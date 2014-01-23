Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Farmers Market’

A review of tonight’s Adam Scott-directed installment of “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I go back to rabbinical school…
The title story of “Farmers Market” deals with a question the show was going to have to address the minute it was decided to make Ben the new city manager: How does his professional relationship with his wife work now? Giving Leslie Knope 24/7 access to that kind of civic power is a potentially very dangerous thing, and Ben’s insistence on erecting a firewall(*) made absolute sense, even as Leslie kept plowing right through it. The problem is that we’ve been on a run of episodes of late where Leslie tries to bull her way into getting what she want and won’t listen to reason, and it’s too much. In isolation, this is a funny story; as the third straight episode with this particular iteration of Leslie (in addition to several from the fall run), it feels like too much. This is an established facet of our main character, but also one where a less-is-more approach tends to work best.
(*) Had the writers known that Dan Fienberg was going to save their show and badger Bob Greenblatt into verbally committing to a seventh season, would Ben and Leslie have been talking about icebergs instead of firewalls?
As a result, the most satisfying part of the farmers market plot involved all the chard jokes, as well as everyone’s reaction to Chard Bodies (including Connie Cabbage reluctantly unbuttoning her blouse to compete). Fortunately, the episode had a couple of strong subplots.
Andy becoming a kids party entertainer known as Johnny Karate and His Magical Guitar Stick seems a natural progression for him, and channels his manchild qualities into a professionally useful direction. In general, Andy’s music career has been fertile territory for the show, and while I hope this isn’t truly the end of Mouserat, I also look forward to him doing an act that allows for Bert Macklin cameos.
And we got a much-improved Ann/Chris story this week, simply by virtue of having them interact with the rest of the cast. Ron being forced by HR to host a regular Whine & Cheese event for the staff was a great idea – in particular for his very loud joy as he describes all the music in his rectangle – but this was a nice collection of characters to have responding to Ann’s very graphic complaints about the life of the extremely pregnant. (Ron referring to her as “Nurse” each time was a nice touch.) For most of these six seasons, the show has asked Rashida Jones to be a straight woman, and she’s done very well at that, but she also totally delivered on that blistering comic rant about Pac Man.
Next week, we say farewell to Ann and Chris, but tonight, what did everybody else think of “Farmers Market”?
Did the show forget Andy’s already played with kids and figured out he had to replace Sex with other words like Pickle?
He didn’t actually play, he broke his arm rushing home to get his guitar. So this is a first.
I think it’s fair to assume that Andy forgot.
Pickle Hair actually sounds worse.
Pickle Bear, on the other hand, sounds awesome.
Liked the whine and cheese club. Hope they bring it back. Shame about the dead tree at the farmers market.
Alan, I am perfect agreement with you about Jerk Leslie.
While I’m happy the show is finally addressing the fact, although she’s lovable, Leslie is kind of a jerk. And the people in her life are jerk-enablers. Especially Ben, who until tonight, has been so in love with her he’s become a push-over.
But three weeks in a row is way too much. Way, way too much.
Very happy to see Ann and Chris with the rest of the cast, too. Jerk Leslie is wearing thin. I hope they come up with something new for her fast. Next week will be sad, even though the show ran out of storylines for Ann/Chris seemingly ages ago. I’ll miss Jones and Lowe.
Is this recent surge of Leslie jerkiness the writers reminding us that her character was supposed to be similar to Michael Scott’s ‘Office’ boss? Michael went through many jerky iterations before leaving as rather beloved.
I still think that Leslie’s behavior this season is completely intentional, very much in character and related to all the upheaval she’s dealing with. It’s very reminiscent of that stretch of episodes in season 4 from End of the World through Smallest Park when Leslie went into total jerk/steamroller mode. She’d be crazy and controlling, apologize at the end of each episode, and then act the same way the following episode. Back then, it was related to her break-up with Ben and now it’s due to being recalled and having her best friend move away. In these types of situations, Leslie tries harder then ever to take control of situations and will ignore what everyone around her is saying. So yes, 3 episodes in a row starts to get a bit annoying, but it makes sense that this is Leslie’s way of dealing (or not dealing) with all the changes happening in her life.
Leslie needs something to channel her manic energy into. It looks good when she challenges the stupid laws of Pawnee or when she goes against some nemesis, but it hurts the show when she turns it on the likeable cast.
I hope the writers found something positive for her to work on in the upcoming episodes, or else I fear we might see even more of annoying Leslie.
I completely agree, Michelle.
Leslie has become such a harridan, I ff’d through some of her scenes. I wish she and Ben were moving and we could watch Ann and Chris adjust to parenthood with the help of the rest of the P&R crew.
“Boob hats” is the funniest Rob Lowe delivery since “Stop Pooping.”
The whole nipple monologue was absolute genius.
Mixed bag, where the positives outweighed the negatives.
Andy being a kid’s singer is a great evolution of the character. Him thinking he’d get 75k for the show, then thinking 150 split four ways is 600, and THEN thinking he had to pay 150 to play is an embarrassment for the writers. Writing humor for a character THAT stupid is low hanging fruit.
Likewise, the crazy-pregnant-woman is such a cliche. It detracted from the otherwise entertaining Whine and Cheese Club. Ron on headphones was great…the Willie Nelson drown-out really drove home the joke. Calling an Ipod a rectangle was hilarious, until they went back to the joke 20 seconds later.
Larry spitting out his food had me laughing. The loud guy who hosted the kid’s party was great (I had disliked him until this episode, and now I “get” it).
The Leslie story is repetitive at this point, as Alan mentioned, but some of her lines with Ben were tolerable.
All in all, there was a lot of good stuff, but I still remain skeptical that this show should be going on for another season. I would have preferred they wrap up this year.
congrats for ‘getting’ Billy Eichner. Time to watch some Billy on the Street, perhaps?
Ron was on fire this episode between the giant headphones playing Willie Nelson to his magic rectangle.
My only observation is that ‘Two and a Half Men’ already found humor in a character becoming a beloved children’s singer (Charlie Waffles). I know these situations are kind of different, but all I could think of when seeing Chris up there at the party was Charlie Waffles.
To be fair, I’m sure 2&1/2 Men wasn’t the first show to include that particular plot point either. And wouldn’t you expect P&R to do it in a much more hilarious fashion?
Is there really much cross over in audience between 2 1/2 men and P & R … they seem to me to be courting very different viewers.
And King of the Hill did it with John Redcorn before 2 and a Half Men. It’s comedy. Everything’s been done before; it’s all about execution – which was pretty great here.
Happy Endings did it as well…doesn’t make it any less funny
“It’s comedy. Everything’s been done before; it’s all about execution”
Bingo. And, having seen exactly half of one “Two and a Half Men” episode in my life, I’m willing to wager the lives of my children that P&R executed it far, far better than “Two and a Half Men” did.
So did Full House. It’s not new. Like Rob said, doesn’t make it any less funny. I think P&R did a great job with it!
I saw it over 24 hours ago, and I still can’t stop singing “this is the story of Sudden Death, WITH JEAN CLAUDE VAN DAMME!”
What was wrong with Craig’s right eye?
I was wondering the same thing!!
Six seasons in and I’m still not convinced Rashida Jones can do comedy. Every single woe-to-the-pregnant-woman monologue was cringeworthy; the way she seems to speak in the exact same pitch all the time, varying the tone of her voice only in terms of the loudness of her speech, is virtually anathema to producing a good comic performance, especially when she’s being asked to deliver a lengthy, joke-heavy diatribe.
Putting aside her P&R career for a second, she was definitely funny at times on The Office IMO.
Where is my trashbag of mashed potatoes?!
What are you talking about in regards to Leslie??? She has always been a unstoppable force, in everything. Not sure what about “the last three episodes” has been different for you but they have been just like very other one in regards to her getting fixated on something and rolling at it. The only difference is this time it isn’t “someone else” that is in the path to just be rolled over. And it shows her getting beaten, as she should have been, as her stance was wrong. It was very good character moments.
As for Andy.. I think Caspar Babypants (well know kids entertainer here in the northwest as he is a member of the Presidents of the United States).
It’s that she’s gone from lovably unstoppable to full-on Jerk Leslie.
It’s kind of like Bill Simmons’ theory about Evil Manning in this year’s NFL.
Leslie has been so obtuse, especially in the last three episodes, about the feelings of everyone around her but her own, that she’s lost any and all of her lovable qualities.
At least the “unstoppable” Leslie still did things with an eye towards helping others feel better, or in trying to do good for others.
In the last three episodes, Jerk Leslie has been all about getting her way, damn what anyone else wants.
I agree. This dates back to “Smallest Park” and the whole conversation Ann has with Leslie about steam rolling. She’s always been unstoppable when it comes to something she feels passionately about; and this isn’t the first time it’s bordered on annoying. In “Smallest Park” she drove me a little crazy…much moreso than in this episode. I really enjoyed all the stories this week. Ron’s rectangle was amazing, Chris’ nipple speech, Jerry’s spit take, and I always love Leslie and Ben stories…especially with the added bonus of vegetable puns. I’m glad Parks is coming back next year. I think there is still a lot of life left.
I know the documentary format doesn’t play the same role on this show as it did on The Office, but I was still kind of thrown by the gag where they jumped to what Ron was hearing in his headphones. Have they ever done anything like that before?
“Look chard is disgusting…It’s like hey you like lettuce, try this it’s worse. It tastes like kale took a dump on spinach.”
That “try this it’s worse” bit is such a Parks & Recs style joke and I love it.
Only two laugh out loud moments for me were: Boobhats and “Tom put all of my records on this tiny rectangle!”
“STINKY FOOT PATROL!” I love when Andy sings in his plaid flannel grunge voice and when MouseRat broke up (again) I was bummed. There are just not enough chances for Andy to take the piss out out of the sensitive guy vibrato. It slays me every time.
Also: “It tastes like a tree barfed in my mouth!”
I forgot to say the only part of “Whine and Cheese” was that Donna got pre-empted by Anne.
I would like to hear Donna’s whine.
Corrected: “…the only BAD part of “Whine and Cheese…”
This was a very welcome return-to-form after a run of disappointing episodes. One of the best Andy stories I can recall, and they used Ann and Chris well for perhaps the first time all season. I’ve been afraid that this show is just running on fumes, and it still might be, but it’s great to see that they can still come through with strong episodes such as this.
My thoughts exactly. Even the Leslie story didn’t bother me that much because in this iteration, Ben fought back rather than simply trying to reign her in, establishing some good balance in the relationship. Also, I thought the tension between these two jobs was pointing toward the next step mentioned a few eps ago, Leslie running for higher office.
Plus the teaser was great. When Ron forced the stamp I lost it. Boob hats + the rectangle. All great. And Craig used well also. All in all, best Parks ep in awhile IMO
I don’t get why Ann (and Chris) are not interacting at all with Leslie whatsoever for almost every dang one of the last episodes. That doesn’t even make any sense. Do Rashida and Rob have some feud going on with Amy or something?
This week’s jerk Leslie was a way more realistic option than last week’s version. This week’s version felt like a fight that was going to happen. Last week’s made it seem like she stopped paying attention to all of her former co-workers when she was elected.
Dear P&R,
Please dig into your vast back catalogue of fabulous Pawneeians and give them more to do; maybe this’ll stop you inflicting hideous new characters like Councilman Jamm and Craig on us.
STAMP THE DAYUMN FORM! -Funniest Ron delivery ever.
I’m actually a bit surprised they didn’t have more Ann/Leslie storylines before the last episode Ann would be there. Maybe it is a scheduling issue, so Ann/Chris were stuck mostly in their own storylines and seldom interact with the rest of the cast, but given Leslie had such a big reaction to Ann leaving, it’s kind of strange that I’ve barely seen her with Ann – pregnant Ann, on top of everything – shortly before she leaves.
I really, really, REALLY wanted Dave Group to be at the kids party hanging in the background.