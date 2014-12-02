Review: ‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ – ‘Ye Who Enter Here’

A review of tonight's “Marvel's Agents of SHIELD” coming up just as soon as I wish I was a hat guy…
As the next-to-last episode before “SHIELD” takes a winter break in favor of “Agent Carter”(*), “Ye Who Enter Here” was among the busiest season 2 episodes to date, with the full regular cast featured (plus semi-regulars Bobbi, Tripp and Mac), along with the return of Raina, Agent 33 (with the “Freaky Fried-May Face” burn from the May vs. May episode), and Patton Oswalt as two different Koenig brothers(**). Pretty much everyone of import was around but Skye's crazy father, and we got a bunch of new info about the mystery city, which seems more blatantly than ever to be Attillan, given Raina definitively identifying the blue-skinned aliens as the Kree.
(*) Hey, turns out ABC marketing occasionally can take a hint, and they ditched the awful “Sometimes, the best man for a job is a WOMAN!” tagline for “Agent Carter” in favor of one ad with no narration at all, and another with the much more acceptable tagline, “When a mission matters, send in a one-woman army.”
(**) And for now, they do appear to be brothers, given their anger over Ward's murder of Erik. They could still turn out to be Life Model Decoys or some other bit of Marvel technobabble, but Oswalt makes them seem very human.
Yet even with all the characters and bits of business to deal with, the episode never felt overcrowded or rushed, and was able to focus on the character element that's made season 2 such a huge improvement over season 1.
If Bobbi isn't actually a cast regular by spring, it'll only be because Adrianne Palicki doesn't want the gig, because Bobbi's become more and more central to things as the season has gone along. Here, we got extended Bobbi scenes with Simmons and with Coulson, as she talked with the former about her estrangement from Fitz and the latter about how he differs from SHIELD's previous director, and both scenes added depth and shading to what happened later in the hour. Even her brief conversation with Mac about the perils of getting back together with Hunter had a purpose, in reminding us that these two are old friends – just as we got a few brief nods to Mac and Fitz's new friendship – so that his possession by the Kree technology and ensuing possible death(***) hit much harder than if he was just the big handsome guy who stood in the background and fixed things.
(***) We don't see a body, which by comic book show logic means there's a very good chance Mac is still alive, especially since he seemed super-strong and damage resistant in his possessed state. If this is it for him, though, I'll miss the light touch Henry Simmons brought to a character who could have been a throwaway, but I also recognize that there's not a lot of deadweight in the cast the way there seemed to be a year ago. Mac and Tripp are probably the two most tangential SHIELD agents (and, yes, they're the only black men on the show), but both have provided value through their bonds with other characters and through the gentle humor each brings. Last fall, I'd have happily jettisoned the whole ensemble save maybe Coulson and May, but now if/when characters die, it's going to sting more.
Skye's interrogation of Raina, meanwhile, could have just been a massive exposition dump, but worked because Skye's interest in her past – and disgust with the father Raina knows better than Skye herself does – has become an interesting part of her character, and not just another puzzle to be solved. Obviously, there's more to come with the Diviner, the hidden city, and what powers Skye and/or Raina might develop, but there's also a clear character arc behind this, with Ward's obsession with Skye – and his apparent attempt to play triple agent to save her – providing another interesting wrinkle.
The hour wasn't perfect – the stunt doubling for Agent 33 in her battle with Skye was weirdly more obvious than in the May vs. May fight, and the closing scene with 33 and Whitehall somehow fizzled, even as he was ordering the destruction of the Bus and all aboard it – but on the whole was another solid, engaging installment, and a good set-up for whatever's coming next week.
What did everybody else think? Were you happy to see the very large Mac finally put into combat, even under that circumstance? Did the Koenig brothers amuse you? Do you figure Palicki and Clark Gregg enjoyed their brief location shoot? And any predictions on how many characters will be in jeopardy – and in what manner – at the end of the mid-season finale?
Well the suspense over whether the bus gets shot down was immediately ended when they showed next week’s preview.
Yeah, but seriously, you can’t expect them to wipe out half the cast. And heck, the bus is a cast member by this point.
What I really wish had happened was that one of the Koenigs had simply shot Ward on the spot. “He killed my brother.” I know it would screw up whatever plans they have for Ward, but man, it would have been worth it.
Guess I should remember not to read comments if Alan hasn’t reiterated his “no-spoilers or talk of previews in the comments” rule because I hadn’t seen the preview and your comment revealed what will happen. :(
My fault, not yours.
Don’t forget to mention that they likely identified Skye as Daisy Johnson, Quake, from the comics with the music during her dream. The lyrics that go with that melody start, “Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer do. I’m half crazy, all for my love of you . . .”
I noticed that too! That would make her father Mr. Hyde, which is perfect, given that he’s been called “The Doctor” up until now …
For real? Wow… Now I need to watch this episode again asap
They basically executed May’s character in this one. Not only does she let two SHEILD assets (one an agent) get captured, but she endangers the entire mission by not taking the initiative and putting a bullet in Ward’s brain. If Hydra wanted the plane downed, they could have and would have done it and she knows it. So, they’re going to suddenly spare them after they get what they want? Yeah, right. If it were any other character on this show, maybe, but May?
That’s just Idiot Plotting #101. Yeah, we in the audience know that Ward is basically Gollum and will probably end up saving everything in the end, but there’s no Gandalf there to remind May of that. Not to mention the Oswalts.
I just really hope that the next episode is good enough to take away this horrid taste in my mouth. Because this one reminded me way too much of the first half of the first season.
OTOH, I agree the Peggy Carter preview was encouraging. The additions of Howard Stark and his aide were nice, but I will still miss The Howling Commandos if they don’t manage to slip in there somewhere.
RWG (just watched the first Cap film a couple days ago and loved it just as much as when it was first released)
Yeah, I was cool on this ep too. Totally agree on May’s out of character decision on the bus. I’ll be super bummed if Mac is dead, he’s my favorite new character. But I’ll be very pleased if he ends up with some residual powers. Dude just looks like a superhero. Thought the heart to heart with Bobbi and Simmons was also pretty painfully bad. Oh well, still a great season on the whole. And Patton Oswalt is always a welcome addition when he pops up. Hopefully it’ll step back up for the midseason finale.
Agree as well. This episode seemed to repeat many of the mistakes of the first season. A short list of things that bugged me – Mac going down in the pit – why not just blow it up? or perhaps take things a little more cautiously? 2) Attilan in…pueto rico? They must have gotten some sort of money from the tourist agency, since otherwise it didn’t make a lick of sense. All that wandering aorund, taking in the sights. No sense of urgency. 3) Bobbi’s poor contact Diego didn’t get any lines. I need to go talk to Diego. Diego said this. Diego said that. Man, what a waste of time. Just pay one more actor to simply say those things. 4) May trusting Hydra and Ward? Right. 5) Agent 33 sure gets her ass handed to her. Twice now? At some point they either need to kill or capture her. 6) What was the deal with Mac and Bobbi secret side thing? 7) Just tell us already. He’s Mr. Hyde. the city is Attlian. Anyone who cares about the big reveal knows enough about comics to have figured it out, thoses that don;t know don;t care. So stop dragging it out and just say it. It took them, what, a season and a half to say the blue alien was a Kree? Sheesh.
Overall I have enjoyed the season, but they are falling back into bad habits with the last two episodes.
Agree, this episode felt a bit… loose than the previous ones.
In the comic, the original (ancient) Attilan was indeed around that area that has now become San Juan. As for why they don’t name of the city yet, it’s not logical for the name Attilan to just show up out of nowhere (unless Black Bolt or members of his royal family appeared to declare one). So far, Skye’s father is the only one who possibly knows the city’s name. None of Coulson’s or even Whitehall’s team knows about it.
I think Skye’s true name will be revealed in the midseason finale.
I think the Koenings are LMDs that don’t know they are LMDs.
Also no mention of the Mockingbird/Mac conspiracy comment? I’m interested to see where that leads, maybe to a secret invasion type story?
I was very intrigued by the mac/mockingbird conspiracy comment, and thought it added some tension/intrigue to the bobbi/coulson scenes…
also, i have a hunch that the “you’re a big brother, but not my big brother” may not have been a complete throwaway line…
I agree about the LMDs. The Koenigs are artificial. They’re not really “defined” as robots here like they are in the comics, so I suspect it’s more of a cloning/artificial human program. The 13 brothers line was the truth, not a joke.
I kind of hope they just keep it as a running gag without explanation, with new Koenigs popping up from time to time. Anything for more Patton Oswalt.
That and Morse’s questioning of Coulson’s decision not to destroy the temple.
Why is it okay to talk about comic book stuff in these comments? Attillan? I don’t read comics, I watch television. I like the rules you have here for The Walking Dead.
I have had a similar reaction to the recaps of Arrow and The Flash. I am not sure why it is okay to talk about how Person X becomes Superhero Y in the comics (with the caveat that obviously with some of them there is foreshadowing that is actually taking place in the show) and yet it’s not okay for The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones. I’m not sure what the difference is. I agree with the no spoiler rule and believe it should be put to wider use. I would rather not have even a more concrete idea of where things might be headed and if there are rules in place for the analysis to be of the television show only, it should be across the board. Just my two cents.
Otherwise, keep up the great work, Alan. (Long time lurker and extremely infrequent commenter. I’m 32 and grew up in a Star Ledger household so I have been able to follow your outstanding work for a long time.)
Thank you for saying this. All these spoilers are just rude. There are other boards for comic book guys to post their predictions on, but this shouldn’t be one of them.
On a surface level the difference might be that Alan (I think it’s Alan…might be Dan F) has not read GoT, he’s only seen the show. But Alan seems to have a fairly deep knowledge of the comic book worlds and might assume that everyone else who is going to the trouble of reading the recaps of said shows also has that deep knowledge.
For me I’ve just accepted that if I want to read comments on Arrow (my new current obsession as I’m catching up on Netflix), I’m going to learn ALOT of comic book “spoilers.” It hasn’t really detracted from my enjoyment of the show and in some cases has enhanced it. I think the writers themselves often assume that the audience has this kind of background knowledge.
“Spoiler” knowledge based on years and years of source material seems to be a very gray area on all of the reputable TV sites. These debates happened around Harry Potter and The Hobbit as well.
While Alan has not read GoT/ASoIaF, if I recall from the podcast I believe he did read The Walking Dead up to a certain (relatively early) point. Yet I’m pretty sure The Walking Dead posts have had a no spoiler rule since its inception.
I don’t know, it’s not as though the spoilers are ruining the show for me at this point, and I agree that there are some spoilers that might be classified more as an Easter egg rather than a substantive spoiler that can add some nice shading to a show. However, I would prefer not to be spoiled as I do think it would enrich the experience of, say, watching The Flash and seeing a “very non-dead Ronnie Raymond” for the first time (whose non-death was spoiled in the comments for Episode 2 this season, which was before the episode that even introduced him in a flashback). (That comments section incidentally leads off with “Looks like Wells is Zoom. A Flash from the future that becomes his main protagonist [sic].” Woof.)
Per The Walking Dead posting rules:
“No talking about anything that’s happened in the comic that hasn’t happened in the TV show yet. (Or anything that’s been revealed, like character backstory and motivation.) As with “Game of Thrones,” ***the goal is to treat “The Walking Dead” TV show as exactly that, and not as an excuse for endless comparisons with the comics. *** If you want to talk about the comics, feel free to start up a discussion thread on our message boards.”
My emphasis within the asterisks. As noted previously, I agree with the policy. I guess I’m just looking for some uniformity.
I don’t think Mac is dead. I’d say he would make a great Black Bolt, but it would be a shame to not have that voice available. Gorgon maybe.
His abilities seemed to be leading towards Gorgon more than Black Bolt, but we’ll see.
I don’t know if they cast it yet but Henry Simmons is Luke Cage – the fight scene and how he moved was like my favorite comic character came to life – So many people talk about Terry Crews as Luke Cage but I think Simmons beats him hands down and I would not have though that until I saw this episode.
I just caught up on this season with a mini-marathon on my DVR this week. I have been thinking the same thing, especially after this episode. Simmons just screams superhero, more so than Tripp. heck, I wish he would be James Rhodes, even. Simmons would make an excellent luke cage!
I don’t buy this “Skye can fight now” BS for one second. May has been training her for, what, a couple of months now? And she can go up against agents with years of training and not instantly have her hat handed to her? Please.
Additionally, I found it a little bit jarring that the Koenig brothers were all jokey and lighthearted until the plot required them to remember their dead brother, and then they were suddenly serious and vengeful as soon as Ward showed up. Please don’t take this the wrong way?—?I’m a huge Patton Oswalt fan and I love the levity he can bring, but the tonal shift wasn’t handled very well. There needed to be one scene of them being sad and sullen and talking about their grief at some point early in the episode or in a previous episode to acknowledge that they were going through something before seeing them jocular. Then I can buy the lightness as a coping mechanism. But the way it was presented, it plays as if the show forgot that they were supposed to be grieving until Ward shows up.
[“Yet even with all the characters and bits of business to deal with, the episode never felt overcrowded or rushed, and was able to focus on the character element that’s made season 2 such a huge improvement over season 1.”]
After reading the above comment, I don’t see how I can take any of your reviews seriously.