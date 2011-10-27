Review: NBC’s ‘Chuck’ returns for fifth and final season

Tomorrow night at 8, NBC premieres the fifth and final season of “Chuck.” Think for a minute about how ridiculous that is – or, if you’re a fan of the show (which I’ve been from the start), how awesome that is.
This is a show that debuted during the cursed 2007-08 season that was truncated because of the writers strike, a season that was notable (a year after the “Heroes” freshman phenomenon) for both the sheer number of nerd baiting shows that debuted and the number that failed. (“Chuck” and “Big Bang Theory” survived, while “Bionic Woman,” “Journeyman,” “Moonlight,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Reaper” and “New Amsterdam” are long gone.) It may not have been renewed after the first season if not for the strike. It was only renewed after the second because of a huge, organized fan campaign and (more importantly) because the studio agreed to drastically slash the budget.
And then after that, it kept coming back for the incredible, mortifying reason that everything else on NBC kept failing, and suddenly the small-but-loyal “Chuck” audience became not a liability but an asset. Its ceiling was low, but its floor turned out to be much higher than virtually any new show NBC tried for a couple of years.(*)
(*) In addition to “Bionic Woman” and “Journeyman,” NBC has scheduled, and then canceled, more than FORTY new shows either concurrent with “Chuck” or after: “Bionic Woman,” “Journeyman,” “Life,” “Lipstick Jungle,” “The Singing Bee,” “Fear Itself,” “America’s Toughest Jobs,” “The Chopping Block,” “Crusoe,” “Howie Do It,” “Kath & Kim,” “Kings,” “Knight Rider,” “The Listener,” “Momma’s Boys,” “Merlin,” “My Own Worst Enemy,” “The Philanthropist,” “Southland” (though TNT rescued that one), “Superstars of Dance,” “100 Questions,” “Losing It With Jillian,” “The Jay Leno Show,” “Mercy,” “Persons Unknown,” “Trauma,” “America’s Next Great Restaurant,” “The Cape,” “Chase,” “The Event,” “Friends with Benefits,” “Law & Order: LA,” “Love Bites,” “Outlaw,” “Outsourced,” “The Paul Reiser Show,” “Perfect Couples,” “School Pride,” “Undercovers,” “The Playboy Club” and “Free Agents.” That list seems almost as long as the one Peter Griffin recited when FOX resurrected “Family Guy.”
So now the little spy show that could gets a victory lap season of 13 episodes – and already this fall, things are so dire in so many timeslots at NBC that it wouldn’t be insane to see that season get extended. (Though it’s still unlikely.) Hell, at the rate other NBC shows are failing, there’s a remote chance I could be back here at this time next fall talking about the absurdity of a sixth season of “Chuck.”
But sticking with these final 13 feels about right to me. “Chuck” already ran into some storytelling bumps last year when NBC’s failure elsewhere led to an unexpected extension, and very few TV shows advance gracefully into middle age. Better to go away when you’re still relatively strong than to limp off stage well past the point where everyone remembers why they used to cheer.
Even “Chuck” seems aware of that danger. In one of the early episodes, Buy More troublemaker – and, in one of the show’s more popular running gags, frontman for the heinous band Jeffster! – Lester (Vik Sahay) tries singing in the store, and Big Mike (Mark Christopher Lawrence) groans, “Man, I am so over this whole Jeffster! thing,” to which Lester admits, “Me, too.”
To be perfectly frank, I began to worry we were already at that point with “Chuck” when I began watching the three episodes NBC sent out from the new season. I enjoyed the first two, but there were hiccups along the way – most of them involving changes to the status quo introduced at the end of last season (in the hope that another season would exist) – and I began to wonder if we might have all been better off if one of the 15 previous “Chuck” episodes designed as a series finale had actually been it.
Then I got to the third episode(**), which did a better job of handling the changes in structure, and in laying out a clear direction for the 10 episodes to come(***), and in simply reminding me, “Oh, yes. This is why I love ‘Chuck.'”
(**) Seeing it reminded me a bit of watching the first season, where the pilot was interesting but not quite there, the second episode an uninspiring rehash of conflicts from the pilot, and the third episode (“Chuck vs. the Tango”) the one laying out the very entertaining template for the series going forward. I doubt the symmetry here was intentional, but I appreciated it nonetheless.
(***) And much as I love me some “Chuck,” about the last thing I want is some last-minute order of 9 more episodes to go along with these 13. Again, it’s almost a running gag that the show keeps getting extended after everyone thought things were wrapped up, but if there’s a plan in place for these last 13, let it play out as planned. Please.
When last we left our heroes, Chuck (Zachary Levi), Casey (Adam Baldwin) and Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski) had all been fired by the government, Chuck had inherited a vast fortune that he used to purchase the Buy More and set up their own freelance spy company, and Morgan (Joshua Gomez) had accidentally acquired the Intersect superpowers that Chuck had lost earlier in the finale.
These were all promising ideas, but when we come back for the new season, the show seems uncomfortable dealing with a lot of the changes. Some are abandoned altogether, some are downplayed, and some are just awkwardly worked around.
When I watched the season 4 finale, I was especially fond of an Intersect’ed Morgan, since Gomez had become the show’s MVP the last couple of years, since the show had probably taken a super Chuck as far as he could go without being unrecognizable, and since it seemed like the show could have a lot of fun with the little bearded one suddenly becoming the world’s mightiest warrior. In practice, it doesn’t work out so well. You get the sense that either Gomez can’t fake the kung fu moves as well as Levi could, that he’s harder to seamlessly insert a stunt double for, or both, and as a result, Morgan’s heroic moments are scanter and less impressive than one might have hoped for. (On an undercover operation, for instance, Morgan and Sarah have to perform a sexy dance together, but most of the routine ultimately leans on Strahovski.)
But if Morgan isn’t quite the hero I had hoped for, the show gets good mileage out of Chuck trying not to be jealous of his best friend – and wondering what it is he contributes to the spy team if he doesn’t have Morgan’s powers or Casey and Sarah’s training. The best moments in the first two episodes deal with how much Chuck has grown from the klutz we met four years ago into someone that Sarah and Casey would plausibly look to as their leader.
And the third episode finally seems to kick the season into gear, not only finding an unexpected place to take the Chuck/Morgan story, but doing the best job of exploiting a guest star. “Chuck” has always been a show that’s done well by its geek-friendly guests – whatever pacing and logic problems season 4 had were always easily solved just by bringing back Timothy Dalton – but the first couple of episodes don’t make optimal use of Mark Hamill, Craig Kilborn, Jeff Fahey and Justin Hartley from “Smallville.” Carrie-Anne Moss, on the other hand, fits in marvelously (starting with the second episode) as Gertrude Verbanski, head of a far more successful private espionage outfit and potential Casey romantic interest. Baldwin and Moss work very well together – this has the potential, in fact, to be the best Casey storyline of the entire run (and provides a good role for Sarah in absence of an arc of her own at this early stage) – and it becomes clear she’s not here just because the fanboys and girls will recognize her, but because the writers have a plan for her.
There comes a point with some shows where your affection for the characters and the world supersedes everything else – like most “Chuck” fans, I’ve learned to wave away the large weekly plot holes because the rest of it makes me too happy to care – and I’m glad under any circumstance to get 13 more hours with Chuck and friends. But as both a fan and a critic, I want these final episodes to be as good as they can be. I know I can always put on the Jeffster! performance of “Mr. Roboto,” or Chuck silently proposing to Sarah in a hospital corridor, or Morgan presiding over Chuck and Sarah’s wedding, and just treat one of those as the “real” finale, but I’d rather the show actually go out with a bang. When I started watching the final season, I wasn’t sure that it would. By the time I got to the third episode, I felt significantly more confident.
And no matter what, we got five seasons of “Chuck.” I still can’t quite believe that.
Of all the shows you mentioned, only Life and Kings were worth watching.
Re: canceling “Life” – I’ll never let NBC off the hook for that decision.
Hey, Merlin is pretty good, too. Fortunately, it’s primarily a BBC production so it’s still going strong and getting better with time.
‘Life’ was a great show. I’m STILL pissed off about it getting cancelled …
Watch Damien Lewis on “Homeland” and weep, NBC!
Life was indeed a very good show, and NBC was stupid to cancel it, given the trash it has on now. At least Damian Lewis landed somewhere good. But the one I really miss is Kings; my oh my, but there was drama there. And I do love what Ian McShane did with that role, not to mention his ice-queen wife. Ah, well … NBC’s loss. And ours.
I love Chuck, but I’m happy they’ll wrap things up in 13 episodes. Chuck and FNL were very similar in that if the showrunners were giving clear instruction on what they had to work with for episodes, they could execute storylines brilliantly. Most of the big problems for both shows came when NBC would change its mind about what it was doing with the shows. I realize that, giving the situation, this is how NBC had to do things, but they’re actions definitely weakened the shows.
Season 3 also had a rough transition after a character learned kung fu. Ultimately, it wasn’t as good as Season 2 had been, but the writers worked in the new powers well enough.
As delighted as I’ll be if I was anywhere in the ballpark about the massive government conspiracy ([sepinwall.blogspot.com]), I’m wary of how it was introduced in the finale; it seemed a bit too all-controlling, which would make it hard to swallow a resolution in the last 11 or so episodes. Especially since the first episodes after a character learns kung fu apparently are for changing course rather than jumping into the big story arcs of the season.
During the 2-3 episodes immediately after Chuck proposed to Sarah in the hallway in silence, I kind of wished they had ended the show there. But I’m happy they continued on and am looking forward to this season. And as you, and the others have said, I hope they keep at 13 so we can get proper closure, instead of being left wondering what happened.
Based on my cursory glance, 43 shows premiered in either the Fall or Spring of 2007-2008. Of those 43 shows, only four will air this season: The Big Bang Theory, Private Practice, Kitchen Nightmares, and Chuck.
Gossip Girl was fall 2007 as well.
I’m conflicted about this. I grew tired of Chuck last season, to the point that I never even watched the season finale, as I was on vacation that week and never got around to it. But I still love the characters, I love the actors, and I’m happy they are still getting work. So I’ll probably watch it on Fridays when I’m home, and not fret too much over ones that I might miss.
About NBC — I seem to recall that in the 80’s or maybe early 90’s, ABC was the network that everyone loved to hate. They couldn’t get a hit show to save their lives. Are NBC’s troubles comparable to ABC’s? Worse? Better? I just think it’s interesting the cyclical nature, and if ABC’s eventual success could be a blueprint for NBC getting themselves out of their current hole.
I was prepared to give you a hard time for shunning last season’s finale, but then I remembered that I never got around to watching the final 3 episodes of Heroes. Big difference, though. You owe to yourself to see Chuck’s season 4 finale, it’s well worth viewing. I don’t regret for one second not knowing how Heroes ended.
“and it becomes clear she’s not here just because the fanboys and girls will recognize her, but because the writers have a plan for her. ”
What? Its a character. Its an actress. Unless you mean the writers plan to murder the actress (or perhaps seduce her), it wouldn’t matter who was in the role.
I interpreted that remark of Alan’s as meaning she’s not a one-off fanboy shout-out, like Summer Glau in her brief appearance as one of the Gretas, but someone they brought in to play an actual, well-thought out character. AND be a shout-out to the fanboys.
When Chuck premiered it was up against Terminator and Big Bang Theory. I immediately thought Chuck was the best show I’d seen since Alias (and that show unfortunately went south in quality soon after the second season, a fate that fortunately Chuck has escaped). Terminator was uneven, but I was disappointed it was canceled. I thought it had a lot of potential, but because it was serialized it faced a tough climb; I still wish they could have worked out the kinks. Of the three, I felt sorry for Big Bang Theory! When Terminator was moved to Fridays I started watching Big Bang, and while not nearly as clever (or often even as funny as Chuck) I thought it was a fun show. I never would have imagined that Big Bang Theory would become this huge hit, while Chuck struggled in the ratings. In the past couple of years the shows have been on different nights and I’ve been perplexed that there wasn’t more audience overlap between them. I realize they are completely different types of shows, but I thought the Nerd appeal would be strong, and just a million or two 18-49s that crossed over to watch Chuck would have made a huge difference in the renewal angst! Of course now that Community is on, I think that is the show which more likely appeals to the type of viewer that likes Chuck, and that is sadly reflected in the Community ratings. Of course, trying to apply logic to TV ratings is probably a fruitless task.
I think the problem, if you can call it that, is that Chuck quickly lost the nerd hook. Yes, Chuck is a nerd, Morgan is a nerd, but if you compare their nerdiness head to head against Sheldon and crew, there is no comparison. Personally, I still watch BBT and think, yep, I’ve had this conversation with my friends or these ARE my friends. With Chuck, that personal connection was quickly broken, and it just became a fun show to watch.
Wouldn’t it be “Chuck”‘s luck to have the premiere go up against Game 7 of the World Series? Damn rain!
“Chuck had inherited a vast fortune…” – Uh oh, did something tragic happen to Alexei on his family reunion tour?
Just kidding; I’ll be kicking back with a meatball marinara from Subway and thoroughly enjoying my last few weeks of new “Chuck”!
Probably the only show whose cancellation I’ve truly lamented since Arrested Development and Firefly.
On the topic of Chuck I think it’s good that they have a set end now.
I think you were far more optimistic than most fans regarding Morgan as the intersect (and believing him to be the MVP of Season 4). Morgan is only good in small doses, so I’m not surprised that the first episodes aren’t that good. What a terrible, terrible idea…which most fans saw right away.
Thirteen more episodes and I can finally stop buying all these Subway sandwiches!!!!
What? “That campaign ended three years ago?” What’s that mean?
If this season mirrors the setup in season one, then I’m more than game. Those first three episodes in the first season got me thinking “hey, now this is a show for me.” Really, it was episode 1×03 that got the ball rolling. As a fan who watches the show religiously, I actually want it to go out with a bang. I’ll be content with the 13 final episodes and nothing more.
Really excited for the coming season and is especially excited to see Carrie-Anne Moss on the show.
Always fun to read your reviews, Alan.
Can’t wait! But I have a question: what happens to the supporting cast? For example, Big Mike and Jeffster! won’t be working in the Buy More anymore because it’s been turned into a freelance spy headquarters. What about Gen. Beckman? Do these characters have any parts in the final season?
Yes Alan you have been a fan from the beginning and done so much for the show…thank you very much we all really appreciate it. Your enthusiastic reviews, your involvment with the subway campaign, the explanation of the tv production process to explain some of the bumps and your honesty in why (for example in your ring part 1 review) it was so hard to let go of Chuck even though you have seen it all before with shows like Freaks and Geeks. This has been a phenomenal ride, I have loved every part of it! Thank you for loving Chuck as much as us and understanding some of our joys and frustrations and joys and for every interview you did with the Chuck people in the high and low and very high times!
Alan wrote:
“When I watched the season 4 finale, I was especially fond of an Intersect’ed Morgan, since Gomez had become the show’s MVP the last couple of years, since the show had probably taken a super Chuck as far as he could go without being unrecognizable, and since it seemed like the show could have a lot of fun with the little bearded one suddenly becoming the world’s mightiest warrior. In practice, it doesn’t work out so well… Morgan’s heroic moments are scanter and less impressive than one might have hoped for.”
— Alan, I totally agree with you about Morgan and I’m very excited to see him as the intersect. I was thrilled when Morgan got the intersect at the end of last season and thought it was a wonderfully inspired way to keep things fresh, fun and interesting.
I remember being shocked at the small (but loud) minority who were so upset about the change… although I suppose I shouldn’t have been so surprised since a lot of people just can’t deal with change very well.
I do wonder if Morgan being less impressive as the intersect was a calculated move to appease those who were all up in arms that Morgan would eclipse the star of the show (in the hero department) too much.
When you mention that the show seems to have downplayed these changes, I can’t help wondering whether they were influenced by the small but vociferous group of “fans” who complained so aggressively after the end of last season’s finale.
It really annoys me to think that the creators of the show may have downplayed Morgan’s new role on the team, which should have been tremendous fun, due to some over the top whining by a small number of irate “fans”.
It kind of reminds me of the outrage of a lot impatient Chuck and Sarah fans back in early season three, and the way it seemed the creative team reacted to that by overcompensating with more boring Charah scenes to appease them then I think they otherwise would have.
Sorry but whiny fans that bitch and complain before they even give a new storyline a chance to play out a bit really annoy me. Especially when I feel like it interferes with a show as fabulous as this one.
If that’s what happened, it’s a darn shame. What do you think Alan? Was downplaying Morgan as the intersect an unfortunate reaction to the small segment of negative fans?
I’m going to annoy you because I have always disliked Morgan’s character. Anything that adds more screen time for this character sucks and after viewing the first episode, I have not changed my mind. The quicker they get the intersect out of his head and banish him back to the Buy More, the better.
Alan-
Isn’t it logical to think that Fedak and the rest of the Fake Empire crew ALREADY have a post-13 backup plan (or at least an idea) in case the show is given a back 6/9/11? Unless Warner has told them, in advance, that there’s no way they’ll do more episodes for the fee NBC is paying, a smart showrunner would already be thinking about options. And unless they are going for an “everyone gets run over by a truck” ending, the big reveal of the supposed all-things-are-connected plot wouldn’t end the show, just the already-botched mythology.
Chuck could reintersect for the back order and do 6 or 9 or 11 one-off episodes. Coming up with a plausible post-13 series of episodes really shouldn’t be harder than any normal series. There are dozens of fun scenarios (Chuck invents his own version of an intersect, Sarah gets pregnant and has to deal with that, Casey tries to retire) that could be played out in a post-13 world.
Besides, I don’t think the show SHOULD end until we get the Earth, Wind, Fire and Rain reunion episode…
Either Jeff or Lester (or both) is “behind it all”. Trust me, that’s the way they’re going to tie it all up.
My finale was Chuck vs the Other Guy. I wanted Chuck and Sarah to end on a happy note. I haven’t watched another episode since. I’m currently trying to decide if I should start watching again…
You’ve missed a lot of great stuff John! And season 3 and 4 both ended on a very happy note, so you don’t have to worry about that if you catch up with the DVDs.
If this show was more mainstream popular, I could see NBC making a spinoff after this show ends, thereby getting a new series to fill one of their many primetime holes. Unfortunately, this show isn’t popular enough for that, and it’s such an ensemble show that I can’t see anyone headlining their own thing…although the continued adventures of Morgan & Casey would be the most likely candidates.
Ray Park looks like Josh Gomez, maybe they can bring him in to do the stunt doubles. But I expect his fee would equal 2 or 3 whole episodes. Unless he’s a Chuck fan? Hmmm
Is there going to be a season 6 to chuck? That show honestly has to be the greatest ever created.