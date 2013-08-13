Review: Netflix’s ‘Orange Is the New Black’ season 1

I reviewed Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black” last month based on the first six episodes. I’ve since watched the rest, and as I did before with “House of Cards” and “Arrested Development,” I have thoughts on the whole season, with spoilers, coming up just as soon as I do to you what the spring does to cherry trees, but in a prison way…
Halfway through the season, I felt like “Orange” was the best of the Netflix originals so far. By the end, I was sure of it – and that this is one of the best shows of the year, on any channel or distribution system. Where I powered through “Cards” and “Arrested” partly out of professional obligation, partly to avoid (more) spoilers on social media, I kept watching “Orange” for the sheer pleasure of it. Netflix released the series the week before my annual Comic-Con/press tour summer travel odyssey, when I had lots of events to attend and a small mountain of other screeners to watch, yet I kept making time to watch the remaining episodes, because I knew I would enjoy them more than anything else on my plate, no matter the urgency.
“Orange” begins as the story of Piper and her assimilation into the prison world, and Taylor Schilling was terrific throughout. But what was so impressive as we got deeper into the first season was what a good job Jenji Kohan and company did at fleshing out the rest of the prison population – not only the other inmates, but the guards and counselors.
Piper’s the one we understand at first, but by the end of the season I knew and cared an awful lot about Taystee, Poussey, Janae, Nicky and everyone else. It’s remarkable, for instance, to consider what the show did with Crazy Eyes, and the role reversal between her and Piper over the course of the season. Early on, Crazy Eyes is an almost cartoonish villain, because that’s all that Piper sees her as. But then we get little glimpses of her away from that conflict – the revelation of who her parents were during visiting day was one of the funniest, most delightful scenes of the season – until we begun to understand that she’s just as human as everyone else in this place, and as damaged in her own way as her fellow inmates are in theirs. By the time we hear Larry on the faux-“This American Life” telling an exaggerated, outdated version of Piper’s take on Crazy Eyes and the other women, our sympathies have nearly done a 180. We still feel bad for Piper, because she’s no longer the woman who told Larry these stories, but mainly we feel for Crazy Eyes, Miss Claudette and the other women being described in ways we know fail to remotely capture whom they really are.
The depth the creative team was able to sketch out in only 13 episodes for an ensemble this big is really impressive. Some characters like Pornstache and Pennsatucky stayed on the broader end of the spectrum, yet they could turn on a dime from comic relief to genuine threat, and we even got to know some of what made them tick. Mr. Healy(*) turned from sympathetic ear to heel – leaving Piper to possibly die at Pennsatucky’s hands in the season’s final scene – yet on the journey there, we got to understand much of what’s been motivating him, for good and for ill.
(*) And it was very funny watching these episodes at the same time I was moving through “Deadwood” season 3, where Michael Harney played a very different role as Steve the drunk.
I would single out Taryn Manning for such creepy, unglamorous work as Pennsatucky, but then I’d be ignoring Kate Mulgrew, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Brooks, Uzo Aduba, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Vicky Jeudy, Samira Wiley, Lea DeLaria, Laura Prepon, Michelle Hurst and everyone else. Many of them are performers I’d never seen before, or at least never noticed – not since “The Wire” has there been a show that’s been this large and great a showcase for obscure actors of color.
The world of the prison grew so rich, in fact, that I’d be comfortable if we didn’t have to leave the place as often in season 2. The flashbacks can stay – I’m very much looking forward to the inevitable Crazy Eyes spotlight – but I don’t need nearly as much, if any, of Larry and the rest of Piper’s friends and family. That was necessary in the opening chapters, since she was our initial tour guide to this place. At a certain point, though, we come to understand the world, and that everyone has a story just as rich and complicated as Piper’s, and I’d rather learn more about theirs than enjoy more Jason Biggs masturbatory hijinks.
Mainly, though, I’m pleased that “Orange” has connected with as many people as it seems to have. Netflix’s numbers remain a deeply-guarded secret (it felt like we spent half of press tour listening to network executives discussing the lack of information we have about how these shows are doing), but their executives were understandably happy enough with the creative results that they ordered the second season before the first one premiered. And in the month-plus since the episodes were released, it’s been mentioned more often, and with more enthusiasm, than any recent show that does not involve Bryan Cranston cooking meth.
I expressed some qualms with the Netflix distribution model while discussing “Cards” and “Arrested,” but I think ultimately it was the shortcomings of those particular seasons that were more at issue than the pace at which they could be watched. Some shows are smart and deep and engrossing enough to be watched at any pace, and “Orange Is the New Black” is absolutely one of those. My only objection to having watched the whole season in a couple of weeks is that it means I’ll have to wait that much longer before I can see the next new one. The first thirteen hours of this prison sentence flew by quickly; the time until next season will be more difficult.
What did everybody else think? Did you have any favorite characters or story arcs? Whom do you want to see more or less of in season 2? And how did the chicken get through the fence?
I like the show and think some of the performances are superb. Emmy worthy. However, toward the end felt a bit forced. I really loved the halfway point of the season. It was the most fun while still having an edge.
The only actor who seems completely out of place most of he time is Laura Prepon. I’m not saying she can’t act. I just think she’s miscast.
I have to agree..Laura Prepon is just a bad actress and always has been. One thing I’m really sick of is critics talking about how they dislike the netflix model. They are the only ones that have a problem with it and its purely for selfish reasons and not because it somehow detracts from a show. They want to be able to do a weekly recap because thats how they get paid and to say its for any other reason is just bullshit. Just because all the episodes are up at once doesn’t mean they have to be watched that way…people are capable of making their own decisions and its great to have that option. At this point waiting for a show to come on once a week is just tedious and for me the waiting takes away some of the enjoyment.
Personally, I think I prefer to watch on a weekly basis, though I can see the appeal of the Netflix model. As I binge-watched House of Cards when it was released, I noticed that I wasn’t able to build a relationship with the show the way I might have if I watched the episodes one at a time, mulling over and discussing each one in the days between eps. Same thing with Orange, which I *loved* but haven’t given much thought to since I saw it. Bingeing means that a show becomes an obsession for a few days, then it fades away for a year or so until the next season is released. Plus, I don’t get immersed in the online discussion community that evolves around a popular series.
Of course, this is MY experience, and others certainly feel the opposite way. There’s certainly no “right” way to watch a television series. I’m so glad that I watched OItNB and might even give it another go in a few months (less so with House of Cards, which I found good but not exceptional). But if I were given a choice, I’d probably prefer to savor a new show one-episode-at-a-time over several months rather than camping out on my sofa for a weekend.
I liked Prepon’s acting in this. She had to play a tough woman who is guarded…I think that guardness is partly why she’s getting a bad rap. She did convey the hurt of her younger years and the longing for connection with Piper. Also she has nice ta-tas.
Prepon is not just miscast, compared to the others, the reality is more clear that she is a one note actress, better for limited sitcom range. Not close-ups and mid-range shots for example. She has less range, a few gestures and a limited facial expression all of which she has repeated steadily since the days of 70s Show. It’s the same character in all her work.It looks like from the beginning of the publicity they thought she would be a recognizable “name” but by now, it’s funny how her name HARDLY appears because all the ensemble obviously outshines her.
I am torn between the feast or famine model of bingeing episodes, because it will feel like a long time now until next episodes. But if Netflix were smart they would find a way to deal with that new kind of gap in time created by a public who binges and then waits perhaps too long. There can be creative ways to extend the ideas, like how “Community” used the net for example.
While I absolutely loved the show, I have to agree that the ending felt a little off. I feared all season that they would do something like this to extend Piper’s sentence, but I didn’t expect it to be murder. I don’t have anything against her returning as a counselor or something at the end of her 15 months sentence and/or at the end of the show. Hope this doesn’t get dragged out for 8 seasons with Piper and her new-found dark passenger.
@Svetlana The trouble is, if you’re into social media, then you pretty much do have to watch it all at once, unless you want to be spoiled.
I keep flip-flopping on Netflix’s model. “Some Guy’s” point w/r/t social media is valid, and because I HATE spoilers I’m forced to binge watch. If it was up to me, I’d probably like to watch 2 episodes at a time. By the third episode of any show (even a great one), I start finding the beats repetitive.
The one major problem with the Netflix Model is the lack of shared experience. I watched this show when it first came out, in about a week. I’m not saying I needed a weekly message board on it, but it would have been nice to have a discussion DURING the season (albeit my season), instead of now. It’s faded away from my consciousness.
FWIW, I don’t think Piper murdered her. Beat the living crap out of, sure, but she didn’t kill her. It’ll be interesting to see the fall-out, because its very much a she said she said thing (certainly Healy isn’t going to admit seeing anything). And both girls have people on their side that will back up their versions of what built to that moment.
Prepon is amazing in this. She never overplays. Alex is the outsider looking in — something she has been all her life. Prepon is surrounded by colorful characters but never loses control of who Alex is. Never goes OT for attention.
I like to watch TV series one per day, so with a few exceptions where I just can’t wait I usually let a season pass and watch it recorded. Hence, the ‘Netflix model’ is no issue for me.
Laura Prepon didn’t stick out in this series for me. I thought she played her role competently. I have a feeling people are perhaps subconsciously more critical of an actor in this kind of role who is previously known for sitcom work. She’s not Bryan Cranston blowing us away as an actor in BB after being known mainly for pedestrian sitcom work, but she does OK IMO.
So I have a theory that Piper doesn’t kill her, but knocks out all her teeth so she can get a new set…
Lol Prepon’s great in the role. She’s been praised for subtlety and nuance. And she’s depicted the progression of the character particularly post-season 2 very well.
Schilling I find caricatures her role. She’s sometimes OTT, and makes her character more annoying than she is on the page.
Laverne Cox is really bad. The dramatic material she was given (in s2 I believe) significantly revealed her bad acting. Her Emmy nomination is a joke, only given because of representation.
“My only objection to having watched the whole season in a couple of weeks is that it means I’ll have to wait that much longer before I can see the next new one.”
This was one of my main thoughts after finishing as well. Assuming new seasons start one year apart, it’s hard enough waiting 40 or 43 weeks for a typical cable series to come back, but waiting 50 weeks for this will be especially tough.
Reminds me of reading book series. You wait a year for a new Reacher book (for example), read it in a few hours, and then have to wait another year!
Less of daya, I think her acting was pretty weak
Less of pasternicky, she’s too grating
More of anyone else.
I know this is unpopular but I do not like Pensatucky, even though I see the good acting and the importance to the story arch. I thought she was annoying and got too much screen time.
I am with you Alan, I thought this was the best surprise of the summer and possibly the best show I watched all year. It isn’t perfect, but I can’t think of a show that so effortlessly switched gears from poignant drama to social commentary to broad comedy.
And kudos to the supporting cast, most of whom appear to be relative newcomers to television. I can’t think of another series with a stronger bunch of vivid recurring characters. I can’t wait to see more and more of them in Season 2. Three of my favorites were Uzo Aduba (“Crazy Eyes”), Madeline Brewer (“Tricia”), and Danielle Brooks (“Taystee”), but too honest there wasn’t really a weak link in the cast.
Worth pointing out that many of the cast are seasoned stage actors; a perk of filming on the East Coast. See also: The Good Wife.
Any predictions on how the show deals with Piper almost killing Pennsatucky at the end of the season?
I saw that as a fairly contrived means of keeping Piper in prison indefinitely.
Or at least extending her stay. Though that seems a petty complaint. Obviously this show has taken poetic license in the extension of Piper’s story from the memoir. I don’t think the Piper/pennsatucky ending was necessary to continue the story Ms Kohan is trying to tell.
Atleast she has given Pennsatucky those new teeth she wanted.
My first thought when Piper hit Pennsatucky in the mouth was that Piper was giving her what she most wanted…new teeth. My guess is there will be more tension between Piper and Mr. Healy than there will be with Pennsatucky.
That screwdriver with her fingerprints on it is not going to help in making anyone believe her side of the story.
What if it’s supposed to illustrate that prison changes who you are? That’s sort of the whole point of the series, for every character, prisoner or not.
Terrific show. But I found that watching the entire season over a long weekend made me slightly psychotic.
When Crazy Eyes asks why people call her “Crazy Eyes” – I remember asking myself, “was that supposed to be a joke” (obviously, yes) but wondering if anyone else felt a similar, more complicated reaction to the question… does that even make sense?
I definitely felt like that moment was played more for pathos than laughs.
I’m with Bon, it was poignant. Funny when she said it, but not a joke.
I thought it was a very sad moment. Like, she has no idea why…
I’m just hoping Piper’s season ending scene leads her to maximum security, so she can have more time with Miss Claudette.
The last thing I want to see is them creating terrible excuses for Piper to stick around. (E.g. her sentence is extended, she becomes a prison counselor, ick.) The arc as she goes from outsider to insider was perfect. Give her a great farewell episode midway through the 2nd season and let’s concentrate on the characters who haven’t been as fleshed out.
Get ready to be disappointed. This show will go the way of DEXTER, sticking around way too long by stretching out a story line well beyond its natural life cycle.
Agreed. With the strength of the supporting cast, I would love to see them focus on those women. I hope they trust the audience to continue to identify and care about the characters, regardless of their race and socio-economic status. Plus, the real Piper continued to stay involved, but as an activist. There is a way to keep her in the story.
I think Piper is suppose to be in jail for 15 months, and they only dealt with a few months in the first season, so they should be able to reasonably get at least another two seasons with Piper imprisoned.
Agreed with Richard. Hell, Breaking bad mined 4+ seasons out of just a year in the show’s universe (though that may have been a bit of a stretch).
Loved the show, and agree with so many of your points. The way they focused on characters each week seems to me to be what Arrested Development was going for, but Orange did it better (and was way more fun to watch). I can’t wait for it to return
Cannot agree more. I feel like I have talked to anyone that is willing to listen about how great this show is. As much as Netflix hung its hat on House of Cards, this show really blows it out of the water.
Love, love, love this show.
Favorite new show so far this year(sorry Hannibal).
I agree. I heard a buzz and checked it out. I’m so glad that I did.
Bill, why are you apologizing to Hannibal? It premiered last year. They are not competitors.
I love all the scenes involving the scared straight program, it’s pretty much around that time when I went from liking the show quite a bit(which probably started around Sophia’s story) to loving it. I found it impressive that even though some of the backstories start from pretty cliched places, they managed to make them all feel very genuine by the end of the season.
Yeah, I didn’t even think about the long wait we will have til season 2. And yep, that really sucks.
This and Hannibal both are the frontrunners of this year’s best new shows (and really, two of the best shows new or old), and I really like how both manages to be dark but with vastly different approaches.
Whole heartedly agree with your review! You just about touched [succinctly] on all the main properties, features, and requirements (going forwards) of the show.
I agree – great show, great performances, great review. But you forgot to mention the terrific work by Yael Stone, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Annie Golden and the blonde girl who played Tricia.
Her name is Madeline Brewer and I read somewhere that this is her first credited part .
Yael Stone gets special mention for that accent. I`m not American but I`m guessing she falls into the category of people who can fake American accents well.
Did you have any favorite characters or story arcs? Whom do you want to see more or less of in season 2?
This show is by far my favorite new show of the year, the past several years actually. The last time I remember loving a Season 1 this much was probably Mad Men. I thought I loved The Americans, but this blew it away.
Favorite Characters:
Boo and Little Boo, Nickie, Crazy Eyes, Sofia, Taystee, Poussey, Red
Favorite Stories:
The Chicken, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Tricia, Larry on NPR with pseudo-Ira Glass (Jenji Kohan said on Fresh Air today that she tried to get Ira Glass to play himself but he wouldn’t!) , Taystee in the salon getting ready for her parole hearing, Scared Straight!, Suzanne’s evolution, Yoga Jones’ telling her backstory, Red’s terrible joke-telling …. so many favorites.
See less of: Daya and Bennet’s star-crossed lovers storyline. Larry.
I did 41 months in federal prison (maximum security in my case) many years ago. Oh, and I’m male. On the other hand, like Piper, I was college educated and middle class (my nickname: The Professor). Also, for a while I had a crazy guy promising to kill me. It does sort of screw with your head.
Anyway, this show just blew me away. I never binge watch, and I just finished this show in 3 days. I think I liked Piper more than most here; I could really identify with her situation. And while things were more violent where I was, I could also identify with the fact that there are a lot of really good people inside, with totally fucked up lives and not much hope. One thing, none of the staff are truly presented positively (except the one young female guard); that wasn’t my experience.
For me, it was episode 9, Fucksgiving, where the show did whatever the opposite of jump the shark is. I felt like the last 4 episodes were as good as anything I’ve seen on TV in a long time, almost up there with Breaking Bad in the quality of the drama. Quite frankly, it’s hard for me to believe this is the same showrunner as Weeds. This show has deep moral sensibilities that make you really care about the characters.
Kind of an Alex/Piper shipper, and I hate Larry with the heat of a thousand suns. When he blew off Piper telling him about the death threats as he walked along the avenue in Manhattan in his nice scarf, I wished prolonged, painful death on him. Hard to differentiate among the great, great supporting cast. Representations of race and ethnicity were so spot on, with great black, latina and lets not forget Red. I, too, am more interested in the development of Daya’s relationship with her mom than with Bennett.
No show has so totally taken me by surprise since the early days of Breaking Bad. Great art during the Golden Age of Television.
That’s a really interesting comment. As much as I liked OITNB, I did balk at the Bennett/Daya relationship. I’m sure there have been consensual sexual relationships between guards and inmates, but it’s a really fraught power dynamic, and I didn’t think the show considered that enough. One small shortcoming though.
I definitely liked seeing female characters unlike anything else seen on tv. I guess I could object to the overall dismal depiction of the male characters as uniformly stupid, immoral, self-absorbed, and vindictive, but The Newsroom probably balances that with its equally inane depiction of its female characters.
Agree John, Weeds is one of the worst shows around IMO. This is one the best. It surprised me too when I realized the creator was the same.
Re: Gladly, it was mentioned almost in passing by Caputo that Daya could not legally give consent to sex with Mendez as an inmate, but his female boss seemed to treat it as some matter within her discretion to decide. That’s not realistic. If a CO admits to or is caught having sex with an inmate that’s rape, open and shut, unless the inmate committed forcible rape. So not filing a rape complaint against Mendez was illegal, and Caputo could just have reported his hated superior’s refusal to do that and brought her down more easily than the somewhat ambiguous situation with the drugs.
I think the Daya/Bennett storyline was more focused on “holy crap how are we going to explain the pregnancy?” rather than the legal/moral implications of them banging in the first place. Kinda like if a great storyline was launched because the character was walking to work – I’m not going to worry about why he was walking instead of driving, you know?
But Bennett’s reaction to the pregnancy was driven by the fact he realized he’d automatically be guilty of rape, under the law, once the pregnancy was traced back to him. ‘I’ll go to prison, this is my life’. That’s why IMO it was a hole in the plot when they made Mendez’ fate part of the struggle between Caputo and his superior. Not only in the real world, but as Bennett understood it in the show earlier, Mendez had to be charged with rape.
thank you for this comment. shows only have to be good, and to take on as you put it, morals, or reality, and to care in some fashion for the characters in its universe to be available to all viewers.
to TMR53 – ALL the characters have flaws. maybe they’re different sorts of flaws, and so they appear more flagrant to you when attached to the males, but Piper is no great person, and she’s supposedly the protagonist. and while it’s true there’s no male character that I “like,” they are all given motivations and a worldview that is theirs.
Remember though the phone call from the reporter to the female superior… She’s obviously super corrupt and keeps all the CO’s VERY uninformed about the rules of what they can/can’t do. She’s a mastermind of sorts but in a selfish way for money and/or more. The CO’s just come in/do their 9-5 and go home. They’re not interested in stirring trouble. (ie: bennet)
I understand that the decision to end the season that way may have been born out of the need to extend Piper’s sentence, but it didn’t really feel contrived to me. It felt like there was a natural progression to her reaching that point.
I don’t see why having her sentence extended would have to mean stretching out a story beyond its natural arc either. All it really does is put Chapman on equal footing with the other long term prisoners. The fish out of water thing is done for the most part, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find other interesting things for her character to do.
I agree. I was impressed by the changes in Piper through the season, and the change of angle from scary to funny to terrifying as she became more primal.
Also agree. It builds nicely to that point in the final episodes, where literally everyone Piper has leaned on for some sort of sanity abandons her (because of her own actions I might add, the show makes you feel for Piper while at the same time not feeling for her. She made her own bed in terms of her relationships with these people).
Piper was becoming too Nancy Botwin-ish for me towards the final 2-3 episodes. I loved the season but was worried about Piper becoming too unlikable too fast since she is the center of the show.
Love this show. It’s like nothing I’ve ever seen on TV before! Although I’d like to see less of the “nice” prison guard with his baby mama prisoner relationship. Just not interesting.
Loved loved loved this show. I feel like it was the first Netflix offering where I saw actually possibilities in what it could do that a regular television network couldn’t. I can’t imagine Orange existing and existing so wonderfully on any other channel. Maaaaaaaaybe HBO would do this material, but that’s it, and HBO does a very limited number of series with a lot of the same creative talent, so I can’t imagine it having gotten its foot in the door there.
As I understand it, Kohan tried shopping it around to the big cable networks and they took a pass. Their loss and our gain. The great thing about the Netflix platform is you can watch at your own pace and not on the schedule of the network
I don’t understand the negative comments regarding Laura Prepon’s performance as Alex—I thought she was outstanding–conveying a unique personality. I think playing a guarded character is more challenging. She makes you care about the love relationship with Piper.
I blame the eyebrows! Those are some seriously distracting eyebrows….
Kidding, sort of, I thought she was fantastic. She has an incredibly sexy and “world-weary” voice, that is great for Alex.
I guess Prepon and Alex are going to be the controversial ones in the series. I’ve watched the series twice. LP does one of the most complete portrayals on the show.
oh my God, thank you! It was subtle but powerful performance. I was really impressed. She quietly became my favorite character.
Prepon was objectively great in this, most of the flak she’s been catching was from people who can’t let go of her sitcom work.
Userjs is right Prepon’s work was subtle. Many viewers of any movie or tv show gravitate to a showy look I am acting style, so if the do not credit a performance based on a guarded interior style that works for this character. That said the emphasis of the Alex character was her relationship with Chapman, so the other characters has more satisfying independent story arcs. That said looks like Prepon is no longer a series regular. Probably due to story considerations. [www.nydailynews.com]
Her eyebrows are crazy distinctive :)
There was such a profound and beautiful sadness portrayed by Madeline Brewer (cornrow Tricia), I’m bummed that she’s gone.
Whoever found all these unknown actresses (the casting director, I presume) deserves an award of some kind. So many fantastic unknown (or underknown) actresses.
Yes, I have to agree with you. Tricia’s story was incredible sad. It was the story of so many street kids around the world who succumb to drugs, rape, violence, abuse, neglect, and suicide. The actress for that part did such a good job. Love the entire show as well. Just finished watching 13 episodes. I was blown away by how good it was. Loves the portrayal of the women as real people with stories and emotions. Whoever wrote this stuff is a genius.
BEST SHOW ON TV ANYWHERE! COULDN’T HELP OURSELVES…THE WIFE AND I POWERED THROUGH THE SEASON IN ABOUT A WEEK….CANT WAIT TIL SEASON 2!
Yeah Laura Prepon was hands down amazing here!
One of the more depressing events was the return to lockup of Taystee (although the character is a lot of fun to watch), with hardly an acknowledgment from the rest of the inmates. I loved it when Poussey smacked her on the head when she was making excuses, but all too soon backed off and accepted the reasoning that it was better for her in custody than out. Sad, sad commentary.
I still haven’t quite finished, but I think it’s terrific. Along with Rectify, the best new series of the year. It’s interesting how they took off from the original memoir — they did a lot of work to inject stories about the characters into the show, but that worked really well. This is much stronger than the series on Netflix, neither of which I have finished watching, and with little desire to finish. I’ll probably wrap up Orange is the New Black in the next few days, and may even re-watch it.
This is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a long while. One thing that was striking about it was simply to be thrust in a world filled with mostly female characters. I can’t think of a single show with so many women in it at one time. As a woman, this was comforting in a way that I did not expect and reminded me that most excellent shows with large ensemble casts, even when they have a female lead, consist mostly of men.
Another thing I enjoyed about the show was that, while I had concerns that this would be just another privileged-white-person-saves-poor-minorities theme, that isn’t what happens here. This show provides a more complex portrait of minority women and less privileged white women in general, than any one-hour show I can think of.
I like watching the show at my own pace, much in the way I would read a book (about a chapter a night). However,I would love to see Alan do a weekly take on this show he does when he does a “rewind” of a great show. Orange is the New Black is definitely worth exploring in more depth episode-by-episode.
“comforting” – i would have not thought of that, but it’s true for me, too. thank you
I just finished watching this show, one episode per day as I like to watch all TV series, and liked it a lot. I was surprised to learn the creator was also behind Weeds which I couldn’t stand.
I would politely differ with some opinions that the plot and characters put women or minorities in some new and truer light. To me there are mainly just newer cliches and older cliches in drama. This show has mainly* the newer ones. But new or old, it’s how they are actually executed, and this show does them well.
*Larry and his family are a generally older set of cliches about NY Jews for example, Pennsatucky about red necks, though with more of the modern cliche emphasis on the negatives of Evangelical Protestantism, etc. But again it’s generally well done fiction, if not totally original or giving me any particularly new fact based outlook on any group of people.
Isn’t it telling, however, people are responding to these “cliches,” perhaps because even cliches of these groups are rarely featured on mainstream/high-profile programming?
I tried to get into the show, but I can’t. Why are all the black people nasty or nuts?
Try it again but give it a few more episodes. The show is from Piper’s view and her view changes from the nasty or nuts to a more understanding and complex take. That said it is set in a prison and one of the themes is that everyone, guards included, are damaged.
Yes, give it more time! All the characters evolve so perfectly and you with embrace all these women. They get their respect!
In time your perspective changes and insight into the characters reveal that black, white or other, they all have good and bad traits
Why are all of the black people crazy, nuts or just down right nasty?
Um, have you actually watched the show?
Lol your casual racism has no place here. This show is beautiful and if you get further into the series (you know like, past your superficial façade) these “crazy” “nut” people will touch your heart. That’s the whole bloody
point of the show mate. Don’t segregate. How embarrassing.
More Jessica Pimentel because she is gorgeous. I hope pinsaticky isn’t dead more badly injured because i like her character, it was pretty funny, same with crazy eyes, pornstache, red,and taystee. get rid of daya, her boo i forget his name that storyline is kinda useless and too predictable. oh and keep the shop teacher he is funny as well.
To say this is the best Netflix orignial is horrid. This is just a bad acted and poorly scripted version of Weeds. Furthermore, to say it is better than Netflix’s House Of Cards is insane. What a low bar people have for tv now; all it takes is suburbian housewife in prison, boobs, and pointless foul languang.
Why are network executives so concerned about the lack of ratings information on these Netflix shows? Are they afraid that they’ll actually have to make good television in order to attract an audience other than the reality porn connoisseurs that they’ve been chasing for the last 10 plus years?
Miles – Yup. That’s why the heads of FX and HBO and AMC want Netflix ratings. You NAILED IT.
-Daniel
I don’t think they care. A lot of the better shows on those networks were created without concern for ratings. The heads of ABC, Fox, and NBC care, though. The Fox president admitted as much in an article on this very website. He said that he wished he could make television without worrying about ratings. And he was clearly thought this was what Netflix was doing, and he admitted to being jealous.
Miles – They do care. They’ve said so. They’ve said so on many occasions and they’ve been quoted as saying so in articles on this very website.
Anyway…
-Daniel
Crazy Eyes quoting Shakespeare at the scared straight kids made me laugh more than anything I’ve seen in a while. I also went through almost the entire season before realizing that porn stache was Nicky Sobotka. It’s amazing what a mustache and a completely different voice will do.
I loved this show, and I watched the entire season in one week (it would have been shorter if I didn’t have that pesky problem called “work”). At first I was skeptical (I worked at USP Leavenworth for 3 years, and the idea of watching a prison show just felt like work. I was a nurse in that prison, and this show ACTUALLY made me reanalyze my previous assumptions about the inmates. Each is a story so layered, so thick with promise, pitfalls, and potential that you can’t NOT watch: you have to know what happens. Understanding the cause of something can help deter recurrence. I hope that is true for ALL who are incarcerated, but I do not hope that on this show. I want to see more!
thank you for this comment!!
I think that the show is very well done and highly entertaining, though I have reservations about how it portrays life in prison.
See my full review here: [denvercritic.com]
Loved this show watched the whole season in three days. Having a sister who had been in prison was fun to compare to, but the differences of each person and their back stories are so refreshing and unique, but they should be careful not to try to make every criminal a sympathetic figure as not all of them are in reality.
This is hands down the best series television! They created so many amazing multi-dimensional characters and each one got into my heart. I laugh, I cried…. So cliche I know…. But I didn’t want it to end. The acting is tops! Wow! BRAVA!
Laura Prepon is in no way miscast. She’s good in her particular role and manages the multiple change in sympathies quite well imo
“Taylor Schilling was terrific throughout”
Um, no.
It’s not just the Netflix model that makes one late to these conversations, but how quickly I fell behind.
But I wanted to say that I thought Schilling was the sore thumb in the ensemble, and not because her character is alien to the environment. The Piper character only gets more interesting as the show goes along, but as an actress, Schilling is clearly not up to playing anything other than at a one-dimensional surface level. She might as well just have someone write an emotion in Sharpie across her forehead and leave it at that. There’s no depth or finesse to her performance, she’s in wayyy over her head with this role, and if she gets singled out from this cast come awards season it will be a shame. I love the supporting cast, and though often a lot of time their performances aren’t particularly complex, they give this show the sort of life that makes it passable.
The show itself is pretty good! But operates on a level where the writing doesn’t do much more than have people constantly state their feelings and motivations in very functional ways.
Totally agree.
I disagree: I think Kohan is doing something quite interesting with the Chapman character, and Schilling plays it very well. As she enters the prison, she is “us” (i.e., non-prisoners). She comes in with her cliched views about what prison will be like, and prejudges the other prisoners as well. Notice how they immediately subvert her expectations with Morello being so nice and orientating to her. Only after being wrong, again and again, does Chapman begin to doubt her own presuppositions. This is the first frame. As Chapman evolves away from her presuppositions, prisoners are alienated by her original views (due to Larry’s show). At the time she starts to feel better about the prisoners, they are abandoning her. Of course, she had her own complex back-story (aka Alex), which had never been resolved, and picks up where she left it. Then she has her privileged position vis a vis the guards, who have their own presuppositions about prisoners (e.g., Healy). There are many layers to the character. And the fact that many people are expressing their dislike for Chapman, the character, rather than Schilling the actress, says to me that Schilling has done a great job with the character–presenting an unlikable or semi-likable protagonist, that one actually cares about. She does justice to all the layers (some better than others for sure)–but definitely not one dimensional.
I love this show. But I agree, it could do without Jason Biggs, I found myself fast forwarding thru all of his scenes, i just can’t take him seriously! The casting in this show was so rich and seems so well thought out, I don’t get why Jason Biggs was cast for the role of her fiancee though!
I watched this show, and loved every single minute of every episode, and can’t wait until it returns. My brother started watching it, and was hooked.. It is one of the best shows on Television or otherwise.
We just finished the season and we were driven nuts after “Moscow Mule” by the largest plot hole that no one seems to notice (at least I haven’t seen it mentioned in any reviews or message boards). If the Russian mob owns Neptune’s Produce and helps Red smuggle in her various contraband, wouldn’t she simply take her Mendez problem to the mob? They would have a “talk” with Mendez explaining that he needs to find another way to get his drugs in and leave Red alone or they’ll find him a new job at a Siberian gulag. Isn’t this what would really happen instead of the insanely contrived decision to loop in the Daya/Bennett storyline? It makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Are we missing something?
Solid first season, but I don’t think I’m as enthused as you are. One thing for me is that Piper is not very likable by the end of it (although seeing her beat up Pansatucky was great). But, The supporting cast and their stories were really good. I’m looking forward to season 2.
i enjoyed the series, even with guilty pleasure. i did wonder if i was being naive about the whole rather preposterous situation, so i am glad you also think the characters were very well rendered. yea, believable, even. certainly more so than jasmin in the new woody allen movie!
i agree Larry has to go. sadly in a way as it is hard to imagine what is going to happen to Piper as she is pulled more deeply into the behaviours of prison life. I do find the lesbian treatment a bit superficial.