Review: Mystery goes to Wyoming in A&E’s ‘Longmire’

CBS recently decided that its latest Jesse Stone movie with Tom Selleck would be the series’ last, because even though the films still pull in a healthy viewership total, the viewers are virtually all over 50, and therefore unfortunately viewed as worthless by the advertisers who pay the freight at CBS.
The math is a little different when you get to cable, though. History Channel has been crowing, with justification, about the huge ratings for its “Hatfields & McCoys” miniseries, which debuted with close to 14 million viewers, but far more modest numbers among adults 18-49.
I doubt that A&E will get ratings comparable to either the Jesse Stone films or “Hatfields” for its new mystery series “Longmire” (Sunday at 10 p.m.), but it doesn’t need to in order to be a successful companion piece to “The Glades.” And Jesse Stone fans may find a lot that feels familiar, and appealing, in the new series.
“Longmire” is based on Craig Johnson’s series of mystery novels about small-town Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire, played by Australian actor Robert Taylor. Like Jesse, Walt is a man out of sync with the 21st century – he refuses to get a cell phone, and he suggests a deputy brush up on his investigative technique by reading “The Hound of the Baskervilles” – and is hung up on the wife who is lost to him. With Jesse, it was divorce, where Walt’s wife has been dead a year, and in that time he’s let his attention to personal and professional detail fall apart.
When a fresh murder awakens Walt from his slumber and prompts him to drive five hours each way to notify the dead man’s widow, a deputy notes that Walt hasn’t done a notification in a while.
“Hasn’t done much in a while,” notes another, Branch (Bailey Chase), who is planning to run against Walt in the next election.
Though Walt ambles to his own drummer, and confesses to best friend Henry (Lou Diamond Phillips) that he fears he’s lost a step, his old-school skills haven’t all left him. And over the course of this one investigation, he starts to find his way back into the world, even if it’s a world that doesn’t always seem to understand an old cowboy like him.
Taylor’s a big guy whose approach to his fake American accent is a flat tone of voice that could come across as emotionless, but instead plays into the laconic style of the character. Walt’s not big on verbalizing – when a deputy asks what he’s doing as he stares at a crime scene, Walt replies, “Thinkin’. I do that sometimes before I talk.” – and Taylor’s delivery evokes a bit of the pre-“Fugitive” Tommy Lee Jones (i.e., before the world was allowed to know how funny he was).
It’s not a wildly original character, or performance, but it gets the job done in lean, efficient fashion. And it fits nicely in the rugged, wide-open terrain. “Longmire” uses locations in and around Santa Fe to stand in for Wyoming, and there’s a sense of place to the show that makes it feel unlike every other cop show on television.
And “Longmire” needs that sense of place, and a couple of lively supporting performances by Phillips and “Battlestar Galactica” vet Katee Sackhoff (as deputy Vic, a big-city transplant who doesn’t like the country, but respects Walt), to stand out from the dozens of other crime procedurals out there. The case that brings Walt back to life isn’t particularly interesting (or, for dramatic purposes, surprising), and the only reason it seems to have an affect on him at all is that it takes place around the anniversary of his wife’s passing.
I’d like to see the mysteries grow more engaging as the series moves along, but “Longmire” at least starts with a good foundation in Walt, his sidekicks, and the wide, open spaces they travel.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Quite the man of mystery, this Robert Taylor. His IMDb and Wikipedia pages reveal absolutely nothing about him.
From one episode, I’ve formed no opinion of him other than that I’m willing to give him a few more eps to see what he’s made of, ditto his character. I have no problem with the laconic detective/lawman type; when well done, it is to the mystery genre what a good beach book is to summer reading. A bit of thought-provoking froth that holds my attention will do, until Justified, Luther and Law & Order UK return.
That said, I’ve been waiting for some thoughtful director/showrunner to give Katee Sackhoff a role she can sink her teeth into that also challenges her in some way. I think she’s better than teh material she’s been given since BSG. Even though the reboot of The Bionic Woman was and overall dud, as was its star, the character they had Katee play was much more interesting (and different from, more ambiguous than Starbuck on BSG). for Katee’s role alone, I was sorry to see that reboot fail. Maybe her role in Longmire will jump-start her in a more interesting direction. I’ll wait and see.
Ouch, typos. Sorry. Really wish (still/again) that we had a way to edit our comments after posting.
I’m pretty sick of hearing how I’m undesirable since turning 50–when are the television police going to take away my TV?
I do not understand why the 18-49 age group is considered together. What does an 18-year old have in common with a 49-year old? Do they have as much money? No. Do they spend as much money? No. Yet most shows seem geared towards the 18-year old and not the 49-year old. Same with the over-50 crowd. Do they not buy cars and appliances and stuff?
@ Old Man With Money
Advertisers figure that by the time you’re 50 it’s harder to change your mind about the brands you buy while younger people haven’t had time to build loyalty so the can be convinced to try new things.
I’m not saying they are right or wrong but that’s their reasoning.
@VER- I’m in the same frame of mind. I’ll be 60 in a few months, and here’s what I have to say to those advertisers, and a certain few critics(not you Alan) who think I should be in an old folks home, waiting for the blue plate special at the local Bob Evans; go pound salt.
They’ve figured out those of us who are over 50 are smart enough to fast-forward through the commercials.
Hopefully AE will allow to grow creatively than it has let past scripted projects. Theres an oversaturation of Crime Procedural. It time for some more complex crime drama.
I dunno, Alan, you make it sound pretty dull. Aside from Sackhoff, I’m not overly interested.
Yeah if this is just another crime procedural I’ll pass.
Sackhoff’s character sounds like Scott Caan’s Danny Williams from “Hawaii Five-O.” Danno is not from Hawaii, hates being in Hawaii, but respects (and quibbles) with McGarrett.
Saw preview in front of Avengers. Looked terrible.
I watched a preview on another site and the photography was a unique style and the scenery was gorgeous.
It’s hard to tell from one preview but I’ll be watching because of it. That and the fact that Katee/Starbuck will be there.
I was leaning toward not trying this but the more I read about it, the more I think I might like it. Plus, Starbuck is in it.
I’m just happy to see the great Lou Diamond Phillips back on tv.
Louis D.P. had a recurring role on Southland last season
thanks Fronz – didn’t know that! I’ll check it out. Viva la LDP!!!
“effect” not “affect” Alan!
Please, leave that stuff to HitFix’s copy editors. (I just made myself laugh.)
Alan you must mean the pre- Under Seige Tommy Lee Jones…
I will most definitely give this series a try. I did some research and found out that it is based on a series of mystery novels written by Wyoming retired cop turned rancher Craig Johnson, up to 8 books featuring this character by now IIRC. So, if Mr Johnson’s writing is good enough to sell so many books, I figure this show is worth watching. I also downloaded the first book last night to see what is up with Sheriff Longmire.
I am sorely disappointed to see that the Jesse Stone series has been stopped. I thoroughly enjoy these films and love their somber, slow story telling. I really hope that somebody will pick up the mantle and carry it forward. History Channel, A&E, USA, TBS, I dont care! More Stone movies please!
Hmm, not seeing this one tonight. My directory shows an A&E schedule of The Killing, More The Killing, and Mad Men.
RWG (does this one air NEXT week, or what?)
whelp, wrong network :-)
RWG (thought this one seemed to be a bit traditional for AMC)
I was pleasantly surprised with this show. I think I’ll enjoy watching it this summer with Game of Thrones and Mad Men ending their seasons and Breaking Bad still a few weeks off it will be nice to have this as “filler”.
I was pretty happy with this show. The mystery plot was fairly boilerplate but the world it took place in felt lived in and the ensemble was quite enjoyable.
The basic story line of Walt/Jesse/Raylen are attractive and interesting human law enforcers with baggage. It is realistic watching the heros fighting their demons. Alan’s review was the best and closest of all that I have read, he paid close attention to all charaters. I’m hoping this series expands those charaters and the story lines show more depth. Ride on Longmire!
I liked it. What sells it for me is Walt Longmire. It’s refreshing to watch this quiet, thoughtful sheriff work his magic, without spouting off one-liners or going over the top. He seems real. Whether he’s gunning down a suspect or gently notifying the wife that her husband was killed, the other person running against him clearly has a lot to learn.
PS: I imagine this is what Raylan Givens might be like later in life.
Also, I think Katie Sackhoff makes a good supporting character, though I wish we got a little more Starbuck attitude.
I hope we’ll be seeing more Lou Diamond Phillips and the Native American perspective throughout the series.
Set in the open plains of Wyoming, “Longmire” has the potential to be a breakout summer hit, but it’s “movie of the week” feel leaves this viewer wondering if the western-set drama can make the leap from novel to television series.
Our story picks up a year after death of Walt’s wife. A broken and humbled man, Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) is the incumbent Sheriff of Absaroka County. He’s breaking in a new deputy, Victoria “Vic” Moretti (Katee Sackhoff), who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for only six months after arriving from Philadelphia where she was a veteran homicide detective.
In addition to his workload as peacemaker, Longmire is at odds with one of his deputies, Branch Connally (Bailey Chase), who is seeking to unseat the sheriff in the upcoming election. Not alone in this setting, Walt’s friend of 35 years, Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), isn’t any closer to understanding his friend’s feeling of loss and hopelessness.
Walt Longmire’s face reads like the treasure maps seen in westerns from the dawn of cinema. Everything from Walt’s haircut to his cracked skin and bleached lips read like a man that’s spent plenty of time in the sun on horseback (or in his truck), searching for answers to a whodunnit, or just trying to fill that gap between life and everything else.
Having only seen the pilot, my complaint with the series thus far is the direction. At times, I got the feeling that “Longmire” is trying to be an homage to the Cohen Brothers film “No Country For Old Men.” A dusty mystery-thriller, “Longmire” suffers from a short directorial eye. Though certainly passable for a series pilot, this is the story of lonely man, set in a lonely world, surrounded by a whole lot of nothing all the way to the Pacific Ocean. So, it would make sense that when you’re trying to give that feeling of separation, pull the camera back and show us the man by himself in the vast expanse of Wyoming’s natural wonders. Close-ups of everything from tears falling to guns being cocked give a jarring sense to the storytelling when coupled with long shots of Wyoming’s majestic wilderness.
Secondly, I would have rather seen Katee Sackhoff cast as love interest for Longmire. She would be a perfect strong, down-home woman who would rather set a-horseback than sit in a nail salon. She could have been the sturdy shoulder for Walt to lean on when he breaks; eventually the loss of his wife will cause him to have that moment when he questions the reason for continuing to fight the good fight.
Also, it may sound incredibly sexist, but television is a visual medium; if the producers put Sackhoff in a cowboy hat, tight jeans and boots, the ratings would go through the roof. Thanks to “Battlestar Galactica,” Katee has become a name unto herself, and she’s far too talented to be playing a supporting role.
It’s nice to see Lou Diamond Philips again, though he’s woefully miscast here. Lack Sackhoff, his talents carry him far beyond supporting roles, which has me itching for those episodes when we follow Henry and Vic through the Native American paintings that are the splendor of the American west.
Overall, I give “Longmire” a B+ and hope the directional miscues are fixed for the remaining nine episodes of the first season.
You seriously did not mention how awesome Lou Diamond Phillips is in this show?