Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Catherine’

A review of tonight’s “Masters of Sex” – which Showtime recently renewed for a second season – coming up just as soon as I send you a dozen yellow roses…
“I guess there’s enough sorrow to go around for us all.” -Provost Scully
Early in “Catherine,” Bill meets with a naive, religious young couple who know so little about sex that they’ve taken the phrase “sleeping together” quite literally, and are baffled about why they haven’t gotten pregnant yet. They’re an extreme example of the kind of people Bill is hoping to educate with the study, but certainly one of his goals is to move beyond the idea of sex as an activity designed only for procreation.
And it’s not just a random scene inserted for some laughs and a sign of just how ignorant some people could be back in the day. It’s there near the start of an hour dealing directly and frequently with parenthood, whether the tragic end of Libby’s pregnancy, Bill’s ongoing reluctance to become a father based on memories of his own, Scully taking a shine to Dr. Haas after Haas begins dating his daughter, or Virginia struggling to balance the demands of the children she loves and the job she’s come to love, too. Some people don’t want to have kids, but have spouses who feel otherwise. Some want kids, but don’t want to be defined only by having them. And every day and every decision made complicates your life and theirs.
Libby’s miscarriage is the episode’s major event, and I’m impressed with how Sam Shaw and Michelle Ashford’s script plays once again with our sympathies for Bill. He is devastated by this, for the sake of his wife, for the sake of the unborn daughter he was beginning to warm to the idea of (and whom he can imagine having raised when he looks at Virginia’s daughter Tessa), and Michael Sheen – in the early frontrunner for his Emmy submission episode (assuming this show can crack a bunch of tough categories) – masterfully plays every bit of that heartbreak. But Bill Masters – perhaps because of the brutal upbringing his mother refuses to talk about – is also very much the control freak with the God complex. He has to decide how each stage of this is going to go, though Libby understands this and is even able to get him into the operating room to do the procedure himself, but he has to explain the procedure to her in the most clinical of terms just so he can get the words out. And he pre-emptively shuts down even the thought of trying to get pregnant again, not so much as allowing Libby to have a say in the discussion. Even at the very end, when he finally and completely breaks down in front of Virginia, it has to be on his terms, with her holding his hand but keeping her eyes closed, so she won’t actually see the great Bill Masters being such a wreck.
The loss of the baby is so powerful that Virginia’s story takes something of a back seat to it, but Lizzy Caplan gets to break down in tears as well at the thought of letting down her kids and how Henry feels about her now. Like so many things about Virginia, it’s a conflict that feels very modern, other than the context; women in 2013 (and many men) struggle to balance work and family, but in the ’50s, the expectation was that women like Virginia and Libby would put their children above everything else. We know that Virginia cares about her kids – as Ethan notes to Henry, she’s not that good at pretending – but this work, and the respect Bill gives her, thrills her, too. It’s hard, but it’s encouraging to see Ethan (for now happily involved with someone else) offering to step up and play father figure to Henry in a way his actual father doesn’t much want to.
Just a powerful episode, the strongest so far.
A few other thoughts:
* An otherwise dark hour gets leavened a bit by the subplot about Dr. Langham’s failure to launch once he’s assigned a different sex partner (and even after he’s placed back with Jane), as Teddy Sears’ bellow of “WHY WON’T MY DICK WORK?” is demanding of GIFs, auto-tuned remixes, and whatever else the internet has to offer. And as we move further into the baseball World Series, I enjoyed reimagining Bill and Virginia’s debates about chemistry versus things that can be quantified as the scouts vs. stats argument that’s become a part of baseball discourse at least since the publication of “Moneyball.” (In this metaphor, I suppose Bill is the sabremetrician, and Virginia the crusty old scout who wants someone who looks good in jeans.)
* Allison Janney joins the recurring cast as Scully’s wife, bringing our total of new CBS sitcom actors to three, counting Beau Bridges and Margo Martindale. Happy to have Janney here (and she is fantastic in next week’s episode), but now I’m waiting to see who else will appear from CBS’ lineup. Perhaps a Tony Shalhoub cameo filmed back when the idea was to cross-promote “We Are Men”?
* I like that the supporting characters aren’t being confined to one corner of the show. Jane is mostly there to be part of the study with Langham, but she’s also the person Ethan goes to for romantic advice – here with her wondering with exasperation why it’s scientifically impossible for a man to put himself in a woman’s shoes for one second.
What did everybody else think?
I thought it was great, the show seems to be getting into a groove and closer to cutting edge viewing. Sheen was a revelation, the final scene one of the most disturbing, affecting bits of acting I’ve ever seen.
This episode was fantastic on every level, and is hands down my favorite since the pilot. The scene of him holding his dead child and the final moments both wrecked me. Sheen was incredible. The casting on this show is some of the finest I’ve seen in awhile.
After five episodes, I think the show is in full gear- all sorts of drama, wit, tragedy, and everything in between. Unlike any other show out there, MoS is trying to interpret a book and try to be true to the real-life story which isn’t always easy. With Masters, you have the constant tension between his control freak nature and the recklessness of his ambition. Tonight’s episode reveals more of Masters’s complex personality than we’ve ever seen. We get a better idea of what makes him tick. Going into this project, I worried about who would play Bill Masters, whether his paradoxical nature could be portrayed on screen adequately. When I first met Michael Sheen on the set of the pilot, we talked about Masters, and I felt I’d done a poor job of summarizing things. It was late at night, and the chat was brief. But it didn’t seem to matter. Michael has brought a great intuitive grasp of Masters to his performance, one that has added even more dimension to my portrayal in print. Every author should have Michael Sheen play their lead role.
I haven’t read your book yet (although I’m seriously considering it) – and I’m enjoying the show quite a lot – but I have a question concerning the Bill/Libby baby arc.
From what I’ve gleaned online, Bill Masters already had a son before he ever even met Johnson. While I have nothing against fictionalized accounts bending the facts to serve the greater narrative arcs, I’m wondering about making this fiction about a possible first baby quite such a large aspect of the story.
What are your own impressions of this – and do you think the writers are just using a different tack (perhaps the only logical narrative one) to get to the correct points in Masters’ psychology?
Hi Madmeme, Great question and very perceptive on your part. Overall, Michelle Ashford and her writing team have been remarkably faithful to the tone and spirit of my book, combining wit and a life-affirming humor with moments of great drama. But yes indeed, Bill and Libby Masters had two children through his fertility lab techniques and the details are mentioned at length in my book. Bill’s son Howie was roughly the same age as Gini’s son, and they were friendly as kids. While much of the show is inspired by the book, I’ve always encouraged Michelle and others to think of it as a wellspring of ideas rather than a creative straightjacket. People who want to know the real-life facts should read my book, where everything is on the record and all names are used. But for a variety of reasons, the Showtime drama has sometime varied from the book, usually for dramatic purposes. Certainly the biggest dramatic moment so far was Michael Sheen’s performance in Ep 5 when Libby loses the baby, and that was certainly worth the variance to get a glimpse into the complex make-up of Bill Masters. What I’m most surprised about is not the variations but how much Michelle has actually culled from the book, in scenes both big and small. I think one of the most remarkable achievements of the series is its dramatic interpretation of a non-fiction book, and capturing its essence and fundamental character. Michelle won the Emmy doing that with HBO’s John Adams and I’m delighted that she’s done that here with my book. She’s a remarkable writer and wonderful showrunner who has incorporated ideas not only from myself but Michael Sheen, Sarah Timberman, John Madden and many others to make the best possible show. The emotional range displayed in Episode #5 really is stunning, from the comedic outburst of Teddy Sears to the subtle nuances of Lizzy Caplan in showing Virginia’s feelings as a single working mother. Go back and look at the first seasons of Mad Men and Sopranos after five episodes, and it gives you an idea of how well Michelle & Co. have done in presenting this story.
That was heartbreaking. And i’m happy this happened early in the series because it makes Libby way more interesting. I liked her in the episode and no longer think her having screentime is annoying because we had to know her before this happened.
I hate the mother. That acress really knows how to pick the most unlikable roles. Nothing worse than a villain who thinks they’re such a saint and “oh my, i’m so offended you’re calling poor me out, and what are you even talking about, i’m being so good to you!!!!” ugh
I think you’re misreading the mother character. It seems she’s trying to move forward and become the mother/grandmother she always wanted to be, while simultaneously denying the past. This leads to the scene between her and Bill when he asks, “Why now?” and she responds, “Better now than never” to which he doesn’t seem to agree.
I don’t believe anyone can be so ignorant as to not know about sex as that couple. I just don’t People are instinctual about sex since very early on, they have urges, they talk with friends, they are aware genitals aren’t just for peeing. And christians talk about sex all the time, “sin of the flesh this”, “sin of the flesh that”, a lot of the bible is about it. So when the show wanted to sell me on amarried couple believing all it’s required to make babies is sleep together, there was a big eye roll.
I believe it. I mean really, the show is taking place in the late 1950s. The social mores post-WWII were really conservative, and the 1960s and the sexual revolution where women got to know their bodies and were liberated by the introduction of the Pill hadn’t happened yet. And this is also St. Louis, Missouri. It’s the Midwest — things happen slower there.
And maybe it’s a class thing too. The middle class maybe had different attitudes (or luxuries of attitudes) than poorer people.
But then, watching Call the Midwife, maybe it’s just that a lot of women didn’t know basic stuff….?
I agree, Erika. It’s not a stretch. Look at Peggy Olson on Mad Men, who didn’t even know she was pregnant – two facets of the same problem. ‘You mean, if we have sex, I can have a baby? Who knew?’ OK, I realize that’s oversimplifying, and probably not representing Peggy’s being out of touch with reality, but ignorance is not far below the surface.
Swedish 1950’s movie star Anita Ekberg thought you could become pregnant from just kissing up until she was 19 years old. So yes, some people really were that naive.
You better believe it, my mom (she’s 56 now) told me that my grandma (who lived in a big city before moving to the country) never talked to her daughters about sex or female body functions (as in menstruation).
And just recently I was talking to a coworker (in her 40s) that comes from a rural area and she said that when she got her period for the 1st time she got scared because she didn’t know what was happening to her.
You are watching the series from the perspective of the year 2013, but many things were different in the 50s.
I thought the second half was really powerful. That image of Masters holding the fetus will stay with me for a while.
I will have to watch this again, but I was pretty bored through a lot of this episode. Probably just too tired and more focused on all the action in Boardwalk Empire.
This series is missing something. The magic ingredient…idk.
Thanks for the excellent review, Alan. Reading your thoughts about a show always adds something to the viewing experience for me.
I agree that the show is improving and the characters are becoming deeper and more complex. And I am glad about that.
And many people in the cast are doing wonderful work. Lizzy Caplan is much like Kat Dennings for me — I can watch her in just about anything and be entertained. They are both smart, gorgeous, interesting actors. And thankfully there is stuff for Lizzy to do here (cf. 2 Broke #oy).
That said I am still missing a deeper connection here. For all the obsessive calculations of Matthew Weiner in regards to Mad Men — which sometimes creates a hard cold candy coating to the characters, the visuals, and the storylines — I have an emotional connection to the characters of Mad Men that I am just not getting here.
I mean to say the show is good, but I want more. (as always)
It’s a probably unfair request, as Mad Men is one man’s vision (essentially) and this is an amalgam of many? I don’t have a clear line here, of the work being done by Masters and Johnson. It’s a bit muddy, probably tainted by my modern view of sexuality.
But also, at its heart, William Masters is no Don Draper. And maybe unfair to say, but while doing a lovely job, Michael Sheen is also no Jon Hamm. I should be more invested in these troublesome sleepwalking incidents, shouldn’t I? And while the young Don Draper scenes often miss on Mad Men, there has been enough accumulated information from the adult Don that I am haunted by his past — and Don’s past informs the way I see him as an adult. It is successfully drawn.
The supporting characters — maybe due to Sheen’s generous low-key approach to the role — are getting a lot to do. Which is both unusual (I think) and enjoyable. The cost might be that I am relieved a bit and entertained more by their stories than the glaring neon signs that the baby was DOA…. Very sad but I was grimacing from the start of the episode, waiting for “the car crash” moment.
No one has mentioned so far the parallels of blood on the cloth — one for loss of virginity and one for loss of baby. Maybe it’s too heavy handed to see connections there, but both were shocking images to see on the TV. At least for some folks I’m sure.
They are only 4 episodes in. How can you compare your investment in a show that’s only aired 4 episodes compared to one that’s been on for several seasons. Just silly really.
@Janna, I both agree with you and then totally don’t agree with you at all.
Yes it is unfair to compare Masters of Sex’s 4 episodes with the seasons of Mad Men.
But then on the other hand, I knew pretty much right away that Mad Men was a special show, of quality, the likes of which I had never seen before. So my investment was pretty much immediate. I just knew.
I also think it’s fair to compare the two shows because a lot of the time, while watching Masters of Sex, I have WWMWD (What Would Matthew Weiner Do) constantly running through my mind. About the sets and the costumes which are often so dark and murky I don’t even notice what people are wearing and the environs in which they inhabit. And about the depth and obsession that I am just not feeling from Masters of Sex.
Really, most problematic is that my interest here is in the woman’s perspective on all of this, and Masters of Sex seems to be very skewed towards Michael Sheen’s character and experience. Quite frankly I just don’t really care about him. Sheen is playing the character very coldly, very distanced, and hasn’t really made me want to spend time with him.
I care more / instead about Lizzy Caplan’s character, on her perspective and life. But then again there’s not as much there. And it’s like her life and world are sort of flattened out in comparison to the male characters. I would like more on the sexual mores, the sexual politics, the struggle of women of all colors and classes. That is obviously another show. Or is not within the realm of the storytelling that others are saying is pretty faithful to the book(s)? (I don’t know this…).
I wish for more here. Wish Lizzy Caplan had more to do, had more nuances and grace within the confines of what we are learning about.
And I _am_ glad to be watching and learning. It’s all very fascinating — if not supremely foreign in intent and context. I just want more.
>Sheen is playing the character very coldly, very distanced
Because Masters is a very cold and distant man maybe? He’s not supposed to be likeable. He’s an unlikable person. This is the point.
The reason we keep watching is because we know/hope (although in this case it’s know, because history) that he’ll grow to be likable. We’re watching for the character progression. That’s why he’s so interesting. Not likable. Interesting.
See this is where the argument falls apart for me.
I don’t think anyone would call Don Draper warm and fuzzy. But somehow I care about him and his story. I am invested — was actually fascinated pretty much immediately — from the get go.
I don’t understand all of these projections about the characters — projections that have more to do with an audience desire for closure or judgment or something — versus what is on the screen.
There’s no should. No absolute.
Ideally I would like to be interested, as you say. But I need something to work from and this modulation — and really I blame the writing and direction and vision of the show as a whole — that is failing.
Obviously YMMV and does but I have been trying to wrestle with what my visceral reactions to this show have been. I think that these problems are it.
I fell in love with Lizzy Caplan’s portrayal of Virginia immediately and she has been given plenty to do. She has her own story and conflicts independent of the Masters character. I can see how someone, especially a modern woman can be turned off by Bill Masters, but I give that character a break because he knows that the society he lives in is as screwed up as he is and thinks that the research will change himself and the society. That said I can completely understand how a character who is such a terrible husband control freak etc. can turn you off. I am curious if you had the same problem with Walter White who was just as egotistical and horrible to his wife.
I think the whole lying to his wife and blaming her for the fertility issues really antagonized me. I am still recovering from that — and the slug by Dr. Ethan Haas. Not exactly welcoming.
Maybe there is a post-modern slant to Mad Men that makes Don Draper’s hatefulness on Mad Men watchable and contextually understandable? I don’t know….
It’s a good question. Walter White is such a monstrous outsize character, and the way he is portrayed — and the vision of the show and it’s conceits — sort of makes him an exception, right?
It’s sort of like watching this devil of a person negotiate all of these bad options. Like an ant escaping a magnifying glass on a hot day. Or someone in the depths of Hades.
Is Sheen’s character egotistical at heart? User him as being so repressed and angry and petulant.
Last paragraph should be: “I see him…”
Opinions vary. For me, in six seasons of Mad Men i’ve never felt for Don Draper as much as I have for Masters in 6 episodes of MoS. And Virginia has more of a PoV than any of the females on Mad Men, even Peggy. I wasn’t invested in Mad Men early on like I am here.
The sexual revolution did not mitigate things for me. The early medieval catholic indoctrination was too powerful. Thus, the “research” scenes on MoS have me cringing and often covering my eyes. However, they are funny. That’s progress right? This is a daring project, even in 2013. The acting is superb. My only complaint is the dialogue which uses slang and terminology that was definitely not in use back then. Some consider this nit picking, and it doesn’t detract from a good show for them. However, it spoils it somewhat for me, but the show is so good, I’ll stick with it.
Oh, and are we supposed to conclude that Bill knows Ethan fathered Libby’s baby?
Why would we have to conclude that? Bill Master and his wife Elizabeth *did* actually have children themselves.
I love this show but it’s not at all daring from a sexual activity shown on tv perspective.
If anything it’s daring in that it does not try to make the sex seem scandalous and slacious because it isn’t. It’s able to demonstrate the difference between good sex, sex for money, sex for science and the far more common bad sex. Rarely is there anything I find vaguely sexy. That’s the point.
If they’re going to break new ground I expect it will be in exploring the relationship between Beau Bridges and Alison Janey. If it turned out they had a reasonably satisfying sex life, that would be novel. And really demonstrate how complex sexuality can be. But since it’s based on real people they can only deal with whatever the book says and statistically that couple is likely to be unhappy in the bedroom.
*Salacious*
To Janna: Ethan hinted that he “single handedly” got Libby pregnant when he was prepping her for the cervical cap procedure. That’s where I got that idea.
There is a lot of sex and nudity in this, but it’s mainly straight sex and female nudity, which isn’t all the different from shows like Boardwalk Empire or Game of Thrones. I’m curious in what ways its being daring, because so far I haven’t seen anything I’d consider new, just a lot more than usual of what I would consider typical of a pay-cable drama.
Did I see Michael Apted’s name as the director of this episode? If so, that might explain one of the reasons it was so outstanding. And only a week after PBS aired the latest version of his epic and outstanding documentary “56 Up” on P.O.V.
Such an amazingly powerful episode! Loved it!!
The story of Masters’ and Johnson’s research is worth telling and, for the most part, is being told well: at turns stark, riveting, thought-provoking, frustrating, satisfying. But it’s also fundamentally, unnecessarily sexist, IMHO, despite frequent dialogue and certain scenarios that suggest otherwise.
Masters of Sex is so good—and its inherent sexism (at least so far in the first four episodes) so frustrating—that for the first time ever I have been moved to articulate my opinion of a TV show in writing. You can read it here: [bit.ly]
My beef with MofS is the power dynamic between the two main characters, Masters and Johnson. On the surface they appear to be on equal—if different—footing: each clever, independent, and an expert in their respective area (he: science; she: sex, personal relationships, not being a robot). But Masters holds all the real power (e.g., he can and has fired Johnson for no good reason). Johnson’s supposed “power”? Her sexuality.
Gimme a break.
I want the show to be better. I hope I want it to more accurately reflect the actual relationship between the real-life Masters and Johnson; a relationship that, yes, involved sex, but one in which Johnson’s intellectual abilities were acknowledged and not ignored in favour of her “powerful” sexuality. I am holding out hope this will happen as the show progresses.
But that sexism is what the world was like then (and still is to a less obvious extent) and the point of the show is to describe what the world was like and how the sex study that they are just starting will help change that when it is published 10 years from the time of these very first episodes. I do not find Masters and Johnson’s relationship romantic and the fact that she is sexually liberated comes across as a comment on how screwed up the men are. Virginia was very bitter toward Bill at the end of her life so maybe the show is more accurate of their early relationship than you may think
I don’t really get this criticism. You’re criticizing the show for being realistic and true to the cultural mores of the time period. That doesn’t really seem fair. Mad Men depicts the same issues, in a slightly less conservative decade, and does it in generally the same ways. Is that wrong too?
I think you could criticize MoS for its focus on female nudity vs male nudity, and the exploitative nature of that disparity. But it’s unclear if that’s a bias by the creative team/Showtime or simply the show pandering to the conservative nature of the general public regarding male nudity.
There have been many misconceptions about sex, one – that girls don’t get pregnant the first time they have sex – was prevalent in those times. So being unknowing about sex was maybe not unusual for some depending on their upbringing. Many were (and still are) afraid of sex the very first time.
Even the Provost’s daughter didn’t realize the blood was her own when she had sex for the first time. Also, that was not a miscarriage that Libby had. That was a stillbirth.
I don’t like Masters, but damn, Sheen’s howling at the end of the episode really got to me. If only Masters would show Libby this side of him…
I was rather upset at not being able to find a why won’t my dick work gif on tumblr. WHAT GIVES, tumblr gif makers!! (kind of worries me a little, actually, given the lack of gifs/posts on tumblr from this show in general when I searched its name. Is it because of the name of the show, or seriously no one is watching this show (because you can always find a gif or two from any random show on tumblr at any given time) ?
That was not a miscarriage, it was a still birth. And just so terrible. Really upsetting. Fabulous episode.
Write a comment…I had no idea I had become so attached to these characters in just 5 episodes until the end of this one. Hot tears ran down my face as Masters finally let his grief out. An incredible episode, the best one yet and an encouraging sign that this show could be the next sleeper hit. I’m happy it’s got a second series.
To comment on Alan’s thought of “Ethan (for now happily involved with someone else)” I saw no pleasure on his face when Vivian confessed her love and loyalty to him, only alarm. I think he’s happy to play along for now because it will allow him to spend more time with Virginia as “friends” which will no doubt lead to complications.