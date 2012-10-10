Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘There’s Something I Need To Tell You’

A review of tonight’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as I retire with a .147 batting average…
This has been a really strong season of “Parenthood” so far, with the breast cancer storyline raising the stakes without feeling overwrought. There are a lot of tears, but they don’t feel out of proportion to the situation, and many of the story’s best moments involves Adam and/or Kristina working very hard to keep their emotions in check, whether they’re telling Haddie the bad news over Skype or Adam is declining to play the cancer card(*) when Crosby keeps complaining about his paycheck. The tears are never far away – Mae Whitman spent the entire episode on the verge of crying, even as she was proving again that Amber and Max are one of the show’s more unexpectedly potent combinations – but lots of interesting things are happening before they start flowing again.
(*) One card Adam could have played – if “Parenthood” didn’t seem determined to pretend like the story hadn’t happened in the same way that Santiago ceased to exist on “Friday Night Lights” – would be to note that Crosby wouldn’t be so concerned about money if he hadn’t insisted on rejecting Dwayne Wayne’s offer for The Luncheonette.
Perhaps because of the weight of that story, it feels like the rest of the show has had to step up its dramatic game to match. Zeek befriending Ryan could be a fairly light subplot about Zeek trying to find a purpose (and/or Amber getting a new boyfriend), but there’s always an undercurrent of darkness in terms of how Ryan feels about his time in Afghanistan and Zeek and Camille’s memories of his own return from Vietnam.
And the Julia story was flat-out terrific in its own right: a familiar story of a mom struggling to balance work and home given terrifying specificity, and a great performance from Erika Christensen. I like that the story from a few episodes back about Julia taking a day off from work to be there for Victor had actual consequences, and this episode took us so far down a path of darkness that I felt we all deserved the otherwise predictable and corny sequence where Victor gets his big “hit”(**) to win the game.
(**) A few people on Twitter complained to me that Max knows enough about baseball to understand slugging percentage but not enough to recognize that an official scorer would likely mark that down as an error, not a hit. You can chalk this up as one of two things: it’s another Jason Katims show that deals with sports without actually understanding the nuances of the game, or it’s Max who doesn’t understand the nuances of the game, and can understand how to compute stats, but not when something would be scored an error rather than a hit.
Not every story was able to rise to that level, unfortunately. Sarah getting involved in yet another love triangle – Adam and Kristina are the Bravermans who suffer above all else, while Sarah is the Braverman whose complicated love life takes precedence over any other story about her – and wildly overcompensating for her feelings about Hank’s kiss might be eye-rolling under normal circumstances. In the context of this episode, it felt particularly silly. Ray Romano has been so good on the show so far that I wish the writers had had time to reconsider going down this path, as opposed to just dealing with Sarah’s new job, her friendship with this weird, anti-social guy, etc. I expect Romano, Lauren Graham and Jason Ritter will all do well with the material given them, but at this point, it feels like another Sarah story that seems like the least interesting use of the available resources.
What did everybody else think?
Wasn’t Max wrong on his slugging percentage anyway? A batter with a batting average of 1.000 in one at bat is going to have a slugging percentage of 1.000 at least. If Max was considering the ball a home run his slugging percentage would be 4.000. I may have misheard but I thought Max say his slugging percentage was .333
The episode was great. Things got a little dusty the moment Haddie walked in for me.
I’m pretty sure you’re right. There aren’t any “errors” at that level of little league, so I have no problem calling it a hit but then you’d have to call it a home run. I think the only way his slugging percentage would be lower is if it was a hit with multiple errors.
However they scored it doesn’t matter. It is impossible to have a lower slugging% than batting average. If you only hit singles, your Avg and SLG would be exactly the same.
@ Andy, earlier in the show Julia indicates that Victor is 12 years old. There certainly would be errors at this level. And to respond to an earlier post there would be no limitation on how many bases he could advance if the other team continued to throw the ball around the field. For being 12 years old, both teams looked to be pretty bad and full of players that will eventually end up in the band section.
@West Coast Ram: I’m pretty sure she said Victor was 9, not 12.
Man, when Haddie walked through the door at the end, I almost burst into tears. (And what a performance from Peter Krause earlier in the episode, when he told her all he knew about Kristina’s condition.) However, Hulu apparently could not handle the slo-mo that took place as Kristina told the family, so I was stuck with a series of snapshots of very worried-looking white people.
Bwaahaaa!!!!!!!!!
Me Hulu too.
hahahaha. cosign.
While this has definitely been the most moist season of Parenthood I have though it has been pretty strong as well.
Mixed feelings about the cancer subplot for personal reasons but have found that very compelling and well done.
The Sarah plot line has been telegraphed for a while now and seems pretty consistent with the show so it doesn’t bug me that much. But for some reason the Amber thing does — can she just go without a love interest for five seconds already?!?
Julia’s work meeting was pretty unrealistic. She would have been demoted to a mommy track and the four partners would not have met her on a weekend like that. Plus they would have had an HR person in the meeting with them to cover their liabilities. They would have all known about the adoption because most corporations give cash and/or supplemental benefits for adoptions.
I was thinking the same thing. Why doesn’t she just go see her partner mentor and ask to be reduced to 80%?! But not many people know how big law works.
I think I was more annoyed last year how quickly she was determined unable to have a baby after one dr visit. I think they could have done an ivf or surrogacy storyline. Most women like Julia that I know would exhaust all fertility options.
I do like Victor though.
Good point about the HR and weekend things (I didn’t realize it was on a weekend??), but otherwise I found it quite realistic. She screwed up BAD and that was the main problem, not just her hours.
I quit a similar job last month, also without much of a plan, and also because I couldn’t balance it, family and my sanity. Luckily I got out before being effectively pushed out like Julia.
I don’t believe it was a weekend, actually. Earlier in the episode, doesn’t Victor mention that the game is on a Friday?
I didn’t think it was on a weekend either. Sometimes I don’t like Julia all that well, but I thought Erika Christensen did a terrific job this week. And Monica Potter is doing a great job, too.
It wasn’t a weekend – probably a late Friday afternoon game. I found it quite realistic since I went through something very similar as a lawyer. I guess Joel will be going back to work now? I actually hope they don’t make it easy for Joel and Julia money-wise. Things are hard out there – it would be nice if the writers recognized that you can’t just pick a great job anymore.
Yep, the slugging % thing bugged me too, Max definitely said .333.
Overall, I really hated that baseball scene. Not only was it the usual ridiculous underdog sports movie fare, but I thought that if they were being true to the characterization of Victor so far, he would have 1) been down in the dumps and not even wanted to get in the game at that point, and 2) been horribly embarrassed by Zeek & Co. butting in.
Two other quibbles in what I thought was a very good episode overall:
– I thought the ‘cut away to the reactions’ technique worked well with Jasmine and Crosby last week, but this week it felt really over-wrought with the multiple slow-mo shots of concurrent reactions.
– The portrayal of Asperger’s has earned them the benefit of the doubt on this until they prove otherwise, but I REALLY hope that Julia having a major anxiety attack isn’t just swept under the rug and that this problem is magically cured by her quitting her job.
I think Victor would be moved to see a huge group of people who care about him and support him.
“Not only was it the usual ridiculous underdog sports movie fare …”. Have you seen the movie that this series is based on? This was Steve Martin’s character’s dream – to have his son hit a homer. Schmaltzy? Yes. Sweet? Totally.
I have seen it, but long enough ago that I don’t remember that aspect (or much of anything, really). In any case, the show has been on long enough that I’ve long since stopped thinking about it as being based on the movie. Also, as has been discussed, he most definitely did not hit a home run, which may or may not point to it being less likely to be a nod to the movie.
great episode, but my one problem is that in most kid’s baseball games these days, if kids make errors in the field, there is only so for they can advance. I found it hard to believe that the umpires would allow victor to advance all the way home on multiple errors at his age.
My son plays Little League and is around Victor’s age. I think the rule is usually that kids can advance one base per error. That play looked to have three errors.
A problem I had with that scene is this: Why didn’t Victor bat the whole game? In Little League, the entire team is in the batting order. You don’t sit some kids on the bench and then use them as pinch hitters.
At 12 yrs old, baserunners can go as far as they want on errors.
Max may not fully understand how slugging % works. He is just a kid. Re errors,in his mind, if you reach base, it’s a hit. He may not understand errors, since they are judgment calls. However, I thought his.147 BA was unrealistic based on math. .143 would be realistic because he could be 1 for 7, or 2 for 14, or 3 for 21. (Any multiple of 1 for 7) I feel guilty complaining about a minor (peewee) thing because this season has been great.
Dare I say “Friday Night Lights” great.
Again, Victor is nine, not twelve.
1.) Crosby has to feel like sh—! The whole story makes him look like an jerk. I’m sure he would have never said anything if he had known. 2.) Sarah – this woman is Beautiful, Smart, funny, but she is so insecure, it’s heartbreaking. Of course, she felt something when he kissed her – he’s sweet and shy and funny and cute and he’s her OWN AGE. So, what does she do? She runs to her child boyfriend and says “Let’s move in together!!” What’s that about??? Does she think it’s going to make her feelings go away – she doesn’t love that kid and she knows it and Hank knows it too – I love the story line. About Julia – It would have been more realistic if she had asked to be demoted – to stay at the place and do the work of a 1st year associate – quitting was way to dramatic!!! BUT, she’s so wound up, she doesn’t know what is going on half of the time and the guilt of not really liking that kid is getting to her – not working is going to cause her a whole new set of problems. I do hope Amber hooks up with the cute Veteran – Amber’s always been dark but she’s also funny and I think she is what this guy needs – Amber is the type of person that this veteran could actually talk to – I worked at the VA for 12 years and believe me, Amber can help this guy and I hope they pursue the story line. With that said, though, Vietnam was a long time ago but Zeek still has his memories and I think he’ll have to deal with some of his own PTSD. About MAX, do the writers really want us to feel bad for this kid.. I’m sorry but his Mom is sick and his family has to worry about that – he has asburgers – sure – but he is also a BRAT!!! a Big BRAT!!! When she starts puking her guts out and he starts acting bratty, I think Adam will finally have enough and smack the sh— out of that kid!!!
Max’s brattiness seems like an effect of his Asperger’s. He fixates on his own needs and doesn’t pick up on situations when he needs to care about others.
Yikes. I hope you never have a special needs kid.
The age difference between Lauren Graham and Ray Romano (nine years) isn’t that much smaller than hers with Jason Ritter (13 years). I’m not sure how old all these people are supposed to be on the show, though.
I agree that that the love triangle seems like the worst way to use such talented actors, but the way Parenthood treats it is just so tender and sweet that I’m enjoying even if I find all of the other storylines to be better.
I’m really enjoying this season and I think it has the potential to be the best one.
great review. This episode is a perfect example of why parenthood is so amazing, I don’t many shows that can have a compelling cancer storyline at the center while still giving the other characters the attention they deserve. didn’t know they were going to go this route with julia and i love it, can’t wait to see what happens. Wish she was at the last scene though, oh my. damn Kristina when she started “honey can you take the kids to go play video… games..” I was a goner. At first I was annoyed that they covered they w/ music again, but then sarah had the best reaction face, and for some reason I love that she was first one to come up and hug her…
speaking of sarah, agree about her storyline, it annoys me. Mark keeps coming back all these seasons and yet they keep throwing roadblocks up until I don’t even know who I want her with anymore or if I even care haha. All I know is Lauren Ghrahm is better then this, but sarah and adam have always been close so I’m looking forward to her being a great support.
loved max this episode, rarely say that. but yeah, he/ amber, great combo. and when he asked about the chemo *heartbreak*
Wouldn’t someone at Julia’s level have an assistant that would help keep her on top of things or even do the actual work for her? Totally agree with Lauren–why DO they keep bringing Mark back? They don’t seem like a good couple to me. And she won’t stay with Ray Romano either. It will be poor, sad Sarah once again.
Peter Krause and Monica Potter are doing amazing work. I lost it when Adam was telling Haddie everything he knew about the diagnosis’ and of course at the end when Haddie walked in to the restaurant.
Julia’s storyline is just so unrealistic. She would have notified the firm at the time of the adoption and she would have gotten the same amount of time off as maternity leave. And they probably would have offered her 80% at that time.
I’m a lawyer, and the Julia storyline gave me a dreadful feeling in the pit of my stomach. We all live in constant fear of missing something like that. Very well done. The look at her face when she stared at the documents and realized the enormity of her mistake – many a lawyer has sat as his or her desk with the same look of terror. At my (large) firm, the meeting with the key partners is probably how it would be initially handled, so I think it was more accurate than some other commentators seem to think.
Almost every plotline with Sarah bores me. The ridiculous plot last year of her becoming a playwright was hard to endure. This new love triangle is underwhelming. I even find myself wanting to fast forward the scenes with Jason Ritter, and I really like Jason Ritter. The only scenes with Sarah that I have ever found compelling have been the ones with Amber, and the credit there belongs to Mae Whitman. In the scenes with Drew, Sarah is an annoying gnat.
I strongly concur with the comments on Sarah.
It’s a shame that Lead Actor Drama categories for the Emmys and the Globes are so packed with talent, because Peter Krause consistently gives performances that deserve award recognition. Hopefully after P-hood ends (which I don’t want to happen any time soon), he’ll find himself back on cable with a meaty part that gets him the recognition he richly deserves.
I don’t know why, but I found Joel’s face, when Kristin told them about the cancer, heartbreaking. All these guys are so good.
It has taken me a long time to reconcile why this show simultaneously fascinates me and bugs the living @#$# out of me. The final scene was beautifully constructed, and there was already an emotional tension to Christina’s pending news. Haddie’s arrival was a wonderful moment of the family being immediately thrilled at the surprise and subsequently left bracing for the daunting reason. Parenthood does EMOTIONAL MOMENTS extremely well, and this was a classic example.
But here is the problem with this show, as will be perfectly illustrated with the breast cancer storyline, as well as the leaving the legal profession storyline: there are NEVER any real stakes. No matter the problem, or the implied size of the problem, the Bravermans always win. And it’s not that they win, but are badly wounded, or permanently scarred. No. They win without the MAJOR problem at hand having any lasting impact on anybody’s life.
Infidelity? All better, never mentioned again. Financial woes, and a new baby? Luncheonette’s making cheddar, have fun in the Ivy League, baby. Trying to raise a son in two separate homes, while mom and dad balance two new relationships? Nah, too tricky, let’s just have them get happily married and forget the multitude of implied problems that drove them apart. Sarah has two men trying to climb into her bed? Oh, I’m sure once again the intervening party will do the manly thing and back off and do what is best for the Bravermans. Got a kid who is simply not athletic, and not interested despite the fact that it is a Braverman tradition? GRAND SLAM! And the crowd goes wild. Kid potentially suffering PTSD. Nah, PTSD too tricky, just have him sleep with Amber: a night of unbridled bliss with a Braverman, what’s the worst that could go wrong? Nothing.
The show chews up one episode after another pretending to deal with tough, life-challenging issues, but it never does any more than skirt said issues, and ultimately trivializes them. In the modern era of TV, in which gritty drama is being championed over rote happy endings, there is room to tackle these issues, but Parenthood is so committed to the Bravermans winning spectacularly (and unscathed) over the challenges that they face, that the series ultimately undermines the challenges they introduce and badly patronizes its audience that knows not every separation ends in reconciliation, not every cancer scare ends in triumph, not every child’s tricky growing up dilemma ends with a grand slam, and not every man you cheat on realizes that as a Braverman he was lucky to just get those few moments with you. Suddenly feel overwhelmed as a powerful corporate attorney because your adopted son ? Do what any of us would do, simply quit your job and walk away with an air of satisfaction. Of course there will be more than enough money (or you can open a new business and be an overnight success.)
It’s really a shame that this is such a meek, unchallenging version of the show its creators really seem to believe that it is.
This is exactly why I stopped watching somewhere in season 1, but continue to read the recaps. A raft of well-drawn, compelling characters and some truly amazing actors to play them (Krause and Whitman are my personal faves), coupled with story resolutions that could have come out of a Disney playbook. The Bravermans always live happily ever after, and it’s heartwarming and feel-good and unrealistic and aggravating.
in short, I understand with your point and don’t disagree. However, I realize that this is network TV and Parenthood is, like Friday Night Lights, ratings challenged, so Jason Katims tosses softballs to not chase away people who prefer nighttime soap. It’s not HBO, who would give us the gritty reality that would feel better (while feeling worse). So, for it’s faults – all that you’ve mentioned here – I watch because it, like FNL remains one of the real representations of parenting. Watch Julia and Kristina/Adam early in the episode. Parenting is tough enough and requires incredible patience and understanding, and parking your self at the door. But when real life (pressures at work, the reality of sickness) invades it can be nearly impossible not to crack. Not to want to walk away, get angry with the children (for being children), resent their selfishness. The acting was subperb. And I’ll single Peter Krause’s conversation with Hattie on the phone especially – he’s holding so much in, yet wanting to respect her wishes and wanting to treat her like the adult she claims she is. At the same time, what I felt for him, knowing that he’s handling so much that by sharing the news with her he risks having one more person to take care of (as like the others, she can make it about her). Being able to witness those realities of parenting, parent-child relationships and for the most part, very positive and constructive family interactions in a popular tv show is unusual. Jason Katims is a master at this. To get those moments, where adults and children are respectful, not idiotic characters, is worth putting up with often contrived, and often too happily ever after scenarios.
Lepid, reading your comment I couldnt really dispute your individual points, which is weird because this is one of my favourite shows on TV and I think of myself as having sophisticated taste. So I’m glad to read Harold’s counterpoint. Specifically, the scene with Adam on the phone was subtle and masterfully done.
Good to have Haddie back… however I hope she doesn’t move back because of this.
This is actually the first Sarah storyline I’ve liked. I’m sure its due to Romano, but I also think she is acting less annoying than she has in the past. Routing for ray to win the day. Not a huge Ritter fan in this role and never bought him and Sarah together.
This was a great episode except for how the kid got the at bat. That was just stupid. An old man staggering on the filed stopping the game while the entire braver man clan actually supports this? Meanwhile, the kid seems excited about this where any other kid that age would be mortified by this. Plus, at that age there are rules that everyone has to play in the first place. Very hokey. Then, they compounded the hokeyness by having him score. I thought it was a big enough deal that he got a hit. Then they went too far.
Great work by Pete krouse in both the Skype scene and the phone scene with haddie, who also did well.
Sarah is like the Serena Vanderpump of Parenthood. I mean she never had (IMHO) any chemistry with Jason Ritter and has all sorts with Ray Romano, but c’
mon, a little time with just normal office goings on would be nice on the job fronts. When all this stuff happens (also, Peter’s kiss w/ receptionist) makes me just think of old, horny hollywood producers acting out their fantasies and not understanding the normal office experience at all.