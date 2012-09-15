Review: NBC’s ‘Revolution’ lacking power

Every now and then, when I watch my kids fight over who gets to control the iPad, or go to a ballgame or restaurant where everyone’s nose is glued to their smartphone, I ponder what it would be like to live in a simpler time where we didn’t have the flashiest toys but also didn’t feel so dependent on them. Of course, then I realize that my particular skill set would be useless in such a time and I go back to happily playing Words With Friends.
“Revolution,” the new NBC drama that premieres Monday night at 10, finds a particularly rough way to force its characters to stop (texting) and smell the roses: a few minutes into the first episode, all the electricity in the world stops working. It’s not just a blackout – a laptop battery is just as useless as one that’s plugged in – and because it happens so suddenly, a whole lot of people die within minutes. (It’s a bad time, for instance, to be on an airplane.)
“Physics went insane, the world went insane over night, and nobody knows why,” complains Aaron (Zak Orth), who worked for Google before the blackout and is doing his best to not be redundant in this brave new/old world.
The bulk of “Revolution” takes place 15 years after the lights went out for good, and we see that the people who survived the blackout and its immediate aftermath have gone back to nature. Cars are only useful as oversized planters, and all activity is done by either sun or candle light. Guns still work, but most of those were quickly gathered up by the various militias that took advantage of the chaos to carve out little fiefdoms across America. When Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring from “Breaking Bad”) rides up on horseback as the tax-collecting enforcer for a local warlord, he’s Darth Vader by way of the Sheriff of Nottingham.
A “Star Wars” analogy also proves apt for the show’s reluctant hero, ex-soldier Miles Matheson (Billy Burke), who’s the Han Solo of this particular saga: gruff, sarcastic, and someone who’d rather avoid everyone else’s drama. (Because technology is so limited, he’s a Han Solo who’s good at killing people with a sword, too.) Instead, he gets sucked into a quest involving his niece Charlie (Tracy Spiridakos), nephew Danny (Graham Rogers) and whatever their father Ben (Tim Guinee) knew about the blackout.
“Revolution” was created by Eric Kripke from “Supernatural,” has a pilot directed by Jon Favreau and is also produced by J.J. Abrams. That is a whole lot of creative power directed towards what is, in the pilot at least, a fairly low-wattage result.
Though flashbacks promise to reveal some of what went on right after the blackout, that feels like a much more interesting (if more complicated/expensive to produce) setting than the overgrown agrarian world of 15 years later. And though Esposito and Burke are both excellent – and Kripke and Favreau stage a classic swashbuckling swordfight for Miles that’s easily the highlight of the first hour – far too much time is spent on the boring (Charlie) or annoying (Danny) teenagers, once again trying to force youth appeal into a show without bothering to generate characters that viewers of any age will actually care about watching. (See also “Terra Nova,” “Smash,” “V,” “The Walking Dead,” or even back to Kim Bauer on “24.”)
There are some obvious echoes of “Lost” (which Abrams co-created), and of the many half-baked “Lost” imitators that failed quickly in the years since. Aaron is very much the Hurley figure, and there are already plenty of cryptic clues about what happened with the power and whether it can already be turned back on. The problem is that “Lost” (and before it, “X-Files”) pretty clearly demonstrated that mythology on a sci-fi series like this becomes more trouble than it’s worth, and that if the other parts – the characters in particular, but also the storytelling that has nothing to do with presenting and solving mysteries – aren’t any good, then the mythology sure won’t be worth it on its own.
Esposito and Burke are good enough that I’ll watch a bit longer just for them, but that’s about all I took out of the pilot, character-wise. And though the swordfight is very cool, it – and some of the more haunting post-apocalyptic imagery (like Wrigley Field overrun with ivy) – feels like the kind of thing that will be downplayed once the series is working on a regular budget and schedule. (TV shows virtually always look more expensive in their pilot episodes than they ever do after.)
I can see the pluses and (mostly) minuses of living in a world without electricity, just as I can see why these three men thought it would be fun to come together to tell the story of that world. But they haven’t done enough with it to make me instantly pull my nose up from my phone whenever the next episode starts.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Why is it all these shows with seemingly great premises turn out pretty bad. Terra Nova, Falling Skies, Walking Dead, now this..
d
Hey don’t group The Walking Dead in with those cows….it may not be the best show ever, but it certainly isn’t as hokey…
Umm falling skies and the walking dead are both great shows. Both into there 3rd season
Lots of mediocre (or just plain awful) TV shows stay on the air forever. The number of seasons it has says nothing about quality, and neither Walking Dead or Falling Skies are “great” TV shows. They do what they set out to, and that’s great, but their characterizations and narratives are mediocre at best.
@Niles: The reason is that networks are devoid of actual interest in telling good stories. They fashion these big-budget shows the same way their parent film studios do Summer movies: Make a big flashy trailer (the pilot) and slap together a series based primarily on appealing to the broadest possible audience. The difference is that a movie studio has your money when you buy the ticket. A network is counting on people coming back week after week. I honestly don’t get why they keep trying to succeed when year after year so many of these shows fail.
But he’s basing this off of one episode you can’t tell if a show is terrible with one ep. Should take about 5
To answer your question, I think it’s because when doing network TV they try to appeal to everyone (parents, kids, genre fans, etc.) so they end up having to make sacrifices. They think they can’t get too complicated with the scifi elements, they want it to be a family friendly series hence the “teen” siblings and love interests; then they think that throwing in mystery elements and “twists” will be enough to attract the Lost fanbase. Networks still don’t seem to understand why Lost was so special: characters above all else.
“But he’s basing this off of one episode you can’t tell if a show is terrible with one ep. Should take about 5”
Maybe, but shows like this tend to have excellent pilots and first seasons, and then begin to waver. The aforementioned shows all had pretty good pilots, but they never quite lived up to expectations in the following episodes.
@Marcus 5 episodes? You can tell just from the TV spots this show is terrible. The premise makes no sense and for a post-apocalyptic world it sites looks super glossy. Who’s the DP? Hype Williams?
I really just couldn’t get behind the premise. Yeah, Aaron has his line about physics going nuts, as thought that’s the producers trying to say “we get it. This one’s a little tough to wrap your minds around.” But there’s a difference between something like V or Falling Skies (aliens are easier to explain, because you can’t “completely disprove” them) and a disaster show like this, where the premise makes absolutely no sense on any level. I would honestly be happier if, down the road, it turned out to be magic. At least magic is an easy explanation. This… is not.
notify_comment_reply: “1”
It’s going to be horrible, whatever it is.
The hilarious thing is, S.M Stirling has a long-running series of books (Novels of The Change aka the Emberverse) dealing with this exact same plot, but the reveal as to why is at least sound to the rules of the setting.
How you get around electricity not “working” and people not instantly dying is… interesting, and the only thing I’d care about in Revolution’s story. But no, I won’t be watching more than I’ve already seen.
Is ‘produced by JJ Abrams’ actually worth mentioning anymore? I get he’s a big name but he’s put it on so many shows without providing any guarantee of quality that it feels completely devalued when it comes to TV.
notify_comment_reply: “1”
Sure, there are some problems, but I enjoyed it very much. Look forward to episode 2. Though, I actually prefer the mother in the original pilot and her scenes work much better than they do in the new pilot. Also, the ending of the original pilot seemed to have more drama to it than the new one.
i liked charlie. she’s hot. jj knows how to pick his ingenue’s. She’s know evangeline…but she’ll do.
No. This girl is an absolutely awful actress. She’s killing this so far for me in her scenes.
She’s neither hot nor a good actress. I’m more interested in everyone else.
The reveal of the magic locket at the end made me thankful that the power in my remote still worked. Done in one.
Agreed. That was horrible, and didn’t even make sense. When did they establish that there are more than one IDENTICAL little locket-USB thing? I was baffled by the ending. Baffled.
Heck, they revealed the existence of the magic locket in the promos I saw–and, yes, that pretty much killed my interest in the show. Another show in which everyone is chasing around after the maguffin? No thanks.
But the fat guy has the one they showed from the promo, the one that is featured in the pilot episode throughout, and is treated as being unique and very important. Then suddenly at the end, this weird lady in a random cabin we happened upon has another identical USB locket and a computer that works? I did not understand that one bit. The fat guy never went near her. What are the chances of running into another person on the planet who has the secret to power outages?
Odds are they worked in the same Half Life-style laboratory and didn’t move after the disaster happened. I was more confused by her being connected to some sort of network that hadn’t been destroyed by scavengers yet.
“What are the chances of running into another person on the planet who has the secret to power outages?”
Roughly equivelant to the odds of strolling into your uncle’s bar, as the VERY first place you look in Chicago.
“Roughly equivelant to the odds of strolling into your uncle’s bar, as the VERY first place you look in Chicago.”
To be fair, dad did tell them to look for their uncle at the Grand Hotel in Chicago, so it’s not like they just wandered into a bar at random and found him.
Ahh ok, I missed that. They (strangely) made a big point out of Aaron saying he got married in the Grand Hotel…so I thought they just wandered in due to his nostalgia, and, hey, there’s Uncle Miles!
”
The problem is that “Lost” (and before it, “X-Files”) pretty clearly demonstrated that mythology on a sci-fi series like this becomes more trouble than it’s worth, and that if the other parts — the characters in particular, but also the storytelling that has nothing to do with presenting and solving mysteries — aren’t any good, then the mythology sure won’t be worth it on its own.
”
That’s right, but – correct me if I’m wrong – I don’t think you’ve really watched Supernatural (on the long run I mean), Allan, have you?
Because that show was great, and (to me) showed Kripke can handle perfectly well a mythology that will go on for seasons, actually work out/make sense in the end, all the while building great character stories and having fun with weekly procedural episodes.
On that aspect of things, I believe Supernatural succeeded brillantly where other shows (Lost) failed miserably in the end. So I’m totally ready to give Kripke time to work his magic here as well.
(Note that I haven’t watched Revolution yet.)
Can’t wait for the explanation why main adult characters (both Matheson brothers, that general dude and I bet Elisabeth Mitchell, too) hasn’t aged a day in 15 years spend out there, without cosmetic products and plastic surgery.
It’s silly. But, it’s not as silly as a ‘world without electricity’. I have no idea how/why only a PART of the laws of physics would just stop working…but, even if it did happen, we would die along with it – being mostly engines run on chemical electricity!
I kept expecting someone to say, “wow, you look great for fifteen years later!”
They don’t have enough wrinkles? THAT’S your major gripe with this show? Look, this show isn’t that great, but that just seems like a ridiculous thing to nit pick about. Same thing goes for the whole “their T-shirts should have more holes in them.” Really? It just seems like some people refuse to even attempt to suspend a little disbelief. This is a network popcorn program, not Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones. You should know that gritty realism isn’t the top priority here.
I can believe a world without electricity, but it would be after a massive solar flare or EMP pulse. AND even if that happened planes would fall to the ground in a flat spin, they’d glide down. One line about physics going haywire doesn’t do enough for me.
Don’t we all think the former Cape/now General Monroe had something to do with the blackout? He goes from being just another guy to someone running his own kingdom, and is also hopeful this latest NBC venture of his lasts beyond 13 episodes.
This is the issue that is killing me, too! I have a lot of trouble getting past it. It wouldn’t be as bad if the show didn’t lean on flashbacks so much which forces you to notice the lack of aging. And it’s not just because they should look older, at some point you figure the physical activity would be beyond some of the characters if 15 years (hard-livin years at that) had passed).
The main girl, ole whatsername, isn’t helping things. Why does she behave like a sheltered teenager? If fifteen years have passed you’d assume she’s in her early twenties, but living in a world that suddenly got a lot more ruthless. How can she possibly be soooooooo innocent and whiny?
I’m “in” either way on this show because it’s right smack in my wheelhouse, but this will drive me nuts for the entire run of the series. Great post!
Being a Kripke show I expect a very good soundtrack with lots of Oldies Rock and the season finale to start with Carry On My Wayward Son. Alan what’s your take on Supernatural from season 4 onwards?
Am I the only one who thinks of my adversary every time I hear the name Kripke?
That’s disappointing, but then again SUPERNATURAL was pretty damn weak in the first few episodes before it found its great, pulp voice. I’ll give this a shot.
I watched the pilot on Hulu and was disappointed. I was intrigued by the premise but it fell flat. Everything stops working and is decaying but all the clothing looked like it was bought yesterday. The USB necklaces that turned it back on though is what made me turn off to it. Won’t be watching future episodes.
And apparently the survivors have all forgotten about steam-generated technology.
I find it funny that so many people are caught up in the inconsistencies regarding the TV world vs the real world when my main problem with the show where the characters.
I certainly don’t need them to explain to me how/why the power is gone beyond “Physics went insane, nobody knows why”. I do need them to give me protagonists that I care about, and I just found the two siblings bland at best and irritating at worst. Alan pretty much nails it when he says Burke and Esposito are the reason to stick around and see what happens . . .
. . . but I have a feeling that if you are already dissatisfied with the idea of “physics gone mad”, this may not be the show for you.
(yes, I ADORED Lost)
Yeah, I agree. I can accept the premise, but not the blah characters. The show that I was most reminded of was Flash Forward, which similarly expected you to just care about the characters and their situation because they were on your TV. I might give this another episode, but that’s about it.
I very much agree ovnio. I could put up with the pseudoscience if the characters and dialog were believable and interesting (And my “real people don’t act like that” alarms weren’t triggered so regularly).
Agreed. Any premise, no matter how ridiculous it is, can be sold if the characters are written to be engaging and compelling. The story is only as good as the people in it.
Is Esposito around for the entire season? If not then I probably won’t tune in.
huh? 2 comment boxes?
Oh for fuck’s sake. When you hit the “GUEST” button it adds another comment textarea for some reason, so the comment you write in the main one just gets ignored. There are also two “submit” buttons now. I wonder which one does what?
I haven’t watched the pilot yet, but Kripke showed with Supernatural he knows his way equally around a myth arc and character-driven drama. I’ll give him some time to find this show.
I’ll watch the first three episodes or so mainly for Esposito and Mitchell (where is her character 15 years later? Was it mentioned in the pilot or is she just MIA?)
She’s believed dead, but I think she disappeared into the forest, right? I really did expect us to at least get some sort of reveal with her by the end. I would guess she’s the person on the other end of the computer.
Yeh, the handling of Elizabeth Mitchell’s character was odd. She’s in the main cast, so it seems pretty obvious that she’s alive. If there’s going to be an underwhelming “reveal” at some point, they should have just gotten it out of the way in the pilot.
I was actually surprised how tame and bland Revolution’s pilot was considering this is supposed to take place after power has ceased. Everyone looks fresh and clean, their hair is perfect, their clothes look brand new. Also, I’m sad that Revolution doesn’t seem to have Erik Kripke’s sense of humor that makes Supernatural such a fun show to watch. I guess I’d say Revolution is about on the same level as Falling Skies: more interesting than most network shows, but probably not something I’ll be dying to see week after week. We’ll see.
I thought the same thing about the clothes, particularly the fat guy’s AC/DC t-shirt. After fifteen years of hand washing, it should have a hole or two, no?
I’ve been complaining about the fat guy’s AC/DC shirt all weekend!!! Everybody has nice clean leather clothes, their shoes are perfect and still fit and none of the kids are wearing hand me downs.
What the heck is that guy eating for 15 years that he’s still fat? Google boy doesn’t strike me as a bow and arrow hunting guy.
Read your comment after I posted mine. Spot on analysis. Hopefully Kripke’s humor creeps in later but I get the feeling the show won’t last long enough for that to happen. I only wish Kripke had been able to get Octocobra green lit!
The beauty of Lost was its simple single-sentence premise – Survivors stuck on a mysterious island – that let new viewers pick up the show at any episode in the first season without getting…well..lost. I think Revolution mighthave a shot too, because once a person knows the gimmick – no electricity – they should be able to catch up on the soap opera without too much trouble.
On the other hand, you had shows like The Event, Terra Nova, and Fast Forward, all of which required instruction manuals. How were any of those series supposed to appeal to drop-in viewers?
But I think this one does too, since they’ve tied the main characters to this “these guys are after you” plot. I think “people surviving in a world without electricity” would be much more interesting then what we got here.
The lack of charisma on the show (outside of Burke and Espositio, and even Esposito is a shell of Gustavo Fring) is astounding. The premise isn’t compelling enough to keep me watching if I couldn’t care less about the characters. This gets through sweeps for me just so I can (hopefully) have at least one more chance to yell at the tv “DAMN YOU KRIPKE!)
I watched the pilot online, and was pleasantly surprised. The promos looked hokey, but the reveals in the pilot made me want to come back for more. However, I do want some character development, and will lose interest without it. Pilots are always a little clunky because of the set-up.
I thought Terra Nova improved with age, and that Lost struggled as it aged.
I watched this on Hulu Plus last week and drew many of the same conclusions. I watch Erik Kripke’s “Supernatural” and, while the show can get a bit contrived, it has a good self-referential sense of humor about its handsome leading men. This show has no such knowledge. I texted that most societies rush to save water in a crisis, not makeup and skin cream. Being a fan of Lost and Supernatural and Gustavo Fring, I was expecting more. I too thought of the dirtiness of The Walking Dead compared to this show. I get down on TWD for some of its ridiculous plot devices but, now that I see (I can’t even remember the name of this show, er,) Revolution I see how bad that can actually be. This is what I get for expecting quality television from a broadcast network. As REM sang, “Your Revolution is a silly idea, yeah.”
The best thing LOST did was develop a group of likeable characters and then it started to introduce the sci-fi and mythology. All of the “copycat” shows dont have any characters we feel attached to
My favorite thing would have to be, like so many shows now; All the good men are incapable of anything except two good looking guys (one who manages a GQ look 15 years after everything falls apart) who need to be guided by all the amazingly capable women. On the bad side, it’s all stupid incapable men who are living to violate any woman who passes, except the bad leader who is always capable. For example, the three men who are smart enough to sneak up on them in the plane (not to mention survive 15 years in a crumbled society) are stupid enough to drink what is obviously poison. And lastly, the cloths, we have GQ in a muscle shirt that’s kept in pristine clean condition at all times and a super model who manages a low cut form fitting to, with leather combo (just for the added wild woman spark) Really? Are we as viewers so pathetic? Answer, sadly is yes.
I hope it’s canceled asap.
What does this show have in common with V, Falling Skies, and Terra Nova that made them suck equally? A poorly written teen character who follows every stupid impulse and brings trouble on his parents/family/community, etc with no retribution. I could predict every idiotic thing that Danny was going to do. It’s lazy story telling and geared to appeal to who? Rebellious teens? Funny how they don’t watch any of those shows mentioned, but flocked to see The Hunger Games, which featured a smart, but conflicted Katniss Everdeen. I expected more from this.
Stars Wars + LOTR + The Stand = Revolution?
I watched the pilot of Revolution On Demand about a week ago. I liked it. I was impressed with Billy Burke, Tracy Spiridakos and Giancarlo Espisito. The pilot managed to surprise me more than I expected it would. I want to know more. (The above equation by the way is Eric Kripke’s, not mine.) Revolution will be on my new streamlined Fall Watch List.
I’m confused, is he actually saying Lost was lacking in quality characters and storytelling? Amazing how people have 180’d on a brilliant show because they didn’t like/get the ending.
I was confused by that sentence too, as Alan’s reviews of the final season and finale of LOST were more-or-less positive. I think he meant to say that LOST and THE X-FILES got bogged down by the mythology as they went along, proving that mythology is more trouble than it’s worth. And by extension, that if you don’t have great characters and storytelling (which those shows DID), you’re REALLY doomed.
Craig said it right. If you want to have a mythology or continuing story, fine. But if you dont take advantage of developing the story or characters which shows like X Files, Lost, 24, Fringe and so forth did, then man you’re a fool
LOST went astray long before the last episode, if that’s what you mean.
A wasted hour!! The first 40 SECONDS are the lights going out…just going out. Then it said, “15 YEARS LATER”.
Show full of egos!! The “star” is a spoiled “entitled” teenage girl who only talk in sarcastic one-liners. They ALL talk in sarcastic one-liners….they must have only one script writer!!
Full of “you can’t be the martyr….let me be the martyr…no, I want to be the martyr”. And then a 10 minute unrealistic “Kung Fung” fight. Yuck. A wasted hour.
Looks like a remake of the show a few years ago where the US was nuked…..can’t remember the name of that show. But I’ll probably watch it next Monday anywayWrite a comment…
I didn’t dislike this. Falling Skies managed to turn itself around and so far this interesting enough for me to give it a few episodes before writing it off.
Does anyone who writes these dystopic dramas remember that most of the world knew how to have a government, write and enforce laws, etc., in a world prior to electricity?
That doesn’t mean they could just suddenly rediscover all that when they grew up with modern technology.
Coincidentally, I recently watched the first episode of the old show “Connections” which I had loved years ago and wanted to introduce my kids to. (Sadly, it’s not available to stream: I also get discs by mail from Netflix so “rented” it that way.) The whole scenario Burke lays out there is just how tough it would be if modern electricity suddenly was no longer available. You’d basically need to find some old plows and pack animals to hitch them to, and know how to use them. The vast majority of people would be super screwed.
“Falling Skies” is terrible and “Walking Dead” is horrendous.
The short-lived “Jericho,” on the other hand, turned out to be one heck of a show. And the one most like “Revolution.”
I found them all to have similarities, but all are pretty meh. “Walking Dead” seemed the most promising at first, but the whole plotline around the CDC was so ridiculous I bailed out of the show and vowed never to return.
“Falling Skies” is reputed to be better in its second season, after they retooled it; and I intend to check it out to see for myself.
I like Billy Burke enough, but I thought it was a little over the top to have him defeat a squad of 20+ men virtually by himself. I think 5-6 would have been a little more realistic. It’s a small stretch to see him (all of about 150 pounds) as a killing machine. Still, I can accept that.
Not a huge fan of Charlie. I don’t care about her yet. Also, she’s not a great actress. I like her step mom and the guy from Google. I’m intrigued by the Taylor Lautner look alike character’s motives.
Overall, I’m just happy both faux Taylor Lautner and faux Katniss Everdeen were able to maintain their perfect hair, makeup, and grooming to still look perfect in this grungy future.
What hooked me was the ending with the gadget that caused the power to go on. My fear is that that will end up being the thing I care the most about while it also ends up being just a very small part of the show.
The dude from “The Cape!” – General Monroe was the lead actor from that ridiculous show “The Cape” that failed last year. I’m pretty sure the show was also on NBC. Therefore, I would have liked to have seen a nod to that show. IMO, when they first showed him standing in the tent looking at really important documents they should have had him wearing a cape? He could have taken it off as he turned to talk get the message.
While we’re on the subject, I think stuff like this should be done much more often. For example, I watched that terrible show The Mob Doctor (which should be cancelled any day now). The guy who played Matt Saracen on Friday Night Lights was on the show. Why not name his character Matt Saracen? I think that would have been great.
the u.s. has millions of guns yet only the bad guys have them and even some of those were old muzzle loaders ! the last thing in short supply in the states would be guns , also what about the huge warehouses full of canned/preserved food and CLOATHING!!!
also kudos to earlier comment on steam power. is no one smart enough to go to museums and get old steam powered cars and farm equipment ? at least try to make the show semi-believable.
I’ve watched both episodes now and I’m with Alan here. The premise is interesting but they don’t seem to be doing very much with it. And there are too many amazing coincidences that seem to work in the protagonists’ favor. There’s also the problem that almost every show like this has. A world like this would be far more dangerous than it’s depicted but then if it were depicted that way there wouldn’t be a show. I’d watch Giancarlo belch the alphabet, but nothing else is going to keep me here for very much longer.
Just like Lost, this series will go on for 7 seasons keeping us in the dark while pathetically throwing us meaningless but pondering clues which we will obsess over and talk about in reviews only to reveal something boring and useless as the conclusion. Good luck hanging on to yet another distraction in the world. Let’s do what’s suggested on Revolution. Put down our cellphones and turn off the TV and computer. Figure out how to survive without technology. Only then will this show have any real meaning…
The problems with this show are many. Annoying teenagers. Everyone fights and kills people. What for? Why would the world be so violent just because the power goes out? They obviously aren’t fighting for FOOD since they all look so well fed, and their hair and teeth are perfect, so that’s not the problem. The problem is that this is a dumb show with no scientific basis whatsoever, and it’s just trying to copy Jericho, very badly.
can anyone tell me if the Grand hotel is real im from chicago and do not know that hotel (aaron got married at ?
Shoot me down if you feel you need to, but in the 15 years since the ‘blackout’ why hasn’t anyone “reinvented the wheel” in terms of electricity etc. I stopped watching after the first five minutes proved to be what the trailer was all about.