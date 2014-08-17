Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Blackbird’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as my pretzels are syndicated…
“Blackbird” takes us to the midpoint of season 2, and it's the first time I've felt any genuine concern about the direction Michelle Ashford and company chose for this season.
I understand why the creative team decided to begin season 2 so close to the events of season 1, even though there's so much of the Masters and Johnson story to tell in the '60s and beyond. Bill and Virginia's relationship is the core of the show even more than the sex study, and to jump a year or more ahead in time after ending season 1 on Bill confessing his feelings to Virginia would have felt like a major missed opportunity to deal with that core.
The problem is, we've landed in a relatively uneventful period for the duo, career-wise, and the show has had to scramble to invent professional conflicts for them to deal with even as they're constantly redefining the nature of their sex life with one another. I have no problem with the series fictionalizing aspects of the story, but they have to be worth the bother. As we got to the end of “Blackbird,” I mainly felt like the first half of the season has been shuffling the characters around the chess board, just killing time until the real work can resume.
Bill spends three episodes at Memorial, accomplishes little, gets fired for punching out Doug Greathouse, then spends two episodes at Buell Green, accomplishes little, and gets fired for embarrassing the hospital over his antics with and nasty threats against the local black newspaper. There's some interesting material there involving the history of African Americans and medical studies, and stereotypical white attitudes about black sexuality, and Courtney B. Vance is excellent as Dr. Hendricks slowly realizes what kind of a lunatic he's allowed into his hospital. But unless African American participation in the study is going to remain an ongoing issue, Hendricks becomes, like Greathouse before him, just another speed bump for Bill to hit before realizing he needs to go out on his own.
Similarly, the Betty stuff had some nice moments between Betty and Helen, and Betty and Gene, but has so far largely played out as a subplot tangentially connected at best to the Masters & Johnson story, and a way to give Annaleigh Ashford something to do while getting her out of the marriage plot that was introduced in the first place because she had to leave the show to do “Kinky Boots.” Again, there may be greater payoff if/when her path gets closer to Bill and/or Virginia's again, but as good as all the performers involved have been, none of it feels all that necessary.
Filling time feels like much less of a sin, though, compared to whatever on Earth it is that the writers are doing with Libby. She wasn't my favorite part of the show last year, but that was simply because her circumstance – as the kind stay-at-home wife oblivious to her husband's adulterous ways – made her scenes less inherently compelling than what was happening with Bill and Virginia, or the Scullys, or any of the other characters. Now, though, an effort to flesh her out has instead turned her into an utter trainwreck. It doesn't really matter whether she's acting out due to post-partum depression, due to frustration that fatherhood hasn't magically turned Bill into an entirely new man, due to resentment that so much of what comes with great difficulty to her comes so easily to Coral, or (as is suggested here) due to a repressed attraction to Coral's brother (not boyfriend) Robert. She has become a crazy person, and maybe that makes her a better match with Bill and his own obsessions, but she's consistently awful without any redemptive moments, as if the deck somehow needs to be stacked more in favor of the other woman in Bill's life. And where I rarely love Betty stories on “Mad Men,” that show has at least put a lot of time into explaining exactly who she is and how she become this person, whereas Libby turned from pleasant blank to racist nutbar overnight.
And the thing is, there is some great stuff in this episode. Every scene between Virginia and Lillian is dynamite, as Dr. DePaul slowly gets Virginia to accept that she's ready to stop fighting. That's a relationship that the show put a lot of time into building, and one that entertainingly shed light on two very different approaches a woman might have taken in this field in this era. It's an opposites attract love story every bit as much as the one between Virginia and Bill, and Lizzy Caplan and Julianne Nicholson were both terrific throughout, and especially here at the end. (I particularly liked how DePaul didn't radically change her personality after taking the bun out of her hair and getting drunk on wine, even though Nicholson looks so much less severe with her hair down.)
The scene at the hotel where Bill comforts Virginia about the DePaul situation was also marvelous, and as important to their relationship as it was to Virginia and Lillian's. They are going to this hotel and taking notes so they can pretend their affair is just clinical research, but they sit on that bed together and talk about Virginia's feelings as if they were a real couple – and finally kiss on the lips as a tacit acknowledgment that this is what they've become.
That the show then borrows a page from “Moonlighting” (seriously, go watch this scene) in having Bill come to Virginia's door to discover that Virginia has started a relationship with Shelley Decklin(*), the guy she met at the end of “Fight,” could ultimately feel like a contrivance designed to walk back the breakthrough in the hotel. But Bill and Virginia's relationship, both real and fictionalized, is so dysfunctional and complicated that I can imagine an emotional roller coaster like this happening even within a short span of time.
(*) Played by TV's Barry Watson.
“Masters” has earned a lot of trust with me, and it's entirely possible that this season's second half will reveal the first half's stories to be more than narrative throat clearing. But even after all the powerful scenes between Virginia and Lillian, and between Virginia and Bill, I came out of “Blackbird” wondering whether any of these detours from history have been compelling enough to be worth the time spent on them.
What did everybody else think?
Season 1 of MoS was great.
Season 2 of Mos isn’t just bad, it’s Homeland bad.
Homeland at it’s worst is better than this. I’ve never seen a show go from fascinating to terrible this quickly
Hah! That’s exactly the analogy I was going to make. The writers totally don’t trust the strength of the core material, so instead of inflicting a lot of second-rate melodrama on us. But personally I would love to see a TV show about Masters and Johnson. All this other crap, I couldn’t care less about.
Grrr. Meant to write: “…so instead ARE inflicting a lot of second-rate melodrama on us.”
It’s become a ridiculous, soapy mess. The only part I cared about this week was Lillian, and now she’s gone.
I don’t think this is anywhere near as bad as Homeland S2. That was just silly junk. This is just a case of the writers feeling their way around because they have to create something to watch while nothing is happening with the study.
I have full faith the show will get much better in short order, even though there is still a lot to like about it every week.
Not to sound argumentative, but I’m glad Masters of Sex has tried to deal with some of the racial schisms of St. Louis in the 1950s. It’s been stunningly ironic — a real “life imitates art” moment — that so many of these issues still are going on in St. Louis. Other dramas (no names please!) generally avoid this issue, at best with a few fleeting moments. To deal with race head-on — with all it’s insanities — is quite honest by Masters’s showrunner, Michelle Ashford. And that particularly applies to the Libby character.
In my biography of Masters and Johnson, Libby’s troubled past with her father — who abandoned her family when she was young — suggests some of the “Daddy” difficulties in her emotional life. Libby’s friendship with Gini — her husband’s partner in the sex study — was one of the most surprising things in my research. These real-life findings have been weaved into the drama. But I also admire that the fictionalized character of Libby — the blonde suburban wife in the tony neighborhood played by Caitlin Fitzgerald — gives voice to the kind of easy racism that so many whites may well have expressed in the late 1950s in the St. Louis suburbs. These taboos of 1950s society — the strong repression of sex and race — are embodied in Libby’s seemingly radical Jekyll and Hyde character changes. During Season 1, when in the company of affluent white people at Wash U, Libby was a seemingly bland and placid character who was so smooth and only wanted to fit in. But now in private, we see she holds some harsh, racist stereotypes that she can’t overcome. Race becomes a hammer to bully and cajole Coral and her brother, in a way that Libby wouldn’t dare with white men in her world, especially her husband. It seems to me that there were a lot of folks during that time who may have had this same dichotomy in their character. Racism is an ugly thing, especially when coming from such a seemingly pretty face. It might be jolting, but Libby might be the best character to express the tenor of these racially-changing times in St. Louis.
One quick personal note: During my recent trip to LA, I watched that final scene in Ep. 6 with Bill Masters being filmed on a darkened street. Michael Sheen was very caught up in the intensity of the scene. (As the party-going author on holiday, I asked him about the World Cup final — did he bet on Germany or Argentina? He politely deferred, lol!)
I think you are spot-on. The whole “nice white suburban lady going overboard in terms of race” thing is definitely a societal aspect which I strongly believe *still* exists, but back then I am sure it was even more overt.
it seems overboard, but I’m sure if you talk to older people of color this might resonate to a large degree. They don’t have control over other aspects of their lives, so get too nosy over the help.
RE: your note, interesting that the episode was not filmed that long ago!
I think the Libby angle is sexual frustration, not racism. If I recall correctly, didn’t she jitterbug with a black plumber? TV man? gardener? who was fixing something in the house? She was perfectly at ease and was actually laughing and having fun with him. The ax/ask thing was done by Libby in order to provide an educated environment for her son. I grew up with a black nanny from the fields of Louisiana whose grammar was that of an uneducated field hand, but my brother and I never adopted any of her speaking patterns. Libby had no way of knowing that that would be the case since she was a first time mother of a newborn. The lice incident, as well, was because of her fallacious fear on behalf of the infant.
I didn’t detect any overt hostility toward Coral and Robert(?) until Coral rubbed in Libby’s face the truth that she had no sex life with Bill. I think Coral’s spinning that tale of a positive sex life was the only way Coral could “safely” respond to Libby’s maltreatment of her. She clearly spotted Libby’s Achilles’ heel. Blacks had very few ways in which they could fight back.
My nanny, who was nanny to my two daughters, was of equal stature to my 200 pound alcoholic wife-beating husband, yet she stood there and watched him beat me to a pulp, doing nothing but begging him to stop. When I asked her later why she hadn’t intervened, she said, “I can’t lay hands on a white man.” I totally understood where she was coming from.
May my precious Robie rest in peace for all Eternity. As she lay dying, I told her that when she got to Heaven, no white person could ever determine what she could or could not do. Although she was in a coma, I pray that she heard me. She’s been gone for 30 years now and I still miss her every day of my life. Her contribution to my upbringing and that of my daughters was priceless.
I have to agree with Thomas Maier’s post. I have found season two a powerful look at the intersections of race, class, gender and sexuality as it was experienced in the late 1950s. … creating a narrative about current issues as they were understood and perhaps resisted within the social constrains of another era. At first I was disappointed with season 2’s departure from “the study ” and the important work of Master’s and Johnson. But as the season progressed I came to feel that the show provided an important and powerful narrative about the social context in which their study took place. The early episodes hinted at new ways of thinking, about sexual dysfunction which led a mother to want her daughter to have a hysterectomy and destroy her life and a homophobic father’s destructive response to his son’s being born with ambiguous genitalia.
The n ext few episodes looked , through the character of Libby, at everyday racism in the late 1950s and the narrow possibilitiies faced by lesbians and gay men during that period. Bill and Virginia themselves are not simplistic male/female caricatures, but put people who reveal a nuanced view of gender for men and women during that time. By writing about these issues in the social context of the 50s, the writers add a dimension both to our history and to our understanding of the present. Very moving as drama, and very powerful analytically and as sociology.
Thanks Celene. All I ever asked of Michelle Ashford was that she and her team put together the best drama possible using my book. I still think the most powerful material in the series is from real-life — mainly because Masters and Johnson’s relationship was so fraught with twists and turns. I think there is a lot more to explore with “the study” and also the famous M&J therapies that resulted. But I’m grateful that by delving into race in a way that no other popular TV drama would seemingly dare to do, Michelle’s fictional invention of Buell Green and the racial atmosphere of St. L in the 1950s has added even more dimension to the Masters of Sex story. And indeed, did we ever get a reminder of this sobering fact of American life with the events in Missouri this past week.
Tom- I am old enough to appreciate how revolutionary and important Master’s and Johnson were– they had an impact on my life and many women that I knew. But today, as a sociologist who teaches and writes about the intersections of race, class and gender, I find the writers of the series have an unusually nuanced understanding of current debates in my field– which I find remarkable in a television drama. I am eager to read your book which I just ordered– I resisted doing so initially because I didnt want to compare your narrative with the series, but I’m ready. All my best, Celene
This episode was pretty devastating, loved pretty much all the scenes involving Virginia in this one, and wow Julianne Nicholson will be missed.
The Libby storyline however is really concerning. It’s not just that she’s almost become this obsessed racist but also how drastic the transformation has been. Particularly when you compare it to where her character was at at the end of Season One, seemingly completely at ease with her life and new born baby. I even think I understand what the writers are trying to tell us about where Libby’s state of mind is currently – Alan already alluded to it – with her frustration concerning how fatherhood really hasn’t changed Bill at all. But they really need to do a better job of showing that, you know maybe actually let her express some of her inner conflict.
Finally, regarding the whole jumping from hospital to hospital arc within these first six episodes, I really had no problem with it. If anything, it replicated what was actually going on with the study at this point in history, with Bill struggling to find a home for it and nobody fully willing to accept it. I really enjoyed the various bumps before Bill finally realized that what he wanted to achieve would mean having to set up his own facility, and in the process it also allowed the show to begin exploring some pretty important issues at the time. I do hope however, and I agree with you, that these issues continue to be explored throughout the series run.
But yeah, a good episode and a really strong start to the season.
Maybe I’m wrong, but I’ve been interpreting some of Libby’s behavior as her own sexual repression (ironically, making her more like Bill as they grow more distant all the time). Her racism kicked into high gear once Coral brought up the sexual chemistry between her and Robert (which, of course, ended up being a lie). So, perhaps she’s a bitch, but she’s one who is fighting a lot of urges and frustration (and, probably, post partum depression). I agree with the confusion about the narrative this season–I really don’t know where it’s going–but I’m willing to forgive a lot considering how great the acting has been (and some scenes have been fantastic).
Another parallel which I think helps explain the problems with the Libby storyline at the moment. Bill and Libby both do questionable things in this episode, Bill’s might even be more despicable.. but we get that great scene at the end between him and Courtney B. Vance where he is allowed to explain his complete loss of identity.
With Libby she really doesn’t have a cipher. We see that she clearly needs help but she has no one to express those feelings to. That really does need to be addressed if they want to salvage this storyline, and maybe they will in these final 6 episodes.
After watching last week’s and tonight’s episodes, I sense that “Masters” has taken a totally new path — and may now be turning into a SOAP OPERA. Some individual scenes are still powerful, but the 60 minutes is a MESS. Libby has turned into an out-of-control, obsessive BITCH; Bill is now sinking in his own quagmire; and there is an overriding theme of TOTAL DISCONNECT.
Redeeming qualities? OK, it took the writers 2 hours to give us story advancement that would have taken the daytime drama crews MONTHS to deliver. But to that end, I am leery that if this leans any further toward the above, we may start hearing those staples of daytime dialog, such as … “You seem to be preoccupied” and “What’s ‘that’ supposed to mean?” I still like Sarah Silverman, and had my ga-ga moment when she was getting dressed after servicing Betty … BUTTT, forcing myself to put prurient interests aside, I’m very concerned about the overall product here.
I seem to recollect that by this point in time, the true accounts of M&J’s studies had hit the national news, with all the appropriate controversy. I’d be much more attentive to a story line that follows that, and their continuing determination to produce results, than this total departure from reality. I salute the writers for taking on the race issue, for they are recreating conditions that likely are spot on. But the avenues they’re taking to teach us “how is was in those days” are very tedious to follow. So let’s get Libby a shrink, and get back on track with the challenges for Bill & Virginia, professionally and personally.
Their’s is a unique story … one that I would never find to be less than entertaining.
She’s totally unhappy und needs to be distracted. Surley Libby is kind of jealous and illicitly attracted to Robert.
I completely disagree. I found the episode to be completely heart wrenching and progressive. We finally got to see Masters have to deal with some of his own shortcomings and deal with his emotions. Having watched soap operas when I was younger this is far from a soap opera. First and foremost the acting is far superior to any soap opera out there. Secondly the historical dynamic adds an important aspect to the true story behind Masters and Johnson.
I do have to say that I am sick of Libby and the race card. I am certain they are trying to make her so unlikable so that the audience is more inclined to be alright with Virginia and Bill’s ongoing affair. Hopefully we don’t have to deal with this much longer.
However with all of that I am still drawn to the progression of the study and the relationship between Masters and Johnson and will continue to watch Lizzy Caplan and Michael Sheen portray them with poise and perfection.
I agree, Courtney–all along I’ve been thinking the writers “have” to make Libby irredeemable so the viewers don’t all side with her when Bill inevitably splits with her. Women do not like cheaters in general and in their fictional worlds. It probably hits a bit too close to home for many people to let it fly. Makes it a lot more comfortable if Libby is unlikeable, just as Betty could never be too sympathetic on Mad Men.
I’m done with this show. How disappointing. It was my favorite new show last year but now they are just blatantly making things up. Writers meeting: “Hey I have an idea. Let’s make believe Masters went to work at a black hospital. Then we can deal with a brand new topic thats never been done before… racism!” How boring can you get?
I agree with many of the clear problems concering the show and sadly like most cable dramas they cannot change the story half way through a season. Libby as both a character and actress is just a waste of space and whenever the show chooses to focus on her I feel my attention pulled away from caring for the show. Betty was one of the better parts of the season one and while I have liked her arc this year (mainly due to the performance bein given by Annaleigh Ashford) I feel they have been stretching the conclusion of her marriage even introuducing Helen who is well played by Silverman still feels underwritten. Then there is Bill Masters himself who has become such a joke with being in one hospital for 3 episodes and now another for 2 episodes. I believed with Masters working in the negro hospital might inspire some greatness for the show in approaching the issues of race relations. Also Bill and Virginia sort of together has fallen flat and everytime we cut to those two outside the Fight episode has felt stale and uninnovative. The hightlight of this entire season has been Virginia and Lillian together and their friendship which has built so strong over season 1 and now 2. The fact that Lillian is dearly departed has me upset as Caplan/Nicholson together were brillant and her end was so upsetting as well especially in light of the events of this past week in terms of suicide.
I do not feel this show is in anyway approaching bad Homeland because unlike Homeland this show actually has some realness to it unlike Homeland which post Q&A until the end of season 3 turned into a cartoon show featuring terrorists. I do hope this second half of the season has a lot of payoff to this early episodes and I feel confident that Michelle Ashford and her team of writers can accomplish this and lastly in respect of Lillian DuPaul she will be missed.
I disagree. I was captivated with the emotional strings being pulled this week. As a person who only started watching this show three weeks ago, I have watched the entire first season and now the second in that time and cannot stop watching. I do agree with you that Libby pulls you away. I hope to see more focus on the study and interactions between Masters and Johnson in the near future because that is where the story is at.
I think the Libby storyline is hard to grasp if you havent been black and dealt with a closet racist boss. The Libby storyline is familiar to me.
The best part of the last two episodes is the interaction between Dr. DePaul and Victoria.
I think you mean Virginia. Unless you were watching a different show…
What I want to know is this: Why did Coral lie about being in a sexual relationship with someone who was actually her brother? Explaining that the “boyfriend” Libby was worried about was her brother would seem much easier than pretending that she was sexually addicted to a violent man.
Are the writers implying some kind of incestuous relationship, or perhaps an incestuous fantasy on Coral’s part? Or are we to believe that she is simply an inveterate liar, who lies even when it worsens her situation?
She did it because she was tired of dealing with Libby’s racist bullshit, and knowing what she does about the relationship that Bill and Libby have, and that they have separate beds, she knew just the right button to push to make Libby embarrassed and envious.
Ok, literally just registered just because how pissed off I am at people not understanding what they are trying to do with Libby´s storyline.
If anything THIS is THE episode that really shines a light into as to WHY Libby has been the way she´s been.
And she´s been that way because she´s not getting any; sex(good sex) and/or love from Masters.
It´s clear as day what they are trying to do(they way she looks at Coral´s brother; that moment when he is touching her leg).
She is f-ing lost as Masters is.
Agree, she’s jealous of Cora since she told that story about them in bed. I’m guessing Cora was fed up of her comments, head lice thing, ask/aks corrections etc. Libby and Bill’s sex life has always been shown as awful – TWIN BEDS!! He represents a passionate love that she envies.
Juliann Nicholson has stepped up to be this seasons MVP with the departure of Allison Janney. I love how they have developed the friendship between Lilian and Virginia. Lilian is like a female Masters, prickly, chilly, arrogant, difficult! Seems like Virginia has a type! I loved that we saw how much the friendship meant to Virginia in this episode. don’t think we have we ever seen her as emotional or tender as with Lilian near the end. Interesting parallel between the kisses she gave Bill and Lilian too. Both kisses of love, to two complex doctors who see Virginia’s worth.
The other kissing girls this episode was rather less pure! Betty and Helen’s relationship is also complicated, but by circumstances. Betty is trying to live a comfortable, easy life with Gene (and is it up-PC to comment on how Greg Grunberg has packed on the pounds!!)
Betty’s extreme reaction to Helen kissing Al seemed rather hypocritical and actually rather dumb. Is she so in love with Helen she can’t bear to see her with a man? Yet she asks Helen to do that for her. She isn’t always wise, but Betty really should have seen it as the very best cover for them to still have opportunities to be together. Looks like. That marriage is all but over.
Oh Libby! Just ridiculous storylines for her this year! I’m guessing we are supposed to see some sort of parallel with Bill’s attempt to include the hospital workers in the study and Libby’s curiosity about Cora’s brother.
I agree with Alan in that the series hasn’t seen much in the way of movement of Bill and virginia’s study this season. However, after lots of super-uncomfortable lab scenes last year, I’m not too bothered! I know nothing about the real history of Bill and Virginia’s work but it does appear they have gone nowhere this year. However, I’ve been glad to have Betty back – that actress is great – and Juliann Nicholson will be missed. Lilian and Virginia have been my favourite part of this season so far.
As commenter Karen points out, Libby danced with the African-American Handyman from Season 1×08 “Love and Marriage”. She was a little standoff-ish perhaps, but she never displayed any sort of hatred or fear towards him. Libby did connect over the lost loved one story and perhaps that let her guard go down. I don’t recall disliking Libby in the first season. In fact, unless my memory is failing me, she seemed to avert many of the Bored Suburban Housewife tropes that seem to plague her this season.
Libby-the-Nightstalker story notwithstanding, it was mostly an excellent episode elsewhere. Julianne Nicholson shines once again. She seems to excel in these period dramas, especially as a barrier-breaking woman. Her spin on Mabel Walker Willebrandt as Esther Randolph in Boardwalk Empire is a similar archetype yet easy to distinguish from Lillian Depaul. Sad to see (presumably) another strong actor depart from the series.
So where does that leave us? Will we continue to watch Libby’s folly into maniacal mother on the loose? I hope not.
“…and it’s entirely possible that this season’s second half will reveal the first half’s stories to be more than narrative throat clearing.”
I get your point – but it’s predicated on the assumption that the actual conducting of the research for the study is the one true narrative – while the necessary conditions needed to do so (a permanent, safe environment) are just a means to that end.
If that were true, then the subplots last year which involved rift(s) between Bill and Virginia, or between Bill and Barton – which hampered, hindered, or stopped the research were throat-clearing as well.
Personally – aside from the Libby story-line – I’ve been enjoying the season quite a bit. The quest to find a home for the study has been a nice metaphor for the building of something more akin to a ‘real’ foundation between Bill and Virginia. The way they interact together (and around other people) has drastically shifted.
I would agree the Betty/Gene subplot seems slightly superfluous; it’s been fun but seems designed more to fill the gap left by the Scullys – with the ultimate endgame of sending Betty back to work for Bill and Virginia. And Libby? Well, I can see the merit and intent there – but I just think it was handled poorly compared to the rest of the narrative.
I actually thought Libby’s plot was her using racism (which was still somewhat acceptable back in those times) as the excuse to mask her sexual frustrations and lack of sex/intimacy (much more taboo ideas in the states really, than even racism back in those days for a housewife) in her marriage. She crumbles with shame after realizing Coral’s boyfriend is really her brother, so that implies while racism is definitely there, of course, her biggest issue with Robert isn’t that he’s black but that because of how Coral described her relationship with Robert, how intimate and sexual and fulfilling it was, and how much seeing that every day reminds her of her own lack thereof in her own marriage.
Not to say it justifies what she does in the slightest, but I think the explanation is there and to me was more interesting and fits in the show currently better than say the Betty storyline. As much as I like her as a character, it doesn’t really feel connected to anything nor was it an especially new topic in the show (with the Bridges/Janney storyline) – it’s handled differently, of course, but I’m not sure in a particularly good way (it seems to flutter between being funny and being heartbreaking at random) and less impactful than last season with Janney/Bridges.
Regarding Libby’s attitude towards Coral, I believe you have to go back further than Coral’s reply about her intimate moments with her “boyfriend”. Libby’s attitude started to change only after Coral showed Libby how to swaddle her baby and Bill noted that coral was very good with the baby. The implication, according to Libby, was that Coral was better than her with the baby… This started Libby’s put downs and correction of her grammar etc… Libby needed to put down Coral to bring herself up. She has power over Coral and needed to use it as she has very little control over anything else in her life. And as it so often does this devolves into self-hatred and shame… which is what we saw during her interaction with Robert this week.
I love Season 2 and while I agree that it hasn’t had the consistent highs of season 1 week to week, I also think that occasionally it hits even greater heights — the fight episode comes to mind, and to me the scenes between Lillian and Ginny this week were easily the most moving, poignant and resonant of the episode and season to date, and a great reminder that this show — at its best — is about so much more than sex.
Loved this episode, surprised you didn’t like all of it as I did, Alan. I know there’s a lot of superficially “soap opera” elements, especially the reveal at the end, but it’s all handled fairly realistically and deals with material a soap opera would never touch: homosexuality, racism and race stereotypes, the slow decline of a good friend with a terminal disease.
If you get away from all the plot points, the material was all well-written and sensitive to what those people would actually feel and act, as opposed to the easy “soap opera” options of having Libby end up in Robert’s arms or the usual sitcom/drama route of Bill finding a way to trick the paper into not writing the story, while still looking good doing so.
I know many don’t like the Libby subplot, but I thought it was a beautiful realization of how a sexually repressed housewife would behave, and Fitzgerald is a wonderful, expressive actress. Those claiming Libby’s a “racist nutbar” may not notice she’s been falling for Robert, anybody to replace the remote Bill Masters.
As for the study not advancing, the show is the study as well, showing how people back then responded to their sexual situations, which is frankly much more interesting than the study itself and its by now well-known and accepted conclusions.
The thing I love most about the show is its fearlessness in allowing the main characters to do fairly unpleasant things, such as Bill in the editor’s office this episode or the unspoken ambiguity about the Virginia-Bill relationship: is it an affair, a power trip, part of the study, or some mix of all of the above? How does each of them actually see it or do they try not to think about it?
A powerful episode and all done with little sensationalism, ie no violence and minimal sex. Maybe the best collection of character studies I’ve ever seen on TV, enjoyed it a lot.
I find the current season increasingly difficult to watch insofar asit becomes harder to cut to the net when the refs have swallowed their whistles, and the hacking and holding is unrestrained. (The hockey metaphor was handy rather than precise.)
The showrunners have flipped the very nature of their narrative, and rather than use the social and cultural obstructions of the fifties/sixties as context/comment on Bill & Virginia’s relationship, their personal progress has become a commentary on the painful changes of those times. And of our day…Transphobia and Ferguson, MO, come readily to mind.
I admire how frustrating to watch Masters of Sex has become. I hope Thomas Maier is pleased