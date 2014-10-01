Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Julie Berkman’s Older Sister’

A quick review of last night's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I save you from a hideous river disease…
“Julie Berkman's Older Sister” was the plottiest of the three episodes we've gotten so far. Or, at least, it was the one with stories that in their broadest strokes – Jess disapproves of her father's younger new girlfriend, Schmidt takes desperate measures to win an account – you could see other sitcoms doing. But it was also a reminder of how easily “New Girl” can get distracted from its own storylines in favor of letting the actors do and say random things – and also of why they tend to lean that way, because that tends to be when the show is most fun.
So pretty much everything about the Schmidt/sponge story was a mess on a plot level, yet the whole story was clearly just an excuse for scenes like the failed brainstorming in the loft bathroom, or Schmidt daring Winston to say “pizza” again. And those scenes were funny. And when it came time to actually wrap up the story – with a big assist from an amusingly befuddled Michaela Watkins – the episode delivered with Schmidt's stupid-yet-brilliant pitch for a sponge geared at someone like Nick, which in turn led to that great fake ad for Spongey McWipey at ended the episode.
The Jess story of the title was more solid all-around, and also a welcome opportunity for a Jess/Cece comic pairing. Even though they're best friends, it's really rare for the show to do a story featuring only them and none of the guys. With the men all busy saying “sponge” a lot, Deschanel and Simone got to play off of each other a lot (including the long run about giant George's giardia), and that worked out well, particularly with Rob Reiner as Jess's dad going along with every ridiculous and awful thing that Kaitlin Olson's unapologetic Ashley said.
Not a great episode – and I'm disappointed we never got a full Reiner version of “She's So High” – but enough of the jokes worked, as did the male/female split between the two storylines.
What did everybody else think?
I have to give Hannah Simone credit. She’s turned out to be a pretty decent comedic actress. Several of her line readings and gestures/expressions had me laughing out loud.
Thought this was a pretty weak episode. Just lazy sitcom writing 101. “Jess’s dad has a younger girlfriend!” “She went to high school with Jess!” “She’s a sex addict!”. See just how wacky we can get Tuesdays at 10 on FXX, immediately following Anger Management!
Funniest episode so far this season. I hope they bring back more Dee.
I watched seasons 1-3 but took it off my hulu favorites list and am not missing it at all. I’m just not interested in these characters any more.
You’re clearly at least somewhat interested or you wouldn’t be on this page in the first place…
didn’t love it, but that “say pizza again” bit just killed me
can someone tell me who was the female model in that fake ad in the end? :p
I heard it as Spongey Make Wipey, not McWipey. Either way, funny.
Overall I thought the episode was forgettable, but I did laugh hysterically at the brainstorming session when they all kept saying “Sponge.” I also liked teenage Cece’s glee when Jess sabotaged her father’s relationships.
I can’t believe how much the little girl that played Cece looked like her. I even had to check that they didn’t CGI her face on a child.
Me too!! I rewound it and it was definitely a kid, but man, that close up on the face looked exactly like Cece.
RIGHT? Does Hannah Simone somehow have a daughter that age, or a little sister with a large age gap? That girl is a dead ringer!
the name of reiners band is ‘the co-pays’. that right there was worth a thumbs up for the entire episode. i rather enjoyed
Started out strong, classic, like a piece of music; everything coming together elegantly. Slowed down some for a while after that. Ended decently.
It reminded me why I watch it. It was the kind of quirky improvvy fast-paced funny that makes the best New Girls. I honestly think anyone who thought the ep was meh should go back and watch the first 5-10 minutes again… Between the coffee press, the “sponge” scene, little Cece’s glee, and Schmidt’s football tossing coworker, it was almost top 15 or 20 worthy, there.
Once people started making implausible and unwise choices one after another, it started being merely cute, to me. But it ended okay.
Playing catchup so sorry this is late but I am shocked by no comment on what is probably the filthiest joke I’ve ever heard on network TV (which was also on of the best auto-correct jokes as well):
“Cumin. What, is he cooking now?”