Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘The Captain’

A quick review of last night’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as I’m comfortable with racial slurs…
I’ve been worried about the direction “New Girl” has been taking several of the characters this season, with Schmidt turning heel and Winston going completely insane. “The Captain” kept pushing both of those angles – at least until Winston regathered his marbles at the end for the loft meeting – and yet it was by far the funniest and most satisfying episode of season 3.
So while I’m not happy with Schmidt being a villain who’s trying to break up Jess and Nick, his plan at least put the focus back on the main couple, who’ve felt oddly marginal in a few previous episodes. It’s remarkable how much better the show has gotten at Jess sex storylines from the early days; she still often seems at a loss about what to do in the bedroom, which is why she’d be susceptible to Schmidt’s scam about “The Captain,” but no longer in a way that makes her seem like a 10-year-old. Nick and Jess’ post-Captain confusion and self-loathing was hilarious (I especially liked Jess’ rant about her huge eyes giving her great night vision), and overall, this was the show’s best combination of raunch and laughs since last season’s “Quick-Hardening Caulk.”
I’m hopeful that Jess telling Schmidt to deal with the bad thing he did rather than taking out his frustration on them will be a turning point for our resident d-bag, and Schmidt’s reaction to swallowing the birth control pills was another excellent gag. I’m torn on Winston, though. On the one hand, they’ve probably pushed Crazy Winston too far, and I do enjoy scenes like the loft meeting where he’s the only grownup who lives there. On the other hand, Crazy Winston is the first stretch of “consistent” characterization Lamorne Morris has received in the entire run of the show – in that being an insane person is a very large umbrella under which you can insert both incompetent puzzling and failed cat-pimping – and there’s been some very funny stuff in there. But I can also see how blowing things with Riki Lindhome would be a wake-up call for the guy, and I’ll be curious to see if he’s normal next week or working on a new sanitarium-appropriate hobby.
Overall, though, I’m just pleased to have a “New Girl” episode that hit the highs I know the show can achieve, after a group of lackluster installments to open the season.
What did everybody else think?
So glad to see the writers take a more human approach to the plot lines they backed themselves in to. I feel like the season started (finally) at the loft meeting. There weren’t snacks.
Nick babbling and making faces will never not be funny.
Wow, I totally disagree. I liked last week’s, but found this episode insufferable. I thought this one pushed Schmidt’s d-bagness way too far and it seemed ridiculous to have Jess fall for “The Captain” after listening to Schmidt flat out say that he intended to ruin Jess and Nick’s relationship. Also, the impotence storyline is something that way too many sitcoms have done and this added nothing new or especially funny to the idea.
Totally agree with you and disagree with Alan. His use of hilarious I could not understand in this program and since I DVR the program I am starting to get an itchy finger for fast forward when the plot is so expectable and unfunny. I am surprised in Alan’s review on this one.
I’m with you guys. Winston’s too crazy, Schmidt’s too terrible a person, and Jess is too gullible in this episode. Nick, as has been too often the case this season, was the only real bright spot. Still that last scene where everyone came back to reality gives me hope moving forward.
Oh Lord, whoops. I also agree with you two, and disagree with Alan on this episode. I barely laughed at anything. And, they infantilize both Nick and Jess by making them take Schmidt seriously. Winston’s storylines have been absolutely intolerable. They are writing him to be an idiot which seems racist and not at all in keeping with the show. I don’t understand why they can’t give him a normal story: give him a job, whatever, but not treading the signs that the cat woman wanted him? Ridiculous.
I’ve honestly thought that the first few episodes were some of the funniest of the series. Winston probably does need to be brought back a little bit, but his puzzle issues and color blindness lead to some of my favorite jokes capped off by his facial reaction to “if your shoes are brown, what color do you think you are?” Evil Schmidt can’t last and I think this is hopefully the end of him as he starts to deal with his problems.
I’ve been deeply annoyed with all the episodes this season, and for me, this was the worst one yet! I feel like the show has taken a 90-degree turn from the end of last season, when the characters were finally starting to seem like recognizable human people, and gone back to making them seem like caricatures. The only difference is that in the beginning the tone was at least sweet and light, and now it seems dark and bitter. I’ve wanted Jess and Nick to get together since the beginning, but now I’m wishing they hadn’t, if it’s going to make both of them act this strange.
You thought they were acting normal at the end of last season? You mean when 3 of the characters kidnapped a badger, got stuck in the air ducts, and the badger got loose? Are we watching the same show?
The badger thing was in the season finale, which I’m considering more as a preamble to this season than a part of season 2. When I said that the characters seemed more recognizable, I was thinking of the fact that Cece’s fiancé seemed like a real person instead of just a typical undeveloped character thrown in to keep two other characters apart, and that Nick and Jess approached the beginning of their relationship with all the fear and longing that begins any relationship in real life. Also, the sensitivity of the episode where Nick’s dad died. (Although you’ve got me on the part where Jess dressed up as Elvis!)
I guess what I’m saying is this: I recognize that “New Girl” is a sitcom, and as such, it has to follow the established parameters of the genre. Characters will tear the apartment apart looking for something that was never missing at all, get into huge misunderstandings over things they overheard wrong, and continue going with ill-conceived plans to the point of ridiculousness. But I want some balance between those kind of hijinks and the emotional content. People say that love is what keeps a married couple together when the sex doesn’t work. In the same way, emotional truth is what keeps people watching a sitcom when the jokes aren’t funny. Which I don’t think they have been.
Why is there so much hate for this episode. This was great my favorite episode of the season so far. Just funny and a heartwarming exploration of Nick and Jess’s relationship.
About ten minutes in I felt like I was watching a Mad TV parody of “New Girl” and seriously considering deleting the season pass from my DVR. But I decided to wait and see what you thought, Alan, and now I’ll probably go back and watch the rest of it.
Thought this was a step up from last week’s. Anything involving “The Captain” was pure gold and Winston’s confusion over the cat date worked as well.
I was split on this ep. I laughed at some of it (especially Crazy Winston’s cat date), but the rest made me cringe. Here’s hoping more funny stuff is in next week’s ep because this season so far has been a dud :(
I’m happy with the way Schmidt’s evil plan was recalibrated in this episode. Last week he seemed like a petulant child who genuinely blamed Nick and Jess for his own romantic problems. But this week it seemed more like Schmidt was just miserable and couldn’t deal with seeing Jess and Nick’s happiness, which is a slightly more understandable motivation for me.
On the other hand, I think Crazy Winston went WAY too far in this episode. I really hope the writers start giving him more substantial stories where he can interact with the core cast, rather than shoving him into some wacky B-story.
I don’t mean to sound crazy, but at this point, Winston is my favourite character.
Me too! Fergus might be putting his paw on the scale, because Winston and Fergus are gold together. I thought the Lamorne Morris’ reading on, “There will not be snacks” was one of the funniest things all episode.
I am loving Winston’s well-intentioned crazy. One Schmidt finds his way back from this unfortunate plot line, the show is on track with me.
I don’t mean to be the crazy one here, but Winston is my favourite character.
I am surprised to be seeing so much positive response. I think this year, including last night’s episode, has been full of incredibly dumb stuff that does them no credit. Schmidt *just told* Jess & Nick that he was going to break them up then they immediately fall for everything he does? They are not that dumb, and it’s insulting to be told that they are. And this after the insufferable only-in-a-terrible-sitcom love triangle plot with Schmidt that seemed like it would never end and the totally over-the-top Winston plots – they clearly have no idea what to do with him and it will be interesting to see how the reappearance of Coach might change things. Not impressed this year so far at all.
I think New Girl season 2 was one of the all time great seasons of comedy. I loved it.
This one? After an horrible premiere they follow up with three lackluster episodes.
I just don’t like where the characters are going. Nick and Jess, the center of the show, don’t have the same chemistry, I want to punch Schmitt constantly and crazy Winston while funny is still not a character.
I barely laughed, which has been the status quo for the season so far. I hate what the writers have done to the characters. Jess and Nick are unbearable together, Schmidt is an unlikable tool and Winston is off in crazy land. They don’t even seem like human beings anymore. Only Cece has more or less been spared and that’s because she’s barely had any screen time.
@J.B. Well said. I feel the same way. Very disappointed.
As I was reading Alan’s review I had to actually think back to watching the episode and it was like, yeah, didn’t laugh at all. Not good.
I agree that Season 2’s will-they/won’t they Nick & Jess storyline really seemed to be the driving force and gave New Girl a lot of heat & buzz. But I don’t agree that keeping them apart for season 3 would have been realistic. The writers seem to be addressing the loft characters’ emotional growth or lack thereof…perhaps it’s just not to our specific desired timeline or the way we want it to be resolved. I suspect they didn’t want Schmidt to quickly ‘see the light’ in a sitcom-y way. There’s got to be a little residual douchebaggery. I just hope that Winston gets a little love–human lady love, that is. Until then, I’m glad Lamorne gets to showcase his chops in playing both the insane and the sane one in the same episode! It remains to be seen what Hannah’s Cece character will be faced with. I’m invested in this wacky group of roomies (+ Cece) that make me laugh a lot, and I’m optimistic that the producers and the writing team won’t let me down.
I want more crazy Winston. Crazy Winston is consitently funny. Puzzling!