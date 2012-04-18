‘New Girl’ – ‘Kids’: The babysitter and the brassiere

A review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as Drea de Matteo is scheduled to appear…
FOX renewed “New Girl” last week, and though the ratings have dipped notably since that strong premiere(*), these last half-dozen or so episodes have suggested this is a show that deserves to live a long and funny life.
(*) I wonder how much of the dip is the fault of FOX taking it off the air during the baseball playoffs (wrongly assuming that “X Factor” would be the bigger draw) and taking away that early momentum, and how much is the fault of the show taking a good chunk of the first season to figure itself out. It’s not an either-or proposition, and many shows decline over the course of a season, but there have been obvious scheduling and creative issues at play here.
“Kids” continued that creative surge, pulling off a kind of Murphy’s Law farce in the loft without having to lean on the tired crutch where everything is going wrong because no one knows what’s really going on with everyone else. There was a brief period where Schmidt didn’t know about the hypothetical pregnancy, but that info came out in short order, and then it was just a case of each little brushfire fanning the flames of the one next to it, until we came to the disastrous moment when Russell’s ex came into the loft to find Nick removing bras from her daughter. Excellent structure, lots of laughs, no cheating or requiring anyone to be dumber than normal to make the jokes work.
The Schmidt/Cece story was my favorite, as it deftly weaved back and forth between Schmidt the awesome and sensitive guy and Schmidt the rampant d-bag completely lacking in self-awareness. His fear of “a Russian nesting doll situation” if he has sex with Cece again was particularly horrible/hilarious, as was his run of incredibly Jewish-sounding baby names. We’re getting to a point where both of them are having serious feelings about the other, along with a reluctance to admit it (both to themselves and each other), and I’ll be curious to see how the show handles it going forward. But thus far, Schmidt/Cece has been an absolute winner on the humor front.
Nick dating younger women continues to pay good comic dividends, as does the writers’ realization that if you just let Jake Johnson say a lot of ridiculous things in a row, good things will come of it.
And though Winston wound up in a story completely disconnected from the rest, it no longer feels like the show is trying to simply manage Winston and keep him out of everyone else’s way. Joe makes an amusing, weird foil for him, and yet their relationship continues what we’ve seen in recent episodes about Winston’s unexpected nurturing side. (He is, essentially, Joe’s nanny.) Sure, Joe may not be as good as Michael Strahan at most things(**), but who would’ve thought to compliment him on his ability to grab seven copies of “Speed” on VHS for a fraction of the price?
(**) Though the line about Strahan being better at marriage ignored the very ugly, very public, very prolonged divorce proceeding between Strahan and his ex-wife a few years back.
What did everybody else think?
Again, I thought this was a hilarious episode. I loved all of the little girl’s incorrect sexual lingo. I wish I could 99 with a girl one day!
Isn’t that a tax form?
I feel like they didn’t ignore Strahan’s marital troubles, it was just stated that Joe’s was worse. Which is entirely believable for the character.
I agree. Knowing about Strahan’s past made the remark even funnier.
Yeah, I thought the joke was that if Mike Strahan is better at marriage than Joe, then Joe’s marriage/divorce must have been incredibly bad.
…and, I should add, that was one of the biggest laughs of the episode for me.
Totally agree. That was the joke; another way of doing the classic “even Romney thinks you’re boring” or “even Dennis Rodman thinks you’re a freak” line.
Glad I read the comments before posting, because I was just about to make the same point. And I totally agree that it made the joke land really well!
I loved it. From Schmidt’s call to Nick-ole, to the “Mussolini, we love ya” bit. Lots of laughs.
Nick’s matter-of-fact responses to all of Schmidt’s flirty questions were hilarious. And his look of confusion/repulsion when Schmidt asked him if he was keeping it tight was the perfect capper.
Liz,
Agree that phone call was definitely the best part of the episode for me.
I think my favorite of Schmidt’s “run of incredibly Jewish-sounding baby names” was the Menachem Schneerson choice: clearly, Schmidt believes that his child could grow up to be considered the Messiah.
that was pretty great, those totally yiddishkite names, with Schneerson added…. loved that.
I enjoyed it too, but I feel like we have to give credit where credit is due to Janeane Garofalo, who did that same bit in Wet Hot American Summer where she lists Jewish sounding names, culminating in David Ben Gurion. I actually believe Menachem Mendl Schneerson was in the deleted scenes.
I have to disagree with you Alan. While I thought a number of the jokes landed, the overall structure bothered me. I feel like it was leaning too heavily on sitcom tropes I’ve seen so many times before. People locking themselves in rooms and refusing to come out, stalling someone at the door, a proposal that has to be hidden after circumstances change, and just the overall pregnancy scare plot. Sure the jokes were fairly well executed, but the lack of creativity in the plot lines really irked me.
Thought the Cece and Schmidt pairing would have been a disaster, but boy was I wrong. That coupling, IMO has saved the show. It has allowed everyone else to be themselves and as a couple they just crush it. Cece was out of place at the beginning but now it feels like she totally belongs.
They are also really starting to figure out Nick as a character too and he has been pretty funny the last few weeks.
Ensemble episode, good episode. The writers probably caught the idea by now, which could explain this current batch of good episodes. I kind of wished that Winston was in the loft too, as he’s so good at being the only sane one when everyone else go nuts.
I wasn’t sure about the whole fake phone call though. Nick taking all the questions seriously made for a few jokes “I’m not doing squats or anything”, but it doesn’t fit with the characters that have all this complicity and have known each other for years. It’s an example of selling out the characters for a laugh that the show did too much before it got better.
Louis, I agree that while Winston’s job has great potnetial, seeing him in the mix with the other 3 is all a recipe for great comedy. So hopefully they balance it better so he’s not out of the action for so much of the episode.
I didn’t think it was a sell out at all with the fake call, Nick is used to Schmidt’s odd way of expressing himself and was just rolling with it I think.
typo on potential, and there should have been an “however” after potential too. :D
Also consider that Nick was just in the middle of bs’ing his way through a conversation about art — maybe there’s too much juxtaposition — so he was more than happy to enter into Schmidt’s crazy phone call.
Jess calling Nick the Bridge to Terabithia because he makes kids cry had my kid and I in stitches, I had to pause the show because she was laughing so hard. That movie made her cry her face off.
Nick answering all of Schmidt’s questions as if he thought they were having a real conversation was funny too. “What’s going on buddy, do we need ot hang out more?” and then the expression on his face when Schmidt was talking about his ass.
That little girl was pretty great too, when she swung the door open and did the “She’s pregnant dance.”
Jesse yelling at the guys and storming away and then the two of them slamming the table and announcing that they’re going to do exactly what she just told them to do, as if it was their idea.
I found that line extra awesome since Zooey was actually in Bridge to Terabithia (once again as a teacher)
It was really funny and good, although the main action in the apartment seemed like a completely different episode from Winston’s plot, to the point that if they had just said Winston was out of town, and just give more time to the main plot, i think it would have been an even better episode (personally i would have love more time with Nick’s plot after the revelation of the twist.)
This show has really grown on me. My wife and I watch it every week and I find myself really enjoying it. Glad to hear it was renewed.
The episode was hilarious. All 3 of the plotlines made me laugh a ton. I loved Schmidt and CeCe, and especially Schmidt w/ the Jewish names and Schmidt delaying Russell’s ex.
Alan, I think the joke was Strahan is better than him at marriage took stock in the messy divorce. That’s how bad Joe is at marriage.
I was certain the opener was going to be “A review of tonight’s New Girl just as soon as a pick up 7 copies of speed on VHS for a fraction of the retail price.”
Alan, isn’t by saying Strahan is better at marriage (when it is public knowledge he really wasn’t), thereby stating Joe is even WORSE than Strahan, actually calling attention to the fact that Strahan was bad?
‘Cause that’s what I thought.
I really love these ending segments with Nick shooting off a bunch of one liners. First his in-character ramblings while in the lawyer’s chair, and now the over-enthusiasm at the ice rink — I find it hilarious.
I totally agree that the show keeps getting stronger. I find myself laughing more and more with each episode, especially when Nick opens his mouth.However, I still feel like they don’t quite know what to do with Winston. I’m glad they have a character who has more of a life outside the loft, but so far his storylines have been the least interesting, almost like Shirley or Pierce in Community. They have funny moments, but they’re almost side characters. I was talking to my girlfriend yesterday about whether Coach would have been a more interesting roommate. She says no, but I think maybe.
I think the biggest problem with Winston is that he’s as a character is still trying to figure out what kind of person he wants to be post-basketball.
It is tough to root for Winston, because his whole character is centered around finding a job for himself post-basketball. Only he has no idea what kind of job or dream job he truely invisions for himself. All we know is that he’s bummed out because he’s not playing basketball anymore and knows he has to find something new to do.
I think Coach could have worked, because at least he was defined by being a personal trainner, and yelling too much when attempting to hit on women.
i think the problem with Winston is that he wasn’t an original character from the start, and it was awkward when he was just dropped in there.
but also, i think the problem with Winston is “The Problem with Winston”. i mean, really, why can’t he be just another character like Schmidt and Jack Johnson in the show, with his own problems and issues, in the loft, hanging out with everyone. but oh no, they have to set him up with his own separate threads (which takes away from the ensemble fun). i think it’s sort of reverse racism (?) maybe or just an inability of the writers to fold Winston into the storyline because they can’t seem to write for an African-American character. i think. i don’t know. there’s something still a bit off with the Winston role and i wish it was better.
It was imperfect but by the standards of first seasons of a new comedy, which are almost always shaky and trying to figure themselves out, it was pretty good.
They should have toned down the sexual stuff coming out of the kid’s mouth and I’m still not really a fan of this new job of Winston’s but overall it was solid. The evolution of Cece and Nick into such great characters is probably the most surprising thing in the last few eps.
Great review Alan, although I was hoping you would open with “…after we do it animal style.” Which reminds me, I could really go for an In-and-Out burger. Mmmm
Damn you west-coasters! Sublime, greasy goodness.
Sometimes it’s torture to live in New Jersey (cue the Jersey jokes)
But don’t you have White Castle in Jersey?
We do. More importantly, we have Five Guys, which is better than In-and-Out.
Agreed, and I’ve had both.
I now hope that they let Jake Johnson go on a roll after every single episode. I fee like even after a weak episode, he’d make up for it all with his one liners.
This episode was the first to make me laugh out loud. Sarah (Russell’s daughter) was my favorite person in the episode (the inappropriate and inaccurate sexual questions, the “You Pregnant! You Pregnant!!” dance, even her obsession with Nick that ran its entire course by the end of the episode like so many tween infatuations can) made the entire episode. I agree that Winston’s storyline felt somewhat out of place, but definitely highlights the best part of his character (his nurturing ability). I wondered about this show when I saw the pilot, but the last few episodes have given me hope that the show deserved to be on my DVR list. I hope it keeps improving.
I noticed a fair amount of chemistry between Nick and Jess when they were sitting outside the room, trying to draw out the little girl. I thought that, plus the girl asking Jess if she thinks Nick is hot, indicated that they are still thinking about a Nick-Jess pairing at some point.
I got the same vibe, but I really hope you’re wrong.
Really liked this episode, and for weird reasons. Glad that Uli/Jeanne Tripplehorn was not made out to be some kind of horrid monster – intimidating, but not horrid. Glad she didn’t lose it when she saw her kid covered in bras at the end. The treatment of the character was very even-handed, which is admirable.
Also. I know the series has been subtly pushing their Ross/Rachel agenda with Jess/Nick and I’ve been resisting it in a huge way (because I still think it would be detrimental to the show’s dynamic), but damned if I didn’t finally see chemistry between Nick and Jess as they sat outside Nick’s door trying to get the kid out. It was the first time I’ve actually seen why they might work as a couple, and it had nothing to do with shoes pointing at each other, or that Jess has always preferred underachieving men with books of ideas they think other people have stolen, or that Nick is a sad serial monogamist. In other words, it seemed organic. They were clicking, and their banter felt warm, funny and connected.
OMG, I can’t believe I just wrote that.
Despite all that palaver, Schmidt and Cece continue to kill. The writers and Greenfield are really turning Schmidt into the man Willa Paskin wrote about in Salon.com [tinyurl.com/7w98c5h] – someone who will be the kind of great, weird dad who loves his family to distraction. Very, very satisfying.
I loved that Salon article! I think Schmidt is so great because he’s such a unique, fully realized character and Greenfield just sells him so well. Agreed with everything Paskin said…he cares too much!
Great episode. BUT, unless I missed something, is Russell’s daughter supposed to be in Jess’s class, which would make her in kindergarten, right? Or did I miss a detail?
My guess is it’s 5th or 6th grade. She gave a sex ed class with condoms and bananas.
Oh that’s right! Ha. I think the talking stick threw me off.
one weird thing about the episode is that it came so close after the cancer episode. Two episodes where they hang something over the show that we basically know won’t actually be true.
Side note, Nick’s responses as nicole were hilarious. If his 18 year old g/f is mature enough, who cares if she’s 18? And does anyone else feel like they’re building to a season finale cliche where she and nick kiss after she gets dumped?
I hope not! While it’s cute that they have chemistry, it’s just another real extension and complication of friendships. This show does a great job of writing scenarios that actually happen to people in their late 20s/early 30s. And real friendships with sexual tension carefully navigate the line: a moment that is traditionally signified for a platonic, supportive shoulder to cry on will most definitely get that shoulder to cry on because the two are usually aware of the tension, thus more aware of the line and expectations. The crossing of it happens when there is no strict standard to adhere to, like a hookup while watching tv or a slip of the tongue confession during a heated political debate.
possible TYPO in first sentence of 4th paragraph? “whee” should be “when”?
i thought this was an okay episode. when they position Jess as the glue keeping things together (a la Schmidt) i see cracks in the facade, but i continue to enjoy Zooey’s presence and role in the show so oh well.
Jeanne Tripplehorn was underutilized, though the first conversation with Zooey asking her to explain what she meant by husband “clearly” was sort of awesome.
i think it is going to get old VERY fast if they have Jake Johnson rambling words together — it works only if it’s appropriate / relevant. and sort of indicates lazy writing but obviously YMMV. overuse will make it a crutch and will make me not like the show anymore. please use judiciously, writers!
I’m surprised that no one is commenting on the parallel between Sarah’s list of ridiculous questions and her crush on Nick. I wonder how much input Johnson had on the question’s because they sure sounded like things a 12 year old him would say.
Glad to see the I wasn’t the only one who thought of In-&-Out Burger
Well they were both written by the same writers. A few posts on this thread seem to be by people who believe the actors are making up their own dialogue.
I didn’t notice until the last couple of episodes, but a lot of this recent run was written by JJ Philbin. Aka Mrs. Michael Schur.
I have complete confidence in this show to continue being hilarious if she stays on board with her comedy pedigrees.
“are you kidding? A Jew and an Indian?? Think of the bone structure!!”
Best line of the night. I laughed a bunch. Great delivery too.
Think this show keeps getting better. Would like to see Winston spending more time in the loft.