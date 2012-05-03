‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Bus Tour’: The mad pie-man

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I spray paint nipples on the Lincoln Memorial…
Even though “Parks and Rec” has devoted most of this season to the story of Leslie’s campaign, and even though Leslie and Ben have done everything they possibly can to overcome a string of bad breaks and the well-funded Newport political machine, there’s a sense as we get to the season’s penultimate episode that all that time still wasn’t enough. Because “Parks and Rec” was telling other stories in addition to the campaign, there wasn’t time to fill in every detail (like, for instance, how Leslie won the senior vote away from Bobby after the events of “Campaign Shake-Up”). And because Leslie and Ben dug such a deep hole from themselves earlier in the campaign, they’re still scratching and clawing here in the final hours, even after Leslie destroyed Bobby with her closing speech at the debate.
And the frantic nature of the campaign’s final day leads to an episode that’s a little too frantic itself, with a lot of good individual gags and stories – and a terrific climactic scene with Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd – but that didn’t come together as successfully as “The Debate” or some of this season’s other highlights.
In particular, I could have done without the sequence where Leslie’s campaign bus pulled up to the Newport mansion just as Jen Barkely was orchestrating a solemn memorial service for Nick Sr., then ran over the painting of Nick. Even though Ben later beats himself up for falling into Jen’s trap, it felt like too cheap a joke. There’s Jen outsmarting her heroes because she’s smarter than they are, and there’s our heroes screwing up because they’re suddenly very stupid. This was the latter.
On the other hand, I quite liked how Ann kept pushing Leslie to forget about the campaign for a minute and just be a decent human being – which is why everyone loves Leslie in the first place – and talk to Bobby without the cameras around. That led to a scene that did an excellent job of blending pathos (Leslie’s story about Marlene hugging her after the track meet) with Bobby’s cartoon personality (“I get it: your mom and my dad are both dicks!”). And, of course, it continued the show’s philosophy that goodness rewards itself, with Bobby being touched enough to give Leslie a quasi-endorsement in front of the assembled Pawnee press corps.
The bus tour also brought back Burt Macklin, FBI for his greatest case yet – plus great code names like “Been There, Done That” (Ann), “Currently Doing That” (April) and “It Happened Once In A Dream” (Donna) – which in turn brought back Sewage Joe for some revenge on Ben after the sexting scandal from the season premiere. It’s very Andy to be too busy celebrating his triumph to actually stop Joe from hitting Ben with the pie. Macklin, you sonuvabitch!
And other last-minute election prep brought Nick Offerman face-to-face with the other Man Who Would Be Swanson, Mike O’Malley (Mike Schur says he was a very close second for the part) as the van rental guy who decides to take advantage of his unexpected leverage to extort the Knope campaign. Much as I love Ron, I was pleased that the solution to the problem came not from him (since he’s occasionally in danger of becoming a superhero), but Donna, whom we learn loves Leslie more than her Benz when she’s willing to damage the car further to extort the extorter for the necessary vans.
And Jen Barkely’s expressed interest in Chris from last week pays off when she finally rescues him from his recent existential despair by inviting him to have sex with her in one of the many, many Newport mansion bedrooms. Rob Lowe flashed a great smile as Chris agreed to that plan, didn’t he?
Finally, a couple of notes on alternate version and alternate distribution: 1)NBC.com (and Hulu, I assume) is hosting extended cuts of this episode, last week’s, and (after it airs), the finale; and 2)The show has been airing on Tuesday nights in Canada (I’m not sure if this is a recent development or something that’s been going on all year and I only heard about recently), which means that the election results are going to be out in the ether before the finale airs here a week from tonight. Be careful with your web-surfing if you don’t want to know.
What did everybody else think?
– For the second week in a row, Chris Pratt gives another amazing comedic performance. I’ve always adored Bert Macklin, now all we need is more Janet Snakehole, which just happens to be my favorite moment from April.
– Loved Leslie’s Rodney Dangerfield impression!
– The bus arriving at the Newport mansion was great.
– I liked April’s “pep-talk” to Chris
– Donna sacrificed her Benz!!!
– Sewage Joe!!!! Or is that Blade?!?!?!
– I am SO wearing my Knope 2012 T-shirt for next week’s finale.
I also was hoping for a Janet Snakehole appearance. Perhaps the writers feel April’s new maturity means she can’t play-around with Andy the way she used to. That would make me sad.
Alan you missed Burt Macklin’s nickname for Leslie, “I’d be lying if I said I’ve never thought about it.”
I was just going to say that was the best code name of them all. I’m glad I’m not the only one who caught that.
Fave ep in ages. The slow motion pieing was classic. I laughed out loud in places, which hasn’t happened since last season.
I love that we get this illegally in Britain before you get it legally in America. Go internet.
i could not stop laughing at that scene. jerry having to keep his eyes open and then responding that it hit him a little higher. fantastic
THis was a good episode with a strong spread of material between cast members.cami alone in thinking though that it could have done with being the centre of a Community-esque triple part finale? This whole end of the campaign would have been much more compelling if shown in a block I think, but either way, at least we are getting it at all.
I would have loved to have seen hard, pragmatic Jen and gooey, heart-centered Chris sharing a post-coital cigarette / cup of green tea.
April was almost actually sweet tonight – she didn’t roll her eyes when Leslie asked her to go get coffee. But I think I would have appreciated Burt Macklin a lot more if last week’s episode hadn’t been so Andy-heavy. Or maybe I just missed Janet?
Andy’s been somewhat of a background player for much of this season, I assume to make room for April’s development arc and the campaign story. Perhaps they’re making-up for that in the last few episodes.
I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the Jen/Chris thing. Something tells me it is a campaign stunt, a last gasp.
Last week’s, this week’s and next week’s episodes are the only ones that have aired on Tuesday up here in Canada. All the previous ones have been on Thursday.
CITY-TV has only been airing Parks on Tuesday for the last two weeks. Previously, Raising Hope was in the slot.
It doesn’t air on Thursdays because CITY-TV has Person of Interest in that slot.
Canadian TV.
What about Nikita? Why’s it airing on Thursdays in the last 2 weeks?
I thought you all only watched hockey. ;)
You forgot Burt’s nickname for Leslie, which he says into the walkie while she’s going on stage: “I’d be lying if I said I hadn’t thought about it.”
I read earlier that only episodes 20 through 22 are airing on Tuesdays in Canada, so this is a recent development.
Donna’s Mercedes gambit didn’t make much sense to me- the $10,000 from the Newport campaign would be more than enough for van rental guy to pay for the damage to both cars, wouldn’t it?
I understood it as they would frame him for doing it on purpose, hence jail time etc.
Alan, are you really telling me that Ben quoting Admiral Ackbar wasn’t worth that Scene alone?
That was awesome. “It’s a trap!!!”
I loved the “it’s a trap” moment. But like Alan, I wish it hadn’t taken quite as much stupidity on the part of our heroes to get to that moment.
Really funny episode. Andy (unsurprisingly) stole the show. I loved that all of his codenames except for Ben’s were sexualized. Was anyone else hoping the pie thrower would turn out to be Greg Pikitis? Just me? Okay then.
I don’t know what to make of Bobby stealing Leslie’s childhood anecdote or Chris deciding to sleep with Jennifer. Hopefully, we’ll see some follow-up on both those fronts next week – especially the latter.
Does anyone know when NBC will announce whether or not Parks (and Community) will be back next season? The ratings have been terrible and I’m getting really concerned.
Yeah, I’m starting to get concerned too. Anyway, NBC upfront is scheduled for May 14th, so we’ll know one way or the other by then at the latest.
Bobby stealing the anecdote was puzzling. Is he really a bit of a dick himself or just so dumb that he could only remember her story? And the Jen/Chris thing seems completely out of left field. I’m still voting for April as this season’s breakout character. Another cool moment for her with Chris.
I think Bobby’s been raised to be exceedingly narcissistic. So when he’s told a cool story, he feels no shame making it about him (and making himself look better in it).
I actually got the impression that it was Jen’s idea to co-opt the story, but Bobby ruined it by being an ok guy and praising Leslie anyway. I also thought that Jen’s proposal to Chris was a last ditch attempt to sabotage Leslie’s campaign somehow. And since Chris is apparently a shallow, sex-obsessed manslut all of a sudden, it worked.
the canada thing just began last week because of a citytv scheduling conflict. its a bummer because of spoilers :/
Yeah, I really don’t want to be spoiled for the results of the election, so I think I’ll just stick to e-mail and hanging out with my family *shudder* until the finale airs here.
I gotta wonder if the Newport campaign gambit with the vans was inspired by the Maine GOP and College Republicans, who reserved university vans on Election Day 2010 and parked them at Walmart all day: [www.sunjournal.com]
Much as I love the notion of being able to see the episodes two days early, it seems really strange that NBC would allow that to happen…don’t they have control over this type of thing?
Loved the episode. Chris Pratt was great.
One wonders if Leslie has a crush on Ann because she often mentions about her pretty face.
aw.. I thought Burt Macklin was dead…Where’s Kip?
I think they mentioned in a later appearance that Burt had faked his own death.
“You thought I was dead? So did the President…’s enemies.”
Anyone else take Ben yelling “It’s a trap” as a Star Wars reference?
Mike Schur did. He live-tweeted the episode last night and had this to say: “Ben Wyatt quoting Admiral Ackbar means that I can now retire happily.”
He also said they put beats for the eps on index cards, and one of them for this ep said: “Donna’s Ultimate Sacrifice.” Which I find very sweet.
I know this would never happen, but I’m always hoping for a Chris Traeger/Man In Motion reference…that would be sweeeeeeet.
I liked the episode a lot. Very funny. W/ the election, Leslie could definitely lose. I don’t think it’s a stretch to say what Bobby said could be spinned to show he has humility and forgiveness. And he could get sympathy vote w/ his dad dying.
But Knope 2012.
This was one of my least favorite of the season–for some of the reasons Alan points to. Not every episode has worked perfectly this season, but this is one of the few (along with the first time we saw Jen Barkley) that the A story had the most problems. I thought the Ann and Ben’s disagreement was played weird and the bus-at-the-memorial scene felt shoe-horned in there as a result. That said, “it’s a trap!” was great, Leslie with Bobby was great, Bobby’s press conference was great.
And the B and C stories both worked well. Rob Lowe had Chris dialed up to 11, which threatened to get to silly, but that resolved itself nicely.
When this is about as low as the show has gotten this season–and there’s still that much good in it–it really has been a very good season.
I just watched the producer’s cut on Hulu this morning, and it’s an improvement. There are some GREAT jokes added to the B and C stories, and some fun details about Groffle the Awful Waffle.
Also I realized how isolated the bus scene–which still feels forced–really is. And pretty much everything works. Better episode than I first gave it credit for, especially in the extended format. Not one of the better ones, but–man what a good season.
Agreed. I’m so tired of the election arc that I want Leslie to lose out of spite.
I grew up with the original Star Wars trilogy right down to the action figures from the first two films. I’ve even seen the BBT episode where Sheldon quotes the same Admiral Ackbar line from ROTJ. Given both of those facts, the “It’s a trap!” from Ben last night still went over my head. Am I missing this quote’s significance as one of the more memorable lines from the original SW trilogy? Or am I just not a full-blown SW geek? (which I suppose isn’t a bad thing, right?)
I liked that andy actually solved a case instead of misunderstanding something. It was a nice touch and a surprise…
I really enjoy Ann’s sorta animosity with Ben. Love how they gave each other dirty looks in the back over who’s Leslie’s most trusted friend, and then with the conflict over how to handle the death.
Andy’s whole pie mystery subplot was hilarious.
And awww, Donna. It’s even more heartwarming knowing what we know about Donna’s love for her car. That was a really, really sweet thing she did for Leslie.
That and the car was already damaged, so she might as well.. Reminded me of Fried Green Tomatoes, with “I’m older and I have more insurance.”
I was pleased that Donna was the one that figured out how to handle the guy. Bwah.
Random thought re: Yogurt Platinum. Was this episode written and filmed before or after Anheuser came out with Bud Light Platinum (essentially Bud Light with more alcohol) around January?
If the episode was produced after, that’s some lightning-quick satire–and really funny. If the episode was produced just before, that’s even better satire–anticipating something incredibly silly just before it happens.
i thought after the bus pulled in, the gates would close to cement the “it’s a trap” feeling.
also i liked swanson’s “but you’re an ass(bleep)”, if only because they decided ass was acceptable but the second half wasn’t.
That’s always the case on Network TV for some reason. Just like “[bleep]dammit!”
Between this episode and the skating rink one, inappropriately playing “Get on your feet” might be one of my favorite things.
it has actually becoming a great running joke in our office to sing “get ON your FEET!!” whenever someone makes a goof, such as the “unnecessary reply-all” email gaffe. i love it
I’m happy with any episode that’s heavy on the Burt Macklin.
Agreed – Andy might be a cartoon character of sorts, but he’s been hilarious the last two weeks between the movie scene re-creations and the return of Macklin. The success of P&R’s writers comes from how they can integrate Andy’s wackiness into the storylines without him becoming some nutty sideshow skit.
Mike O Malley’s not a bad actor or anything. But in the world of “what ifs” not having Offerman play Ron Swanson is a pretty big one.
Mike Schur insists there was a razor-thin margin between the two auditions. I tend to trust his comedy judgment, even as I see how brilliant Offerman is.
As a huge fan of FJM, the Office and P&R, I’m certainly with you on Schur. That being sad, I can’t wrap my head around anybody being nearly as good at playing Ron Swanson as Offerman is.
Let’s not forget that when we met Ron Swanson he wasn’t the same Ron f***king Swanson he is now. He wore a suit in the pilot after all.
Nick Offerman talks about the Swanson role in his recent Comedy Bang Bang appearance… apparently they rewrote the part a bit for Offerman after his audition, and then NBC decided to do a whole new round of auditions, so for months he was just secretly dealing with all his friends talking about this great role they auditioned for.
Loved Burt Maclin. Pratt just wearing the FBI jacket was funny. The nick names were great as well. Pratt is awesome on this show.
Anyone notice Jen talking to someone at the Newport mansion asking if she’d get her money because she and Nick Sr. had a handshake agreement? I wouldn’t be surprised if that comes back in the finale.
Yeah, I caught that. If the election wasn’t so soon, I definitely would have guessed that the funds for Bobby’s campaign would be pulled, Jennifer would stop working for him (esp if she’s not getting paid) and he would lose. But since the election is basically over at this point, I wonder if it was just a throwaway line or if it was intentional.
Is it possible the Jen/Chris fling solves two problems at once? It makes Chris stop being so creepily peppy/sad. And it gives the writers a way to keep him around even if Leslie loses. Jen could easily manipulate Bobby into keeping Chris as city manager.
Why would she do that, she thinks Pawnee is a worthless, podunk town and has no reason to want to stay there, especially since she made it very clear that she cared about Chris only as a lay.
I agree them driving into the Newport’s mansion to apologize was a bit contrived, but it was totally worth it for the Star Wars reference.
I like that the characters on ‘Parks’ are so consistent – Leslie promising to close all the libraries in Pawnee, and Ron going to town on a burrito or some similar foil wrapped food item and then grabbing seconds for the trip to the rental company.
Amy Poehler was great on Letterman this week, I had no idea he’s such a huge fan of the show.
GET ON YOUR FEET
Loved the first shot with Ron’s hands in his pants.
Am I the only one who thinks Gerry being the sad sack of the office went from being mildly amusing to just being mean? It’s gotten to the point where I cringe when I see someone talk to him because I know what’s coming.