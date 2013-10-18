Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘In Dreams Begin Responsibilities’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I can hear the egotistical douchebagginess in your voice…
When it’s really humming, “Parenthood” has a strong balance between subplots that make you laugh and ones that make you cry, between stories that remind you of the many crushing disappointments and difficulties of everyday life and ones that present a feel-good alternative to how things probably would go in reality.
So far this season, that balance has felt out of whack, in part because Kristina running for mayor of Berkeley is such a wild miscalculation. It’s insane even by the usual “Parenthood” flight of fancy standard, and one where the longer it goes, the more my affection for Kristina (and the entire Kristina/Adam/Max corner of the series) diminishes. “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities” briefly offered the suggestion that Kristina might have to bail on the race, but instead Adam’s rapper pal Mr. Ray came through with the necessary cash to keep this improbability going. And to make matters worse, we then have Adam – who, over the previous few episodes, has been understandably freaking out about the expenses of the campaign, and the stress on his cancer survivor wife – deciding after a brief conversation with Mr. Ray to completely reinvent the Luncheonette’s business model, with a plan that has even Crosby – who, remember, is such a flake that he talked Adam out of the two of them taking a small fortune from Dwayne Wayne a few seasons back – worried about where the money will come. Adam and Crosby dealing with the rapidly-shifting (or, as Crosby puts it, dying) music business is a worthy topic for the show to deal with, but to do it now? In the middle of this silliness with Kristina, Heather and Bob “I’m The Worst Person In The World” Little?
The episode’s other subplots mostly clicked. Anything where Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman cry is going to be effective, and I was amused on a meta level by a Braverman (even if she’s the Braverman who left town for years) being horrified at the idea of a Braverman spouse not being close to their own family. (Keeping in mind, of course, that we never see, and only occasionally hear about, Kristina and Joel’s relatives, leaving Jasmine as the outlier.) Zeek pitching in to help with Victor’s reading problem, and was also a rare instance of Zeek being fatherly with Julia (he interacts much more often with his other kids). Drew getting trapped in the Friend Zone was predictable, but the scene where Adam tried to teach him about Joni Mitchell was the episode’s most entertaining. (In general, Adam being geeky about old music is one of the show’s sweet spots, but the Luncheonette’s client base is too modern to usually exploit it.)
What did everybody else think? Are you eager for the election to come and go? Do you think there’s now a chance of a Kristina victory? Is Sarah right to be worried about Ryan, or just being a Braverman? How many of you would sign up for Jasmine only making brief FaceTime appearances from now on? And do you agree with Adam about the power of Track 9 (which, if I’ve done my research properly, would be “Raised on Robbery”)?
Good episode all around, punctuated by GREAT feel-good scenes at the end with Zeek & Victor (both way down on my list of favorite characters in general) and Kristina & Max.
Maybe Katims can have Landry come in and take out the political storyline.
Choose life, Renton!
The pacing feels off this season, as if the storylines are predictable bit taking too long to develop. I’m ready for Kristina to not win the race, however that’s going to happen. I’m ready for Sarah to be right about Ryan, however that’s going to happen. We need to see what’s going to happen with Joel – which is coming next week it seems; that family is a powder keg. Loved the Zeek-Victor moments, love every Amber scene.
I always enjoy the show because the characters are so likeable and compelling (minus Jasmine, of course, despite her hawtness.) But I must concur about the Mayoral race storyline. They could have played the believable “I am a survivor and want to live in the now” card in a number of compelling ways, but this ain’t one of them. I am sure most survivors feel that way and it could have been fantastic, but they went in the wrong direction.
I love the Ryan/Amber/Sarah stuff. it’s so believable if you know anyboy who has written off their family for whatever reason. I think we find out a lot of traumatic experiences from Ryans past.
I just hope it’s not that his mother murdered his father and is now in jail! Katims should have learned his lesson about putting murders where they don’t belong from FNL, the season that never happened.
The Luncheonette label may be interesting, even though, as Alan points out, it is happening a week after Adam was so very concerned about the household finances.
Crosby and Adam are always great interacting with eachother. I can watch them at the Luncheonette for hours. They have such a great back and forth, I love you but you annoy me relationship. Both actors are tremendous, as are most on the show.
POSSIBLE SPOILER:
I am not looking forward to the Joel/Pete potential affair storyline that seems to be upon us. They are reaching too much this season and this will just add to the poor storylines.
The election plotline is dreadful and needs to be abandoned. Only in Hollywood would taking money from an ex-criminal rapper be preferable to taking money from a developer who (heaven forbid!) has the gall to plan a mixed-use complex in a downtown area (you know, the kinds that are going up all over the country including in LA)
Beyond that, fast and easy research would have revealed to the writers that Berkeley allows a maximum of only $250 in contributions to political candidates. Yet they build the whole story around this ridiculous attempt to get $20,000! This is lazy and sloppy. I expect better from this show.
The election plot is terrible, the Ryan/Amber plot is awful, and the ratings are the lowest they’ve ever been.
It’s time to make this the last season of Parenthood.
I used to love Parenthood. I still love the storyline with Ray Romano and Max and any reference to it. Ray Romano is such a great addition to the cast. But I can hardly make it through a show right now. The directing style of having everybody talk over each other is feeling extra forced. People are fake stammering even more than before. The Kristina storyline is completely ridiculous because she comes across as self-centered and self-involved…the Kristina we knew before would not think that running for mayor would be the only way she could make a difference and put her family’s finances at risk that way. I am extremely annoyed by her campaign manager and I do not feel very good about the fact that every single black woman on that show is written as shrill and annoying. I no longer am invested in the Victor storyline, that entire family is doing/saying things that just do not make sense at all and Victor is hard to like. Of course Joel is going to have his “temptation moment” where he walks out of a darkened hotel room all hot and bothered from a possible hook-up with Pete. The only uplifting moment from last night’s episode was Zack working with Victor. Amber’s wedding will fall apart and she will be sad and alone again….etc…I have just had it.
The show was so real when dealing with Max and his issues and even though sometimes it was awkward and hard to watch and not perfect it at least felt authentic.
This is a simple fix: The “press” finds out Haddie is pregnant before Adam/Kristina do. Media circus/stress/yelling ensues. Kristina drops out of the race to focus on family, Haddie drops out of college & moves back home & the rest of the Adam/Kristina story arc this season focuses on this generic storyline in a uniquely ‘Parenthood’ way.
Thank you Allan! I wanted to make sure I wasn’t crazy. This Kristina mayor thing is insane for so many reasons. They could have made this much more realistic by having her run for the school board. They could have even said how influential she has been on the PTA or something. Even that would be a long shot, but at least believable as a possibility.
Berkeley has over 100k people and she’s never held a public office before!
This is a “Landry kills a dude” level of a plot mistake. Katims has been there before. He needs to kill this thing before it gets out of hand something even more insane happens, like she WINS!
I will say Katims handled a bad story line in FNL better than any other show I have seen. he didn’t try to make up for it or continue to push it, he just acted as if it never happened. And since that season never did happen, he was right!!
It would be awesome next season if, after Kristin wins the election (because she will win people, this is happening), the writers just completely ignored the fact that she was mayor and never mentioned it again.
Well, I have to express my frustration with the Kristina for mayor storyline as everyone else. But I am still hoping for the Ryan/Amber relationship. I like the tense interactions between Sarah and Amber and expect Ryan’s past to be quite tragic, but I hope we can see them struggling to make the marriage work. It would be nice seeing Amber juggling her relationship with such complicated person while trying to build a career somehow. I hardly see her at the Luncheonette; maybe she could have a go at college life as a married woman?
I do have some complaints about the show, but I think people are being a little overly nit-picky. Bottom line for me is that this show, since it’s premiere, has been able to evoke laughter and tears from me every. single. episode. Only when an episode fails to do that will I think that this show has reached its limit. No other show I have ever seen in my life has been that consistent at being able to provide such a wide expanse of emotions in the same episode, each week.
James I agree with you. By now either you are connected to the characters or not. I don’t love the Kristina thing but I am still laughing and crying and caring about these characters like they are real people.
Though I would argue that there have been quite a few other shows that have been able to consistently provide this emotional connection. You must be sort of young (or are possibly exaggerating / using hyperbole?) to say this.
I mean really, Friday Night Lights is the easy answer. And The Wire. And The Shield. And Southland — at least when Cudlitz et alia had their good stuff to do….
I don’t know if this is going to be the Lance second season problem. I’m hoping Jurnee Smollett-Bell can sort of disappear (so shrill here) and pop up in something more worthy of how enjoyable she was in FNL.
So yeah agree there’s room for concern but I’m sort of all in at this point….
Agreed, James. Sure, it makes no sense for Kristina to run for mayor of actual Berkeley, but this is a pretend version of the city so what the hey. The storyline really bugged at first but it seems to me that if you just sort of get used to it you can start suspending disbelief. Or at least I can: YMMV.
Another huge problem with the Kristina story:
In California, elementary and secondary education are not the responsibility of city government; they’re run by an independently elected school board. In many areas (although not Berkeley), the school district and the cities do not even share the same boundaries. While a mayor can be a strong voice influencing the schools (as the former mayor of Los Angeles, Richard Riordan, was), the city has no formal responsibility, control, or financial relationship with the schools.
So it would be fine if her campaign had some mention of education, but if education is her seemingly only interest, she should be running for school board, not mayor.
Kristina’s mayoral race was a bad idea. This is the only reason I can see why the show has her getting into something that insane: it’s designed so that she will crash and burn physically and mentally. I like MCCBLAIR’s idea that running for School Board would’ve made more sense since that’s her only platform she has for her big race. BUT … crash & burn = BIG for MAYOR’s race. Crash & burn = SMALL for school board race. I know the writers can only throw in so much per episode, and especially with a cast this huge. BUT when you stand back and weigh things out, the mayoral race has to be way up there. They could have gotten away with brief cuts with her on the trail here and there during the show. Cuts like 10 seconds. I honestly thought I missed an episode where Kristina dropped out. I was looking all over the place.
I believe track #9 was referring to “Case of You”, the 9th track on Joni Mitchell’s album Blue and also referenced in the playlist that was put out by Parenthood on their Facebook page.
It seemed to me that they were commenting about track 9 of Court and Spark, which is what they were playing while they were talking. Track 9 of Court and Spark is Raised on Robbery, which, while a great song, is pretty much second to last on the list of tracks from this album to have the discussed desired effect.
The show evidently loves A Case of You. An episode a couple years back featured an amazing cover of the song by James Blake. It was around the time that Seth was back on the show and involved with Sarah.
Cancer in my own family has kept me from watching anything in a timely manner, but I got to see both last week’s and this week’s episodes last night. I liked last week’s a bit better, but loved the Joni Mitchell conversation between Adam/Drew/Crosby/Arrogant-Lead-Singer-Guy. Ray Romano continues to be fantastic, with both Max (I’ll give you $20 if you shut up for an hour!!) and Sarah (pointing out her impressive inability to stick with anything for more than 6 months). The money issues with Adam/Kristina have been very annoying–just ridiculous that money is no problem at all for them anymore. But as insane as the Mayoral run is, I enjoyed watching Adam struggle to interact appropriately with Mr. Ray again. I also loved the dynamic between Zeek and Victor— Joel and Julia coming to recognize that Victor has a different skill set that should be equally valued could be a good story line.
If track 9 refers to “case of you;” I agree that’s a pretty great one. But for deep melancholy, I’m even more partial to “I wish I had a river I could skate away on…”
bleh… I tried to like this show a couple years ago, but it’s just so… I don’t know, boring? I’m surprised it stays on the air.
I tend to like Parenthood when I get around to watching it, and usually give it a bit of a pass — though I agree with the sentiments expressed here. But tonight I genuinely thought they did something good with this storyline, letting Adam learn something about pushing past something that was hard for him in order to support his wife. I don’t think she should or will become mayor, but in the journey, interesting things can happen
I’ve missed out on some of the seasons since I’ve only seen the ones which I’ve been able to borrow a DVD set of, but I have to ask if Drew went through any matter of development over the series? It’s kinda jarring that he’s making a mistake like feigning interest in something to get into a girl’s good favors as late as the fifth season. Did he really not do anything like that before, and learn from it? I have seen the first season so I know he’s been around the entire run.
I mean it certainly wasn’t the most bothersome subplot of the episode seeing as having Adam play off that was funny but it bugs me that Katims doesn’t appear to be giving the teen characters as much depth as he was able to do with FNL. Starting to have the same concern for Ryan too, after starting off as potentially interesting. His friend who committed suicide was a great opportunity to glean some of Ryan’s thoughts but all it culminated in is a fight for easy drama. And although I feel that Sarah getting nervous about the fact that his family ties aren’t tight is a bit overwrought, I do find it annoying how he keeps distracting Amber’s attempts at trying to understand why he’s not close to his family with sweetness… I mean I get it’s not easy to talk about, but this is the kind of information your fiance needs to know before committing to the rest of her life with you.
I rambled a bit there but it’s a small complaint really, and I’m hoping Ryan does get around to opening up before the wedding happens.
Why do you say feigning interest in something is a mistake?
Well… isn’t it? I mean you’re basically trying to build a relationship on a dishonest foundation. It would be a different story if you were just trying to charm the girl long enough to bang her but considering the fact that he came clean before it escalated to that I assume he wanted something genuine.
I’m probably in the minority though, since the girl didn’t seem all that bothered when he finally admitted the truth… I mean it’s a white lie, yeah, but it’s the main reason she assumed they have a connection (unless I’m completely wrong there, in which case disregard everything I said). It’s just a little disappointing to see a character with 4+ seasons of life retreading this kind of ground. Maybe there’s supposed to be some sort of parallel with his mom.
By far the best line of the show was Max telling his Mom that he’s supporting her for Mayor now until he does more research and then will let her know before the election who he’s voting for. His Mom’s smile after he dropped a $20 on her was the second best part of the show, no matter how ludicrous the Mayoral bid is.
As far as people complaing about a developer being more reprehensible than a rapper to Christina – please remember this is Berkeley we’re talking about here.
I agree Parenthood just woke up and is heading in a good direction. I hope the writers aren’t walking around all cocky taking in all of these reviews and saying they HAD to make the prior episodes crappy, so this one would work.