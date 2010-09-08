Review: ‘Nikita’ on the CW

As consumers of popular culture, we all have our blind spots and biases – certain kinds of stories we aren”t interested in under any circumstances due to the subject matter, no matter how much we might like it in spite of that.
“Friday Night Lights” has struggled for years to get an audience, in part because many of the people who would enjoy the show”s nuanced characterization and commentary on small-town life want no part of a show about high school football. Fienberg refused for years to watch “The Shield” because he doesn”t like cop shows. One of my favorite blogs, A List of Things Thrown Five Minutes Ago, had a discussion the other day prompted by one of its writers saying he didn”t care how good everyone said “Sons of Anarchy” was, “I just can’t get past the fact that I’m not interested in watching a show about a motorcycle club.”
It happens. Sometimes people will look past their blind spots – Dan eventually watched, and loved, “The Shield” after being badgered about it for years – and sometimes they won”t.
And sometimes blind spots aren”t inherent, but are developed over time, as I realized when I sat down to watch the CW”s new spy drama “Nikita,” which debuts tomorrow at 9 p.m.
“Nikita” is the latest iteration of Luc Besson”s 1990 French thriller “La Femme Nikita,” starring Annie Parillaud as a young female convict recruited by the government to become an assassin. Bridget Fonda starred in a 1993 American remake, “Point of No Return,” and then Peta Wilson played Nikita in a TV version of “La Femme Nikita” that ran for five seasons at the turn of the millennium on USA.
I”ve seen both films, and watched the show off and on for its first few years. I”ve also seen the very “Nikita”-esque “Alias,” and watched a good chunk of the run of “24,” whose creative team worked on the USA “Nikita.” I”ve seen variations on these themes for close to 20 years now, and as I watched the new “Nikita” pilot, I decided I had seen enough – even though, on its own merits, it”s one of the better debut episodes of any new show premiering this fall.
The Nikita in this version is played by Maggie Q, an American-born star of Hong Kong action films who”s popped up in a few big American films of the last few years. (One of those, “Mission: Impossible III,” was co-written and directed by JJ Abrams, who had previously created “Alias,” as the wheel spins round and round.) Q is so small and thin that it looks like a light breeze could knock her over, yet she carries herself in a way that makes it believable she could be a hard-core killer, and she has the requisite dramatic chops and charisma for the part.
The twist of the new series is that it isn”t starting over from scratch. Here, it”s been six years since Nikita was recruited by the shadowy “Division” – and three years since she escaped its clutches to live free and easy. Now her goal is to take down Division from the outside, and to rescue all the baby-faced would-be killers before they have to do all the terrible things she did.
The pilot, written by David Levinson and Craig Silverstein, gets to have its cake and eat it, too by introducing a new recruit, Alex, played by Lindsy Fonseca (you might recognize her as Ted”s future daughter on “How I Met Your Mother,” among other roles). Through Alex, we get to see exactly how someone like Nikita might have been found and cultivated – taught how to fight, but also taught (by Melinda Clarke, haughty and fun as always) how to be proper, sexy lady so no one would ever suspect her of coming to kill them. So we get the classic “Nikita” story even as Nikita herself has moved beyond it.
Danny Cannon, a go-to pilot director ever since he helmed the “CSI” debut a decade ago, does the expected fine job with the action and building the look of this world, and he gets good performances out of Q, Fonseca, Clarke and Xander Berkeley as the Division boss. (Berkely was also the boss on “24” for a while, before getting the best death in the history of that show.) Shane West is a bit iffier as Nikita”s former handler, who”s been sent to hunt her down – the show seems to think he”s a lot more dangerous than I do – but the cast around him (including Aaron Stanford as the tech guy) is very solid.
I”m just feeling burnt-out on this kind of show – not just “Nikita” remakes themselves, but dark and brooding spy series with complex mythologies and constant double-crosses – and it would take an extraordinary level of execution to make me care again, in the same way that Dan was sucked in by “The Shield” once he finally agreed to watch it. (That, or a twist on the familiar, like the comedy of “Chuck.”) And “Nikita” is good, but it”s not transcendent – a B when I would need an A or A+ to care again.
That”s on me more than it”s on “Nikita,” but given its pedigree, and its timeslot (within a few weeks, it”ll compete with new episodes of “The Office,” “CSI,” “Grey”s Anatomy” and “Fringe”), I suspect the pilot will be the only episode of it I watch for a very long time. Your mileage will obviously vary.
fringe is excellent but it is easy to drop grey’s (even my wife is getting bored with it)
I’ve still not decided what I’m doing with this show. I haven’t watched many spy shows at all and they still hold no interest to me. They might when David Simon does something for them, but until then, I don’t think so.
But on the other hand, I like to try out most of The CW’s shows. I’m going to do what I did with Vampire Diaries and wait till it comes to the UK, I think.
I will probably watch the pilot because I like Maggie Q but I can certainly see where you’re coming from Alan. This type och spy action show has been done one too many times and Nikitia doesn’t look like the one that will stand out. Especially in a season that already has Covert Affairs and the upcoming Abrams show Undercovers.
I’ll be giving it a try but only for the lovely Maggie Q — she’s not only stunning, but a legit action star as well. Looks like it could be entertaining.
I feel exactly the same way, Alan. This is the type of show I should be really interested in, but at this point I feel like I’ve seen it too many times to care. I’m slightly more interested in Undercovers, but only because that show looks like it has a few additional elements that I haven’t grown tired of yet. Similarly, The Event is a show I would have loved five years ago, but by this point I roll my eyes at even the commercials.
Oops. Let’s try this again, shall we? I liked both films, and was a huge fan of the tv show; even though the last season(8 eps) looked like it had been thrown together in about 20 minutes. I’d been wondering if this new version was as dark as the Peta Wilson incarnation(and it was very dark), but from the few promos I’ve seen, it’s not; which is cool with me. I’m going to give it a shot, if for no other reason than to see how it stacks up against its predecessors.
It sounds like something I would like, but my DVR is already at max capacity on Thursday nights. Bummer!
I think Nikita is the first TV series to star a solo Asian lead actor. Took a long time, didn’t it?
I have no interest in this whatsoever, but she is so freaking beautiful I will probably check it out.
That may not be the optimum reason, but I doubt I’m the only one.
I dont like cop shows either, so I’ve never seen the Shield. I dont want to watch a show about a motorcycle club so I haven’t see Sons of Anarchy either. But I do love spy shows like Alias, and Jennifer Garner was one of my favorite actresses. I will definitely be checking out Nikkita. I’ve never seen any of the other Nikkita shows (those were a bit before my time since I am only 22) so I will be going in to the show with fresh eyes.
I was a huge fan of the Peta Wilson show and so am a bit wary of this, but am trying to keep an open mind until I see the pilot. I have to admit that the twist of starting the story six years after Nikita becomes a spy has been something that’s been bugging quite a bit. I see why they put the young agent character in to let the audience see that part of the story unfold, but I have doubts that that will work for me. Also, I have to say I think Maggie Q is horribly miscast. I hope I’ll be proven wrong but Alan called it. She’s just too skeletal for me to believe as a butt kicking assassin/spy, and none of the clips I’ve seen of the show have convinced me of her charisma or chops. Again, maybe I’ll change my mind tomorrow. Bottom line I don’t find Maggie Q to be that attractive or interesting and I have serious doubts about this show, but I’ll give it a chance because butt-kicking female spy shows are right up my alley and so many people have said the pilot was really strong. Until tomorrow . . .
I am also feeling really turned off by a skeletal actress running around in a bikini after watching the Nikita ads. I’m actually kind of grossed out.
I think I am with Alan in having zero interest in anything Nikita. My usual “not interested” genre is medical shows, so who knows why I don’t care about this subgenre of spying, but I don’t.
Yep we all have blind spots. Not interested in ever seeing all of the Sopranos nor MadMen. Watched half a dozen episodes of the first season of each because of the buzz but gave up. Gangsters and salesmen who lie for a living hold no interest for me.
I do acknowledge the top notch talent and craftmanship in front of and behind the camera, but the milieu the characters exist in those shows just does not grab me.
Spy shows I am ambivalent on. UnderCovers is not doing much for me. Nikita seems worth a shot and I am enjoying Covert Affairs – though that show would be better served to really punch up Chris Gorham’s character’s screen time.
OTOH, I love Sons of Anarchy so go figure.
I’m attempting to watch the new show now and so far I’m not particularly impressed. I admit I was a loyal viewer of the 90’s TV show and I loved it’s dark, european feel. This latest version hasn’t wowed me yet.
Would like to see more of the older gentleman hitman that totally Bourne’d two bodyguards with the karambit (yeah, I Google’d that). That scene was too cool for a CW tv show. Also would like to see Maggie Q in more revealing outfits. Is this CW’s attempt to attract a male audience? What could female viewers enjoy about violence and sexy badass chicks? Also in some cases terrible acting and cheesy dialogue?
Oh, this was a TERRIBLE show. I apologize to the writers and actors and everyone else but — Maggie Q has all the charisma of, well nothing, and the “new Michael” was about as menacing as a Ken doll. I loved the movies and LFN, and this just does not take up the torch for me.
can anyone tell me who the artist is that is singing the song about 6min 20 sec in to the episode coup de grace ? i really think iv heard it before and like it but cant figure out who it is.