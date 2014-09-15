Review: NBC’s ‘The Mysteries of Laura’ could be this fall’s worst new show

With a show as loaded with lazy cop tropes as “The Mysteries of Laura,” it's tempting to bust out a few TV critic clichés in kind. Maybe I could suggest that the series – whose promos all suggest that the chief mystery is how in the world a woman could possibly be both a cop and a mom(*) at the same time – is in the running for the best new fall show of 1984.
(*) Linda Holmes of NPR has dubbed the show “CopMom, MomCop,” and her catchy alternate theme song is probably a better critique of the show than the one you're reading here.
But that would be unfair to 1984, whose best new fall show was “The Cosby Show.” More importantly, that season led to the first Outstanding Drama Series Emmy win for “Cagney & Lacey,” a cop show that dealt with all sorts of questions about the life of a female police detective – including the challenges of balancing work and family – with levels of nuance, thoughtfulness and drama that puts “The Mysteries of Laura” to shame 30 years later.
Besides, the series' awful pilot episode (it airs Wednesday night at 10, before shifting into the show's regular Wednesday at 8 timeslot the following week) inadvertently solves the big mystery of how Laura (Debra Messing) can, in the year 2014, somehow, some way, improbably be both cop and mom:
Laura's able to do both because she is a spectacularly awful mother, and human being in general.
It isn't just that the two boys she's raising mostly on her own – because her estranged husband Jake (Josh Lucas) is a smug sociopath masquerading as a charming dude-bro – have turned out to be uncontrollable little monsters whom no daycare or pre-K system understandably wants anything to do with. It isn't just that she has to resort to blackmailing a teacher at one school to get the kids an interview, nor that she has to drug the boys with cough medicine so they'll be too sleepy to reveal their disgusting true natures during said interview. It's that all these things are true, and more, and yet the emotional climax of the pilot involves Jake standing up for Laura with a cartoonishly snooty private school administrator by yelling, “She is the best mom you could hope to have in your stupid school, you snobbish pre-K Nazi queen!”
Laura's a bad mom whom the show wants us to see as awesome, and she's an obnoxious human being whom the show wants us to see as fabulous. (In the thankless role of the one detective on the squad who can't stand Laura, “True Blood” alum Janina Gavankar actually seems like the most reasonable human being on the show.)
She appears to be better at the copping than the momming, but mainly because the case in the plot is so creaky that the main character of any cop show ever made would look good(**) while solving it.
(**) And the show does seem to go out of its way to remind you of just how good its star can look. The pilot features a scene where Laura impresses her partner Billy (Laz Alonso) with how good she looks in a designer swimsuit, and pictures from episode 2 suggest she'll have to go undercover in a slinky dress. My prediction: for sweeps, the show puts Laura in a rehash of the plot of “Miss Congeniality.”
The show is based on a Spanish TV series of the same name. Spanish-language dramas have been tricky for U.S. networks to imitate, because the ones adapted here tend mix a bunch of broad, seemingly incompatible tones into the same program. “Ugly Betty” worked for a little while (and the CW's “Jane the Virgin” is one of this fall's better pilots), but others like “Killer Women” have failed quickly. “The Mysteries of Laura” is trying to be big and comic and goofy even as it's trying to sell its heroine as both a badass cop (the opening scene involves her shooting to wound a hostage-taker after he taunts her by saying, “Bite me, bitch!”) and a caring mom. Nothing flows together, the main character is abrasive, the suspects are all caricatures, the frequent plugs for a certain big box store are clumsy even by the standards of modern product integration and nothing in it works.
A bigger mystery than “How can a woman be a cop and a mom?” is why in the world NBC picked up this show. In a fall season with a lot of mediocre shows (plus some with the potential to be good), here's one of the few truly awful ones, and it's only the second one out of the gate for the broadcast networks (the much more promising “Red Band Society” premieres an hour earlier). Maybe Bob Greenblatt felt he still owed Messing a favor for all the scarves she had to wear in “Smash” season 1?
The show it’s based on is a Spanish primetime series, not a Mexican telenovela (and it is somewhat decent for Spanish TV standards IMO)
Maybe I’m biased after watching many, maaany hours of American TV, but I thought the original was BAD (capital letters needed, I tell you). I was intrigued to see what could be done in the hands of American writers, but it seems from your review that they are following the original too closely. Oh well…
The show is based on an Spanish TV series, with a huge success. Before talking about a TV show and give some information, please inform yourself…
This is a website that complains about lack of diversity on television (yet doesn’t seem to employ that standard for itself) but thinks Mexico and Spain are the same country.
The “hit it pokerface/ touché” exchange from the commercial is particularly groan worthy. I didn’t want to watch the show before, but that line cemented it.
I am Spanish and a few years back while doing my Master’s in England I had to endure a British saying how he loved Spanish food “oh, yeah, burritos, tacos, I love them”. Years before, during my teens while I was doing an exchange student program I had to hear how an american said that “oh yeah, you’re from Spain, that’s like duh, below Mexico yeah?”. Ok, here’s a quickie for you: Spain is NOT Mexico, we do NOT eat burritos and tacos, we are on the other god%&mn side of the Ocean in EUROPE and the “mexican telenovela” you are saying this is based on… it’s actually a moderately ok series in SPAIN!!! Geez, get your facts straight.
It’s a little surprising that someone from the UK would say burritos and tacos because they aren’t common in the UK. If someone asked me to name a Spanish dish, I would have said tapas or paella (which is probably horribly stereotypical in itself, but meh).
An arrogant sarcastic-wannabe critic like you should be better informed. Not all the people who speaks spanish is mexican. Not every spanish language tv production is a telenovela.
I could tell just from the subway poster that this would be a stinker. As Episodes’ Castor Soto would say, it arrived pre-cancelled.
Worse than Bad Judge? Seriously, NBC, nobody is going to watch Bad Judge. Just stop advertising it and show even more Blacklist commercials, you can apparently not have too many of those.
And my mom’s from Spain but don’t let everyone make a Federal case of it. It’s not a telenovela, but, eh, this stuff happens and now you know. People should relax and eat some croquetas.
Hey Alan, the show is based on a Spanish primetime series, not a Mexican telenovela. You know, just like you said in your review before going on to a larger point about foreign language adaptations of television, which is also sort of to the side of the larger point that this show is as terrible as the promos and premise have made it look.
It was a mistake in the initially published review that has since been corrected.
Well, it only goes to show that there are worse places to work than True Blood!
So she’s a Cop and a Mom but is she a street smart fish out of water trapped in a world she never made?
I’m strangely fascinated by horrible television so I watched the previews on Youtube. While this is certainly horrible tv, NBC also knows that there are working parents out there who might enjoy brainless fun like this. Not everyone wants to watch high-minded shows like Mad Men, The Leftovers, and Duck Dynasty.
Wait, what? That was a joke right? The one about Duck Dynasty being a high-minded show? Has to be.
Due to her continued employment at NBC I used to think Debra Messing must have some incriminating dirt on some NBC executive but, after ‘Smash’ and this, I’m starting to wonder if it’s the other way around.
I’m beginning to suspect she’s locked into some kind of illegal indentured servitude contract.
I always wonder how do shows like this get approved by the Network’s in the first place, and presumably they pass on shows on FX and HBO? Did shows such as Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons Of Anarchy, True Detective , etc. first get pitched to the networks and they decided to pass on them? Or do their creators decide to bypass the Network’s Big Three from the get-go since their material is much more MA themed? I can’t imagine a Network suit passing on any of the current shows on FX or HBO and approving Drek like this, and still having a job!
Alan,
Sounds like Nurse Jackie meets Catherine Willows
They did get one thing right: Laura’s on-the-job footwear is not the four-inch heels that are standard issue for most female detectives on TV. Reality check, finally.
Alan – still after the correction, the comment about how “Spanish-language dramas have been tricky for U.S. networks to imitate”, etc, sounds as generic, clichéd and unfair to 1984 as you make this adaptation of TMOL to be. I suppose it’s natural that your mind goes there (Spanish-language adaptations as a whole), but it could have been better expressed, because a series from Spain doesn’t have anything to do with others from Mexico or Argentina, for example (and the original ‘Red Band Society’, another Spanish series, wasn’t even filmed in the Spanish language, but in Catalan). You and Dan seem to be very attuned to things like racism, sexism, depiction of minorities and cultural clichés, etc in your writing and podcasts (every single one of which I have listened to), so I know you don’t want to imply that everything Spanish-speaking is the same and should be put in the same bag, whether it comes from a country in Europe or in America.
