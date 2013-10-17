Review: ‘Parks and Recreation’ – ‘Gin It Up!’

A review of tonight’s “Parks and Recreation” coming up just as soon as I put a question mark on Stop signs…
After a couple of wobbly episodes, particularly where Leslie was concerned, “Gin It Up!” was much more on point, neatly balancing three different stories that did right by the characters. Not a “Parks” classic, but a solid, funny outing.
Let’s take the stories from smallest to biggest, starting with Tom trying to make a move on guest star Tatiana Maslany, here playing a Doctor Without Borders who understandably wants to do some work in the overweight hot zone that is Pawnee. As funny as Maslany often is in her multiple roles on “Orphan Black” (particularly as Alison), she was more of a straight woman here, but I liked seeing someone able to verbally thrust and parry with April with no advance warning, and hope she’ll get more to do when she reappears. And April’s deadpan amusement at all of Tom’s stupid ideas elevated what could have otherwise come across as a pretty stock sitcom plot about unnecessary lies spinning out of control. Plus, DJ Roomba!
Ron’s marriage to Diane has opened up some opportunities for the show, but also a potentially huge problem: things that were hilarious about Ron Effing Swanson, single man, seem insane when he has a pregnant wife and two young stepdaughters. We ran into that a couple of weeks ago with his desire to get off the grid, and for a few moments, the subplot about his lack of estate planning seemed like it could go that way, even with the reappearance of Trevor the snippy lawyer (who of course looks down his nose at accountants like Ben) and Ron being especially peculiar. But the idea that Ron – who, as Tammy 1 has long suspected, is incredibly wealthy – is afraid of spoiling his children made it feel just real enough for the comedy around it to work. I think to an extent the show needs to find ways to more frequently feature Lucy Lawless so it’s not just Ron running around on his own making wacky decisions that impact his whole family (say, making the maitre’d at Mulligan’s, as opposed to some pre-existing friend or relative of Diane’s, the first choice for guardian of the kids), but there were enough strong jokes, and good Ron/Ben interplay, that this individual story clicked.
The Leslie and Donna story, meanwhile, functioned both as an effective bit of satire about the current incredibly hostile, dysfunction condition of our national government and as the first glimpse of a post-Ann Perkins version of “Parks and Rec.” When it was announced that Rashida Jones (absent this week, appropriately) and Rob Lowe were leaving at mid-season, I figured Retta would be given a chance to step up, as Donna’s (relatively) sensible demeanor made her a good candidate to serve as both friend and comic foil for Leslie. So while a lot of the Twitter Watergate story is simply an opportunity for Jamm and Dexhart to be awful – and for the latest, greatest appearance of Ethel Beavers, who may have the highest batting average of a minor sitcom character since The Man Who Said “Sinatra” on “Cheers” – it also dealt honestly and interestingly with the issue of what it’s like for a woman like Donna Meagle to work for a woman like Leslie Knope, and with Leslie’s own difficulty in recognizing how other people can react to her intensity. Donna’s reaction to Leslie’s over-the-top apology gift was similar to the way Ann might once have responded, but not identical, because they’re different characters with different voices. A good story, and a solid foundation for future Leslie/Donna exploits if that’s what to come later in the season.
What did everybody else think? And was anyone disappointed that it was Tom, and not Nadia, speaking in a fake English accent?
Are we getting more Tatiana Maslany? I really hope we are getting more Tatiana Maslany.
She signed for two episodes, so yes.
Is there such a thing as too much Maslany? I’d like to live in a world where she played every character on every show on every channel.
“Law Offices of Babip, Pecota, Vorp & Eckstein” is probably my favourite sight gag of all-time. Even if most of the people who would get it were probably watching the baseball game.
I didn’t see it until twitter, but I love it.
I think we can be pretty confident that Mike Shur wrote that joke.
Its the nerdiest/greatest thing that has happened on TV all year. I only wish the law firm name could have been longer so we could have names like “Trueyankee” “Scrappy” and “Hatguy”
Not to mention the “P” literally inserted into the “V”. Kind of juvenile, yet ultimately hilarious.
Maybe it was just me, but I felt like the scenes with Jamm bordered on insane. I mean I know the people of Pawnee are crazy but for Jamm to blatently and publicly say his reasons for helping to get Leslie recalled and have zero repercussions from either City Hall or the media seems a little far-fetched. It’s as if the Parks Department is literally the only ones in all of Pawnee who see what a fiasco the whole recall idea is.
They seemed pretty realistic to me.
“I’m going to blow this way out of proportion”
The two goals of the hearing: “…and two, to turn this whole thing into a media circus.”
“Stop stonewalling…” after Leslie says what happens.
etc. etc.
Are we to honestly believe that everyone else in town doesn’t see that Jamm is a complete moron? I just felt like it went over the top and beyond what might normally be realistic in Pawnee.
I think we’re supposed to assume that everyone else in town IS a complete moron along with Jamm.
It seems to be a pretty obvious parody of the Tea Party vs. Obama antics of the last few years. So unfortunately, it is quite realistic.
“Are we to honestly believe that everyone else in town doesn’t see that Jamm is a complete moron?”
Not…completely. Remember, earlier in the episode, they establish that Leslie is gaining in her recall election (and is there really any doubt that she’ll win?). Throw that in with the fact that she beat Bobby Newport, and it demonstrates that the fine folks of Pawnee will do the right thing, usually after they’ve tried everything else.
But that does underline one of the biggest problems with P&R since it’s taken on a more explicitly political bent. Most of the political story arcs follow a pattern- Leslie’s the underdog, and makes huge (comical, of course) mistakes, while Pawnee voters act like short-sighted reactionaries…but eventually, Leslie wins anyway. I’m not sure how you fix that. Leslie NOT making comical errors obviously runs the risk of being less funny, while showcasing the more sensible voters of Pawnee robs the story of conflict. But I find it kind of annoying.
After the great premiere episode in London, this has since been a very weak season – due, at least partially, to Chris Pratt’s absence. Since he is the most cartoon-like character, minus him, that ‘attribute’ is being spread around to other characters with weak to disastrous results. The writing out of Rob Lowe and Rashida Jones hasn’t helped either, since it’s forced the introduction of feeble and uninteresting story-lines to explain their imminent departure.
@Buggy_Boy
You’re not alone on this. I had the same problem with the episode. It was just too much that Jamm was actually stating out right what his intentions were. Even the voters of Pawnee can’t be that dumb.
On the bright side, I thought the B and C stories were both quite good, so I guess you can call this episode a wash.
Lets try that again.
Jamm reminded me a little of the restaurant spokesman’s unapologetic explanation for a kid size soda (its about the size of a two year old if you liquified them) or the Zero water (that’s the amount of water in it) and I thought that hilarious. Thought Jamm funny too for the same reason; giving an absurd reply in a completely straight faced manner. And some of the tea party actions have seen equally ridiculous to me.
Make that “spokeswoman’s.” That’s what I get for doing this in the middle of the night.
It’s satire.
“Yes. That was my first joke. I did not care for it.”
Number sign.
I caught that too!
I hadn’t even noticed Ann’s absence until you brought it up, which I suppose means that I’m fine with her character being written out of the show.
Maslany as the straight woman who found herself in some kind of bizarro-world was wonderful.
It seems kind of hypocritical of Ron to claim to have such a strong work ethic while having a job at which he is proud to do as little actual work as humanly possible all day long. That can hand-waved away by the idea that he initially took this job to sabotage and dismantle the government, but I don’t see how wasting a salary is going to change anything. If anything it will result in the government having to hire more people to do the same amount of work. But whatever, this is a comedy and not everything has to make sense.
He has a strong work ethic everywhere BUT his actual paying day job.
He also has a strong work ethic at his day job, because he feels the most ethical thing a government bureaucrat can do is spend as little as possible of the taxpayer’s money, and avoiding doing anything in his job is the best way to do that.
Ron is on the record as being willing to work all night to make sure nothing gets done.
Maybe it’s just me, but the show is starting to feel a little tired.
I’m starting to get that feeling too. But you have to expect that from a show that’s in it’s sixth season. I still think its one of top 3 comedies on TV right now though.
ENOUGH TWITTER JOKES, PLEASE!
In all seriousness, the show feels creatively exhausted. Tom, Jamm, and even Ron – we’ve been down these roads 4,000 times before.
Don’t feel that way at all. Perhaps that’s because I only started watching in the middle of season three so have only been done these roads maybe 40 times rather than 4,000. I get your point though. Unless you change half your cast like Mash did years ago your characters will eventually become tired and unfunny. That hasn’t happened for me yet, though I will miss Ann. Chris probably not so much.
I will literally miss Chris and his celebratory lunges.
The Tom plot was idiotic, predictable and boring. I’m starting to sense the show running out of juice.
I’ve never liked Donna. She seems apart from the tone of the show.
Donna has always struck me as the one character who treats this as just her job. She’s got a very full life outside of the office that we rarely see.
Agree with Alan. After a few shaky episodes, this was a solid, funny outing where all the storylines worked for me.
If only Tatiana Maslany was a fan of ‘Community’. I can imagine them using her talents in much more interesting ways than ‘Parks and Rec’ seems to be.
Do we know for a fact that she’s not a fan of ‘Community’?
To me, ‘Community’ does not have a stellar track record of using guest stars effectively, either.
The show started going downhill the moment they introduced Councilman Jamm.
That cannot be a coincidence.
The show’s been Jamm’d?
Thought this was a really strong episode. The Tom, April, Maslany pairing was tremendous. Love Maslany (cant remember her character’s name) firing back “slip and slide competition” after April’s listing of the only 2 things allowed at the parks.
“Ethel Beavers, who may have the highest batting average of a minor sitcom character.”
While she’s certainly worthy of consideration, I’ve always thought that Jean-Ralphio holds this honor. And Perd Hapley has to be in the discussion, as well. And I’m not just limting these characters to Parks and Rec. That’s just how good I think this show is at producing great minor sitcom characters. And there are others…
I thought it was a pretty solid show but I disagree with that we need more Lucy Lawless. I understand what you are saying from a storyline standpoint, Alan, but I agree with a previous poster that there’s zero chemistry between her and Ron.
Also, I have disliked too much Jamm in previous episodes but his lines in this one amounted to some pretty great comedic satire and I thought it was pretty darn funny.
I’ve actually always pretty much despised Perd Hapley. He’s a one joke character that got old pretty fast.
And my hatred for Jamm has yet to waver.
Sadly, I just can’t get invested or care about this whole recall storyline. If their endgame is to get Leslie back full time in the Parks Department then I wish they’d found a better way to do it. If she is eventually going to “triumph” over her enemies, then I think it is going to end up a big waste of time. The recall brings out the very worst traits of Leslie Knope, and even last night I found her annoying, though not nearly as bad as the last two episodes.
I don’t know what their end game is, but I kind of wonder whether the recall story is part of a bigger arc that gets Leslie (and Ben) thinking about whether Pawnee is truly where they want to be long-term. When the show ends, I think they both deserve to move on to bigger and better things.
I haven’t been as bothered by Leslie’s behavior and thought she was fine on Thursday. But if you’ve been bothered by the storyline, don’t worry because I think there’s only a couple of episodes left til it’s over.
I was totally hoping for a twist ending where someone finds Ron’s scrappy will and can read the symbols. Ron Dunn, Diane, Diane’s kids, etc. oh well.
also there are much less question marks in this review than i expected.
Yeah, the first line should have been. “A review of tonight’s Parks & Rec before I ??????????????????????????????
I’d never lose to a boar
Game of Thrones reference! Surprised Alan didn’t comment on it.
I think Tom speaking the British accent was intended to make us realize just how excellent Tatiana Maslany does it (at least for Orphan Black fans who also watch Parks and Rec). Anyway, her guest appearance just made me happy. I’d get all giddy when she appears on screen.
Agreed! It was a nice meta-reference to Orphan Black. I hope she does more than 2 episodes
I wouldn’t count on it. She has to be a pretty busy actress. I mean she’s basically in about 95% of the scenes of Orphan Black. That’s probably like three times as much as the main character from most other shows. I can’t imagine how many reaction shots she has to shoot.