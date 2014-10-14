Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Face My Enemy’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I'm based about five feet from kicking your ass…
For a lot of its first season, “Agents of SHIELD” felt retro in a bad way: as if, in the absence of any clear sense of purpose for the characters or the show as a whole, the creative team was recycling whatever action show beats they recalled fondly from their younger years, and using them in as perfunctory a manner as possible.
“SHIELD” season 2 has offered plenty of retro so far, but it's been the good kind: borrowing the old stuff that still works, and fitting it specifically to these characters and the actors who are becoming ever more comfortable at playing them. The Coulson/Talbot dynamic, for instance, is pretty much straight out of “The A-Team,” where Hannibal often got to banter with whatever poor sap from the military was chasing him that season, but it works because the structure is sound and it's fun to watch Clark Gregg annoy Adrian Pasdar.
“Face My Enemy” was about as hoaky and retro as it gets – a “Mission: Impossible” episode dressed up with digital effects for the mask work(*) – complete with the well-worn moment where Coulson confirms he's with an impostor because of the coffee gag. But you know what? I don't much care, because the extended May vs. “May” brawl in and around the hotel room was such a treat. When you have Ming-Na Wen in your cast, you take advantage of what she can do in fight scenes, and you do that even more by putting her – and her usually well-disguised stunt double – on both sides of the same fight. Terrific stuff, and she did a good enough job differentiating between the real May (confident, deliberate) and 33 (desperate and rash) that they probably didn't even need to dress her differently for the two halves of the battle.
(*) Albeit never bothering to explain how 33 could pass as May – let alone fit in her dress – given that the two actresses are built differently. Not as ridiculous as, say, someone Mac's size Mac pretending to be Trip, but still a rather large plot hole that I will wave away because, again, May vs. May was splendid.
For that matter, the earlier caper sequence at the fundraiser worked because it played so well off of what we've come to know about May, and about her relationship with Coulson. It's horrifying to the rest of the team, and amusing to us, to have her giggling, flirting, and speaking in full paragraphs, but it's also effective to have the mama and papa of the team bonding over shared experiences and talking about what happens if/when the alien DNA turns Coulson into a sociopath like Garrett.
When “SHIELD” tried to go light last year, the show just felt lightweight and pointless. There's a crispness and a sense of confidence that wasn't there last fall, and that carried an hour that ultimately felt less substantial than the last few. In particular, the team trying to prevent the bus from blowing up played like something where either a ton got left on the cutting room floor in favor of more May (and this week, who wouldn't make that choice?), or else something the creative team couldn't make work and just gave up on by having Fitz clumsily exposit the plan to Hunter at the last second.
And even there, the more important part of the story wasn't the technobabble about stopping the virus 33 unleashed, but the emotional material about Fitz feeling confident enough to bond with the other guys on the team. If the choice was ultimately made to spend more time on beer and ex-wife stories, and less on a fairly tension-less B-story – the bus isn't going to explode, and the team isn't going to die en masse – then that's the right choice. But it's not necessarily the choice the show would have made a year ago.
There will be better and more ambitious episodes of “SHIELD” this season, I suspect. But this one had Ming-Na Wen being a major badass and looking good doing it, and sometimes that's just fine.
What did everybody else think?
This season is starting to win me over in a major way. That big table-smack moment in the fight had me calling out “F— yeah!”, which is not my normal TV watching mode.
Kevin Tanchereon really brought it with the direction, and the banter from Drew Z. Greenberg was very clearly showing his Buffy roots. Last season, scenes like the “ex-wives” ones would be eye-rolling, and here they were genuinely funny and charming.
More like this, please.
I’ll be the first to say that the show has improved, but am I the only one who thinks it still has a ways to go? Why does so much of the dialogue still feel like it’s from the taglines on movie posters? Why does the show still look and sound so cheap? Why is the delivery from so many of the actors still so stilted and semi-awkward? Agents of Shield is definitely better, but not as dramatically as the popular opinion seems to suggest.
It can still be dramatically better while still having quite a ways to go, which only speaks to HOW far it had to climb.
I think, however, that the enthusiasm for season 2 is largely coming from a simple place – that the show is now regularly producing actual enjoyment, as opposed to simple “oh hey, that’s better than last week.” It’s not just “better” anymore, it’s starting to be quantifiably “good.”
As Alan points out, it is unabashedly old-school, and it seems to be going into that tagline-spouting iconic mode with gusto rather than embarrassment.
With 18 rounds left in the barrel, though, I’m happy to stick around and see how much higher it can climb.
Just fantastic! That fight scene really was a thing of beauty.
4 for 4 and I’m someone who hated the entire first season. I’m so glad this show turned itself around.
This episode was cheesy fun. Mai’s table smack maneuver was worth the whole show. Again, they seem to be having a bit of fun with the material, working to create B storylines that might become A lines somewhere down the road. The new characters are working out just fine. Just overall a substantial improvement over last year. Now throw in a few cool guest cameos (Mockingbird, Hawkeye, Black window, etc.) and you might have something here….right now it beats the hell out of Gotham.
Mockingbird – well, Bobbi Morse, anyway – is already slated to appear at least once this season. Adrianne Palicki has been cast to play her, in next week’s ep “A Hen in the Wolfhouse”. Can hardly wait! :)
I really liked “Face My Enemy”, mostly for the May/Coulson scenes and Ming-Na kicking ass all over the set – I LOVED Bakshi’s (Simon Kassianides) “Oh, shit!” expression when he saw May coming for him! I also loved the bonding between the boys (Fitz, Hunter and Mac). Bringing Raina in on the final scene, and starting to tie the Hydra/Skye’s father threads together gave the ep a more serial feel and gave us a better understanding of the motives and relationships of the various teams. This season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has started out very strong, and I hope they can keep it up.
I was disappointed when they revealed that Talbot was HYDRA, but then I was doubly pleased when it was revealed that Talbot wasn’t Talbot, but instead a HYDRA baddy wearing the impersonation mask that BW used in the Winter Soldier movie. Ever since that scene in WS, I’ve been wondering why SHIELD doesn’t use the mask all the time. Would be one of the best weapons imaginable.
I definitely enjoyed the episode. The “different sizes” thing bothered me too, but I rationalized the “mask” as an image inducer (from the X-Men comics), that actually wraps someone in an image of someone else rather than just being a disguise. Still a stretch, but it kind of “accounts” for the size disparity. I was kinda waiting for someone to call it that, but maybe that’s owned by Fox or something.
A solid, fun episode. Watching the May/Coulson dynamic is always a blast, great laughs and badass fight scene. Wondering if the ex wife story will pay off when we meet Mockingbird?
Am I the only one that hates May? She’s not believable as a bad ass. It ruins the show for me.
I absolutely love May. The fight screen and her interaction with Coulson was a turn around in the show for me.
Good writing on this show? Weird.
Great write-up. Bonus points for demonstrating once again the need for HitFix to hire a proofreader.
I really like the Fitz character. I had a stroke less than a year ago, and I really identify with someone who has aphasia and apraxia.
And the second season is SO much better than last year. I enjoy reading Alan’s article and the comments that do so well in articulating why.
All I gotta say is that move where May slammed not-May’s face into the coffee table was *beyond* badass.
The way Agent 33 was out on the floor with a scar on her face from having May fry the mask on her made me think of Madame Masque from the comics. Even if it’s just a little visual nod, I approve.
