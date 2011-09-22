Review: NBC’s ‘Prime Suspect’

The pilot episode of NBC’s “Prime Suspect” (it debuts tonight at 10) spends almost as much time showing its heroine, NYPD detective Jane Timoney (Maria Bello) battling rampant sexism from her colleagues than it does on her work investigating murders. The jump ahead of her in the queue to catch the next case, try to stick her with the gruntiest of gruntwork, accuse her of having slept her way to the top and mock her to her face at least as much as they do behind her back.
Ordinarily, a pilot episode is a template for what the ongoing series will look like, but the “Prime Suspect” producers have said they’re going to seriously cool it on the sexism starting in the second episode.
“Obviously, it’s 2011,” showrunner Alexandra Cunningham acknowledged to a roomful of critics last month. “There”s no institutionalized sexism. There”s human resources. Women have recourse at work when things happen.” She added that the show would “Try to make it more realistic, because sexism isn”t gone. It”s kind of more subtle and insidious in a modern world and that”s what we”re going to try to do.”
On the one hand, Cunningham’s answer was welcome, because by far the biggest problem in this pilot was the almost cartoonish degree of sexism that Timoney faces. “Prime Suspect” is based on the groundbreaking ’90s British drama of the same name, which starred the great Helen Mirren. And as Cunningham says, sexism at the workplace has evolved significantly (if not disappeared) in the 20 or so years since Mirren first put on the badge, and the disgust that the American “Prime Suspect” men show for their Jane could just as easily come from her abrasive personality as from their lack of desire to let an icky girl into their private club. There’s an obvious flaw in the pilot, and it’s one that Cunningham, director Peter Berg (“Friday Night Lights”) and company have recognized and promised to fix moving forward.
All of which is great, except when it comes to trying to pass any kind of critical judgment on the series based on what sounds like a very non-representative sample.
So if we take the overt sexist pig stuff out of the equation, what’s left to judge from the “Prime Suspect” pilot?
Most obviously, there’s Maria Bello, stepping into some mighty big shoes – albeit shoes that most American viewers have never seen before. The original “Prime Suspect”s aired here on PBS, the first way back in 1992, and for most of the viewers who tune into NBC tonight, the female TV cop she’ll be judged against won’t be Tennison, but Brenda Leigh Johnson from “The Closer,” or Olivia Benson from “Law & Order: SVU,” or Grace Hanadarko on “Saving Grace,” or any of the other American characters who owe a major debt to Tennison. (American viewers as a whole may not be that familiar with “Prime Suspect,” but American cop show producers can quote it chapter and verse.)
And along that continuum, I think Bello holds up very well. Timoney’s not especially pleasant to work with even if you’re not a member of the He-Man Woman Hater’s Club – a fellow detective, played by Kirk Acevedo from “Fringe,” asks, “You ever worry that someone might drop a house down on you?” – but Bello and Cunningham’s script do a good job of showing how that rough edge helps drive her forward, and makes her a good investigator, if not someone you want to go out for a beer with. (She has a live-in boyfriend, played by Kenny Johnson – a variation on the same role he played on “Saving Grace,” no less – with whom she seems a bit softer, but only just.)
Bello builds much of the performance’s physicality around the black Trilby hat that Timoney favors. It’s not just a fashion accessory, but a prop she uses to calm herself, or psych herself up, or alter her mood in whatever way she needs for her next interaction. (At the same press conference where Cunningham explained the changes to the series, critics almost seemed more interested in discussing the hat than the inevitable Helen Mirren questions.) I like the hat, or at least how it’s used.
Beyond Bello, though, and some effective direction by Berg – a great action director who stages an adrenaline-pumping chase/fight scene as the pilot’s climax – there’s not much there to offer a hint of how the show might work. With the exception of Aidan Quinn as Timoney’s sympathetic but often-frustrated boss, all of her co-workers – notably Brian F. O’Byrne’s character – are so vehemently sexist in general and anti-Timoney in particular that they’re going to need significant retooling starting with next week’s episode. And the main case Timoney works – a home invasion murder in a ritzy townhouse – isn’t particularly memorable.
“Prime Suspect” aims to be the kind of character-driven procedural that the broadcast networks largely stopped doing after the “CSI” and “Law & Order” franchises really exploded. If Jane Timoney continues to be an interesting character – and if the characters around her become three-dimensional enough to stand plausibly with or against her – then this could hearken back not only to the original “Prime Suspect,” but “NYPD Blue,” “Homicide,” etc. But that’s just a wild guess right now, based on what sounds like an extremely non-representative pilot.
Stay tuned.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Seriously? A woman working in the entertainment industry uttered the words, “There’s no institutionalized sexism.”?!?!
If you know otherwise show your proof.
She looks ridiculous in that hat.
Yes. I know I should consider the show on the merits of its writing, acting, and plotting. But the hat looks ridiculous. Also, NBC is pitching this as a cop “with an attitude”–which is a sadly bland and cliched way to describe a fictional detective. But most of all, I hate the hat.
Despite my complete certainty that it won’t be a patch on the brilliant British version, I plan to at least give this show a chance, but I’m going to have to figure out some way to get past the hat first. It’s just so silly and contrived.
Just what we need — more lectures on feminism disguised as entertainment. And if the clips they played on radio ads are their best writing, this is going to be dreadful. Maybe they could tag it NOT In The Tradition Of Hill Street Blues And NYPD Blue.
– MBG
Curious connection (or maybe not curious, or maybe just a random detail), after the premier of Justified’s first season there was another heated debate about attitude hats and their place in modern televised fiction (that revolved along the lines of “I hate the hat!” “The hat is cool” “Fuck the hat!” “Fuck you!”).
In the middle of it someone (I guess was actually sepinwall, let me check… it was Sepinwall) asked Leonard what he tought of the hat… and he didn’t liked it. Even more, it wasn’t even supposed to be a stetson but just a business hat like the ones commonly used around the sixties, something similar to what Bello is sporting here.
I’m not going anywhere with this, but if I have to go somewhere I’ll just say, it’s all the way you wear it. A marshall with a stetson in the XXI century it’s a completely ridiculous idea, but now I can’t imagine Givens without one.
And before anyone says it…
Yeah, stetsons are cool.
“But she’s got a new hat!”
Simpsons? Malibu Stacey? Smithers?!
Lets all forget our troubles with a big bowl of strawberry ice cream.
My God, that hat.
This is a terrible show! The sexism is way overdone. Aren’t we passed this already? Oh, and lose the hat..it needs to go, it’s played out.
Are we PASSED sexism? No. I’m past the hat, however.
Show is lame!! Lose the hat already it’s played.
in the opening credits, whos is ‘grim reaper o.’
“There’s no institutionalized sexism.” ??? Well, that’s bullshit. I am glad to hear they’re toning it down, but there is still sexism. Please.
As a fan of the original Prime Suspect, I am not sure why they bothered to call this show Prime Suspect as it leaves almost everything out that made the original so good. I found it hard to watch with out comparing the two; maybe I would have enjoyed it more if it had a different name and did not try to attach itself to such a brilliant and much respected program. Here is some advice on why we loved the original: Jane was complex, smart and driven – so was the murderer she was trying to catch. At the heart Prime Suspect was a philological thriller with a flawed but sympathetic Hero and a dark twisted complex villain. The original took 4 hours to unravel the story; allowing for so much more development; this version left me feeling like I had missed something and “really” that’s our guy?
Please go back to the script and give us something smarter. The BBC does not treat its audience like Dumb Dumbs and that is why their shows are so good!
Sexism? Zzzzzzzzzzz
I had so looked forward to this premiere, that I figured I would surely be disappointed. I really like the character, and think that there is a lot of potential for a great show. The blatant sexism was ridiculous; even when I was a property insurance adjuster in Utah in the 80’s, I only had 2 incidents where the customer asked for a male adjuster! (And the request was denied.) Thank goodness they actually let her cry with her boyfriend after the verbal attacks, or I would have found it impossible to accept that she was not smarting from the abuse. The crime storyline really didn’t keep me very interested. They are going to have to step it up.
Yes there is institutionalized sexism, but mostly by women, not men. Ratical feminism seperates men out as pigs, rapists, less than human. Plenty of evidence exists. From women allowed in men’s locker rooms (depite men’s objections)to just about every drama on Tv containing a Bitch that is in charge and treats men with contempt and cutting sarcasism; for whitch the men seldom are provided a comeback. The idea that women don’t need men to help them is personified by the one hundred pound women kicking down doors, or, beating up three guys in the hallway carrying submachine guns.The big speeches as to “how things are” come from women ; making sure to tell the guys how it is.This is a repeating theme and is getting really sickening. The women on these shows rarely listen to what a man has to say, it would a blow to her bitch status.
There are still some good shows on tv where men and women treat each other decently and work together, just as if they were fighting a common foe, not her ridiculing him.
Lots of potential here. Great cast, and other than the sexism (which was as cartoonish as Alan said)was really good. Will definitely give it a few episodes
While watching this tonight, I realized that the leads of The Cooler are headlining TV shows now. Maria with this show, Alec Baldwin with 30 Rock and William H. Macy with Shameless.
Hate the hat. Don’t care for the character either.