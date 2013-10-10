Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Doppelgangers’

A quick review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as we burn widows for learning arithmetic…
“Doppelgangers” worked on the most basic level promised by its title, by providing us amusing mirror universe versions of our main characters from Eagleton. Sam Elliott as the crunchy, Smiths-loving counterpart of Ron was the best piece of casting (who else in Hollywood has both a mustache and a laconic manner to compete with Nick Offerman?), but Billy Eichner and June Diane Raphael were also extremely funny – and all three provided great opportunity for reactions from Ron, Donna and April, respectively – and I like that the episode ended with the possibility of Eichner’s character sticking around. With Ann and Chris leaving midway through the years, we’re going to at a minimum need some new recurring characters, and it’s easy to imagine Craig bouncing off of Leslie, Ron, Tom and the others as well as he did with Donna here.
But boy, did I not enjoy most of the material involving Leslie. Leslie is a tough character to balance – she has to be admirable without appearing saintly, wacky without becoming a cartoon – and though the “Parks” writers for the most part have her nailed, every now and then we’ll get an episode (or, in this case, back-to-back episodes) where her craziness goes too far and she just seems unlikable. Last week, it was her gloating about the travails of Eagleton, and here it was her wild overreaction to the idea of Ann moving away – and then taking her feelings out on both the new and the old staff. Even on those occasions when “Parks” isn’t super-funny, I take great pleasure out of watching it because I like Leslie and the other characters so much; here, I had to remind myself that I usually like Leslie.
(It also didn’t help that this behavior came in an episode where everyone’s treatment of Jerry/Gary/Larry again crossed over that very narrow line to where it just seemed mean.)
I’ve seen next week’s episode, and it does much better by Leslie, but overall haven’t loved these last two because of how she’s been written.
What did everybody else think?
The difference for me this week (as opposed to last episode when she really was unbearable) is that the show had every other character call Leslie out immediately for how she was acting. There was never a second of this where we were supposed to think she was at all behaving in an appropriate manner. So it was pretty easy to just kick back and laugh at Amy Poehler while waiting for the breakthrough.
That’s fair, and maybe I would have reacted differently if these two episodes hadn’t been back to back. But it was a whole lot of this one, annoying note from Leslie in a short period.
Leslie’s behavior in this one definitely made me think of the unpleasant extremes some Office characters’ personalities were taken to in the back seasons, and made me pray that Parks ends before that happens. It’s typical for TV comedy characters to become increasingly caricatured versions of themselves as the years pass, but these characters are so endearing, I don’t think I could bear to see that happen.
Everything besides Leslie, though, was absolute gold. April was as hysterical as she’s ever been, and that’s saying a lot.
I feel like Ben called Leslie out pretty consistently last episode.
Greatest moment of this episode was Ann pulling pancakes out of her lap to distract Leslie. Positively brilliant.
Pancakes???? Fail.
Followed by a shirtless autographed picture of Joe Biden. And the waffles almost worked!
The waffles completely caught me off guard and were a great visual.
The actual plot was pretty weak but definitely laughed more than have since probabaly last year’s Christmas episode. Easily the best Ben/Chris dynamic I’ve ever seen and they’re alley oop demo had me in stitches.
It made me sad that Chris is leaving because the dynamic accountancy duo was so adorable together!
No mention of Ben compulsively rewatching Twin Peaks to find Easter Eggs he had missed?
Plus, the episode was called “Doppelgangers”
Leslie’s reaction, as childish as it was, did not go unchecked for a second–and that’s what made it realistic to me. It’s a significant change she has zero control over and it’s one she does not want, and so she’s going to act out. It felt real to me because that’s sometimes how people react to news of that magnitude–that they ended the episode with them sitting down to approach it more calmly. It rang true to me, warts and all.
I liked the Craig character also — would love to see him in some more episodes. Also really loved April’s reaction to her counterpart (“She’s the worst person in the world. I want to travel the world with her!”), and the Ben/Chris stuff just made me happy.
Unhinged Leslie is not a good Leslie.
Billy Eichner was great. I’d love to see Craig stick around.
Yes, Craig definitely needs to come back. Comedy goldmine.
Loved the Craig/Donna pairing. Loved Pawnee Ron giving the laser eye to Eagleton Ron as he described his freegan communal lifestyle. Loved celebratory lunges and masseurs with their own dedicated barista. Loved watching Leslie’s cognitive dissonance when faced with waffles and bad news.
“Vegan freegan” about made me die laughing…with horror.
But they do exist, @jenfullmoon Have meet-ups in NYC and probably elsewhere, including a map of local dumpsters. See freegan.info.
Billy Eichner was inspired casting in that like everything else in Eagleton he is simply the worst. How is effeminently screaming everything seen as funny to anyone?
I really hope he does not come back.
Agreed! This season doesn’t have the charm of the past few. April was a delight though.
if eichner joined the regular cast i might just stop watching. well, no, i wouldnt but i would probably start using the fast forward button selectively
It worked pretty well for Stephen Stucker in Airplane. (“There’s a sale at Penny’s!”)
Guys, I think Eagleton Ron helped Walt get the Stevia in Lydia’s tea.
Good call.
This comment fills me with joy.
I’ll also likely never again be able to hear “stevia” without thinking “RICIN!”. The stevia industry must be furious with Vince Gilligan.
There was a Stevia product (“PureVia”) at the restaurant I was at on Saturday. I used it anyway. Today, I woke up with a sore throat? Coincidence? Yeah, probably! :-)
This episode was better than last week’s, but two weeks in a row of “crazy” Leslie was too much. The doppelgangers were mostly good, but Craig was too over the top. If he had dialed it down a few notches, it would have worked better. Between Craig and Leslie, this episode overdosed on loud/crazy. Sam Elliott was solid gold.
Yeah, was surprised that everyone liked Craig, as I couldn’t stand how loud he was. I found his character grating.
Nice callback with Ann and Leslie having their ‘Ann Leaving’ talk on the same bench that Leslie and Mark had their goodbye talk on…
I want Craig to stay so much. Him and Donna are crazemazing! Anyone who loves Donna that much has to stay right
Mmm sugar mustard.
Well, that was bad.
And Craig is way too loud.
Loved: Mean Ben, celebratory lunges, Craig and Donna, finally getting to learn what Tom does in the department, April (in all episodes this season), the first exchange between Ron and Ron.
I thought Leslie’s reaction was earned and funny (“I was busy being ambushed by treachery”) but her attempt at being bffs with the eagleton crew felt cartoonish. I love her though so whatever.
The joy in Ben’s face when he described crushing people after Chris had brought their spirits up is easily my favorite Ben moment ever. I think the show has underutilized Adam Scott by essentially making him the straight man/wet blanket to Leslie and the others but it’s always great to see him have a nerdgasm when talking about accounting.
I thought this was a funny episode and I enjoyed all the Eagleton doppelgangers, especially Sam Elliott. I didn’t really find Leslie unlikable – she was far worse in that string of season 4 episodes dealing with her and Ben’s break-up (End of the World thru Smallest Park). I really do think a lot of Leslie’s behavior this season is related to the recall. Running for office was her dream and she fought so hard just to get elected. But now the town hates her and wants to kick her out of office and now on top of that, her best friend is talking about moving away. In last week’s episode, Leslie told Ben she felt like he wasn’t on her team because he was helping Eagleton. She knows that isn’t true, the same way she knows Ann isn’t abandoning or betraying her, but she’s feeling insecure and thinks everyone is turning on her, which is causing her to act out.
When Mike Schur said that one of this season’s arcs would be about Leslie reaction to the departure of Ann, I tried to imagine what it would be initially. Last night’s episode pretty much hit the mark. Ann’s leaving is a rejection of Pawnee. And to reject Pawnee is to reject Leslie (in Leslie’s mind, anyway). Leslie is still in the first stages of grieving. I’m sure the show will manage to hit on all the right notes by the end, and it will be sad and wonderful at the same time.
Could Craig take Leslie’s job an dLeslie take Chris’s? I thought Donna might be hinting that way.
Hahahaha celebratory lunges
Billy Eichner doesn’t do anything toned down so if Craig sticks around that’s what we’re going to get. Put me in the category of loving it. Love Eichner’s stuff. I know it could get old, but him bumping into Tom and going “Who even are you?!?” had me rolling.
Really did not like the Jerry story line. Now they’re calling him Larry? Ugh. I like that they don’t want him around and tease him, but they went too far here.
I like this version of Leslie compared to sanctimonious and everyone praises her Leslie. So far this season is shaping up to be one of the best.
Loved Chris’s meal including gumballs
Is Season 6 Leslie’s super villain origin story?