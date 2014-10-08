Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Micro’

A quick review of last night's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I shoot candy into a baby..
Last week's episode and “Micro” have me wondering if the “New Girl” writers room is having a contest to see who can take the most tired and hacky sitcom plots and find a way to fit it into this show's weird sensibility. And weirdly, it's working. Schmidt and Coach being pranked into becoming male models is perhaps the dumbest story the show has ever told – and also violates the notion that all of Winston's pranks(*) become needlessly violent in a hurry – while the only vaguely new element of the title story was the show's ability to be blunt about Matt's micro-penis (there have been many variations of the larger dilemma, like Liz Lemon trying to dump Wayne Brady because he was boring, not because he was black). Yet before both stories ran out of steam in the final third, this was a really funny installment of “New Girl,” packed with the sorts of jokes I wouldn't expect to hear on any other show.
(*) And, yes, I am aware that this was not technically a prank, but A Classic Cece and Winston Mess-Around.
This was another really strong episode for Zooey Deschanel, in which a Jess dating plot didn't revolve around her sexual naivete (though that can often be funny), but around Jess's disgust with her roommates, and then with Matt being awful for reasons having nothing to do with his little baby anteater. And the post-breakup dynamic between Nick and Jess is really working so far this season.
Episode could've used a stronger close, but I laughed enough in the earlier parts that it worked as a whole.
What did everybody else think?
I feel that for the third straight episode, the writers had a great idea and decided to stop in the middle of the second draft. It’s as if every episode needs three more drafts and 10 more jokes. It was as if the Jess-Micro Shank Guy plot ended 14 minutes in instead of 27.
Agree that it ran out of steam, but felt the first 20 minutes really needed work. Strong installment for Zooey. The highlight was the teaser…hilarious.
I feel like they squandered an opportunity to put subtitles on the screen of what was actually written on the billboard in Korean, and have it be something completely hilarious and random due to a Winston miscommunication with the company, and then have people on the street give them funny looks.
It translates to “I’m a model”
I thought this episode was a total misfire.
The Coach-Schmidt modeling story was beyond stupid. It wasn’t a good prank or even a “mess-around”, really. It was just a paper thin excuse to have Schmidt give unfunny modeling instructions.
In the other story, Jess goes and sits in a guy’s booth for no reason and within a minute he asks her out and in the same breath tells her he has a micropenis. Right.
Then she bets she’ll date him a month without even ever talking to him – because Jess has been so successful in the past. Two episodes ago she dated like 20 guys and she couldn’t get past the first date with any of them.
And – shocker – he’s terrible! What a hoot.
I really liked the way this season was going, so I’m just going to pretend this episode never aired and doesn’t exist. I re-watch New Girl sometimes, so it’s nice that one story wasn’t good so I have to suffer through the other one. Hating the whole thing is a plus.
No one in this episode says or does anything even remotely associated with actual people. Absurdity is fine, but this show only works when you care about the characters. In this one, everyone is a cartoon.
I mostly agree with what you’ve said, although I did find myself laughing more than a few times at the modeling subplot. But I especially agree on the setup for Jess’s storyline — just so unrealistic. And then they go back to the “bad date” trope that they just ran through two episodes ago. That seemed especially lazy.
I forgot to mention that I hated that it turns out he already has a girlfriend who just happens to show up at the exact wrong moment. And then he flashes Jess and then she says something about a shell or whatever and he asks if she wants to crack it open. (I’ve already forgotten the details.) Ugh.
OK here is a direct post from the Onion. Did they nail The New Girl or what?
“Jess tries to do laundry, but ends up getting stuck in the washing machine; Nick tries to get her out, but ends up stuck in the dryer. The two share an emotional conversation while waiting for everyone to come back. Meanwhile, the rest of the boys have a competition to see who can open the best kite shop.”
But that sounds like a pretty good episode.
It would be a perfect episode if they had Schmidt fall out of a tree on to Shaquille O”Neil.
I’ve been thinking about New Girl in general and in my estimation, the best two characters are Schmidt and Nick. And I find that the other characters are at their best when they’re interacting with one or the other. So, you either need a big story where everyone is present, or, if you do two plots, you need to put Schmidt in one and Nick in the other. Last night, we had a Jess plot and then a subplot where Nick felt a little marginalized. So I thought it was pretty weak.
All that said, the problem may simply be that the writers are just not as good as they were in the first two seasons. I laughed a lot at Jess in those seasons and thought Cece worked really well with Schmidt. So, I don’t know.
One thing I’m hoping they play out though is the “classic Cece and Winston messaround”. Like, they do a couple more where Cece insists no, that’s not a thing, but eventually in one episode she starts it and Winston just explodes in joy.
Haha, I loved that “like shooting candy into a baby” line. Not a huge fan of the episode as a whole, but there were some decent laughs. And I’d love to see more Classic Cece and Winston Mess-Arounds!
The Mindy Project is just so much funnier than this now. While it has continually improved season by season, I’m afraid New Girl was driven off a cliff, and it has never recovered.
I prefer TMP at this stage as well, although I feel like this season has gotten off to a slow start. But, um, that’s all I’ll say since I think we’re not supposed to talk about other shows in the comments. :)
Alan, is Zooey a relative of yours?
I can not for the life of me understand why you insist on reviewing EVERY episode of New Girl, yet only occasionally look in on the VASTLY superior Good Wife!
wtf…
This is a ridiculous comparison. New Girl is a sitcom and Good Wife is a drama.
Also a lot of people enjoy New Girl and want to read Alan’s review. If you don’t dig New Girl don’t read the reviews?
Back in the day when Alan kept reviewing “Hung” I didn’t say ‘Wah wah wah, wah wah wah” I just skipped those reviews.
Hello??
Apparently I’m in the minority but I thought this was the best episode since the premiere. The modeling plot worked for me, the more the cast just messes around the better, and I laughed any time someone said micro-penis. That may not speak well of my maturity but I’m OK with that.
No, I’m kinda with you. Although this might say more about how little I liked the first few episodes. But I laughed a lot for the first half to two-thirds of the episode. I was ok with the modeling plot. It did nothing to advance characters, but they all worked within their established roles and it was at times really funny. Deschanel, as other people mentioned, was really good this episode. I eventually grew a little tired of micro penis jokes, but I was relieved to have an episode where everyone is just hanging out and the writers don’t seem so desperate to be developing new relationships, etc.
For the first time in my life I thought I predicted Alan’s opening catch phrase, “I think I have a Sesame Street Problem”, and I was wrong. I feel so dejected. Back to the drawing board. :/
Nick will now forever be a Depression Era Garbageman.