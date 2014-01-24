Review: ‘Parenthood’ – ‘You’ve Got Mold’

A review of last night’s “Parenthood” coming up just as soon as the baby’s eating the kitty litter…
“You’ve Got Mold” was at times a terrific illustration of all the things “Parenthood” does so well. It was also, at times, a reminder of the ways in which the show can frustrate.
The Adam and Kristina story, for instance, did such a great job of depicting the bureaucratic nightmare of having a special needs kid who doesn’t fit easily into any one category, in a school district with too many kids and not enough money or experience. But then it pivoted into Kristina Fantasyland with the idea that they’re going to start up their own school for Max and other kids like him. In a vacuum, maybe that story works. In a season that’s already seen Kristina improbably run for mayor and Adam improbably decide to transform his entire business, it’s much too much.
Or look at Joel moving out. On the one hand, the performances were wonderful, whether from the adults (the look in Sam Jaeger’s eyes as Joel looks at the house and family he’s leaving behind just about killed me) or the kids (Victor trying to be stoic and then breaking down anyway was also brutal). And Julia’s arrival at her parents’ house, on the same night that Crosby and Jasmine were there, and right as Zeek and Camille had decided to sell the old place, was a great convergence of story and theme. (The house gets a last hurrah, and Camille gets to see both the value of it and what she’s been missing during her adventures.) On the other hand, though, the show hasn’t done such a great job of showing why Saint Joel, ultimate family man, wouldn’t so much as try some couples counseling before going to the nuclear option – and I say that as someone who thinks Julia has been at fault in virtually every one of their problems this season. It just feels like they didn’t want Julia to do something to actually justify his attitude, because it would both make us hate her and make it much harder to have them reconcile later, assuming that’s the plan. (I’d be more likely to believe they will stay separated if the show hadn’t put Crosby and Jasmine together at the end of season 2.)
Ultimately, I would rather “Parenthood” get the emotions right – whether big ones like the kids crying or small ones like Sarah taking pleasure in Hank giving her an attaboy – than the plot mechanics. But the show has demonstrated, including at times this season, that it can do both well at the same time, and it would be nice to not have to wave away the things that are irritating because the other parts are so spectacular.
I also thought Joel would have tried harder to reconcile.
I almost thought Adam and Kristina were mocking themselves when they were suggesting the school idea. They both knew they were fond of taking on absurd quests. But it does seem like they’re setting up next season’s arc. And the thing I like about this show is their stories are sometimes a little too easy but the emotions and interactions always feel real.
The scene where Joel and Julia were telling the kids about the separation just broke my heart. It seemed so real, and brutal. I do need the show to explain why Joel won’t try counseling. In fact I’m surprised the counselor they consulted about how to tell the kids didn’t ask about that. Julie needs to own up to some things and the show could do a great job of exploring that.
The whole idea of “let’s start a school in the barn!” is just ridiculous. I was hoping they were leading up to Kristina starting a business where she became a resource, a go-to person for parents of special needs kids, where she either taught them how to advocate, or acted as their paid advocate.
I am very ready for a future scene where Zeke and Camille’s real estate agent make them rip the fake plants off the side of that house to get it ready to list.
It was the scene where Julia had to tell her parents that did it for me. :(
Agree carey- Along with Sam Jaegar, I think Erika Christensen has been doing a great job-previous scenes when she told adam and sarah, and this week when she told her parents.
Julia’s reaction when Joel didn’t mirror her “hope of reconciliation” reply to that counselor really got to me, good job from the actor on that one.
This new insane venture of Kristina’s is mindboggling. How could the writers still think this is a half-decent idea after the feedback I’m sure they must have gotten from the election plot?
for everyone who seems to think Christina running for mayor was outlandish, you don’t know Berkeley. In our last mayoral election, the real one, we had a woman running for mayor who had never run for office, with some business experience. Kristina has political campaigning experience.
It’s not that unusual for first timers to run for office. That’s how every elected official got started, they ran.
And it is VERY common for political staffers, which is what Kristina was professionally for a long time (before the show and a bit since the show) to run for office. They become political staffers cause they love politics or care about their city.
the writers used Kristina running for office to set up the starting-a-school story — education was her only issue in the campaign and it got her connected with other special need aprents — it wsa never about her running for election but about her getting involved in her community over issues she has passion for.
of course a special need parent would have passion for special need education
It is probably easy to start a private school quickly but a charter school takes a lot of politicking and lots of time to get approved.
I had thought the mayoral race was a little out of order, but also thought the negative reactions to it here and elsewhere were OTT. So I am glad to see this commentary from a real life Berkeleyan.
As for the school, I have actually toyed with the idea of starting a school for gifted kids. Maybe I’m being wildly unrealistic myself, but the Bravermans have a lot more resources and drive than I do.
Hey Parenthood writers, here are some more wonderful story ideas from me that you’re free to use:
– Kristina successfully makes pancakes, decides to open a restaurant.
– Kristina mends a sock, decides to start a fashion line.
– Kristina sings in the shower, decides to become a country music star.
What’s that you say, these are terrible? Why yes, they ARE terrible. Now that you’ve shown you are capable of being pitched a shitty idea and rejecting it, let’s put that new skill to use, eh?
What if, in addition to Kristina becoming a country music star, the rest of the Bravermans moved a ton of cocaine? I could watch a show with that plot.
Parenthood: Vice
Loved Julia/Joel and Zeke/Camille. Sarah’s great “vision” was to shoot surfboards outside?! She’s completely unqualified for the position and I hate that they set it up as though her vs Hank were the only two options.
Adam and Kristina came off as jerks in the meeting. Max is a complete disruption in class and it’s not fair that 28 kids have to suffer just because they want max to be mainstreamed. They need to work on his social skills first… there’s no value in being forced into a “regular” class if he’s failing socially. Obviously I wish we lived in a society that spent their resources on helping people like Max but our current education system can’t handle him, and it’s unfair to the history teacher and principal to hold them accountable
Shame on parenthood for the “make a school” crap. Utter garbage.
I have a son in high school who has an IEP and has been diagnosed with Asperger’s.
Adam and Kristina were justifiably mad about the history teacher sending Max out of class for 21 days without the parents ever being notified.
It’s true that their son Max is difficult, but neither the history teacher nor the principal gave any examples of how the teacher tried to work with him to get a better outcome than sending him almost every day to the library.
It’s not unfair to hold them accountable for their lack of effort and lack of communication.
RCADE, Isn’t that what the principal was implying when they said that they had been in those seats repeatedly during the year. I got that Max had been a problem in another class during the year. Maybe the History teacher didn’t call them but the way the show is written both Adam and Kristina want the solutions to be unrealistic in a public school setting. It would be nice if every student could get individual attention but is that realistic when you have 28-30 different kids every hour.
I don’t disagree that the teacher should have been more proactive in telling the parents. I’m not sure, though, how the teacher is supposed to work with Max. The teacher teaches history, not how to behave in a classroom.
The Bravermans used to employ Lila Garrity to help Max. Is there anyone doing that now? Kritina used to work with Max intensely, until she got the itch to run for mayor. Why aren’t the Braverman’s being proactive in seeing how Max is doing?
Let’s be honest, Max’s behavior in that class is EXACTLY what one would guess based on how he interacts at home, with friend(s), etc. He doesn’t have the tools to be in a group setting where he isn’t the center of attention. And as WCR mentions, this isn’t the first time the principal has had to meet with the Bravermans to point this fact out.
To that end, I don’t see how creating a special school for Max is going to do anything. He needs intensive individual attention to learn how to socialize. That’s a completely separate issue from learning facts about Railroads.
I thought the same thing about sarah’s radical idea to shoot a surfboard job at the beach. You’re a brilliant photographer sarah!! Go open your own business now!!
I was disappointed that they didn’t show any repercussions of doing the shoot at the beach. Having problems with sand blowing into people’s eyes, or light/exposure issues requiring multiple re-dos, lens changes, etc. It is HARD to get great shots in perfect conditions. In the unpredictable outdoors? Even if the “sun is shining” there are so many things to deal with. I wish they had let Sarah have the victory in getting good enough shots, and naturally, in the end. But also show Hank’s strongly voiced concerns to be founded. And have HIM help her deal with those in-the-moment challenges that would have come up. Its not just all “click click click, got the perfect shot, woo hoo!” It’s “open your eyes and turn left”– “I can’t, the sun is too bright!” Hair blowing into your mouth as the shutter closes, etc. etc….. Show us the messiness parenthood, that’s your thing!
As I noted upthread, I have thought of starting a gifted academy. Is it really that wildly unrealistic?
I agree though that while the teacher should have notified the parents as to what is going on, it is not fair for Max to just disrupt the class every day. My wife, who teaches special ed and deals with IEP meetings all the time, watched this episode earlier than I did and now that I just got to it I am curious to get some insight from her.
If you have all your own private money and can document the curriculum and grades to the state, it’s not hard at all.
If you want a single cent from the public for supplies, helpers, reporting, etc, then the paperwork and tracking alone would kill someone.
I live with a family with three aspergers spectrum kids all in school. The wraparound services, helpers, IEP, med checks to handle could really be a full time job for anyone. That’s not including actual traditional school education.
I blocked out the last Adam and Kristina scene, so hearing they want to start a school is a first for me.
Joel not wanting to reconcile isn’t that unbelievable. She kissed another man, and lied to him about it, while being completely suspicious of his relationship with Pete. All the while she totally disrespected his work for years while she was working and he was tolerant of her. I buy it. He never said he was defintiely divorcing. Remember, the season is 22 eps long. So many people complain that this show in particular ties up things too quickly, that I actually appreciate it taking the time it has.
With that being said, what a powerhouse final scene. Since the show is taking a month of because of the olympics what a last shot to go out on.
Joel’s behavior is completely baffling to me. Things happen in a relationship. So he is justified in being freaked out that she kissed another guy, but to throw it all away without even any attempt at counseling doesn’t make sense. I would’ve probably savored a kiss from another guy at that moment, given what a jerk he was being. And no, I don’t think the way he was behaving being the breadwinner was anything like how Julia was when she was the breadwinner.
All I can think is she deserves better (not the freak she kissed).
OK, I know I am in the minority.
Are you kidding? Getting kissed by someone is enough to end a marriage in today’s world? I get that there is a lot going on and believe Joel is justified in feeling betrayed. Julia is a handful. But The show has always portrayed Joel as a better man than giving up a marriage, and walking out on his kids, over a kiss and the fact that his wife is selfish. At least make some effort.
I don’t understand why Julia isn’t standing up for herself, and telling Joel some of the things that led her in the Ed direction, such as her feeling that he didn’t look at her in the same way since she quit her job (which she told Sarah).
I guess since Joel has blamed everything on her, and she feels so much guilt, she is willing to take on all the responsibility for their problems. But I don’t like it.
Joel is a turd. He is hiding something/is equally guilty.
Joel hasn’t been shown to be the kind of man who would make Julia into a villain while he’s secretly banging Pete or doing something else wrong.
I think it all boils down to him supporting her as a stay-at-home dad when that’s what she wanted, then supporting her as a working dad when she torpedoed her career and wanted to be at home, and now paying a price for her not wanting that either.
Julia is never content.
Joel is the best character on the show. The only way this plot line could be any better would be if he took the kids with him and left that horrid shrew truly alone. Julia is the worst.
Dave, I used to feel the same way but over the last two shows I really feel for Julia. I understand Joel as I’ve lived that storyline but there is a pretty easy path back as there hasn’t been any real infidelity, violence, or addictions that are real barriers to reconciliation.
I’m with WCR. Hated Julia until these last two episodes, blamed her 100%, then found myself saying “Don’t leave Joel!”
She knows she screwed up, but I think the question Joel is asking is whether she can change. If she’s going to resent his professional success and/or define her own value by hers, then there’s going to continue to be problems.
I think Paula has a point. Seems dubious that he would just move out if he did not have his own agenda.
Joel has been a great husband and father for the duration of the show. Julia has been a mess as a wife, mother, and professional for the duration of the show.
Julia cheated on Joel emotionally and physically and THEN lied about it. When she got around to confessing and apologizing, she minimized the entire event and most importantly minimized his feelings of betrayal. Julia ruined the marriage and their family. Don’t blame Joel because he can’t fix it.
He might be able to come to a place where he wants to try to reconcile at some point, but he might not. I certainly don’t think it’s reasonable to expect him to come to that point on Julia’s timeline.
“Julia ruined the marriage and their family”? Wow, you have very exacting standards. I’m not sure how many people could live up to those in the real world; I suspect if you looked closely you’d find that 99 percent of marriages have been “ruined” if held up to this strict scrutiny.
Lots of marriages end, but “99%” of people in a committed relationship don’t have physical and emotional affairs while lying to their partner.
In the real world most of the time when a relationship ends, both partners bare some of the responsibility. However, there are times when one partner’s actions alone lead to dissolution.
Leading up to the separation the show depicted Julia as wholly unsympathetic and completely at fault. Joel moving out makes viewers more sympathetic to Julia’s plight, but it doesn’t shift any of the blame. The situation is entirely of her creation.
“Leading up to the separation the show depicted Julia as wholly unsympathetic and completely at fault.”
You can’t just say “the show depicted” this, because so many people (including me) did not get that impression. You can say it was your reading, but you have to accept that not everyone has such an uncharitable take toward Julia.
I won’t invoke “death of the author” though–so if you can cite an interview with Katims indicating that this was how they intended to portray Julia, I would find that persuasive. Not to mention surprising, since I see many contraindications within the actual text. Julia’s tearful discussions with her family; her having been the one to break things off with the other guy before they got serious; and just the fact that the whole storyline has been shown more from her POV than Joel’s.
“Adam improbably decide to transform his entire business”
Oh, right, that. Aside from the stuff with Oliver staying with Crosby (which could have happened anyway), I feel like there’s been virtually no follow-up on that.
SK, I had the same thought about Max’s problems and the meeting with the other mother sparking a potential career path for Max, or maybe even her deciding to home-school Max. Not only is the school idea ridiculous, but they’re largely doing it as a response to something that is ~8 months away, whereas it seems like getting it up and running would be a multi-year venture.
Alan, as a frequent Jasmine-basher, how about some props? In this week’s conflict, not only was she right, but she was actually pleasant (even downright jovial) in stating her case. Hopefully this signals an acknowledgement of viewers’ problems with her and a shift towards a bit of softening.
This was definitely one of the more sympathetic Jasmine stories in a while, particularly the bit where she talks about how much worse she had it at times growing up. That said, Jasmine is often right in her arguments with Crosby, but presented in such a shrill manner that she still comes across as The Worst, even as he’s being a stupid man-baby. That said, this was not one of those times.
I can’t be the only one who watched that scene and was worried what evil plan Jasmine had up her sleeve, and that she was just trolling Crosby until she unleashed it.
The school thing isn’t insane. You can start your own school. They even made that crappy movie with Maggie gyllenhaal and viola davis about it, Won’t Back Down. It was specifically started in California too. It’s incredibly difficult to do but it’s possible and that’s totally within her character’s personality to take it on.
In isolation, it’s not insane. In the same season where she already ran a ridiculous campaign for mayor and Adam decided to completely reinvent the way his and Crosby’s business works, it’s a bridge way the heck too far.
Ya. I see your point. It’s definitely a lot for them in one year. But it kind of works the other way too. Like I said, Kristina’s the right one in the show to take it on, she’s only doing it for her kid and because she cares about everyone else. And it may be overwhelming after the campaign, but the campaign experience may also be what she needed to go through this. You know? She went through the stress of a mayoral campaign so she won’t be going into this as an inexperienced person. It’ll be interesting to see where they take it.
I got to ask Alan, as much as I think it should not matter, but are these issues what you expect to get from writers who clearly come from either the West or Easy coast and are most likely affluent (now at least). As a Sterling Archer says; these are “rich people” problems. Should we be objecting too much to the plausibility of it all?
The West Wing only works if you just throw out 85% of the shows one sidedness, same with FNL and their complete misunderstanding of the rules of football, etc.
The ratings are what they are, the fans have figured out that this show lives in a bubble….what can we do?
Starting a small charter school for high school-age kids with IEPs is not as unrealistic a goal as some people think. If it was a public school there’d be state and school district funding for each kid they admit.
If the school was a reasonably small one — say 20 to 30 students to start — it could be a project Kristina might plausibly be able to accomplish.
Starting a charter school specifically for kids with IEPs would require at the very least a staff of special ed-trained teachers and probably a school nurse. These are things that cost money that even public schools struggle to find room for in their budgets.
Maybe Adama and Kristina can just pay for it out of whatever magic vault of money that’s financing Haddie’s Cornell education/study abroad program in Narnia.
Ha! Smreyno, so right. Sometimes I wonder if Haddie really ever existed.
Smreyno: I think you have the wrong idea about IEPs. They aren’t all kids who require special-ed teachers and a nurse.
Adam and Kristina appear to be motivated by the kids who fall between the cracks. They don’t require a special separate class but don’t succeed in mainstreaming either.
I don’t like the school plotline, but I think it’s doable if narrowly scoped.
I’m with Casey. Alan, you say it’s too much after the whole mayoral campaign. But I would flip it around and point out that she had that huge thing filling her life and then it just…stopped. If she had won–and apparently she came close–she would now be the actual mayor of a decent-sized city! With all the responsibilities that would entail. Given that she is not mayor and no longer working on a campaign, doesn’t that free up a lot of her time and energy to put toward the school thing?
And I’m glad to read RCADE’s comments. My wife is a special ed teacher and I spent years subbing in a variety of classrooms. That included several stints at the local alternative high school. It was located in a rented storefront in a little strip mall, and had one teacher and one “para” (what used to be called “teachers’ aides”) and a few chairs, tables, and a couple computers. It did not at all strike me as some big huge unmanageable operation by any means.
Great review. I agree that Parenthood gets the little things right and I think just piles on the plot drama and “big” events too randomly and too often. This is a realistic drama and those big events and decisions just don’t happen that often in families…..I think the show just asks us to stretch with them a bit too much. That said, there were some fine moments in this episode, especially with Joel and the kids…. heartbreaking.
Anyone else feel like Max was getting himself sent to the library on purpose?
Not me. I take they are portraying very well the mind and heart of the issue he has to live with. These kids and parents actually do have the problem of not fitting in the public school system.
I wondered that myself, but Max couldn’t tell his dad why he was being kicked out of class. If it was intentional, he’d know why it was happening.
Intentionally bothering a teacher so that he will do what you want is a complex social interaction. I don’t think Max is capable of it.
I thought the same thing after he told adam he could finish his homework when he gets kicked out of class. If that wasnt the case then seems like the actor’s-that plays max-performance was off
@Jobi, that was my thought too. He manipulates his parents all the time, and I think after being sent to the library a time or two, he quickly figured out that disrupting the class with irrelevant issues would get him out of it. He’s socially inept but very smart.
That’s exactly what I thought.
And the Braverman Compound becomes Braverman Academy in 3 … 2 …
Oh, God, that is EXACTLY what is going to happen.
“I’ve got 1st period Social Studies with Mrs. Braverman, 2nd period Art with Mrs. Braverman, 3rd period Music with Mr. Braverman, 4th period Shop with Mr. Braverman…”
Great! Which role will you place Hank in Steve? Principal or Admissions?
Ooo. I didn’t even consider that. I just assumed they’d have Crosby and co move into the house to keep in in the family.
That’s a shame. I don’t watch the show to see Kristina run for mayor or start a school, to see Sarah and Hank fight over business opportunities, or to see Drew dink along at college. I watch it to see how the family relates to one another. How they solve complex family issues. Am I alone here?
I hadn’t thought of this possibility, but I for one like the idea.
It appears the writers are setting Joel up as one looking for a reason to escape his marriage because his unforgiveness is out of character. He is being a real jerk now. Recall previous episode where Pete got on his case about his lack of focus on the job, and his rude unpreparedness in a business meeting with the client. Writers have done well so far with showing through Joel’s character, a man’s feeling of responsibility to provide for his family and do a good job at it. Add to that, this is Joel’s dream-job. He wants to get it right, but family man he is/was, felt the pressure of being torn between wife/family/work/hard-ass-boss (who just happens to be beautiful too). Therefore, I think writers are setting him up to have an affair at the very least, and possibly a new relationship with her. I’m going to guess it will be an affair only just because the show is all about the Braverman family. Could they be working towards writing Joel out of the show?
Since coming home, Camille has been entirely about herself. It doesn’t seem like she’s committed to a middle ground with Zeek, but instead wants to be as blind to his needs as he was to hers.
As much as she deserves to pursue her dreams of travel and adventure, expecting Zeek to give up the house is a really big thing to ask. They have all their children and most of their grandchildren in the area.
I don’t follow your reasoning. The fact that their kids/grandkids live in the area is, to me, a reason to dump the big house. They don’t need to put visitors from out-of-town because everybody just goes home to sleep. And even if that weren’t the case, it’s not her responsibility to provide back-up housing for 4 adult children.
I think Camille has resigned herself to the fact that Zeek (is that really the spelling) is not going to accommodate her interests, so she’s just going to pursue them independently, on her own terms. And I say good for her!
Did anyone else feel like the symbolism of the mold in the ceiling was a bit on the nose? Basically, Crosby and Jasmine noticed a small water spot in their ceiling, then, confusing hope for a plan, they did nothing about it. So the mold got worse, and now they’re having to pay the price. Which can be said about Joel and Julia’s marriage and Zeek and Camille’s relationship. It just felt way too obvious, like the rat at the end of The Departed.
Parenthood is one of the best shows on television and I agree with your take on the whole Joel/Julia mess. But what I don’t understand, is why they (the writers) are choosing to go down this road, especially when they went with the whole ordeal of trying to adopt Victor and make him a “Braverman”. It just seems like Victor keeps getting the obligatory “shaft” over and over. Poor kid just wants to have a “normal” family.
I agree SF! Very disappointed in the writers taking this road. The entire make-up of the show has been family love, loyalty, and commitment through life’s hardships. Now that they have allowed separation to enter the picture, I fear what else they may allow. I’d really like to see them keep the ‘happily ever after’ affect.
Or perhaps the act of wanting another child was symptomatic of the problem? Plenty of people think a child can “fix” their relationship. In this case, they were so desperate they went through the adoption process with Victor.
Or perhaps more likely all the stress of the adoption and making Victor feel like a part of the family led to some of the stress on their marriage? Julia wanted to “return” Victor and Joel had to fight for him. Julia also butchered Victor’s school situation, which is wrapped up in this mess.
Is the timing bad for poor Victor? Of course. I felt his pain and thought of that during this episode, but that’s life. Stuff happens. He’s still better off with two parents that love him and want him than where he was before.
SF, that is the main reason why I find Joel’s actions unbelievable. He is very concerned with Victor’s well being as well as Syd’s so I don’t think it is in character for him to initiate a separation.
I like Dave’s take. I am a divorced and remarried dad of four (two with the first wife and two with the second/current) who initiated the separation and balked at counselling. So I naturally get defensive at the idea that doing those things would inherently make someone Eeeevil.
On the other hand, in my case I was just tired of dealing with someone year after year who was incredibly moody, far beyond any way Julia has been shown to act. So it does seem, as someone said upthread, like maybe there’s something else going on–like Joel is already in a relationship with Pete or someone else? Not sure but I wonder.
The Joel-Julia storyline is worth it just to see the talented Sam Jaeger get some serious–and well-deserved screentime.
Unfortunately, I think it’s just a stupid plot line in order to give him deserved screentime. I’m almost hoping he has a deep dark secret in order to justify his out of character behavior.
Is anyone else completely bored by the Hank/Sarah scenes? It just seems like their relationship is completely over and they are doing this same dance over and over again. This holds absolutely no interest for me. It looks like they signed Ray Romano to a contract for the year and need something to do with him outside of mentoring Max. I just don’t care about his relationship with Sarah. So boring.
Agreed!! I have no interest in their relationship
I think their relationship as friends/competitors is interesting and (as played so far) doesn’t FEEL like a ‘will-they-or-won’t-they-get-back-together’ which I’ll agree would probably qualify as ‘boring’. I respect that that isn’t what they seem to be doing here.
(Although I also wouldn’t be shocked if they DID reconcile… it did feel ‘off’ that the break-up played off-screen between seasons, since – even though Hank was moving to be with his daughter – they ‘ended’ things with strong loving feelings for each other, and we didn’t see why they were ‘over’ after he moved back home)
My favourite scene was Max and Hank in the dark room with Max ultimately and bluntly telling Hank that “Aunt Sarah’s” plan is better.
I couldn’t agree more! I LOVE this show and haven’t missed an episode since season one. I’ve loved this season, but have been so frustrated with Joel’s lack of logical thinking when it comes to his marriage. He has gone from someone so dedicated to his family to refusing to even have one true conversation with Julia before deciding to move out. It’s making me not feel connected to the story anymore b/c it’s so far-fetched. The acting is amazing, but the story is missing some key components. Also, as a teacher, I so understand Max’s parents’ frustration with the system. I thought this would lead her to home school, not create her own school! Fantasyland indeed! When it gets it right (and it often does), few shows beat the quality of Parenthood. But when it gets it wrong, it really falls flat. Thank goodness it does usually get it right.
Disagree about Joel. I’m divorced and can say with authority that sometimes it’s that easy to end a marriage. All these little things add up and then wham something happens that he can’t immediately forgive & he’s had too much. It sucks, but I don’t think it’s far fetched.
I have been frustrated about the Julia/Joel storyline, partially because of all the drama they had last season with Victor’s adoption. Then I had a conversation with someone with genetic issues she is terrified of passing down to her biological children. She wants to go through a surrogate, her husband wants to adopt a child of any age. She said that she is fearful of adopting because a few family members had done that and she has seen the stress of adopting an older child on family dynamics. Someone mentioned this earlier, that maybe the difficulties with Victor’s adoption started the stress on the marriage. If the writers felt like this was an organic progression starting from the adoption, then I can understand why Joel/Julia would have this extended drama. But…I also hope they handle the conclusion of the storyline well as it could end up looking like a cautionary tale against adoption.
This is a part of it, but I also think her actions this past year made him re-evaluate the sacrifices he had made over the previous 7. When Parenthood started, Joel was already a stay-at-home dad. I imagine the conversations they had leading up to that decision were extensive. He gave up his professional ambitions for his family. Part of him must have been frustrated, but he did it for the good of his family, and always with an eye on “Julia would do it for me too”.
She barely lasted a week in her self created (by quitting w/o discussion) stay-at-home Mom role. All of a sudden, she wasn’t willing to make that sacarfice. She became needy, and depressed, and jealous. It’s good enough for Joel, but not good enough for her?
I bring this up most weeks, but Victor was HER idea. She got the baby fever (despite the fact that she already was kinda-sorta neglecting her daughter. It’s pretty presumptuous for the long-houred lawyer to push a second kid on the stay at home dad.
When they can’t conceive, she comes up with the adoption angle. And then she’s quick to check the return-policy when her shoes don’t fit perfectly. No wait, Victor is a human being.
Julia doesn’t have the tools to be the primary care giver. And Joel’s probably wondering if she has the desire. She’s keeps leaning on Joel, who is knee-deep in a career defining project that is highly stressful, to fix all her mistakes. And her failures are also lumped in with a disturbing sense of jealousy on her part. Every complaint and frustration she has, is juxtaposed with the 7 years that Joel was able to handle that role.
So the problems in the marriage aren’t just in these past 1-2 years. In his mind, the prior 7 are also tainted, because he’s hurt that he made sacrifices that Julia is unwilling to make. That’s why it’s not something that can be easily waved away with “I’ll change, let’s go get counseling”. Who is this woman that he’s been living with for the past 7 years? Not the person he thought she was.
kronicfatigue, agree wholeheartedly with your comment. your observations seem to be missed on so many viewers but definitely does not seem to be lost on Joel given his “drastic” response to her “minor indiscretion.”
@kronifatigue – I agree with everything you said. The problems in Joel and Julia’s relationship have existed for a very long time. I don’t think that explains why Joel is so quick to walk away without even making an effort to work things out. Julia sucks, and counseling isn’t an instant cure … but it seems out of character for Joel to walk away without even attempting to talk things out (especially with the obvious impact it will have on Victor).
I don’t think it would be so bad for it to be a cautionary tale about adoption. I don’t like that there is a sort of social norm that people have to be positive about adoption and not express any negativity about it.
“I also hope they handle the conclusion of the storyline well as it could end up looking like a cautionary tale against adoption.”
Didn’t like this part of the comment. Nothing on you, but only the simplest viewer would see this story ending badly and automatically assume this is a reflection of all IRL adoption stories.
Anyone with a decent head on their shoulders would understand t’s uncomfortable but it happens in real life and the show would be all the more stronger for shedding a light on this rather than treading lightly. We already have Kristina’s assured-to-succeed new school storyline for a happy convenient ending.
Oh dear–I don’t think I made myself clear and that’s my fault. I’m recovering from a traumatic brain injury and while decently far in my rehabilitation, still have trouble completing my thoughts and get fixated on ideas. In terms of my “cautionary tale” statement, I think I was wrapped up in my friend’s story combined with some commentary I read in the Once Upon a Time discussion threads about non-biological = not so great (I could elaborate, but I’m afraid I’ll just talk myself into a hole as I seem to be doing already). That said, it doesn’t have to be a bad thing as Slackerinc said, and I agree with many of the points KronicFatigue brings up. Sometimes I do wonder if we’re being too hard on Julia though; while most of these problems were rushed into with her at the helm, she is used to being on top of everything, winning everything, seeing everything panning out for the best (or, for the best in her view as it doesn’t seem that Joel has protested a great deal–maybe he should have). Or maybe I just sympathize a little more because I used to be on top of my game until this TBI taught me that failure, or at least slow cultivation (something Julia still seems to be learning) is most certainly an option and sometimes the only one. And folks, sorry again if I fail to make sense and if my ideas seem simple and derailed–I’m once again operating without my husband as a proofreader. Now that’s livin’ on the edge. :)
Molly, you strike me as quite lucid and cogent for someone with a TBI (or even someone without one), so I wouldn’t worry about that. I think most people would agree with you about adoption; I felt I was being the iconoclast there.
I agree with you that people are being too hard on Julia. I think she is pretty sympathetic.
Nah Molly, you definitely have no issue with communicating your thoughts. I think I just misunderstood what you were getting at, but in any case I really appreciate your clarification.
It’s come to the point for me where I just don’t give a shit if Joel and Julia reconcile. In fact, I hope she finds someone else who is not such a whiny little bitch like Joel.
I second most of the complaints here, and have one to add: I think Hank has been downgraded from a character to a diagnosis. I liked his initial recognition that he and Max were not so different, but since then he seems to have been transformed from an irascible but three-dimensional character into nothing more than a walking, talking illustration of a medical condition.
I’m so frustrated with what they are doing to Joel. I understand why he is fed up with Julia, and think he is justified in feeling betrayed by her … but it just doesn’t seem in his character to just walk out without any attempt to fix things … especially with how much he loves those kids. Him walking out is about the worst possible thing he could do to Victor. Hopefully he comes to his sense and tries to reconcile for the sake of the kids.
Have you ever known a party in a marriage who’s “fallen in love” with someone other than their spouse? I’ve seen men (although, of course, women could behave in the same way) totally shut down their feelings for their wives when in the throes of a new, exciting affair. It sucks because it’s true and because it’s happened to previously “great” husbands.
Please tell me they’re thinking about home schooling Max. They’re not really going to make their own school. I mean they know bett-arhghghhhhhh
Earlier in the show we made the joke that Kristina will open a school, because that would be the most Super Kristina possible. When it really happened we just laughed.
But Kristina’s events shouldn’t be too shocking as the show has taken hapless bartender Sarah and made her into a shoe designer, a hit playwright and now a more insightful photographer than someone with decades of experience.
While I certainly groaned and mumbled “Thanks, Obama” when Kristina’s mention of her founding a school didn’t end with the canned sound of background laughter and applause, it ultimately bothers me less than the political campaign did when her cancer friend egged her onto it. It’s a wish-fulfillment fantasy to the max, but fuck it I wanna see how they would go about pulling it off. Ultimately it’s a fictional TV show and finding success and satisfaction with that path will make me feel good regardless of how unrealistic it is.
I, for one, really hope that Joel and Julia get back together. My reason for this, in short, is that you don’t just give up when things get rough. My sister recently adopted a kid, because she was not able to have a baby with her husband. This adoption was the best thing thats ever happened to them. My brother in-law and her are so grateful for that opportunity and I think that was a great plot for the show to explore with Victor. That leads me into my next thought, which is simply that the shows titled Parenthood. So far, while watching I have noticed that the show pretty much covers the most common situations that can come up in parenthood, relationships and marriages. That being said, divorce hasn’t exactly been focused on. Yes there have been many break ups, like all good shows have, but there hasn’t really been anyone who has come really close to divorce and experienced the repercussions that are associated with it, in terms of children, property and other. This situation is one that definitely needs to be addressed when talking about marriages. So in all, I really like the plot line they are heading down, however, I really hope Joel and Julia get back together.
Any new Parenthood reviews coming up?! Just too busy?
This makes me so mad! I am a special ed teacher. We provide services to students like Max. He would not be struggling the way that he was in school. It’s ridiculous. He is not that bad of a kid. There would be a behavior plan in place and he would be fine. And if the reason that he is struggling is because that school was a private school with no special services then his parents are complete idiots for sending him there with no support.