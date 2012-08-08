Review: Matthew Perry deals with grief in NBC’s ‘Go On’

With NBC’s comedy brand, there is the past, the present, and the hoped-for future.
In the past, NBC churned out sitcoms – “The Cosby Show,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld” and “Friends,” to name just a few – that managed to simultaneously be smart and incredibly popular.
In the present, NBC is home to a collection of very smart comedies that almost nobody watches, whether it’s a defiantly niche oddity like “Community” or something with hypothetically broader appeal like “Parks and Recreation,” which hasn’t been able to find traction on a network where almost nothing does anymore.
In the hoped-for future – which the heads of NBC recently discussed at the just-completed TV critics press tour – NBC will find a way to rekindle the magic of the past, with sitcoms that will bring in larger audiences while still fitting that sophisticated comedy brand.
Our first test case in this experiment is “Go On,” which is getting a commercial-free sneak preview tonight at 11:04 after NBC’s Olympics coverage before returning on Tuesday nights at 9 in early September.
By casting “Friends” alum Matthew Perry in the lead, it hearkens back to NBC’s glorious past. And the executives at NBC, who have been promoting it relentlessly during the Olympics, clearly hope it’s the first step in a path that takes them away from being a network beloved by TV critics and almost no one else.
But at least in pilot form, “Go On” seems less like an exciting future direction for the once-proud Peacock than a continuation of the present course. It’s “Community” with Chandler Bing instead of the guy from “The Soup.”
Structurally, the “Go On” and “Community” pilots are eerily similar. Again we have a sarcastic, high-powered professional (Perry plays hit sportstalk radio host Ryan King) cast out of his job for reasons confounding him (his boss’s desire for Ryan to properly grieve the death of his wife) and forced to spend time among a collection of ethnically-diverse weirdoes (a support group for people going through “life change”). He snickers at the very idea of the group, develops a love-hate relationship with the group’s leader (who, like Britta, talks big but has a small resume), and eventually (as in, by the end of a 24-minute pilot episode) comes to see that the group and its members have real value to him.
Of course, saying a show is like the “Community” pilot isn’t necessarily a nightmare scenario for NBC. The “Community” pilot is among that series’ saner, more down-to-earth outings. It wasn’t until later that Greendale Community College turned into a surreal, self-aware place that in any given week could be host to an action movie, a zombie thriller or a claymation Christmas. Based on the recent comments by the heads of NBC, and the track record of “Go On” creator Scott Silveri (a longtime “Friends” writer, co-creator of “Joey” and co-creator of “Perfect Couples”), my guess is that we will not be getting an “Apocalypse Now” tribute episode anytime soon.
But does a more normalized “Community” starring Chandler Bing work? There’s enough in this first episode to bring me back for more, but a lot of potential trouble signs along the way.
Again, this is a comedy about grief. Ryan has lost his wife. Other members of the group have suffered similar losses (if not worse). Almost any subject can be fodder for comedy with the right approach, but this subject has to be approached with the utmost delicacy.
In the case of the “Go On” pilot, the approach is to largely avoid jokes about it, save for Ryan’s introduction to the group – which is by far the episode’s highlight. With group leader Lauren (Laura Benanti) running late, Ryan takes over the meeting by taking a page from his radio gig and suggesting they have a contest to rank everyone’s misfortunes to determine who’s had the roughest go of it.
“Be honest: when you sit here listening to someone else’s problems, you may smile and nod,” he insists, but “a part of you is thinking, ‘My thing is worse than your thing.'”
For the six minutes it takes to play what the group’s youngest member Owen (Tyler James Williams from “Everybody Hates Chris”) dubs “March Sadness,” “Go On” is lively, it is energetic, and it finds a way to wring laughs out of tragedy without making light of the tragedies themselves. (It helps that a couple of lower seeds advance on technicalities.) It highlights a supporting cast full of comedy pros including Julie White (an imposing woman grieving the loss of her partner), Bill Cobbs (an aging blind man who laments that he has to take others’ word for it on Megan Fox being pretty), Seth Morris (an Iraq War vet whose problems happened on the home front) and Brett Gelman (who seems to have no reason for being in the group other than a complete lack of social skills). And Perry even gets to do a Chandler-esque dance at the end of it for added nostalgia’s sake.
Outside of that sequence, though, “Go On” doesn’t seem entirely sure of how to wring laughs out of this material. Ryan makes quips under his breath about the silliness of the group, he and Lauren spar in that way suggesting they’ll hook up (as any combination of attractive male and female sitcom leads must) after an appropriate mourning period has passed, and at one point he starts throwing fruit at Terrell Owens.(*)
(*) Perry is a sports fan, and the show’s hope is to fill the radio show within the show with real athletes. One of the dangers of that approach, though, is the real world overtaking the material on the show, as happens here when Owens – who just returned to the NFL with the Seahawks – keeps talking about his time playing indoor football in the minor leagues. Not a crippling blow, but something “Go On” will need to be careful about with its stunt casting.
Mostly, it’s a quieter show. It doesn’t quite know how to tell jokes about its characters’ losses, but nor does it make fun of (most of) them. The tragedies that should be taken seriously are treated as such, and this doesn’t feel like a series that’s going to start ignoring the existence of Ryan’s wife after three or four episodes because it’s a downer. Though Perry’s best known for “Friends,” he was outstanding straddling the line between comedy and drama on “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (his performance was often the only reason to watch that mess), and “Go On” does a better job of tapping into that skill than his last sitcom, ABC’s short-lived “Mr. Sunshine” (Yay).
When “Mr. Sunshine” premiered a couple of seasons ago, I noted that it also had amassed a good collection of comic talent around Perry, but didn’t know what kind of show it wanted to be when it grew up. It never got the chance to figure that out, as the lower-profile (and more overtly “Friends”-esque) “Happy Endings” edged it out for renewal. “Go On” should at least have more time, since it’s debuting in the fall rather than mid-season, and since NBC needs it to be successful much more than ABC needed Perry’s previous show to be.
Few comedies come out of the gate fully-formed, and there’s much more guesswork involved in figuring out what they might become than with drama pilots. (Again, if you were to extrapolate what “Community” would turn into based solely on the pilot, you wouldn’t likely have seen the fake clip show or video game episodes coming.) All I have to go on is these 24 minutes, and in 6 of those 24, “Go On” made me laugh. That’s a start – even if it’s not instantly the exciting new future NBC might have hoped for.
I have pretty much cringed through the Olympics promos. My prediction is that if it makes it to a second season, it will be just a workplace comedy and the support group will be gone.
Haven’t seen this yet or even more than a glimpse of the promos, but that seems to be a significant problem with a lot of sitcoms – they start with too much concept and then inevitably have to scale it back to something more down-to-earth. It makes me wonder (and I’d be interested to hear Alan’s take on this) why shows so often come out of the gate in this form. Is it just easier to pitch a show that’s about something concrete and vaguely unique than to pitch a standard comedy that’s in a familiar format, but will live and die by the writing and performances?
If you look at the biggest sitcoms of the last 3 decades, so many of them are almost conceptless: “Seinfeld” is about four friends hanging out. “Friends” is about six friends hanging out. “Cheers” is about a somewhat variable number of friends hanging out (mostly in a bar). “Friends” started with more of a hook to it (girl leaves her husband at the altar and moves in with friends to recover and find herself) but it’s one of the least interesting and least well-executed parts of the entire series; “Seinfeld” started with a lot more of Jerry’s comedy worked into odd cracks between scenes, and before and after the episodes, but that was slowly phased out until it became an afterthought or completely MIA later in the show’s run.
My feeling is that the more specific a concept a show starts with, the harder it will be to hew close to that idea as the show moves forward. It often ends up becoming a weird, irrelevant footnote to what the series ultimately becomes (if it is at all long-lived, of course).
I think a big part of it is that a high concept (or ANY specific concept, for that matter) limits the plot possibilities you can explore. There are only so many jokes you can wring out of a particular concept before you have to either recycle plots or expand the show beyond its original concept (a la “Cougar Town). It can work well with limited-run cable shows like “Wilfred”, but the 22-episode run of atypical network show can strip-mine a premise by the end of the first season.
The “__ friends hang out together” concept is a tabula rasa that can be taken anywhere a writer’s mind wants to go, and can be reset without requiring a whole lot of continuity-watching.
As Bill Lawrence has said, a high concept makes it much easier for your show to get picked up, and then much harder to make it good long-term, most of the time. ABC wouldn’t have bought the show that Cougar Town became after half a season, while the show that ABC did want to buy — in part because they thought it would be easy to sell to advertisers and market to new viewers — wasn’t sustainable.
Isn’t “the support group hanging out” the concept of the show? Or did I miss something? All the ads I’ve seen have been focused on Perry making snarky comments to other members of the group.
I for one thought Mr. Sunshine was hilarious. I knew it wouldn’t last on ABC though. Say what you will about Friends, but Perry is a huge talent (seriously) and I’m curious to see any show he stars on.
Re: Alan,
That said, I find it funny that Happy Endings basically did the opposite. I guess you could say the overall premise is the lives of six friends, but basically if they pitched the show that it is now (a rapid-fire tell as many jokes as you can pop culture machine) it probably doesn’t illicit as much interest as its original, boring low-concept form: Girl leaves guy at alter and them and their friends deal with the fallout.
If NBC wants to return to the glory days of their sitcom dominance then they need to start developing some multi-cam comedies. Outside of Modern Family (and to a lesser extent Malcolm in the Middle) I can’t think of any single camera comedy that’s become a massive hit. Meanwhile, CBS keeps turning out multi-cam junk to huge numbers. Critics may prefer single camera shows (and I usually do too) but it’s clear the majority of viewers prefer the multi-cam format. And, talented as Matthew Perry is, I think he’s someone who is significantly more appealing in the setup/punchline format of multi-cam than he is playing these kind of wry, cynical types that dominate so many single camera shows.
Also, I realize it’s been a long time, but it seems kind of unnecessary and poorly planed for a show about a grief support group to have its official premiere on September 11.
They need to not only make multi-cam shows, but bring in people that aren’t already established big-time TV stars…this is why Happy Endings worked so well…and all of those aforementioned shows…
“The Office” is single-camera and was a hit. “Scrubs” was also a hit – not a massive one but pretty solid. It lasted many years and now airs regularly in syndication.
Generally though, you have a point. For every single-camera success story, there’s half a dozen multi-camera ones (if not more). They may seem a little corny and old-fashioned but they still do well.
Single-camera shows rarely become as big hits as multi-cameras, but they don’t flame out as often either. It’s a trade-off.
Part of the problem is that nobody except CBS has been able to launch a successful multicamera sitcom in recent years, despite multiple tries. In fact for NBC, ABC, and FOX, the multicams they’ve launched have performed worse than their single-cams.
M*A*S*H
oh dear.
I noticed the date but not the premise.
oops.
btw, I just want to comment on the blind man. If he’s coming to a group to deal with being blind, and he’s been blind for 20 years, he’s got a bigger problem. (or at least I hope he does, cause that 20 years thing just blew it out of the water for me. lame. hmmm… wonder if any groups of blind people got pissed at that. how many are there. my far removed experience with the NFB (right initials?) is that they do not have a sense of humor))
I am more excited and looking forward to Animal Practice. I feel like the concept and the cast are much better than Go On. Just not even sure if this is a show I would even be interested in if it weren’t for Matthew Perry (I did afterall watch every episode of Mr. Sunshine).
Would you classify this as a full fledged comedy or a “dramedy” with either a drama base and comedic moments (or vice versa)? If that makes any sense.
-Cheers
It’s interesting that you and many other critics mention that comedies can take a number of episodes/seasons to find the right tone and balance the usually large cast. I would love if you came up with a list of shows that were fully realized right of the gate. At the top of my list would be Malcolm in the Middle. I think maybe Friends could be there and I would also list In Living Color. I’m not sure if you would count sketch shows but that first episode was brilliant.
My favorite was “Police Squad” – brilliant from the first scene! Then again, it only lasted six episodes, so what do I know?
I think Friends was fully realized from the start. Everybody Loves Raymond as well. ELR never really changed its successful formula, while Friends, to me, did become way too much emotion and romance and lost its pointedness it had.
As for more recent comedies, I would say Arrested Development had its voice from the beginning. Many shows basically found it by their 2nd season (Always Sunny, Happy Endings, Community, Parks & Rec).
I would definitely second Arrested Development on that front. It’s pilot was very, very strong, and certainly knew what it wanted to be, and what many people (including Hurwitz himself) consider to be the best episode they ever did, “Pier Pressure,” was aired in it’s 10th episode. From top to bottom I think a strong case could be made that season 1 was the best season of the show (although season 2 was really really excellent as well).
To me, Season 2 was slightly better, but it is splitting hairs. Either way, the show had essentially the same voice in Episode 53 that it had in Episode 1.
You can add Modern Family to that list. I mean – Cam presenting Lily to the family with the Circle of Life playing in the background. Brilliant. I also agree with Arrested Development, however it did take me a couple of episodes to understand the genius of it.
Is it okay that I’m desperately rooting for this show to fail so that Perry can appear more on The Good Wife?
you are not the only one. Matthew Perry’s natural smarminess was perfectly modulated for THE GOOD WIFE — he was both good (on the outside) and bad (on the inside) in a much more connected way than this show.
agree, would love to see more of him on THE GOOD WIFE.
Could this show BE anymore like the Community pilot?
It’s good for 6 out of 24? M-V-P! M-V-P!
I was going ot make this joke if nobody had.
Any chance we get to see his classic move “Panicked falling off chair” that he seems to want to do in every single thing he makes?
I keep hoping this will be a Father Ted spin off centering on Mrs. Doyle and her never ending quest to make sure everyone drinks their cup of tea.
Not only was this thematically similar to the Community pilot, but it was also qualitatively similar. It took Community a good two months to really win me over, and the first episode wasn’t all that good. Like GoOn, it was intermittently funny with some hints of depth to come.
So, who knows? Could be great, could be lousy. It’ll take a couple of months to really know, I suspect.
I was wondering if the crazy guy lost his wife also. Did anyone else get that vibe during the grief montage that saw him attending a Lamaze class? The other spots in that montage were serious, so it seems pretty strange that they would just throw in a random shot of him on a bouncy ball by himself among a bunch of pregnant woman and their partners. And why would a Lamaze class allow him to be even be there unless they knew him and were accommodating the fact that he lost his pregnant wife with whom he used to attend that very class?
And, jeez, I have put way to much thought into GoOn.
I agree it was very similar to Community, and I also had the “what is all the fuss about” feeling when I started watching Community Season 1 a few months ago. Halfway through the season though I was hooked, and by Modern Warfare I was placing it in my top ten shows list. Let’s hope the same happens here, only without some of the more extreme surrealism Community had.
Also, you’re on a TV critic messageboard. Its whole raison d’etre is to think far too much about TV shows with time better spent doing almost anything else. Don’t feel bad, you’re among friends :)
Does anyone know the name of the song played in the grieving montage? I think its Iron and Wine but can’t figure out the name of the track. Great scene from a good show, will continue watching
Please let me know if you find out the song and who it’s by! Thanks!
I’m looking for the song too. Is this the right one? [www.amazon.com]
Lion’s Mane by Iron & Wine
I noticed a familiarity, figured out it was Community, and was okay with that.
I never watched Friends, so you would have to compare him to his character in Mr. Sunshine for me. I did get the idea though. (I did watch some of 60something (we kept forgetting the name, what with 30 Rock)) but I never bothered with the eps after… was it a hiatus? And it wasn’t what I wanted from a show about a comedy show. This, I could probably do.
also noted – have not been watching Olympics and would have missed Pilot if it were not for Deggans.
