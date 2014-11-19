Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Teachers’

A quick review of last night's “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I strain the detergent…
I didn't review last week's episode, and I'm not sure how frequently I'll be covering “New Girl” in the future – not because I'm not enjoying the show anymore, but because I'm enjoying it in a way that's starting to defy any attempt at analyzing it.
It's the damndest thing with this show this season. Every week, they give us some plot that feels ancient and creaky (Nick pretends to be gay to appease Jess's new boyfriend! The gang thinks there are drugs in the apartment when a cop comes to visit!), or in some cases so thin as to be non-existent (the Guys Night subplot from “Teachers,” which I'll get back to), and I find myself simultaneously rolling my eyes and laughing hysterically at it.
So look at the Guys Night story. What the hell happened there, plot-wise, or even character-wise? Not a damn thing. Schmidt – long-established as a neat freak with OCD who cleans everything in that loft for everyone else – not knowing how to do laundry flies in the face of so much of what we've been told about him, and Winston not knowing how to use a ruler is dumb even by Crazy Winston Is Crazy standards. And yet… I could not stop laughing at Schmidt's ineptitude at using the washing machine, at Nick's ridiculous laundry lessons, and then at his incredibly simple ruler-using lesson. The guys talking Nick through his inability to love by drinking sangria and singing along to '80s power ballads with “love” in the title? Just an excuse to let three actors be silly together, and it absolutely worked. The weirder this damn show gets this season, the better it seems to be, even if it defies all narrative and character logic.
Jess and Coach at the teachers conference was the more convention of the two stories, and unsurprisingly the less funny of the two, but Jess flat-out running away from Ryan was a strong recurring gag, and Coach's rambling, drunken friendship with the other teachers (particularly “GMail”-mispronouncing Ned) was loopy and appealing in a way “New Girl” does well.
So I don't know. I can't make sense of what's happening these days. I just know that I like it. And maybe it's best if “New Girl” becomes a show I only write about occasionally – if an episode is unusually good, or bad, or just unusual even by this season's standards – rather than trying to puzzle it out like I'm Crazy Winston.
What did everybody else think?
Since “Landline” this show has been on fire. I’m so glad that they took a backseat to all the relationship plot threads in order to tell some actual goddamned jokes. And great, bonkers nonsensical jokes.
There is a reason that adult swim has the funniest shows on TV: the absurdity, nonsense, and complete lack of respect to storyline and continuity. If I actually cared who was dating who on a sitcom, I’d watch a drama.
Exactly!
Though I haven’t found much to laugh at the last two seasons, this episode had so many great moments. I had to re-watch Nick slapping the detergent cup out of Schmidt’s hands a few times. Yet (and I know sitcoms use similar story lines all the time) this was sooo similar to “Road Trip” on Parks and Rec: co-workers on a business trip, struggling between attraction and a company policy against work relationships…AND the main character writes a letter to herself for best friend to read over the phone. But I laughed.
I stopped watching New Girl midway through last season and started watching again a few episodes ago after catching an episode that was legitimately hilarious. The show is hilarious again, in a zany, silly way that I love. My smile while watching the show was 2.5 inches wide.
I disagree with some that think the show has abandoned forward progress for the characters this season. I actually really like that Jess is now an administrator, Winston is becoming a cop, and Coach is teaching health. I like that the show has the characters getting real jobs.
This season started out slow but man I cannot stop laughing during the last 6 episodes starting at Micro. The characters are on a roll. These are episodes Ill rewatch on netflix when they get released unlike season 3 which was terrible.
Also with coach teaching health, I think that will be a fun subplot in future episodes.
“Roundy-yums”, best fake British breakfast food name EVER
*maximum cosignage* That was perfect! LOL!
I’m enjoying it, but definitely in a different way (and less so) than in the Season 2 heyday. Back then, the show had both heart and goofball laughs. Now it’s mainly just the goofball laughs, which, while very entertaining, is not really the same. I’ll take what I can get, though, I guess.
Coach is a Golden God.
Haven’t zipped through this ep on my DVR yet, but did they bother to explain how Winston was able to install shelving for Alexandra Daddario last week (using a tape measure and/or level) *without* knowing how to use a ruler? That seems rather self-contradictory.
If you remember, after installing the shelves, he said that he would then redo the floor so that the shelves would be level.
I’m just waiting for another super game of True American. Love this show.
Have given up on this show….unwatchable
Schmidt not washing his clothes does seem a bit off but buying new clothes rather than washing them (apparently) feels very very Schmidt.
I just figured he’d been sending them out to be laundered. It’s a thing.
If he drycleans his socks he must drycleans everything.
Totally agree with this review. Adding, I was a little disturbed by Nick saying he’d like to own women. I don’t mind some good old fashioned objectification if it goes both ways, and I feel like on New Girl, it does. They’re hiply honest about people in this cohort sizing each other up and wanting to do each other. But I’m still a little tetchy about how the show handles women since last week’s “Your breasts don’t belong to you” and the loser of the coin flip has to sleep with Winston etc.
Not that I’d remove these things. I’d just add some comeuppance or a clarification or some backpedaling or something. It would allow the funny plus more funny.
Nick saying he doesn’t know how to love does sort of make it make a little more sense. It would’ve been nice if someone had said “maybe that’s why you want to own exercising women” or something, but whatever.
So anyway, yeah, I was laughing. A whole whole lot. It felt great and I will keep watching this show that makes me laugh and feel nice.
Being surprised that a show can be uproariously funny without having perfect character continuity and plot momentum seems pretty silly. I think it’s more surprising if those things do coexist within an episode of a show. List the 5 funniest shows in the last 5 years and then pick which ones had meaningful plotlines and/or characters that stayed respectively in their lanes.
Parks and Recreation absolutely does both. So does Brooklyn Nine-Nine at its best. So did New Girl at its season 2 peak. 30 Rock was always strongest when there was some human element at the core from Liz and/or Jack. That is not impossible at all.
Did not buy neat freak Schmidt not learning how to do laundry.
The way I made that work in my head is that I imagined Schmidt never wears his clothes more than once.