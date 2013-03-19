Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Quick Hardening Caulk’

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I become a Bond villain who can’t afford to not live with roommates…
I have to hand it to the “New Girl” writers: for all my pre-kiss skepticism about both the necessity and viability of any kind of Jess/Nick relationship, they’ve been absolutely knocking it out of the ballpark with the two characters over the last batch of episodes.
“Quick Hardening Caulk” played the tension mainly for laughs – which, frankly, is the best approach for the long-term viability of both the pair and the show – as an excuse for Zooey Deschanel to get her weird on. Jess being repeatedly turned on by Nick showing even the slightest bit of maturity and initiative at anything – whether something with a sexual connotation like pulling the hardware store chain, or something more basic like learning how to properly do laundry – was a great note for Deschanel to play, and just when the episode seemed on the verge of wearing out the gag, we shifted gears into Jess whacked out on painkillers, which our leading lady also handled with aplomb. For all that Nick and Schmidt have come to dominate talk of the show, and understandably so, it got on the air in the first place because the woman at the center was really, really funny, and it’s nice to get a reminder of that like this episode.
I was also very pleased with the final confrontation in the loft. At first, the idea that they would bail on having sex because the fish tank broke (and broke the spell) seemed like a cop-out, and the sort of thing sitcoms when they need to postpone the inevitable but don’t have an organic reason for it. But the fact that they immediately burst out of their rooms to have another kiss made it work, because they’re not pretending that nothing happened, and it’s clear they are going to take every ridiculous, self-destructive step along the path to trying to be a couple. And that’s the way Nick and Jess will work as a going concern: two people who are attracted to each other, and who may get together at times, but who are just going to be a trainwreck (and a fish tank wreck) as they try.
The Schmidt/Winston subplot, on the other hand, was pretty slight – one of those situations where having the characters keep pointing out how ridiculously someone is behaving in a way that doesn’t really justify that behavior being the driver of a story. I thought the show did such a great, honest job of showing Schmidt reacting to the engagement in “TinFinity” that it was a letdown to turn it into a joke, and a goofy one at that. I will give the show points for this, though: just as I was ready to write off the jellyfish gag as a blatant “Friends” rip-off, Winston made his offer to go Number Two, just in case, which was unexpected and gross and made me laugh like I was 12 again.
What did everybody else think? And do you want more of Odette Annable as Nick’s boss/special lady friend, or do you feel she served her purpose?
I laughed more at this episode than the previous few, which is saying a lot. The “yeah, pull that chain” moment in the hardware store that turned out to be an old lady and not Jess’s voiceover had me rolling.
This episode was a lot of fun, and I know this is pretty, but I was a little peeved that Nick and Jess didn’t leave wet footprints as they walked away from the broken aquarium.
Hmmm, you’re too picky…but still a good catch.
A review of tonight’s New Girl just as soon as I order a mostly white baby and a case of Dolphin steaks.
I get the “Friends” reference, but not everything that’s been done on a sitcom before is a rip-off. Most things have been done somewhere. For me, the bit that lifted this gag into “inspired” was the offhand reference in the hospital to the paramedic who peed on him, as if this is a standard mundane part of their training.
You’re wrong. It was an obvious allusion to friends.
Even without the number 2 joke, I didn’t mind the Friends reference, since I believe those characters would have watched Friends and would immediately think of peeing on a jellyfish sting because of it.
Maybe this was A ripoff of friends, I don’t know, never saw it i don’t think, but in the movie The Paperboy last year there was a very talked about scene like that as well. I know I’ve seen it other times as well.
alan hit it right on the head. it was clearly an allusion to friends and just as they were losing you with winston peeing in the ocean (“disgusting”), he makes the #2 reference. perfectly written and executed scene
Why was it clearly an allusion to friends? Because it was the only time you’ve seen it done?
well if you had seen that episode of friends, then you would know that it was an allusion. friends did that in 1997, the movie you referenced above did it in 2012. that episode popularized the idea of urinating on a jellyfish sting to ease pain, something not entirely supported by scientific evidence. its now a part of pop-culture
I’ve known about peeing on jellyfish stings my entire life, since 1964. Anybody that’s been to Florida has most likely heard this.
i’m not sure what else to tell you. it was made a part of mainstream pop-culture by an episode of friends in 1997. that’s why it’s considered an allusion to friends.
No, *You* consider it an allusion to “Friends” because that’s the first place *you* heard of it. This is “common wisdom”–ill-informed as it is–that is old as time.
I think you need to understand what an allusion is. It’s an indirect or implicit reference to something. People have been saying “yada yada yada” for ages also but if that shows up in a TV show, it would be considered an allusion to the episode of Seinfeld which popularized that phrase to mainstream pop-culture. So *You* can go sit on it and rotate.
I understand what you’re saying however it’s not “who shot J.R”, it’s not “master of my domain” or even “yada yada yada”. Peeing on jellyfish sting is like sucking out the poison on a snakebite or it’s been done and it’s common knowledge. SMA is exactly right just because you never heard of it before until Friends (yes, a very funny and popular show but hardly original) doesn’t mean it wasn’t out there. The point I’m trying to make is it’s not “clearly” an allusion to Friends by any means.
It’s definitely not as common knowledge as sucking poison out of a snake bite, and was certainly less so before that Friends episode (even in the episode, it wasn’t treated like common knowledge and they had to offer an explanation about where they had heard about it). Whether or not a lot of people did know about that beforehand, a sitcom having a scene involving someone asking someone to pee on their jellyfish sting is not common at all. If this were a drama or something, I wouldn’t say there was any reference to Friends, but as an American sitcom made not that long after Friends aired, there is no way they could separate themselves from the connection and I’m sure the writers were aware of that.
you’re wasting your breath with all that logic and all those valid points Bryan. for some reason, the worshippers at the great alter of Friends around here think that anything that ever happened on that show now becomes the place where it originated in the social conscious, nay, the world iteself, and the occurrence as such becomes an obvious homage to the great Friends. BARF. that show is crazy overrated by the way. the last 4 seasons were awful
Ah – okay Weebey- mybad. I didn’t realize they had “explained” the joke on Friends. Odd, Friend was usually so subtle . )
Thanks guys, I’m done.
thanks webbey, that’s exactly what i’m trying to say. apparently “Friends” is a dirty seven letter word to some people on this site. yikes
I don’t think it was a reference to Friends, but it is likely that for some of the writers who worked on this episode, the show Friends was where they first heard of the issue. Which is a different thing.
It’s a reference/allusion to/ripoff of Friends because it’s BASICALLY THE SAME JOKE.
“Ow, I was stung by a jellyfish!”
“Oh no, what do we do?”
“You’ve got to pee on it!”
“What!? Gross, I can’t do that!”
“You have to, I’m in pain!”
That’s basically both scenes. New Girl did a nice job coming up with some new jokes, though. Arguing about whether Friends popularized the notion that pee relieves a jellyfish sting, and whether that even works, is entirely beside the point.
Given that Schmidt has huge parts of his character based on Monica (neat freak, used to be fat, secret relationship with one of the gang) and Monica was the one stung in that Friends episode…. well, you can draw your own conclusions.
FWIW, “Friends” was the first thing that popped into my head when I saw the jellyfish scene, but I didn’t dwell on it since I was already aware (long before Friends) of the so-called cure for a jellyfish sting.
This reminds me of when Andy Richter ripped off Seinfeld’s “brain vs. penis” gag (on Andy Richter Controls the Universe). At first I was offended that it appeared to be such a blatant ripoff, but then Richter expanded on joke — this made the gag (arguably) funnier an in turn made the act of ripping it off more forgivable. The lesson: if you’re going to rip off a sitcom gag, make sure you improve it in some way. Also, maybe it’s just me, but it sure seems like the act of “borrowing” gags and plot ideas from previous shows is becoming way more common these days.
again, the Friendsaholics in the crowd can believe what you like, but this idea/joke has been referenced MANY times on television, including on LOST where it certainly wasn’t an homage to the insipid Friends. and this isnt the first or even 10th time on this site that some completely general occurrence or regularly used sitcom trope gets completely attributed to Friends. its silly and annoying to read. but hey, its just TV, believe what you want
But that’s the thing. It’s not a regularly used sitcom trope. And being reminded of a fairly well-known episode of a popular sitcom (when popular sitcoms had a wider audience than they do today), does not make one a fanatic of said sitcom.
Great episode. Stooge-worthy physical comedy and at least 10 legitimately funny lines. Schmidt had one of the funniest when he said: “Can we just stop calling it walking thru a door because for me, I feel like, it’s really more like… sliding past a drape,” executed perfectly and delivered like it was a throw-away line, which made it all the more funny. I’m guessing a lot of viewers probably missed it actually, but really really funny.
It really was a great episode and so funny. My favorite line was at the end when shmidt was throwing the fish back and said the fish version of him was whatever fish gefilte fish was made from.
By the end, this episode actually had me thinking that Lion fish really did look like CeCe.
I was initially very anti-Nick&Jess, but this episode might have been the one that officially turned me around. It’s so great how far the writing has come from the Jess in the first season who couldn’t even say the word sex.
my dvr cut off the last few seconds after they walked away from the aquarium….what happened?
They went into there own rooms for five seconds, then came out at the same time and shared another kiss. The end scene was Schmidt throwing the fish back into the ocean, but he throws it backwards, and it ends with them running to make sure the fish is still alive.
or just have DirecTV and it’ll never be an issue. that’s weird that u have that problem actually.
@Foboman Or U-Verse. it records about a minute and a half before and after each episode.
i don’t know. this episode seemed much more forced on the Jess-Nick front, though the slapstick with each of them bruising each other silly was pretty fun.
there was a subtlety to “the kiss” — which just really got me in the solar plexus. i guess i am not ready for Jess and Nick to be smashing a fish tank and yelling at each other to shut up, while also macking on each other.
this was definitely a broad episode. i liked the show for its quieter moments, i guess.
the chemistry between all of them — but especially Jake and Zooey — is working so well it’s just an absolute pleasure to watch this show. i know we are heading towards the inevitability of the hookup between Jess and Nick but i’m hoping it stays complicated and weird so we can savor this. i don’t know…
I just thought I’d point out that the classic sitcom fallback for peeing on a jellyfish sting is, in reality, a very bad idea and actually makes the pain worse.
I think this show has surpassed P&R for best comedy this season. Love P&R, but New Girl has been hitting home runs all season. I don’t know that there has been a single bad episode this season.
agreed. I think Parks lost some comic thunder with the need to resolve a few storylines in anticipation of possible cancellation. I think next year they return to more of the Media Blitz level of laughs to go with the added “heart”
I actually didn’t mind the Winston-Schmidt story because that’s something friends do to help each other through hard times. Winston even admitted it in their scene in the water.
As for Annable, I wouldn’t mind seeing her around for a few episodes to possibly drive Nick to be more responsible. If her storyline ends with her losing her crap over Nick choosing Jess, he could end up taking over the bar and we could go into season 3 on a happy note.
However, we’re only a few episodes away from the season finale and we’ve yet to see the horrible thing Nick does to Jess as predicted by future/homeless old man Nick. It remains to be seen if Liz Meriwether will pull a Sopranos-esque missing Russian and leave that ominous prediction dangling without a payoff.
nice point about future Nick’s prediction, it wouldnt have to be this season though would it? and potentially they will get together at some point and probably take turns screwing it up, so we may “get” that without really even knowing LOL
So Schmidt somehow gets a jellyfish all over his face, yet when he grabs a lionfish with his hands, he doesn’t get stabbed with the venomous fins??
HUGE missed joke opportunity there.
I realize that this show takes place in L.A. and probably doesn’t have much of a travel budget. But the idea of finding an exotic Indo-Pacific fish 20 feet from the shore in Marina del Rey, where you’d have a hard time finding a halibut, was pretty ridiculous. It was even more unrealistic than when underemployed characters in New York-based sitcoms live in huge, well-maintained apartments.
I think the joke was suppose to be that Winston had mistaken the jelly fish for a lionfish. I could be completely wrong though but that’s what it seemed like to me.
Yes… you’re overthinking it. Part of the joke is that they had no idea where to go or how to catch the fish, although they didn’t really spell that out.
I thought Friends rip off until the #2 joke as well. Well played.
Nick’s line about how his relationship with his boss will end badly but the middle part will be awesome was gold! One of the funniest characters on TV!
I think the Nick and Jess storyline is giving New Girl so much freshness and spice! The show is now getting more buzz! And the show is doing great in ratings! Fans are excited and thrilled! Last night, during the episode, “Nick and Jess” was actually trending worldwide on twitter. Which is surprising since only US fans were actually watching the episode live!
The chemistry between Jake and Zooey is amazing. I don’t think I’ve seen that type of a genuine/real chemistry in any other pairing. And I’m glad that the writers are giving them great material to work with. Instead of ignoring their chemistry and brushing it aside, they are actually writing a realistic storyline where two people have strong feelings for each other! Other shows would have dragged them for years and years until it became annoying.
But this show is giving Nick and Jess a true focus. I think fans can relate to their relationship. I love Nick and Jess together! And I’m very happy with what’s happening.
Also, the Nick and Jess fanbase is huge. On youtube, there are thousands of music videos for them. So I think FOX is aware of their popularity. That’s part of the reason we’re getting such terrific storyline material. I can’t wait to see what will happen next. New Girl is on fire now! Genius!
I live in Canada. Pretty sure we get the show “live”, too. Are you unaware of our common time zones?
@EFFUEH: What are you talking aboot? Canada isn’t even a country, eh.
“You don’t want to wait all day for that caulk to harden” (or something like that) – one of the greatest lines ever.
When Jess kept telling Nick she wasn’t a gold digger and he just looked at her and said “So prove it”, that was when that hook-up finally stopped making me cringe. Before that… I just can’t stand Jess. Her getting upset because Nick’s little piggy went to another market when she had already told her she wasn’t interested, that’s the kind of stuff that drives me crazy. In a bad way. I don’t find her sympathetic.
Winston asking CeeCee to leave Schmidt alone for a while was really sweet.
The hardware store scene was BRILLIANT… and really the only part of this episode that I loved.
The thing about Jess getting turned on by Nick’s responsibility isn’t weird or a gag. Nick’s lack of responsibility is the biggest thing that’s holding Jess back from having a relationship with him. He’s a screwed up, broke 30-something guy who has no shortage of terrible ideas… but at least if he were trying to turn it around, she might have a future with him.
I personally didn’t really like this whole new development. The main reason I enjoyed watching New Girl in the first place was because it was different from all the stereotypical plots of “girl falls madly in love with main guy lead”. Now, it just became a lot less…interesting. For example, I really liked Jess and Sam together because that was an uncomplicated relationship. Sam was a genuine nice guy who GAVE UP A STRIPPER FOR JESS! Not many guys would do that xD I don’t know, this development just seems to make Jess seem unrealistically dumbstruck by love. Then there’s Nick who went back and forth between Jess and his boss. He immediately tries to dump her because Jess showed interest. There’s just so much metaphorical flailing! Frankly, I enjoyed the subplot waaaaay more than the whole maybe-maybe not thing that was going on between Jess and Nick. Schmidt was adorable, trying to get over CC
Winston peed in his wetsuit? That is gross.