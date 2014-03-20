Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Galentine’s Day 2014’

A review of tonight's “Parks and Recreation” – which NBC almost casually renewed yesterday – coming up just as soon as I cap off a long con I'm pulling on Keith Sweat…
Oh, that was much better. Much, much better.
I wonder if the problem with the last few episodes has been less the age of the series and its central characters – though this is always a concern with any show at this stage – than with the age of certain concepts. This was the first episode in a few weeks to really have no material about how obnoxious and willfully ignorant the citizens of Pawnee are, and I don't think it's a coincidence that it was the best episode since “Anniversaries.” Once upon a time, the horribleness of the people of Pawnee was a great wellspring of humor for the show, but I think it's dried up – and has not been helped along by certain characters like Jamm. The show tends to do better when it focuses more on the relationships among the characters, which “Galentine's Day 2014” had in spades.
Before bringing back Rashida Jones for a brief but sweet cameo with baby Oliver – in which the friends take opposite sides of the Riggins/Saracen divide – the episode dealt at length with the hole that Beautiful Ann's departure has left in Leslie's life, and the unsurprisingly insane lengths Leslie will go to in order to fill it. It worked not only because it was acknowledging from the start that Leslie was going absurdly too far here, even by her usual standards (the Beautiful Ann conspiracy wall from the teaser was horrifying), but because it already understood the ways in which Donna, April and, yes, Ben (even if he can't discuss Sandra Bullock's skirt length) can each stand in for Ann's “ethnic hybrid energy” without turning into a copy of her. The collection of women assembled for the bogus Galentine's Day brunch was a good one – Ethel Beavers is always welcome, and I was only slightly disappointed that Evelyn (aka Fake Ann) somehow didn't win the contest – and I liked the pivot into being a therapy session for poor, damaged Shauna Malwae-Tweep. (Though wouldn't Chris have imprinted the value of Dr. Richard Nygard into her mind during the brief period when they dated?)
Ron and Andy's trip to the dentist, meanwhile, neatly played off of both Ron's adjustment to fatherhood – I can sadly relate to the bleak notion that “There is no quiet anymore. There is only 'Doc MacStuffins.'” – and to Andy's nature as an overgrown kindergartener. Now, we have reached a point with Andy Dwyer where is almost literally too stupid to function, and yet Chris Pratt is so endearing in the role, and the unexpected father/son chemistry between Ron and Andy so good, that I ultimately do not mind. And Ron's realization that being a father means he is never off-duty was sweet without undercutting his inherent Swanson-ness.
The tent negotiation subplot followed up on Ben and Jerry's bonding day in “Anniversaries” by having Ben – the latecomer to town and the only current cast regular who has never actually worked in the parks department – recognizing Jerry's strengths and getting fed up with the way the rest of the group treats him. On the one hand, I do think the group's relentless cruelty to Jerry goes too far – this year in particular with the shift to Larry, which takes the joke about no one using his real name go from passive to active mockery – but the idea that Ben will pull an “Oh captain my captain” and stand up on a chair in defense of the poor, clumsy, extremely flatulent guy was at least a step in the right direction. And Tom's disgust at having worn his straightforward deal fedora for a deal that proved to be anything but straightforward was perhaps the single funniest thing in a very funny, joke-dense episode of “Parks.”
What did everybody else think?
Two things…
I was disappointed that Ben didn’t yell, “His name… is JERRY.”
Because, come on… Ben & Jerry? Hello?
Second, just when I thought I couldn’t possibly love Leslie Knope more…
Clear eyes, full hearts….
Knope is Team Saracen? Dislike.
#TeamSaracen forever.
Saracen was the soul of FNL. Riggins sometimes didn’t even show up to practice. Like times infinity.
Very funny episode tonight. Alan, I agree that the show benefited from getting away from the same Pawnee-centric stories they’ve been doing lately. This is why, even though I don’t think it’ll actually happen, I kind of hope that Leslie takes the job in Chicago. I’m not sure how that would actually work in practice, but it could really shake things up and open up a lot of interesting possibilities for next season.
When Andy tried to apply the 5 second rule to his knocked-out tooth I laughed myself silly. I also loved the suspicion that Chris’ therapist was really just Chris talking to himself while looking in a mirror. Really funny episode!
re: Chris talking to himself while looking in a mirror.
It’s happened before, ie “stop poopin”.
Ann Perkins! Was not expecting that. Really enjoyed this episode, even though Andy is starting to veer into Kevin Malone territory.
I wish they didn’t spoil it with the Special Guest Star Rashida Jones credit appearing at the beginning of the episode (although the baby was a nice surprise).
No mention of Craig… Was he, mercifully, not in this one? As long I don’t have to listen to him and his shouting, or look at his ugly mug, I’ll watch.
No Craig. But that seems like a lot of hostility for a character that averages about 30 seconds of screentime per episode.
I like Craig but I also know that Billy Eichner is not for everyone.
Craig is hilarious. He certainly makes more sense to me than someone who reads recaps before watching the show.
^^ haha, so true
Chris saw the AMAZING Dr. Richard Nygard after he dated shauna so he could not have imprinted it on her
Props to Amy Poehler for a high energy performance while seemingly fighting a cold or a sore throat during this episode. It’s not too late to get her an Emmy to go with the Golden Globe right?
Team Lance all the way…no contest!
Well, that is a more defensible choice than Saracen over Riggins.
YOU TAKE THAT BACK COL BAT GUANO!!!!
Beyond Ben sticking up for Jerry/Larry, there was brief moment where it was quite sad that Jerry/Larry just accepted his place and even participated in a self put-down based on something that did not happen just to make things “easier.” I was thinking for a minute that it might result in Ben giving Jerry/Larry advice or a pep talk on how to stick up for himself. And then maybe he would (temporarily) be more confident. Of course, that is very sitcom-y, but I was hoping at least they wouldn’t let that moment pass without mining it a little more.
He didn’t do it to make things “easier”. He did it because he recognized that Ben would look bad being nice to him.
I think it must be building up into something. When Jerry acknowledged that he knew he was being treated badly it and they had Ben afraid to publically stick up for him (although he did in the end) the show was directly pointing out that the others were bullying him. Since the show is all about love and friendship they will have to address this. I think it will build up to a head over several episodes.
I just wish someone would chime in and explain the point of having someone like Leslie not liking Jerry. Bonus points if you are named after a state.
Overall, I liked this episode quite a bit, but I still had a problem with the Jerry stuff. They’ve increased his prominence within the show, but he’s still just the butt of every joke. The casual cruelty towards him that worked fine when he was an occasional flavor is now cropping up multiple times per episode, and is really starting to wear on my affection for the other characters. I like that they’re having Ben start to realize that he’s an okay guy, but it just throws the other characters’ feelings towards him into sharper relief. I mean, for the life of me, I don’t understand why someone like Leslie would be so mean to Jerry. And again, I could ignore this as a one-off joke every few episodes, but as an ongoing thing, it’s a problem.
Also, in terms of how Jerry himself is written, I really wish they’d give the fart stuff a rest. It’s really the laziest sort of punchline.
It’s a hard needle to thread, having a character in a comedy series who is both treated poorly by the others, yet isn’t treated SO horribly that even a sitcom level of plausibility is shattered by him or her still being around/not going berserk and attacking everyone. The main differences between Larry (and yes, I’m using the wrong name everyone has decided he should be called) and other comedy outcasts like Dee Reynolds and Meg Griffin is that P&R is a much nicer, smarter and more endearing show. They just need to make sure to have sequences that remind us Larry has an incredible home life and is basically a nice, shambling bear of a guy, and so for they’ve done well at that.
Leslie’s meanness to Larry is patently obvious: she’s super-competent and he’s, well, not. We’ve seen glimpses of Leslie getting nasty towards other people when they screw things up (like Tom and April at times) but Larry’s workplace incompetence–along with him usually not reacting to being insulted–mean this dynamic is not likely to change before the next and final season is complete
“I don’t understand why someone like Leslie would be so mean to Jerry”
That’s the point. EVEN Leslie doesnt like Larry. It’s hilarious
I really have a problem with it as well, to the point where it’s affecting my enjoyment of the show. It just doesn’t fit within the context of what we know about these characters- I don’t believe they would be this mean to someone. It’s not just bullying- it’s dehumanizing.
Even when Jerry is competent, he gets bashed by everyone (except Ben). Here he saved the day by doing his research and finding out all the tent guy’s code violations, and Tom is so used to haranguing Jerry that he won’t give him any credit for it. It really does tick me off, particularly when it comes from Leslie. So I’m glad they’re recognizing it.
The cruelty towards Jerry is one of the reasons I stopped watching regularly.
Leslie is supposed to be the sweetest person, but has been more than once an active part in bullying Jerry.
I can`t stand these kind of things and I think it`s a problem for a popular show, despite it being a comedy.
That’s the point. EVEN Leslie doesnt like Larry. It’s hilarious. He’s not a real person, no need to feel sorry for him.
yesssssss, GrafWallenstein. that’s the thing that pushes me away. the fact that “sweetest thing” Leslie often leads the mal-treatment of Jerry, the nicest, most helpful guy in the world. can’t STAND that.
Alan,
After thinking about this episode, and reading some insightful comments above, I have to say… as much as I love Parks and Recreation, and I do love it…
… the “Larry” stuff is really starting to bother me. It really is. The “fart-attack” was one thing, I mean hey, that kind of stuff can happen during a heart attack, but now Leslie, Tom, April, and the rest are just piling on a guy who at his core, is the most decent guy in all of Pawnee.
Let’s really think about that for a second. Yes, as Ron once said, Jerry is a bit of a schlemiel, but he’s literally the most decent, thoughtful guy in that whole horrible town.
The constant and unyielding attacks on Jerry have to end. Even God finally let Job off the hook, you know? Seriously… it’s getting uncomfortable having him be the butt of every joke (pun not intended).
At this point, characters I truly love are being shown as needlessly cruel.
Thank God for the decency of Ben Wyatt.
That’s the point. EVEN Leslie doesnt like Larry. It’s hilarious
He has the unquestionable best life outside of the Parks Dept. Yet, everyone makes fun of him. For no reason. No matter what. Even Leslie and Chris
For the record, Johnny Five, I agree with you. Cant tell if my comment came off as defending the joke or pitying Larry
Nope… not bullied. Nor the bully-er.
Just someone who’s tired of seeing a decent guy get crapped on.
Like Ben.
There was a time when it was once funny, and now, because it has been done ad nauseam, the joke is no longer funny… it’s cruel.
Sorry if you disagree, but when it comes to this, I don’t care.
Jim O’Heir was recently on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast and talked about how he doesn’t let the jokes get to him and people shouldn’t be so offended by the way he’s treated. They went out of their way to give the guy an amazing family and home life (with a hot as hell wife) and he’s also hung like a horse and goes home happy every day. Jim points out how they sprinkle in moments where Jerry really knows deep down that they like him. There was the episode where Jerry was going to be let go and Leslie exclaims that they need Jerry and fights for him.
Jim O’Heir also said he gets letters from people telling him to “hang in there” and “don’t let those jokes hurt you” and he feels bad for the people that can’t divorce a comedy character on a sitcom and the real actor playing him.
At this point Jerry’s treatment is crossing the line into bullying. It’s no different than a middle school kid who is constantly picked on by the “cool kids.” It is uncomfortable to watch and desperately NOT FUNNY.
Had Ben actually stood up to Leslie, et al in a realistic and even semi-serious way it MIGHT have redeemed the storyline. But no, they had Ben himself looking like an idiot, because who but an idiot is going to come to the defense of the person that all of the cool kids are making fun of?
For me, this crossed the line when they deliberately changed his name to Larry, and then kept hammering it. This isn’t the same as not KNOWING his name, or being shocked he has a gorgeous wife, or any of the other things they made fun of in the first few seasons. We all have co-workers that we don’t know at all and whose private lives would amaze us and who tend to screw up simple tasks. But these supposedly nice and kind people are now deliberately belittling and demeaning a fellow co-worker for no other reason than he’s different.
I know all of the shows for this season are in the can, so I don’t expect this Larry/Jerry stupidity to change this season. But I really hope that the writers take a long hard look at where they have taken this story and just drop it next year.
It’s a TV show. No one is actually being bullied. Don’t take this so seriously.
If they wanted to be realistic, Leslie would be dealing with crippling credit card debt from her constant knee jerk purchases, Ron would be morbidly obese, Andy and April would be homeless.
But its not real! Thats whats so great. It’s a farce. A satire. A comedy.
Yes, I am aware of the difference between reality and tv land. That doesn’t mean that I find watching a fictional character bully another fictional character (even if I like the bullying fictional character) enjoyable, much less FUNNY. It’s not funny. This is not David Brent uncomfortable humor. It is flat out mean and unpleasant to watch. I watch P&R to be entertained and to make me laugh. The entire Jerry storyline does neither.
Robin makes a good point. David Brent (or his US counterpart Michael Scott) could be a bully and the show be funny because the character was seen to be generally pathetic and without the support of the rest of the office. Gareth (and Dwight) could be bullied because they were scheming bullies themselves. But above all the bullying was not relentless like it is with Jerry. The ‘joke’ with the Jerry bullying is that although he is kind-hearted and selfless he is not included in the all-round love-fest the others are in. It could work if Jerry was a very occasional character but the writers chose to humanize him in order to make his bullying ‘funnier’ by being crueler which is odd because P&R has no other comedy of cruelty.
However, remember that Larry willingly went back to the department after his retirement. He could’ve said fu to everyone, but no, he said yes. In some weird masochistic way, he probably likes the bullying. As it keeps his life interesting.
And all-too-perfect life can be rather boring, y’know.
It is different than bullying because deep down he knows that the like him. Jim O’Heir said as much in a podcast for Comedy Bang Bang recently. He doesn’t take their jabs too seriously and neither should the audience. There have been times where, when it really comes down to it, they have his back. That, and he also has Kyle to bully so he’s not the lowest man on the totem pole lol.
In school bullying tends to happen to people that the bullies don’t really like. Jerry is just the office joke but every office has that which is exactly why they did the episode where Tom was becoming “the new Jerry”.
Robin, i realize i’m late to the party as i found Parks in syndication, but u said it PERFECTLY. i’m not some sentimental, think-skinned dude, but i recognize that the jerry-treatment casts a shadow over how i view the others, and that in turn gives me a negative feeling toward tuning it ;)
The end Larry joke made me laugh so very hard I was embarrassed. It was a call-back to when Jerry farted AND his pants split. So so funny.
As a life long Hoosier, while overall a funny episode, I disliked the cheap shot at Chik-Fil-A. Indiana is a very conservative state, therefore, Chik-Fil-A does very well here. Not saying I agree with the owner’s stance on gay marriage, but he has the right to his views. Too often Parks forgets that its supposed to take place in Indiana–the heart of the Bible belt. If the writers want to continue to take shots at conservatives maybe Leslie should move to Chicago–the midwest’s heart of liberalism. Also, Jerry/Larry has a hot wife so what? I’m growing weary of the idea that all hot women are shallow and therefore wouldn’t chose a mate like Larry because he isn’t also hot. I know lots of very attractive women who married very average guys who were funny and kind.
what was the shot at Chik-fil-a, i just heard it as a random business that the Tent guy also owned, that wasn’t doing great?
It’s the idea that a Chik-Fil-A is doing poorly. I realize we’re supposed to suspend disbelief every once in a while but come on!
I don’t think saying one Chik-fil-A was struggling is akin to attacking conservatives. It was just an offhand, 10-word joke. And Indiana isn’t at ALL the heart of the Bible Belt. See: [en.wikipedia.org]
It may not be geographically, but Indiana is definitely Bible Belt in spirit. It was culture shock moving here from the northeast.
I actually thought this was the best ep since “Ben & Leslie.”
Perfect all around, tonally in balance and funny all the way through.
“The correct answer is Friday Night Lights!”
Ron says Andy is 30? Wasn’t Andy 29 when he started dating April? Continuity error!
I don’t think Ron would care to know such a personal detail. He would just guess his approximate age. Just a thought.
Thought it was interesting that in their brief conversation, Leslie and Shauna did not bring up Brendanawicz as a common factor. He really is “He Who Must Not Be Named” anymore, huh??
Rhetta so needs some Emmy love! (Well, the entire cast and show does!). She brings so much with very little screentime.
Parks – my favourite show of all time!
Andy has played out with the toddler intellect. I was hoping they would take his English hiatus as a chance to progress his intellect to what it was in Seasons 1 and 2 when he was at odds with Brendanwitz over Anne.