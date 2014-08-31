Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘Mirror, Mirror’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as I try a special tonic straight from India…
“You think it's enough to fix the outside. That's the easy part.” -Frank
Last week's episode squeezed the passage of three years into a single hour. “Mirror, Mirror” takes place over only a week or so, yet in some ways feels like it's taking just as big a leap forward – if not always gracefully.
Over the course of the episode, Virginia not only convinces Bill to start examining sexual dysfunction, but to find ways to treat it. And when Barbara proves beyond Virginia's ability to treat – and when Bill points out that her dream of becoming a trained psychologist will take her years to fulfill – Ginny comes up with the unorthodox (and guaranteed to blow up in her face) plan to impersonate Barbara while meeting with a local shrink so she can pass on his advice to Barbara as her own.
This is, as Bill notes to Lester, an enormous shift in the priorities of the sex study, and one that needed more than this one episode – plus a couple of brief scenes involving Barbara late in last week's otherwise very busy installment – to properly set up and then implement. “Asterion” for the most part moved nimbly through the big transitions the characters and the study underwent in those years, but the shifts here feel abrupt, and also fall victim to the show's occasional tendency to hit all of its key themes and parallels with a sledgehammer out of fear the audience won't get them otherwise.
So we were hit over the head with the notion of emotional trauma leading to sexual dysfunction, including the show once again editing two different conversations (Ginny with Barbara, Bill with Lester) to seem like one(*). We got two different startling discoveries about brothers, first with Barbara realizing she used to experiment sexually with hers, then with the closing revelation that Frank is Bill's long-estranged brother(**).
(*) The device hasn't suited the show very well, but at least this time it wasn't as sniggering as the similar sequence in episode 2 involving Bill with a horny Doug Greathouse and Virginia demonstrating Ulysses to the perverted doctor.
(**) For a while, it seemed like the episode was setting up Bill and Frank to be ex-lovers, but that doesn't fit a whole host of things about both the real and fictionalized stories of William Masters. On the other hand, the show has made abundantly clear that the thing about which he is most secretive is his upbringing, and going to such lengths to keep Virginia, Betty, et al from meeting Frank and his wife fits that pattern.
As individual pieces, many of these ideas show promise. (Well, maybe not Virginia impersonating Barbara, which is a plan doomed to embarrass all involved in it.) But almost all of them needed more time to be properly developed – and, in some cases, needed to be presented separately from the other pieces. It makes me think again about the allocation of time in the early part of this season, and again wonder whether we would have been better off if the 1958 action had been condensed into only 3 or 4 episodes, rather than 6. With the return of Robert, we're starting to get some payoff to some of the weaker plots of the season's first half, but I'd much rather a lot of that time had gone to letting the events of “Mirror, Mirror” play out over multiple episodes so they wouldn't feel so rushed and clumsy.
Some other thoughts:
* Robert's return to Libby's life – now as a member of CORE, whose offices remain in the building lobby – doesn't retroactively make the earlier Libby/Coral stories function better. But the notion of Libby seeking some kind of fulfillment – definitely emotional, and possibly more than that – outside of her marriage and her very tertiary role in the study feels very true to what we know about Libby so far, and not just like material created to give her something to do.
* Also, the Veiled Prophet Ball is a very real thing, and the Prophet's costume does, indeed, resemble Ku Klux Klan robes as much as it does priestly garb.
* Also, if “Asterion” hinted that Libby had figured out about the true nature of Ginny and Bill's relationship, there are no signs of that here. She and Virginia banter about how they're each married to Bill in a way, but if there's any awkwardness beneath the jokes, it comes entirely from the woman who is not Mrs. Masters. Libby's discovery is one of those life events so big that the show almost certainly has to let it happen on camera, doesn't it?
* Speaking of stories designed to give characters things to do, here's Dr. Langham as the new Cal-O-Metric spokesman! I never would have anticipated Flo being such a major character this season, but it's at least interesting to see Langham feeling so contrite (for now, anyway) about his playboy ways. And though the “Don” nickname the other doctors gave him is in reference to Don Juan, it couldn't help remind me of those times in season 1 where he so strongly resembled Don Draper.
* Annaleigh Ashford's time in season 1 was so brief, and Virginia's working relationship with Bill at that time so tentative, that we didn't get an awful lot of Betty/Virginia interaction. Clearly, it's a dynamic the show has to give us more of, because it's fun to see these two women who understand the emotional side of sex so much more than Bill – and are so much more at ease about frankly discussing their own sexual histories – and because, unsurprisingly, Ashford and Lizzy Caplan have excellent chemistry together. More, please.
* When Bill insists he's too drunk to perform during his latest hotel session with a frustrated Virginia, my mind immediately flashed to the female “Friends” telling Joey that it's time to just “be there for her.” Maybe she would have pressed the point if Elliot hadn't shown up with some business for Dr. Holden to attend to.
* Bunch of familiar guest star faces in this one beyond Christian Borle as Frank, including Peri Gilpin from “Frasier” as Chief Duncan's wife Florence, John Billingsley (most recently seen as the shady banker on “The Bridge”) as Dr. Madden and Marin Ireland (star of WE's “The Divide,” but familiar to Showtime audiences for playing Aileen on “Homeland”) as Frank's wife Pauline.
* Also, the turn in Barbara's storyline at least explains why they wanted to get someone as good as Betsy Brandt to play that character, since she didn't have an awful lot to do during Bill's brief stint at Memorial.
What did everybody else think?
I think that Bill will try to pay off his brother to make him go away and then Bill’s brother will hang himself.
Between that and the ‘Fight’ episode, I’m thinking… is this “Masters of Mad Men”?
It seem like what Virginia is doing is quite unethical. I am guessing this is a fiction concocted by the writers. it also seem unethical that she let Lillian die with out calling an ambulance. I am guessing they did’t have 911 back then.
She was going to but she had given up and accepted she was going to die anyway
It is interesting that you consider it unethical to actually follow someone’s direct request not to be saved from death, even if it comes at her own hands. What Virginia did for Lillian was the most compassionate and kind thing she could possibly have done. And, they certainly had 91 back then as Virginia dialed the number and then thought better of it considering what Lillian had expressly asked of her.
She was acting as a friend with Lillian, knowing she was going to die and die in pain and misery if her disease was allowed to progress down its inevitable path.
And no 911 would come into being until 1968 with the first ceremonial call being in Haleyville, Alabama. New York City being one of the first major cities to get it. But she did try to call the local police department but of course decided to let Lillian go.
Yes being a stand in for one of her patients in going to a psychiatrist and relaying her problems is unethical but while embarrassing potentially is the only way for her to help.
Right now I don’t see how the secret could come out if Virginia’s psychiatrist follows patient-doctor confidentiality. He would have to be like “Mad Men”‘s Betty Draper’s rat fink psychiatrist reporting to Don what she said for him to report anything Virginia said “out of school”. I don’t think Virginia will say anything even to Bill, *especially* not to Bill and I think it’s a given that Barbara won’t say anything either given the nature of the problem, so I don’t see the beans being spilled anytime soon.
Since she was not a doctor than maybe it wasn’t unethical to not call the police. Back then they really didn’t have a lot of ways to keep people alive like they do today. And maybe I misread, but Allan seems to think that Virginia using Barbara’s story will come out. I am guessing that this was something made up by the writers. I would think there would be some serious consequences if that ever came out to light. It certainly would be in this internet age
Alan,
Digging a bit deeper into that link the Veiled Prophet Ball reveals the queen in 1999 was one “Elizabeth Claire Kemper”, or Elle as she goes by in Hollywood.
What did Ginny call Barbara’s affliction when they were discussing it over lunch?
Vaginismus. [en.m.wikipedia.org]
Well, I sure didn’t think for a second that Bill and Robert were gay lovers…
I understand the purity of the creators of MoS not watching Mad Men, but we all have. It’s probably a good idea to have someone well-versed in shows like that around to pull the plug when things get this borrowed.
That said, I enjoyed this episode in general. The photography seemed to outdo itself, and the dialogue read to me as particularly correct for the period. One of my least favorite things about this show is when the language is clearly from the present, but this episode sounded perfect to me.
I understand that they set up the whole Cora-and-her-brother thing to start Libby’s journey in a really primitive place, and show how far she’s about to go, but no, it doesn’t make it work any better. I feel like the Libby of this episode was a lot more like S1 Libby, which is welcome, at any rate.
Beyond the “Don” thing, the brother thing, the domination thing, and the fake name hiding the past thing, I keep hallucinating Dr Masters scrawling absentmindedly on Libby’s papers (what was it on Mad Men, a phone list?). This must have been mentioned before, but suburban blonde wives couldn’t ALL have had such similar husbands (who enjoyed spending time with smart brunettes). Maybe it just applies to blond wives named Elizabeth.
But I did enjoy the journey. I didn’t feel like it was too bumpy a ride. I like the idea of Virginia learning a lot about psychology by seeing a psychologist.
And like the last ep, I thought this one continued the pleasant return to the humor. I remember nearly thinking this show was a comedy once, and it’s nice to have those moments.
There’s two things particularly worth noting in this episode. One is from my bio of Masters and Johnson, but the other is an invention from the show’s writers.
Mostly significantly, this episode will be the one that first drops the hints about the origins of the sexual therapy that was so crucial to Masters and Johnson’s work. While the first famous book by M&J in 1966 dealt with their clinical observations from their sex study, their second book in 1970 introduced their findings about therapies that helped patients with various sexual dysfunctions such as vaginismus, impotence and other problems in the bedroom. This therapy detailed in the 1970 book was largely the brainchild of Virginia Johnson (as much as the first medical-oriented book was really Bill’s) and formed the basis for the modern sex clinics used by hospitals and therapists in later years. In a way, the second book had even more impact than the first and landed M&J on the cover of Time magazine.
In this episode, we’re just seeing subtle little hints about how their therapy began and why. But undoubtedly this will be a major part of future episodes. While the clinical observation cases sometimes feel distant and shocking to watch, the case studies surrounding the development of M&J’s therapy were more psychologically based and should inspire case studies for the show that delve into the personal histories of some patients, as we see tonight with Barbara. There’s a lot of discussion about this in my bio, for those who don’t mind spoilers.
Secondly, I think it’s been fascinating to see how the show writers are using Libby — perhaps the ‘whitest’ person on Masters of Sex — to give voice to both the ugliness and awkwardness of race. Libby’s glib comments about race surely reflect the suburban environment where she lives. In this episode, we see a man nearly killed lying in the streets of St. Louis due to an alleged racial incident. Like America itself during this time, she sees what is happening and, after a period of denial, is compelled to face things. Rather than a bland or “innocent” character, she’s become a vehicle for exploring America’s transition on the subject of race, a topic that still seems to haunt today.
I myself never found it a contradiction between season one Libby where she danced with the black handyman and season two accusing Coral of having lice and being so adamant about it. She is obviously not a hater, nor does she hold most of the ugly opinions some racist have of blacks, but I think the controversy with Coral just showed what I think was underlying insensitivity and misunderstanding of some whites who have no hostile feelings toward blacks but simply don’t understand how it could look. Its possible that she was assuming the poor would be more susceptible to lice than the middle class, but the color thing got in the way and it confused her. It is just like she saying her husband’s office being in a bad neighborhood. If it is in a predominantly black neighborhood I don’t think she means because it is a black neighborhood that means it’s a bad one automatically. As a point she seemed to have no problem going to Coral’s neighborhood to confront her “boyfriend”. She had Coral’s best interest at heart but was very clumsy expressing it and maybe from an African American’s POV through their experience looks like something uglier.
So her apparently conflicting behaviors toward blacks in season one and two isn’t conflicting, but part of a whole IMHO a nuanced look at race relations between people of good will, even in people we like, rather than a stark two dimensional view of what a racist is like the guy who started the fight in the waiting room of the black hospital.
Libby is the character confronted this season with the two most vexing problems — sex and race — and slowly must face the truth.
Living an ideal life in the burbs, she’s the blonde archetype for a doctor’s “trophy” wife, comfortable in her existence, and has difficulty facing the truth in her marriage — particularly the increasingly obvious fact that her husband is having an affair with his co-worker. It’s painful to acknowledge and easier to ignore because that co-worker (Virginia) is probably her best friend, the person she can be most truthful with. So she averts her eyes from this truth.
Secondly, of course, the Libby character — someone who looks like Donna Reed from the old TV show — is the ideal vehicle for examining race. She has witnessed a racially-motivated crime (Mmm… sound familiar today??) and slowly comes to a realization with the truth. Bill encourages her again to avert her eyes from this reality but she decided to “do the right thing”. Instead of the dreamy idealizations of race — as we saw with the black handyman in Season 1, or the callous haughty treatment of another woman who is black in the case of Coral in S2 — we see Libby transforming before our eyes as she confronts what she witnessed with this hate crime. Has there ever been a TV show exploring such a transformation of a white character like this on the issue of race? Don’t think so. I’m fascinated by those who are uncomfortable with what’s happening to the Libby character. But I think it really reflects white America’s transformation on race during this time. Not until something jarring and violent happened — like the Birmingham riot of 1963 — did America wake up and turns its eyes to the reality it now sees. In that sense, Libby is a great character for us to make that journey of discovery. Who on the surface seems more tranquil and innocent than Libby — the way America would like to see ourselves? Masters of Sex isn’t just flicking at the subject of race, but very accurately mining the subtext of St. Louis society at that time and doing so with the most unlikely character. How Libby deals with sex and race is a good reflection (“Mirror,Mirror”) of America in 1960, both in its idealized perception of itself and in its stark realities.
Yeah I don’t really get Alan’s criticism that Virginia/Bill starting to focus on treatment rather than just observations was too big a shift for one episode… They hinted at it last episode with the man who orgasmed in under 5 seconds and the beginning of Betsy Brandt’s new arc as well, and now they are just beginning to explore that particular area.
I don’t really understand why we would need an extra episode or two to get the show to that point? It’s pretty clear that this is just the set-up for a longer arc going forward, which as Mr Maier pointed out above, goes all the way to 1970 with the publishing of their second book.
Anyway, I liked but didn’t love this episode.. It did feel more like a transition episode more than anything which is fine after last weeks fantastic episode.. Still a lot of great moments and looking forward to the final stretch now.
I will say this though.. Can someone explain why Austin is still a character on this show? I have loved this season but any time an episode starts to build up some momentum, it deviates to a storyline completely unrelated to the show and sucks all the energy out of the episode. I just find it really weird that with all the turnover in the cast – proving that the show has no problem pushing the reset button to serve the story – Austin still remained a character on the show, when the season isn’t even set at the hospital he works at anymore.
Director John Madden once predicted this series would have the long arcs of a Mad Men but also have some of the case study procedurals of a “House”. That always seemed to make sense to me. I think delving deeply into the “touch” therapy of Masters and Johnson will provide some really fascinating case studies, even more than what we’ve seen thus far.
I have really come to like the Betty character. She was obviously a very intelligent person but didn’t have any formal advanced schooling. And I find her very attractive too. :-) I think she would be running her own company if she got a few breaks in her past. She still could even with the higher barriers of the 1960s women faced. :-)
I had a nagging thing in the back of my mind about her though and I think I finally got it: To me she seems like a very intelligent street wise working class, platinum blonde Gracie Allen (of “Burns & Allen” fame). :-) (Mind you I am talking about Gracie’s stage persona being not so bright, not Gracie Allen in real life).
Clearly Libby has jungle fever. She just needs to sleep with a black guy and get it over with.
Did Bill Masters have a younger brother named Francis, or is that just another fictional element added for drama? If they are brothers, why is Francis’ last name Mason?
Bill’s brother’s name was Francis Masters. Bill lied and said his name was Mason to keep Virginia and Betty from finding out who Francis really was.
Of course, Libby or Essie or Francis himself will probably reveal the truth.
Thanks, sukeyna, that makes sense, that Bill would lie to hide the fact it was his brother.
But did the actual Bill Masters really have a brother?
Yes, he did. And he was, in fact, a plastic surgeon.
He is mentioned in this obituary of Bill Masters:
[boards.ancestry.com]
and here is a list of his plastic surgery publications:
[www.worldcat.org]
Alan,
Did you take a look at the list of “Veiled Prophet Queens?” You’ll find a familiar name in the 1999 entry.
Does anyone know how Bill has a brother with a different surname and has he ever been mentioned before? This feels really ‘out of left field’. I was also beginning to think it was going to be some sort of a bisexual college tryst also until that big reveal. Very strange. I don’t recall even his mother mentioning another brother before.
If Gini treats Barbara based on the treatment she receives when she ‘borrows’ her story— well, that is practicing medicine without a license and that doesn’t jive with the character. Although her intentions are good, I’d have a problem with her crossing that line.
Bill probably lied about his brothers surname to hide the fact that they were related.. Imagine it will have to come out in the next episode or two though, so not sure it’ll end up being worth it for Bill. I guess it made sense if he thought he was going to leave after their initial appointment and never be seen again but now that he is apparently sticking around, I guess the truth will come out fairly quickly.
I am curious what the relationship is like between Bill’s brother and Essie though.. I also wonder if he had a slightly better relationship with his father? He doesn’t seem quite as broken as Bill but I guess the alcoholism is a hint that I’m probably wrong about that.