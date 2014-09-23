Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Dice’

A review of tonight's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I show you some of my old baby clothes…
“Dice” felt like a step down from last week's premiere, but in a way I'm not too worried about. Jess's misadventures with the Dice app and the gang showing up stoned to a police academy party didn't provide as many laughs as the Biel-adjacent wedding hijinks, but both storylines felt like they belonged on the show. Last year had too many outings that felt like the writers were just throwing any damn idea at the wall to see what stuck, where “Dice” was an episode that just needed some more comedy polish.
In particular, Schmidt trying to coach Jess through the rough world of Tinder (or its non-union Mexican equivalent) was a nice return to Schmidt using his powers of douchebaggery for good rather than evil. That it takes him so long to realize Jess is looking for a relationship and not a hook-up is a bit goofy, but it's fun seeing Schmidt be so protective of her, and to see Jess in turn infecting Schmidt with her own optimistic personality.
The police academy party subplot was more hit-or-miss – as stories about characters trying not to appear stoned tend to be – but it helped that they kept it simple. Winston needs his old friends to help him make new friends, and that's ultimately what happens, even if it's not how he planned it. Get in, let Jake Johnson babble amusingly, give Winny the Bish a lame new nickname, and get out.
What did everybody else think? You still keeping “New Girl” on probation, or have these first two episodes made you feel more confident in a creative resurgence?
I feel like this episode could’ve been about ten times funnier than it actually was. A bunch of characters get stoned at a party full of cops? Should’ve been full of gags, but I don’t think I even cracked a smile.
Spontaneously beat-boxing the graduation march was pretty fly, though.
Yes, to this. That was pretty golden.
I liked this one! I always love it when Jess and Schmidt have a story together…they have such weird, hilarious chemistry. The Nick/Winston/Coach/Cece story was less funny, although I was happy to see Winston get a prank right for once! (Even if the show did immediately erase his win by giving him the nickname “Toilet”…poor Winston.)
Definite improvement over last season. I didn’t get up feeling angry and frustrated after the episode. Given how much the bar has been lowered, just stopping the bleeding like this is itself is a win right now with this once-wonderful show, but I’m still in “show me” mode.
Your first sentence summed up my opinion: way less funny than last week but okay.
This season is 0/2 for me so far. Some mildly amusing bits, but nothing great. I feel like the “Jess is naive” stuff has run its course — maybe they should do something else with that character. And if Schmidt and Cece are dating, that’s fine — I like them together. But, otherwise, I feel like they’re just trying to find ways to include Cece. Right now, she feels sort of superfluous.
That was my biggest issue with adding Coach full-time. It wasn’t anything to do with the character or with Damon Wayans Jr. It was because the show couldn’t even devote enough time to the 5 characters it already had.
I actually disagree and think that Cece has a ton of material left to explore on the show. As Jess’s best friend she has a unique relationship with the guys that hasn’t been explored nearly enough. Prior to this point Cece was an accessory character to both Jess and Schmidt, but I think she’s really coming into her own and forming her own relationships with each character which is awesome. Now we just need a winston-Cece storyline because the last time they were together (“Hey Cece, you got a rubber?! No, no, no I said a con-dom, for my pe-nis!”) was awesome.
Okay, so I guess I’m the only one laughing through the episode? I thought it was great. Both plots made me laugh and were well done.
Completely agree, Jaynee. I think all last season’s shenanigans were heading a bit ‘Friends’esque – with as much soap opera as comedy. This season, although only two episodes in, seems so much lighter, and funnier. Kind of like Happy Endings.
But then I would happily watch 30 minutes of Jake Johnson pretending to be drunk/high and just riffing every week.
The Jess/Schmidt stuff was great, the gang stuff was stupid. I’m not sure why the writers feel the need to include the rest of the gang in this episode. The date scenes were great…especially the last one. Just get rid of Winston already. The attempts to keep him relevant ruins the comedy b/c everyone knows by now the writers have no idea what to do w/ him. Damon Wayans Jr is a way funnier actor and not as hard to make funny on a regular basis.
I actually thought this was a lot funnier than the premiere and I loved every bit of the Jesse/Schmidt storyline. I agree the cop storyline wasn’t as good, but it made good use of Winston, which the show hasn’t always done. Also, I like that the show acknowledges how lost most people of this age group are today. Shows used to depict people in their 20s this way and people in their 30s as married, successful at their jobs, and living in big houses. But the characters on this show (single, living with roommates, still figuring out their careers) are a hell of a lot closer to what being in your 30s is like today and it’s nice to see that reflected on TV.
Probation…
I’m glad the show is returning Schmidt back from being just plain old douchey to his s1 self, with a better balance of douchiness and sincerity/well meaningness.
I think I didn’t dislike last season as much as Alan did. Sure, it wasn’t as good overall as season two, but it still did more than enough to have me laughing and even if Crazy Winston was the only thing that consistently worked, it worked very well. Other than the early part of the first season, the show has always been funny enough to make up for when it doesn’t nail the character stuff for me at least.