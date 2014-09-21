Review: ‘Masters of Sex’ – ‘One for the Money, Two for the Show’

A review of tonight's “Masters of Sex” coming up just as soon as she's a man and I'm a woman…
“I can't twinkle! I can't fuck!” -Bill
As we get close to next week's season finale, “One for the Money, Two for the Show” does a better job than many recent episodes of suggesting that all the disparate aspects of the series are part of the same show. For one week, at least, Libby's time at CORE and even Langham's weird relationship with Flo felt thematically connected to the study, to Bill and Virginia's relationship, and to the other things the show is ostensibly about, as characters in all corners of the show had to deal with the problem of feeling invisible to the ones they care about.
The CBS news editor has no little to no use for Lester and his cinema verite aspirations. Flo tries to engage Langham in “Gone with the Wind” role play because she's spent too much of her life being looked past. (It's an issue the perpetually handsome Langham can barely understand.) Libby confesses that she's been hanging around CORE because Robert's seeming contempt for her made her feel better and more alive than Bill's eternal polite neglect, and they even have sex in her home.
In a development I've been wondering about all season, Virginia's ex-husband George makes her finally recognize the impact all her late-night sessions with Bill in Alton have had on her kids(*): she's become a well-liked but largely invisible parent to them while Pam the babysitter and George's new wife Audrey handle all the maternal duties.
(*) Who are still played by the same actors even though this episode takes place several years after the last time we saw Tess and Henry earlier in the season.
And in the episode's powerful closing sequence, Bill deflates after a mortifying day on camera has filled him with anxiety about how he looks, how he presents himself to the world, and why Virginia Johnson would ever want to spend time with him, let alone the millions of Americans who may watch the CBS segment. (And though it's not his intention – nor the role I imagine she'd prefer to play in the relationship – Bill's attack of self-pity does afford Virginia a chance to behave motherly towards somebody that day.) It's been an uneven season, but Sheen and Caplan continue to get these great showcase moments, and continue to kill with them.
I mean, if I had my druthers, we wouldn't be spending a second on Flo, and Langham would probably have vanished from the series along with Jane, Ethan and the Scullys, because I don't find those two together nearly as funny as I'm assuming the “Masters” writers do. (Think of it this way: every minute Flo gets is a minute that Betty doesn't get.) But at least for one episode I was only mostly annoyed they were there, rather than utterly baffled.
And though the show took its sweet time getting to Libby and Robert's inevitable moment of passionate release – a very strong scene for Caitlin FitzGerald – when that moment came it felt like something very much about Libby's relationship with Bill, rather than simply something to keep her busy until she susses out the full extent of her husband's relationship with Virginia.
And maybe that's the biggest question of the episode, and for next week's finale: how much does Libby piece together as she sits in the outer office all day, stewing and smoking and watching Bill get along so well with Virginia? She obviously recognizes that emotionally, she now comes in second to Mrs. Johnson, but would she make so bold a move as to sleep with another man if she didn't have a very strong intuition that her husband was being unfaithful to her? I really don't know the answer, in part because I thought for sure that the Libby/Ginny conversation late in “Asterion” was implying that she had figured it out at some point in the previous three years and made peace with the idea. So now I'm gunshy and waiting for an explicit revelation – whether Libby catching them in the act or loudly announcing her deduction to one or both of them.
Season 1 ended with Bill making his study public to the staff at Maternity, which turned into a fiasco. It appears we're heading for a parallel conclusion here with the airing of the CBS report. Will all of the season's other threads – Bill's impotence, Libby and Robert's affair, Betty's quest for St. Louis real estate dominance, Flo and Langham's torrid relationship – be tied up next week? Or will the ragged, time-jumping nature of the season lead to a more open conclusion?
We'll have a lot to talk about next week, plus I'm hoping to find time to do another Michelle Ashford post-mortem review.
But as for tonight's episode, what did everybody else think?
You enjoyed the ep much more than I did. Several times I couldn’t help wondering, about the showrunner and writers, WHAT were they thinking?
What were they thinking as far as what story point?
I’m finding all of this f***ing to be disgusting. I can’t recall ever having seen anyone in either season make love with even a smidgen of emotion. Sexual love, indeed, did exist way back then. Does it any more?
So this show has been reduced to soft pornography? It kind of makes sense and was to be expected but that does not make it any less disappointing.
This why Dramas on Cable are becoming too predictable and bland….they all want to follow the Sopranos and Mad Men where key characters have to be cold and depressed and always wracked with anxiety and self importance and Mommy or Daddy issues.
Take a leaf out of Bojack Horseman and start realising it is your fault and at least start admitting it to other people and move on. Ugh!!!!
How can a cartoon make me care more about its characters then a show like this? Disappointing and poor.
Practically all good drama rely on conflict. If you have two people well adjusted and virtually no problems in or out of the bedroom how interesting they would be?
Totally disagree, I was hoping for Libby and Robert! The moment before they started I had butterflies in my tummy as if I was her…very emotional strong scene.
I visited the MoS set in July for a few days and watched the filming of several scenes from this episode. It was fun tonight to see how things were put together on the screen.
This season has been Bill Masters’ winter of discontent, and Michael Sheen has plumbed all the depths, boldly and brilliantly imho. He has been a king without a kingdom. As folks who read the Masters of Sex book know, that may soon change again.
Overall this season, I’m glad the show explored the issue of race through Libby, arguably the ‘whitest’ character, who reflects the all too common bigotry of the times and expressed it honestly in this episode through her interaction with Robert.
I’m still hoping we get to see Virginia go back to her hometown of Golden City and find out what happened to her first love, Gordon Garrett…
I thought that it was a great ep Thomas I agree with you What happened to Gordon Garrett? And what a major way to have Libby deal with her issues with race, sex, and her husband.
Sorry Donnie but it’s the ultimate spoiler for the story, the Proustian finale to the book. The real-life Virginia called him “the boy with fiery red hair” and wouldn’t tell me Gordon’s name when she described how she lost her virginity in high school. The funeral home director in Golden City later told me his name and sent me their high school yearbook. What happens to Garrett later in life was one of the biggest surprises for real-life Virginia. Truth is always stranger than fiction, especially with this story!
Got you Thomas
@Thomas Meier: And are you glad they also put Libby in bed with Robert? Because I have this strange feeling the real Mrs. Masters did no such thing with ANY man while she was married to Bill — and I found it unacceptable because she’s a real person, and you can’t lie to that degree about real people. Especially not if they’re still living (although I have no idea whether or not the ex-Mrs. Masters is or not; she might be). Even if she’s not, some of their children still are. If I were her daughter, I’d have been horrified to see that scene on TV. there’s no indication that I know of that Mrs. Masters was having an affair while still married to Bill. Bill was the asshole, not Elizabeth.
@Thomas Meier: I have read your book and it is really good. I am shocked that there have not been more written about Masters and Johnson!! You may have answered this in your book and I just don’t remember, but where is all of their research now; their video, audio?
Tom– Like you I am excited about the way the series explores race and brings it into the narrative– Rather than bring in a token character of color, they weave bits of the history of the time into the story in ways that are historically true, even if they are weren’t in reality true about Bill Master’s and his wife Libby. I do find the narrative about LIbby a little confusing. On the one hand I find powerful the way they show the everyday racism of the time and the ways in which one woman oppresses another ie. when they have Libby threaten to fire her nanny if she doesnt let her wash the lice out of her hair. A scene that I found chilling. In the next and somewhat confusing moment Libby is involved in the civil rights movement. What is striking here is that Libby volunteers in the C.O.R.E. office which is made up only of African American men, not one woman. This raises issues of the early (white) women’s movement when Libby is demeaned by having to do the women’s work of the time, ie. get the food and answer the phone. .But then the sudden sexualization of their relationship takes this storyline in another confusing turn I am glad that the writers take chances with the narrative bringing in issues of race, sexuality, and even an interesting twist on sexual harassment. But Libby’s narrative is one that I haven’t been able to unravel. I’m still trying. Do you think Libby’s, as you write above, having sex with Robert is one more example of Libby’s bigotry or something else? I would love to hear from you and even the writers about the history they are introducing here. I have been so excited by the writer’s attempts to realistically bring in social issues that are usually omitted from TV shows that I am writing a paper on this theme. Celene.
Here some to answers to the questions above: M&J’s tapes and work materials were thrown out by Virginia after years of keeping them in storage at her own expense.
As for Libby, I think the narrative arc is relatively straight-forward. She’s a doctor’s wife living in the burbs who feels herself powerless and expresses the bigotry that she learned or heard in the past in 1950s Missouri. She abuses her nanny because she can. Then when she sees a black man being killed, she’s confronted with the truth of racism and must decide what she will do. It transforms her thinking and Robert is very much the object of this new, seemingly radical thinking by Libby, who felt she wasn’t being seen at all by Bill and others in her husband’s world. Everyone in MoS has trouble seeing the truth of their lives. Just think of the Skullys from last year. In particular in my book, Libby has difficulty seeing the truth as it pertains to Virginia’s involvement with her husband, but that was very much true based on their real lives together. With race, the show forces us to confront the long-standing roots of racial tensions, then and now, and it portrays Libby not as some 1950s Donna Reed housewife but as a woman searching for herself.
.Thank you Tom for your response. I enjoyed your book immensely, I couldnt put it down.
@Thoma Maier:
I am having a hard time thinking that Libby is so racist that she would abuse Coral “because she can”. Maybe if I read the book the show is based on I could understand, but seeing her depiction on the show only I have to disagree. This woman danced with a black guy in her home alone and was very pleasant with him, she had her first child in a black hospital not worrying about the competence of the staff; And while the lice incident was ugly and inconsiderate of her she talked to Coral like she was a little sister if anything over sharing. She is not afraid to go into a black neighborhood and confront who she thought was Coral’s boyfriend that was a potential danger to Coral in that she should hang out with the likes of him. I am not saying she hasn’t no latent racism in her in terms of stories she absorbed as a child growing up but she to me is clearly not the type to have abused Coral because she can. I think she was inconsiderate and overstepped herself washing Coral’s hair but I don’t think it was borne out of racial hate or privilege. I think her interning with CORE is from a sense of wanting to do right. It may have took a (live) body dump to rouse her but I think she is genuine in what she is doing and it’s reflective of her opinion of blacks. I think she was naive as to how blacks were treated and probably their problems were previously invisible to her but I don’t think she would take advantage of some because of that someone’s color.
If the real Libby Masters was worse and closer to how she is described in the book on racial issue the TV show has given her a fairly nice image IMHO.
Am I the only one who found the degree to which they’ve added complete untruths to this story objectionable?? Rreally: Libby and Robert hit the hay?! To my knowledge, there is no indication whatsoever that Bill Masters’ real wife ever had an affair with a black man (or any man, for that matter) while they were married. Rather, Bill was content to cheat on his wife with Virginia yet stay married — right up until the moment when Virginia was ready to marry someone else. That’s when he divorced Elizabeth without preface or cause so that he could marry Virginia. and then he dumped Virginia just as quickly when he finally re-met and reconnected with the woman hed had a crush on in college. Considering these are real people whose lives are being depiected here, there’s only so much you can ficgtionalize before the whole thing becomes a lie.
I’m sorry: I get why they have to reinvent some things between Masters and Johnson to make the story serve the greater truth, but there’s NO ‘greater truth’ about the story of Masters and Johnson that is being served by inventing a subplot about Libby bedding Robert. That’s it — they’ve jumped the shark. And no, it’s no because he’s black, it’s that she bedded anyone at all. You can’t tell lies like that about real people and still claim that this tells the essential truth about the main characters, because this is WAY beyond artistic license. Now you’re actually damaging people’s reputations. That’s just stupid (and if Elizabeth is still alive, it’s libelous).
I don’t get why they’ve made Libby such a cliched desperate housewife. And the romantic porn relationship with Robert is not realistic at all. It would’ve been more believable if those scenes were just her fantasies.
Truth on TV? Watch live sports because usually what you see happening on the playing field is what’s actually happening on the playing field. But where else can you count on truth on TV?
And how about the movies? Check out the true story of that White House butler, or that captain of the boat that the Somali pirates hijacked, or those folks who rescued the Iranian hostages way back when. You’ll be amazed at how the movies changed the most major details of the true stories. I agree with you in being disappointed when the stories we think/hope are true turn out to be not only false, but deceptive. But I’ve learned to accept it as the norm.
“A black man (or any man for that matter)” Why be redundant? Never passed English 101?
If the actors playing Robert and Libby had an ounce of chemistry, maybe I could buy that subplot, but … sorry. Showtime has turned into Cinemax.
I’m finding it interesting how many people are having a problem with an interracial sexual relationship. I don’t think I”ve ever seen one on TV and the reactions here, people comparing it to pornography when it is even less explicit than what has been shown on this show: particularly last season.
Somehow the image of a black man taking an upper class white woman immediately gets reduced to pornography and makes people upset. It’s interesting.
1. I think Libby’s character was poorly written all season. The interfering with the life of the babysitter was off-kilter, then becoming subsequently dedicated to the civil rights cause and jumping on Robert like Mayella Ewell was zigzagging wildly.
2. Robert’s facial hair looks too contemporary and not appropriate to the time or his cause. I think the character would be emulating the clean cut civil rights look, not downtown jazz guy.
3. The Bill Masters character is so repugnant right now I find him hard to watch. His repressed, constipated facial expressions, awful condescension, rudeness and lack of empathy combined with his whining insecurity and neediness are truly awful. I would feel better about the show if everyone he did a scene with gave him a beatdown similar to the one recently administered by his brother. When Ginny forces herself to say, “Um, I find you attractive,” one questions if this is inexplicably true, or is it just Ginny saying what she has to say to get Bill to STFU already. Blech!
1) Like others my only concern is that does this reflect some truth about the character in real life, so if the real Mrs. Masters interfered in her nanny’s life, joined civil rights causes and even had an affair with a man of any color, I don’t mind it.
2) I have seen plenty of black men including jazz clubs types with Roberts facial hair in pictures of the late 1950s early ’60s and even earlier. And he is Clean cut. “Jazz guy” types were interested in civil rights as well.
3) A repeat concern of “1)” : I do wonder was the real William Masters this full of angst sexual and/or otherwise? And did he really have an abusive pass?
I disagree that the actors who play the kids should’ve been replaced by others as you seem to imply. The series started in 1957 and it is now after a big time jump mid season to 1960 (on or after November 6, 1960 to be precise since that is when Clark Gable had his heart attack and MLK was arrested). Its only been three years and the actors who played those kids have grown a little so in away the time line has caught up with them, so for now we won’t have the situation that happened with Walt on “Lost”. :-)
On the other hand I think they are playing fast and loose with when King was arrested in Atlanta, Ga during a sit in, the actual date was October 19, 1960. and then again when he was arrested for a driver’s license violation on November 14, 1960, so unless I missed an arrest in between…
Anyone notice that Bill had JFK’s hair for the interview? JFK would be elected the next day.
BTW, Flo isn’t a bad looking woman at all (and at 42-43 years old to boot, she actually looks younger). Ironic with the show dealing obliquely at least with the fact that society at the time finds her unattractive and she had to be “Gable” and aggressive because men wouldn’t pay her no mind otherwise because she is fat. Notice that attitude is still here today in 2014 on premium cable today since she has yet to have a nude scene, not even topless, while Libby and Ginny have had them.
Flo would have been nekkid on Boardwalk Empire.
Mervis:
True. On BwE she would’ve been shown in all her glory but mostly as a joke, and there have been fat girls shown topless if not naked on MoS with them being study subjects. But not in any sexy way as Virginia, Libby and Betty (IIRC) has been shown.
Incidentally Flo the character is maybe 42-43 years old but the actress who plays her, Artemis Pebdani, is 37, which is why she looks younger than 42 LOL! But I’ve seen 42 year olds look as youthful as the character is supposed to be so it is believable.
BTW I should’ve removed the “…and MLK was arrested… part of the line from “…on or after November 6, 1960 to be precise since that is when Clark Gable had his heart attack and MLK was arrested” after I did some research and found nothing to indicate MLK was arrested on or around the November 6th (unless I missed something in the research)
I was amazed at how my feeling towards the actor/character changed when only the tie was changed. I have never found him appealing in this series, yet the moment the tie was changed I did find him sympathetic and appealing. Hmmmm….
Libby has always been my favorite character and best actress in the series.
Phallic symbol. ;-)
I liked the Libby/Robert affair. I think Libby is terrific and I was happy to see her find one affection. Of course, I did not conclude that it actually happened this way in real life. I don’t think we can assume that most of the series actually went down exactly as it had in real life. Most of it is of course a “lie” in some respects. We don’t have access to their sex lives. Come on.
I don’t find Libby a cliche at all. I really like the Libby character and the Robert character, and the actors who portray them, and and I saw plenty of emotion in their interactions in this episode.
Any jokes I was making in my head about “jungle fever” aside, the whole thing with Libby and Robert makes me so nervous, because first the cop hassling him, then the neighbor who saw him was mentioned more than once, and in real life, black men were murdered for even being suspected of having sex with a white woman. I’m presuming he’s fictional, as several others have noted that there’s no evidence that the real Libby Masters ever had an affair, but still…ugh. Racial tension and violence have been a theme lately.
Is Libby Masters sex, in the episode real? Did it happen? Is it a fact that she had sex with Robert in her home? Remember, Libby was a real person, not a fictitious character. If it not true, have any family members been asked to comment about the episode, aren’t there rules for these sort of things? I generally do not watch the show, but am interested in its history because I had heard about the “clinical studies” when I was a young man during that time and was curious. Back then, we couldn’t even mention the names..Masters and Johnson.” Just curious! Makes a difference to me if it is a writers thought or a real incident when it comes to real people.
I felt that the Robert/Libby thing was a bit tv cliche (in that of course they were going to hook up), and I think the actors’ chemistry in the sex scene could have been better, but I still quite liked it, mostly because Libby’s speech about being invisible was really good. I’m not entirely sure if I buy Robert wanting Libby that much (given he’d really have to like her quite a bit to put himself in a pretty dangerous position for that particular time period), but I did buy that lovely speech.
And it works well beacuse it’s relevant to Bill and Libby’s relationship and the study of human sexuality the series is based upon. It sheds another emotional angle on sex – an activity where you derive enjoyment from foreplay and orgasms, but also emotionally how sex is an activity where you would hold the attention of someone, at the very least a moment in time where you know someone desires you, even if it’s not even real a la Austen and that lady.
I was naively disappointed that there was a hidden agenda in Libby’s involvement in civil rights. I would have liked it to be sincere and then maybe see it evolve into a romantic relationship with Robert. – AH
While season 1 was rather good, season 2 is all over the place. I won’t be watching season 3, thank you very much. Better to watch something else instead.
I also think this episode is a strong commentary on censorship and how far TV has come since then.
Just watched this one, great episode with a lot going on. The Flo/Austin stuff has been alright, kinda funny take on the boss hitting on the employee, but it really tied in well with this episode, by providing another example of the “invisible” theme. Yes, it’d be nice if Betty were on and wisecracking more, but not really if it’s her previous drama of a kept lesbian, though that was done well for what it was too.
The most jarring aspect was the normally imperturbable Masters all of a sudden getting into a sweat and going silent on TV. I could see that happening, but it seemed a bit contrived, particularly when the CBS guy started questioning his looks and whether he could pull Virginia, leading to his anguish at the end.
I know it’s normally a big climax and probably will be here too, but I think one of the points of this show is that it’s besides the point when Libby finds out. Their marriage has already effectively long been on life support, doesn’t really matter when they finally pull the plug.