that would not be open to them without her.
Having said that, dear God do I groan at the very sight of her these days. It’s not that Jones is bad, or the writing is off, it’s just that Betty has been an irredeemable suckpit of misery and selfishness for three freaking seasons. There isn’t a single scene where she’s not behaving as selfishly and destructively as possible. At this point it feels like a wallow in a miserable person’s worst actions. Considering she is also the only non-working mother in the whole show, it’s…troubling to say the least.
I just wish they would at some point give us some glimmer of a not-awful person. People still talk to Betty, and Henry still loves her. Why? What the hell are any of these people seeing that makes them want to be around this person?
I wish Weiner would give us some hint.
Wondering when she’s going to have that heart attack.
Trudy no workey.
Mona no workey.
I’m not a huge Betty fan, but there were some glimmers of redemption for her in this episode. If nothing else, she is supportive towards Henry – despite his own professional misjudgments, she doesn’t treat him the way she treated Don when he first failed to live up to her expectations.
I didn’t think there was real warmth between Henry and Betty in the steak scene. Henry feels warmly toward Betty, but that “we’re there for each other” stuff that Betty was parroting was psychobabble heard but not understood at her Weight Watchers meeting.
I love to hate Betty! I don’t mind her being in the episodes and actually feel like our strong dislike of her increasing the enjoyability.
Come on, who didn’t thoroughly enjoy her being jealous and watching her get so angry after her plans of ‘poison’ being foiled.
She’s definitely geting what she deserves and i LOVE it!
I do think Jones is awful and I suspect the writing could be better as well. The scene with Betty and Henry should have come off as much more sympathetically – Betty’s trying, she’s displaying some empathy for her husband, there *is* a kind bone somewhere in her body. Instead, wooden JJ can’t do any better than Betty trying to have a second better marriage than Don, so she can WIN.
Al, yes, I loved that scene. I also loved her Weight Watcher’s lunch – my mom was on WW a couple of years later and that detail was hilariously spot on with the little scale, the thinly spread piece of bread.
I wonder if Erin let out a big sigh when Matt told her she was going to be doing a Betty episode. The juxtaposition between Megan and Betty works well for the storyline I guess – but these characters are not compelling other than foils/mirrors. Hopefully there’s a funeral for Betty at the end of the season. Someone please put this woman out of her misery. January Jones needs to go!
The only glimmer I can recall of Betty as a non-awful person was when she was genuinely happy for Sally getting to see the Beatles.
And I agree with Al — seeing Betty get what she deserves is pure bliss!
January Jones is a big part of the problem. She’s very annoying in X Men: First Class. I think she’s just annoying, and Weiner’s writing crew eventually realized that and is emphasizing it.
It’s good that we see her in reduced circumstances, because she was so awful to Don about his secret. But I’d rather not see her at all. As soon as I see Betty in the “previously on Mad Men,” indicating she’ll be in this week’s episode, I sigh.
I guess Betty is mirroring Don in a sense: outwardly doing and saying things that look and sound like development, but still the same vindictive bitch inside. :-) Erin Levy also wrote “Tea Leaves.” I thought that and this were weaker episodes than the rest of the season, even though DS had a number of very good moments.
Trudy is a non-working mother, as well.
Don’t forget we’ve added stay at home mom Beth to the long roster of unhappy housewives. Again, I’m going to defend January Jones. I find her fascinating and her portrayal of Betty is very reminiscent of the women I knew growing up in the 60s. They were so restrained and constricted emotionally they abandoned their families emotionally if not physically. The role of hausfrau was menial, boring, isolating and just plain dull. The cooked, cleaned and conversed with children all day. The fact that they then behaved like children is only a surprise to people who bought into the fantasy that you can marginalize humans, give them horrible grunt work and morons to converse with and expect them to be thrilled with their lot in life. Being a housewife is not suitable work for intelligent, educated and social people. It’s a horror. I’ve seen very few normal women who survive it.
That Betty could appreciate and attempt to nurture Henry was a sign of some development in her psyche; of course, she reverted to cruelty and revenge when she was hurt. But people who are afraid and hurt do nasty things. Can we please let Betty be human? We don’t have to like what she does, but I think we should at least attempt to understand it.
BeverylC… I think you just insulted tons of housewives across the country with your remark! HA!. I think your line about being a housewife is a horror should be edited to include.. “If a woman is not a nurturing person and is selfish”.. it could be a horror”. Millions of “normal” women make the choice to be a housewife and are actually (gasp!) happy! Of course, to your credit, MAD MEN doesn’t show us many of those happy women! I’m thinking Trudy might be happy, but she, of course, lives in a bubble, so are the writers going to burst that bubble soon?
She most certainly did offend a lot of people. I wouldn’t call raising children whether you are a parent, nanny or daycare worker grunt work. And who is she referring to as morons? Children? Offensive indeed.
Ladies, let’s agree to disagree. I find the work of raising children and keeping house mind-numbingly dull and isolating. I’ve done it and returned to work very quickly. My children and my marriage were better for it. The portrait Mr. Weiner is painting of Betty is that of an intelligent, accomplished and attractive woman whose talents and gifts are being subsumed by the grind of housework and a lack of intellectual stimulation that can happen if your closest companions are under the age of 9. Without regular and close contact with other adults, Betty’s life is not the life of a grown up. It’s the life of a domestic servant who has no co-workers. Women who choose not to do this job are neither selfish nor do they lack a nurturing instinct. Talk about insulting. I have personally never met a “happy” housewife. Living off the labor of someone else does not boost self esteem or self sufficiency. It breeds, well, Betty Draper.
I think the writers have made it perfectly clear that Betty did not become who she is because she is a bored housewife. I think they have shown us clearly that her neurotic personality and feelings of no self-worth are rooted in her upbringing. Think back to her visits to her childhood home and family, including her brother. The girls in those years were conditioned to find a husband and start a family. Even if they went to college, it was a major catalyst to finding a successful husband-to-be, marry him and then stay at home. Toss into Betty’s mix the fact that she was emotionally immature to begin with and her dream-husband turned out to have more emotional baggage than she did and we have the recipe for marital disaster. And, yes, I always agree to disagree… I’m a 60’s housewife..we aim to please!
Marie – your arguments SOUND reasonable, but there’s only so many times you can blame a poor upbringing for a poor personality. It’s a legitimate claim, but I find that almost everyone defending Betty keep repeating that point time and time again, and it’s starting to become weak.
maybe she is an awful person. maybe she will never change. there is no evidence that she has changed. she is boring and destructive, and so is henry.
Intelligent women of all classes who take on the task of housekeeping and raising their children view these activities as essential jobs that must be done–and preferably done well. It is actually possible to feel satisfaction in undertaking this kind of work — and work it most certainly is. The joy revolves around loving one’s family — not in a mushy sentimental way — although there is that — but in a real way — a working every day kind of way. Housewives tend to be smart, self-sufficient, and hard as rocks when the going gets though. And many have had the experience of working outside the home prior to their relative seclusion — And of course many work outside the house too. There’s no point in insulting housewives — January Jones is terrific as Betty Draper — And Betty is an essential character on this show–as she would be in life. I don’t know who these “morons” would be either — children? Really? Other housewives or stay at homes? Come on now — It’s one thing not to desire this kind of life for oneself — Its definitely not for everyone but a little respect goes a long long way. Betty is screwed up — She’s be screwed up no matter what she did — or where or with whom.
Wow, BEVERLYC’s comments are extremely offensive. I’m not going to name-call or going any deeper into it because of Alan’s rules, but there is such as thing as a personally fulfilled housewife. I think the “unhappy housewife” cliche is overdone in popular culture…I could see that being the root of Betty’s unhappiness if we had any evidence of some passion that wasn’t followed (like Megan’s acting) in favor of raising children, but we don’t. I think it has to do with her upbringing….honestly being taught to restrain your emotions so strictly at a young age WILL stay with you for the rest of your life. While Betty had problems this week, I think she’s getting better…her interactions with Bobby this week actually showed some kind of personality. Plus, there were rare moments of warmth with Don in the first few seasons.
@BEVERLYC, I have to agree that your children are better off for your having gone back to work. I was a stay-at-home mom and housewife, and my husband and children gave me all the “intellectual stimulation” I needed. I raised three incredible people, who are all successful, productive, members of society. You will never know the satisfaction I feel looking at them. Trust me, no project or client list could ever equal that (yes, I had a career before I had kids, and I have one now that they’re grown – I absolutely was lucky enough to have had the best of both worlds). Betty’s problems are her own; she wouldn’t be satisfied out in the working world either. Some people just always think there’s something better that they’re missing out on.
@BEVERLYC, I don’t understand why everyone is attacking your comment. Betty is clearly not cut out to be a housewife, and clearly her character suffers for it. She is in this role because that’s what was expected of her at the time. Remember when she went to Italy with Don? She knows Italian, who knew? She used to be a model! She is clearly educated, and judging by what we have seen the fast few seasons, she is not content with being a stay-at-home mom. Some people are, but she isn’t. @ELAINE D, you’re not any more of a mother for staying at home with your children than @BEVERLYC is for working while raising her children.
I never said I was a better mother. If she felt unsatisfied at home, she wouldn’t have done her kids any favors by staying there. In BEVERLYC’s situation, she did the right thing by not being a housewife. I was talking about myself – I clearly said i had done both, but got more satisfaction out of the child-rearing part of it. I was speaking to my own levels of satisfaction. For someone who was never as good at the career side of it, I was far better suited to being home. I wasn’t the one slinging insults here; she was.
“Being a housewife is not suitable work for intelligent, educated and social people. It’s a horror. I’ve seen very few normal women who survive it.”
Maybe that’s why the comment was attacked.
An educated, intelligent and social stay at home mom is the best kind to have! Someone is going to raise children, whether it be a mom or a caregiver, and demeaning that work is demeaning to the family. Betty is not unhappy because she’s at home with her children. She’s unhappy because she constantly seeks vain validation from men and society for her looks. She never got the fairy tale that her mother laid out for her. Being married to don would certainly make someone even more surly than they were before. How do we know that the Betty who married don wasn’t a version at least closer to megan, happier and generally more well adjusted?
I sincerely apologize for any offense. I was relating my own housewife experience and it was quite miserable. Today, my grown children (all productive, independent and quite happy to spend time with their aging parents) are amazed that our family was able to juggle two careers and three kids without a major disaster. The point I believe Mr. Weiner is making is that women had fewer choices in the 1960s and many wound up forced into a role that they were neither suited for nor equipped to handle. The isolation of being alone with small children and doing domestic work is a poor fit for someone who’s well educated and used to the company of peers. Suburban American life can be very lonely for these women, especially if they do not have the support of extended family and friends.
And lest we forget, the “choice” to stay at home and raise ones children is the privilege of a very few women. Many families can’t afford this luxury; many women don’t have the resources Betty had. Henry was, as Don said, her life raft. If Don had not agreed to the divorce, she could have been peniless and she could have lost her children (as her lawyer told her several seasons ago.)
Madmanda makes a very good point. Maybe the Betty who married Don was a happier, better adjusted woman. But years of infidelity and lonliness have made her bitter and selfish, desperate for affection and attention. And ultimately, without the confidence to create a life of her own where she makes her own happiness, not at the expense of her family, but with them supporting her decisions and her aspirations. Remember how excited and stimulated she was by the reservoir project? She felt she was making a difference in the world…Yes, raising children is important and critical, but it is not as many people like to say, “The most important job in the world.” My children helped raise themselves and they get the credit for their successes and the blame for their failures, not me. My daughter is a doctor because she worked hard, she was intelligent and she was persistent Her husgand would never suggest that she take her education and stick it in a closet so she’ll have time to change diapers and cook suppoer. My son is an engineer because he enjoyed the work and he’s married to a fine woman with a PhD because he thinks smart women are interesting women who do interesting work — not because they have dinner on the table for him at the end of the day. My children are responsible and hard working because they are responsible hardworking people, not because I was a great parent. I reject the idea that great kids are created by great parents. The process is a crap shoot; I was lucky. I have wonderful friends who sacrificed their careers for their children, who turned into drug addicts and high school dropouts. Pete Campbell and Don Draper have both referenced having a steak on the table when they get home as the dream of their married life. It’s a poor substitute for having an adult companion who has a stimulating life to share. A steak you can buy at a restaurant; a companion to discuss the greater world with is a lot harder to find. Let us please remember that Betty, who has a degree in anthropology from a top tier university, has never had the choices we take for granted. I remember the time she was making calls for the reservoir project and Don used her lists as notepaper for his work travel plans; she took it for granted that her work for the community was secondary to his job and his needs.
Again, I apologize for any offense.
@beverlyc, its really kind of you to post your experience. I wasn’t very good at staying at home with my kids, but I think it was because I couldn’t “live in the moment” and enjoy it as it was happening. I was always trying to fill up my time with meaningful things to do. I think back on the time when my mother went back to work (1978) and I see her as a more peaceful, kind person before the stress of deadlines and office politics entered her life. Some of the things Betty says/does make me cringe as a mother, but I think it has more to do with her as a person than as a mother. I think she’s just not a good one. She’s certainly not a nurterer, whether she is fulfilled or not.
Trudy may not work but, “She made sandwiches!!!”
Lover her so much even if she decided to marry Pete Campbell. Much like Johnny Sack in the Sopranos, any scene with Trudy is a great scene.
The process is a crap shoot … Amen to that! It surely is.
Hey, Beverly C — Just to say that I send you a hug and sorry but not really that I got into the Mommy Wars … although I was tame and fill in the blank enough as a result of not getting too tanked. I’m a housewife — have been for 16 years. Left a job to raise my only son. You didn’t to anything so dreadful except to initiate the most interesting conversation re this week’s episode. Weiner gets the award always for reigniting The Mommy Wars and January Jones is much under-valued. Much of what you said rings oh so true — which is why the tidal wave meets up to greet you. That being said. don’t throw us all out — It’s a tough tough gig for real — Take care of yourself … And Betty is in fact essential. Mad Men is the most explosive program on TV and the likely heir to the brilliance that was The Sopranos. It screws with our heads and stuff comes out on Monday morning. Don’t apologize, girl.
BEVERLYC wrote:
“The isolation of being alone with small children and doing domestic work is a poor fit for someone who’s well educated…”
“My daughter is a doctor because she worked hard, she was intelligent and she was persistent. Her husband would never suggest that she take her education and stick it in a closet so she’ll have time to change diapers and cook supper.”
“Pete Campbell and Don Draper have both referenced having a steak on the table when they get home as the dream of their married life. It’s a poor substitute for having an adult companion who has a stimulating life to share.”
“…he’s married to a fine woman with a PhD because he thinks smart women are interesting women who do interesting work.”
I do appreciate the apology, but could you possibly BE any more condescending?
Wow, Beverly C, I am very sorry to hear that you have never met a housewife/stay-at-home mom who is happy. I personally know MANY, and most of the time they make a great deal of financial sacrifices to do that, contrary to the idea that such women make that choice because they’re married to wealthy husbands. I’m glad you are happy with your life. Don’t make judgments on other people’s.
BEVERLYC – I agree with Virginia, no need to apologize. Loved your comments and found them very interesting. All the quotes ELAINE D included in her last response do not come across as condescending to me at all, just exactly true in my experience.
Elaine, I meant no disrespect but can see how my comments could be interpreted that way. And Magenta, I’m not making judgments on other people’s lives but have seen the devastating impact on women who have sacrificed their own goals, talents and education to tend to the domestic needs of their families. I think that Mr. Weiner is making this point as well; adult women who have only the company of small children on a daily basis and are required to perform mostly unskilled domestic tasks often become arrested in their development as adults. They do not have the adult relationships that are formed in the work place and their more sophisticated skills (both social and intellectual) often do not get the nourishment and encouragement that is offered by the workplace. Yes, working has stresses and challenges of its own, but they call on a different set of skills and provide an autonomy and self-reliance that the paternalistic environment of being supported do not. Even Don accused Betty of building a life raft so she could leave him. And now, she’s been passed into another man’s hands, albeit gentler, kind er and more generous ones. Her father admitted that he had made her “soft”. And he gave us clues as to why he was wary of a woman working: His own wife had worked for a draftsman, but he was an “little guy, not a threat.” The idea of women having their own lives and not depending on a man for support is very threatening to many men who need the security of being the sole source of support to ensure that their women stay put. Don sabotaged Betty’s efforts to revive her adult career at every turn. When he took her to Rome, he treated her like a harlot to be picked up at a sidewalk cafe. And she returned to her dreary suburban life with a charm for her bracelet and no better life than the one she had before. She also got a glance at the excitement and challenge of Don’s work life, and felt left behind. And she was. As a veteran of the “mommy wars” I have watched my women friends and my female relations abandon their vocations to take on the job of housework and child rearing. They all believe that what they did was important, but none — not a single one — say they would repeat the mistake. They would have figured out a way to find a life outside their family and home. Everybody else in the family did.
And Juanita, I apologized because I do not want to hurt or insult anyone for their life choices. But I do want to warn young women who read these comments that the price of sacrificing a career and a work life is very very high. And the cost will not guarantee you a successful outcome. Many of these women will be divorced, their children will have problems no amount of attention can mitigate and they will be left with no skills to support themselves. And many will have the social maturity of fifth grade girls who sabotage their friends (remember what Betty did to Sarabeth), gossip maliciously (Helen Bishop was marginalized) and play their children off against their other parent (Sally is manipulated by Betty endlessly). In awful cases, they will form inappropriate friendships with their children’s friends (Glen Bishop) with whom they have more in common than with their husbands who spend their days in adult company. Playing house was idealized for Betty’s generation of women, who were sold a bill of goods that some women today fall victim to as well. I do not apologize for believing that routine domestic work and childcare are semi-skilled labor that are not well suited to educated, talented and energetic women. Mr. Weiner couldn’t be making the point any plainer as well. My primary point is that the success or failure of my children and the responsibility for domestic tranquility should not rest on the shoulders of wives/mothers. Children must learn to be responsible and helpful and self-sufficient. Husbands too. Having someone at home to create an easy life isn’t always the best thing you can do for your family. Just saying.
Relying on tv shows’ depictions of women — no matter how well written — is generally a tricky proposition. A mind IS a terrible thing to waste — That said, there are lots of worthwhile possibilities in between the A that is Betty Draper in “Mad Men” and the Z known as Patty Hewes in “Damages.” What’s good is to know who you are, and why, and to get on with it in a way that works and brings meaning no matter what the situation. Solopsism is inevitable, I suppose, and best kept at bay.
I see no reason to give up on Betty quite yet either. She’s finding her way — slowly to be sure. By my count, she’s still a young woman and this ain’t the only game in town.
Virginia, well said. When there is love and respect between a husband and wife, there is appreciation for the role each one plays. And perhaps the isolation that a homemaker/stay-at-home mom feels has more to do with the society around her (i.e., living in suburbia as opposed to a community of others like her) and the support she gets from her husband than the job she has chosen. In a true partnership with mutual respect, there is sacrifice on both sides. Beverly C, you are absolutely correct that “the success or failure of my children and the responsibility for domestic tranquility should not rest on the shoulders of wives/mothers.” Of course not. Stay-at-home mom doesn’t mean the dad does nothing at home! Children need both a father and a mother, a breadwinner and a homemaker, (and this goes for stay-at-home dads as well).
Congrats to all above who managed to defend their positions and speak their minds without descending into character assassinations and name-calling. The minute I read BeverlyC’s original comment I knew this thread would become more entertaining and informative than most Mad Men episodes to date. I waited a few days before checking back and I was right! BeverlyC I have really enjoyed your insight into Betty and it makes sense. It takes a special kind of person to limit their daily interactions to children and I don’t think Betty is that kind of special person.
It’s interesting, my grandmother would have been a housemother in the 1960s (my mom is Sally’s age exactly) and my grandmother was very much like Betty: beautiful, intelligent, cold, distant and emotionally stunted (Betty’s thanks-giving would have sounded completely at home coming from my grandma’s lips)…My grandmother ended up running a business and leaving her children at home every morning to raise themselves day-to-day but she never got over being a bitter woman – I think it was because she knew she was a failed mother according to the social norms of her times…..I think she hated that she had to get married and have kids at all in order to be considered “normal” and “valuable”. It must have been hard for women in those days. But things continue to be hard for woman: now we fight each other (as evidenced above) for validation or recognition, in defense of life decisions and mothering tactics. Last week’s cover story on Time magazine is a good example….But I digress. It’s hard to like Betty but it sure is gratifying on a totally personal level to get some insight into my mother’s childhood and her mother’s zeitgeist.
It’s fun to return to the initial shots in this week’s episode. We see Betty chopping and weighing and apportioning her food per Weight Watchers. And much of the still raging — and in many ways — tedious debate about housewifery & motherhood vs. paying work in the “real” world feels very much like her whole process in just trying to feed herself. Instead of being able to enjoy a full meal — i.e.,a well-rounded view of life and women’s chances for choice and opportunity — we end up dissecting, weighing, becoming obsessive about who does what and why and what it means. I do continue to have hopes for Betty though and see her current kind of unfettered descents into pure anger and means-spiritedness as an opportunity — We’ll see if she takes it. And is she can manage to get back to eating normally. It also appears that she has stopped smoking = instant weight gain, especially for a woman who’s produced three lovely children.
“now we fight each other (as evidenced above) for validation or recognition, in defense of life decisions and mothering tactics”
Not that it matters to anyone else, I’m sure, but I just wanted to put it out there that not once did I put anyone on the defensive for choosing to work outside the home. See, I could have worded it “choosing to abandon their children”, but I didn’t…
and yes, that was supposed to be funny.
Yep, Elaine D, it mattered, that’s why I started my comment with “Congrats,…..” Lots of well-thought, well-articulated perspectives on here and it does matter; it is noted and appreciated. And your alternate wording is partly what made my grandmother so bitter (sorry, ElaineD, not YOUR wording, but that notion or concept of two sides to one coin) – her real successes and achievements in the business world were unheard of in a woman in that era and merely relegated to poor parenting/shameful mothering. I wonder what Betty would be like if she could run Henry’s next campaign, or start and run a modelling agency…..cold and shrewd and calculating would serve her well in the business world….
Such an intense week on this thread and the original question never really got answered. Why does Henry love Betty?
Because Henry is capable of love and is himself fully lovable, had a mother who loved him and loves him still, and happens to love Betty, who is not perfect but still worthy of love no matter what she does or doesn’t do. There is no reason not to love Betty or want to take care of her.
There is no real substitute for a mother’s love in this world — whether she works or doesn’t, whether she’s a whore or isn’t, whether she’s your real mother or is not. There is one real mother’s love in this world — not rooted in society as much as it rooted in nature. And when a child feels that, it’s good thing and when she doesn’t it’s not.
I don’t think for a moment that the writers on this show were promoting any particular viewpoint which is why the writing remains firm and capable of generating the kind of encounter group we had this week.
Like I said almost a week ago, a little respect goes a long way.
I think Henry fell in love with his eyes and then when he saw Betty more clearly (beyond her Grace Kelly looks) he was already married to her. Now he’s committed to her and would rather love her than leave her (and deal with the political fall-out of a 2nd divorce). This is just my best guess.
I think Henry saw her, loved her, etc, and went after her and then stuff happened. Heaven knows, that’s my own tv show.
I think the issue with Betty as a character is that the writers use her as they see fit which is their right one presumes cuz she and we aint got no choice. Betty is an internet and show meme except when …
Jon Hamm went of Actors Studio and made himself completely and beautifully vulnerable and January proved herself to be the wittiest and funniest of the bunch —
I understand that Don is feeling threatened by the young Ginsberg, but all in all, I think he did a pretty good job of showing that he still has the ability to be creative. Personally, I liked his concept for Sno Ball better. It’s sort of like riding a bike and I hope this leads to Don having a more direct role in the creative- after all, it’s not like the new wife is going to be around the office taking up so much of his time and attention. Maybe I’m too pro-Don, but I’m not quite buying the notion that Ginsberg is going to keep coming “with better ideas”. Don has been so disinterested that while, yes, he has been a sort of fossil of his old self, this was the first time we’ve seen him actually apply himself and when he does, he sells the client. Period. The main question is whether or not Don applying himself will be a trend or just an anomaly.
SnoBall was a far better pitch. Don (and myself) agreed.
I agree, Dan, and I think Alan was too hard on Don’s idea. Ginsberg’s was more of a hit-you-in-the-face-literally joke, whereas Don’s took some context to fully get. Once he gives the context, I thought they were pretty close. And that was the point of the scene–if Don applies himself, even for the first time in a long time, he CAN still go toe to toe with the kid.
That said, Don feared the client would pick Ginsberg’s and that that idea was a little better. He knew he could sell his (also good) idea if it was the only one pitched. To me, the point of that plot arc was Don asserting dominance over the kid. Letting him know that his ideas are used in service to Don, not to supplant him.
I didn’t like the snowball in the face as much as the “snowball’s chance in hell” but Dons brainstorming session was sooo painful to listen to.
now that I think about it… I have a thing about being hit by snowballs in the face. That’s probably influencing my reaction to the pitches. I’ll recuse myself.
I thought the devil pitch was brilliant – did you see the final caption? “This could change everything.” Hitting people in the face with actual snow balls might be funny but has nothing to do with the drink.
I may have misread the scene but I got the feeling that after looking through Ginsberg’s sketches, Don missed the creative process and the excitement of having his own pitch win – not that he was threatened.
I agree with whoever said upthread that no matter how talented, Ginsberg will never take Don out. No filter on the mouth, not a an ounce of smooth anywhere.
Ginsberg’s, though, had the advantage that the word “snowball”–essentially the name of the product–would be in your head. Don’s would do this too, I suppose but not as strongly.
They were both very good, for different reasons. I thought this was great job from the Mad Men writers of showing, not telling, good work.
I thought Don’s concept was borne from seeing Ginsberg’s sketch of throwing a snowball in the face of Hitler (i.e., the devil). By seeing the sketch it stimulated the graphical imagery of the devil and throwaway line of “snowball’s chance in hell.” In my opinion, Don’s whole pitch originated from that stolen glance at Ginsberg’s sketch. To me, Weiner is drawing a parallel to Dick Whitman stealing Don Draper’s identity and re-purposing it into the “successful” Don Draper. My 2 cents.
Well, I think this must be a very subjective ‘joke’ – since I too thought the devil idea was actually quite funny.
Also no one here seems to have mentioned the hilarious double entendre clearly intended by Levy – between the idea and Don himself offering his first creative idea in a long time – with the (initial) line being the Devil looking at the viewer and saying, ‘Yes, even me!’
All-in-all, I thought a very funny episode – most laugh out loud moments since the Lane/Campbell bout.
I also thought that Ginsberg’s idea reflected the change in respect for authority that was occurring in the 60’s. All of the snowballs were directed at people with authority. In respect to Don, I just think that he is being creatively stimulated by having someone younger around that has some fresh new ideas, “iron sharpens iron”, so to speak. The challenge of it all is lighting his spark again.
Agree with My2cents. Though he modified it, Don stole the idea. And I just don’t think it’s very good either. Don isn’t stupid. He can now see he’s let himself become irrelevant while on love leave, and is off his game.
Great comments here, love all these ideas and I’ll add one of my own. I think the difference between whether one prefers Ginsburg’s in-your-face pitch to Don’s more subtle intentions is similar to the difference between TV viewers who prefer the simplistic comedic stylings of shows like ‘Two and a Half Men’ to the more quirky and creative shows like ‘Community’ and ‘Parks and Rec’. Based on the overall ratings of these shows, I say more of today’s society would be drawn to Ginsburg’s ads. Think of all the TV ads we watch now that have us scratching our heads when they’re done because we’re not even sure what product they’re selling.
@Ritz – Brainstorming sessions are ALWAYS painful to listen to. The point of them is to NOT censor ‘stupid’ thoughts and ideas because they can lead to more fruitful ones.
@Mimsy – How can Don ‘steal’ an idea? Don’t you remember The Suitcase episode? Ginsberg’s ideas are property SCDP – they belong to the agency (and by extension, Don Draper) – ‘That’s what the money’s for!’
I kept expecting a reveal that Don’s inspiration was a more direct lift from Ginsberg’s folder than what we saw. It certainly owes him a heavy debt; it reminded me of when Don inadvertently (well, drunkenly) stole Danny’s pitch for Life cereal. At the time Danny was presented as something of a Don 2.0 for the way he talked himself into the job. Seems like they’re setting up a trait where Don deals with professional threats by co-opting them.
I don’t think Don’s ad was all that bad in the context of the era. And stealing?
One should expect that at advertising agencies – as Don aptly noted, the point is to get the client to buy the advertisement.
The real problem is that Ginsberg knows that Don used him as inspiration, knows that Don knows that and Don didn’t even bother to acknowledge him as having done any of the leg work.
i.e. it is okay to steal, but you need to acknowledge that the person helped you out in some way. That Don didn’t do that is what is going to cause problems later on…
@Mark thank you for reminding me of the necessary pain in brainstorming. I think that’s what you saw in Ginsberg’s “Shit to do” folder. I mean, you can’t really put Hitler in an ad. And yes, as Don said, “Good thing YOU WORK FOR ME” (and don’t forget it buddy!)
I still don’t understand how Don stole Ginsberg’s idea. Devil doesn’t come from Hitler at all–“snowball’s chance in Hell,” not the Devil himself, got Don started on the Hell idea. We got to see Don’s (painful) creative process that got him to his idea completely independent from Ginsberg’s (notice his glance at the burning cigarette right as he starts honing in on the Hell idea).
I suspect Don’s idea might play poorly to the tv audience partly because it’s more subtle and takes some context but largely because we saw the bad ideas that were its precursor, and even in the pitch to the other creatives, it’s not yet completed by the (very good) tagline.
I think this plot twist reveals Don the hypocrite – the bottom line is that “the agency won the account”. If the client felt the devil pitch was not appropriate and would like to have seen something else, leaving Ginsberg’s work in the cab would not have been the best thing for SCDP. It was Draper’s jealousy that was more important than success. Telling Sally about the first Mrs. Draper – selfishness at the expense of others. Roger and his estranged wife – yet again.
Small quip – Pretty sure it was Rizzo’s “Shit I Gotta Do” folder, full of his sketches of Ginsburg’s ideas.
@ Brett yes, you’re absolutely correct, and I did see it on my second viewing. Thanks.
Put me down for Peggy’s idea. Water. Water. Water. Sno-Ball. Cute. Makes you think. I love it.
“I ding January Jones quite a bit in these reviews, but credit where it’s due: her reaction in the final shot — trying so hard, but ultimately failing, to enjoy every little bite of her small, unappetizing portion — was pretty terrific.”
Actually, and I don’t mean to be contrary, but I’m pretty certain she was counting her chews. This was an old dieters “trick” back in the day. I don’t remember how many chews you were supposed to take, and I don’t even remember the philosophy behind it, but that’s what they did back then. They showed her doing it at the beginning of the episode, too.
Yes, I noticed her counting the chews at the beginning, but I also felt she was not happy with having such a small portion compared to everyone else at Thanksgiving. And the fact that Sally said the thing that would hurt Betty most about seeing the pictures of Anna, etc., certainly didn’t sit well with her.
It was the subtle change of emotions on her face while she was chewing that was impressive.
I interpreted the scene as it was probably the first piece of food she had put in her mouth that day and it was so good to her but bittersweet because that was all she was getting. It looked like yams, sweet potatoes…..which are delicious and sweet.
LJA, I also thought she was using the counting technique to extend her meal…after 20 minutes, the hunger mechanism is satisfied. By extending the time it takes to eat the food, you can control your hunger and I’m sure it was a trick she learned at Weight Watchers. I think it’s fascinating that Betty’s weight is being used to illustrate her interior life and unhappiness. She’s using food to soothe her pain; she was using alcohol (wine in the middle of the day) in previous seasons. She also uses nicotine. And she took pills (remember when Kennedy was killed and Don advised her to take one and lie down.) Many “drugs” mask or soothe psychic pain. Stress eating is very common, especially for a housewife who has to prepare several meals a day and is persistently surrounded by food. I thought the whipped cream was perfect; peculiar contrast to the non-dairy whipped topping of the previous episode!
You’re both right. She’s counting her chews, but as she’s doing it, it’s a reminder of her unhappiness…….a “Don and Megan have a posh NYC apartment, and I’m sitting here counting my chews. Life sucks” kinda thing
Roger feels he needs specifically Jewish help to deal with Mohawk….you need to change that to Manischewitz. Hence needing Jane. Thanks for the quick review Alan. This was not a fav of mine, so appreciate you having a recap I can mull over to see if I can put a better spin on it. Really loving what they are doing with Sally, really hit home for me.
Roger went to Ginsburg to do the Mohawk work initially…he only went to Peggy when he heard from Pete on a Friday that they needed a pitch by Monday. He’d enlisted Ginsburg’s help…but, was too lazy to follow up. So, he fell back on Peggy…
Anyone remember the Manischwitz ads from the 80s? “Man oh Manichewitz!”
First of all: loved the line about “‘Fiddler on the Roof’ audience or cast?”
Second: OMG, canned cranberry sauce just like we used to have at every holiday dinner (before we realized how easy it was to make fresh cranberry sauce, and how much better tasting).
And third: after the sequence with the guy on the train’s wife coming into the office to tempt Pete turned out to be a dream, I wondered at first if the sequence on the train where Pete said he would have Thanksgiving and fuck the guy’s wife was going to be a dream sequence, too. I was a little surprised to find out he actually said that, although the other guy didn’t take him seriously.
And I was thinking about the significance of the title: “Dark Shadows.” It certainly applied to just about everyone in one way or another. And also how Megan was teaching Sally to fake cry–or act, as it were. Sally already is quite the little liar, and this just gives her one more skill for the future.
I wasn’t sure how sorry Roger really was for taking advantage of Jane in her new apartment since we saw only his back as he left. I could imagine him grinning on the way out. Notice that he didn’t offer to get her a different apartment.
I actually liked Betty in this episode more than I usually do, which surprised me.
Would have enjoyed a little shout-out to Pauline at that pathetic little Francis Thanksgiving dinner. How’s her ankle coming along?
Lovely, Meghan,
I went to go buy a lightbulb. When I get back, I’ll see you better.
Love,
Don
What a wonderful, perfectly Mad Men-ish piece of writing delivered with Jon Hamm’s crisp voice. Just fantastic.
It’s amazing how quickly Megan has become integral to our storyline. She’s sharp, funny, and damn smart.
I feel badly for Betty. Her last line tonight was tragic and a microcosm of who she is. Never satisfied, always bring down those around her.
More Sally.
Original Jan, we did see Roger’s expression at Jane before he turned his back to leave, and for the first time with his character he looked regretful.
Also, I bet there are still a lot of folks like myself that prefer the tradition of the can-shaped cranberry sauce, just like pumpkin pie and those danged steamed turnips my cousin makes that most of us try to ignore. :-)
yeah, that was a lovely note, and I loved that Betty “heard” it in Don’s voice, loud and clear.
Not sure why you think the Henry Thanksgiving was pathetic?
We always have the fresh cranberry relish( with a little vodka in the mix)and the canned stuff too, it’s tradition.
I too thought January Jones did a really nice job showing a pretty complex set of emotions with Betty tonight. Betty is trying very hard to be a better person and better mom, with none of the outlets Peggy or Megan have for self-actualization. Even AFTER seeing Don’s beautiful apartment (which she had every right to see as the place her children live part time) and accidentally seeing her thinner, younger replacement in her underwear, she tries to be civil and polite with Megan, kindly complimenting her on the apartment and (I have to imagine) internally squashing the desire to make any snide comments about it or her. And what does she get? MEGAN responds with a comment beyond rude, and completely inappropriate.
Yet even then we see Betty trying again to work on herself and deal with her emotions internally and NOT take it out on anyone, sitting down with the kids’ homework and genuinely working to be there for (and with) them. But that note from Don to Megan; proof that Don is offering his new wife something he never offered her; was, as Alan said, a knife in her heart.
Yes, Betty lashes out then, from a place of great hurt and powerlessness. But this is, to me, yet another statement of how toxic the consequences of Don’s actions are, for Betty, for Sally, for everyone he has hurt and lied to.
At any rate, I still sort of hate this “fat betty” storyline, but I was very happy to return to the broader Betty storyline, which I think is very intersting and complex, and to see her dealing with the psychological ramifications of Don’s new relationships was an important, if painful, facet of that.
Oh no you din’t amg! Betty left Don…not the other way around. Yes Don was never kind and cheated, but Betty was always cruel, distant, childish and cold to him AND the kids!
Plus Don has been a wonderful father and husband…I thought he handled Sally perfectly after Megan talked him off the ledge.
AL – I haven’t watched the first season since it aired but I remember back then Betty very much wanted and loved Don. She was slut shamed by Don for wearing a bikini, found out her private conversations with the pyschologist are being told to Don, and then there’s all the cheating. So I can see how Betty grew bitter.
I think it was also a test to see if Don had told Megan about his past. That was why Sally’s glib counterstab was so effective: Don is more open to both his new wife and his daughter than he ever was to Betty.
I think Betty has always been a product of her environment and I’ve always felt for her far more than most. She had a rough upbringing with the emotionally abusive mom who used to harangue her about her weight and convinced her she was only as good as the husband she could land. Then she landed the “perfect” husband and he went on to be the world’s biggest dick to her for years and years.
Sure, Betty was the one that left Don, but isn’t it fair to say he drove her away? He had countless affairs, he emotionally abused her, he betrayed her completely by getting reports from her shrink behind her back, he had massive Madonna/Whore issues about her and berated her for buying a bikini, couldn’t get it up that one night she got all dressed up in fancy lingerie for him…the list goes on and on. And Don may be good with the kids but let’s get serious, he’s never been a “wonderful” father. He walked out on Sally’s birthday party, he left them with babysitters so he could get wasted during last season’s “Don’s an alcoholic” arc. He got so drunk he forgot it was his day with them.
I’m not saying Betty’s a good parent, she’s definitely not, but I hate it when people act like Don is such a great person when really he’s one of the worst people on the show. He’s just got a lot of charisma and we’re shown more to like about him than we are Betty.
I need Betty to get back to her fighting weight though, she’s much more fun when she’s not totally miserable.
“Even AFTER seeing Don’s beautiful apartment (which she had every right to see as the place her children live part time).” Not in my book. Betty was an uninvited intruder. It would be one thing to stand in the foyer to await the kids, but to wander around on a self-guided snoop tour? Uh-uh.
@Meg Betty had a rough up bringing? Really? I’d take her upbringing over Don’s any day. Also, her mother may have been emotionally abusive to our modern eyes, but for that era and class, her mother was very typical. They all coached their daughters to stay thin and beautiful to “land” the best husband. That’s just how it was. She was raised like every other “Main Line brat.”
@Hampshi – Exactly right! I think that was precisely the point of it – “Oh, Don is so lovey-dovey with his new wife, but what if she knew the secrets I know about Don.”
for one mili-second I thought that maybe Betty was trying to warn Megan that she was married to a “stranger” or at least someone who was not who he seemed. But, no, she really just wanted to throw a grenade, not help anyone.
And in reality, Betty (January) WILL get back to her fighting weight, and probably before the end of this season. It will be fun to watch that transformation and what she does with it.
LJA and MEG… Exactly what I posted above in another thread. Betty was damaged from her childhood. She lived the life of a Main Line Princess and followed the dictated rules. She thought she found Prince Charming, but turned out he was a sham hobo. Betty didn’t stand a chance to become a woman on her own. She keeps trying and for each step forward, she is pushed three steps backward, usually by her own insecurities. Even the house she lives in now (aptly referred to by Don as Adams Family house). Why would she settle for an old, dark depressing home, when she formerly had a lovely modern one? Status of her new Prince Charming, to have a home in that neighborhood. She realizes she kissed the wrong frog again, but sadly, can’t figure how to change her course in life.
what did Megan say to Betty that was “beyond rude”? i thought she said something like, “i think you’ve seen most of it (the apartment)”, trying to downplay the size of it, meaning what you see now “is most of it”.
How exactly was Betty cruel and cold and distant to Don. You mean when she was angry because he didn’t come home for days and days and stayed in the city sleeping with other people. And she was at her wits ends with no partner with raising the kids.Lied to her for years. Spied on her private psych. sessions. OR when he called her a whore for wearing a bathing suit, or threatened to put her through the window, or attacked her physically when she was leaving him. People forgive Don for everything.
” Al Oh no you din’t amg! Betty left Don…not the other way around. Yes Don was never kind and cheated, but Betty was always cruel, distant, childish and cold to him AND the kids!”
Complete nonsense. You need to go back and watch seasons 1-3 again, especially the 1st. Over and over again Betty tried to reach out to Don, forge a connection, be more a part of his life and he shut the door in her face every time. He lied, he threatened her, he embarrassed her in the bikini, he condescended to her in front of clients, he cheated on her (with his daughter’s TEACHER, no less!), he told her she was crazy and then he abandoned not just her but his children as well for several weeks in California. Don is a great character (they’re both fascinating) but a terrible husband–or was. It remains to be seen if he can move past his former self.
Betty took Don back at the end of S2 *after* all the things you’ve written about, Cee (except for the teacher and I’ll get to that). In my book, that means Betty and Don were doing a “re-set” at that point in time. Don had admitted that he was “disrespectful” to Betty in the past, and by taking him back, she implicitly forgave him.
In S3, we see Don generally following the “good husband playbook” through Ep. 8. He offered to take Betty’s father Gene into his house to assuage Betty’s guilt, even though Don hated the man. He was at the hospital during baby Gene’s birth and allowed Betty to give the baby that man, even though (again) he hated it. He was supportive of Betty’s volunteer work and redecorating of the living room. He encouraged her to go to Rome with him. Betty, OTOH, became increasingly distant. After the town council meeting, she let Henry kiss her and was obviously pleased by the attention. Perhaps out of guilt over her attraction to Henry, she suddenly decided that she WOULD go to Rome with Don. She had an idyllic couple of days over there, with men (from Conrad Hilton to strangers) fawning over her beauty and some erotic role-playing with her husband. She loved this excitement, which obviously couldn’t be recreated on a day-to-day basis back in Ossining. When Don presented her with the Colisseum charm as a surprise, she was utterly dismissive of it, of him, and of their life. It was only after this rejection that Don started up with Suzanne Farrell, an affair Betty never knew about. So ostensibly she didn’t leave Don over his affairs or his belitting of her or threats, she left because she could accept the big lie about his identity. I’m not saying that’s NOT a valid reason to end a marriage, but it’s a very different one than the reasons she might have had in S1 and S2.
in re: to ANTOHER GUEST…so after she took him back, she had trouble forgiving and trusting him and was a little distant with him. BIG WHOOP! She didn’t know the half of it. And she was pregnant with a baby she did not want at that point, adding stress. And the stress of her father needing to live with them, and passing away. Anyway didn’t take long for Don to cheat once again.
“She loved this excitement, which obviously couldn’t be recreated on a day-to-day basis back in Ossining” – well not with Don never coming home and the kids always there. And let’s not forgot Don’s heaving drinking and trouble in the bedroom . Oh yeah , I went there .
I agree with you. I think a huge point in this show is the fact that Don really is a terrible person in all aspects, he gets jealous as does Betty, he uses people, he thinks women are objects. Yet, we root for him because he’s charismatic. Its almost as if Don should be rewarded for the fact that his charisma puts a blanket over all the “negative” aspects of his personality, yet we tend to be less forgiving towards Better for having the same aspects to her personality. Betty isn’t charismatic, she’s just a nasty house wife. Don, on the other hand, is just a poor lost soul. I think all of the other characters have various outlets and a certain degree of freedom to act out on their frustrations, but Betty is the only one who is truly trapped. Trapped in the sense that her dreams of modelling were quickly sacrificed to raise a family, something which she is clearly not the ideal candidate for. Still, she tries to be that perfect housewife, and even that failed when the marriage to Don ended. Now, she deals with the leftover pieces while being tied down to that ideal of having a perfect family etc, whereas Don is not bogged down and is free to do whatever he wants really. This is why I’ve always felt bad for Betty. Of course she could have been the “modern” woman that Megan is and pursued her dreams, but she gave it up to pursue another dream of having the perfect suburban life and the promise of this life was built on a lie from day 1.
For some reason, Henry tempting Betty with the steak REALLY pissed me off. She’s on a diet, bro!
Plus that steak was roached. It would have been like shoe leather. Wasted calories.
I know. It’s like he wants he to stay fat.
Or he loves her, sees her torturing herself with the diet, and just wants to share a warm moment with his wife and see a smile on her face.
@CA He probably does want her to stay fat. He was able to lure her away from her marriage with ease. That’s always going to be in the back of his head.
I don’t think there was any bad intent in offering the piece of steak. I think Henry felt sorry for Betty and the way she was depriving herself of food. And it was a reward for her being unusually sympathetic to someone else’s problem (In this case, Henry’s employment situation, though I suspect he doesn’t exactly need the paycheck).
I thought it was a nice gesture. It was ONE piece of steak. It showed their tenderness toward each other, and he loves her so it makes sense he would want her to be happy. Plus, it was STEAK! Not an ice cream sundae or bagel loaded with cream cheese and jelly. Besides, that’s why he’s cooking steak in the middle of the night, to not tempt her. I’m with TJ & CAB on this one. He just wants to see the woman he loves have a moment of happiness and share a moment of warmth with her. If you’ve lived with somebody miserable & dieting, you probably understand what he’s going through.
-Cheers
I guess it’s just my experience as someone’s who dieted before…I had a LOT of people saying “oh, come on, let’s go for ice cream just this once” or “oh, one sandwich won’t hurt”, etc. etc. True, it’s only steak, but in the 60’s peoples’ beliefs on what was bad for you were a lot different. Today we see steak as a low carb option, but back in the day (and correct me if I’m wrong), I feel like steak was a big no-no through the 60’s health prism.
You’re right, I don’t think Henry had bad intentions, but it personally would’ve bothered me.
@Leah,
I would agree with you, however it was one bite. Even the most staunch dieters often tell you that you need to cut yourself some slack once in a while. I will concede you are right and they would have probably viewed steak as bad back then, it was only one (very small) bite. That’s really why I was cool with it. That and I do not think it would have been seen as bad as her eating ice cream or cake or the like. If he had split it with her, I think it would have been a much bigger deal.
-Cheers
It was a sweet gesture; the bite was much smaller than the ones he was taking – he cut it small for her, so she wouldn’t have to sit there and watch him eat it by himself. He’s a nice guy, but I still don’t like him…
And January will be back to Slim Betty very soon – heck, she lost the baby weight in a matter of weeks!
I loved Henry’s line about betting on the wrong horse, jumping ship for nothing when he was talking about which campaign he’s working on but Betty thinking about leaving Don for Henry being a mistake. Which I felt led to her then trying to convince herself differently and giving that nice speech to Henry.
Of course it does seem Weiner hates January Jones as they immediately made her character awful once again the next scene (and still having to wear the fat suit.)
I thought that was the line of the night as well: “I bet on the wrong horse. I jumped ship for nothing.” It perfectly summed up Betty’s feelings in this episode.
I can only imagine the pain of seeing the apartment, and then reading the note. Like knives to the heart.
i wasn’t paying attention 100% at that point when henry was talking about jumping ship concern campaigns. can anyone explain what he meant?
He left Rockefeller for Lindsay and now Lindsay not running until 72. He says now rocky will get the nomination. Of course he doesn’t. Nixon does and Lindsay runs as for the Democratic nomination in 72
Henry’s line about betting on the wrong horse was, to me, high on the list of BEST QUOTES from this episode. It spoke volumes about Betty’s current life without her saying a word. He could just as well have said ..”the grass is always greener” !
I liked this episode because it didn’t focus so much on Megan and Michael…I look forward to how others react to them, but don’t care so much about them as characters.
I know I am in the minority here – but I still find myself rooting for Betty…I want that nightgown shooting mama to show herself again, but use that energy to do something for herself.
the way it’s going now, Betty’s character could have the most transformation this season. She’s already in group/self help mode, and the women’s movement is just around the corner.
I just don’t ever see Betty burning her bra. She’s more likely to seduce Glen when he graduates from college.
Oh my gosh HAMPSHI…I feel like you might be right. That would awful (and extremely entertaining).
There was so much more to the women’s movement than the sensationalized bra-burnings. It had more to do with self esteem and raising awareness of who you were and what your life was all about. I don’t see her as a radical, but she could have a big change. I guess everyone is up for dramatic change in 1966-67. Like Roger.
I was happy to see her dressed in a form-fitting sweater and skirt instead of those tent-y clothes she’s been wearing. That shows some progress, believe it or not–she is dressing the body she has right now instead of hiding it. Plus she looked so much better in it.
“I just don’t ever see Betty burning her bra. She’s more likely to seduce Glen when he graduates from college.”
Wouldn’t that be Weiner’s double secret reverse on the Oedipal/Hitchcockian fixation he has with JJ!
hee hee, I said ” the bitch is back” and I meant that in a good way. I just want Betty to get mad and help herself. I mean all the other characters do bad things and get their redemption moments. I root for Betty too. Where is THAT shotgun? She should have shot Don in the ass, but at least she left him after the years of cheating, lying and cruelty.
The way this show seems to be continually emphasizing just how wonderful Megan is, having every character either like her or be envious her, showing her doing the right thing in almost every situation, is just starting to be too much. In “Smash” terms, she’s reaching Karen territory.
Totally agree. Weiner’s infatuation with her is so extreme and we are meant to believe that Don would be that infatuated with her, and I just don’t get it. Look at what he had with so many of his previous relationships; Rachel Menken in particular comes to mind– and this immature, flaky, pouty 25 year old would be what makes him fall madly in love and be faithful?? Why? It makes no sense.
But as for her doing the right thing in every situation? Well, its only almost every situation. I think comments like the one to Betty tonight, or “nobody loves Dick Whitman” or her infantile desire to be Sally’s “friend” (hopefully Sally learned better after hearing her tell Don she asked about Anna–which of course she had to, but this is why an adult can not be a “friend” to a child she is at times responsible for!) shows Megan’s true colors. She’s also clearly clueless about her privilege, as pointed out to her by the waitress with the audition and all Megan can say is that she wishes she had an audition too. Oh, Boo hoo!
Weiner’s infatuation with Megan has pretty much ruined this season for me. It’s obvious that she’s his dream woman and he’s just inserted her into the show for his own fantasies.
Imagine if next season is The Megan Show as well. I don’t know if I could watch.
I also don’t believe that Don would go from being in so many different relationships for over a decade to being wholly satisfied with just one woman from now on. But apparently Megan’s just that perfect!
Megan is rarely childish and her behavior is completely believable. She really is Don’t rock and she’s very savvy. I like her character a great deal and feel like it’s okay that Don’s happy.
I know Don’s made awful mistakes, but we’re so quick to give everyone else a break, but how can we forget why Don is the way he is. He had a horrible life until he stole someone else’s identity and that is why he’s selfish..not because he’s a bad person. We see thatvhe’s actually a great person and hedeserves happiness too, right!? He’s changed!!!!
Al, do you really believe people are LESS forgiving of Don’s past actions? You must have missed about 10,000 comments on here indicating otherwise. All the crap Don pulled on Betty, and everyone still hates Betty. Not that Weiner hasn’t written her as completely hateable, but everyone has always excused everything Don did. Luckily now Don is lame and boring, so there’s not much to excuse anymore.
I’m in the minority, but to me this season has been a big letdown compared to the past.
Oh, Really, Al?? Is that why Don professional life is declining and whole persona has become unbearable? Because of Megan’s (Jessica Pare’s) influence on the show has been so positive?? Look (read) around you….the show is beginning to decline with this woman and that 17 month interlude didn’t help matters any……truly, in so many way, lost it’s original magic…I miss that feeling…sad!
I could definitely use less Megan as well, but i’m hesitant to say that she’s being used so much simply because Matt Weiner thinks she’s amazing. She’s taken over Don’s life and I think her being on the show constantly is a representation of that. I feel like we’re supposed to miss the amazing ad man Don of past seasons, not to mention the good working relationship he had with Peggy.
I’m going to wait until the season ends to pass judgment (though, to be honest, I’ve still been entertained this season). I remember being pretty disappointed with Season 3 initially, but then the finale came around and made all of it worth it. This season definitely has some things building up, so I’m optimistic.
I’m wondering if she should have been called Mary Sue Draper.
[tvtropes.org]
The Megan storyline is problematic, too much of her being perfect, sunny, beautiful, and delightful. All of the other characters in the show have had more complex personalities/behaviors and this just feels weird and eats up quite a bit of time. I believe that most men like Don who are sexually reckless don’t just completely change with the “right woman” even though that is many a woman’s fantasy. It just isn’t feeling sincere or true to the character that we have been shown for so many years. I hope things turn around soon because these problems are starting affect the quality.
@Kattlee – why is it whenever I read a comment like your ‘the show is beginning to decline with this woman and that 17 month interlude didn’t help matters any……truly, in so many way, lost it’s original magic…I miss that feeling’, I think the ‘magic’ you’re referring to are the times of the early 1960s compared to the latter part of that decade? I think it would have been impossible for Weiner to keep the same tone throughout this show that takes place in one of the most significantly-altering decades in our countries’ recent history.
I’ve read dozens of these types of comments on different blogs around the web – and they seem to stem from one of three places:
a) The authors hate Jessica Pare (her acting, teeth, etc, etc) – hence they hate the Megan character – and believe the show is in decline – compared to the majority of us who believe she’s fine in the role – and the show is as good as ever.
b) The authors aren’t getting enough of Joan, Lane, Betty, etc – hence Weiner is infatuated with Megan (or Pare) and not servicing their favorite characters enough – as opposed to the majority of us who understand the specific thematic and historical reasons (and ramifications for Don’s arc this season) that the Megan character (and the quantity of scenes she’s been given) has been created and written for.
c) The authors believe Don’s infatuation and ‘changes’ due to his new wife are totally unbelievable – as opposed to the majority of us who have memories and can access them (i.e. have seen this exact thing with certain friends in real life many times over).
I really can’t stand Megan. I don’t think she realistically portrays a 25 year old at all “Every time we fight it diminishes us.” Which one of us said that when we were 25? I know it wasn’t me. The one scene that made me really sympathize with Betty was when she looked at the apartment from the corner, saw all of the completely unfamiliar furnishings, then glimpsed Megan putting her shirt on. I could see her asking, “Why wasn’t it like this for me?” Even Don “allowing” Betty to model for Coke was a joke…he never took that side of her seriously. Now, why Megan? I can see why she went home and mainlined RediWhip.
Yes, there are 26 year old people who are like Megan (I’ve met them) – just like there are 50 year old people who are like Roger (infantile and immature). The world is populated with all types – and, for the purpose of the unfolding story which author Matthew Weiner has created, and is trying to impart to us, this type of 26 year old is needed in order to move the story to the conclusion he has planned.
Using a phrase like “the majority of us” prior to stating an opinion betrays an insecurity about said opinion.
I get what Weiner is trying to do with the character. I just don’t think he’s executing it well. I think Pare has been fine in the role, not great but never bad. I just don’t see much shading to the character as written.
“Using a phrase like “the majority of us” prior to stating an opinion betrays an insecurity about said opinion.”
OTOH, it might just be referring to the fact that the majority of the response to both this season – and the character of Megan – on this blog and others – appears to be positive. If you believe the evidence proves otherwise, and that your opinion is the majority view – please say that instead of the silly ad hominem attack on me.
And sorry, but these two specific sentences you wrote:
“The way this show seems to be continually emphasizing just how wonderful Megan is, having every character either like her or be envious her, showing her doing the right thing in almost every situation, is just starting to be too much.”
“I get what Weiner is trying to do with the character.”
…seem, to me, completely contradictory.
Nothing contradictory. What they’re attempting to do and what they’re actually conveying aren’t the same thing.
I also don’t think that they’ve ever wanted me to view Betty as a one-dimensional hateful shrew, but due to faulty writing on their parts that has become the case.
And yes, feeling compelled to say that the majority of people agree with you prior to making a point does betray insecurity. It implies that you don’t think your points can stand on their own and need to use other people’s agreement as a shield. It’s a pre-emptive attempt to delegitimize a dissenting opinion by saying, “Well most people don’t agree with you, so there.”
I think this season so far has been a step down in quality from the prior four. I don’t hate it or anything. Signal 30 is one of the best episodes in the show’s history. It for the most part has still been pretty good, but hitching the season’s main arc to what I feel is an unsuccessful character has weakened it. Most people disagree with me and that’s fine.
I have a feeling most of these comments are written by Betty apologists. Megan only comes off as a Mary Sue because most of MM’s cast are pretty horrible and severely flawed people.
So please don’t toss that word around because you don’t have a properly justifiable reason for hating her character. It all really comes down to jealousy about her not wallowing in the same pit of despair that the rest of the cast are wallowing in. I feel that she’s a breath of fresh air. Same with Ginsberg. Shows evolve, get over it.
CA…re: Don flipping
I don’t buy it either. I just don’t see the guy being so embedded in his lies and confusion of who he really is for years and years and never satisfied with his relationships/cheating and ignoring his kids for years and he seemed like an alcholic before and turning it all around just like that.
Within the span of the comments on this one page I read the following (each by different posters):
“If only Weiner would get over his Hitchcockian obsession with January Jones…”
“Of course it does seem Weiner hates January Jones…”
“…the Oedipal/Hitchcockian fixation he (Weiner) has with JJ!”
“Weiner’s infatuation with her (Megan) is so extreme…”
“Weiner’s infatuation with Megan has pretty much ruined this season for me.”
So, if I have this right, according to the comments here, Weiner is both infatuated with AND hates January Jones – but he’s only infatuated with Megan (he doesn’t hate her yet).
Wow – this stuff is so complex. And all along I thought he was just a writer trying to tell a story.
Well this is heating up isn’t it?
There is PLENTY of opinion on the web and otherwise re:Megan. Lots of people don’t Iike the storyline. Some people do. I don’t care for it, doesn’t mean I don’t like Jessica or Megan. I’m a rabid mad men fan, but I haven’t been able to attach to this character as much as any others. Which is ironic, since I’m a 26 yr old step mom. I feel it’s simply that she’s dominating too much of the story for me.
@MadManDa – Firstly: great user name! :)
Secondly, you wrote: “I feel it’s simply that she’s dominating too much of the story for me.” But the story IS EXACTLY about her domination of Don (his story – one of the main arcs). That is the whole poiont – and how can you illustrate that point without doing it?
I truly think that Weiner wants us to be ambivalent about Megan – which I completely am. On the one hand, she seems like a good person – and she seems good for Don in many ways. Otoh, she’s distracted and bedazzled him into losing much of the drive and effort he put into his work – which, as an outside observer, I loved to watch.
The way she and Don are together – and the effect she’s had on him – mirrors other couples I’ve known in real life. It makes you both happy for their happiness – and sad for the changes that are the inevitable result.
@Negative Don Comments: Again folks, this is the 60s. It’s not just Don. Mean could get by with so much more cheating and it was the culture. Look at the marriages in MM. Right now Don and Megan and the writer (name?) and his wife are the only happily married folks around. And the women’s movement made things worse for marrige – women recognized they had choices.
@MadMeme,
1) Thanks!
2) I do agree that we feel Megan’s dominating presence because she IS a dominating precense, especially in the context of Don’s like. I know theres a vision, an end game, for this season and I suspect I will be able to look back and enjoy the season as whole more than I am now. I guess I’m not liking the ride so much, but I know I’ll like the destination.
“I have a feeling most of these comments are written by Betty apologists.”
I have a feeling this comment was written by someone who cheats on his swife and stole someone’s identity.
Seriously, what a pointless way to characterize someone who has a different opinion than you do. You don’t agree, therefore they’re “apologists”? Do you always try to characterize differences of opinion as though their position is morally flawed by definition?
I would love to know if the part of the young cook was an actual role in Dark Shadows.
I’m pretty sure the scene they were rehearsing was between Joe Haskell and Carolyn Stoddard from a late October 1966 episode, which would make sense since scenes featuring a young female cook character may not have even been written yet when they were casting the role. In any event, I ‘m not remembering the character, who probably worked at the diner in Collinsport.
I’ve never seen the show, but was curious about this. Poking around the various (surprisingly detailed) Dark Shadows wikis and episode guides, a character named Laura Collins popped up starting 12/14/66, which would make the timing about right. She had a romantic history with Burke Devlin, as referenced in the audition script. No mention of her being a cook, though; she was played by Diana Millay, who looks nothing like Megan’s friend Julia. (IMDB doesn’t list any actress named Julia appearing during Dark Shadows’ 5-year run).
Any Dark Shadows fans out there with additional thoughts? Or is someone going to have to buy the 1,225-episode DVD set to know for sure? :)
wasnt Dark Shadows filmed in Hollywood, not NY?
Nigel, Dark Shadows was filmed in NYC for the entire run of the series. And Paul, I don’t remember the character, either (and I’m pretty familiar with the show), so I wonder if it’s just a little artistic license on Matt Weiner’s part. But in my old age, the memory’s a little fuzzier than it used to be, so I could be wrong.
No, Dark Shadows was filmed in NYC.
Craig, it was definitely NOT Laura. She was not a cook, but a principal recurring character. (A nasty one.) And I did find the dialogue in the scene they were rehearsing–from an episode in late October ’66.
Linda, don’t you vaguely remember some female cook at the diner where Maggie Evans worked? I kinda do.
it would be possible fort julia the actress friend to successfully audition for a role which was later abandoned or edited.
I’m with you, Alan, on Don’s pitch being unimpressive. As soon as he started talking about Satan for a kid’s treat, I thought the idea was pretty terrible. When you hear Snoball, the first thing you think of is an actual snowball (Ginsberg’s idea), not the phrase “a snowball’s chance in hell”.
I’m thinking that the writers were just trying to come up with a pitch that was worse than Ginsbergs, just to show Don’s decline & immaturity. Unfortunately the devil’s pitch was much worse than the snoball-in-face, rather than just mildly poorer… I get the intent, but I agree with alan that this was one of the few times that the characters’ positive reaction to Don’s pitch was overdone.
I got the impression that when Don said ‘”a snowball’s chance in hell” was the first thing you think of, right?’ that the others sort of caught eachothers eyes, and agreed with Don, only because he was the boss. They were just playing along because no one is going to criticize Don’s ideas, but they knew Ginberg’s idea was better.
I disagree with Alan– I thought Peggy, et al. were being too polite to tell Don that his idea was poor. Don’s increasingly being viewed by creative as out of touch.
Initially, I thought Don’s pitch was appreciably worse (using Satan to sell a food item primarily intended for kids doesn’t seem like the best idea in the room, even when it’s the ONLY idea in the room). BUT, I think the writers of the show didn’t intend it to be worse at all – witness the apparent genuinely favorable reaction of everyone to Don’s idea, especially (and most importantly) the client who actually BOUGHT the idea.
And, now that I think about it, the Devil has been used successfully to sell products before – I ate tons of Underwoods Deviled Ham spread as a kid (the label has a depiction of Satan holding a pitchfork, after all).
I don’t think the show’s intent was to demonstrate that Don’s lost his touch – rather, that he’s feeling challenged to at least try again. He hasn’t had to, nor has he wanted to, exert himself at work much at all for quite some time. Now, seeing the arrogant little copywriter effortlessly come up with good ideas (and, the absence of his wife from the office) has fired him up. Which – is probably good for his character and for the show. Angry, fired-up Don is a lot more entertaining than laid-back, love-struck Don.
Agree, they were humoring him especially Peggy. By the way I liked Peggy’s idea better than Don’s or Ginsberg’s. It was cute and more evocative of SnoBall the perfect summer icy treat. Ginsberg’s was just snow balls the winter weapon and frankly I don’t know what Don’s was trying to say. I heard the words, but none of it made any sense.
I thought Peggy was surprised that Don was participating with his own idea and she could see how engaged he was with the process/his idea. After such a long absence on his part, she did not want to discourage him.
I agree with Laura64 and BZH. I do NOT think the people in the room thought the devil idea was good. In fact, I thought Peggy’s reaction, which was almost an eye roll, showed that she thought the idea was bad (which it was, in my opinion). When Don was brainstorming with the Dictaphone the idea sounded bad and clearly we viewers were meant to recognize that it was bad.
No mention of Henry’s line to Betty about how she bet on the wrong horse? And she’s a lady who knows her horses too. Shows Henry’s honest self-assessment too, and realization that his own selfishness hasn’t paid off. He’s now an old man sneaking steaks in the middle of the night who’s in a political dead end with a fat and essentially worthless anyway now trophy wife (Sorry Bets, but Henry’s ministrations and avowals notwithstanding, he married you primarily for your looks, kid).
Weiner is also seriously satirizing the bane of all existence: the generation (personified by Megan) that wanted to befriend their children instead of parent them. Sally’s right that her mother is an under-developed phony. And Don’s “Who’s the child here?” line to Megan brings it home with panache. Great writing. Megan is not yet fully formed and her parenting style can lead only to entitlement and narcissism.
Strong episode, one which was devoid of the ominousness of recent weeks until the DeLillo-esque toxic cloud. Nice coda.
Sean H
he bet on John Lindsey instead of Nelson Rockerfeller.
Lindsay, of course. Both socially liberal Republicans.
Megan isn’t fully formed and has a bad parenting style? That line fits Don and Betty much better than Megan. Once again, Megan had the cooler head and the more reasonable response to what Betty did.
Good point, Sean, about Megan wanting to be Sally’s friend. I think it showed some immaturity on her part – or at least it exposed her lack of experience in dealing with children. Even though Megan is a step-parent, to my knowledge Don has not placed any parenting restrictions on her and she could have been much firmer with Sally. But that would have altered a great Sally scene.
I thought it was interesting that Don left Megan home alone with the kids and went to the office, staying past the time when his children were being picked up by their custodial parent and without so much as a phone call to explain his lengthy absence. As with Betty, he just expected his wife to tend the children until he chose to return. All that being said, Sally’s learning to play the adults against each other. Very shrewd kid.
Betty doesn’t have to explain herself to don when they take off for lengthy times and leave the kids with Pauline….
I don’t think they re-shot the Dark Shadows scene. Here’s why:
-Dark Shadows premiered in June 1966, just months before this episode took place. It would have been on TV at the time but probably not well-known enough that Megan wouldn’t be surprised by how poorly written the script was.
-The titles of these episodes all share some thematic allusion to the plot. The smog emergency outside cast dark shadows on the city. I’m sure there’s another extrapolation from the phrase someone could make.
Right. I was trying to figure out the joke in that part of the review, because I feel like there’s, well–a snowball’s chance in hell Weiner would do that.
Am I really the only one who cackled at hearing Don say, “It’s Sunday, for Christ’s sake!”?
Third time in the show that’s been said….Don, Sally and Betty…….
I don’t remember anyone else taking the Lord’s name in vain in that context (which is the part I thought was funny). When did the others say that same line?
Tejanisima: I laughed (ruefully) at that line too! Although I’m not convinced the writers saw the irony…I hope they did.
All three at one point have been on the phone and said “It’s Sunday”, in some ocntext….Betty and Sally did not use ‘for Christ’s sake” tho. lol….
As others have posted I’m done with Betty. She adds nothing to show. Her daughter is more interesting. I wouldn’t be surprised if Betty is written out of the show at one point. I think it’s time for January Jones to try to land a part on a midseason replacement on a network show. Does anyone think there is a “Snoball’s chance in hell of this happening.
So tell me how Sally stays on the show without Betty? If Betty goes, so does her kids. And no, Don doesn’t want full time custody of them. Don’t be delusional.
He’d have to take them if Betty gets hit by a bus featuring cases of Manishevitz underneath the seats ;) then he and Megan would really come apart when he realizes that all Megan is cut out to be is a big sister and has no mother instinct in her. Still a caring big sister is better than a sociopath mother.
JMCG-She gets hit by that bus because she has is shooting that whipped cream into her mouth again. :)
[www.youtube.com]
“Sociopath” *eyeroll* Exaggeration much?As many have said Betty, unlike Don, is THERE. She puts food on the table, she puts the kids to bed. Whereas Don takes off during his kid’s birthday party for hours and forgets the cake.
Neither of them are ideal parents–Don is warmer with his kids, Betty is more reponsible.
I’m wondering about the logic behind Henry’s career dying out. It seems less and less likely that they want him to pursue a different role, and more likely they want to ax the Betty-Henry subplot altogether. Otherwise, it would make sense for his career to rise and for advertising to become intertwined in some way.
Got to keep her because of the kids, no?
Henry’s a liberal republican. The liberal republicans had the most influence on the republican party until the mid 60’s and once Nixon gets elected they disappear pretty much and get replaced by the right wing hardliners of the party. Linsday and Rockefeller were two of the most well known liberal republicans. Henry might quit politics all together, who knows.
Lindsay did eventually try to run for President, but his campaign was very short lived. Lindsay also switched parties and was re-elected as a Democrat. “Rocky” eventually made it to DC as President Ford’s VP. If Henry is able to go back to Rocky, he and Betty could eventually end up in DC, but that would be about 5yrs after the show ends…
I’m glad they tossed in 2 P.Olsens amongst all the M.Ginsbergs in the picks, so we can see that Peggy’s still doing well at work, if not becoming as prominent as Ginsberg has.
loved her scene with Roger in the elevator.
I also enjoyed that Don seemed to recognize that he hung Peggy out to dry with Heinz, and that she got buried by Ginsberg in the original-work department while she was the de facto creative director.
Loved her line, “Am I the only one who can work and drink around here at the same time?”
I really hope Megan fails at acting or at least fails to make a substantial career out of it. Her too-good-to-be-true character really needs some shading.
I’m sure it’s all a build-up to a delicious fall of some sort (though likely not off the balcony).
I agree. I feel like they are setting that up to happen as well. She hasn’t gotten a part yet. Also she went into advertising because she wasn’t getting any parts! She could not support herself as an actress, just like her friend said!
I think Cab and Kay are correct. Megan is not a good actress. Oh, I think she truly wants it, but that’s a one-in-a-thousand-chance-of-success business.
Why didn’t Don just tell his daugther the whole truth?
That would be a lot to expect a 12-year-old girl to handle. Finding out your dad has been living as an impostor all your life and never told you would shake Sally’s confidence in her own emerging identity.
I’m sure Don knows Sally well enough not to trust her, or any emerging teen for that matter, with such potentially damaging information. We all know Sally is quite capable of using it to her advantage if need be – or simply letting it slip out, as in a phone conversation with Glenn.
When the whole truth is a federal crime, I can understand limiting it to as few adults as possible, and not even thinking about telling any 12- or 13- year olds.
Should her tell how many people he slept with, when he didn’t come home to see her most nights. Should he tell her he slept with her teacher while married to her mother and when her grandpa died. Or tell her all about living as another person’s identity. The whole truth for Don is really bad and ugly.
Janet : I completely agree! He has been deceiving Sally for so long over so many things. I shudder to think of what effect all this will have on her.
Was that supposed to be Jean Nidetch, the creator of Weight Watchers?
Rizzo – “You should read the rest of that poem, you boob”
Ozymandias, by Shelley
“I met a traveller from an antique land
Who said: Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desart. Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,
The hand that mocked them and the heart that fed:
And on the pedestal these words appear:
“My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:
Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!”
Nothing beside remains. Round the decay
Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away”
One of The Great Poems, certainly Percy Bysshe’s best.
Is Don the office Ozymandias? Is Ginsberg a boob for wanting to supplant someone of such ego who will be ultimately forgotten by history? And is the Times’ article the equivalent of the sculptor who well those passions read (this seems unlikely, given they refer to ad men as philosophers. Puh!)
Uhm, is that like from the Watchmen?
Stan’s the man! He always gets the context of things. I saw that when he got exactly what the Heinz guy meant about the “unsightly beans” when he (Stan)made an allusion to the “Bean ballet” and the curtain rising for his #2 bathroom break.
That, I thought, was the best line of the episode.
Beautiful! Thank you, Geoff! Although I do think it’s a stretch that we’re supposed to see Stan as the sensitive type who would be conversant in Romantic English poets. Maybe it’s just me, but I don’t think that poem was exactly common knowledge.
Actually, pretty sure that by the 60s Ozymandias had long been recognized as a classic.
Loved the elevator scene between Don and Ginsberg. Although Don had fear in his eyes walking to his office, the elevator provided a small glimpse back to the arrogant Don Draper that I’ve sure missed. “I dont think about you at all” was cold, yet brilliant.
Also, Fat Betty or Campbell. I think one of them will commit suicide by the end of this season.
I am a fan of Betty Draper. I’m not understanding how people skip over the fact that she married Don as a young woman (full of ambition to model) under the pretense that he was a completely different guy than he turned out to be. She missed out on all her dreams, to be a mother & house wife all to find out their entire marriage was a complete lie.
Impulsively, like most people in real life, she moved on to escape the pain of that relationship and is realizing in hindsight that she got the short end of the stick.
Would you not feel resentment for a man who dogged you, cheated, lied & as his karma, ended up with someone half your age, beautiful & independent? Would you not be jealous if you witnessed him give her everything he denied you & to see them live in a fancy house with all the bells & whistles you never got to have even though you invested years of your life?
Her character is very realistic & necessary given the situation & times. She brings a lot to the show, because it shows how Don’s manipulative ways & his inability to be his true self affect people. As it affects her, it affects their children. Her misery is not one sided. It stems a lot from Don.
It takes time to move on. That’s the whole point of the season. Everyone is stuck in a moment that has passed. And we get a glimpse of how those who can move faster, can be progressive & successful.
Megan is too perfect. I admire it, but I don’t trust it. I have a feeling that Don’s happiness is too dependent on her & that his entire personality lately is random & flimsy. It’ll be interesting to see how things turn out from here.
Great episode. Great season.
Agree totally! Betty adds so much to the show. Megan – too “perfect”. Till last night, Betty – too mean/one dimensional. As I posted earlier, I hope this is a turning point to both Betty and Megan being revealed as more fully realized characters.
“Her misery is not one sided. It stems a lot from Don.”
That’s the kind of thinking that makes Betty so miserable, and what she’s being taught in Weight Watchers to reject, as she told Henry.
Betty’s problem is Betty. It’s time we started seeing her get on top of that, because watching her wallow is getting old.
Wow. I hadn’t thought about Betty in that way. Honestly. I can very much see your point and just felt a little sorry form her. Thanks!
I think one of the problems the show faces regarding the Betty Don dynamic is that people like a hell of a lot more Jon Hamm than January Jones. On the one hand you have a charismatic, funny, handsome leading man (his cameo on snl’s 100th digital short this weekend or 30 rock’s last month) shining a very favorable light on him versus January Jones whom people simply don’t like as much (or at all is some cases ).
I would think a stronger character actress (Joan or Peggy ) would have tilted the balance more in their favors. And Matt Weiner giving Betty’s character less one dimension scenes.
Is this January?
@JMCG – please re-watch Season 1. Betty has truly changed, from an energetic optimistic young wife and mother to an emotionally crippled, cruel woman. She has been a victim of a lying, cheating unloving husband (yes, that Don!), and also changing times, and changing expectations and options for women.
I blame the writers for not giving Betty more nuance – though some seemed to emerge last night.
I think the show needs Betty and I like seeing her. If I remember correctly Weight Watchers was just starting to take off around this time, my aunt and grandmother were going to meetings, it almost became a religion to them. I love how the writers find all of the details about the time period that we kind of forget about and add them to the story because it makes it feel more true to the time and gives it depth. This storyline shows how complicated divorce/kids/new marriages can be and we have all had to deal with this in one way or another, it is universal.
Yes, I remember how much fish you had to eat on ww!
You know what was funny? On the Weight Watchers chalkboard, “bagels” were on the list of things to avoid eating. And then Don wakes up to Megan’s note saying she’s gone to get bagels. Yet another thing Megan gets to have that Betty doesn’t.
I don’t think Betty left Don because he was cheating. I think when she found out about Dick Whitman, she realized he was not the man she wanted. It was after that revelation that she began to accuse him of cheating.
Totally agree. I love Betty’s flawed, struggling self. She is one measure of the damage Don has inflicted. (And I love his flawed, struggling self. They’re all terrific characters.)
“It was after that revelation that she began to accuse him of cheating.”
Nope, not even close. She figured it out toward the end of Season 1 when Francine made some kind of remark that made Betty realize–“this is what everyone knows, except me.” Then, having found out Don was spying on her analysis sessions, she told her doctor (knowing it would get back to Don) “I wish he didn’t cheat on me.” She figured out in season 2, after Jimmy Barrett confronted her, that the behavior was still continuing and she turfed him for a few weeks, although he lied and lied to her, telling her she was crazy. He made an oblique apology after the Cuban Missile Crisis, she took him back–and then he STILL cheated, with even Sally’s teacher. She forced him to come clean about his real identity and seemed to want to make a fresh start, but something about the Kennedy assassination snapped in her and she decided–this is not what I want.
CEE, yes you got it right. The whole Kennedy thing shook her to her core, like a lot of Americans probably who watched it unfold live on tv. And I think Betty really wanted/ needed some stability and a bit of a father figure (Henry)at that point and to just to feel safe, with her and her kids. Remember she had found out Don had cheated, he took off to CA and no one knew where he was. Her dad died, she just had another baby, she didn’t really want, she found out then her husband wasn’t who he said he was. Who would want to stay with this cruel , cheating, lying, never home, taking off man, who wasn’t who he said he was.
Alan, you noted Richard Fancy’s appearance on the show. I recently started rewatching The West Wings series in anticipation of Sorkin’s new series. I couldn’t help but notice an abundance of people showing up in The West Wing that later appeared on Mad Men. Turns out they have a common casting director in Laura Schiff. Would love to see some other players from The West Wing show up on Mad Men.
I was thinking along the same lines between Mad Men and Desperate Housewives: Mark Moses (“Duck”) had a major role on “DH”, Sam Page (“Greg”) was in DH for a season, John Slattery was in DH for a season, Kevin Rahm played “Ted Chaough” on Mad Men, and the most recent Bobby Draper played “M.J.” on DH.
BMFC1, there are at least ten people that have appeared both on the West Wing and Mad Men.
I made a running mental list so I might forget a few.
Peggy-Elisabeth Moss
Duck Philips-Mark Moses
Gene Hofstadt-Ryan Cutrona
Jimmy Barrett-Patrick Fischler
Bobbie Barrett-Melinda McGraw
Anita Olson-Audrey Wasilewski
Tom Vogel-Joe O’connor
Adam Whitman-Jay Paulson
Allison-Alexa Alemanni
Real Don Draper-Troy Ruptash
Burt Peterson-Michael Gaston
The Hobo(talked to young dick about the hobo code)-Paul Schulze
Appeared on both but I don’t remember them on Mad Men
Barbara Katz-Rebecca Creskoff
Larry Kryszinski-Jerry Kernion
Ronnie Gittridge-Nathan Anderson
This is culled from just the first two seasons of Mad Men. As you can see, there is a huge overlap.
Rebecca Creskoff played Rachel Menken’s sister in season one.
Nice catch LJA as she appeared in each of the shows discussed in this sub-thread:
[www.imdb.com]
@Brendan: you say:
Betty has been an irredeemable suckpit of misery and selfishness for three freaking seasons. There isn’t a single scene where she’s not behaving as selfishly and destructively as possible. At this point it feels like a wallow in a miserable person’s worst actions.
********
How did Betty get that way? The writers!!! Matt Weiner!!!
It amazes me how people hate Betty, blame Betty, blame January Jones, hate January Jones.
Blame/hate your writers. THEY have created a very one-dimensional, unlikable character that I think squanders an opportunity for exploration. This character could be a centerpiece of storytelling about women searching for a foothold in this brave new world.
I am desperately hoping tonight marked a turning point. Betty used to be a full person, till the life got sucked out of her by a philandering husband, a life of ennui, and a lack of skills to handle the the changing world racing by her.
I’m pulling for Betty. And pulling for the writers to dig a lot deeper with her.
And, sorry to continue my lament, but More. Joan. Please.
Do you really think people hate January Jones because of Betty?
You can tell a lot about a person by the way they act under stress and through adversity. Betty’s true colors are shining through and they are not pretty.
@Dr. Doctor – we are talking about a CHARACTER – drawn by the writers, and realized by the actress.
“Betty’s true colors are shining though…”????
This is the very thin, undeveloped (so-far) persona that the writers have forced upon us.
Why are both she and Megan so one-dimensional? Are they only being depicted through Don’s eyes? It is a departure from every other character on the show – especially Don – with who we are allowed to understand and empathize – even when we don’t like them.
This may be a sore subject, but wasn’t there a big thing about several key writers leaving after seasons 3??? I believe that is when Betty’s character went in the pits. Season 4 writing for her was horrible, they gave her nothing, except meaness and way too childlike. I wonder if the writers leaving had anything to do with this.
Alan, you wrote “Roger feels he needs specifically Jewish help to deal with Mohawk.” Unless Mohawk was a Jewish airline (like the vision of El Al from Airplane!), it was Manischewitz.
likes this
Very good episode. I was nervous knowing Betty was back, but this was a much much better Fat Betty storyline than last time.
Probably my favorite part of this season is watching the Don / Megan marriage grow and work itself out. Sometimes it might feel like it’s progressing in spurts or that Megan is a bit inconsistent, but this show tells its stories elliptically, and this is a new relationship. I feel like it’s been handled very well and is truly interesting. Their united-ish front against the Betty Attack was very well written and acted.
And poor Sally Draper. She is so doomed. She’s still doing good (well) now, but her mother has another good 5-6 years to lather on that kind of emotional manipulation and abuse. Last night I got the impression the last 3 seasons will at least partly be the story of how Sally went from Anakin Skywalker to Darth Vader.
What a fascinating concept, TJ! Anakin was orphaned at an early age: Sally is orphaned psychologically.
I’m seeing too many complaints about having Betty in the episode! I don’t see why… she created another interesting foil to the Don/Megan team; plus, more screen time for sally’s manipulative character development. The scenes dedicated to her continued unhappiness & weight problems were necessary to provide further background to her petulant actions.
I’ve never disliked watching her character though.
Not a huge Betty fan (as are most commenters in here over the years — the Betty-bashers always come out) but I thought this was one of her (and JJ’s) best outings, no complaints this week.
Did anyone ctch the ending if Don’s letter? Sounded like ‘I’ll see you better’ rather than later.
Notice how Betty crumpled the note in anger even though Bobby was so proud if his drawing? Talk about selfish and childish! She’s got Megan beat there!
yes, he was going out to buy a lightbulb and he said I’ll see you better…
Sally saw the drawing being thrown away, and it would have been interesting to see Sally pull it out of the trash and read the note.
…oh please the kid won’t remember that drawing the next morning. They draw dozens of those things everyday in elementary school, do parents keep them all, forever?
This episode establishes Pete Campbell as a friend of Victor Navasky, the longtime editor and publisher of The Nation magazine. Navasky’s the author of the advertising piece Campbell was interviewed for in New York Times Magazine:
[query.nytimes.com]
Navasky, like Pete, was born in the early 1930s and grew up in New York City. But he went to Swarthmore and Pete to Dartmouth, so they must have known each other through other means.
I wonder if their friendship survived the article.
Interesting. Somewhat related, I thought Don was submitting ad work to some contest, not the Times reviewer, re Bert’s fishing comments @ the begninning. But maybe I missed something, second watching tonite…
Pete and Victor Navasky were not friends. Pete referred to him as “my new best friend, Victor from the New York Times,” which showed how naive he was about the interviews–he thought he had some special connection with the writer.
Pete learned the hard way that there’s a difference between potential clients and journalists. Wooing journalists doesn’t go as far as buttering up corporate bigwigs, and sometimes the journalists just end up being rat bastards, trying to sell their own product.
To me, it seemed that both Don’s and Ginsberg’s pitch reflected who each were in the episode. Ginsberg the iconoclast, Don the authoritarian devil with the “voice” you can’t help but hear in your head all the time.
When I saw the title to the episode, I wondered if Johnny Depp was the special guest star.
Jealousy, envy and the associated feeling of inadequacy can be powerful motivators.
Ginsberg’s was the better idea. SnoBall was a product for kids and he created an idea with the impact of a Batman episode. Don’s idea was good, just not better than Allen’s. Don’s idea was both ironic and subtle, and completely wrong for the intended audience, but correct for the executives of the company who bought the ad. What was interesting was the reaction when Don pitched his idea: all were surprised that Don had an idea, then were shocked to realize it was a good one. Allen was the one who basically said, Wow, I didn’t know you could still do that. Good to know. One sentence that crystallized how Don is now viewed by his coworkers. Don and Allen’s exchange in the elevator was priceless. So reminiscent of “The Suitcase” – “That’s What The Money Is For!”, but then Don tries to put Allen in his place by telling him he doesn’t think of him at all. A line straight out of Ayn Rand’s “The Fountainhead”. But clearly he does think of Allen and now Allen knows it. Allen 1 / Don 0 in the SCDP creative war. Will this little exchange challenge Don to be more involved in the creative process going forward ? I hope so, because Don is still capable of producing great copy. While Don’s scribbled love note to Megan showed his level of caring for Megan, and caused Betty no end of grief, it also showed how good Don still is at writing good copy. The talent is still there, it just needs to be brought back to the surface.
What is the opposite of love ? It’s not hate, it is indifference. Don and Betty still know how to affect each other, even from 50 miles away. When Betty sees the life Don now has and how her children seem to regard Megan, she snaps. Her vindictive actions are shocking for both their pettiness and cruelty. But ultimately, the impact of what she did was blunted by Megan who immediately saw her actions for what they were, as does Don after Megan points it out. Props to Don though, because Megan not only knows about Anna, but knows the context of their relationship. His 3rd marriage is a new beginning for him.
Roger is still Roger, and once again shows that he is at his best when in a social/client entertainment environment. I understand his (and Bert’s) desire to keep quiet the cultivation of Manischewitz, but in reality he could openly approached Peggy’s group with the need for a few ideas prior to the dinner. Going after business is what the company is trying to do after all. In the context of what happened, I think Roger was correct to approach Ginsberg because he more than Peggy understood what it meant to be a Jew trying to succeed in a non-Jewish world. “We’re all the same underneath”. Peggy didn’t see it that way of course and bristled at the thought that a good copywriter has natural product niche strengths and weaknesses.
Roger and Jane still care for each other, and maybe Roger regrets the dissolution of their marriage. Jane is still a child at her core. How can she have a fresh start in an apartment paid for by Roger ? How can the apartment now be sullied by Roger’s seduction, when it takes 2 to tango so to speak ?
I Megan perfect ? I don’t think so. Her acting classmate calls her on it and Megan is forced to admit that she is lucky to be perched at 72nd and Park. At several points in the season we have seen her ability to manipulate Don; she knows how to control him and ultimately, I don’t think she is good for him.
Only 4 episodes left…how far into 1967 will we go ?
Ginsberg’s first name is Michael, not Allen. Allen Ginsberg is a poet from the beat movement. Otherwise, your assessment of him is on the money!
I’m not sure Roger “seduced” Jane — it does take two to tango, as the last comment said, and those things happen often with divorcing couples. (See David Caruso in the first few episodes of NYPD, think shower.) I think he STILL cares for Jane, even if he’s done with the marriage. Roger is the most compelling (and funny) character on MM, and his post-LSD awareness just adds to it.
Sally Draper is playing the game of thrones.
Love it! Make the tee shirt and I will buy it.
This season is nowhere.
I blame Jessica Pare’s teeth.
Season picked up last night – more Betty’s fangs – less Megan’s teeth.
don’t worry, take your time, don’t hurry.
The most important line in the episode I feel was Dons “I dont think about you at all” clearly not true but designed to show Ginsberg who is boss. Someone compared it to his struggle with Peggy. (Thats what the money is for!)
The difference is Peggy wants to be approved by don not beat him so to me it much closer parallels the line from the The Chrysanthemum and the Sword when asked to respond to Ted Chaoughs comment (the last man to desperately want to be seen as a rival to Don); “Don will be looking in his rearview mirror and seeing me”, Don just replies that he’s never heard of him. Again a clear lie but the best way to handle a pretender to the throne is to refuse to acknowledge their existence.
Random Thoughts:
Why was Megan so short with Betty in the apartment scene when Betty was actually in nice mode and complemented her apartment?
Sally was the spitting image of her mother when telling off Megan, who genuinely did look like she was going to cry! My God, that girl learned from the best.
Also, again, really impressed by Peyton List. It’s shame it took this long to give her meaty material because she’s been fantastic. I hope this season opens more doors for her as a dramatic actress. Definitely more than just a pretty face.
I thought Megan was put off by Betty making herself at home in Don’s apartment. Betty is still a threat to Megan. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that a man would go back to the mother of his young kids. Some second wives also resent the attention and time the ex-wife gets, even if it’s all due to shared parental responsibilities.
I think it was because Betty walked in uninvited, caught Megan off guard and Megan may have thought Betty had a glimpse of something private. The scene also shows that Megan is not all she seems to be.
Megan was caught off-guard, as Betty was where she shouldn’t have been. And I don’t think Betty was in nice mode. “This is quite a place” is a double-edged compliment at best. From comments Megan made in “Tea Leaves,” (also written by Erin Levy), it seems that Betty often acts obtusively, even though we don’t see it.
Making herself “at home”??? Walking in “uninvited”? Betty was where she “shouldn’t have been”???? Are you kidding me?
Betty arrived to pick up her children at the home they live in part time. Even if she had been picking them up from a friends house, it would not be unreasonable for her daughter to open the door and for her to enter the apartment to gather her kids. She didn’t even go beyond the main room you enter into; i.e. back into the kids bedrooms to gather them and their belongings. Which would have also been completely reasonable especially after nearly a year of them living there. Now, if Megan had been GONE all together, and come back to find Betty snooping through her and Don’s bedroom, Megan’s comment would have grounds. Here, it was an example of, lets see, what did someone call Betty in another a comment? A vindictive bitch? Well, if Megan’s comment to Betty standing in her jacket in the main living room because Megan failed to have the kids ready for pick up wasn’t wasn’t the definition of bitchiness, I don’t know what is.
I stand by my words. :-) Betty should not have moved beyond the foyer, just inside the door to the apartment. She deliberately walked across a very large living room to a point where she could look down a hallway to more private quarter. She was snooping around a home that is not her own. She has no “rights” in that domicile.
As to Betty’s bitchiness: she’s still playing the same manipulative games she did with Mary Beth and Arthur in season 2. She may be mouthing “kindler, gentler” maxims, but the bile is barely contained below the surface.
Yes, Betty was uninvited and was improperly making herself at home. How would Henry take it if Don showed himself in to the Francis home and he ran into him unexpectedly inside the house? How would Betty react if Megan was unexpectedly in her home?
After being let in by Sally, at most Betty should have stayed by the front door.
Megan is not the children’s mother. Betty is. And yet, I would STILL think it would be rather rude if Megan was picking the kids up from the Francis household, Sally opened the door, and she had walked across the living room, if Betty had made a nasty comment to her for doing so. (Especially after being complimented on the house).
In fact, this entire conversation is completely ridiculous; becuase these sorts of things would be happening ALL THE TIME in a situation where the kids go back and forth like this. Its sort of dumb that the show is suggesting Betty would not have seen the inside of the apartment until now. Its just hard to imagine that happening in real life, then or now, no matter how privileged the people involved are.
And I stand by my belief that the parents of the kids have a right to see the environments their children live in.
That’s an unusual view of divorced parenting. Neither Don nor Betty is entitled to inspect the other’s home.
My parents divorced and I don’t recall a single time where my mother went inside the apartments my dad lived in. My nephew is divorced with a young child and he’s never been allowed inside his ex-wife’s home.
AMG I’m with you, her kids were late, she came up and Sally let her in. She never moved past the main room, just walked to the other side. Looked out the big window, while she was waiting for them. Her kids were no where to be found. She might have wanted to help gather them and their things up. But she just waited. She did not “inspect” the home. Sure she looked around the room she was in and I mean glanced around, my god that is human nature. It was not that big of a deal.
If you people want to be picky, what the heck was Megan doing? The kids weren’t ready. She wasn’t watching them, she was in her bedroom. She didn’t hear or answer the door.
I enjoy Ginsberg, but he isn’t acting like someone new who has to prove himself to his boss. He was openly shocked that Don Draper could have a good idea for an ad and then took him on in the elevator. If Draper had acted that way in his early days in advertising, they’d be his last days in advertising. How is Ginsberg thinking he can take those risks?
You summed up exactly why I hate Ginsberg. It’s obvious he is talented but he’s acting like a first-rate asshole. He hasn’t earned the right to act so egotistical about all his ideas. Remember when Peggy tried to take credit for Glo-Coat? Don tore a strip off her and rightly so. He should be doing the same for Ginsberg.
“He hasn’t earned the right to act so egotistical about all his ideas.” Doesn’t this perfectly sum up what people of Don’s generation thought of the youth in the mid-to-late 1960’s? Anyone born after 1970 watching this show is getting a great cultural history lesson from MW regarding societal mores and tendencies.
As for Don not tearing Ginsburg a new one the way he might Peggy, I think that has more to do with the uncertainty Don feels about himself these days. You’d have to agree DD is not walking around with the same swagger he was in the early seasons/early 1960’s.
I sometimes find myself feeling less relevant as I move through middle-age; I can only imagine what folks in that age group thought of themselves back then when the Baby-Boomers were literally taking the world by storm.
I think Don puts up with Ginsberg because he needs his capacity to produce good copy.
Don actually stole Ginsberg’s idea when he switched Hitler to Satan
I’m sure somebody else has mentioned it in the comments, but I loved the framing of characters around Don and Megan’s balcony view, first Megan and Betty and later Don and Sally. Then ending the episode with Megan warning Don not to open the doors was perfect.
wow, good one! I missed that.
From the time I fell in love with this show, I have viewed it as a daring television version of Sartre’s No Exit where it’s always every man (and woman) for himself and hell is other people. In this regard, there could be no other choice for the winning ad but the Sno Ball’s chance in hell. It sums up the entire series.
@Asinistra – well done!
Genius!
@ASinistra: sei italiano/a?
Per Daniel:
[thenobbyworks.blogspot.com]