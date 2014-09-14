Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Below the Belt’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I do pelvic exams with a miner's lamp stuck to my forehead…
“This is the way back! I'm broken, and you're the one – you're the only one – who can fix me.” -Bill
For much of his life, Bill Masters has defined himself by his relationship to his abusive father, who always wanted Bill to be more of a man, and the ways in which Bill tried to forge his own brand of masculinity by not fighting back and not crying. Bill has turned himself into a man he feels proud of, but in the last few years of the show's timeline, his split from Virginia has caused him to lose one of the most fundamental aspects of being a man, whether you're a neanderthal like Francis Masters Sr. or a sex researcher like Bill.
“Below the Belt” is, like much of season 2, uneven but with some fantastic material related to Bill and Virginia. In one of the earliest scenes, we see Bill as vulnerable and candid as he's ever been on the show, as he explains the history and nature of his impotence to Virginia and pleads with her to rescue him from this private hell. As he has a heart-to-heart with Frank near the end of the episode, he's the more familiar Bill Masters: smug and cruel and unwilling to acknowledge that he could ever be wrong about anything. The latter is the man Bill wants to be, even if it's hell on everyone around him, while the former is probably closer to who he actually is.
(The stark contrast between the two faces of Bill also might make this a good Michael Sheen submission episode if he manages to crack next year's Emmy field. He's always great, but this one's noteworthy in how many different sides of the character he gets to show at their extremes.)
And what's most interesting about the episode is the way it suggests that the only way for Bill to reclaim his sexual manhood is to give into the side of himself that he finds so disgustingly weak.
Impotence is a complicated issue that can have both physiological and psychological causes. Bill explains that he suffers from secondary impotence, which means he has the ability to perform at times, but usually on his own. But in the company of the only woman he really cares about, his equipment comes to life, briefly, twice: first when Virginia ties his hands with her scarf and takes full control of their lovemaking session, and later after he tearfully admits all the things he should have said to his brother, rather than provoking Frank into pounding his face into its current condition. In the first instance, he can't maintain arousal once Virginia starts pivoting into more conventional sex, while we don't know what happens in the second, since the episode ends moments after Virginia recognizes that Bill has achieved full arousal. But it doesn't seem a coincidence that Bill is at his most potent when he's otherwise at his most powerless.
Will he make that connection, or accept if should Virginia make it for him? We'll see, but a lot of “Below the Belt” involves the key characters battling with denial: Bill over the fact that Frank was also abused by their father, Virginia over the notion that she's still having an affair with Bill that will hurt Virginia, and even Langham over the idea that he might be able to perform with Flo while she's sexually harassing him(*).
(*) On the whole, though, it's unfortunate that the show is devoting so much time to both Cal-O-Metric and Langham's continuing sexual misadventures. Even if this material (which deals with placebo effects and questions of self-image) is more thematically linked to the study than Libby's racial awakening, it's still clutter in a season that's had too much of it. The show ditched a lot of its extraneous storylines with the jump into 1960, but somehow Flo got to come along for the ride.
There's of course some blurring of the lines between projection and denial. Essie perhaps drinks too much, but Frank also wouldn't be the first AA convert to decide everyone around him is a fellow drunk. (We know, for instance, that while Bill will occasionally drink to excess, his addiction is to Virginia, not the bottle.)
And as Masters and Johnson go further down the road of seeking cures for sexual dysfunction, we're reminded again of the perils of making the study so personal. Virginia's eager at first to try to solve Bill's impotence, but Bett paints her a very dark picture from her days as a prostitute, suggesting that after a while, this particular problem begins to weigh just as much on the partner as the one suffering from it. It's a strong scene, and a reminder that Betty's business skills aren't the only ones of value to the clinic, and also a potential danger sign for the rekindled Masters and Johnson relationship if the breakthrough at the episode's end is as fleeting as the one from their earlier session.
But in the subplot where Lester and Barbara get to know and like each other, we're also told about the dangers of simply giving up. Those two are a matched set of dysfunction, and perhaps they could be happy together simply taking sex out of the equation. But both are aware that giving up on themselves in that area has been a mistake, and I imagine in what we have left of the season, we'll see how each of these screwed-up duos try to conquer their problems in bed, and whether it's even possible for any of them to do it.
Some other thoughts:
* Always pleased to be proven wrong on what seems like a hopelessly stupid plotline, as we never get to the moment where Virginia runs into Dr. Madden out in the real world and he discovers that she's been lying to him. Instead, she just comes out and tells him (off-camera), he accepts it and and once again proves astute enough to cut through all of Virginia's lies and self-deception to point out the real issues she has to address. It was a dumb idea by Virginia, but maybe not by the show.
* That's Adam Arkin as PR man Shep Talley, hired to make sure Masters and Johnson get their due as the pioneers of this kind of research. Arkin tends to direct more than act these days, and in fact was behind the camera for this episode, and will be again for the season finale, which airs in a couple of weeks.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I stopped watching after the fight, not because the quality was bad, just because I did not have the time. My friends have said that the quality has been really down lately, Alan’s review confirms it, is it worth catching up?
There have been some great episodes this season, but this wasn’t one of them.
I was just writing a post along the same lines as yours. I stopped watching after the ep. where Masters lets his baby cry alone. It really chilled me, and I don’t know if it’s worth my while to catch up now. I love watching Virginia, but everyone else is just eh, IMO.
The main content regarding Masters was very well done for characterization. It’s interesting that, without a happy-go-lucky study and a morally ambiguous but tantalizing affair, so many would be put off by more serious or dark themes to the point of stopping.
Feel free to criticize the quality as a whole, but all I can suspect thus far is that you wanted to see a different show than the one presented: a show with intentions to explore topics seriously and not strictly for the sexual satisfaction of its viewers.
ThatSpeaker, to my eyes/ears you sound as uppity as the show’s publicity flacks. As fine as most of the acting is (Sheen, Dowd, etc.), the show’s prurience seems to be its primary reason for being. Both science and the human heart are getting little more than sit-com treatment or melodrama.
It makes perfect sense to me that if the “candy” of easy watching disappears, viewers’ interest may wane. I can’t claim to watch it for the science or social conscience, both of which approach comedy even when they’re painful.
The production values are great; the show is wonderful to look at. Except for Caplan, the acting is very involving. But her precious diction and delivery make me nuts — and not in a happy, sexual way.
@FRStudent
The fact that you single out Caplan as the weak link in the cast made me realize not to take your critique too seriously. Clearly, you have no idea what you’re talking about. She’s consistently been the best thing about the show. And that’s not me talking. That’s multiple critics from multiple sources.
“Arkin tends to direct more than act these days, and in fact he’ll be behind the camera for the season finale ….” Not to mention that he directed this episode.
Yeah, Alan said Arkin directed “Below the Belt”.
I’m bewildered by the Libby being attracted to a black man thing. Back in the day, it was unheard of. I have not read Masters of Sex, but this could not be based on fact. The TV writers made this up for sure. Is this plot line to be politically correct and get a black actor on the show? Less Libby and more Betty. Betty is gold like Leon was gold on Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Oh yeah, I always forget about how white people having a physical attraction to black people was 100% impossible until 1970.
Well, I want to know whether there’s any truth in her volunteering for CORE. One for Thomas Maier – did Libby get involved in any volunteering while all this was going on? Not necessarily for CORE, but anywhere?
Also, I didn’t register that Ginny and Bill had split up – was this a plot point in an earlier episode or do we just learn about it tangentially in this episode?
That was the entire plot of “Asterion.” They didn’t have sex with each other at all for several years.
It wasn’t unheard of, but it was unapproved of and unacknowledged. It happened much more often than it was admitted. Most of the time of course it didn’t go anywhere because of societies disapproval (but there were some brave couples that forged a head and married and it wasn’t easy) not to mention in many states it was against the law and in more places than that you could be taking your life into your hands, especially with the black man, white woman combination (white man, Asian woman seems, to me at least, the most acceptable interracial relationship at the time, from what I have read and the TV shows I have seen of that period that is since I wasn’t even born yet in 1960. All the Japanese and Korean war brides could be a reason, but I’m guessing).
In that way it was like homosexuality, something society loathed but none the less it happened (a big difference of course is that no one tried to “cure” it. Disapproval, outlawing it and in a lot cases extreme violence was enough) I could very well be wrong but I don’t recall Masters & Johnson or Kinsey reporting on the issue, but again I have to check. If they didn’t that could be a measure on how explosive the issue was that even they didn’t bring it up for publication at least, but again I don’t know.
Is Sue’s comment intended to be flame-bait trolling? Because it’s written that way.
I bet Flo is a dirty girl. I would hit it :)
Frstudent: I also am having a very difficult time with Caplan and her delivery, I can barely watch when she is speaking with that very strange affect. I also love the production values and many other actors in the show but cringe every time she starts talking. I am also missing the “chemistry” other people feel they see between Caplan and Sheen.
The acting on this show (Caplan’s affectations notwithstanding) continues to blow me away, and frankly, make my cry a little in every episode.
I agree with you about the wonderful acting. I think Caplan’s delivery might be a deliberate attempt to speak the way many people spoke in the late 50s. Watch an old movie or TV show from that period: diction was much crisper and formal than it is today.
I was surprised more people weren’t enjoying MoS this year. I’ve only been disappointed in one episode and I say that about one episode every year in Mad Men.
I think it’s an excellent show with a great characters and depth, layer upon layer, and story-lines.
At the end of each episode I feel it’s been an hour well spent and it gives me some things to think about. I’m interested in the history of sex and also different types of relationships.
I have no problem with Caplan. I thought she was just being who she is in the role. I don’t know. I wish more shows had this much depth and were as realistic about life. There are plenty of shows that are much darker than this and have less going on in my personal opinion.
I personally love Kaplan and her acting and her diction. She is just terrific.
Especially the last few episodes I have found myself pretty bored watching this show, and frankly, just not “getting it”. I wasn’t particularly enthralled with the exhibition of the sex study participants in S1, but at least the idea of conducting the study and documenting their findings, etc. was interesting. This season they seem pretty bogged down in a whole lot of side stories. I’m certainly no psychologist, but Masters finally gets aroused shortly after having his face pummelled? OK, I guess.
Me too. I think it’s because appx. half the show now takes place in a hotel room, another quarter of it follows side characters with barely any connection to the leads, the study that drove all the major story lines of Season 1 is now just another wacky side plot. What’s the major arc of this season supposed to be? Bill’s impotence, which many viewers didn’t even understand was a thing until this episode because the time jump was so poorly handled.
This season still has some standout episodes. But I’ve had to force myself to get through the last two, and it seems to be devolving into a rom-com with good production values.
I can’t believe no one, particularly Alan, mentioned the nicest looking “rat-infested” projects I’ve ever seen. Oh, the horror!