Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Giants’

This episode is called “Giants,” but it's largely about the little guys and gals trying to seize control of oppressive situations. When Virginia learns that her active participation in study is now a job requirement for Bill, she takes charge of their latest session at the hotel, forcing him to strip and follow her every command. (It's a nice role reversal of one of the scenes in “Fight.”) Libby similarly demands sex from Bill (and gets it in the most functional, depressing way possible) after telling him how angry she is with him, while Coral's boyfriend expresses his displeasure to Libby about the lice shampoo incident. (And when Libby tries to bully Coral into breaking up with him, Coral instead takes advantage of what she knows about the Masters marriage to rub Libby's face in how much more intimate her relationship is.) Betty's ex-girlfriend Helen barges back into her life, bitter about Betty's sham marriage to Gene. And Dr. Charles Hendricks, Bill's new boss at Buell Green, tries to manipulate Bill and Virginia into helping him integrate the hospital, even as he's secretly undercutting their sex study by trashing all of Virginia's fliers.
Of course, in many cases these role reversals are unsuccessful, or temporary at best – and in many cases a matter of one oppressed person turning against another.
The episode's highlight comes pretty early with that Bill and Virginia hotel scene. It's so loaded with tension – both emotional and sexual – that it made me wish we were in for a spiritual sequel to “Fight.” In general, those characters are so well drawn by all involved that it can be tempting to wish the show would scrap all the side characters and just give us wall-to-wall Bill and Virginia. But the rest of the ensemble provides dramatic, emotional and social context to the work they're doing, and to the horribly dysfunctional relationship they have. And, frankly, I wouldn't want to have to do without someone like Betty, without seeing the ebbs and flows of Virginia's awkward friendship with Lillian DePaul, whom she continues to take to the doctor even after they've stopped working together. (And their earlier argument about Virginia's path versus Lillian's was pretty crackling in its own right.)
Still, this is a pretty sprawling episode, particularly in the Betty/Helen/Gene corner of things. Right now, that triangle feels thematically connected to everything else in the way it deals with pressures to conform socially and sexually(*) – it's essentially season 2's equivalent of the Scully family drama – but because Betty doesn't have an ongoing professional link to Bill (at least at the moment), it plays out as more tangential, despite how great Annaleigh Ashford is in the role, and how good Greg Grunberg has been since they've allowed Gene to be more than just a clueless mark. This is not a straight rehash of what the Scullys went through – Betty doesn't hate who she is, but has simply decided it's easier to pretend to be someone else (and she has much more experience and skill at it than poor Barton did) – and the introduction of Sarah Silverman as Helen complicates things further, but I do wonder if/when this story will again intersect with what's happening with the study.
(*) In Betty's argument to Helen for how miserable their lives would have been had they stayed together, she interestingly notes that they'd have been just as uncomfortable in the lesbian community as they would posing as spinster friends in the straight world. I asked a few lesbian friends – plus blogger Dorothy Snarker – for their take on the bit about not being served by a butch at a bar. The consensus was that while femme/femme couples weren't unheard of back in the day, they were rare, and Betty and Helen could have been looked down on either for breaking the usual pattern or because other lesbians assumed (correctly, in Betty's case) that they were trying to pass as straight.
Bill's new position at Buell Green is a fictional one, but it unsurprisingly creates a lot of tension and professional difficulty for Bill and Virginia in short order, as the staffers resent all the perks being given to the new white doctor, while Bill's patients respond very poorly to his new location. One thing the show has done a very good job of is giving Bill attitudes that seem enlightened without coming across as anachronistic. He's not socially progressive, but simply a stickler for science. In “Fight,” he doesn't want the baby to be a boy because he has a deep understanding of gender identity issues, but because the biology says this is a male child; here, he surprises Virginia with his insistence on including black people in the main study because he points out the only biological difference between blacks and whites involves skin pigmentation. Bill sometimes winds up a crusader, but usually not because it's his primary motivator.
We'll have to see whether Hendricks is tearing down the fliers because he disapproves of the study, or because he thinks a hamstrung Bill Masters will be more useful to his own agenda. But as professional adversaries go, he already seems more complex and formidable than Doug Greathouse. (And I'm always happy to watch – and listen to – Courtney B. Vance.)
The hotel scene was definitely a (the?) highlight of the episode, although I was somewhat surprised (and disappointed?) that she dropped her guard at the end.
A separate question:
The episode blurb on my OSG and on Showtime’s web episode guide says that “Coral’s brother confronts Libby.”
Since Coral’s conversation with Libby is integral to the “make-up sex” scene between Libby and Bill, I don’t think it was late change in the script.
So was there anything that I’m forgetting from an earlier episode that makes clear that Libby *mistakenly* thought he was Coral’s boyfriend, and that Coral just went along (and presumably fabricated the sexual aspects) to get a shot in at Libby? Or is it more likely just an error in the blurb?
Good catch @Russell: I saw that, too, and was waiting for Coal to correct Libby when she first started going off about having a “rough” boyfriend. And, now I’m not sure which one is right. I assume the blurb got it wrong since the episode did nothing to help us know who the guy (did he have a name?) is to Coral. I did, though, love how Coral responded to Libby’s (almost insistent) suggestion that she break up with the guy.
I’m almost sure that in the dialog the actor identifies himself as Coral’s brother.
I’m so glad MoS is delving headlong into race in America during the 1950s, not as B&W stereotypes but as real people in real life. The subject of race was only part of the backdrop in my bio of Masters and Johnson, which noted for instance that Maternity Hospital had an all-black ward on the second floor and that only a few blacks were part of the sex study population. But as we see, showrunner Michelle Ashford is making the case of how a scripted drama can chew over the facts of a non-fiction story and explore them even more dramatically. The fictional creation of the Buell Green hospital — based on an exemplary African-American hospital at the time in StL — is a masterstroke by Michelle. She sent me a note recently giving me a head-up as the biographer that the show was going to veer into this fictional area, but I think it was a wonderful device for exploring all sort of racial tensions at that time.
It is so exciting to read your comments on this show as they unfold in real time. I am really interested in where the writers will take this plot, not only the Black hospital but also Coral, her boyfriend (or is it her brother?) and Libby & Bill’s reactions to having a Black woman in their home. The portrayal of Libby, in particular, is fascinating in showing the depth of her vulnerabilities & what she feels she has to do to protect herself.
I’m fascinated to see how the character of Libby will develop in the show. In real life, as I describe in my Masters of Sex book, Libby was often friendly with Virginia, like the Olivia deHavilland character to Virginia’s Scarlett O’Hara. They were friends, and I have no doubt that Libby eventually knew of Bill’s relationship with Virginia. The two women came to an accommodation until something very dramatic happened in 1969-70, as described in great detail in my book.
In the show, Michelle Ashford is using the Libby character to give voice to issues like race in the 1950s, and also to make sure that this Libby character has more depth right now. I think Michelle Ashford’s exploration of race is extremely important, and will ultimately distinguish Masters of Sex from other scripted American dramas that are often too white, and not as diverse as reality. (no names, but you know who they are.)
With the character of Libby, I hope to see some other things from the book come into play. Libby had a cousin who moved right next door to the Masters in LaDue and became a great confidant for Libby. She was one of the people who witnessed Bill’s apparent infidelity and forced Libby to face this reality. Libby was also active in the local Christian church in a way that Bill didn’t like — he preferred to take their kids bowling on Easter. Also, I think Libby’s haunted relationship with her father — who abandoned her family to move South and left Libby at bay as a young girl — really helped to define her relationship with Bill and her view of men. I hope “Daddy” comes to visit Libby someday and we see all of that explored too.
This info about reali-life Libby is all in the book, and I’ll be fascinated to see how Michelle uses it. The fun for me is to see how the book is used as a resource to compose the drama that is even more wide-ranging.
This episode was kind of all over the place, and a little soap-opera-‘ish, yet in the end it was extremely satisfying. I like the development of Gene as a more central supporting character — for we now know he’s far more than “the pretzel king”… also, what a great casting of Sarah Silverman as someone from Betty’s checkered past. Sarah more than holds her own — and it’s gratifying to see that she’s NOT JUST that over-the-top, raunchy stand-up comedian, who the masses find so polarizing.
It was great to see the backlash in answer to Libby’s grandstanding and cruelty of the past two episodes. I enjoyed getting Bill’s take on the matter, after he got onboard late, and finally found out what had taken place in his home. It will be interesting to see how the
dynamic of a “white doctor in a black hospital” plays out. Bottom line, in the hands of Michael Sheen & Lizzy Caplan, this remains a formidable drama.
Just two more takes: the very next time someone refers to this series as a “black comedy”, I may go
Boxer Bill Masters on them. And lastly, what do you guys figure the over-under is on Dr. DePaul’s departure from this Earth? I lock in at three more episodes, tops.
Why are they turning Libby into Betty Draper? There’s got to be more than one way to write a frustrated housewife.
I agree.
I think they’re making Libby so unbearable to further keep Virginia on her pedestal. The character doesn’t resemble the one from last season at all.
And the clumsy PTSD after pregnancy explanation by Libby was too on the nose and cop out.
This isn’t the character that waltzed with the black handyman last season. This isn’t the character who adored her newborn baby and stole away some time with him before calling Bill to the hospital.
It’s like they decided in the writers’ room before the season that in order to keep the halo over Virginia’s head, they had to put devil horns on Libby’s.
I grew up in the 60’s, hearing about the Masters and Johnson study. I also went to Washington university in the 70’s, so I watched the first season with great interest, mainly for the historical perspective, local color, and really enjoyed the characters, the insights, etc. I couldn’t wait for the second season to start. So, last night, I watched the first five episodes of season 2. Unfortunately, season 2 is nothing like season 1. The series has now evolved into a collage of social/racial/sexual(heterosexual and homosexual) conflicts, whether real or imagined, designed to lecture to the viewers. I watch movies and TV series for enjoyment, and I no longer get enjoyment from this series.
Amen to that, Rick! I’m one decade behind you. Neither do I like being preached to. There was so much positive in that period that is being completely ignored. It seems that the message this season is how evil America is and apparently always has been.
I am from St. Louis, was born at St. Louis Maternity, and spent one semester at WU in the 70’s But I come here only to nitpick that the restaurant was pronounced KEE-molls and the suburb was Ladue, lower case. (I had older friends who made good money participating in the studies, always envied them. ) This is not of the caliber of the other comments – – I’m just homesick!
“Masters of Sex” drinking game: anytime Virginia or Bill says “The Work”, take a drink.
Last season did a good job of making me sympathize with Libby. That is all gone now. Libby last week: (hysterical) “You need a job!” Libby this week “Isnt it awful that Bill took a job?” She needs to go to a deserted island, take Tom and Christine from The Leftovers with her, and never come back
The whole Betty subplot was worth it just for her rendition of You’re the Top. Terrific!
Clearly, there will be some viewers who won’t like the neighborhood for the 2nd season of MOS, and like Bill Masters’ patients, will cancel their appointments.
I, however, absolutely love this new season and am impressed by the writers’ enthusiasm in exploring these new themes. After all, Masters & Johnson’s work was a push into a new world as well, or an unveiling of the world people lived in but failed to examine and address.
Absolutely marvelous.
Why won’t Libby just fire Coral?
Better question–why doesn’t Coral just quit Libby?
I think Libby doesn’t want to do that because she was someone she can talk to during the day. The lice thing-and to a lesser extent her correcting Coral’s speech-is what is causing friction. Before she over-shared her private life with Coral, much to Coral’s discomfort. Libby is lonely.
Now as to why Coral doesn’t quit is because, IMHO, she is afraid of getting a bad reference.
But its moot now since I think Libby throwing her newspaper towards the back of Coral’s and her brother’s car is a sign that Coral is fired and Coral at the nudging of her boyfriend, has quit. Could be wrong but I’ll be surprised if I see Coral at the Masters’s household next episode.
“In general, those characters are so well drawn by all involved that it can be tempting to wish the show would scrap all the side characters and just give us wall-to-wall Bill and Virginia”
Couldn’t disagree more. Bill and Virginia are so unlikeable and their scenes so fraught with unpleasantness I can’t wait for the relief of the rest of the stories.
My friends the lesbian experts consensus thing was pretty awkwardly phrased.
Every time Libby says Coral I hear Andrew Licoln saying Carl.
That’s what I always think, too.