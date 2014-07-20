Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Kyrie Eleison’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I look like I should be sitting on Edgar Bergen's knee…
“And then he said, 'I'll tell you what you're not, Rose. You're not your worst part.'” -Rose
Because Bill's new employer is reluctant to reunite the Masters and Johnson team, “Kyrie Eleison” largely deals with the two of them trying to make their way without each other, at least until they can have their regular Dr. and Mrs. Holden assignation.
There's a lot of set-up at the new hospital, including the introduction of Bill's new secretary Barbara – played by Betsy Brandt, a treat whenever she's in a more comic mode like this – and the amount of pressure he's under from Doug, and from the wealthy donors. Virginia, meanwhile, tries to care for Dr. DePaul as her cancer worsens, and explores what seems like a promising opportunity to apply what she learned from the sex study in a new context.
As it turns out, though, their respective colleagues' interest in sex, and the study, isn't remotely as pure and high-minded as our two heroes', which leads to an intercut sequence where Doug eagerly listens to details of the study while Virginia's new doctor friend gets much too excited pondering new uses for the Ulysses camera. For a show that's done such a good job finding humor in the world of sex without ever snickering about it (other than in the opening credits), it's a bit much to cut from Dr. Ditmer's over-excitement to Doug smoking a cigarette. But the episode as a whole is a nice reminder of the importance of the study, and the pitfalls of trying to do it in such a repressed time period.
We get a lot more of Betty in this one, as she begins going through her fake fertility appointments with Bill, before she takes an interest in Bill's hypersexual patient Rose. On the one hand, it's fairly cruel the way that Betty is raising her husband's hope when there's no possibility of her getting pregnant. On the other, she's doing it in part to enable Bill's work, and though she doesn't trust Bill's people skills, we see in his treatment of Rose that he does have both insight and empathy for people struggling with being told that they're not “normal” in some way. Rose in some ways is like Barton Scully, convinced that there is something fundamentally wrong with her that can possibly be fixed by surgery (in this case, the radical option of a hysterectomy), but Bill gets through to her, and finds a temporary fix for the physical consequences of her behavior by giving her an IUD.
It's interesting how Bill is often so much better with his patients than he is with the people he cares about in his personal life. Here, he helps a young woman in trouble, but he's still adrift, still running off to Alton for his role-playing with Virginia, who's lost herself as her current boss gets sicker and her former boss isn't allowed to work with her.
It's a vulnerable spot for both of them to be in, and one that nicely sets us up for next week's very unusual, excellent episode, which I'm very much looking forward to discussing with you on the 27th.
Some other thoughts:
* With Bill's mother now off in the 21st century, chain-smoking and trying to ruin everyone else's fun, Libby hires a nanny in Coral, played by Keke Palmer. It's interesting to see the ebbs and flows in her relationship with Libby just in these early days, with her at one point venting to Coral about the problems in her marriage, and then later smugly trying to correct her pronunciation of “ask” in a fit of pique after Cora; proves better at calming the baby. Libby's in a tough spot, given the way Bill treats her (and what he's doing behind her back), and she's really very much alone.
* Langham's wife has moved to Alton, IL, which happens to be the location of Bill and Virginia's regular assignations as Dr. and Mrs. Holden. Chekhov's Suburb?
* I never would have noticed the resemblance without the joke, but with minimal makeup and her hair pulled back, Julianne Nicholson really does look a bit like Charlie McCarthy.
* Vivian Scully explains that her parents are now off in Europe, which allows the shows to park those characters elsewhere until Bridges and Janney are available again.
What did everybody else think?
I’m hoping they use Betsy Brandt’s comic talents a little more strategically in the future. I didn’t get a distinct impression of the character from the little they gave her to do in this episode. I’m not expecting Barb to be as memorable as Marie, but her current lack of personality seems like a waste.
Oh, I’ve a feeling we’ll see much more of her, especially with her hinted “role” in Dr. Greathouse’s life…
Seeing Libby go from confiding in someone who’s still a relative stranger in Cora(l?) to going all passive-aggressivey and embarrassing her in the same ep was two different kinds of sad.
That scene with the other doctor that had gone to Virginia for help/info on Ulysses may have been played for comedy but as soon as he kept asking about the sexual uses for Ulysses and vaginas, it because SUPER uncomfortable (I didn’t even need to know he climaxed during that sequence…that was just icing on the creepy cake).
I am sad that Beau Bridges and Allison Janney won’t be on the show for a bit now, but that was expected due to their other shows. I’m guessing the same for Rose McIver too, though she has even less reason to be around the show if her parents and/or Ethan aren’t there.
Politically correct or not, Libby’s correcting Coral’s mispronunciation of “ask” marked what is still – more than half a century later – one of the primary reasons that black Americans are not able to enter the mainstream of US society. The popularity and acceptance of black Americans, starting at the top with Barak Obama, begins with the ability to speak correctly and to clearly articulate ideas. How many successful blacks does one hear saying “ax” and using other ghetto English? BTW, this is not a “racial” slur. Improper English also automatically classifies Anglos as “white trash”. EDUCATION is the great equalizer, not political parties and TV pundits.
Karen Baird, “ax” is the normal pronunciation of the word in African American Vernacular English, the dialect that Coral obviously speaks. Correcting it makes as much sense as demanding that we all pronounce the word “iron” as “eye-ron.” AAVE is not the prestige dialect for sociological reasons, but prestige has nothing to do with “correctness.” Furthermore, it is a racist, baseless myth that dialects like AAVE (or other low-prestige dialects–funny that you never hear this charge leveled against, say, BBC English) cannot “clearly articulate ideas.” If you don’t understand the rules of the dialect, you may not understand some utterance, but that’s a fact about your lack of comprehension, not about the articulateness of the utterance itself.
Thank you so much for responding in this fashion. I would like to add that it is thoroughly incredible to me that there are so many people in this country who still don’t understand that it isn’t as easy as saying “Education is the equalizer”. Think this logic through: How do we acquire an education? By living in areas that offer schools which are funded. Are all schools funded equally? How can an inherently unequal system be the great equalizer? Each person, regardless of background (economic status), deserves the right to be seen in the context of their own lives rather than judged and expected to live in the context of someone else’ life.
I thought Betty really made the start of last year worth the watch and her being used much more thankfully has not backfired and I’d they continue using her in this way I will be quite happy. Virginia and DuPaul continue to work for me as the relationship is true and more like the oppcouple. Alan from what you have said about next week I liked the ending. Still Libby is such a problematic character and I feel her lounging at home was a poor attempt of Betty Draper and just did not work for me.
Part of me cannot help but think that while she’s still working for Dr. DePaul, this would be a good time for virginia to go to night school and start finishing that sociology degree of hers. She’s still at the hospital, which means she’s still techinically a university employee, which also means she might be able to get a tuition discount. it’d be tough, sure, but she’d have had better credibility as a researcher and research partner for Bill if she’d at least have had a master’s in sociology, or was working toward that.
The other thing that occurred to me was that Virginia should have perked up when she found out about the birth control pills, found out who was manufacturing them (Johnson & Johnson, among others), and told Bill to approach their charitable foundations for money for the study. You’d think birth control pill manufacturers would at least be disposed tohearing his research proposal, especially the part about learning to treat casess of sexual dysfunction.
Meanwhile, the moment we heard that Langham’s family had moved to Alton, that was like a red flag signaling that Langham is going to spot them there. Seriously? could you be more obvious??
Yeah I wasn’t entirely sure why Rose couldn’t have gotten birth control pills on her own – or at least tried -if she was indeed 18. Though it was nice to see Bill actually being good at his job and giving her some really excellent advice.
I always feel so bad for Libby, even if she is taking her anger out at the wrong person. Bill’s a terrible husband and father, lol
It was a bit too much, but it was still pretty funny to see that doctor get all turned on by VIrginia’s professional explanation of her apparatus.
Nice surprise to see Brandt pop up in here!
I don’t believe the pill was available yet. Its still the 50’s.
Pill introduced in 1960, which is one of the reasons the “Mad Men” pilot is set then, and not 1959: Weiner wanted to show Peggy getting the pill on her first day in the office.