Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Turn, Turn, Turn’

Drew McWeeny has been covering “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” for us all season, and like usual he had a thoughtful take on last night's episode. But given both how pivotal and unusual “Turn, Turn, Turn” was, I figured I would check in as well with a review – featuring spoilers for both this episode and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” – coming up just as soon as I have thoughts on Chachi…
As Drew talks about often in his reviews, what Marvel is trying to do with this show in having it interact directly with the movies is pretty much unprecedented. The Picard/Data “Star Trek” films came out when other spin-offs were still on TV, but while there may have been some small bits of crossover (the Defiant from “Deep Space 9” getting damaged by the Borg in “Star Trek: First Contact”), it was never to the extent we got with the pairing of this episode and “Winter Soldier.” Within days of the movie's release in theaters, we got an episode of the show that either expected you to have seen the film, or else to not mind having many of its major plot twists spoiled. I imagine you could have probably followed “Turn, Turn, Turn” without seeing “Winter Soldier,” but the impact of it is much greater if you can picture all the stuff that Cap and Black Widow are going through elsewhere. This isn't quite the “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” of “Agents of SHIELD,” but it's still a small part of a much bigger story.
And having seen both the movie and this episode, I wonder again why Marvel insisted on making SHIELD be the subject of this show. They've known for a couple of years that “Winter Soldier” was going to end with SHIELD crippled at a minimum, and possibly disbanded altogether (the show suggests the former, but the movie suggested the latter – hence Maria Hill taking the job with Tony Stark and Nick Fury bugging out for Europe), and that the TV show was going to require a massive retooling late in its first season. There have been plenty of shows that had to reinvent themselves due to low ratings, an actor departure, network demands, etc., but none of those were planned in advance. Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen (who wrote “Turn, Turn, Turn”) knew going in that they'd have to reboot midway through the first season – even if “Agents of SHIELD” had been much more popular and beloved than it's actually been. That doesn't seem like a sound strategy, unless all Marvel needs the show to be is a place to fill in the blanks between films.
As it turns out, though, the original incarnation of “Agents of SHIELD” was one that very badly needed to be rethought from the ground up. As I've written about before, the characters were all terribly bland, with Whedon and Tancharoen designing them more as puzzles to be solved than as complex individuals, and the adventures many weeks seemed indistinguishable from a non-superheroic police procedural or spy show.
“Turn, Turn, Turn” was easily the show's best episode so far. As far as Whedon-affiliated shows trying to fix themselves with an “everything you thought you knew about our premise is wrong” hours go, I'd take “Man on the Street” from “Dollhouse” over this, both as a piece of entertainment and as something making me more interested in what comes next. But this was a vast improvement over what had gone on before, full of good action(*), suspense and even some recognizable human emotion from the characters. And tying the series to the events of “Winter Soldier” pointed the way to at least some sustainable changes.
(*) Though the downside to making an episode that all but demands a recent viewing of “Winter Soldier” is that even a well-choreographed action sequence like Ward taking on a squad of Hydra agents solo winds up looking less impressive with the memory of, say, Cap's fight with Batroc so fresh.
For starters, Agent Ward as square-jawed wooden hero wasn't working, but Agent Ward as traitorous Hydra operative just might. The best-case scenario for this is something like Angelus in “Buffy” season 2, where a previously wooden David Boreanaz became vastly more entertaining as a villain (and then was able to carry that over to Angel's return to heroics). My fear is that Ward's going to be a conflicted villain from the start – as we already see in the tag scene where he's tuning out Garrett's war stories – and that the goal is to get him back to flirting with Skye and boring the rest of us as quickly as possible. One of the many weaknesses of the season's first two-thirds was the way that the rest of the team largely shrugged off Skye being a mole; what Ward does in this episode alone is vastly worse than that, and much harder to forgive.(**)
(**) This is, of course, assuming Victoria Hand is actually dead and this isn't all a triple-agent game. And I'm hoping it's not that, both because we have ample evidence of how lame the heroic incarnation of Ward is and because it risks turning “Agents of SHIELD” into a show that relies entirely on “surprising” changes of allegiance for all plot movement. To bring up “Dollhouse” again, Joss Whedon said at one point that they had to be careful not to reveal too many characters to be dolls, or else the audience would stop trusting them on anything.
And even if the Hand/Coulson conversation about the state of SHIELD didn't entirely seem to track with what we saw at the end of “Winter Soldier,” the idea of Coulson's team operating with minimal resources and battling Hydra for what's left of the agency's infrastructure is a much more promising direction than Superfreak of the Week, or Skye searching for her parents, or any of the other things the show has tried and failed with in the past.
I still think the characters need a lot more TLC (though Ward's betrayal gives them the opportunity to bring in some new blood, whether it's Triplett or a character we haven't met before), but the show at least has a clean slate now. And “Turn, Turn, Turn” was an hour I was glad I watched as much for what was actually in it as for the very strange real-world decisions that led to the episode's existence (and the show's).
What did everybody else think? Do you have more interesting “Agents of C.A.R.C.A.S.S.” than you did in the show's earlier episodes? Do you want Ward to be a villain or a triple agent? And have you grown to like any of these people over the course of the season?
I was concerned with Ward’s tag scene where it seemed like he was already regretting being HYDRA. They’d gone all in and then that tag made me think we’re going to get allegiances changing all the time.
I still want there to be something where Coulson, still thinking Fury is dead, regrets blowing up TAHITI and getting rid of a way to return Fury to life.
But on the whole, I’m happy with the last two eps of SHIELD. It’s not up to Arrow’s levels yet, but it’s got some signs of potential.
so the acting on Arrow is better than AoS? so painful…
I don’t know. Ward’s about-face was incredibly clumsy, starting with Hand’s acceptance of him and continuing through her bizarre demand for him to execute Garrett. Something’s not right there, so either it was hastily thrown together, or the discrepancies will come back in some form. So yeah, I think Ward is playing some kind of game. I actually hope he is, because otherwise that whole Hand/execution business makes absolutely no sense.
I honestly haven’t hated the show as much as others seem to. Ward is pretty wooden, but this might give him a chance to shine.
I can only hope that the creative team keep Ward as a villain, potentially one even more dangerous than Garrett — with luck, that’s why he was tuning out the war stories, he’s beyond Garrett’s control. As for the other characters? I think Fitz has come along well, mainly due to some excellent work by Iain De Caestecker, and his crying at imminent death tonight was a lovely piece of acting. All the others, including Coulson, have either stagnated or regressed. As you said, Alan, it’s just so bland.
No matter how the show goes forward from here (IF it goes foreword from here, I imagine ABC will be watching the numbers very closely on this episode given it’s $100m lead-in movie) I hope they bring in a director or DP with a distinct style. Even if the show can’t be a Marvel movie every week it really needs a distinct personality, and the antiseptic look and boring direction (fight choreography aside, which has been strong all season) is a major disappointment.
Hopefully they kill off Ward and bring in someone more interesting. S.H.I.E.L.D. has a long and storied history of being co-opted by HYDRA. To think that S.H.I.E.L.D. is just going to dissolve is retarded. I give it ten episodes and they’ll have the, “Mole Cleaning” all done and have a fancy new headquarters to work out of.
Also, Ward’s a triple agent. My 7 year-old nephew sussed that out the second it happened. That’s the problem with Marvel anything in general: the plots are so transparent children are calling the twists. I’d like it if that could……improve I guess? They’re superhero movies and all that, but no one ever said they had to be so goddamned obvious.
He did give a Coulson a knowing look before he went off with Hand, and I sincerely doubt Coulson will turn out to be Hydra, so…dammit! I want Ward gone!! I would much rather have Tripp take his place!
About Ward being a triple agent – based on the events of Providence, I think your nephew got it wrong.
In general, I found this an okay episode of AoS, I guess, but I also found it to be a low-rent ripoff of a pretty great movie. There were a lot of echoes to things the movie just did better and not just the action setpieces. The bit where a techie has a gun pointed to his head and he stands up was oddly more affecting when it was a random SHIELD nobody than when it was Fitz, tears streaming down his face.
The showrunners keep complaining that people want to compare them to the MCU and that that’s not fair, that they can’t compete with a feature film and that’s correct. So why make this tie-in episode so similar to the movie? Why not make it, for instance, a paranoid Old Dark House episode with Coulson and his people and Garrett and Hand on the plane, trapped together, nowhere to go, nobody to trust? Except that the plane itself isn’t an interesting location and it’s been overused.
The characters continue to not work, IMO. Dalton is wooden the vast majority of the time and I don’t see that changing, just as Boreanaz was never an optimal choice for Angel. The continual Skye-pimping is tiresome. And the way the show is trying to promote Coulson as some kind of moral authority in this universe is unconvincing when they repeatedly show him engaging in unethical behavior. If you don’t buy him as a moral authority, then he’s just coming off whiny and petulant and unreasonably demanding, as if the entire world revolves around him and his hurt feelings. Why May doesn’t tell him to shove it and make out on her own, I don’t know.
The MCU has done a good job of making Steve Rogers principled without being naive or childish. Having Coulson be shocked and horrified that SHIELD has treated him exactly the same way it and he has treated everybody else makes him seem both.
I think this episode was it for me. I just don’t see the upside to this show, as it transitions into, I assume, Firefly 2.0.
There has to be someone, somewhere on the interwebs who can review the far superior ARROW for HitFix.
Please. We know why Drew reviews SHIELD. He’s explained it a couple of times, and we get it. Dan has Idol. Alan has the other Wednesday shows.
I may be subjectively allergic to Ryan McGee’s SNL recaps, but that is literally the only writing of his I don’t like. If anyone reads Boob Tube Dude, you know he’s a great writer with a curious mind for all things television. I know he’s kind of like a hired gun, so why not hire him for Arrow? Even if he doesn’t like it, it’ll at least give those of us who do a forum to discuss.
Arrow is a show that is actually pretty fantastic. Great chemistry between the cast. A kind of economy of writing that doesn’t have an ounce of fat on it. Great cliffhangers that keep us wanting more, more, more. And it has characters we actually care for, as opposed to everyone not Coulson and May on this show.
Arrow deserves far more exposure here than it’s gotten. It deserves a more critical eye than what it gets on other sites which mostly devolve into exuberance with their TV recaps/reviews (thinking of AVclub specifically… their HIMYM reviews became embarrassing at some point this season) as opposed to giving an academic examination of television programs and their episodes, as we’ve gotten used to on this website.
And please know, these pleas are not angry pleas, but an acknowledgment that no one else does television like HitFix does. And that voice is severely missing in the wider discussion on the interwebs in regards to Arrow.
I dunno about Arrow. I used to agree with you, but the show has gone waaaay downhill since it became All About Sara and making certain characters make strange life choices (really, Laurel would be ok with that?) and weakening others (Diggle and Felicity).
Author Jennifer Crusie was writing up awesome analysis on the show, but she recently quit doing it because she can’t take where the show is going. I’m sorry about that, for various reasons.
I disagree, in that, everything that’s happened, unlike on SHIELD, has been organic outgrowth of the characters, and not tacked-on to service plot.
And that’s really where Arrow is superior to SHIElD:
The plot services the characters. The characters don’t service the plot.
And really, in the end, why Arrow deserves far more recognition than it’s getting from HitFix is because it’s FUN.
The show is FUN. Not many shows can constantly surprise you in the ways Arrow does and remain FUN.
I watch Arrow, and on the odd occasion the characters emote, I like it a bunch. Otherwise it’s pretty dour and waaaaaay too convoluted and plotty
I’ll do it! :)
More than anything, Marvel missed the chance to have Bill Paxton stretch across the MCU, including the Defenders series given his characters ties to Elektra. Ward is definitely going to be a triple agent. What’s interesting is that Simmons, when confronted by Hand, waited to see what Triplett was going to do, she didn’t give an answer, still setting up the betrayal.
I agree it was the best episode thus far, but beyond the glaring differences between the fight choreography in “Winter Soldier” and “Agents of SHIELD,” what stood out yet again was the glaring difference in production values. I understand that a show with probably a low-seven-figure weekly budget can’t possibly match the resources of a $180 million film, but geez, couldn’t they have saved at least a *few* “Captain America” sets for the “SHIELD” crew to use?
Finally, I think one way in which the show could actually *redeem* the film’s biggest weak point — that HYDRA managed to infiltrate a huge chunk of SHIELD without anyone figuring it out, or worse, why on *earth* a crew of tens (hundreds?) of thousands of people dedicated to serving their country would switch sides at the drop of a hat and Heil HYDRA. This may be what the writers are gunning for in Ward, who doesn’t fit the profile of a turncoat in any rational way.
Btw I’ll note one thing Alan did not: the reality that SHIELD’s ultimate fate almost certainly won’t be resolved until “Age of Ultron” comes out next year, meaning the show’s writers — on top of having to reboot their own show mid-season — will then have to figure out a way to reintegrate SHIELD fully into the show once SHIELD has been “saved” by the Avengers crew (to be fair, I’m just guessing that’ll be part of the “Age of Ultron” storyline, but I think it’s a reasonable one).
Final note: I assumed, after watching “Winter Soldier,” that the reason Nick Fury decided to “remain dead” was because he thought he could more effectively root out the key HYDRA elements that infiltrated SHIELD if he could, in effect, do so “undercover.”
Left out part of my second paragraph: the show could redeem the film’s least believable part, of thousands of SHIELD agents being HYDRA sleeper agents (with no rational character motivation, aside from Generic Bad Guy Who Is Evil For No Reason fodder), by showing Ward’s “journey” from dedicated servant of his nation to HYDRA turncoat, and then his journey back. While yes, this would result in Ward and Skye being all kissy-kissy in the end, it would at least give the character some depth and explain the motivations behind HYDRA’s “power of convincing,” as it were (since I see no rational argument for Ward being a turncoat solely for the purposes of either serving his former CO or, worse, just to save his own ass).
The problem with this is that my guess will be that explanation will be just that Ward had a cliched shitty childhood that left him vulnerable to the manipulations of bad daddy figure Garrett and that his redemption will be because of allegedly good daddy figure Coulson and the love of a good woman. Which seems the opposite of character depth to me. It seems pretty stock. I feel like that’s what they’ve set up here.
I’ve been half-following the show. I’m in the Ward is a triple agent camp, tasked with the job of deep infiltration of Hydra. I simply don’t think Marvel would kill off Victoria Hand.
Why? She was a pretty minor mostly villainous character in the comics, who IIRC was killed off several years ago (I hope that’s not considered a spoiler since comics are a different universe and it was a while ago).
Well, I thought it was really working awesomely. (Plus, props to ABC for putting the episode on Hulu early since I am in class all night Tuesdays.) While I am mentally debating title changes (“Former Agents of SHIELD?” “Agents of Hydra?”), I do think it made me a lot more interested in watching the show.
I’m fine with Ward ending up a dead traitor, though as others have said, it probably won’t happen. Given how he was zombie-ing out while Garrett rambled on, that did hint at some kind of brainwashing going on. Darn it.
I stopped watching at ep. 7, I think & have not seen Winter Soldier nor intend to anytime soon. But it is about freakin’ time HYDRA *finally* reared its heads! It was sure to happen and beyond all the shallow contrived efforts to promote team bonding that frustrated me to no end w/ the cardboard characters and stupid desperate ploys to elicit emotion (oh no, is someone going to die? of course not! and who would really mind at all anyway?) – beyond that – I was tapping my foot very impatiently for HYDRA to emerge from behind the uh, curtain. So ok, they had to wait for Cap – but they could’ve *built* up to that in numerous compelling and present ways! And now the real big splash is Ward’s allegiance?? Ho-hum. From a surface level it seems no more creative and less intriguing than whether someone is the baby daddy in your C-story daytime drama.
Yeah, no. Read more about the episode if you’re gonna criticise it. A change in Ward is only the cliffhanger, the episode was great without it. Also… oddly dismissive towards Winter Soldier? I understand being busy, but you seem proud to not being able to follow the MCU? Proud of not knowing stuff? Weird
Jason — I stated surface level, and yeah — baby daddy vs. no longer our buddy to play battleship with but we all know will come back to the fold eventually anyway? Not so clear with paternity tests at all!
And Winter Soldier? Not anytime soon! That’s not pride, just the way it is! Wanna know why? Do ya? I just don’t care enough to invest my time and money – that’s why. Also? Chris Evans truly grosses me out… And Marvel has Macguffin’d me out and action sequences alone do very little, if anything, to sustain me. Again, that’s not pride — just the way it is, that’s all. And really was only mentioned as a caveat anyway…
That’s too bad, Salticid. “Winter Soldier” is an excellent film–and I’m saying that as someone who isn’t a big fan of Cap. It’s just a good film, period.
I think when the smoke clears we will end up with a humbled but still intact SHIELD with more limited resources vs. an openly hostile “Evil SHIELD” (i.e. Hydra) which will make telling stories easier (but probably less ambitious and interesting).
I wonder if the fact that story Garrett was telling at the end mentioned the term “deep cover” wasa hint that Wade is not actually Hydra (FWIW I wouldn’t like that development. He should be evil).
Brett Dalton looks much more comfortable playing bad, so happy about the turn of events with his character.
When I saw video of him at Paleyfest because I was surprised he wasn’t as matter of act and unsmiling as his character (I don’t follow him on twitter apparently he jokes a lot there). It was great to see that his personality is different from Ward’s personality.
I’d prefer if they follow this “Bad Ward” storyline to the end of the season and then just kill him off for good. This twist doesn’t make him seem more interesting, it makes him seem like a slave to an ever-increasingly complicated plot. Bland pretty-boy action heroes come and go (I had a similar problem with Chris Evans as Captain America from the moment he was cast, until seeing “The Winter Soldier” changed my mind), so Ward is no great benefit to this show and someone like Agent Triplett could easily fill the Ward slot on the team. And maybe, just maybe, with no Ward around to flirt with Skye she can actually become an interesting character in her own right and not just one step above a teenage girl with a crush.
I was surprised to see you say the idea of having the big twist wasn’t a sound strategy. It was certainly a risky one (assuming the original incarnation of the show had been working), but at the same time, it lets you feel like things are changing.
Going back to Buffy, I thought it was somewhat akin to killing off Xander’s friend in the pilot or Jenny Calendar. It gave the impression that anyone could go at any time, even if they were major characters (well, Jenny, at least). That ramped up the stakes for everything else. It was moves like that that let you worry they’d killed off Cordelia later in the show, etc. etc.
Granted, AoS wasn’t as good a show as season 2 Buffy, so this change will hopefully just let it continue to become better, but it also makes me wonder if they’ll do something else as big as this later on down the road.
Grant Ward’s turn = Angel turning into Angelus, right down to the black wardrobe & bland, good guy demeanor being a mask for some horrifying evil stuff in the future. I think Brett Dalton is going to be given some delicious stuff to play as HydraWard
Alan, I’ve been reading your HIMYM recaps for a couple years now. I even knew you back in HS when you did forensics; you introduced me to Spinal Tap. So I ended up sticking w/ your recaps longer than the show itself.
SHIELD, like HIMYM, was surfing along on some great past history (in this case, Marvel movies) and promising that if we Just Hang On things will get good. Shows like BSG, Lost, X-files, and HIMYM have used that ploy for so long… only to disappoint in the finale and retroactively claim that it was the journey, not the destination.
So I was very pleasantly surprised to see SHIELD actually deliver on its promise. Are there still problems? Sure, but many of my original beefs with the show are now obviously part of the setup for this episode which they’d planned all along.
So bravo to Mr and Mrs Whedon for delivering something other than excuses. This kind of novel-like planning is very rare and precious on TV.
Alan, I’ve been reading your HIMYM recaps for a couple years now. I even knew you back in HS when you did forensics; you introduced me to Spinal Tap. So I ended up sticking w/ your recaps longer than the show itself.
SHIELD, like HIMYM, was surfing along on some great past history (in this case, Marvel movies) and promising that if we Just Hang On things will get good. Shows like BSG, Lost, X-files, and HIMYM have used that ploy for so long… only to disappoint in the finale and retroactively claim that it was the journey, not the destination.
So I was very pleasantly surprised to see SHIELD actually deliver on its promise. Are there still problems? Sure, but many of my original beefs with the show are now obviously part of the setup for this episode which they’d planned all along.
So bravo to Mr and Mrs Whedon for delivering something other than excuses. This kind of novel-like planning is very rare and precious on TV.
I wondered if they would do something like what happened with Alias when they found out what was us with SD-6.
am i the only one ho wants Ward to be a good guy, and is being controlled by hydra through some way? maybe just change his personality slightly, some big event to change his view on stuff… and then i also think him and skye would make a good couple… but i guess its just me who thinks this :/
My money is on Ward being controlled by Loki’s scepter, which I believe will turn out to be the Mind infinity gem, and which I suspect will be how, in the MCU, Bucky was Winter Soldierized.
I really hope they don’t pull a 24 and it turns out Ward’s secretly a good guy and/or Hand is still alive! or other random stuff where they rely on random turnabouts because they’ve run out of ideas for what to do with a character/storyline. It got frustrating as 24 went along and I hope that’s not what the plan is for SHIELD (for as long as it lasts, however that is).
I’m still muddled on whether I like the show or not. This was the first time watching it since…Coulson was rescued and Mike turned out to be alive, I think? I was curious if the Clairvoyant would tie into Winter Soldier after they revealed a certain someone “survived” and infiltrated SHIELD…and instead it turns out to be Bill Paxton. I understand that reveal may work better for viewers of the show, but since this takes place in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, I was hoping for something a bit grander.
I guess I get frustrated that this show seems to exist in the bubble it does, even with the events of this week’s ep following Winter Soldier. I’ll see how the next few ep’s go, but I wonder if this show would’ve worked better if they’d held off until after Winter Soldier happened, as a suddenly-alive Coulson is activated to pick up the pieces of SHIELD while functioning as a tie-in to the Netflix series that are supposed to be coming. That way it could like it’s part of something bigger, even if it’s not directly tied into the films much.
If I hadn’t seen the movie this weekend I would have been really pissed at Marvel for spoiling one of their better movies, and one I’ve been looking forward to for months. All to help boost a mediocre TV show? Why not wait at least one more week to air this? Not everyone can make it out to the theater opening weekend. What a bad way to treat your fans.
ITA. I had to wait to watch AoS until this weekend because that’s when I had a chance to see Cap 2. If I’d watch AoS without knowing it would spoil Cap 2, I would have been royally pissed. I wish they’d un-moor AoS from the MCU so this sort of issue doesn’t happen again.
Thought it was the best episode so far. Loved that smile on Bill Paxton’s face in the last shot. Not convinced that Ward is not under some sort of control though. If he’d said “Hail Hydra” I would have believed it.
I have watched all the shield shows and like the show in general. Some episodes are more interesting than others. This last one was very good. I really enjoy when they tie into the larger Marvel universe. I enjoy it when Asgard characters show up as well. Thor is one of my favorite Marvel characters. I would have been more pleased if the real clairvoyant had been Loki, and that he was just messing with shield and using Hyrda because he is bitter. In that case Hydra and Shield are his toys to play with. That would seem most appropriate. Anyway, it is about the only show I watch on TV now. I enjoy the characters and this was a great episode.
The best episode yet, in my opinion. Followed the movie down to a tee. I literally lost it at every single plot twist. Ward working for Hydra really caught me off guard. Do I think its permanent? I did at first — until the 10 second clip of him staring off into thin air, which immediately let me know he was a triple agent. I wouldn’t be surprised if Agent Hand survived the shot and pretended to be dead, only to resurface later in the series.
I’m curious to see where things go from here. Since S.H.I.E.L.D is now dead and Hydra (Hail Hydra) has taken over, where does that leave Coulson and the others? Also, how is Skye tied to this? Were her parents hydra agents? What’s to become of Melinda and Coulson’s relationship now? Finally, what’s going to happen when Coulson finally confronts Nick Fury? All of this is obviously leading up to Age of Ultron. I’m looking forward to enjoying the ride.
Contrary to other’s opinions, I’ve loved every episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D from the get-go. I love the characters, each one. Melinda May is such a bad-ass, it isn’t even funny. I don’t try to nitpick issues with the show. I just enjoy it for what it is. It isn’t the greatest show on earth, but it’s fun to watch and the storylines are extremely intriguing. I plays true to what it is.
I didn’t find that the earlier shows were boring or whatever but the safest bet on ward is that he is a double agent because here is why: When he was alone with Skye he could of killed her but he didn’t also he also did talk to Coulson just minutes before he turned which could be two sure signs that he is just acting evil around John Garrett aka the Clairvoyant so he can gain trust and not be suspected as a spy or double agent.
You don’t like Hand, so she deserves to be gang-raped?? You disgrace the name of Mr. Fantastic, sir.
The Winter Soldier movie, being over in one sitting, could try to get away with HYDRA standing for nothing. Bereft of context, we could read the movie as saying CIA/NSA are the enemy. And if you were a right-winger, you could just read HYDRA as a bunch of bad men, whose villiainy is a fixable bug, not the program.
You can’t do that in a series. Ward being HYDRA because he owes “everything” to Garrett is BS. HYDRA not having any politics means everything they do is more or less random.
By the way, the notion that David Boreanaz somehow suddenly learned to act by playing Angelus is ridiculous. Sepinwall just didn’t like the character at first and misunderstood that as Boreanaz as being wooden.