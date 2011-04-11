Review: NBC’s ‘Law & Order: LA’ returns, revamped but not really changed

“Law & Order” creator Dick Wolf likes to compare the original and its spin-offs to a line of luxury cars – different features but a similar standard of quality – and the current situation with “Law & Order: LA” reminds me very much of some advice about cars my dad used to give me.
My dad was always a big believer in trading in a car before it started taking him on regular trips to the garage. He felt it just wasn’t worth the time and money you had to spend to keep it running after a certain point; better to move onto a new model whenever possible.
“Law & Order: LA,” which returns to NBC with two episodes tonight at 9 & 10 p.m., technically isn’t an old model. But at its heart, it isn’t the first season of a brand-new series, but the 21st season of the original “Law & Order.” The location’s different, but the format is identical, as is the sense of inescapable ennui that comes from telling the same stories the same way for more than two decades. Wolf didn’t trade in his old clunker for a sleek new model; he just slapped on a fresh coat of paint and moved it to a different garage.
Unsurprisingly, “LOLA” struggled out of the gate. The new locale and actors weren’t enough to bring back viewers who had drifted away over the final seasons of the mothership, and in early December, NBC pulled the show from their schedule and invited Wolf to swap a bunch of parts around in hopes they could keep the franchise running a few more years. (“Criminal Intent” begins its final season on USA next month, and “SVU” has slipped enough in the ratings that while it will likely be back next season, it’s no lock.)
So “LOLA” returns with a shorter name (in the fall, it was “Law & Order: Los Angeles”), and shakeups throughout the cast. Skeet Ulrich’s Detective Rex Winters gets written out in tonight’s first episode – in a way that the NBC promos have been unapologetically spoiling, as if they think the way they’re doing it is what will bring the viewers back – and by the end of the episode, Alfred Molina’s prosecutor Ricardo Morales decides to quit the DA’s office and return to the cop job he quit many years earlier. Starting with the second episode, we have a new status quo, with Morales investigating cases alongside TJ Jaruszalski (Corey Stoll), while Terence Howard’s ADA Jonah Dekker will now be prosecuting all the cases instead of splitting time with Morales – and with the help of “Law & Order” alum Alana De La Garza, whose Connie Rubirosa moves across the country with no explanation and barely even a nod to her origins. (In her first appearance, she’s surprised when Dekker cites a legal precedent that “wouldn’t hold up in New York.”)
It’s a pretty desperate, at times silly gambit. As written in the episodes that aired last fall, Morales was a political animal who enjoyed the spotlight and upward mobility that came with his job. Tonight’s first episode really has to contort itself to push him into a circumstance where he’d quit. The second episode – in which the shaky new partners investigate a series of kinky home invasions – provides Molina the kind of flashy interrogation scene that Ullrich never got (or couldn’t pull off), but the whole time I was watching I couldn’t get past the silliness of the arrangement. While they were bringing Rubirosa to LA, they might as well have had her bring Mike Logan or Cyrus Lupo along with her; short of inserting holographic footage of the late Lennie Briscoe, the return of any former “L&O” character wouldn’t be any more contrived than what they do with Morales.
And Rubirosa’s presence only affirms the feeling that this is just the original show, relocated 2,500 miles to the west.
It’s not even that it’s a bad format. The final few seasons of the mothership were among the show’s strongest in at least a decade, with maybe the strongest top-to-bottom cast since the show’s mid-’90s glory days. But even with that quality and consistency, there wasn’t an audience for it anymore. There are more than 400 episodes of the original show, and more than 900 of the franchise’s different iterations. If you care about police stories told in this way, you’ve had – and will, thanks to cable, continue to have – ample opportunity to see them.
All this puttering about under the hood is only delaying the inevitable. Unless Skeet Ulrich was just complete audience repellent, a much larger audience isn’t going to miraculously turn out for tonight’s episodes. The show is the show. It’s had its time. It’s okay to consign it to the junkyard and try something else.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Hell, moving one of the cops makes MORE sense, since there’s not the bar issues that would be associated with a lawyer making such a move. (California and New York have ZERO reciprocity, so Rubirosa would have to take the CA Bar.)
I gave up on LOLA after the first episode, but a Molina/Stoll pairing seems to me to be a much better fit than the Ulrich/Stoll pairing was, which had two quietish cops rather than a more verbose/jaded cop (Lupo, Briscoe) paired with a quieter one (Green, Curtis, Bernard).
Thanks for mentioning the bar issues. While having a high profile prosecutor give up his job to become a detective is head scratching enough, it’s absolutely insulting to the audience for Dick Wolf to transplant a prosecutor from NY to CA and not expect anyone to question it.
if that is your one big concern with this dreadful show than you really need to get out more :)
Bar issues!?!? What about the cop issues? Okay, Molina has a crisis of conscience that makes him want to walk the streets again. So….the police just have his old job and rank open for him after 15 years?
Yeah, they still get checks from the city, but these are completely different gigs. It’s not like when McNulty decided to turn in his gold badge and walk a beat in Wire S4. That was basically McNulty demoting himself. Molina didn’t rise thru the ranks of patrol officer to detective to prosecutor. He quit one job and took another.
If Molina wanted to work sex crimes or misdemeanors, put in a transfer. But to go to the police force? Ummm…Officer Molina, that choke hold you’re using on that minority has been illegal since 1998. By the way, when was the last time you qualified at the range? Physical fitness test? Baaah, why bother! Here’s your gun, and your badge, and a Thomas guide. Happy huntin!
And the really sad part is that Original Recipe had improved greatly in its final seasons from the doldrums of the Fred Thompson era. Roache and de la Garza had better chemistry and the ongoing storylines of Mccoy’s election and Van Buren’s cancer were strong attempts at moving more serial plotting to the forefront.
Agreed! I’ve started dvr’ing the later seasons of Original Recipe on TNT and am strangely saddened that it is gone. Wish I would have known how good it had gotten while it was still on the air.
A little off-topic, Alan, but have you seen Law & Order UK, and if so, what are your thoughts?
Police procedurals tend to get old real quick for me (probably why I never got into any of the US incarnations of L&O), but the characters and chemistry in the UK version really grabbed me. It isn’t appointment television for me, but I will DVR it and watch when I have a chance during the week.
I watch the UK version just for Jamie Bamber.
SVU is NBC’s highest rated drama (and second highest rated series behind The Office). How is it not a lock?
I was about to post exactly this. Great review, but that part was ridiculous.
You left out “NBC’s most expensive drama.”
@Razorback
So what? It’s the ONLY drama they have that can get a rating (well) above 2.0 AND wins its timeslot.
Agreed…will definitely be renewed
Write a comment…
Stupid auto-login…
The time for the franchise to be put out to pasture has come and gone. And the fact that they brought back not only De La Garza, but Kathryn Erbe and Vincent D’Onofrio(along with the recent returns of Stephanie March and Diane Neal on SVU) shows desperation IMO. But then again, it’s NBC
“…short of inserting holographic footage of the late Lennie Briscoe…”
Don’t give them any ideas. I can just hear the promo in my head now…
…from the mind of Dick Wolf, “Law & Order: Afterlife”
The whole genre is completely destitute at this point. Focus on the detectives, focus on the “science”, focus on the sex, focus on the grime, it’s all the same, predictable forty-odd minutes of the most sensationalized real world murder cases, cut and pasted together and given a celebrity makeover. Gives the audience the chance to feel self righteous week and week, without ever challenging them to think about their role in all the real crime out there.
I was actually watching because of Skeet Ulrich. I wanted to see what he would do with the role over time. Now there is no reason to watch!
Alan, how dare you give away that Ulrich’s character abruptly decides to move to a dairy farm and begin work on re-booting the Critters movie franchise!!! I thought this was a spoiler-free zone!
Terence Howard is terrible. I only watched the ones that he wasn’t in, so I am out now.
The first half of LOLA with the detectives was the only watchable part of the show. Molina was the better DA, and really they should have dumped Howard who is unbearable on screen. His soap opera acting is just cringeworthy. Molina at times forces the issue and becomes a caricature. I liked Ulrich’s realism and Stoll played a perfect foil to him — that’s why they worked.
This plot turn, DA to cop just reeks of desperation. LOLA is DOA.
I won’t return once the
I won’t return once they kill off Winters.
TNT reruns the early season episodes of the Law & Original-flavor late late at night (or early early morning) over the weekends. Caught a season 1 episode and felt like an 80s cop movie. Really wish they would show them in the afternoon. 99-04 episodes are on way too often.
Alan, It is my understanding that Bob Greenblatt is responsible for the retooling of the show. I know that he wanted to save it which is not what most tv executives would have done. It’s just that I’m not sure this show can be saved. I think part of the problem is that LAs tropical setting doesn’t sit well with Law & Order.It’s too bad Bob Greenblatt wasn’t leading NBC at the start of the season.He probably would have suggested these changes in the pilot and made Alfred Molina a cop instead of a contrived plot of having to kill off Skeet Ulrich and argue that Molinas character was originally a cop who decided to become a District Attorney. The trouble is Greenblatt had to undo everything that Jeff Zucker, Jeff Gaspin and Angela Bromstad did with Law & Order LA. Greenblatt would have fixed the show from the pilot. Come fall, we will see whether or not he can fix NBC. I know he champions edgier shows and have heard that the creative types like him. I’m just not sure its going to work here.
Stunning: almost 1,000 40-minute mysteries. NBC just doesn’t get it – nobody wants new L&O, we want the old and familiar. Bringing De La Garza in at the beginning of LOLA’s run might’ve worked, adding a bit of continuity from the mothership. But you can’t start over from scratch w/L&O. That’s why that Criminal Intent iteration with Goldblum didn’t work, but the final season with D’Onofrio and Erbe coming back almost certainly will. Bottom line is L&O (and at this point I’d add ESPN’s PTI) is like infrastructure – it’s always good (but rarely great), always available, and only “noticed” when it somehow veers from the norm. Let the cable networks give us our SVU, CI, and mothership fixes. It’s not like anybody needs or wants ‘new’ hot water.