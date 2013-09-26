Review: Michael Sheen & Lizzy Caplan in Showtime’s ‘Masters of Sex’

Bill Masters is a sex researcher who admittedly doesn’t know very much about sex. In one of the very first scenes of Showtime’s excellent scripted drama “Masters of Sex” (Sunday at 10), which chronicles the pioneering real-life work of Masters and Virginia Johnson, Masters is puzzled to learn of the very idea of women faking an orgasm, and tries to press a prostitute named Betty for an explanation as to why she would practice such deception.
Betty, who doesn’t have Masters’ book learning but understands this particular subject with far more depth and breadth, rolls her eyes and tells him, “If you really want to learn about sex, then you’re going to have to get yourself a female partner.”
It’s a line, like so much of “Masters of Sex,” with a double meaning. Does Betty want Masters to find a woman to help him study and understand sex, or simply find a woman to have sex with? And in the end, Masters gets a partner – former nightclub singer Johnson – who’s excellent at the former, but whom he would very obviously like to try at the latter.
Created by Michelle Ashford, adapting the Masters and Johnson biography of the same name by Thomas Maier, “Masters of Sex” is the best new show of the fall by a very long stretch. It’s also a refreshing anomaly: a prestige cable drama that doesn’t feel like a recombination of elements from 15 shows that came before it. It’s not another Bastard Son of Tony Soprano like “Ray Donovan” and “Low Winter Sun,” and even though it begins in the late 1950s, the only resemblance to “Mad Men” involves the clothes and the quality.
Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan are terrific in the tonally opposite lead roles. Masters is cultured and prestigious; Johnson is working class. Masters is guarded and opaque; Johnson is an open book. (When she takes on one of Masters’ colleagues as a lover, she warns him upfront that it will not become a romantic relationship.) He’s a man very much of his time; she’s an evolutionary leap forward.
We open in 1956 with Masters’ research at the earliest of stages – he cuts out early from a rubber chicken dinner so he can watch through a hole in the wall as Betty satisfies her clients (but never herself) – at Washington University in St. Louis. He wants to take sex out of the shadows and into the light; as he tells mentor Barton Scully (Beau Bridges) in a later episode’s flashback, “Humans have taken the basic impulse for sex and turned into some unrecognizable ordeal… What if we could just cut through the maze to the essentials?”
We get a sense that this is more than just professional curiosity for Masters. Betty (Annaleigh Ashford), one of the series’ more astute, blunt characters, suggests he likes to watch, and his sex life with wife Libby (Caitlin FitzGerald) is clinical and distant; when she offers to let him watch her pleasure herself for the sake of the study, he tells her, “I love you too much.” (That Libby also calls him “daddy” does not help.)
Johnson, meanwhile, is a woman ahead of her time, a single mom eager for the professional challenges – and, yes, money – offered by working for Masters, and acutely aware of the effect she has on him and how she can take advantage of that while still advancing the study. It’s a constant battle for power between the man of science and the woman of instinct, and the constantly shifting ground between them keeps “Masters” exciting.
What’s perhaps most impressive about “Masters of Sex” is how sincere it is. So many shows about sex take on a cheeky tone, or a self-congratulatory one. This one features an abundance of nudity – nipple fetishists in particular will have never had it so good – and a healthy amount of simulated sex and masturbation, yet there’s never a sense that we’re meant to giggle at this, nor that Ashford and the rest of the creative team are patting themselves on the back for their daring. It can be a very funny show at times – among the early highlights is a subplot about a handsome doctor who falls for his partner in the study, even though she won’t have sex with him away from the watchful eye of Dr. Masters – but it’s also matter-of-fact about all the body parts and all the thrusting. You make a show about wiseguys, you have to include some violence; you make a show about sex researchers, and you have to show a lot of sex.
Much of that certain, straightforward tone is established in the pilot by director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”), who has an instant command of the period, the subject matter, and, especially, his two stars. This is far outside what Caplan’s usually asked to do, but she doesn’t come across as an anachronism (Virginia’s not like the other secretaries at the hospital, but she’s also not a time-traveler), and she does a lot of sly, subtle work as we see Virginia try to figure out her mysterious new boss. And Sheen is simply superb as the icy Masters, forever at war with himself over his desire to help others and his need to control every situation and relationship. There’s some fairly trite storytelling at times regarding Masters’ abusive father (even a relatively novel cable drama’s hero has to have daddy issues), but Sheen sells it for everything it’s worth.
One of the reasons we’ve had so many violent anti-hero dramas over the last 15 years is that the business imitates success, and everyone’s still chasing “The Sopranos.” But another is that violence makes it easy to create emotional stakes. What’s so impressive about “Masters of Sex” is how powerful it can be without once involving guns, fists or exploding tortoises. There’s a scene in the sixth episode, involving Allison Janney as Scully’s wife, that is among the more devastating moments you’re going to see on TV this year outside of “Breaking Bad,” and all the drama and tears stem from societal expectations and the intimate, specific details of a marriage.
Showtime hasn’t been on the best creative streak of late. “Homeland” had a shaky second season. “Dexter” had a weak final season and a disastrous last episode. “Ray Donovan” got through an entire first season without providing a single character worth caring about.
But the first two episodes of “Homeland” season 3 are promising, and “Masters of Sex” is even better than that.
Definitely giving this a shot. Love Caplan and Sheen. (show seems interesting too)
For a series that’s serious about sex, leave it to Showtime to create a logo that cheapens it. Or are we not supposed to notice the image that’s created by the sideways “E”?
The Sopranos had a gun for the “r” in its title. Does that cheapen that show?
No, you are supposed to notice it.
I believe that they put a gun in the Sopranos logo because there was a fear that the audience would think it was a show about opera singers. And a crotch is a lot more smarmy than a pistol. (Which, come to think of it, is the first time in the history of the English language that this sentence was created.)
The pilot has been available online (legally) for a few weeks. I was pleasantly surprised that they didn’t censor any of the sex or language even in the Youtube version. Really good first episode, though. Can’t wait to see more.
I don’t want to read the review until I’ve seen this and so I skimmed it but I didn’t spot a mention of when this airs. Google tells me Sunday at 10pm, correct?
Yes. Fixed.
I watched the pilot on YouTube (one of only about 20,000 which kind of surprised me) and I thought it was just fantastic. Gender dynamics in the middle of the century are just incredibly fascinating to me and I love the way it’s played here. The registrar ragging on Johnson for wanting to enroll and not staying home with her kids is right up my alley.
I was also surprised by how clinical the sex scenes were. There’s a decent amount of sex and nudity in the pilot, but there’s only one scene that’s really played for prurience. And even that scene used the sex to establish character traits. The nudity here is never gratuitous, it seems. It always has a purpose.
I’m a little disappointed we won’t see more of Margo Martindale even though I know why her character wouldn’t stick around. I just need more Margo Martindale.
If you want Martindale, she’ll be farting professionally over on “The Millers” (also with Beau Bridges!) starting next week.
I know, but that’s just so…ugh.
I also watched it – a fantastic pilot! This seems like it might turn into one of the next-gen silver-era great dramas. Just a smidgen of anti-hero / anti-heroine, no violence, intelligent writing, humor, and a fascinating subject.
And I will never hear the line, ‘Just think of yourself as Edmund Hillary leaving base camp’ ever again without breaking into a grin and thinking of Beau Bridges.
I’m even more excited about this show now I know at least part of it is set at my undergrad, Wash U in STL!
Cant wait for this show! Glad to hear it lives up to its talent, something Ray Donovan couldnt quite get.
It seems interesting and like it could become something very good. The problem I’m having so far is with Michael Sheen doing an American accent. It’s not necessarily a bad accent, but seeing as in my mind he’s Brian Clough and frankly pretty much my mental image of a British person, it feels like I’m listening to someone else put in their voice afterward while Michael Sheen moves his mouth. I’m hoping I can get over this after a few episodes.
The work of Masters & Johnosn has to be among the most famous works you’ve never read, like Stephen Hawking’s books for non-scientists. Except M&S wrote all their books for scientists, except for one — and so few ‘regular’ folks read even that one. People were content to read short summaries in magazines (this wasn’t regular newspaper fare, except possibly in book reviews). Yet I remember slogging through all of ti, thinking ‘This is gong to be important. People will be talking about this for decades, if not centuries.’ And yet my godchildren have absolutely no clue who they were or why their work was important. I love a good dramam series, and I’m really encouraged by this first episode, but what I’m really hoping is that putting them into popular culture this way gets more people to actually read their work … and understand.
This is a great effort. I hope the series gets a big audience (an adult one, obviously, but you never know about teenageers and what they’re willing to watch). An excellent start. Kudos to Showtime.
Damn. Typos again; sorry. Still no way to fix them after the fact. Oh, well …
Alan, I understand what you’re saying about using violence to raise stakes and I think it’s a great point. However, in the pilot there is a scene that involves violence. When Virginia and Ethan are outside of the party, he hits her and she momentarily fights back. I don’t mean to cheapen your point, but I thought this was an organic moment that did heighten the stakes.