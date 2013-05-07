Review: ‘New Girl’ – ‘Winston’s Birthday’

A review of tonight’s “New Girl” coming up just as soon as the school goat hangs himself…
On one level, “Winston’s Birthday” is a meta joke about how little the show seems to care about – or, at least, know what to do with – poor Winston. While Jess and Nick are trying to figure out what comes after their night together (and Jess is potentially getting a new job), Cece is freaking out about her wedding and Schmidt is battling his new impulses to rekindle things with Elizabeth, Winston is off on the margins, hoping against hope that any of these people know or like him enough to do something for his birthday. (He spends half the episode being referred to as “Wilson,” even, thanks to Jess’s dad.) And when he does ultimately get the perfect gift, it’s a complete accident.
Mainly, though, the episode is a morning-after story about what comes next for Jess and Nick. It’s on the frantic side, if intentionally so, to keep both of them too distracted by outside problems – her new job, Cece’s face tattoo, the arrival of Jess’s father(*) – to really deal with it. But after the chaos dies down, we see the two of them share a look on the roof suggesting the show isn’t ready to try to stuff this genie back in the bottle just yet – and given how well the show has dealt with things so far, they shouldn’t be.
(*) I can’t decide which guest appearance made me happier: Curtis Armstrong, who is always funny (and holds a special place in the hearts of Gen X’ers for being Booger, Charles De Mar and Herbert Viola); or Rob Reiner, a great comic actor who has mostly restricted himself to cameos since he moved into directing 30 years ago. Also happy to see Mary Lynn Rajskub pop up as Jess’s teacher friend, though her presence on my TV feels like less of a rarity these days. I’m assuming Jess will get the job just so Armstrong and Rajskub will be able to pop up from time to time, just like Rachael Harris last year.
But as much fun as it was to watch Nick bond with Bob, and to see Jess once again around children – and the first real time since the writers figured out a way to make Jess quirky and weird without seeming like an oblivious fairytale princess character – the episode’s highlight involved Schmidt and Elizabeth. Not only does it keep Merritt Wever in the fold for as long as “Nurse Jackie” will loan her out, but it’s genuinely and amusingly addressing the transformation of Schmidt from the guy in the fat suit to who he is now, rather than just relying on the fat suit itself as the joke. I’m also a devout believer in the power of funny dancing, and we got two different ridiculous dance numbers (one with fat suit, one without) from Wever and Max Greenfield.
In fact, Elizabeth is such an entertaining match for Schmidt, and Shivrang has turned out to be such a good guy (as well as an effective straight man character) that I’m really hoping the show goes against the cliches and has the wedding take place without a hitch in the finale next week. You can keep Cece happily married without requiring Shivrang to be on the show all the time, since she’s not a full-fledged member of the group, and the Schmidt/Cece tension and bickering can continue whether or not they ever get back together. Going “The Graduate” route (if that’s where the show is actually going) would not only be a cliche but make both of them look bad, given that their current partners are both so sympathetic.
The Jess/Nick story has been an example of the show going to a predictable place but doing it incredibly well, so I should probably give the creative team the benefit of the doubt for whatever they have planned for the finale. It’s been a fantastic season so far, and I’d like to see them stick the landing next Tuesday.
Some other thoughts:
* Though Winston’s marginalization is the joke, the writers at least took pity on him and gave him that awesome Eddie Murphy-style leather suit for his non-party.
* Bad driving safety by Jess, keeping both earbuds in as she went from place to place. You’re only supposed to keep in the one with the microphone, so the other ear can theoretically hear traffic noises.
Gottfried Armstrong and Rajskub are welcome, but the kids in that class also seemed promising, particularly the one who offered Jess cigarettes and a ride in his car.
* Because Jess and Nick only had sex the night before, Schmidt has no idea, yet his demeanor upon finding them on the roof certainly played like he knew another couple had beaten him and Elizabeth to the rooftop.
What did everybody else think?
I assumed Schmidt didn’t know the two had slept together but that it would still be natural for him to act like that based on what he knows from the last few episodes and because he was in such a good mood.
A very nice, very solid episode of the show. And however marginalized Winston may be, the biggest laugh of the whole episode was the sight of him intensely eating cake in the “Delirious” suit.
It’s also an interesting point on which to take the temperature of the relationships. Jess & Nick clearly have a deeper interest in each other, as it should be. I agree with Alan that Shivrang could stay around, at least for the better part of the season, and have it append rather than detract from the show. But the story of Schmidt and Elizabeth seems to highlight what I already assumed, which is that it can’t work. In high school, you can’t be one of the popular kids and still hang out with the fat kids, and that’s exactly how Schmidt tends to view his circumstance. Whatever the ending may want us to believe, and however desperate Schmidt is to capture the past in a bottle, it’s not in his nature (or the shows) to find a mature middle ground, and he’s not going to fall on his coolness sword, both because it’s not him and because it’s less funny.
As for the guests, great work by Reiner on a few levels, like Rajskub but a few seconds of screentime doesn’t do much, and I could easily take or leave Booger (who Alan seemed to have transmorphed into Gilber Gottfried). Curtis Armstrong really needs to be unabashedly weird or awful to play well, and the mature-but-quirky principal here really didn’t play to that.
But on the whole, a really nice episode.
That’s not an unfair assessment of the long-term future of Schmidt and Elizabeth, Scott. My issue is less about them breaking up (whether in the finale or next season) than about them breaking up so that Schmidt can chase after Cece again. The former seems fair; the latter makes Schmidt look like a dick, and the show like it’s running in circles because it’s expected.
Oh, it would be awful if Schmidt was to rebound off of Elizabeth with another over-broad come-on to Cece, and I don’t think my commentary on that conflicted with anything in the review. That said, if Cece’s doesn’t go through with the marriage, there’s ample opportunity for her to be Schmidt’s target or girlfriend next season without being a bad guy. I always thought the reason for the initial break-up was fairly ridiculous and that there was much more story to tell there had Liz and JJ wanted to go that route. And while Schmidt’s douche jar is not going to be retired soon, Cece is largely a vapid model we happen to not notice because we see her with people she cares about. Both of them have shown a bit more wisdom and security in the later stages of this season, so while it might (probably would) be badly written, and might (probably would) feel old and tired, it could be done in a way that doesn’t ruin Schmidt’s likeability.
To me, the outcome that would be most satisfying, would be for Schmidt to give CeCe his blessing, and have her not decide to go through with it. I can’t see the benefit of having her married (she is already too removed from the group) and I don’t want a “stop the wedding” moment either.
This show is like the anti-HIMYM. A perfect palate cleanser after that shows most recent disaster last night.
The Schmidt pairing is a little weird for me, since I did like his chemistry with Cece, but I think I agree with you about keeping the current pairings. Part of what made Cece/Schmidt great was her reactions to all his ridiculousness and I think we’ll continue to get that with Elizabeth. I’m still not sure about Schmidt getting over all his shallowness to be with her, but it’s at least interesting.
Nick and Jess were great and with Reiner back, they handled the followup to their hookup really well.
In HIMYM’s defense, it’s second season was pretty damn good (and ended with a wedding). Let’s see how New Girl is when it is in its 8th season.
Is Nick a fan of the Karate Kid movies?
“Let’s see how New Girl is when it is in its 8th season.”
Oh, please, let’s not. There isn’t a show that ever has been – or likely ever will be – good for that long.
“Oh, please, let’s not. There isn’t a show that ever has been – or likely ever will be – good for that long.”
Cheers was great for most of its 11-season run. Some of my favorite Seinfeld episodes were in season 9.
Now, those are two all-time classics, and New Girl’s not in that neighborhood yet. Just saying it’s not an absolute impossibility that a sitcom can be great that late in the game.
Season 8 was still considered part of the Simpsons Golden Age.
Epic 2nd season. Really loving what they’ve done with this show.
I’d put this season of New Girl up against any other comedy show season and I think it holds it’s own. This show is that good, and it brings it every single week.
The Shriners in the little cars circling her childhood boyfriend was one of the funniest things that I have seen in a long time. This has become my favorite 1/2 hour of TV.
Wonderful episode. I especially appreciated the brilliant nod to the ever present “Moonlighting Curse” in having Curtis Armstrong of Moonlighting appear. With New Girl’s deft handling of the Nick/Jess relationship, the “Curse” may finally be broken.
It was kinda broken on CHUCK. That shows ratings stayed the same until the end, they basically went 45 episodes out of 91 as a couple….what keeps the curse going is crappy writing by the writers room.
I’d add Parks and Rec to Simon’s curse-breakers.
The Office worked for a little while at least after Jim and Pam got together (and their relationship isn’t ultimately what brought the show down).
The thing about the “Moonlighting Curse” though, is that there is a big difference between a show that gets some mileage out of a will they/won’t they romantic plot and one where that UST is built into the show. With a series like Moonlighting or say Chuck, the dynamic of those relationships is integral to the premise and success of the show and as such it is much more risky to mess with. On New Girl, the Nick/Jess pairing has been a fun storyline, but the show is much more about the dynamic of the group than it is about Jess’ (or any one particular character’s) romantic life- ultimately it doesn’t really matter if they are together or not, they can move on to other stories without significantly affecting the dynamic that makes the show work.
Great episode, great seeing Carl Reiner again (and Mary Lynn Rajskub!). The Mandy Patinkin line and Bearded Cece was awesome.
What was the final song on this last episode? The soundtrack has been amazing lately.
Ethan, the song is Don’t Just Sit There by Lucius.
I care about Jess, Nick and Schmidt more than I do most of my own family members. I don’t think this is a bad thing.
I contrast New Girl more with Happy Endings in the set up of the show. (Wasn’t Damon Wayons’ Jr. briefly on New Girl.) I used to like Happy Endings better but now feel the opposite. HE never attempted to make any of its characters sympathetic, still don’t seem to knowhat to do with two of its characters (Dave and Alex) and has become less funny as NG keeps getting better.
Maybe I am seeing things, but I swear the kid offering Jess a cigarette was Victor from Parenthood…
And I’m pretty sure the girl in the front row was Young Shirley, a.k.a. Big Cheddar, from Community. So she can at least put a few lines together in future episodes in the classroom.
I loved Nick and Jess the morning after, being kind of happy and giddy (also: “Did you just check my pulse?”). I get the joke of everyone forgetting Winston’s birthday, but I also thought it was sad and didn’t reflect well on the other characters. These people are supposed to be his best friends and even when he flat-out told Nick it was his birthday, it didn’t even register. I know everyone else is wrapped up in their own lives in this episode, but I couldn’t really roll with the “joke” of them forgetting all about Winston.
I’m also rooting for Cece’s wedding to go smoothly next week — even if she still have doubts, I’d love to see her give Shivrang a chance to win her over. Schmidt’s sudden reconnection with Elizabeth over the past few weeks was unexpected, but I also think it’s a great chance for his character to be more human.
I see where you’re coming from in regards to Winston, but I can barely remember my family members’ birthdays much less my friends’, so I totally bought them forgetting.
In the first season, Max Greenfield carried the show for long stretches by being essentially a cartoon character, albeit a hilarious one. This season, they’ve humanized Schmidt by digging deeper into his past and reconnecting him with Elizabeth while still keeping him hilarious. All the goodwill they built with Schmidt would be RUINED if they he destroyed the wedding.
I think the Winston stuff was an acknowledgement on Liz Meriweather’s part that the show needs to feature Winston more, which I’m sure they’ll do next season.
Am I there only one who is completely turned off by the Schmidt/Elizabeth story. I just don’t find the Elizabether character funny at all (only thing she did that I thought was funny was yelling at the guy and telling him to move already through the wall).
I think she can be funny, but that’s not her main purpose. She’s there to tell it like it is and take Schmidt down a few notches. I can see how a character like that could be off-putting, but she’s doing her job in my opinion and that’s why I’m not turned off by their storyline.
I love Schmit and Elizabeth. I think she is the perfect counter to his over the top behavior and makes him accountable for his actions. I think that this story line could go much farther. We all loved the Cece and Schmidt connection, but somehow the introduciton of Elizabeth makes it more forgetable. I think that is a true sign that she should stick around for a while.
This is probably the funniest episode this season. Rob Reiner was killing me.
The scene where Jess’s dad tells her Nick isn’t good enough for her was painful … and I loved it. Everyone realizes that he is right. Nick is a screw up. He is a great guy though, and I hope they stick it out. I think the show does an amazing job of bringing those poignant moments up while staying funny. Not many shows can pull it off.
Lol, anyone know that song when they first danced? It’s a very old song that doesn’t come to my mind atm.
I don’t know but I have Shazam on my phone that I activated when the final song came on while they were up on the rooftop. It was called “Winston’s Birthday” and the artist was “FOX/New Girl.” It cracked me up.
I had really hoped that at least in shows written by women we could past the whole “daddy’s little princess” approach to adult female characters. I’m a big fan of this show, but I just hated that whole part. It was awful.
correction: *get past*
I’m REALLY not warming to Elizabeth. She seems annoyed that Schmidt has changed since their college days and seems to be pretty obsessed with the past. If she doesn’t like who Schmidt is now then she shouldn’t be with him. I keep hoping every episode will be her last – she’s very passive aggressive with Schmidt and him being with her is the ultimate backslide. Loved the episode other than that though. They handled the Nick and Jess stuff really well, they were so cute when they first woke up.
