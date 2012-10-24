Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘I’ll Be Right Here’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I ask if you want tea…
“I love you, and we’re going to be fine.” -Kristina
“Parenthood” has always been a show that’s struggled to service all of its terrific actors, and the breast cancer storyline has only served to make the imbalance more obvious. Kristina’s condition, and how it affects both her immediate family and the extended Bravermans, is such a big deal that it has to get a large chunk of screentime each week, at the expense not only of fringier characters like Joel or Camille, but even of the other adult siblings. There’s no time in “I’ll Be Right Here,” for instance, to show Julia and Joel dealing with the financial implications of her quitting her job, though she briefly alludes to it in a conversation with Adam. And Crosby is used briefly for comic relief in his mishap with poor Otis.
But here’s the thing: the stuff with Adam, Kristina, Haddie and Max has been so damn good that the rest of the show melts away in my memory when they’re on screen. I’d love more of everybody else, but this is shaping up to be the show’s strongest, most consistent overall season thanks to the work of those four actors and the writing they’re being given.
Look at something like the peanut butter sandwich scene. It’s such a small moment – a daughter helping her mother make a sandwich – but it means so much, because Haddie has flown all the way across the country to do it, because they know what Kristina is facing in the morning, and because Haddie is the one taking care of her mother instead of the other way around. And Sarah Ramos and Monica Potter are just as great in that scene as they are in other moments where they’re letting the waterworks fly.
That final scene at the house was so brutal, wasn’t it? You understand where Adam and Kristina are coming from in lying to Haddie – if they tell her the truth, there is no way she goes back to Cornell, and they don’t want her to derail her future for their sake – but at the same time, if Kristina gets really sick while Haddie’s blissfully unaware in Ithaca, she will never, ever forgive them.
Max’s winning speech was also a lovely moment, even if it felt a little like wish-fulfillment, given how badly the Bravermans (and the audience) needed something good to happen right then. I would say the odds are 50/50 at best that Max talking publicly about Asperger’s would make him an even bigger target of mockery (kids that age are the worst), but I can also see how his forthrightness, and the way he used the words Haddie cleverly planted in his mind to make his point, connecting with the otherwise bored audience.
“I’ll Be Right Here” also wisely made Kristina’s condition a frequent subject for the other characters to deal with. Even though Crosby doesn’t have a lot to do this week, all of it in some way relates to his sister-in-law, and that makes it – particularly the callback to Jabbar’s bedtime prayers – resonate much more deeply than if he was just off in an unrelated storyline. Similarly, I like how Amber spent much of her first date with Ryan distracted by thoughts of Kristina(*). Dating is confusing enough without factoring in a potential family tragedy, and the writers and Mae Whitman did an excellent job of capturing that swirl of emotions, up through Ryan coming back with flowers meant for Amber and not her aunt.
(*) Is this the first we’ve heard that Bob Little lost the election, by the way, or have I forgotten an earlier reference?
Even Sarah’s storyline mentioned Kristina briefly (Drew asks about her in their final scene together), but that was the closest we came to a fully independent story this week, and one I continue to have mixed feelings about. On the one hand, it’s really hard to feel sympathetic for Sarah in this circumstance, since we know what motivated this sudden move and her complete lack of thought for how it would affect Drew. On the other hand, I think the show is very much aware that she’s in the wrong here, and that several people (Mark most particularly) have a high potential to get badly hurt before this is done. Some of the most interesting stories spin out of characters doing the wrong thing, but because the show has built up this deep reservoir of empathy for Adam, Kristina, and company, it then makes a storyline about a Braverman behaving badly seem even harsher than it might in a more typical context.
What did everybody else think?
There was one earlier reference to Bob Little losing the election – Max brought it up when Kristina originally offered to help him with his campaign.
i never loved sarah and mark as a couple, although i do like jason. its the age that bothers me, its something else and i dont really know what is it
It’s the fact that he’s innocent, puppy-eyed in love with Sarah who is going to drag him into her messy “let’s act first think later” type of life. Poor Mark is going to get his mashed up heart handed to him and Sarah will move on to her next self created chaos. I’m really starting to dislike her character.
I really only dislike Sarah when it comes to her romantic life and choices. When the story focuses on her as a parent, finding work (playwright story notwithstanding), or even working through her history with her ex-husband, I think she’s interesting and likable.
Her romantic choices are the least interesting thing about that character.
Aha! This explains why my daughter texted me last night to apologize for using her Springsteen tickets when I was in the hospital seven years ago.
What I like about the Sarah storyline is that she definitely acted irrationally in her decision to move in with Mark, and Drew had every right to be upset about the suddenness and the lack of thought and process, but Drew’s feelings still come out as the angst of a bratty teenager. You get to feel bad for him while also feeling like he’s being a jerk.
I’m 90% feeling bad for him/10% being a jerk/bratty teenager – after all he is a young teenager and Sarah has a long history of allowing her messy personal life affect her children’s.
I love Lauren Graham but Sarah really annoys me and to a certain extent maybe that’s bc Graham plays the character so well. It’s just her poor decision making is such a continual source of irritation.
I like Jason Ritter, but the chemistry is really between Graham and Romano.
I agree JB. I find Sarah consistently annoying and I am not sure if it is because her character is so well written or because it is becoming really repetitive. Her continuing story lines every season about poor decision making in her love life just irritates me.
Maybe it’ll be Adam telling Sarah that life is too short to settle and make the wrong choices that will have her doing a 180 and finally making the right choice in romance. Then again, she doesn’t really know Hank and to have her pursue that path won’t guarantee she’ll wind up happy in love either.
The inability to open the peanut butter scene was touching. That was by far the most debilitated by chemotherapy I have ever seen a patient prior to actually having chemo. Yes, I understand it gave mommy/daughter a chance to switch roles, but…. aargh.
Did anyone think for a moment that Max would not earn a standing ovation followed by a landslide victory? I was really expecting a brief scene in which the plucky little candidate he was running against decided to cast her vote for him as well.
I really felt like Mark should have taken a page from Julia and just quit his job in order to make sure he got the full cable lineup. He is living amongst Bravermans now, and Bravermans do not need to accept $5million offers for fledgling businesses or even remain employed if it doesn’t suit their whims.
My prediction is that Kristina overcomes her cancer and goes on to win 8 Tour de France races entirely without the benefits of performance-enhancing drugs.
“the plucky little candidate he was running against”
Is it just me or did that girl look remarkably like a cross between Zoe and Sydney?
Steve, the girl speaking before Max is the sister of the actress who plays Sydney
Oh, good find! I should have recognized her as the lunchbox-stealing Kate.
For the win! Very “plucky” comment.
An uncool kid in my sixth grade class ran for treasurer and gave a speech about how he’d always gotten As in math and he could take care of the money as opposed to all the other people who promised things like vending machines which they could never get, ever. He won.
So from that perspective, I can believe Max could sway some kids but the clapping thing? The clapping thing? No.
I understand why Adam and Kristina lied but it is a lie that has to come out because Thanksgiving is next month and Christmas the month after that. Haddie will be home. She will see how sick her mom is and she will be really, really, really, and justifiably angry.
Sarah needs to grow up and think of somebody in the world other than herself.
Max’s improbable win? Reminded me of Landry kicking a long field goal to propel East Dillon to a victory in state in the series finale of FNL.
I have enjoyed the Julia/Joel storyline so much this season. The “cancer” issue has been done every which way, but the adoption of Victor is so realistic and the writers are doing an excellet job telling that story. I missed them this week, hope they don’t make a habit of it.
Everyone’s gonna have a different perspective on this depending on their high school experience. For me, it seemed like Max winning is absolutely what would happen, because while kids can be terrible on a personal, bullying level, they aren’t the comic book villains that TV likes to portray them as. Put a situation like Max’s in front of them and a large portion of them who, let’s remember, have real human souls, will support for him out of sympathy, maybe admiration, and guilt if nothing else. Might be patronizing, I suppose, but it feels as real to me as them all just en masse being like “Ha! Developmental disorders are for idiots!”
But like I say, that’s just my high school experience. I was bullied a bit and it wasn’t perfect, but the kids weren’t actual monsters. I can see people who had a harder time in those years thinking worse things about kids that age. My point is that it’s a perfect -plausible- scenario, even if it doesn’t line up exactly with everyone’s experience.
Also no one in high school really cares about student council elections, so what do they have to lose?
Whoa whoa, Lance didn’t kick a field goal to win state. They only won in season one (and five? I forget how that panned out.) I think he might have kicked the goal to win against West Dillon.
I figure the kids didn’t really connect with the typical and unsurprising candidates, but Max made them sit up with his “I have Asperger’s” speech. And like kids that age, they just wanted the vending machine back. Seems believable to me.
i could see it happening. some kids will vote just because hes been diagnosed with something. ive seen it happen. but yeah, who knows that it would always?
Actually, the best part of Max’s election speech scene was when the kid in the audience stood and yelled, “Yeah – Vending machines!” That made it believable for me. It was a very real kid thing to do.
All I could think of was “Yeah – magnets!”
This is the first season for me and I guess your last paragraph explains why I don’t get it. I followed Ray Romano to this show from Men of a Certain Age where I thought he did brilliant work which I see him continuing here. But the rest of these characters really come off poorly. I guess as you say some of them have built up good-will that they are now playing off of but coming in cold as I am with no reservoir of good will I am left out in the cold as to why we should care about characters handling things as poorly as they are -just a newcomers perspective and one that maybe the writers should consider if they wish to retain viewers who followed Romano to this show. As things stand now if they reduce his role there is absolutely no reason for me to stay.
Ummmm mo offense… but this isn’t a show you can jump into four seasons in.
I think this would be an easy season to start Parenthood with, because Kristina’s illness has been such a sweeping, coherent story and the performances are so strong. Compare that to past seasons where most of the cast was engaged in storylines and a new viewer had 20 characters to figure out at once.
Oh man… the Haddie stuff this week was brutal. My biggest concern for this season was finding any reason to bring Haddie back to the west coast and for the better part of last night’s episode I kept thinking that would be the end result… But oh boy, lying to her to get her to go back to school? That is NOT going to end well.
This season has been so good. If this does turn out to be the last season, its almost like we are being rewarded with a ridiculously emotional final season that is being paid off for such great character development over the previous seasons.
All during the Amber and Ryan date scene all I could think was “dean, dean, dean”. Is the place where Amber and Ryan went a chain restaurant in California or did Community and Parenthood go to the same restaurant?
The two funniest laugh-out-loud moments this week were both reactions to Max. Christine’s when Max made his comment about how she lost her election and Haddie’s when Max made the comment about how his Mom could throw up a piece of food and be killed. The look on both their faces was just too funny.
Last season Hattie went out with Vince Howard. This season Amber is going out with Luke Cafferty. I look forward to next season’s arc, when Sydney goes out with Tink.
Speaking of FNL: Anyone else notice, in the scene where Crosby brings Otis and takeout home, the Dillon Panthers hat hanging on the rack in the background?
@Hoosier Paul, Thanks for the LOL, that’s the funniest thing I’ve heard all day. I think Drew will start dating Julie Taylor next.
@ Rick, I totally noticed that too and thought it was awesome.
I don’t know if it’s just me projecting what I know about the show’s ratings and future status of the show with NBC onto this seasons narrative, but to me this season feels very much like a farewell season. Does anyone else get that feeling? And it makes me incredibly sad at that given how amazing this season has been.
I agree with your sentiments Jamie, but perhaps the news posted by Alan’s podcasting partner brings hope that this is not the end:
“Vegas” ruled the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.72 million viewers, but dropped a solid half-point in the key demo with a 1.5 rating, good only for second for CBS. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.79 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49.
Remember that NBC canned the higher rated ‘Harry’s Law’ because of a low key demo, so perhaps the Peacock will use that same rationale in reverse when deciding on the fate of ‘Parenthood’.
Can’t Sarah just marry Coach Eric Taylor?
I was so angry when Adam and Kristina lied to Haddie but had to explain to my 9 and 7 yr old daughters why they did. It was very complex. She will have to fly home mid-semester anyway and most likely need to re-take those classes. They didn’t really think that through.
I seriously want to see more of Julia’s issue with all of a sudden being home and not working and not as a comic afterthought. That is a huge thing and putting it on the back burner just shows in general the dismissiveness of women in the work force and being the primary breadwinner. I think Joel would’ve freaked as I’m sure their expenses match her salary. of course, Breast Cancer Awareness gets the most attention.
Sarah’s storyline was just awful. she has a lot of self awareness and I don’t buy that she would do that.
I think it is very hard to do unemployment well on TV because the characters’ struggle is internal. We need very good actors/directors/writers in order to achieve that. Also, Julia’s family seems pretty well off (maybe she saved her money). So I think they are wise NOT to deal with that when there’s the cancer storyline going on. I’m saying that even though I find Joel’s the hottest husband on the show and I wanna see more of him:)
But the emotion in this episode kills me. I was watching it on the bus and I really don’t want anyone to my eyes getting watery. THAT was embarrassing haha.
Wow. That was very hard to watch. I’m late watching largely because I have been across the country dealing with this situation with my father. In part, its been hard for me until now to watch them portray what (feels to me given our situation) such a comparably treatable cancer as if it is 100% devastating, when there is reasonably good hope for breast cancer, while my father’s cancer has no hope. Not that any cancer isn’t horrible, but I would trade anything right now for a cancer that had any treatment that would give him more than a year right now.)
That sandwich scene; and the sudden, and so early/young role reversal between parent and child was so viscerally captured here. Its one of the most shocking things about it; even more so than the medical stuff, to see the person whose job it has been to take care of you to be unable to care for you anymore; or even themselves. And as hard as it will be for the show to keep dealing with this now that it has spread; I’m sort of relieved they didn’t just have her be magically ok; which would have felt like an easy way out, and like the whole thing was just sort of a “few episode” emotional device, even if it can/does happen. And it would have been frustrating to watch for those of us who aren’t getting the easy way out. Anyway. As usual, Parenthood nails those tiny life-altering moments that matter the most, and usually go unrecognized.
My wife and I found this to be a somewhat subpar episode, even before we were enraged and disgusted that our beloved Crosby, the only cool, hip, nonreligious character we have to identify with on TV, buckled to the dominant culture and started praying. Ugh, ugh, UGH!!
Other less outrageous but still bothersome issues included the at least slightly unearned happy ending for Max’s quixotic campaign (though I did read some persuasive arguments for that in this thread), and the deal with Amber and her new guy. I roll my eyes at the trope (which is ever so subtly conservative and slut-shaming) that a girl who has fallen into bed with other guys has found Mr. Right if he says he wants to “take it slow”. Bleah.