Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Asterion’

“It's hard to tell where you stop and I begin.” -Ginny
Last week, I wondered if starting the story of season 2 so soon after the events of season 1 was a mistake, given how much ground the show had to cover in Masters and Johnson's career and how little of consequence happened in the immediate aftermath of him being fired. I wonder if an episode like “Asterion” – which over the course of an hour pushes the narrative ahead by three years – was planned from the beginning, which made the season's first half a really long prologue to the next phase of the series, or if Michelle Ashford realized at some point that there wasn't enough material in the late '50s and abruptly shut down various subplots in order to set up this big time jump. (Assuming I have an opportunity to interview her at the end of the season – which will take place on September 28, at the end of the busiest week of the TV year – that'll be one of the first topics discussed.)
Either way, the leap forward is welcome. I wish the season's first episodes had been condensed a little (maybe giving us “Fight” and 2 or 3 episodes surrounding it, mainly to give us as much of Dr. DePaul as possible before her death), but I like the position we're in now – and I loved “Asterion,” which managed to tell an effective character story in the midst of all the exposition and changing fashions and shops in the office building. We get to see Betty return to the fold and develop genuine business skills, we get to see Langham enjoy the bachelor life until he doesn't, and other characters drift in and out of the world, but the episode manages to keep the focus on Bill Masters – and on the very frosty state of his relationships with the three most important women in his life – even in the midst of all the chaos around him.
Racing through three years in an hour is probably the best way to deal with what's going on between Bill and his partner, Bill and his wife, and Bill and his mother. Michael Sheen could easily spend episode after episode playing Masters as cruel, remote and hypocritically vindictive towards these women whose sins against him are largely imaginary, and it would have been believable, but it might have gotten unpleasant had it dragged on for very long. Instead, we get a very strong sense of how removed he feels from all of them – how he and Virginia are focusing on the work and barely tolerating each other's company beyond that, how Libby suffers his emotional absence and demands the payment of another child as a result, and how Essie learns to stay away for years on end in the hopes he will finally forgive her for sins of inaction – before we can convincingly move on to the next, more dynamic phase of these relationships.
As we moved further in time away from the unfortunate business with Coral and her brother, I was relieved to see the Libby I remembered well from season 1. She's still suffering, because she's still married to a man who doesn't love her – and who seems to feel no connection whatsoever to their sons – but she stands up to him when necessary, and she even appears to have gotten wiser about Bill and Virginia's relationship. (Though if she really has figured out the bulk of it, then that's something that probably shouldn't have been dealt with in an episode this busy; at minimum, you ditch the Langham scenes and give us more of Libby slowly figuring it out.)
The Essie material is a study in how well Sheen works in silence, since it almost doesn't matter what his mother is saying (though Ann Dowd is great, as she so often is) – just that it's reminding him of all he suffered when they lived under one roof with his old man, and how much he hates the idea of Libby finding out about it(*). He's furious with both Essie and Libby for going behind his back – despite all that he and Virginia have done in secret over the years – but time, crushing loneliness and the fact that Essie, Libby and Betty have found a discreet way to funnel the money into the clinic's books, so that Bill can pretend he doesn't know about it (just like Elliott at the Park Plaza pretended for so long that Bill was Dr. Holden) finally motivates him to make peace with her.
(*) Though Bill's paranoia about Libby finding out – especially after he told Virginia (whom he genuinely cares about) about his past in “Fight” – suggests that he still has feelings for his wife on a level that is really not on display through the rest of this episode. Or maybe Bill just fears losing his power position in the relationship if she finds out what a victimized little boy he used to be (and still often feels like).
The most compelling material, unsurprisingly, involves Bill and Virginia, and the long cold war between them in the aftermath of Bill finding Shelley Decklin at Virginia's house. He's relentlessly awful to her for a very long time – accusing her of being a bad mother, telling Kenny about Virginia's active participation in the study, toying with her mind and body at once when he starts touching her while delivering the apology he still expects her to give to him – and the episode doesn't flinch from that. But nor does it flinch from the fact that for all that, Ginny connects to him in a way she doesn't to Shelley, Kenny or any other man she dates and then forgets during this period. We talk sometimes about how the show's sympathies are unbalanced between its two main characters, but the very fact of Virginia's ongoing feelings for Bill prevents her from appearing too saintly. That she would cast aside Ethan and these other suitors for a bad situation with this controlling trainwreck of a man is not shown to raise Bill closer to Virginia's emotional level, but to lower her closer to his. She wants this man – for him as much as for the notoriety and sense of accomplishment she hopes the study will give her – and she forgives every nasty thing he does, just as she barely remembers the nice guys she dates in the interim. On many a series where the heroine dates a reforming villain (your Veronica Mars/Logan Echolls, or your Buffy/Spike), the heroine's interest is meant to conceal her romantic partner's abundant flaws from the audience – here, it's meant to remind you of her own flaws.
I'm glad that with all the changes the episode brings, we've managed to hang onto that hotel as a location, since it's featured so many of this season's best material, “Asterion” included. Bill announcing his intention to reacquaint himself with Virginia's body – and the way Sheen and Lizzy Caplan played the moment – was dynamite.
And that's the thing: there have been some narrative bumps this season (and even within this episode), no question, but the core of Virginia and Bill, Caplan and Sheen is so powerful that it carries the show over many of those bumps.
We're now entering a period with many more bumps for the Masters and Johnson partnership, and for the country around them (even if “Mad Men” has recently covered some of the latter), but the ground also seems smoother for the kinds of stories “Masters of Sex” tells at its best. I look forward to seeing what's coming next.
Some other thoughts:
* Because the plot descriptions on Showtime's press screener site are much too detailed, I knew before I began watching that the episode would cover three years' time. After the “five months later” chyron at the start, I assumed we would get more of those as we went along, but the transitions were done more organically than that, with Lester's film slates, changes in clothing and hair styles, and the expansion of the Masters family all doing an effective job of conveying the passage of time. Excellent work by director Michael Dinner, and by Ashford and David Flebotte on the script.
* Lester returns from Hollywood, a failure and without Jane, but at least he gets to enjoy fellow seeing Jane-lover Langham humiliated when his girlfriend turns up in a bachelor party stag film. And for those curious about “Windjammer,” the sailing documentary Lester raves about to Ginny, here's the trailer.
* I often enjoy Langham as comic relief, but he seems to have primarily survived this long into season 2 simply because Teddy Sears was available when a lot of the other supporting actors weren't. Trying to squeeze a three-year character arc for him into a single episode – or, rather, having him go through an entire character arc in the space of that one night with the stag film and the visit to his ex – didn't work nearly as well as doing the same for Bill, Virginia, Libby and Essie, even if that last scene with his ex was strong. (And her line about how some things can't be undone also spoke to what Bill and Virginia have been going through.)
* Conversely, because Elliott the bellboy-turned-night-manager is such a minor character, the episode doesn't need to do all that much to give him a satisfying evolution, as he turns out to be less gullible about Dr. Holden's true identity than Bill assumed all those years earlier.
* I'm assuming the show isn't quite done with the racial turmoil of the era, given that we see TV news footage of the violence in Little Rock, and that one of the many organizations that briefly take up residence in the office building is the local chapter of CORE.
* Barbara returns, and I'm hoping Betsy Brandt gets more to do in this go-around than she did during Bill's brief stint at Memorial. That said, her interview with Ginny played out very much like Margaret Scully being rejected from the study back in season 1 (in the scene that likely won Allison Janney her Emmy).
* I'm conditioned by decades of film and television to assume that whenever anyone leaves the iron on to answer the phone, an item of clothing will be ruined as a result. But the scene where Libby pauses her ironing to take a call from Essie ends abruptly before that happens. Trope averted!
* I doubt this was actually coordinated between “The Leftovers” and “Masters” (especially since “Masters” was in production more recently), but it feels as if Ann Dowd's appearances on both were arranged so she could vanish from one show just in time to appear on the other, and then vice versa.
What did everybody else think?
After a two-week departure, MOS returned to a high quality program tonite… the focus returned to the dynamic between Bill & Virginia — where it belongs. Dr. Langham will always be a hoot, and I’m anxious to see where we are headed with Bill’s former Office Manager… there appears to be a compelling story there. Bottom line? I’m glad to see the writers are back on track.
I was always interested to see how Michelle Ashford would use some of the subject case studies in my Masters of Sex biography, especially from the early years of the Masters and Johnson study. In the initial development of the show, there was talk that MoS would follow some of the same format as “House” in exploring individual case studies. In a way, that always seemed intriguing to me, just because there are so many different aspects to human sexuality. But in writing my own book, I realized that the narrative arc of Masters and Johnson’s longterm personal and professional relationship was always more interesting than any collection of case studies. So I used case histories in the text sparingly and only on-the-record as they moved the overall narrative forward. (In fact, I killed a whole chapter devoted to case studies because it felt too fragmented.) And I think Michelle Ashford and her team came to the same decision. There’s plenty of case studies to weave into the series. But Michelle never loses sight of the compelling, overriding M&J dynamic. We’re lucky to have such gifted actors Sheen and Caplan embody and express these tensions so dramatically. The real-life story of Masters and Johnson could at times feel deeply frustrating, confounding and often highly contradictory. But it was never predictable or easily explained.
Last week Dr. DePaul’s death brought back memories to me of the final days of my parents’ lives.
This week, a little more light-heartedly and immediate reference occurred in lLibby’s story of her California trip; I had been awakened at 3:20am Sunday morning by the Napa quake (no damage around me–only rolling and shaking).
The time jump was a bit jarring, albeit welcomed. It did feel a bit too Scorcesian using the quick transitions with period music behind it. Watching the episode after last week’s does leave one a bit confused. They’ve strung out plotlines that were tertiary at best, yet flew through some that were rather prominent this season. I am glad to see that Betty figures to be a regular from this point going forward The whole foray into her brief sham marriage with The Pretzel King felt completely unnecessarily if it was just going to be wiped clean.
Since I’ve read the comments from the author of the source material in here, I wonder if he is able to answer two questions. Please don’t hesitate to disregard them if they will be answered in the show. Out of curiosity, does Betty DeMello mirror someone that actually was a part of the M&J study? Secondly, something that Alan didn’t touch upon that I found puzzling about Master’s actions in this episode–the visits to the prostitution. Is that something Masters was known to do? I don’t understand the rationale for him doing that. Last but not least, were M&J fearful of treading in Kinsey territory? Unlike what we’ve seen of M&J thus far, Kinsey and co. were quite interested in the outliers of sexual normalcy.
Betty is a character that is both real and an invention. In real-life, there was indeed a prostitute studied by Masters who advised him that he needed a female partner for his work. (That scene was in the pilot episode and is derived almost word-for-word from the biography). But the show has developed that character beyond the original real-life version because Annabelle Ashford is such a terrific actress and she provides a comedic voice at times to balance the pathos of other characters.
Masters wasn’t known for personally relying on prostitutes and he specifically forbade any sexual relations by staff members with other staffers. (Of course, he was incredibly hypocritical on this point. Bill was not-so-secretly was having an affair with Gini for years.) So this is one of the many contradictions and complexities in the Masters and Johnson world.
I think it’s fun to see how the show’s exec producer Michelle Ashford is interpreting my book and to compare and contrast the two. But bear in mind this series uses the characters, themes and plot twists in my non-fiction book — as well as the overall arc of Masters and Johnson’s lives — to create the best possible drama. That’s why I was so appreciative of the show’s exploration of race in St. Louis and how they used Libby as the vehicle to express the white suburban views of that time. Overall, the show should be judged on its own terms as a work of art. And I honestly think that is what Michelle is producing.
Sorry, I meant to type Annaleigh Ashford. (Annabelle is a horse I once bet on.)
I have to say that the episode was very well acted and written and the time progressions were easily accepted. My objection was the prostitution scenes as I don’t feel that would have been anything that would have occurred so it felt a little out there. I understand where they were going with it in the fact that he was impotent since the whole “rejection” after visiting Virginia’s house but again it just felt awkward. I will say though that the tension between Masters and Johnson that Built and built throughout the entire episode was amazing and I am so glad that they progressed through that time period because it would have been horrid to go through watching Bill treat Virginia like that for longer than this episode. Was that accurate however, that they discontinued their sexual relationship for that period of time, or was that for dramatic purposes? I am only in the middle of the book!
I knew we wouldn’t have seen Jane, but when they said Lester was back, I was hoping she’d be there too, I really miss her. :D
I thought the transitions in the episode were rather nicely directed and edited, good job.
I’ve forgotten……….who’s Jane?
Jane was basically the secretary that replaced Virginia in Season 1. She was a frequent confidant for Virginia and she also participated in the study with Dr. Langham. The inner vagina that Masters shows to his fellow doctors in his presentation at the end of Season 1 belonged to Jane. She left at the beginning of Season 2 with Lester because she delusionally thought that, after starting a job as a PA, Lester would quickly become a director and she would be his leading lady.
Yeah that, but mostly I think she’s mia because the actress got a broadway? gig or some such that prevented her from being in this season.
I really liked her because she was the only person outside of Masters and Johnson who was interested in the sex study because she thought it was important work and genuinely wanted to contribute to it. And as of now, there really hasn’t been a person like that for Masters/Johnson to talk to outside of each other about the study and not have it be because of ulterior motives.
I think Betty believes that it is important work.
Did they get rid of the title sequence? I don’t remember seeing them. Hopefully so – they are the worst title sequence on TV today.
Great episode – I just did like the 16mm filming in the episode’s final scene. Otherwise, top stuff!
The title sequence is horrid. I always fast-forward through it, and had my finger on the button tonight, and was thrilled I didn’t have to use it. It’s just awful and a total tonal disconnect from the show itself.
The title sequence seems to be really polarizing. I personally find it hysterical and have read a few other commenters that really like it as well. I understand why people don’t like it though. It’s definitely tonally at odds with the show. And yeah, it wasn’t on last night’s episode for some reason. But that could have been because they had to fit so much into this episode and needed as much time as possible.
Title sequence is Showtime BS ala Dexter
This episode was ridiculous and offensive. When the doctor said that anal sex is the cause of autistic babies, I had to turn off my television
When was that? I must have missed that. It was an amazing episode. Remember we are dealing with medical speak of the 50’s and 60’s not 2014.
I’ve never been offended by anything on a tv show ever. You should try it too
@Paul Ryan:
Courtney’s right. You will hear a lot of things that could be offensive to our 2014 sensibilities that were the prevailing opinion in 1957 through the 1960s. That was the way of thinking as to the cause of autism, just like in the past before then it was seriously regarded back in say 1900 that masturbation was detrimental to the body, especially when females did it (BTW I do wish Alan would review “The Knick”!!!).
The way homosexuality was regarded as a mental illness and to “cure” it through aversion therapy and electric shock therapy was used is horrific to most people today knowing what we know now; the same with how people with ambiguous sexual organs. The man who would prefer his child to be a tomboy girl rather than a sissy boy and therefore have “a hole instead of a pole” is, as ugly it seems to us, highly accurate to the time period (and I dare say a lot of men and women would have that attitude today).
In that light it is the same for some “puzzling” characterizations of charters that are otherwise liked, like Libby’s treatment of Coral. “Obviously” racist from our POV, Libby didn’t understand how offensive she was being to Coral and her brother, reflecting the attitude of many if not most whites who *didn’t* have hostile attitudes toward blacks and other minorities-and thus why I don’t find it a contradiction at all that Libby would be so open to having her baby born in a black hospital or dancing with a black handyman in her home but treat Carol this way. She had Carol’s and the baby’s best interest at heart but she just didn’t understand how offensive it was to Coral that she would assume she would have lice (and I’m sure it was for artistic reasons we never got a definite resolution to that, that is if it really was Coral or something else was the source. Point being Libby assumed it was Coral). Not all people with unaware racist attitudes are hate filled and hostile, just ignorant.
The same with sexual matters, the show main focus, but if the show has reason to reference the attitudes regarding mental retardation at the time we would be horrified at that (and even my using the term “mental retardation” maybe regarded as dated by some if not offensive. I came of age in the 1970s and 80s).
I’m sure when their are TV shows set in 2014 50 years or so from now (or whatever the medium is by then) people will be shocked and offended by what we regard as normal and okay now and some will turn off the “TV”. :-)
damn. I’m really going to miss that completely fictional story arc where he worked at the black hospital. not
Does it really matter that much that part of the show is fictionalized?
After watching “Master’s of Sex” show “Asterion” last night, I found it confusing that Mrs. Masters suddenly produces a second child when the Dr. is supposedly sterile. Did she see Libby’s ex-lover, the doctor who obviously gave her someone else’s sperm. His? They never made that clear. And now it’s really unclear since Bill Masters isn’t having sex with his wife. Why does Bill continue the charade that the children are his? And didn’t Virginia tell Bill’s wife that he was sterile? Therefore, the wife knows & doesn’t care? Or is she in complete & total denial like most of these characters (about everything). In any case, the show jumped, without even a hint of an explanation as to how Libby suddenly shows up with a second child when Bill is sterile and not having sex with his wife since he’s pinning, limply, for Virginia. Or did he go limp after the second child? It’s really confusing and not fair to the audience. It’s as if the writers decided that this part wasn’t interesting enough so they just leave it out entirely. It also suggests that Libby has more power over Bill than she actually has. He didn’t want another child and he knows they’re not his. Is this guilt? It seems strange that Bill Masters would let his wife have another child since they’re not his and he’s obviously in love with Virginia and has no emotional or physical connection with his wife. The writers need to re-think this episode and give us a hint of an explanation. Otherwise, they’re cheating us and the storyline by glossing this over completely.
JPR, looks like you’ve fallen asleep several times during the series. Libby wants family, Bill does NOT. Earlier Libby took the initiative to get A.I. with help from “Ethan” (twice a former lover of Virginia’s, he is now working in California… he also begged Virginia to follow him to the West Coast, but she declined). There is no “ex-lover” of Libby, she simply chose once again to get A.I., to get pregnant with another child. It is portrayed that she is going her own way to build a family, with or without Bill’s help or blessing — in the faint hope that he will gravitate back towards her & “their” sons. Bill is and has always been sterile; his current impotence came about following Virginia’s alleged “deceit”, when she continued to have boyfriends — after Bill & Virginia became a “couple”, behind the scenes. The advancing story line shown in the 8/24 episode has now put the saga back on track toward the events that took place — we owe the writers a huge “thank you”, for getting the HELL away from the previous two episodes, which were virtual FICTION.
how can you mention Buffy but not mention that that scene on the balcony was identical to Buffy’s Dead Things s6e13.
I am just happy this was at least fitting and in character.
Yeah, I couldn’t help but think of that Buffy/Spike balcony moment.
“just as soon as we pass Stalin’s gift shop”
I was betting on “as soon as I run away with a Spaniard” the moment I heard the line…
I was both convinced and upset in advance that Libby would leave the iron flat on the board, so that was a very welcome “Trope averted!” indeed.
While the time jump was appreciated, I think it makes the staccato repetition of the first half of the season, Bill hiccuping from hospital to hospital, all the more narratively frustrating by contrast. Had those story beats been historically based, fine, although I feel like they could’ve been handled with more aplomb, but knowing that they were invented for the show it was a real head-scratcher.
I liked the episode, but — perhaps because I didn’t have the pre-knowledge that the episode would jump in time a few times — I found some of the time transitions to be startlingly jarring. After they’d done a couple and I realized what they were doing, I started to get used to it, and I agree that the hairstyle and clothing and office changes were effective. But to have so many jumps in one episode after a season and a half of them taking their quiet, gentle time with everything, I was a bit thrown.
Still, I was fascinated by the relationships between Bill and Libby, Bill and Virginia and Bill and his mother. I’m very glad that they all stood up to him, one way or another. Especially Virginia — because Bill was being such a hypocrite, shaming her about her other suitors when (as she wonderfully pointed out) he goes home to someone else too. So her words needed to be said.
I also agree with Alan, that it would have been too much to drag out the three stories over several episodes, showing Bill being insufferable to all of them. If they had, there might have come a point where the viewer would find him too insufferable and sanctimonious to relate to or root for as a lead character. Instead, I think it was smart to cover it all in this one episode.
I assumed the new baby was a girl. Wasn’t the baby dressed in pink when Libby and the two kids came to the office?
I thought Bill’s mom was saying she wanted to tell Libby about Virginia and the affair…. that’s what she figured out he was hiding right before she left last season, no?
It didn’t make sense to me that Bill would react so dramatically about Libby finding out about his abusive childhood. I guess it’s possible.. But I do think the writers could’ve made that whole dialogue a bit clearer. I mean, why would a mom share her son’s abusive past to his wife? Not really her place to share that (and I figured Bill would blow up about that…but he didn’t, he just sat down). Which is what made me think she meant the Virginia stuff, because that sort of is more reasonable for a mom to do.