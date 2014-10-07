Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Making Friends and Influencing People’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I cook while you debrief…
“SHIELD” season 2 has had to push nearly all the regulars into new roles, from Coulson as spymaster to Ward as a more square-jawed Hannibal Lecter. “Making Friends and Influencing People” focuses on how three members of the team are faring in these new positions, and does really well by two of them, while maybe putting the emphasis on the wrong place with the third.
In the clear win column: Simmons going deep undercover with Hydra. Like so many of the shifts, this is a much better use of her than as Fitz's cheerleader – and the Ghost Simmons device allows the show to have its cake and eat it too on this front – and Elizabeth Henstridge sold the idea that Simmons could do well in this gig, because her lack of guile makes her seem such an unlikely candidate.
(Simmons' undercover work featured two of the more visually striking sequences from a show that's usually pretty bland on that front: the rom-com montage of Simmons getting ready for work – scored to “God Help the Girl” – and Simmons being led down a seemingly endless white Hydra corridor to join Mr. Bakshi and the assault team.)
The broken Fitz, meanwhile, remains among the smartest decisions the show has made, and his confrontation with Ward was a tense reminder that broken toys can still try to hurt you. (And I appreciate that the writers aren't trying to excuse Ward's sins by suggesting he was brainwashed.)
On the other hand, it felt like the episode leaned too much on the Skye/Ward relationship, and the ongoing mystery of Skye's parentage, while mostly skimming over what, to me, is the more interesting matter of Skye going full action heroine, and the emotional consequences of that. May lectures her early on about how hard it is to get used to shooting at live targets, but the show glosses over the notion that she might have killed Donnie Gill – the digital pulse monitor is there only to show that she was more shaken up by what Ward told her than she was by maybe killing a guy, even the latter was in defense of her friend.
For the most part, the show seems to have its priorities more in line this season, as evidenced not only by the Simmons story here but the work in portraying life at Hydra – for both the working stiffs like Mr. Turgeon and the brainwashing victims like Agent 33 – but it does feel like the writers haven't been able to entirely kick their dependence on the mystery box stuff, last week with Coulson carving the symbols, here again with the talk of Skye's father. The show has done a good job of making us care about who the characters are in the here and now, and while that doesn't make origin stories and story arcs unnecessary, it does mean that the show doesn't have to lean on them nearly as much to pull us forward. For much of last year, the mysteries were all the show seemed interested in doing; this year, there's a clear potential for “SHIELD” to be a kick-ass blend of spy drama and superhero drama if it can just stay focused on that.
What did everybody else think?
The “rom-com” montage with Simmons gave me a Lost vibe for some reason. That sequence was really well done.
Yeah, absolutely. I was actually going to mention that it seemed to be inspired by the Desmond intro that opened Season 2.
Wow, glad I wasn’t the only one that thought it seemed just like the Desmond montage of Losts season two premiere episode.
Me too; very reminiscent of the Desmond and Juliet introductory sequences, complete with the little twist reveal at the end. I was a fan as well.
I thought the same thing. It felt exactly like the introduction to Desmond.
It also reminded me of the opening to the Angel episode “Harm’s Way” (season 5 episode 9), which shared a showrunner with Agents of SHIELD in Jeffrey Bell. I went to watch that scene on netflix and had to watch the whole episode… man, they were doing something really special with that last season. Hopefully SHIELD can reach that level of magic eventually.
The Lost episode where Desmond is shown in the hatch, yes, good catch. Anyway, liked the episode, which was pretty dark. Fitz breaking down when he found Ward was good stuff.
This episode didn’t lean on anything too much, imo. In fact, it was a near perfect episode. Skye going action heroine wasn’t lost on her or the viewer, because compartmentalization is a theme that’s recurring so far in this season. The fact that Skye is shaken up about her father was a natural instinct. It is a mission, it’s a life quest-long before her SHIELD days. Best episode yet. Fitz gives a knockout performance and the scene with Ward was great. Most interesting I find is that for all the love Tripp has gotten here on this sight, he is now comedy relief more than anything, but it suits him well.His current role as spectator is as if Coulson’s is training him to be a successor if need be. Again, great episode.
Agree.
I’m just hoping they bring in Michael Rosenbaum to be someone like Mirror Master.
I mean, if they have a former Flash as Barry’s dad, they might as well bring in another Flash in some capacity, amiright?
Oh look, you’re here talking about a DC show in AoS thread. shocking
Actually, I made a mistake. Had multiple tabs open, commented into the wrong one.
But it’s nice to nice to know I’m living rent free in your head, 24/7/365, Marvel fanboy.
Not surprising. :-)
And again, please stop thinking I look at these shows as you do, with an allegiance to a corporate entity coloring my perception. I don’t care if it’s Marvel or DC. I just want good.
living in my head enough where two responses are necessary when one will suffice?Lulz. I guess this your outlet, everyone needs one. way to critique the episode on your third try here.
Fanboy. Sigh. :-)
Slightly controversial statement time; I enjoy the mystery box stuff, at least, like Alan said, when it’s not all the show has to lean on. When the characterizations are thin and bland like they were last year, it gets annoying because it feels like the mystery-box is the only well they have to go to. When the characters are stronger, it feels like less of a crutch and more just a fun and interesting thing the writers want to do to make this show a part of the larger Marvel universe.
What’s great about this show is that the fans are being rewarded. AoS has the toughest job in all of TV-make a show in a universe you already know base it around (mostly) characters that don’t exist in any medium and make the story gel with the big picture. That’s in addition to making quality episodes. Now after TWS fallout this show has been nothing but high quality. Even tonight’s episode, the smart decision to skip over the “drop” shows that they are being smarter about effects. Hunter and Mack are great additions and the characters from season 1 have so much more depth than one would have thought from the pilot. Fitz, Skye, Simmons and (yes) Ward are compelling to watch. Hunter and Mack are great additions. Coulson is even better as a high stressed Director than a back from the dead Agent.
Tripp seems to be the only weak link, but he at least gets to be comedic relief. Maybe Britt can’t really handle action scenes, or there is a bigger arc for him down the road, but he is a bit player at this point.
Fitz and Ward have a lot to talk about and there seems to be a feel that Ward won’t go full redemption- that a double cross is coming. Anyways, bring on Mockingbird.
The Simmons morning routine sequence was certainly fun and very well put together, but it completely sabotaged the later beats that were supposed to register as surprising or shocking. Seeing her smiling and happy just foreshadowed that she was undercover, because based on her deep feelings for the rest of the team she could never be that happy and upbeat if she had actually abandoned them. I had little doubt that it was a ruse, which ruined the intended surprise we’re supposed to feel when seeing that Hydra logo at the office, and especially later when Coulson shows up at her home and it’s supposed to play as ambiguous at first as to whether he’s a friend or foe. So while I agree that the sequence was great, they really tripped over their meat by using that as the introduction to non-ghost Simmons.
Also, at the end of the episode I got the impression that the writers wanted me to feel that there’s a real threat that Simmons might be brainwashed if the ruse fails, and that this is supposed to register as dangerous stakes for the character to keep me interested. But it didn’t land. I don’t really care what happens to Simmons one way or the other, and being brainwashed by Hydra wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. I don’t have a protective urge to see her not harmed, and I almost think it might be more interesting if she was brainwashed; at least it would give her something to overcome rather than endless scenes of looking into a microscope and coming up with some kind of scientific horseshit. (The fact that virtually every word that comes out of Fitz’s or Simmons’ mouth breaks all the known laws of nature has always been a real sore spot for me. I recognize that it’s just something I have to get over.) So again, I find this large disconnect between what I’m clearly intended to feel and what I actually feel, which is never a good feeling to have about a television show, because it makes me think the writers don’t really understand their characters as well as they should.
I think that showing the brainwashing sequence right before we see Simmons smiling and happy before going to work at Hydra was supposed to make us believe that like Agent 33 she was brainwashed hence how happy she was working for Hydra.
I like the opening sequence and I think AoS are doing a great job post Winter Soldier.
If that was their intention, then it was an even larger narrative cock-up, because the last act-out is clearly supposed to be threatening Simmons with brainwashing:
Bakshi: There’s a scientist in our downstairs lab. I believe her talents are being wasted. I’d like authorization to bring her up here.
Whitehall: So you trust her?
Bakshi: I do now. But, if I’m wrong, we’ll make her comply. [Cue dramatic music swell and cut to Simmons in elevator, and push in menacingly on her unsuspecting face.]
If they wanted us to think she’d already been brainwashed, why are they only just now getting around to threatening her with it? Conversely, if her morning ritual was supposed to convey that she’d been brainwashed, why was this final scene necessary? Moreover, it’s only revealed in the last act that the brainwashing can not be resisted by a determined agent — we only see Agent 33 happy in that final scene. In the cold open she has not yet succumbed, so there is nothing to suggest that this is Simmons’ fate when we see her at the top of the first act. There is just no reading of the text where this order of events makes a lick of sense.
I think WW is suggesting that the order of the scenes was supposed to make *us* wonder if Simmons had been brainwashed, up until Coulson appeared with the beef and potatoes and kale.
Don’t know if I buy that as the intention, but I can see where it might seem that way.
The thing that gave it away for me was Sepinwall putting “SIMMONS GOES UNDERCOVER WITH HYDRA” on the main page. Unfortunately, I read it before I saw the episode while looking for a different review.
The show gets better and better. Gonna be interesting what crossovers will be coming when Avengers 2 comes up. While being interviewed on “The Howard Stern Show”, RDJ said he’d like to be on the show. Tony Stark on AoS? Yes!
I’d be careful about referring to “Coulson as spymaster” because Spymaster was a pretty major Iron Man foe back in the day. For further reference you may also want to careful about using terms like “ghost, taskmaster, blackout, whiplash . . .“ ;)
All kidding aside, I love the dynamic they’ve created with Coulson’s character (debriefs Simmons while making her dinner like a dad visiting his grown daughter in her first apartment) and the way he’s able to be honest with Fitz that he has to keep things from him because he’s a director but at the same time reassuring him that he knows that Fitz has been making progress in his recovery even if Fitz doesn’t see it. There’s a fine line between keeping secrets and lying to people and Coulson seems to finding that right balance in way that lets him do his job while engendering the trust of the people around him. With the exception of Sleepy Hollow and AOS, it seems like most of the shows I’m watching currently focus around cynical anti-heroes and those present welcome relief to my regular viewing habits.
It’s a pity that many television viewers and reviewers don’t know jack shit about good storytelling for serial dramas anymore . . . let alone how to appreciate them.
But I guess most fans don’t want the story arcs to be “dragged along” . . . and Whedon’s writers are giving them what they want right now. No wonder the storytelling for Season Two sucks. This series might as well abandon the serial drama format and become episodic.
The pluses regarding this episode – Elizabeth Henstridge, Reed Diamond and B.J. Britt.
The negatives – I saw Simmons as a SHIELD mole within HYDRA a mile away. I even predicted that she would find herself “promoted” by the end of the episode. Not enough of Trip. The Skye/Ward encounter made my skin crawl. And I’m getting tired of Brett Dalton’s impersonation of Julian McMahon.
I really wish they would just kill Ward. But I fear that the showrunners are plotting for him to achieve “redemption” before the season ends. This might turn out to be the fastest redemption arc in television history. Not surprising, considering the speed in which this season’s story arc is being paced.
What’s funny about this show is the extremes fans/viewers see it. It never satisfies everyone. Some swear that Ward is interesting, some want him dead. Some say the show wants them to feel a certain way without earning it. Some say it’s done it’s job,
It’s easy for me to say what I am about say is fact: This show has the hardest job in the Golden Age Era of satisfying the audience, in part because of the universe it exists in which by and large is a broader viewership than anything the show will ever approach,