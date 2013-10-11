Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘Nipple Confusion’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I put Dick Cheney on my pro/con list…
“Parenthood” often wavers between confronting the grim realities of its characters’ situations, and presenting feel-good, sometimes plausible and sometimes not, resolutions to those problems. “Nipple Confusion” mostly went for the uplift, but in ways that at least first acknowledged how complicated the situations are, and how many more problems may be yet to come.
So even though Sarah got to take a good picture of Kristina, we first had Hank pointing out how directionless Sarah has been for the run of the series, which is why it’s hard for her family or the audience to take her latest career path seriously. Even though we close the Julia/Joel story with Julia redoubling her efforts to help Victor with his reading and keep him in the fifth grade, it becomes clear just how far behind he is, and now there’s a fracture in the marriage(*) because Julia went to Ed and trusted his advice more than Joel’s. Adam finally hands the credit card over to Kristina with a smile, but only after Kristina has acknowledged what an absurd longshot her campaign is.
(*) I didn’t write about last week’s episode, with the introduction of David Denman as Ed, but if he and/or Sonya Walger are there to cause temptations for Julia and/or Joel, the level of execution is going to have to be damn high (like Graham Chase/Hallie Lowenthal high) for me to not be annoyed with it all. I’m not saying that couples don’t stray, even ones involving seemingly perfect people like Joel, but too often shows treat infidelity as one last trick to pull out of the bag late in the run when most other story ideas have been exhausted, and they play as such.
We also got an unequivocal, if not entirely believable, happy ending with Ryan (aka Sgt. York) laying down the law to Drew’s obnoxious bro of a roommate (an adult kicking in a dorm room door and threatening a student would likely lead to trouble for Drew and/or his family, not to lacrosse dude simply rolling over and taking it), a rare moment of peace for Jasmine and Crosby’s first piece of bonding with Aida and, in the episode’s best, most complicated scene, Zeek and Camille realizing they are at an impasse about what they want to do next with their lives. The show has so rarely told stories just about the grandparents, and not all of them have been fantastic, but this one is playing out very well so far, and in a way where it could realistically go in many directions, whether it’s another separation, Zeek reluctantly selling the house and griping all the way, Camille stewing as Zeek works on the car, the return of Camille’s artist friend Matthew Biscali, or maybe even a Very Special Guest Appearance by Bruce Willis as John McClane battles terrorists at his ex-wife’s spacious Berkeley estate.
Still early in the season, but so far, the stories are percolating nicely, and it feels like a good balance among the ensemble. Nobody’s feeling ignored, nor is any one story dominating the action yet.
What did everybody else think?
The grandparents’ story is the best so far this season, and probably the best they’ve ever had to work with. I can’t get enough of Zeek and Camille, but usually their talents are reserved for fixing other characters’ problems. I imagine this story ends w/ Adam buying the house and the torch being passed.
I was put off by big sis and PTSD fiance muscling their way into the dorm roommate situation. That was too extreme a situation, and at some point Drew needs to learn he can’t mumble his way through life. He didn’t stand up for himself in that first conversation, and in the end, he’s being just a big a jerk (kicking his roommate out so he can play scrabble?)
Loving Crosby’s concern over not let bonding with his daughter, and the payoff of getting her to take the bottle was great. As a sidenote, now I understand the meaning of the band’s name in Young Adult (“Nipple Confusion”)
Hank’s commentary about Sarah’s flightiness was satisfying. The only thing that would have been sweeter is if Adam had said, “I did give you a job once, and you wound up sleeping with my boss!”. If Hank’s speech causes the middle aged Sarah to finally pick a career and focus on it, I’ll be excited. I bet she can be a great Super, er, photographer.
And now, finally, I still absolutely hate the Kristina nonsense. Can someone please fill me in on her past/career? She stopped working when Haddie was born, right? So she was out of the game for about 17 years, and when she was in the game, she was only behind the scenes? So a no-name files for mayor at the deadline, and then a quality campaign manager comes to work for her. She gets interns (unpaid? college credit?) on her campaign who are so for the cause that they’re willing to make food shopping runs? Her announcement/pep rally (from last week) is filled with potential voters. How did they even know who she was? Or what she stood for? Who were those people?
And now she’s burning through money and angry at Adam when he wants to tighten the purse strings. What kind of mayoral election allows for only one picture? With a deadline, so that 50 dollars vs 1000 is even debatable?
Was she supportive of the music venue like she claims? Why was that a “bad” idea in the first place? All venues have risk, but I thought he looked at the numbers and came to the conclusion it was a good investment. He didn’t just go into business w/ his brother willy nilly. These two things aren’t comparable at all.
Adam shouldn’t have mixed feelings about the election. He should be dead set against it. He should be calling up pysch wards to find out if his insurance covers extended stays. Any person who has been out of the work force, let alone public eye, for 17+ years, from a financially strapped family (remember when Hadie couldn’t afford college?), a special needs son, a new baby, and oh yeah, JUST RECOVERED FROM CANCER should not be running for Mayor. And no amount of feel good moments are going to change that.
Julia and Joel = meh.
Drew wasn’t being a jerk by kicking out his roommate. He was expecting a little reciprocal private time for what he’d been letting his roommate do.
As someone who lived in a dorm as a new freshman, I found the conflict and resolution pretty realistic.
You found it realistic that someone kicked in the door and threatened a roomate?
I would be much more interested in the threat of an emotional affair between Julia and Ed rather than a physical one. But it seems like Ed and Sonya Walger’s characters were both introduced to serve as temptation and I agree with Alan – that would be a disappointment.
The Victor story is slightly exaggerated (most schools have several options like inclusion classes or groups that are pulled out for reading assistance before they’d consider moving the child back a grade) but very relatable. My oldest son has some learning issues and it can be extremely stressful, particularly if the parents aren’t on the same page.
I can relate as well to the Zeek and Camille storyline – my folks are in their 70s and are going through the same thing. Mom wants to sell, Dad’s not interested. Although, in fairness, if they had Zeek & Camille’s house I’m pretty sure neither one would want to leave.
I sort of agree with Kronicfatigue about Kristina and Adam. Unless the Luncheonette is absolutely killing it and money just isn’t a concern, it seems like Kristina is just steamrolling very legitimate financial questions which were a major issue for this family in the recent past. It’s probably coming soon, but some sort of ‘win’ for Kristina to show her viability as a candidate would go a long way.
I thought Zeek seemed like a real asshole through most of this (even the one ‘good guy’ scene he got with Crosby didn’t make sense, because it seemed like he was trying to attribute his difficulty with an infant to the difference between boys and girls), but I liked how it matched the parallel inflexibility of Julia.
Kristina running for mayor of a town the size of Berkley is such an incredibly stupid story line that it diminishes my enjoyment of a show I very much enjoy.
She has no real political experience. Berkley is a huge city. The cost of running a serious campaign in that big a city is way more than they can afford.
Even if she lived in a city with only about 10,000 people she would be a longshot, but it would at least be plausible. If she wins I may have to stop watching the show and that would make me sad.
I want her to fail miserably and send her family into bankruptcy. Adam has to sell off his share in the luncheonette and move back in with his parents.
Couldn’t agree more. I live in Berkeley and it is a large city that has all sorts of issues that need a very experienced hand.
And furthermore, while I don’t require Parenthood to show Berkeley exactly as it is, they obviously picked it for a reason – liberal values, diverse community, interesting history etc. So I think it’s worthwhile to point out that Berkeley’s mayor is a 75 year old man who was a State Assemblyman for over 20 years and leans WAYYY left (Berkeley’s sister city is in Cuba).
It just takes away from the believable quality of the show. It would make way more sense if she was running for school board or something. This is just a bad choice as far as plot lines go.
I was trying to figure out just how crazy the mayoral run is so I looked it up:
Berkley is the 232nd biggest city in the country. That’s freaking big. It’s more than 18 countries on this planet. If it were in Wyoming it would be 1/5 of the population. There are more than 115,000 people there!
Here’s the Wikipedia entry for the actual mayor of Berkley… [en.wikipedia.org]
He graduated from Cal, played in the Rose Bowl, was a captain in the US Army reserves, served in Germany, held office in the state assembly for 20 years authoring 220 bills that became law, taught at Cal, and has been the incumbent mayor for 11 years.
I love this show to death but if Christina becomes the mayor of Berkley…
It’s not real life and the show doesn’t take place in the real world. No TV show does. The “Berkley” of the show “Parenthood” is a place where someone like Christina and Bob Little could conceivably run against each other for mayor. How do I know this? Because I’m watching it happen so it must be possible.
My less dick-ish way of expressing my point is this: A movie or TV show is only “unrealistic” if it fails to follow the rules it has set up for itself. I don’t see Parenthood doing that so far. So far, they are logically representing this campaign as an extreme long shot by a character who understandably feels that she needs to seize the day, every day for however long she might have left. I would be very surprised if she won the election, but we haven’t seen how it turns out yet. Bob Little could get involved in another scandal, clearing the way for an inexperienced candidate to win.
As far as I can tell, Bob Little is the underdog in the election. Bob lost his lesser election, and it was a surprise that he’s going forward. So Bob being in a scandal wouldn’t open the door for Kristina.
There are two “unrealistic” things that could happen. The first is that she wins, and I agree with you that there is no sign that’s going to happen….yet. But the second is that outsiders take her seriously. This Friday Night Lights girl is legitimate. Why did she hitch her wagon to that star? Why is Adam treating the campaign w/ semi respect? Forget the money (he shouldn’t), but just the fact that her health is at risk is a huge red flag. The Braverman’s should be having an intervention and talking behind her back. “What’s to be done with crazy Kristina and her crazy plan?!?!”
On topic, I agree the mayoral campaign is a joke from start to finish. If you’re setting your fictional family in the real world, you have to pay some attention to real-world rules like the costs of a political campaign in California. Kristina can express her joy/sadness/wonder at being a cancer survivor in so many other ways. No part of this storyline seemed to be organic.
Yea it is really hard to feel good about Drew’s victory where he didn’t even have the guts to stand up for himself and had a older army veteran intimidate his roommate. The only thing the college roommate story accomplished was give the kid who plays Drew a chance to finally do a scene with somebody who was actually a worse actor than him.
I thought the Victor story-line was far more unbelievable than even Kristina’s run for mayor. You would never send a kid back down a grade once the new school year started. Especially since we know that Victor went to that school last year – can’t remember if it was for a full year, but even in one semester they would know his reading level. They either would have held him back last year or they would do intensive tutoring/pull him out for reading help and decided whether or not to keep him in 5th grade again at the end of the current year.
Really enjoyed the rest of the episode though with the Zeek/Camille and Sarah-Hank/Sarah-Kristina parts being my favorite.
I read the myriad complaints in the comments, and I can’t really dispute any of them on the merits. Yet somehow I still love this show. I’m with Alan, I guess, in feeling like it is settling into this season’s groove nicely.
I just removed the series recording for Parenthood from my DVR. I honestly felt most of the storylines were just cringe-inducing. It’s too bad… I enjoyed this show from the beginning and thought last season was one of the best.
Now, the only characters that I’m interested in seeing are Max and Ray Romano. My least favorite part of the show has always been Julia and Joel and I continue to not care about them. I’ve enjoyed Crosby and Jabbar in the past, but their “new parent” struggles are not compelling. Amber and army guy going to Drew’s dorm is a true jump-the-shark moment – just awful. I don’t care about Kristina’s mayoral run. It would be more interesting to examine how it’s impacting Max. His home is overrun with strangers yet he is never around. The Zeke and Camille storyline is somewhat interesting as it’s not a commonly explored dynamic, but still just wasn’t compelling for me.
Oh well. I’d watch more if it focused on Max, Hank, and cool luncheonette musical guests.
Was there any change to the creative staff this year?
I’m surprised how quickly this went downhill for me to the point where I just don’t care about these people.
“I’m not saying that couples don’t stray, even ones involving seemingly perfect people like Joel, but too often shows treat infidelity as one last trick to pull out of the bag late in the run when most other story ideas have been exhausted, and they play as such.”
Alan, clearly you haven’t been watching Betrayal. It’s on Sunday nights on ABC. You should check it out.
I’m surprised that none of the characters have considered that Victor might have dyslexia.
Enjoying the series so far except for the mayor storyline.
I really like watching Ray Romano in this.
First and easiest: I keep wondering when Kristina’s going to get caught, a la President Bartlett on West Wing, for not disclosing that she’s in remission for cancer but ran for public office anyway.
I actually liked the way Sgt. York took care of the roommate situation. It wouldn’t have been a potential libability (as one poster mentioned) if he hadn’t kicked the door in. His overall conversation was just fine, not threatening, except for the door kicking thing.
As for the ridiculous Victor storyline (which was kind of dumb to begin with, i.e., they were looking to adopt a baby and suddenly they just grab a 10 year old? She’s an ATTORNEY for pete’s sake. Did they not look into the whole adoption from foster care situation? Nia Vardalos just published a book about her personal experience, in California, on that score and she claims it’s awesome, a little complicated with the home visits, etc., but it would have been nice to see a ilttle of that go down.
As for discussing putting Victor back a grade from 5th to 4th? NO BODY does that anymore. 30-40 years ago, the most they would do is keep them back in K or 1st. Nowadays, they never do it, especially in 5th grade. If it were any other state that California, I would wager a guess that the first thing they do is look for learning disabilities (California prefers to ignore them and blame parents). Even so, since they did such a great job exploring Max’s Asperger’s, I was waiting for them to realize that Victor has dyslexia and all the ‘sounding out’ in the world isn’t going to help.
On the subject of the title storyline, Nipple Confusion. I just want to scream. Did she expect to actually be able to take baths and go out to brunch with her girlfriends when she decided to become a human bottle? I mean, the kid is only a few weeks old, right? ANd it’s not her first kid. Oh, dear, my baby is a month old and is not sleeping through the night and still wearing diapers, what’s a mother to do? Really? A little weak in that area. Surely they could explore the ever rampant social controversy over the subject of breast feeding vs. bottle feeding. Now that she’s managed to get Crosby to train the kid to take a bottle, let’s see some REAL consequences when the babe won’t take mommy’s nipple anymore and her milk dries up because she wanted a bath! That would be an interesting twist. But then, considering that the writing team seemed composed of men, I guess I shouldn’t expect too much on that score.
Full circle with Sarah and her flightiness. Nicely done. But then the whole subject of the head shot needing a “professional” photographer? Really? Just have Max do it and get it over with. Or ask Hank. He’s a professional, isn’t he?
I love “Parenthood,” but it feels to me like the show makes the Bravermans’ problems too big in the first 50 minutes and too small in the final 10.
I knew Kristina’s budget woes would follow the 50/10 pattern. She was being completely ridiculous to Adam’s reasonable monetary concerns until the end, then suddenly was completely enlightened on the subject.