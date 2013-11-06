Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ – ‘FZZT’

A review of last night’s “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” coming up just as soon as I menacingly offer you a cookie…
Drew McWeeny remains HitFix’s regular “SHIELD” reviewer, and his take on “FZZT” went up last night. But since I wrote about the general problems with “SHIELD” last week, and since the show’s producers were on Twitter yesterday expressing an extra level of pride in “FZZT,” I figured I would see whether actual improvements were being made.
And there were some very clear tweaks happening. First, the scientists busting out their impressions of Ward – and, later, Ward imitating them imitating him – suggests everyone recognizes what a boring action figure he’s been to this point. I don’t know that giving Ward a sense of humor (and/or self-awareness) is a cure-all, nor if Brett Dalton can consistently play that, but Ward was less bothersome last night. Also, if you’re going to have a guy on the team who’s essentially a superhero but without super powers, it helps to up the degree of difficulty of his big action beats; the special effects on his mid-air dive to catch Simmons were middling,(*) but the idea was cool enough to work.
(*) And if the show had a bigger budget, would it have made more sense for Ward or Fitz to just use Coulson’s flying car for the rescue?
Of course, Ward was also less bothersome because “FZZT” put the focus onto Fitz, Simmons and Coulson. For the most part, the Coulson stuff continued to perpetuate the idea that what is he is more important to the writers than who he is, but the scene with the doomed fireman was the first to generate any actual emotion out of the idea that Coulson knows what it’s like to have died. It’s a puzzle the show wants to solve, but it’s also something that has understandably messed up our fearless leader.
As for FitzSimmons, this was a start, at least. “FZZT” left us with a slightly better sense of their history, how they relate to each other beyond bickering and how they feel about their place on the team, but even after an episode where Simmons tried to sacrifice herself for the greater good, both she and Fitz still need more depth and shading than they have now. Had Ward failed to save her, Simmons’ death would have mattered in the sense of raising the stakes for the team and the series, but her loss even after her increased screentime in this hour wouldn’t have registered all that much.
But again, at least there was effort here, and an awareness that repeating the same rudimentary character dynamics in every episode couldn’t cut it. There’s much too much technobabble, and though I love the sound of Bear McCreary’s score, it feels like it’s better-suited to a grander, more ambitious show than this one, but there was progress. “FZZT” was no “Man on the Street” – the “Dollhouse” episode that finally presented a coherent and interesting vision for that show, and worked as a kick-ass episode besides – but it was the first installment of “SHIELD” to suggest the creative team was aware of what’s not working, even if they couldn’t solve every problem in a single installment.
I’ll leave things to Drew on a regular basis, and check back in if the show makes a significant leap forward. But as to “FZZT,” what did everybody else think?
Why was it called fzzt?
That’s the sound a STATIC DISCHARGE makes.
It also sorta sounds like Fitz? I guess?
It’s bad when I’m actively rooting for the “heroes” to die. Still very meh on this show. Would like for them to reveal what’s up with Coulson already so they can move past it because I’m starting to not care at all, which sucks because I like Coulson.
I just don’t know who Coulson is. Is he a robot? Is he a clone? Is he Coulson and the secret is that he’s also infected with some Chitauri thing that’s going to kill him and there’s no way to fix? That character needs to get built out beyond what he was in the movies and he can’t be as long as they’re being coy about his deal.
Exactly. I was hoping the show was course correcting by killing off the two scientists. They’re too annoying and drag the tone into a too-perky place. They kill the ability to make emotional investment. I was so disappointed when they lived.
I think that this was the best episode to date, and I’ve been much higher on the show than many of the other regular commenters on this site seem to be. For the most part, this show has been exactly what I thought that it would be – namely, a weekly action procedural set in a lucrative commercial universe rather than a true “Joss Whedon show” – and with that perspective, I’ve enjoyed watching every week.
The characters aren’t fully-formed, but they’re getting better. I can count on one hand the number of procedural-type shows where I have been intrigued by or invested in every single regular character after six episodes, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. isn’t one of them. But there’s potential. Fitz and Simmons needed a showcase to branch out beyond their cutesy technobabble, and when given the opportunity this week, I thought that Elizabeth Henstridge and Iain de Caestecker acquitted themselves very well. Coulson and May have been solid, and while they both remain enigmatic to a large degree, I assume that future episodes will explore their respective backstories and give them opportunities to be more than just sarcastic and badass. Chloe Bennett has gotten a lot of focus early on, and while her performance has its detractors, I’ve actually been impressed with how she’s handled everything that she’s been given to play. I even think that recapper punching bag Brett Dalton has shown some good comedic instincts – enough at least that I don’t see him as a soul-sucking charisma vacuum that the show should do away with.
I agree that the show isn’t all the way there yet, but I’ve seen enough to believe that the creative team has a direction in mind and the confidence to make the show their own in time. I’m willing to give them that.
Definitely an improvement. My favorite part was the cause of the problem wasn’t a Super villain but rather from Alien technology they didn’t understand which was exactly the kind of thing I said I wanted to see.
Funny, I thought this was the worst episode to date. I have zero engagement with these characters and I was hoping Simmons would die, while at the same time knowing that she wasn’t going to and being disappointed by that. I had more investment with the scouts at the beginning of the episode. There are too many other shows, books, etc. that I actively enjoy to spend any more time on this show. I wasn’t watching because I enjoy it but becaue i was hoping it would turn into a show I enjoy.
Yeah, this is an ep that assumed the audience had affection for Simmons and there’s clearly a large portion of the audience that doesn’t. But then they didn’t really do anything to make us care about her before this episode, so, yeah. Needed to lay some groundwork in the first five episodes. As a result, having pretty people be all wobbly that the pretty girl might die felt like a ham-fisted and manipulative attempt to make me care. Still don’t
I found Skye’s petulance over her totally justified and arguably pretty minor punishment incredibly unlikeable and the imitations of Ward highlighted the fact that Ward doesn’t actually have any defining characteristics to imitate. He’s Blandy McSquarejaw here.
And, again, there’s remains the disconnect between the shadiness of SHIELD and the family-friendliness of AGENTS OF SHIELD. The show avoided that disconnect for a week, but it’ll be back. They need to find a solution for that problem.
Frankly, the reduced emphasis on Skye was a big part of what made this episode such a success. Chloe Bennett has a bad case of Eliza Dushku syndrome, and the fact that they’ve tried to have her character do much of the heavy lifting hasn’t helped.
The problem is that most of the characters remain defined by their role in the team rather than any intrinsic character traits. This episode certainly helped a bit– but only a bit. Can anyone tell me anything about Fitz or Simmons that doesn’t relate to their job as walking plot exposition? Fitz’s crush on Skye is promising in that regard. His relationship with Simmons remains unclear but seems intended to be more brother-sister.
Frankly, I’m still trying to puzzle out the idea of a procedural where the process is entirely fake. I realize lots of other shows do this, but they’re either more plausible or the techno/scientific/magical/whatever isn’t so central to the stories. Presumably, the Whedons are establishing the format so they can play with it. OTOH, Firefly gave us a distinctive, compelling cast all the way back in the pilot.
In the final analysis, I’m surprised I like the show so much. It *works*, even though it definitely needs to develop. There are lots of shows that do a much better job of hitting the mark yet still can’t hold my interest.
A lot of elements are still pretty “meh,” but the gravitas was a little better this time around. Though even a wandered in audience member in my household had to ask, “so, if she dies, will that be a big deal?” “They’ve only been on for a handful of episodes, so…”
Also, bit of a strange gulf between this episode’s plot and the short film “Item 47.” Did SHIELD really not send out a warning to all first-responders, “If you see anything like this, please report it immediately. Do Not Touch It”?
That doesn’t mean everyone listened to such a warning. My big complaint about the verisimilitude of the show is that they waste a lot of time on lab jargon when there’s no effort made whatsoever to scientific accuracy. It’s a superhero show, I get it, but if they’re not going to bother getting the science right then why waste precious screen time babbling in a lab? Keep the camera on the plot and characters. And this episode definitely did a better job of showing us Simmons’s work not as a plot device but as a window into how she was personally reacting to the events.
Given the amount of people that listen to Coast to Coast AM, I think it’s safe to assume that some people won’t listen to anything the shadowy government organization says.
This show entered the Mendoza line for me. Actively rooting for a character’s death is the only thing I’ve felt all season.
I’m torn. I watched this on DVR today, then a couple of hours later I went to the see Thor: The Dark World. On the one hand, I thought this was the best episode to date: it made the most effective use of (most of) the characters, and storywise was the most interesting hour they’ve done. Coulson’s scene with the fireman was by far the most engaging couple of minutes we’ve had in the series (notably, that scene involved only ONE of our regulars–and it’s the guy we already knew going into the series–so maybe that doesn’t speak terribly well to the show’s future). Overall, I finished this episode for the first time since the pilot thinking maybe I won’t abandon this show midseason.
But then I saw Thor: TDW. And while certain big events were occurring, I realized I was rooting for S.H.I.E.L.D. to NOT show up. This is in direct contrast to earlier films, where the Fury/Coulson scenes were a hugely anticipated highlight for me. S.H.I.E.L.D. has become tainted…anytime they pop up in the films, all the baggage from this series is going to be somewhere in the back of my mind. And that sucks. The mystique (no Marvel reference intended) of S.H.I.E.L.D. in the MCU has been utterly destroyed. It’s tough to take them at all seriously now that we’ve seen behind the scenes (Coulson completely breaks protocol, and his punishment is Silas Adams putting some fingermarks on his car!). I think ultimately this type of overexposure is going to cheapen the Marvel films, and be hugely detrimental to the franchise. And for that reason, I’m kind of tempted to stop watching now, after the first episode that I’ve really enjoyed the show since the pilot.