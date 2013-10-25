Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Let’s Be Mad Together’

A quick review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I want the lute to almost drown out the Marvin Gaye sample…
I’m a bit jammed schedule-wise today, so I really only have time to write about one of the stories from “Let’s Be Mad Together” – the one that provided its title – but I wanted to say that Joel’s drunken adventures with Crosby and cake were both fun and a character combination the show might want to explore more, and that I really wish the Joel/Julia conflict was only about her difficulty with the professional role reversal, rather than that plus the marital threat posed by the lovely Sonya Walger. Also, the Ryan/Sarah scene at the end was excellent up until he talked about wanting to be worthy of her family; I love the Bravermans or else I wouldn’t want to watch the show, but every now and then they are presented less as a family and more as a cult.
But the most interesting story this week involved Max and Kristina, and not just because the silly mayoral campaign wasn’t mentioned even once. Not only was the scene in Max’s bedroom some of the best work Max Burkholder has done on the show – vulnerable in a way we don’t usually see Max while still feeling like the character we know – but I thought the whole subplot did a nice job of balancing Kristina’s viewpoint as protective, loving (and, yes, pushy) mom and the larger realities of the situation. Max was out of line taking picture after picture of the crying girl, and we saw last season what a chore it was to work with him on the student council. Max should be given opportunities to grow, and to do things he loves and is good at like photography, but he’s also not the only kid at that school, and there are situations where the needs of the many have to outweigh the needs of the one. There are times on “Parenthood” where the POV is so wildly pro-Braverman that anyone who opposes something they want is presented as an unreasonable cartoon villain (like Adam and Crosby’s neighbor at the Luncheonette, or even Bob Little). This wasn’t that; it let us empathize with Max and Kristina, and also provided an ending that wasn’t feel-good, while still letting us (if not Kristina) see why it’s not a travesty of justice for Max to be reassigned to do layout.
It’s a much smaller story than Kristina running for mayor, or Adam and Crosby trying to reinvent their business, or Joel and Julia each getting emotionally intimate with other people. But “Parenthood” is often much better at small than big.
What did everybody else think? Are you enjoying Crosby’s hijinks with Ashes of Rome, or is Adam being too unreasonable? How do you feel about the state of the Camille/Zeek union? Did you learn anything about plumbing? And how big of a pushover was Joel with Peet?
Agree with Alan, that was a nice little story with Max. And I liked both the Joel/Crosby and Julia/Camille combinations, which we don’t get very often. Julia spending more time with her parents is an interesting aspect of her role reversal with Joel, I think. Pete being a threat to their marriage is ok to me if Joel ends up doing the right thing, as always! Pretty great episode, thank god no mayoral campaign, Ryan/Sarah moment was sweet and the Ashes of Rome stuff was entertaining IMO.
Don’t thank God yet. That mayoral cmapaign will return. Hopefully not for long!
I really loved this episode and although I don’t hate the mayoral campaign as much as others, I was fine for it to not appear. But it was only very near the end that I remembered it even existed; at that point, it seemed a little odd that’s an episode that would put this plot aside would still be a fairly heavily Kristina episode. Which also raises the question: if they never mentioned the campaign again, would we breathe a sigh of relief that they had course corrected? Or would it be too bizarre for this plot thread to be left dangling? I kind of think the best move would be to hurry up and hold the election and then have her lose but reflect upon it with other Bravermans, yadda yadda, and then never mention it again.
no replies?? not a good sign for the future of a great show
More so the sign of an admittedly lazy column.
‘Me’, maybe you can get your money back.
I do feel like Adam is being unreasonable-he and Crosby are supposed to be partners-and Adam seemed to be pushing this new direction of the business over Crosby’s (who is the more experienced in the industry) misgivings.
The line you didn’t like Alan, that Ryan wanted to be worthy of the family, that rang true for me. With his background and family, to witness the closeness of the Braverman clan, even with all their imperfections, it must seem like a haven for him. Zeke reached out to him last season in a very real way, providing understanding and support for him. Joel has provided him with a job. I don’t think it is out of line for him to feel like this is a family he would like to be a part of, and even feel honored to join.
Ryan’s line about the family worked for me too, from personal experience. A large, close-knit family that meets all the time and meddles routinely in each other’s lives has an extremely strong gravitational pull. If your own family isn’t like that or you’re carrying family baggage around, something like the Braverman clan would be enormously compelling.
who cares about the potential of some lame joel/peet hookup when it’s obvious joe needs to be with crosby buying cakes while drunk way more often?
I have found myself thinking Adam is being rather unreasonable in the past two episodes because he seems to keep steam rolling Crosby in making decisions for their company without having a real discussion about it, especially given Crosby is the music guy.
I was psyched Nirvana’s Bleach was mentioned. Crosby walking out on Adam was great. Adam often brings the older brother role into the business even though Crosby has more knowledge about the production side of it. However, the “I can’t?” way he exited the studio was very childish and while Crosby is childish in a number of ways, I don’t see him doing something like that.
Late to the party, but I wanted to jump on the Anti-Adam bandwagon. Crosby had a lifelong dream, the experience to back it up, and a very narrow window of opportunity. Adam wants to re-invent the music industry b/c of one line from a rapper.
And he gets the songs by giving away Crosby’s time. That’s not fair.
I really enjoyed the ending of the Max/Mayor scene, but I have more questions than answers. I feel like they go back and forth on Max’s development. Does he understand why a person crying wouldn’t want their photgraph taken? If not, does that jive with other scenes in past seasons where he’s been able to understand (if not fully feel) empathy towards someone else? At times he’s very self aware of his limitations, while at other times he hides behind a blanket “but I’m the best photographer”.
Maybe that’s how the the condition actually works, and if so, kudos to the writers. I’m just very intrigued and would like those scenes fleshed out even more. I want to see the parenting of Max, not just Kristina taking the battles to the school.
Camille is awesome. She’s probably my favorite character on the show at this point.
And the Ryan/Sarah conversation saved that story arc. She can still expect a failed marriage, if she wants, but I hope she’s at least rooting for success.
Her inability to do anything remotely successful in the work world is annoying. I wouldn’t know how to snake a toilet, but would know how to search for videos on youtube on the subject.
I’m a mom to an Aspergers teenage boy. Their progress can be nonlinear, with one step forward and two back. But I guess that can be true of any kid! I can relate to Kristina’s ultimate tactic to just give in to the anger, with Max. Asperger kids want logical explanations for everything, and when the logic just isn’t good enough, it can be better just to empathize. They need that too.
I was so relieved that Kristina wasn’t seeming to be running for office this episode. So the glimpse of the previews for next week were quite unwelcome. Ugh.
Sarah, oh Sarah. She can’t seem to get anything right and is continuously boxed into one corner after another. It’s like they can’t seem to get her right. I love Lauren Graham but really, what is she to do with these storylines. Please get rid of her dumbass neighbor. It’s awful.
The moment when Max pulls his hand away from his mom at the end of that scene was wonderful. Max continues to be the character who I am most fascinated. It’s a beautifully modulated acting job — and well written and presented.
I liked Julia and Camille’s conversation. I wish there was more shade given to things like this, as the Braverman cult is sort of what Camille is talking about, nu? And the moment between a mom and daughter, where things are more complicated than either reveals, well I enjoyed that a lot.
Matt Lauria is great as always but I think it’s not complicated enough, the life he is living and that they are showing. Anyone who has dealt with someone returning with PTSD knows how insidious and difficult the disease is. It is feeling a bit Lifetime movie to me.
“Please get rid of her dumbass neighbor.”
But you know, of course, that Sarah is going to wind up in a compromising position with the dude (possibly while he’s shirtless) right when Hank comes to see her, right? It is her destiny, and ours to see it.
I am resigned to Sarah being irritating and useless except when you need her to play off someone’s strong emotional moment.
I would’ve watched an hour of Sarah reacting to Ryan telling her heartbreaking things about his childhood.
@Sepinwall — egg-actly! it’s in neon. ye gods it hurts….!
It’s all very frustrating because a week or two ago, the scene between Adam and Sarah where she came over to his office to use his wifi was so wonderfully modulated. There are glimpses of moments where it isn’t all about Sarah’s lovelife. So it *is* possible….
lol, why do the writers hate her so much? She’s a very decent character and enjoyable when she isn’t going through the motions with the short-lived love interests, but that’s 90% of what they give her and I’ve long since gone from joking about there being beef between them and the actress, to legitimately suspecting it.
Even when she had a good thing going on with Hank they threw unnecessary obstacles at it. Is this gonna be one of those things where their getting together is going to be a series finale tie-up?
I enjoyed the episode, but I felt like the Adam/Crosby resolution was another 50/10 situation where a problem is too big in the first 50 minutes and too easy in the final 10.
Before Crosby showed up with the legendary albums done on the cheap, Ashes of Rome was wasting time redoing finished songs over and over, Adam was indulging the band and Crosby was miserable about being walked over by Adam, who showed no respect for his brother needing to be home to help with his baby.
(Crosby then shows no respect for his wife by lingering in his car with drunken Joel eating bad cake, but that’s another story.)
Somebody defending Wife against Crosby, I like it.
can anyone tell me the name of the song at the end of the episode?
Adam is always unreasonable … and very whiney.
OK so the whole thing with Adam and Crosby doing a music label seems pretty stupid and contrived so far (ugh especially that speech from Crosby), but other than that, what a fantastic episode with some really humanizing performances from the entire cast.
Speaking of music though, I loved that they used Junip’s “After All Is Said And Done” during the scene when Kristina
explains to Max that the principal decided Max will handle the layout of
the yearbook and can’t take photos anymore.