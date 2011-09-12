Review: NBC’s ‘Parenthood’ returns for season 3

There are dramas on television that are more ambitious technically or thematically than NBC’s “Parenthood,” but I honestly believe that producer Jason Katims has one of the trickiest jobs of any drama showrunner on network or cable.
Nearly every week on “Parenthood” (which begins its third season tomorrow night at 10 on NBC), Katims has feature separate storyline for each of the show’s four central adult sibling characters and has to also make time for stories for at least a couple of their parents, spouses or children. The show has to balance itself pretty evenly (if not within each hour, then over the course of a season) between tear-jerking drama and light-hearted, relatable family comedy. And it has to generate dramatic stakes on a regular basis with four main characters who are, as we head into the third season, an unemployed sneaker company executive, a corporate lawyer, a small-time record producer and a bartender with aspirations of being a playwright. These are not the kinds of professions that TV shows traditionally use to drive stories and raise stakes each week (well, the lawyer is, but it’s not a sexy branch of the law and the show’s not much interested in her job, anyway).
In other words, there are a whole lot of moving parts to be dealt with, week in and week out. There’s no way to simply put “Parenthood” on auto-pilot and let it go. There’s no set formula, which even some more prestigious cable dramas (like “The Shield”) have been able to lean on over the years. There’s just this family, and what’s happening to various and sundry within it, and whatever can fit together within that hour to create a satisfying whole.
And because the ground the show sits on is so uncertain, it’s not a surprise that it can be very uneven – not only week to week, but subplot to subplot within a given episode, with the great moments coming just often enough to compensate for the shakier ones.
There’s a moment in the season premiere where one of the kids declares, “I know there’s alcohol at high school parties. I watched ‘Friday Night Lights.'” That’s an in-joke – Katims previously ran “FNL,” and the scene also features actor Michael B. Jordan, who played the East Dillon quarterback in that show’s final seasons – but it’s also a reminder that Katims had it easier on his older (and better) show, which always (except for the second season, which we’ve all agreed didn’t actually happen) had the narrative engine of the football team and the incredible pressure that football placed on its characters. When you have that, you can then more easily do smaller moments where it’s just a father and a daughter playing ping-pong, or two brothers drinking in the backyard, or a husband and wife having a minor argument. “Parenthood” just has to get by with its ordinary (if large and extremely close in every possible way) family, and more often than not does just fine with that.
The premiere is largely a table-setter, establishing where all the characters are since last we saw them, and what the season’s early stories will be. (Minor spoilers follow.)
Peter Krause’s eldest sibling Adam has been out of work long enough that he and pregnant wife Kristina (Monica Potter) are really starting to worry about money. (Also long enough for Adam to develop some strange skills to help pass the time at home.) Lauren Graham’s Sarah is nervous that her daughter Amber (Mae Whitman) wants to get her own apartment, Erika Christensen’s Julia is getting antsy about the adoption process, Dax Shepard’s Crosby and his baby mama Jasmine (Joy Bryant) have another parenting disagreement, while Adam’s daughter Haddie (Sarah Ramos) goes to a high school party despite the disapproval of recovering alcoholic boyfriend Alex (Jordan).
It is, unsurprisingly, a mixed bag. The writers have never known quite what to do with Julia and her husband Joel (Sam Jaeger), and this adoption storyline so far has her at her most unpleasant. And the Haddie storyline wobbles, as many of the show’s teen stories do, between honesty and melodrama. (Again, when there’s no profession to move the action, everyone’s personal life has to become a much bigger mess, with more potential for tears, to compensate.)
But the Sarah/Amber story finds a nice, simple middle ground where it’s a concern for Sarah, even as the show and its other characters are very aware that this is basic circle-of-life stuff. So there’s tension, but it’s never overdone and always in character.
The Adam storyline seems an interesting fork in the road for a show that sometimes wavers back and forth between dark drama and commercially-appealing hijinks. Without giving too much away, Adam gets two job opportunities in the course of the premiere: one a depressing, modestly-paying but stable middle manager position of the sort that lots of family men and women have been forced to take in this economy (or, worse, would be desperate to take, if only one were available), the other a riskier but far more creative and fun venture proposed by Crosby. In the real world – and/or on a more fundamentally heavy drama – Adam would take the former and suffer through it to provide for his wife and kids. On this show, though, which needs happiness and joy, and needs the siblings to interact as much as possible? Which one do you think he’s going to take?
I don’t need “Parenthood” to turn into a bleak kitchen sink drama. I enjoy it for its mix of tones as much as I do for the terrific performances from the cast (both the adults and the kids). But trying to be light entertainment while still keeping your characters’ feet in something that you want to very strongly resemble the real world isn’t easy. If Adam chooses the Crosby plan, maybe the show finds a way to make it seem real and understandable. Or maybe it just becomes an excuse to have Krause and Shepard banter for a few minutes each week, and is eventually swept away and forgotten like the period where Sarah worked with Adam and was torn between dating his boss or the cute-but-poor guy in the warehouse.
There are times when “Parenthood” can seem like a trifle and others where it’s about as impressive as a broadcast network drama can get in these procedural-dominated days. But that’s what happens when you’re reaching as far and wide and in as many different directions as this show does. Sometimes, everything’s within your grasp, while at other moments one or more things start to slip too far away. But I always applaud the effort, and most of the time the results.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I’ll take a bit uneven over the procedural crap any day. I really don’t understand how people can enjoy the wash, rinse, repeat cycle of 12 Law & Order’s for so many years when their daily lives probably follow the same predictable structure.
I think you just answered your own question: because it mimics the monotony of the grind of worklife. We aren’t even free from it in our “free time.”
Is this a good time to start watching the show? Or are we better off seeing the first two seasons first?
Always better to start at the start to truly understand the characters and relationships, but the show is mostly launching new storylines with the start of this season. Your call.
There’s comfort in the familiar, but I agree with you. I’m very much looking forward to the return of this show.
Alan, nice job of explaining Katim’s task in making a family-based drama having enough conflict to attract a viewing audience. I feel FNL the superior program, but believe Parenthood is a top 10 current network offering.
I’m a long time FNL fan, but find Parenthood much more relatable. I enjoyed my time with the Taylors, but I feel there are parts of FNL that I had a hard time connecting with (maybe because I’m not from Texas? I wasn’t feeling the whole ‘Texas Forever’ thing??). Anyhow, I identify with the Bravermans much more. In Parenthood, I feel there’s someone identifiable from almost any given person’s real-life family.
Sounds like an interesting start. I imagine Adam working with Crosby would be great fodder for laughs, but agree it makes little sense in this economic climate….and with a baby on the way when your oldest starts college soon. Hope it doesn’t just get used as something predictable for husband and wife to argue over.
I’m also hoping it will be a full season… I thought I heard mention that it might be only 16 eps, and all might air before the holidays? I think I heard this in an interview Alan did with the NBC exec…but it sounded up in the air. I would be bummed for it to end so soon…
16 episodes, and NBC is going to try to air them consecutively (give or take a holiday or other reason for pre-emption). NBC has some mid-season inventory, and the sense I get is that Greenblatt would like to try “Awake” here in the spring.
Thanks Alan. That’s a bit disappointing, but good to know what we’ve got altogether going in. Hope that’s not a bad-sign for a 4th season…
I love this show. So, so much. Thank you, Alan, for this review. Sometimes I am stunned at how well the performances come together in the end, considering how many things are going on. So well done. Impressed by the entire cast and the writers. Very much hope there end up being more than 16 episodes this season. Perhaps in the end NBC will end up relying on its high demo ratings and need to order that back episodes.
“Katims has feature separate storyline for each of the show’s four central adult sibling characters and has to also make time for stories for at least a couple of their parents, spouses or children. The show has to balance itself pretty evenly…”
Exactly why I don’t watch this show. It’s formulaic and structure-driven. Too many characters who are too freakin involved in each otehrs lives. If I was in a family like that I would shoot myself.
If you don’t watch, how do you know it’s “formulaic and structure driven”? One of the reasons I do watch is because it isn’t “formulaic” and is very much character-driven. And, honestly, you would shoot yourself?
Oh you almost had me for a minute! Let me rephrase: I USED to watch it but then I stopped. Better?
Oh you almost had me for a minute! Let me rephrase: I USED to watch it but then I stopped. Better? Let me be perfectly honest– no, I wouldn’t shoot myself, I would change my name and disappear, tho’. No I wouldn’t do that either. I’d be unhappy at family functions and sit in a corner and mope. Thanks for keeping me honest.
After a summer mostly devoid of quality television, I’m really looking forward to the return of the Bravermans to my television.
I’m also pleased that this is returning. I’m a therapist specializing in autism, so I initially started watching mainly for the Max storyline. This is definitely one of the most realistic portrayals I’ve seen of ASD on television (I can’t wait to use the video clip from the season finale of Max’s outburst at the hospital and subsequent discussion of empathy b/n Max and Adam in one of my class lectures). What I find interesting about this show is how it has developed over time. I initially watched for the Max storylines, but found myself growing to love the Sarah/Amber/Drew storylines almost as much. It’s still a mixed bag in that I rarely care about the Julia/Joel stories, like the grandparents stories about half the time, and tend to flip-flop on my enjoyment of Crosby stories on the basis of whether or not Jasmine is involved. But there is a natural appeal to the show’s shaggy-dog quality, and I find myself very much looking forward to another season with the Bravermann’s.
I am so excited PARENTHOOD is back! It is so awsomely written!!!!!! I can’t believe how fast the hour goes!! I want more! My favorite return of the fall season!!!
And Parenthood has another fan in me. I can’t relate to many of the things the Bravermans do together but that doesn’t keep me from liking this show.
The writers have such a way of making certain moments so emotionally real that I’ve found myself close to tears. FNL had me in tears and I don’t come from a small town Texas background so again for me it has nothing to do with being able to relate.Those moments are a lot of what makes me love this show. That and the character driven aspect.
My only concern is that near the end of this episode I felt myself sort of sink when Joel came into the picture. That scares me a little bit because if that continues I know I don’t just skip watching the parts with characters that make me feel that way but I stop watching the entire show. And I don’t want that to happen.
Question for anyone! America’s Got Talent ran over-time and the end Parenthood was cut off on my DVR. Could anyone please tell me if anything happened over the last 5 minutes give or take? There’s usually something important that happens near the end.
Thanks!
I love this show but the senior party aggravated me. So the parents immediately press charges and the kid with all the underage drinkers gets the cops to arrest the only black kid at the party??? And that kid would really call the cops to his house w/ said underage drinkers? Why didn’t he just have 20 of his friends beat Alex up?
Adam would take the job at the beverage company but he does now have a nice cushion with his wife working and getting a full time offer. The scene of him at home was funny!
now that Max has been schooled in some social etiquette I would venture to say that he would know that being an alcoholic is anonymous and therefore he doesn’t discuss it openly.
I was relieved that Crosby’s Ex didn’t suddenly decide to make it work right when the Special Friend (loved that!) came over, and that she’s dating also. Nice touch in storyline reversing his common practice.
Joel and Julie – you’re right; I don’t care but maybe she will be Alex’s lawyer and get into criminal law?
I could watch Lauren Graham read the phone book.
Thanks for reviewing, Alan. Pleasure even though I can’t remember my password or user name and could only log in as a guest and I can never get the captcha right. Grrrr.
Actually, I love the Adam and Crosby storyline. My husband is an entrepreneur, even in this economy. I loved watching Adam take a risk for once in his life — that felt very real to me.
And selfishly, I think the partnership with the two brothers might lead to some good storylines.
Julia? I am so over that character. As I Tweeted yesterday:
NBC’s Parenthood: My wished-for plot twist of Julia’s tragic, untimely death w/Joel marrying the latte girl did not come to fruition.
irresponsible of partenthood to not focus on the “underage drinking party”. i realize it happens but to put more focus on Alex and his “record” disturbs me. and i have to ask How old is “Haddie” and “Alex” on the show?
Simply the best show on TV. Every episode seems to have a moment or scene that my wife and I really can identify with. Extremely well written show. With a cast that has such varied personalities there really is something for everyone.